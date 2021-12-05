Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 22:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.16 acres, 426 Ambrose St., Hilton Shattuck and Sandra Shattuck, Sackets Harbor, sold to Nicole J. McConnell, Sackets Harbor $1
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 137 Barben Ave., Jon P. Keggins and Julie A. Keggins, Watertown, sold to Joseph P. Bilski, Deridder, La. $129,900
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.73 acres, 221 S. Esselstyne St., Kathleen M. Bennett, Cape Vincent, sold to Andrew Turcotte and Melinda A. Turcotte, North Syracuse $220,000
Town of Brownville: 1.09 acres, Middle Road, William T. Devine Jr. and Sharon A. Devine, Dexter, sold to Christopher G. Watkins, Dexter $2,300
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 119-121 St. Mary St., Eiffel Residences LLC, Watertown, sold to Eleanor G. Vitug, Watertown $0
Town of Orleans: 100.1 acres, 34673 County Route 15, Peter Gingerich and Amanda Gingerich, Ogdensburg, sold to Hardeep Singh Lochab and Sandeep Kaur Lochab, Brampton, Ontario $100,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 1.96 acres, 44611 County Route 100A, 2) 2.07 acres, County Route 100A, Duane Francis and Sandra A. Francis, Pompano Beach, Fla., sold to Kelly H. Ryan, Redwood $230,000
Town of Rutland: 0.49 acres, 23607 Rex Drive, William George, Watertown and Joseph Murtha II, Brownville, sold to Ariel Diego Gonzalez, Watertown $237,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.29 acres, 429 Ambrose St., Jeanette L. Rushford and Bobbi A. Bailey, Sackets Harbor, sold to Joseph Kitchie and Karen Kitchie, Palmetto, Fla. $180,400
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.44 acres, 8288 Strauss Blvd., Patrick Wiley, Cape Vincent, sold to Mary Anne Townsend, Syracuse $155,000
Towns of Clayton and Orleans: 40.8 acres, State Route 12, Patricia G. Wood, Clayton, sold to Kristin L. Youngs, Clayton $1
Town of Ellisburg: 23.08 acres, East of Cobb Place, Danny Graves, Mannsville, sold to Douglas Cybula $5,000
Town of Orleans: 79.41 acres, State Route 12, Patricia G. Wood, Clayton, sold to Kristin L. Youngs, Clayton $1
Town of Ellisburg: 61.65 acres, Allard Road, Nancy J. Cobb, Mannsville, sold to Louie J. Peachy Jr. and Olive D. Peachy, Belleville $94,725
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 23:
Village of West Carthage: 0.71 acres, 4 Bridge St., Dale R. Miller and Elena Miller, West Carthage, sold to William D. Bennett, Rogers, Texas $286,000
Town of Henderson: 0.75 acres, Lot 1, Rays Bay Road, Claudia Dunk, Henderson Harbor, sold to Michael P. Orcutt and Jennifer Orcutt, Williamson $170,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 4.4 acres, Morrison’s Loop Drive, Kathryn E. Warmington, Winchester, Mass., as executor of the David A. Morrison estate, sold to Eileen A. Morrison, Watertown $9,000
Town of Lorraine: 2.18 acres, 17253/17285 County Route 189, Donald C. Larkin, Adams, sold to Michael J. Weston II and Caitlyn Nicole Weston, Adams $50,000
Town of Alexandria: Unknown acres, Number Nine Island, Elliot D. Hillback Jr. and Marjorie S. Hillback, Needham, Mass., sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust, Clayton $55,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.38 acres, 24 Rock St., Kavalaney’s Rest Homes & Hospitality LLC, Court Weirsdale, Fla., sold to Marjory R. Eggleston & Lonny E. Eggleston, as trustees of the Marjory R & Lonny E Eggleston Revocable Trust, Alexandria Bay $270,000
Town of Watertown: 3.12 acres, 21245 Hadcock Road, John L. McKnight, Rineyville, Ky., sold to Fabian R. Lamb and Laurie A. Hall, Watertown $25,000
Town of Clayton: 0.2 acres, 9285 Shady Shores Road, Joel M. Johnson, Tonawanda; Amy C. Johnson, Buffalo and Claire E. Johnson, Tonawanda, sold to Robert Vernon Enos and Maria Zita Anne Langit Enos, Rye Brook $235,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 303 N. Indiana Ave., Rebecca M. Gould, Watertown, sold to Maya Renee Bellinger, Meriden, Conn. $106,500
City of Watertown: 0.39 acres, 236 Schley Drive, Gary J. Catapano and Mary Elizabeth Catapano, Watertown, sold to Ryan Yankowiak, Watertown $235,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.59 acres, 291 Centre St., Timothy P. Maloney, Cape Vincent, sold to Timothy M. Maloney and Lynn M. Maloney, Honeoye $100,000
Town of Wilna: 19.77 acres, 22360 Wrape Road, Wilmer G. Schriock and Yvonne E. Schriock, Zephyrhills, Fla., sold to Dale D. Manning and Mary K. Manning, Carthage $46,000
Town of LeRay: 3.95 acres, State Route 283, David Corrado, Saylorsburg, Pa. and David S. Gerni, Fulton, sold to Kelly Filkins, Adams Center $15,000
Town of Watertown: 0.88 acres, 20587 County Route 63, Blake Carlson and Jillian Macauley Carlson, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Craig Guerin and Juliana Carvalheira, Watertown $260,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 24:
Town of LeRay: 15.68 acres, 26580-26732 Boyer Circle, Essex Evansdown Associates, Rochester, sold to Boyer Circle LLC, New York $9,000,000
Village of Brownville: 0.68 acres, 316 E. Main St., Isaac Crestani and Kayla Crestani, Brownville, sold to Ronald S. Ward Jr., Cape Vincent $375,000
Town of LeRay: 21.3 acres, 25345-25386 Virginia Smith Drive, Jefferson LeRay LLC, Rochester, sold to Virginia Smith Drive LLC, New York $7,500,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 321 Sill St., Choice Properties of NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Elijah S. Rutter, Mercer, Pa. $153,000
Town of Philadelphia: Two parcels: 1) 5 acres, 33236 Rudes Road, 2) 9.3 acres, County Route 28, John J. McKinley, Philadelphia, sold to Brandon L. Tomlin Sr. and Charity Tomlin, Victorville, Calif. $230,020
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 116 Thompson Blvd., Justin Lewis Babcock, Tacoma, Wash. and Emily Reed Babcock, Reno, Nev., sold to Tyler Odell Lambert, Lakewood, Wash. $255,000
Town of LeRay: 0.59 acres, 29641 Maple St., Michael P. Burke, Great Bend, sold to Robert J. Jessmer and Bonnie S. Jessmer, Antwerp $159,500
Town of Champion: 1.1 acres, 23829/23831 Jackson Road, Betty J. Wilsie, Carthage; Brenda Lee Green, Copenhagen and Ricky N. Wilsie, Carthage, sold to Kimberly A. Alger, Carthage $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 117-119 Flower Ave. E., Jeffrey L. Ginger, Adams Center and Brenna R. Ginger, Watertown, sold to Bryce Andres Barbosa and Joey M. Barrett, Watertown $134,640
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 140 Elm St., Mary K. Hall, Carthage, sold to Linda Conklin, Watertown $211,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 30:
Town of Croghan: 12401 Beartown Road, Loren J. Widrick estate, sold to Diane K. Tabolt $9,250
Town of Greig: 6974 McConnell Road, Susan D. Salmon, sold to Patrick T. Plemons $42,000
Town of Leyden: 2303 State Route 12, Theresa Lallier, sold to Steven Schleicher $38,000
Town of Osceola: 1327 N. Osceola Road, Charles L. Bramley, sold to Madeline R. Wenz $60,585
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 31:
Village of Croghan: 9768 State Route 812, Joseph J. Zehr, sold to Kamiya Real Estate LLC $105,000
Town of Denmark: 3880 Deer River Road, Richard J. Ras, sold to Adam B. Brousseau $280,000
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Janet Kaido, sold to Jeffery Gerrard $87,000
Village of Lowville: 5355 Clinton St., Barbara A. Golas, sold to Tiffany Vinette $203,000
Town of New Bremen: 9470 Beecher Road, Vincent L. Edick, sold to Joel W. Kloster $1
Town of Pinckney: 7948 Seven By Nine Road, Keith N. Stefanowicz, sold to William Stringer $171,000
Town of Watson: Lustyik Camp Road, Virginia H. Collins, sold to Bonnie McClellan $3,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 1:
Town of Montague: 2665 Rector Road, Sally Hooper estate, sold to John A. Richardson $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 2:
Town of Harrisburg: 9309 State Route 12, James P. Purcell, sold to Paul G. Aubin $0
Town of Lowville: 7293 Rice Road, Charles D. Halladay, sold to Sherry Merry $1
Town of Turin: Barniak Drive, Michael D’Amico, sold to Joseph M. Rossi $52,000 Town of Watson: 6350-6369 Beaches Bridge Trail, Richard L. Burdick, sold to Cherished Homes LLC $157,000
Town of Watson: 6332 Hemlock Road, Vicki Ullom, sold to Cole Mullin $17,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3908 High St., Jacobus Vanderbaan, sold to Todd M. Rogers $124,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 3:
Town of Denmark: State Route 26, Corey S. Zehr, sold to Aaron Miller $15,000
Town of Greig: 5588 N. Shore Road, Richard A. Cohen, sold to Jeffrey Crannell $287,400
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 7:
Town of Croghan: 6507 Hilltop Road, Eugene R. Sundberg, sold to Sean S. Johnson $183,000
Town of Denmark: 11641 Zecher Road, Spectrum Northeast LLC, sold to Christopher O’Connor $1,500
Town of Diana: 8041 Washington St., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., sold to Charles Baker $21,500
Town of Diana: 14266 Church St., Kenneth Decker, sold to George G. Devereaux $74,900
Town of Lowville: 9001 Hoffman Road, Kenneth C. Gerber, sold to Thomas Z. Eaves Jr. $1,000,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 3823 Marmon Road, Lewis Couny IDA, sold to McRez Packing International LLC $75,000
Town of Watson: 7310 Mossy Pine Lane, Craig Brodock Irrevocable Trust, sold to Susan Heap $91,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 8:
Town of Croghan: 12396 Beartown Road, Loren J. Widrick estate, sold to Charles Palmer $100,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7031 North St., Michael J. Szewil, sold to Brett M. Farr $128,000
Village of Lowville: 5585 Shady Ave., Mary M. Harris estate, sold to Steven M. Fuller $235,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 2136 River Road, Wayne T. Jantzi, sold to Wanda J. Bates $62,500
Town of Watson: 6816 Number Four Road, The EE Hoch Irrevocable Trust, sold to Gerald J.Boshart III $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 9:
Town of Montague: 1262 Zayden Lane, Jon P. Moretti, sold to Daniel Poor $75,000
Town of Watson: 6379 Lingerlong Pond Road, Cathy Penney, sold to Roy Dolbear $12,500
Town of West Turin: State Route 26 Road, Robert W. Wendt, sold to Sugar River Properties LLC $330,000
Town of West Turin: Bower Road, Magen Rae Bauer, sold to Cathy Dunham $28,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 10:
Town of Greig: 5205 Lily Pond Road, Colleen A. Pominville, sold to Richard D. Rogers $30,000
Town of West Turin: 3326 Harris Road, Eric J. Planck, sold to Conner J. Cavanaugh $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 8, 2021:
Town of Louisiville: 0.286 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of County Route 14 at intersection with easterly bounds of Route 36, Edward Wilson, North Syracuse, sold to Jason Stephenson and Marisa Middlemess, Richmond Hill, Ga. $125,000
Village of Canton: 0.89 acres, 27 Clark Street, Katherine Van de Water Brown, Keene;Elizabeth Blaisdell Van de Water, Canton; and Elizabeth Budd Van de Water and Thomas Blaisdell Van de Water, Colton, sold to Stephen Newkofsky and Claudia Newkofsky, Canton $395,000
Town of Canton: 0.77 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of lot 1 of Appleton Subdivision, Katherine Van de Water Brown, Keene;Elizabeth Blaisdell Van de Water, Canton; and Elizabeth Budd Van de Water and Thomas Blaisdell Van de Water, Colton, sold to Stephen Newkofsky and Claudia Newkofsky, Canton $75,000
Town of Pitcairn: 6.69 acres, beginning at intersection of southerly boundary of Route 3 with Greenwood Road, Vandewater and Associates, Lyons Falls, sold to Gennaro Cibelli and Sara Cibelli, Wanakena $26,500
Town of Macomb: 1.5 acres, 300, 310 Pleasant Lake Road, Matthew E. Tarkowski, Gouverneur, sold to Little Holding Company Inc., Sewell $50,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 119 Jefferson Avenue, Timmy J. Currier and Emily A. Currier, Massena, sold to Austin Tyler Sharp, Massena $59,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.84 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Vaile Street at southwesterly corner of lands of Rodney E. Dashnaw and Glenna F. Dashnaw, Scott Stowell and Lisa Mae Stowell, Gouverneur, sold to Sean Cross, Burlington, Vt. $88,000
Town of Brasher: 74.82 acres, 600 County Route 53, Daniel M. Fennell, Brasher Falls, sold to John D. Miller and Katie L. Miller, Ogdensburg $175,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 175 Tallman Road, Bill Patrick Flynn and Renee M. Flynn, Ogdensburg, sold to Christina M. Martin, Ogdensburg $89,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.04 acres, 120 Brown Road, Kathryn A. Rome, Liverpool, executor of last will and testament of the late Jean F. Rupp, sold to Roy V. Rupp Jr., Ogdensburg $15,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 108.41 acres, 375 Lost Village Road, Jared Lawrence Wells, Niskayuna, trustee of The Nathaniel and Lois S. Wells Irrevocable Trust, sold to Nicholas and Casey Montroy, Heuvelton $255,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.276 acres, 1119 County Route 28, Brandon S. Murray, Lisbon, sold to Joel R. Bertrand, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 542 Route 812, Linda R. Jesmer, Harrisville, sold to Rusty W. Tuttle and Heather L. Tuttle, Harrisville $10,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.54 acres, 2891 County Route 17, Kristine M. Bloom, Parishville; and Nicole L. Dimon, Waddington, sold to Theresa E. Loucks, Canton $110,000
Town of Parishville: 103.48 acres, 325 Round Pond Road, Daniel R. Charlebois, Canton; and John F. Charlebois, Potsdam, sold to Martha H. Charlebois and John F. Charlebois, Potsdam, trustees of the Martha H. Charlebois and John F. Charlebois Revocable Trust $66,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, portion of Ledge Crest Estates, bearing envelope 300A, Raymond F. Rouleau and Tonie S. Rouleau, Hannawa Falls, sold to John M. Barstow and Stephanie J. Barstow, Potsdam $23,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.4 acres, 6 Rogers Drive, Nicholas D. Premo, Massena; and Brittany A. Measheaw, Norfolk, sold to Michael Converse and Michelle Converse, Massena $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 9, 2021:
Town of Colton: 25.39 acres, beginning on Windmill Road at south boundary of parcel now or formerly of George Wright, George Wright, South Colton, sold to Timothy Scovil and Carrrie Scovil, Colton $12,500
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, 9998 Route 37, Lisa C. Cota, Ogdensburg, executrix of the estate of the late Richard C. Cota, sold to Georgia Swan, Rochester $60,000
Town of Fowler: 1.38 acres, 330, 332 Island Branch Road, Daniel J. Lallier and Diane Lallier, Gouverneur, sold to Scott G. Hay and Wendy J. Hay, trustees of The Hay Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Spring Hill, Fla. $78,500
Town of DeKalb: 10.5 acres, 85 County Route 18, Travis Mann and Lianne Mann, Richville, sold to Brodey A. Young, Stanley H. Young Jr. and Laurie L. Young, Gouverneur $48,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 13 Liberty Avenue, William J. Denney and Melisa K. Denney, Massena, sold to Patrick John O’Leary, Hudson $45,500
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 813 Franklin Street, Michael A. Rheome, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew S. McDougall and Kathryn McDougall, Ogdensburg $49,000
Town of Massena: 0.069 acres, beginning in southeasterly boundary line of Willow Street from intersection with northeasterly boundary line of Somerset Avenue; 0.051 acres, beginning in southeasterly boundary line of Willow Street from northeasterly boundary line of Somerset Avenue; and 0.124 acres, beginning at intersection of southeasterly boundary line of Willow Street with northeasterly boundary line of Somerset Avenue, Carol Trimm and Jacqueline Schonger, Potsdam, sold to Capital District Estates LLC, Inverness, Fla. $84,000
Town of Hammond: 0.77 acres, 1304 S. Hammond Road, Ronald E. Justice and Jean M. Justice, Hammond; Susan Lee Pavur, Graham, Wash.; and Prudence Ann Martier, Hammond, sold to Mathew D. Corbine and Jennifer E. Lomaki, Canton $205,000
Town of Lawrence: 50 acres, 316 Ferris Road, Jerome Crinklaw, Nicholville; Brandon Crinklaw, Winthrop; and Jason Crinklaw, Nicholville, sold to Jason Crinklaw, Nicholville; and Emily G. Miller, Nicholville $52,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 25, block 41, on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Mary R. Walldroff, LaFargeville; Carol A. Thompson, Massena; and Judy L. Baker, Fairport, sold to Carol A. Thompson, Massena $23,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 425 Franklin Street, Stacey Brunet, Ogdensburg, sold to Susan Marie Huntley, Ogdensburg $86,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 123 Franklin Street, JAC Commercial Holdings LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to John M. Morrison and Noelle K. Rufa, Ogdensburg $68,500
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 6 River Drive, Robert C. Buddenhagen, Hailesboro, sold to Lindsie Marie Brown, Gouverneur $90,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 0.207 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Gilmore Street from intersection with northwesterly bounds of Prospect Street; Parcel 2: 0.207 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Gilmore Street from intersection with northwesterly bounds of Prospect Street, Mark Coleman and Cynthia Coleman, Potsdam, sold to Everett J. Scanlon Jr. and Jackie L. Scanlon, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 31 Riverside Drive, Tara L. Graybill, trustee of The Windy-Knoll Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Carla Cackette, Castle Rock, Colo. $254,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 10, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: 1.99 acres, 1400 Route 420, Robert E. Ferrera and Raonna L. Ferrera, Fremont, N.H., sold to Timothy Lamay, Massena $8,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, 8 Farlane Drive, Lyles C. Trombly and Kimberly A. Trombly, Christiansburg, Va., sold to David J. Bradman and Tischa A. Toon, Canton $42,500
Town of Stockholm: 0.379 acres, 12 Pleasant Street, Joyce M. Chambers, Winthrop, sold to Jake Kearney and Aleyna Marcelle, Winthrop $77,000
Town of Clifton: 1.72 acres, 7329 Route 3, Caroline Nada Dreby Feiveson, Princeton, N.J., sold to Andrew J. Bean and Rebecca Bean, West Falls; and Patricia L. Schlemmer, East Aurora $308,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 148, 152 W. Main Street, Nicholas J. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Cord Denise Property LLC, Philadelphia $50,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, 3 North Street, Sweet Rentals LLC, Norwood, sold to Geoffrey A. Ibey and Samantha L. Ibey, Madrid $60,000
Town of Colton: 11 acres, 59 Backwoods Road, Robert W. Selby and Theresa P. Selby, Wiscasset, Maine, sold to Tobias R. Clark and Ashley M. Clark, Fort Knox, Ky. $375,000
Town of Hermon: 0.18 acres, 64 Sunset Boulevard, Margaret P. Vining, Canton, by Julie A. Vining Spadaccini, DeKalb Junction, attorney-in-fact, sold to Richard F. Heffron and Carrie V. Heffron, Scipio Center $265,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 13, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: 0.4 acres, 247 Marsh Road, James A. Dishaw and Joann M. Dishaw, Winthrop, sold to Derrick J. Dishaw, Norfolk $17,000
Village of Potsdam: 8.51 acres, 105, 111 Leroy Street, Dr. Shockpin Chungfat and Irene Chi-Ping Chungfat, Lakewood, Colo., sold to Rosario Sergi and Lisa Sergi, Potsdam $40,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.273 acres, 112 William Street, Cristine Thomas, Gouverneur, sold to Bonnie B. Holdings LLC, Gouverneur $36,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 11 Farmer Street, Susan Marie Theisen, Potsdam; and Patrick William McCluskey, Tupper Lake, co-executors of the estate of William McCluskey, sold to Michele P. Abplanalp, Canton $126,000
Town of Pierrepont: 8.94 acres, 115 Tucker Road, Shellie S. Moore, Colton, sold to Floyd L. Scovil and Susette T. Scovil, Colton $5,000
Town of Potsdam: 11.55 acres, beginning on Bagdad road southwest of intersection with Miller Road, Kaye P. Stoneking, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Charles Bell and Jess Maggi, Velarde, N.M. $16,500
Village of Hermon: 0.74 acres, 104 Maple Street, Dennis M. Baker, Colton; and Heidi L. Baker Crandall, Watertown, sold to Dawn Carr, Ogdensburg $24,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 14, 2021:
Town of Lawrence: 37.935 acres, 11558 Route 11, Richard J. Lamay and Suzanne Lamay, North Lawrence, sold to Enos J. Glick and Lizzie D. Glick, North Lawrence; granting life use to John Glick and Anna Glick, North Lawrence $150,000
Town of Edwards: 7.13 acres, beginning in north line of Morris Tract in easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of the People of the State of New York, Hunter Weaver, Gouverneur, sold to Thomas R. Graves, Gouverneur; and Christopher Wunderlich, Liverpool $16,000
Village of Richville: 0.287 acres, beginning on Second Street, southwest of intersection with Oak Street, Christian Fellowship Centers of New York Inc., Madrid, sold to Richville Free Library, Richville $100,000
Town of Macomb: 5.25 acres, 585 Black Lake Road, Richard L. Youngs and Susan L. Youngs, Hammond, sold to Geraldine L. Miner, Camp Hill, Pa., life estate only; Kenneth W. Walrath, Everett, Pa.; Julia M. Walrath, Oriskany; and Ginger M. Walker, Gouverneur $25,000
Town of Lisbon: 33.52 acres, beginning in southwest corner of subdivision 1 in line between sixth and seventh ranges along westerly line, Dan J. Miller and Mattie H. Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Andy J. Troyer and Delila Troyer, Heuvelton $80,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.117 acres, 43 Wall Street, Brian W. Tripp, Gouverneur, sold to Roger Bush, Gouverneur $51,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 25 York Street, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lisbon, sold to Vicky Defranco, Sackets Harbor $102,000
Town of Waddington: 23.16 acres, beginning in southwest boundary of County Route 31A at northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Terry Hall and Lynn Hall, Lori Dunn, Waddington, sold to Joshua Bennett, Lisbon $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 39 Malby Avenue, Emily A. Ward, Massena, sold to Andrea Nicole Ware, Massena $85,500
Town of DePeyster: 0.68 acres, 3570 County Route 10, Paul Grimshaw, Mt. Holly, N.C.; and Mark Grimshaw, York, S.C., sold to Randy C. Pray, DePeyster $18,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 523 Irvin Street, Jordyn E. Vernsey, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas Gerald Lajoie, Ogdensburg $155,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly half of parcel deeded to Myron Owen, part of lot 12 in block 9 of Ford Mansion Property, Robin L. Sovie, Ogdensburg; Arnold R. Larock Jr., Sarasota, Fla.; and Lillian G. Larock, Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler M. Sovie, Ogdensburg $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 15, 2021:
Town of Macomb: 3.137 acres, 320, 330, 340 and 350 Pleasant Lake Road, Matthew S. Barr and Jeannie K. Barr, Fulton; and Robert J. Marzella, Jamesville, sold to Little Holding Company Inc., Sewell, N.J. $225,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel 1: Beginning in southwest corner of lot B at intersection of north line of Newton Farm with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation flow line on west side of Racquette River; and Parcel 2: beginning in southeast corner of Patraw in northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Delosh, Richard W. Stevens Jr. and Freilin Stevens, Hannawa Falls, sold to Ernesto Roldan and Rachel Roldan, Colton $170,000
Town of Massena: 0.94 acres, 3 Grove Street, Holly L. Deleel, Massena, sold to Richard W. Shene, Chesapeake, Va. $42,000
Town of Hammond: 1.21 acres, 1176 County Route 6, Anthony M. Menkel III, Chippewa Bay, sold to Robert Post, Hammond $125,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.8 acres, 251 Rock Island Street (County Route 11), Gregory Petitto, Greenville, S.C.; and Lucille E. Petitto, Gouverneur, sold to Judy E. Brown, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Russell: 1.38 acres, beginning on Boyd Pond Road at intersection of a cottage access drive in westerly bounds of State, Valerie Beachard, executrix of last will and testament of the late Thomas G. Manning, sold to Douglas Manning and Vickie Manning, Hermon $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.5 acres, 7086 Route 37, Christopher R. Clegg, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael C. Murray, Canton $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 23 Belmont Street, Thomas J. Spinner, Massena, sold to Jeffrey G. Munson and Valerie J. Munson, Massena $68,000
Town of Waddington: 16.88 acres, Jean F. Grayson, Madrid, and Bryan R. Harmer and Margaret M. Harmer, Madrid $17,000
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 8.48 acres, beginning at right of way monument at intersection of Route 11 with Consolidated Rail Corporation; and Parcel 2: 3.54 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 11 with Consolidated Rail Corporation, thence south, John T. Megan and Louise Racine, Redwood, sold to Michael Sergi, Canton $27,500
Town of Russell: 1.2 acres, premises conveyed to Gerald H. Mack on Oct. 8, 2019, Gerald H. Mack, Ogdensburg, sold to Justin Bell, Lacona $1,000
Town of Parishville: 6.006 acres, 895 County Route 58, Molly A. Stark, life interest, Colton; Angela M. Dickinson, Rochester, Minn.; and John S. Peryer, Rochester, Minn., sold to Alton Scott, Winter Springs, Fla. $90,000
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, 75 Andrews Street, Lynda J. Ivan, Vestal, executor of the estate of the late Ann Pialoglous, sold to Thomas Morrissette and Karla Morrissette, Massena $109,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.52 acres, 7284 Route 56, Jeffrey L. Sweet, Norwood, sold to Julia Monaghan, Tacoma, Wash. $87,000
Town of Morristown: 0.782 acres, beginning on River Road East at southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Ellen M. Copeman, Northbound Parters LP, Rochester, sold to Peter J. Norman and Wendy Norman, Wayne, Pa. $54,000
Town of Fine: 2 acres, beginning at northeast corner of Cardiff Mill Yard, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Raphael Sidelman, Woodmere $29,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 96 Liberty Avenue, Jack L. Gladding, Massena, administrator of the estate of the late Lindsey Gladding, sold to Lynn J. Smith and Roxanne L. Smith, Potsdam $65,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel 1: Beginning from a point on County Road 134 at southerly end of bridge over Chippewa Creek; Parcel 2: 0.114 acres, beginning on County Road 134 at southerly end of Chippewa Creek bridge at north face of south abutment; and Parcel 3: 0.86 acres, 2854 County Route 3, Terrance L. Patterson, Kenneth City, Fla., sold to Arthur Mason, Brier Hill $110,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.