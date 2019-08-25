Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 5:
Village of Evans Mills: 1.19 acres, 8797 N. Main St., Tim Fuller, Watertown, sold to Jeremy Phillip Gorman, Fort Drum $187,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.45 acres, 5824 County Route 120, Gregory A. Harmych and Heather M. Harmych, Mannsville, sold to Matthew Harmych, Henderson $100,000
Town of Lyme: 0.9 acres, 30367 County Route 179, Martin L. English and Yvonne L. Davidson, Brownville, sold to Kristopher L. M. Cook and Sandra Cook, Chaumont $5,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.3 acres, 3651 County Route 87, Charles E. Young and Donna M. Young, Henderson, sold to Jean Groff, Mannsville $16,000
Town of Lorraine: 3.95 acres, 5838 County Route 97, Floyd H. Stevens and Kelly M. Stevens, Adams, sold to Leone G. Stinson, Adams $18,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.05 acres, Island northwest of Morgan Island, Kenneth Hartman, Redwood, sold to Matthew James Heath, Theresa $1
Town of Rutland: 0.69 acres, Burnup Road, Edward Bard, Watertown, sold to Wayne Gillette, Black River $13,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.2 acres, 18 Church St., Matthew Goettel, Watertown, as referee for Jody L. Guiher, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $163,024
Town of Pamelia: 22884 County Route 31, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Columbus, Ohio, sold to Danny Paul Davis, LaFargeville $85,000
Town of Rutland: 1.16 acres, 31022 Percy Chicks Drive, Rodman C. Azar and Beverly C. Azar, Black River, sold to Ketty N. Wilson-Gonzalez, Evans Mills $282,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 125 Francis St., Brian Reitz and Cheryl Reitz, Terrell, Texas, sold to Morgan M. O’Hearn and Justin M. Warren, Brownville $139,900
Town of Henderson: 3.58 acres, 10891 State Route 178, Joseph J. Widrick and Donna G. Widrick, Watertown, sold to Janessa S. Richmond, Watertown $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 354 Arlington St., Gene A. Timourou and Sandra Timourou, Watertown, sold to Clayton Narvaez Lugo and Madeline Vazquez Gonzalez, Watertown $112,000
Town of Theresa: 1.82 acres, Schell Road, 35538 Anthony J. Morrow, Theresa, sold to Kennedy M. Morrow, Theresa $62,500
City of Watertown: 0.03 acres, 609 Bronson St., St. Michael Properties, Watertown, sold to Victoria Pritty-Pitcher, Sackets Harbor $8,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.15 acres, 100 Vollum Road, Mark Crandall, Dexter, sold to Alexander G. Resnick, Sackets Harbor $70,000
Village of Ellisburg: 0.35 acres, 4679 State Route 289, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to UMB Bank, N.A., Irvine, Calif. $42,000
Town of Rutland: 8.83 acres, Cook Road, Arthur J. Salisbury, Jennifer L. Salisbury and Mary A. Gracey, Watertown, sold to Samantha Bryan, Cape Vincent, and Arthur T. Salisbury, Watertown $4,600
Town of Theresa: 141.8 acres, east of County Route 126, Reginald J. Simons, as executor of the Richard J. Skeba estate, Monroe Township, N.J., sold to Bryan G. Oster and Cynthia M. Oster, Evans Mills $28,200
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 6:
Town of Theresa: 3 acres, 34821 Eddy Road, James G. Glynn, Phoenix, Ariz., sold to Dierdre Fram, Philadelphia $70,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 377 W. Main St., LZ Rentals, Watertown, sold to Daniel L. Powell, Watertown, and Robert L. Gardner, Watertown $60,000
Town of Rutland: 0.41 acres, 23811 Cemetery Road, Tina Gagnon, Carthage, sold to April Lynn Walker, Felts Mills $0
Village of West Carthage: 7 Franklin St.,William F. Wright, Copenhagen, sold to Randy A. Russell and Sami-Lee M. Russell, Canton $153,700
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.13 acres, 390 Moffett St., 2) 0.2 acres, 392 Moffett St., 3) 0.18 acres, 1102 Hungerford St., Rodger A. Litchfield and Ellen C. Litchfield, Watertown, sold to Kevin Hunter and Jennifer Hunter, Kailua, Hawaii $388,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 28-28 1/2 N. Main St., Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn., sold to Jonathan Gieseking and Julia Gieseking, Clarksville, Tenn. $169,900
Town of Brownville: 1.9 acres, 20759 Reasoner Road, Kenneth J. Clinch, Watertown, sold to Dillon Wood and Morgan Wood, Dexter $0
Village of Clayton: 0.8 acres, 136 S. Shore Drive, Joseph W. Orobona and Barbara B. Orobona, Clayton, sold to Charles Dougherty and Pamela Dougherty, Cicero $545,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 716 Academy St., Durant Anthony and Christina Russo, Watertown, sold to Drum Apartments LLC, Watertown $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 7:
Town of Antwerp: 0.94 acres, 37572 Keyes Road, David J. Spicer, Calcium, sold to Lee M. Gibson, Philadelphia $140,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.46 acres, 1341 N. Parsons Road, Deborah Bumpus, as executor of the Sally Edick estate, Syracuse, sold to Keith A. Snyder and Mary E. Snyder, Lacona $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 663 Grant St., Carrie H. Stephens, as executor of the Norman Jack Hunt estate, Watertown, sold to Matthew H. LaJuett and Brittani A. LaJuett, LaFargeville $75,200
Town of Adams: 2.84 acres, 15433 Fuller Road, Maureen T. Herzog, Adams Center, sold to Kylene P. Castor and Michael Castor, Adams Center $145,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2.3 acres, County Route 90, Town of Ellisburg, sold to Doug Cybula, Copenhagen $1,251
Town of Clayton: 0.57 acres, 15161 Valley Drive, Sonya Lehman Esposito, Watertown, and Thomas Lehman, Watertown, sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $70,000
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 126 Winslow St., AAR Great Company LLC, Watertown, sold to Gianaco LLC, Watertown $37,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 8:
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 865 LeRay St., Cynthia M. McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for Debra Ann Mulholland, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Corla Gables, Fla. $79,804
Town of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 19391 Woodside Drive, Anthony M. Marra and Linda H. Marra, Watertown, sold to Katie St. Pierre and James Blunden, Watertown $285,000
Town of Orleans: 5 acres, Lot 3, Rock Baie Road, Deirdre R. A. Billes, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, sold to Thomas R. McCall and Tammy M. McCall, McGraw $185,000
Town of Lorraine: 17 acres, 17965 Comstock Road, Mark Lillie, Adams, sold to Michael R. Barnett, Adams Center $200,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.25 acres, 20928 County Route 93, Virginia F. Clemens, Lorraine, sold to Stephen M. Vecchio, Adams Center $0
Town of Alexandria: 0.89 acres, 47330 Dingman Point Road, Howard E. Dorr III and Emily E. Dorr, Alexandria Bay, sold to Michael C. Ringer and Margaret H. Ringer, Alexandria Bay $165,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.25 acres, 19 Riverside Drive, Thomas S. Zajac II and Jennifer L. Zajac, Deferiet, sold Kyle J. Craska and Casey E. Goodwin, Natural Bridge $164,000
Village of Adams: 0.19 acres, 22 N. Main St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Ephraim E. Saffir, Watertown $28,500
City of Watertown: 0.42 acres, 1510 Ohio St., Jennie Egeberg, Watertown, sold to Thomas A. Martin, Watertown, and Katrina V. Martin, Brownville $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 9:
Town of Ellisburg: 1.37 acres, 8204 County Route 75, Kermit Paro, Pulaski, sold to John Winfield Cobb and Elizabeth Lauren Cobb, Adams $185,100
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 1127 Academy St., Betsy D. Penrose and John F. Penrose, Watertown, sold to Micah Nevins, Lugoff, S.C. $220,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.69 acres, 109 Bayview Place, Lawrence C. Barone and Constance B. Barone, Sackets Harbor, sold to Nathanial R. Miletta and Sarah Huerta, Terrell Hills, Texas $450,000
Town of Rodman: 2.2 acres, 20239 State Route 177, Shirley M. Connell, Adams Center, as executor of the Lance W. Connell estate, sold to Jonathan MacFarland, and Mindy Jo MacFarland, Lorraine $90,000
Town of Wilna: 1 acre, 36665 State Route 3, Jasen J. Pierce and Jeanette Pierce, Carthage, sold to Daniel J. Cooper and Sasha L. Cooper, Colorado Springs, Colo. $265,000
Town of Champion: 42.3 acres, County Route 47, Nathan J. Gerber And Juanita M. Gerber, Black River, Sold To Charles F. Pierce And Melinda L. Pierce, Copenhagen $175,100
Town of Watertown: 0.53 acres, 19708 Hillside Drive, William A. Chapin and Ruth E. Chapin, as trustees of the Ruth E. Chapin Revocable Trust, Watertown, sold to Michael J. Schepis II and Kelsey J. Schepis, Watertown $227,000
Town of Orleans: 0.24 acres, 19390 Peel Dock Road, Jon T. Rich Jr., Wellesley Island, sold to Wilcallinlay Resort by CM LLC, Alexandria Bay $665,000
Town of Watertown: 0.52 acres, 19789 Orchard Drive, Henry L. Wallace Jr. and Denise L. Wallace, Watertown, sold to Scott M. Rice and Alexandria K. Rice, Watertown $166,000
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres, 1024 Bronson St., KeyBank N.A., Brooklyn, Ohio, sold to Marisol Crespo, Watertown $17,000
Town of LeRay: 6.32 acres, Steinhilber Road, David Joseph Gura, St. Manhattan, Kan., sold to Bryan Haley McVeay and Donna Maria Ice, Fort Drum $13,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 27:
Village of Croghan: 6835 Mechanic St., Britton Abbey, sold to Douglas R. Burdick $105,000
Town of Diana: 8255 High St., John B. Sibley estate, sold to Mark A. Sibley $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 28:
Town of Osceola: Mill Stream Road, Harry R. Komrowski, sold to Peter Komrowski $25,000
Town of Osceola: 690 Redfield Road, Scott David Niciu estate, sold to Sara Hendershot $66,950
Town of Pinckney: 1255 Pinckney Road, Brenda Andress, sold to Jacquelyn K. Barnes $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 29:
Town of Croghan: 10122 Third Road, Amy S. Nuffer, sold to Bryson A. Lyndaker $222,000
Town of Lewis: 2351 Osceola Road, Peggy Scales, sold to Heather J. Mathis $60,000
Village of Lowville:7472 Railroad St., Fremont Home Loan Trust 2006, sold to 2019 Castle LLC $23,420
Village of Lowville: 5601 Trinity Ave Ext., Matthew L. Nortz, sold to Cole E. Boliver $156,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 30:
Town of Greig: Greig Road, Deanna Lynn Kovach Morse, sold to Anthony F. Melito $1,200
Town of Pinckney: 632 State Route 177, Shawn Tripp, sold to Matthew J. Haag $125,000
Town of Watson: 8335 Number Four Road, Charles E. Breese, sold to Benjamin R. Wilder $60,400
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 31:
Town of Greig: Hiawatha Lake Road, David P. Vandewater, sold to Kathryn H. Eldredge $31,000
Town of Greig: 5602 Long Point Road, Susan C. Hanno, soldto Robert J. Van Saun $125,000
Village of Lowville: 5507 Jackson St., Keith A. Lyndaker, sold to Jayme T. Robbins $101,000
Town of West Turin: 4223 Cherry St., Lyle W. Carlisle, sold to John A. Passage II $27,000
Town of West Turin: 4180 Michigan Mills Road, Douglas J. McCanney, sold to Brandon Widrick $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in the St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 23, 2019:
Town of Colton: 0.71 acres, 89 Mckrabe Road, Raymond E. Dunning Jr., Colton, and Tina M. Dunning, Potsdam, sold to Danielle M. Mitchell, Colton, and Jamie Dunning, Colton $139,822
The following property sales were recorded in the St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 24, 2019:
Town of Fine: 0.4 acres, 3795 State Highway 3, Joanne Rubadue, Ogdensburg, sold to William E. Nolan and Kimberly Shaul-Nolan, Fine $6,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.36 acres, 10059 State Highway 37, Proctor Avenue Associates Inc., Canton, sold to Christopher and Bridgette Havens, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.656 acres, 49 Stark Road, Michael and Janet Arquitt, Massena, sold to Nicole Wickwire, Norfolk $25,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 126 McIntyre Road, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, West Beach, Fla., sold to 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains $23,100
The following property sales were recorded in the St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 28, 2019:
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 696 State Highway 37C, James J. Gurrola, executor of estate of Pauline F. Gurrola, North Lawrence, sold to James J. Gurrola, North Lawrence $40,000
Town of Colton: 0.171 acres, 285 Morgan Road, Susan Willette, Bloomingdale, sold to Brent L. and Meghan J. Higham, Canton $220,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, State Route 37, John F. and Margaret A. Tyo, Norfolk, sold to Tara J. DeShane (f/k/a Tara Planty), Massena $35,000
Town of Massena: 0.93 acres, Hamill Road, Joshua McDermott, Massena, sold to Richard LaChance, Massena $1,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, Oswegatchie Trail Road, Sara M. Walrath Durham, Oswegatchie, sold to Jessica F. Cooper and Christopher R. Bercume, Petersdburg, Fla. $500
Town of Waddington: 1.366 acres, State Highway 37, Lloyd G. and Dorothy L. Grandy, Waddington, sold to Zachery L. Marcellus, Canton $133,000
