The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 21:
Town of Pamelia: 0.44 acres, 23809 Knowlesville Road. E., Peter J. Anderson, Watertown and Roberta Anderson Desrosiers, Concord, N.C., sold to Jay William Morrow and Ashley Elise Morrow, Three Mile Bay $133,000
Town of Lyme: 2.13 acres, 25550 County Route 57, June B. Martin, Three Mile Bay, sold to Kent F. Blair and Denise L. Blair, Chaumont $327,000
Town of Lyme: 0.24 acres, 8636 Church St., Jay W. Morrow and Ashley E. Morrow, Lyme, sold to Katelynn Drohan, Dexter $116,500
Town of Pamelia: 2.17 acres, 25001 County Route 53, Adam Beshures, Watertown, sold to Gerald W. Delosh Sr. and Billie Jo Delosh, Watertown $189,000
Town of Clayton: 4.85 acres, 31280 Miller Road, John C. Ruttan and Sharon E. Ruttan, LaFargeville, sold to David R. Gallagher, Carthage $215,000
Town of Clayton: 0.23 acres, 16869 Hilltop Lane, Eugene D. Wurdinger and Geraldine M. Wurdinger, East Syracuse, sold to Anthony S. Beebe and Mindi R. Beebe, Central Square $133,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 754 Davidson St., Raymond C. Novicke and Ashley M. Novicke, Cynthiana, Ky., sold to Nicholas E. Hosmer, Watertown $120,000
Town of Brownville: 2.96 acres, 24791 Mullin Road, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Leisha Lowe and Thomas Flitcroft, Watertown $21,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 763 Ball Ave., Andrew D. Marble and Jill E. Marble, Burke, Va., sold to Jennifer S. Loonan, Watertown $235,000
Town of Hounsfield: 6.36 acres, 19701 Jericho Road, Stephan A. Hermann and Sheri L. Hermann, Watertown, sold to Bobbie Jo Lamb, Adams Center $167,000
Town of Watertown: 0.67 acres, 25672 State Route 12, Kevin J. Eassa, Calcium and Theresa M. Eassa, Calcium, sold to Robert Lee Williams, Watertown $133,900
Town of Rutland: 0.32 acres, 24358 Main St., William P. McGuire Jr. and Laurie A. McGuire, Ashville, N.C., sold to Madonna A. Guzzardo, Amityville $95,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 6.64 acres, 29412/488 Ashland Road, 2) 7.8 acres, 29340 Ashland Road, Vicki Southwell, Cape Vincent, Gaylor J. Massia, Cape Vincent and Robert R. McDougall Jr., Punta Gorda, Fla., sold to Gregory Hubbard and Rose Hubbard, Three Mile Bay $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 803 Leray St., Adam Ortega and Monica Ortega, Watertown, sold to Jason Comet, Watertown $23,000
Town of LeRay: 6.35 acres, Steinhilber Road, David Joseph Gura, Manhattan, Kan., sold to Kylee M. Lynch, Evans Mills $13,000
Town of Lyme: Unknown acreage, Three Mile Point Road, Bruce A. Bowhall and Cheryl H. Bowhall, Chaumont, sold to Patrick Skinner and Susan Skinner, Henderson $122,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 22:
Town of Adams: 0.34 acres, 13627 U.S. Route 11, Ethel M. Otis and Eileen M. Moriarty, as trustees of the Otis Trust, Adams Center, sold to Sandra Haight, Adams Center $126,500
City of Watertown: 0.19 acre, 1152 Academy St., Mark Coughlin and Nicole Coughlin, Willow Spring, N.C., sold to Cynthia L. Everhart, Watertown $198,500
Town of Orleans: 1.05 acres, 18634 Beaver Run Drive, Douw L. Sacco, Wellesley Island, sold to Stephen W. Beyer and Catherine L. Beyer, Ivonia, N.J. $88,000
Village of Carthage: 0.88 acres, 109 Thorpe St., Ramon D. Hansen and Donna Hansen, Carthage, sold to Kent E. Collier, Evans Mills $148,500
Town of Pamelia: 0.9 acres, 28424 State Route 37, Derek J. Galligar, Evans Mills, sold to Jeffrey Scott Schwind and Tina Schwind, Chaumont $183,000
Town of Orleans: 1.12 acres, 38558 State Route 180, State Route 180, Stephen M. Flath, LaFargeville, sold to Jordon M. Brundige and Abbygail L. Schwind, Depauville $117,000
Town of Rodman: 3.73 acres, 11331 Lowe Road, Jason Boyce and Jaylynn E. Boyce, Bel Air, Md., sold to Shane E. Newsome, Watertown $159,000
Town of Clayton: 1.3 acres, Round Island, Barbara Barnes Duryea, Clayton, sold to Frontenac Island Properties, Ocean Ridge, Fla. $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 829 Water St., Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Fishers, Ind., sold to Mark Parker, Sandy Creek $12,550
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 629 Lillian St., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Daniel Powell, Watertown $55,500
Town of Henderson: 0.01 acre, Ramsey Shores E., Alexis A. Merrill, Ellenton, Fla., sold to Mauri S. Salzman and Judith B. Salzman, Adams $5,500
Town of LeRay: 0.46 acres, 22241 Riverglade Drive, Thomas H. Tonkin, Clifford Township, Pa., sold to Jonathan Kendrick Garwood and Elizabeth Ann Garwood, Augusta, Ga. $270,000
Village of Brownville: 0.69 acres, 100-102 St. Lawrence Ave. W., Christian A. Kirkegaard, Baldwinsville, as administrator of the Marjorie S. Adams estate and the Susan M. Kirkegaard estate, and Scot A. Kirkegaard, Carrollton, Texas, sold to Joseph Murtha II, Copenhagen $20,000
Town of Henderson: 1.01 acres, Lower Hovey Tract Road, S.T. Hovey and Sandra L. Hovey, as trustees of the Hovey Family Living Trust, Urbanna, Va., sold to Casey A. Hanson, Adams $195,000
Town of Adams: 0.46 acres, 12680 U.S. Route 11, SATT Properties LLC, Altmar, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Adams Center $0
Town of Watertown: 5.11 acres, 22476 County Route 196, LCO Destiny LLC, Watertown, sold to Ship Happens LLC, Sackets Harbor $1,119,790
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 23:
Town of Wilna: 1.27 acres, 39416/418 State Route 126, LHU Riverfront L.P., Lakewood, N.J., sold to Christopher R. Marlowe, Carthage $15,000
Town of Clayton: 0.5 acres, 32326 County Route 54, MTGLQ Investors L.P., Houston, Texas, sold to Amy Funk, Watertown $35,100
Village of Carthage: 0.13 acres, 426 N. Clinton St., Edwin J. Lawton and Priscilla Lawton, Carthage, sold to Sabrina O. Bushey and John Bushey, Carthage $0
Town of LeRay: 1.58 acres, 27566 Rogers Road, Barry Collier Jr. and Latoya L. Collier, Phenix City, Ala., sold to John R. Sandoval and Emily A. Sandoval, Philadelphia $240,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acres, 202 N. Rutland St., Hui Mooney, as president of KMGR Properties Inc., Black River, sold to Kevin Ferguson, Watertown $42,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 24:
Town of Alexandria: 8.71 acres, 46680 Log Hill Road, Carthage Federal Savings & Loan Association, Carthage, sold to Bobby J. Williams, Marina Del Ray, Calif. $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 451 Hamilton St. S., Amanda Flanagan Wallace and Kathleen M. Savoy, as trustees of The Flanagan Family Irrevocable Trust, Watertown, sold to Jeremy L. H. Lawlor, Watertown $137,000
Town of Theresa: 0.84 acres, 36307 Ore Bed Road, Keith Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Lisa M. Graham, sold to United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Housing Service, Syracuse $0
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 0.08 acres, 39902 Hyde Lake Road, 2) 1 acre, 39886 Hyde Lake Road, James R. Schreiner and Connie Schreiner, Hilton, sold to Oliver D. Welch and Priscilla S. Welch, Theresa $177,500
Village of Clayton: Unknown acreage, Lot 13 Island View Village, Build Your Own Home LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Barbara A. Small, Wellesley Island $50,000
Town of Brownville: 3.85 acres, Perch Lake Road, Donna R. Biondolillo, Watertown, sold to Chelsea A. Purvis, Watertown $3,750
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 25:
Town of Orleans: 1.45 acres, 18571 Beaver Run Drive, Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, sold to Amanda Desgrosiellier, Wellesley Island $40,000
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, Boyd Subdivision, Lake of the Woods, Kenneth R. Boyd Jr., Theresa, sold to Dale Lehmer and Sophie Lehmer, Sebastian, Fla. $57,500
Town of Ellisburg: 0.25 acres, 7203 Shore Drive, Sharon McNeil, Lakewood, Colo. and Sandra S. Niziol, Fayetteville, sold to Sandra S. Niziol and Jacob Niziol, Fayetteville $50,000
Town of Henderson: 2.33 acres, 14231 County Route 123, Paul L. Creek, Rochester, sold to Lakeside Park 14231 LLC, Jamesville $920,000
Town of Orleans: 1.11 acres, 20218 County Route 181, Joseph Williams and Marjory J.B. Williams, LaFargeville, sold to Armani J. Steele, Clarksville, Tenn. $179,500
Town of Orleans: 0.33 acres, 42771 Shaw’s Number 4 Road, Michele North, as trustee of the Dennis T. and Rose Solan Irrevocable Trust, and Dennis T. Solan and Rose Solan individually, Alexandria Bay, sold to Michael W. Smith and Sandra L. Smith, Minoa $75,000
Town of Theresa: 4.07 acres, 35662 County Route 136, Andrew Wheeler, Theresa, sold to Michael L. Mayer and Patricia C. Mayer-Bures, McGuire Air Force Base, N.J. $216,000
Town of Adams: 2.6 acres, 15 Wright St., Brett Real Estate Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Rachel Suzanne Bartlett-Davenport, Canton $175,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.1 acre, 16 Sisson St. Unit 10, Richard Vastagh, Akron, Ohio, sold to Hannah G. Buechel, Rochester $275,000
Town of Lorraine: 18.2 acres, Sharp Road, Allan D. Fox and Heidi L. Fox, Newark, N.J., sold to Matthew Naccari and Amy Naccari, Adams $35,000
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 410 S. James St., Cole V. Pacella and Ashley L. Swan, Evans Mills, sold to Colin Jay Faucett, Carthage $170,000
Town of Adams: 3.2 acres, 13019/21 U.S. Route 11, Dana Burt and Jennifer Russell, Adams Center, sold to Gavin Roberts, Adams Center $159,000
Town of Orleans: 14.8 acres, 21636 State Route 411, Gene-Paul D. Brennan and Caitlyn M. Brennan, LaFargeville, sold to Timothy J. Bango Jr. and Mary Van Deusen-Bango, LaFargeville $137,500
Village of Clayton: 0.13 acres, 511 Hugunin St., Jonathan L. Taylor and Kristen A. Taylor, Clayton, sold to John R. Nuber and Margaret E. Hummel, Clayton $275,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 13:
Town of Denmark: 2053 Doran Road, Casey D. Dickson, sold to Peter M. Warner $130,000
Town of Leyden: 3081 State Route 12D, David J. Bumsted, sold to Robert A. Carpenter $32,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6471 E. Martinsburg Road, David F. Kelley estate, sold to Victoria N. Sessions $35,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 14:
Town of Watson: 7226 Kotel Road, Kenneth A. Lyndaker, sold to Jeremy L. Myers $56,820
Town of Watson: 6576 McPhilmy Road, Britton Abbey, sold to Carol A. Boudreau $10,000
Town of West Turin: 2107 State Route 26, Nancy Burnham, sold to John A. Myers $0
Town of West Turin: 3987 West Road, Lindsey M. Hastwell, sold to Amy L. Bauer $6,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 15:
Town of Leyden: 2155 State Route 12D, Tylor P. Sullivan, sold to Rew VanAtta $11
Town of Lyonsdale: 9490 Moose River Road, Ronald J. LeFrois Revocable Trust, sold to Martin B. Jones $0
Town of Watson: 6946 N. Chases Lake Road, Marjorie J. Nickles, sold to James S. McIntyre $27,000
Town of Watson: 9092 Number Four Road, Milton E. Lehman, sold to Danielle M. Davis $8,000
Town of Watson: 6978 Number Four Road, Jason Flint, sold to Jacob M. Flint $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 16:
Town of Lewis: Gallo Road, Walter R. Jeffers, sold to Rolland T. Cullings $11,000
Village of Lowville: 5343 Summit Ave., The Genga Irrevocable Trust, sold to Loren Hirschey $110,000
Town of New Bremen: 8706 Artz Road, Margie L. Ruiz, sold to Gregory E. Widrick $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 28, 2019:
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, easterly side of Lisbon-Flackville Road, Judith C. Exware, Waddington, sold to Ann M. Smith, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, westerly side of Racket River, Robin Einbinder, Potsdam, sold to Margaux E. Godin, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.92 acres, Murphy Road, Elizabeth G. Hackett, Lyndonville, Vt., sold to Emmett C. Snickles, Norwood $500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lots number 6 and 7 in Block C of Westwood, Emily F. Dumas, surviving spouse of John P. Dumas, Massena, sold to Terry compo and Rose Zerniak, Nicholville $100,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, Oak Point Road, Lorraine E. Buckingham, Taberg, sold to Nicholas J. Edwards, Kirkwood $15,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, east bounds of right-of-way leading to camp lots on Beaver Point, Kristine V. Washburn, Colton, sold to Edward C. Gauthier and Jacqueline K. Gauthier, Canton $220,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot number 3, block number 1, Gilbert Park lot 2, Patrick Regan, Ogdensburg, sold to Warren A. harman and Christina H. Harman, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, Bishop Avenue lot number 11, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Melissa L. Dubois, Massena $32,000
Town of Canton: 1.148 acres, intersection of County Route 25 and Nickerson Road, William A. Gregory and Dawn M. Gregory, Canton, sold to Abul Basar Mohammad Baki, Massena $260,000
Town of Waddington: 5.37 acres, Campbell Road, Mapleview Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to Jacob David Fisher, Lisbon $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, city lot 7, block 37, Amy R. Lemke, Ogdensburg, sold to Terry E. Axtell and Catherine F. Axtell, Ogdensburg $500
Town of Brasher: 5 acres, 21 daly Road, Jerry P. Gordon, Massena, sold to Danny J. Joslin Jr. and Susan L. Joslin, Massena $500
Town of Potsdam: 1.59 acres, northerly boundary o f Lawrence Avenue, Buckton Holdings LLC, Ontario, sold to Matthew Alexander Gatti and Emilia Rose Gatti, Potsdam $129,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parsel, Wilson Street, Christopher Hayes and Mary Hayes, Heuvelton, sold to Jay A. Richards and Angela M. Fredericks, Heuvelton $120,000
Town of Canton: 0.75 acres, easterly line of Front Street, Andrew Farnham, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Shane M. Booth and Samantha D. Booth, Ogdensburg $164,500
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Bresett Road, Andrew L. Kelley, Lisbon, sold to George R. Brozzo, Franklin, Va. $5,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2 acres, Route 37, Andrew J. Cuthbert and Dawn M. Cuthbert, Ogdensburg, sold to Rami K. Almomani and Brooke K. Beaulieu, Ogdensburg $77,000
Town of Morristown: Three parcels, 0.37 acres, 0.18 acres and 8,000 square feet, Robert E. Austin, Potsdam, sold to Mark P. Austin and Mary T. Henault, Orchard Park $130,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 51 Capell Road, US Bank Trust N.A., c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to John Mitchell and Beverly Mitchell, Potsdam $5,500
Town of Fowler: 1.018 acres, Mansion Grounds Road, Janet F. Gotham, Gouverneur, sold to Robert B. Anderson and Janette J. Anderson, Potsdam $290,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 1, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 8 Rosebrier Ave., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Carrollton, Texas, sold to Charles S. Robertson, Massena $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.08 acres, 62 Loafer’s Bluff Drive, Glenn R. Berkstresser Sr. and Diane R. Berkstresser, Erie, Pa., sold to Ansen Corporation, Ogdensburg $285,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, northerly bounds of Pleasant Street, Ning Gao, Potsdam, Alan D. Christian and Robyn E. Hannigan, Duxbury, Mass. $325,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.99 acres, north west side of Lacomb Road, Lloyd Beaudoin and Pauline Beaudoin, Norfolk, sold to John P. Beaudoin, Norfolk $150,000
Town of Norfolk: 3 acres, southeast of County Route 40, Richard Snider and Deborah Snider, Massena, sold to Julie A. Kuenzler and Brent Kuenzler, Norwood $25,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, north bounds of Coney island Camp Lot, Michael Frazer and Edith Frazer, Canton, sold to Patricia Frazer Lock and Robin H. Lock, Hannawa Falls $185,000
Town of Colton: 0.58 acres, Section 21, bounded by Catholic Church, Timothy Young and Carmela Young, South Colton, sold to Michael D. Perrigo and Susan M. Perrigo, Gouverneur $180,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.11 acres, William Street, Dwight David Phaneuf and Jill Anne Phaneuf, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Geoffrey M. Ford and Richele R. Ford, Ravena $80,000
Town of Hammond: 1.758 acres, northeast corner of lot 1 on lands of Cold River Properties Inc., Norman C. Armitage and Ellen E. Armitage, Crystal River, Fla., sold to Dean Franklin and Sonja Franklin, Jay $147,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, Lot 3 in “Subdivision Map of Gull Pond Estates,” Sarah E. Russo, Green Village, N.J., Laurel Dover Searl, Berne, John R. Dover, North Hampton, N.H., and Catherine M. Stetson, Needham, Mass., sold to Andrew P. Foster and Catherine Smith, Media, Pa. $394,000
Town of Canton: 12 acres, lot 11, mile square number 8 of 10th Range, Theresa Butterfield, adminsitrator of the estate of the late Sharon A. Allen, Pyrites, sold to Mason P. Coffey, Hermon $6,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 2, 2019:
Town of DeKalb: 3.27 acres, Risley Road, Craig J. Coffey, Canton, and Ashley K. Coffey, Canton, sold to Paul E. Newman and Kirstin L. Newman, Canton $115,000
Town of Parishville: Two parcels, 38.89 acres and 27.78 acres, Brad Dumont, Colton, sold to Timothy A. Young and Carmela R. Young, South Colton $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, highway running foom Union School House to Union Mills, Peter J. Reiter, Norwood, sold to Arthur P. Webb and Jaime R. Webb, Canton $9,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, Massena-Hogansburg State Highway, Stephen Zakarauskas, Fort Meade, Md., sold to Jonathan M. Zakarauskas and Kelly L. Zakarauskas, Massena $34,500
Town of Colton: Two parcels, 0.5 acres and 0.46 acres, Old Colton-South Colton Road, Jerome L. Wilson, trustee of The Wilson Living Trust, Colton, sold to Andrew McKinley and Jennifer Gray, Canton $135,000
Town of Colton: 0.2 acres, lot 1 of Arbuckle Acres, David and Karen B. Chauvin, Colton, sold to Edmund J. Ormond, Colton $500
Town of Norfolk: 138.1 acres, County Route 39, Ken Mueller, Horsham, Pa., sold to Larry Janelle, Ormand, Fla. $90,000
Town of Hopkinton: 2.94 acres, County Route 49, Ronald D. Baldwin, Nicholville, sold to Daniel W. Helfter, Potsdam $9,000
Town of Waddington: 0.06 acres, County Route 14, Carl W. Finnie, surviving spouse of the late Jane E. Finnie, Chase Mills, sold to Raymond C. Clookey, Susan J. Campbell, Darrell F. Clookey and Duane A. Clookey, Chase Mills $500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lost 15, block 21, Velma A. Deruchia, surviving spouse of the late Donald E. Deruchia, Massena, sold to Donna Blair, Massena, and Freda Mousseau, Massena $500
Town of Brasher: 0.52 acres, County Route 55, Tri-Town Trail Blazers, Snowmobile Club Inc., Helena, sold to Nicholas P. Gray, Oswego $27,500
Town of Potsdam: 14.77 acres, northerly of South Canton Road, LaPierre Management LLC, Colton, sold to Richard D. Hitchman and Rae A. Hitchman, Potsdam $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 3, 2019:
Town of Russell: Parcel, Degrasse Road and Old Russell Turnpike, Kelly S. Wood, Hermon, sold to George M. Dodds, Edwards $65,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, lot 7 on lands of Samuel N. McWeen, Higley Falls, Brian Creighton, Naperville, Ill., Dennis Creighton, Miller Place, and Joretta Pierce Creighton, Potsdam, sold to Michael J. Frazer and Edith D. Frazer, Canton $150,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 811 Hamilton St., Thomas O. Bruyere and William M. Bruyere, co-executors of the estate of the late Theres B. Bruyere, sold to William M. Bruyere and Marianne T. Bruyere, Ogdensburg $108,750
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 574 Van Buren Road, US Bank Trust N.A., trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Irving, Texas, sold to David A. McIntosh and Eileen L. McIntosh, Gouverneur $37,500
Town of Piercefield: Two parcels, The Elizabeth Peterson Trust, care of Elizabeth A. Peterson, trustee, Mount Airy, Md., Kathryn L. Alleman, Alexandria, Va., and David B. Alleman, Portland, Ore., sold to Lisa P. Rockefeller and R. Todd Rockefeller, Ridgefield, Conn. $110,000
Town of Fine: 42.2 acres, State Highway 3, Don Vanpelt, Liverpool, sold to Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake $45,000
Town of Canton: 0.31 acres, Judson Street Road, Jeannine Ballard, Canton, sold to Roger Burcume and Rhonda Burcume, Hermon $20,000
Town of Madrid: Protion of a parcel of land containing 100.6 acres described in 1976 deed From Catherine Lawrence to Thomas E. Lee, Thomas E. Lee and marie C. Lalone, Madrid, sold to Alan P. Haught and Mary J. Haught, Canton $100,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.13 acres, bounded by Park Street, Russell Currier, GOuverneur, and Kerry L. Tallon, Gouverneur, sold to Cody A. Woods, Hammond $40,000
Village of Waddington: 0.9 acres, west bounds of Main Street, Charles E. Brown, Waddington, sold to Alex V. Hammond, Waddington $138,000
Town of Hermon: 20.38 acres, lot 18 of Atwater Tract, Russell, Todd Heyn, Jefferson, sold to Dr. John J. Carthy, Star Lake $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Part of lot -6, block -21, bounded by Morris, Elizabeth, Ford and Green Streets, Lynn B. Whittier, executor of the estate of the late Ruth B. Hunter, Canton, sold to Jason H. Knapp and Marcie E. Turnbull, Ogdensburg $61,000
Town of Lisbon: Part of subdivision lot 8, Morley-Lisbon Road, Darrell W. Hayden and Andrea L. Hayden, Lisbon, sold to Robert S. Grant, Massena $92,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.1 acres, County Route 55, Gerald St. Hilaire Jr. and Faith Demers-St. Hilaire, Brasher Falls, sold to Zachary A. Baldwin, Nicholville $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 5, 2019:
Town of Fine: 0.75 acres, beginning in the highway west of the corner of J. Anderson’s store, Kerry J. Finley, Gouverneur, and Daniel P. Finley, Star Lake, sold to Duwayne H. Durham and Rebecca Durham, Fine $1,000
Town of Lawrence: 123.36 acres, southerly bounds of lot 36, Steven M. Crump and Leanne E. Crump, North Lawrence, sold to Cory S. Page, North Lawrence $5,000
Town of Fine: 37.11 acres, Bridge Road, Kyle Leffert, Novi, Mich., sold to Jacquelynn D. House and Staven K. Flanders, Bridgeport $10
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 91 block 20, Loren Thomas Bailey, Stanley, N.C, sold to Marjorie M. Terry McRoberts, trustee of Marjorie M. Terry McRoberts Revocable Trust, Ann Arbor, Mich. $1,000
