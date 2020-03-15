Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 2:
Town of Clayton: 4.85 acres, 16167 County Route 12, David J. Krueger, Amsterdam, sold to Chad S. Reynolds and Chenoa C. Reynolds, Watertown $190,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.63 acres, 25359 Hinds Road, Matthew J. Lichtenauer and Julie M. Lichtenauer, Watertown, sold to Justin Rydlun, Lewistown, Pa. $167,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 126 Elm St., The American Narrows Group LLC, Watertown, sold to Drake Craig and Gisela Cornejo, Watertown $148,000
Village of Theresa: 0.23 acres, 104/106 Commercial St., Charles E. Brown, Theresa, sold to Smith Property Development LLC, Twin Falls, Idaho $5,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 818 Academy St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Timothy Phillips, Watertown $58,100
Village of Clayton: 0.09 acres, 739 James St., MTGLQ Investors LP, Houston, Texas, sold to James Duswalt, Clayton $60,000
City of Watertown: 0.92 acres, 853 Water St., 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains, sold to Paul Wood and Kimberly Wood, Watertown $19,000
City of Watertown: 0.04 acre, 448 S. Pleasant St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Legacy Home Stays LLC, Watertown $18,000
Town of Ellisburg: 28.11 acres, State Route 193, Hillcrest Farms LLC, Woodville, sold to Robert O. Worthington Jr. and Stephany Worthington, Ellisburg $9,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 3:
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 710 Leray St., Alexander J. Hall, Watertown, sold to Stefanie A. Chrestin, Watertown $77,900
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 413 Coffeen St., John E. Morgia and Margaret J. Morgia, Black River, sold to Michael C. Capone, Watertown $55,000
Town of LeRay: 5.01 acres, 30165 Elm Ridge Road, Rachael L. Rhine Milliard and Brandon Rhett Milliard, Fort Leavenworth, Kan., sold to Joseph B. Raap II and Elizabeth R. Raap, Philadelphia $245,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 915 Gotham St., Kenneth J. Hall, Upton, Mass., as executor of the Betty J. Hall estate, sold to Tyler R. De Tomi and Ryan J.R. De Tomi, Sackets Harbor $121,900
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 237 Michigan Ave., James A. Hart, Fort Hood, Texas, sold to Maureen Ann McGuire, Marcia L. Feather, and Arthur R. Feather, Watertown $130,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.36 acres, 23096 Lodi Road, Blane M. Harding, Watertown, Noel P. Harding, Queensbury, and Gary Harding, Riverdale, Ga., sold to Ryan Gault, Dexter $99,000
Village of Dexter: 0.24 acres, 149 Maynard Ave., Faith Youngs, as executor of the Melvin J. Walti estate, Dexter, sold to John P. Ellingsworth, Dexter $0
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.09 acre, 82 N. Crossmon St., McKenzie R. Garlock, Alexandria Bay, sold to Candace Charlebois and Christine Charlebois, Alexandria Bay $110,000
Town of Hounsfield: 12 acres, 20400 Old Rome Road, Cives Corporation, Alpharetta, Ga., sold to M&E Holdings Watertown Inc., Watertown $1,250,000
Town of Lyme: 7.16 acres, State Route 12E, Aubrey L. Cook, Chaumont and Katelyn J. Mellen, Chaumont, as executors of the Cecil E. Mellen estate, sold to Brandon S. Fulmer, Chaumont $14,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 4:
Town of Leray: 58.2 acres, U.S. Route 11, William A. Makuch and Doris E. Makuch, Calcium, sold to Jo-Ann Ramsdell and Terry J. Ramsdell, Black River $0
Village of Mannsville: 1.36 acres, 320 S. Main St., Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Travis D. Mathous and DeAnna R. Mathous, sold to M&T Bank, Buffalo $137,780
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 705 Coffeen St., David T. Coleman, Watertown, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $0
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.21 acres, 1005 Superior St., Paul Carpenter II, Watertown, sold to Lakendrick Cobey and Linda L. LaLone, Watertown $110,000
Town of Rutland: 1 acre, Burnup Road, Richard J. Percy Jr., Black River, sold to Jeremiah A. Fletcher and Rochelle M. Fletcher, Carthage $5,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 176 Park Ave., HSBC Bank USA N.A., Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to First York Financial LLC, New York $22,600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 5:
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 1634 State St., Peter J. Whitmore and Rita M. Whitmore, Watertown, sold to 1634 State Street LLC, Watertown $85,000
Village of Antwerp: 1.8 acres, 19 and 21 Mechanic St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Susan H. Isham, Watertown $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 207 Phelps St., Joseph Coniglio, Watertown, sold to Olivia L. Hall, Watertown $79,500
City of Watertown: 0.57 acres, 153 Haney St., HSBC Bank USA N.A., Salt Lake City, Utah, sold to Shyanne V. Mahan, Watertown $27,000
Town of LeRay: 0.96 acres, 26476 State Route 3, Andrew J. Brown and Brittany E. Brown, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Robert Anthony Matthews and Nadia M. Matthews, Fort Drum $239,900
Town of Champion: 1.65 acres, 23519 County Route 47, RAS Closing Services LLC, Glen Ellyn, Ill., sold to Skylar Humburd, Saint James, Mo. $174,900
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 549 Cross St., Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Coppell, Texas, sold to Liyun Liu, Watertown $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 6:
Town of Lyme: 1.51 acres, 25179 Selter Road, David Szczupakowski, Reedsville, Pa., James Szczupakowski, Spencerport, and Doris A. Szczupakowski, Troup, Texas, sold to Bernard Podsiedlik and Mary Podsiedlik, Tully $62,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.58 acres, 23898 State Route 26, Gregory E. Tidd and Cynthia R. Tidd, Alexandria Bay, sold to Rebecca Hopfinger, Clayton $120,000
Town of Philadelphia: 4.99 acres, Sandy Hollow Road, Karen E. Prue, Philadelphia, sold to William S. Paluzzi, Philadelphia $1
Town of Hounsfield: 3.3 acres, South of Foster Park Road, Mariam Massaro, Worthington, Mass., sold to Jeffery Cohen, Fayettteville $62,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.55 acres, 12 Sand St., Madeline E. Drake, Philadelphia, sold to Jeffrey Cook, Antwerp $10,600
Town of Lyme: Three parcels totaling 1.97 acres, 28067 Three Mile Point Drive, William L. Couchman and Carole G. Couchman, Watertown, sold to Brian Gaffney and Cori Gaffney, Webster $170,000
Town of Champion: 1.24 acres, 25273-75 Partlow Drive, Amber Lusby, Carthage, sold to Regina M. Keller, Great Bend $0
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 6:
Town of Harrisburg: 7935 Mile Square Road, Alfred R. Weinstein, sold to Mary B. Schouten $66,000
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Allen T. Weakley, sold to Joseph Sciorilli Jr. $156,800
Village of Lowville: 7579 Church St., Rick L. Nortz, sold to Michael Brotherton $139,900
Town of Montague: Salmon River Road, Diane M. Strawn, sold to Jon P. Diehl $40,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 7:
Town of Lowville: 8859 East Road, Helen E. Nortz, sold to Alan J. Brasie $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 8:
Village of Port Leyden: 3337 Lincoln St., Kirch Family Revocable Trust, sold to Dusty R. Thayer $29,900
Village of Lowville: 5291 Dayan St., LCJ Properties LLC, sold to Joseph P. Mahon $47,000
Village of Lowville: 5367 Rural Ave., Cynthia G. Larkins, sold to Brian Stalker $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 9:
Town of Denmark: 10265 Plank Road, Steven J. Billmeier, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs $180,225
Town of Lyonsdale: Fowlerville Road, Jan P. Almero, sold to Shawn Lee Boliver $5,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 10:
Town of Watson: 8923 Adsit Trail, Dennis E. Gallagher, sold to William E. Calkins $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 9, 2019:
Town of Canton: Parcel, north side of Pine street at south west angle of T. Caldwell Jr. lot, Edwin Palmer, Canton, and William S. Palmer, Canton, sold to Michael Snow and Brenda Snow, Canton $31,000
Town of Russell: 0.5 acres, part of section 3, township 9, great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Terry L. Habberfield, Canandaigua, sold to Sharon L. Dutcher, Canandaigua $25,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.07 acres, Dickinson Road at the southwesterly corner of E.M. Dana’s house lot, Larry J. Sutton and Regena Sutton, Canton, sold to John J. Van Ells, Russell $68,000
Town of Waddington: 0.98 acres, lot 35 on a map titled “Maple Grove Subdivision - Section 5,” Nancy Moniere, individually and as surviving spouse of Kenneth J. Moniere, Madrid, sold to Catherine Brown, Lisbon $111,500
Town of Hopkinton: Two parcels, 74 acres on Parishville-Joe Indian Road and 61 acres on Parisville-Wick Road, Rosalie K. Smith, Massena, sold to Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 10, 2019:
Town of Fowler: Parcel, County Route 24, southwest corner of land conveyed by Michael and Marjorie Crowner to Eric and April Weekes, Joshua Dowling and Natalie M. Wood, Gouverneur, sold to Chad L. Martin, Gouverneur $30,000
Town of Hopkinton: 2.58 acres, Middle Road, northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Bernice Bowers, Jared and Jacklyn G. Remington, Potsdam, sold to Chelsea C. and Jeremy K. Thomas, Brasher Falls $150,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, Martin Road, westerly of the northeasterly corner of the Robert Sutton Farm, Joseph C. Mittiga, Massena, sold to Robert E. Cameron, Massena $122,500
Village of Norwood: Parcel, bounds of Potsdam-Norwood State Road, south line of village lot owned by Thomas Mauchly, Jeffrey M. Brown, Norwood, sold to Katie A. Zeller $140,000
Town of Hopkinton: 25.5 acres, lot 27, short tract begining at Sylvan Falls Road, Jared R. Heinl and Abbie M. Heinl, Potsdam, sold to Jared H. Remington and Jacklyn G. Remington $256,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, section 14, township 10, Arbuckle Pond Road, Chester Billings, Damariscotta, Maine, and Lisa L. Billings, Denville, N.J., sold to Kirk F. Snyder and Beverly L. Snyder, Canton $172,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 11, 2019:
Town of Massena: 27.6 acres, northwesterly of Fregoe Road, Terry E. Premo, Massena, and Bradley A. Premo, Norfolk, sold to Cody A. Pernice, Massena $25,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, County Road leading from Brasher Falls to Helena on west side of St. Regis River, with intersection of road leading from Brasher Center to Maple Ridge, Yvonne M. Arno, Massena, sold to Jessica Goodreau, Brasher $5,000
Town of Colton: Two parcels, 64 acres and 4.42 acres, easterly of Route 56 in sections 14 and 15 of Township 10, William H. Mueller and Patricia A. Mueller, Woodstock, Ill., sold to Andrine Nichols, Upper Marlboro, Md. $249,000
Town of Hammond: 2.75 acres, on St. Lawrence River in the southwest line of lands conveyed to John C. Augsbury and Cynthia M. Augsbury, Joseph Reich Jr., Downington, Pa., sold to John Augsbury and Cynthia Augsbury, Hammond $125,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2 acres, lot 29, McCormick Road, Clayton W. Trombly, Ogdensburg, sold to Philip J. Johnson and Suzanne M. Johnson, Isle Hudson, Fla. $65,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 29 on west side of Talcott Street, Michael C. Douglas, Landolakes, Fla., sold to Logan D. White and Crystle R. White, Massena $50,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, 0.12 acres and 0.07 acres, southeast of the St. Lawrence River and northwesterly of a camp road known as Wright Road Number 1, Lisa Morley and Brian Morley, Ogdensburg, sold to Nancy Louise Rudiger, Ogdensburg $116,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 26 Orchard Road, Scott L. Lamay, Massena, sold to Jennifer L. Hughes, Massena $60,000
Town of Louisville: 0.534 acres, 36 Dover Street, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Ronald E. Matthews and Ann Matthews, South Norton, Vt. $135,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, in St. Lawrence River lot 10, Rebecca L. Casselman, Massena, sold to Rick Mitchell, Massena $13,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 15, 2019:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, from eastern part of property conveyed by William Rockwood and Patricia Rockwood to John McGee north of Route 11, Gokce Capital LLC, New York City, sold to Capstan Management LLC, Vancouver, Wash. $10,000
Town of Hermon: 3.498 acres, in lot 15 of west third of number 4, Clyde R. Graybill and Tara L. Graybill as trustees of The Windy-Knoll Trust, Richville, sold to Patrick Robare, Gouverneur $105,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 31 of map entitled “Fairlane Development” sections B and C, Corey J. Maxner and Nicole R. Maxner, Canton, sold to Stephen Papson, Canton $155,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, west side of Cranberry Lake, Eric T. Swartz and Abigail L. Swartz, Sackets Harbor, sold to Tovi Bliss, Sandy Creek $54,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.44 acres, part of lot 34 in section 5 of VanSolingen Tract, Gregory M. Foster, administrator of estate of the late Shirley J. Foster, Bonnie Hitsman, Ogdensburg, Jeffrey Foster, Ogdensburg, Gregory Foster, individually, Heuvelton, Joanne Foster, Ogdensburg, and Alison Mann, Ogdensburg, sold to Shawn M. Denny, Ogdensburg $62,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, in block 310 and 400 being lot 11 on a map made by George A. Tate, Debra St. Aubin, Ontario, Canada, sold to Katie A. Rafferty, Ogdensburg $53,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, portion of lot 35 of Hazelton’s Survey of the Bates Land, Karole R. Elthorp, Hermon, sold to Kylie Sand, Gouverneur $86,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, northwestcorner of “Church Lot” to southwest corner of “Law and Kerr Lot,” Thomas D. Durham and Linda K. Durham, Fine, sold to David Emerson and Carolyn Emerson, Harrisville $40,000
Town of Fowler: 6.17 acres, westerly shore of Sylvia Lake, northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of David. B. Dean and Charlotte E. Dean, Robert J. Reuss, Tucson, Ariz. as trustee of Robert J. Reuss and Virginia R. Reuss Revocable Living Trust, sold to Tracey A. North, Arlington Va. $140,000
Village of Massena: 0.17 acres, north ounds of East ORvis Street marking southeast corner of land of Robertson, William F. Shutts and Judith R. Shutts, Massena, sold to Jean Gedeon and Geraldine Viard, Pierrefonds, Quebec $36,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, part of mile square 45, Kenneth C. Cornell and Stephanie C. Cornell, individually and as co-executors of the last will and testament of Janice E. Cornell, sold to Logan Snyder, Potsdam $77,900
Town of Norfolk: 0.4 acres, easterly right-of-way bounds of Rogers Drive with northerly right-of-way bounds of Thomas Avenue, Larry J. Fayette and Catherine Fayette, Norfolk, sold to Robert R. LaBarge and Michelle L. Rutledge, Massena $150,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, southerly corner of George Erwin lot, Goss Street, Andrew A. Bracy and Stacy M. Bracy, Madrid, sold to Ashleigh E. Tebo, Potsdam $85,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.12 acres, southeasterly of County Route 40, part of mile square lot 54, Charles E. McCarty and Linda C. McCarty, Massena, sold to Andrew A. Bracy and Stacy M. Bracy, Madrid $152,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 16, 2019:
Town of Canton: Parcel, in section 2 of range 6, part of 31.15 acre lot, Stephanie A. Gilbert, Lisbon, sold to Cole J. Morehouse, Potsdam $78,000
Town of Colton: 0.36 acres, in section 14 of township 10, Leon L. Goolden Trust, Venice, Fla., sold to William Powers and Lisa Powers, Queensbury $15,000
Town of Canton: 0.5 acres, 3 Canterbury Lane, Joseph A. Furnia and Kathleen H. Furnia, Canton, sold to Jennifer L. Moore and Bryan P. Shea, Canton $185,000
Village of Waddington: 0.26 acres, lot 9 of Green Terrace Estates, Terry R. Caswell, Waddington, and Sue E. Caswell, Waddington, sold to Corey J. Maxner and Nicole R. Maxner, Canton $279,000
Town of Morristown: 0.24 acres, River Road, west of the village, Gordon N. Barnes, Ogdensburg, sold to Terrance Talbot, Richboro, Pa. $160,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.52 acres, part of what was formerly known as William Perry 30 acre farm in westerly part of lot 38 in the First Ten Thousand Acre tract between Black Lake and St. Lawrence River, Susan S. Duprey, Ogdensburg, sold to Lynnetta Burke, Tennessee Colony, Texas $58,000
Town of Louisville: Two parcels, 0.986 acres and 0.8 acres, Roscoe A. Moore III and Catherine M. Moore, Massena, sold to James G. Garlow and Lisa S. Garlow, Pembroke, N.H. $225,000
Town of Edwards: 2.667 acres, part of great lot 5 west of Cedar Lake, Chris Powers and Emily Kulkus, Syracuse, sold to Ernest J. Miller, Rensselaer Falls $83,000
Town of Ogdensburg: 0.24 acres, block 96, formerly block 21, lot 15 and southerly half of lot 14 of block 21, Noah L. Burns, Ogdensburg, sold to Ashley Ives, Ogdensburg $73,000
