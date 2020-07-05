Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 22:
Town of Theresa: 14.32 acres, State Route 37, William E. Butler Jr. and Dolores M. Butler, Harvest, Ala., sold to David M. Cook and Barbara A. Cook, Theresa $15,000
City of Watertown: 1.54 acres, 26217 Allen Drive, Viktor T. Tsuber and Olga Tsuber, Watertown, sold to Christopher C. Ficht and Margaret Rudy Ficht, Fort Drum $313,000
Village of Black River: 0.44 acres, 112 Wendell Lane, Darlene K. Bush, Black River and Arthur J. Bush, Copenhagen, sold to Daniel J. Choi, Black River $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 660 Emerson St., Antonio Palacios and Emily Curran, Belvidere, Ill., sold to Kenyan A. Outlaw and Susan M. Outlaw, Watertown $159,650
Town of Wilna: Two parcels totaling 0.26 acres, 24533 Second St., Andrew R. Sarber and Shania D. Sarber, Carthage, sold to Connor M. Fielding and Lyndsee I. Nickle, Fort Drum $155,000
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 545 Arsenal St., 9 Chandeliers Corp., Watertown, and Robert Dalton, sold to Robert F. Vest Jr., Watertown $0
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.99 acres, 214 W. Lynde St., 2) 0.21 acres, 612 Davidson St., The Upper New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Liverpool, sold to Calvary Chapel North Country Inc., Watertown $85,000
Towns of Theresa and Antwerp: 39 acres, County Route 22, Andrew J. Sellers, Chesapeake, Va., sold to Crystal A. Tulley, Theresa, and Richard W. Tulley Jr., Hammond $10,000
Towns of Theresa and Antwerp: Two parcels: Theresa: 12.1 acres, Moon Lake Road, Antwerp: 79.3 acres, County Route 22, Andrew J. Sellers, Chesapeake, Va., sold to John C. Zielinski Jr., Carthage $60,000
Village of Black River: 0.35 acres, 108 Pine Drive, Lester Steven Clason and Jennifer L. Clason, Gretna, Neb., sold to Dionis Abreu, Calcium $177,500
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 144 William St., Bruce A. Brown, Auburn, and Rachel M. Bertran, Watertown, sold to Robert D. Connell, Watertown $0
Town of Theresa: 5.22 acres, Eddy Road, Oscar E. Diaz and Nancy A. Landaeta, Coral Springs, Fla., sold to Nicole Gilbert and Dallas Bisnett, Watertown $8,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 19.9 acres, Stone Quarry Road, Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, Cape Vincent, sold to Crane Commercial Services Inc., Vernon $47,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.2 acres, 118 Dodge Ave., Nicholas Kerner, Los Gatos, Calif., sold to Caroline Baker, Syracuse $104,940
Town of Alexandria: 3.84 acres, 28505 County Route 192, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to David P. Viens and Kathy A. Viens, Redwood $38,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 521 Gotham St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Terri Gaylor, Watertown $30,500
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.1 acre, 35 Crossmon St., George F. Merritt III and Jocelyn H. Merritt, Alexandria Bay, sold to David G. Bauer and Donna M. Bauer, as trustees of the David G. and Donna M. Bauer Living Trust, Gulf Shores, Ala. $259,000
Town of Champion: 1.62 acres, 35880 Van Brocklin Road, H & S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage, sold to Nicholas J. Newton and Melissa M. Newton, Carthage $135,000
Village of Theresa: 0.21 acres, 229 Riverside Ave., Joy Seppala Florence, London, England, as executor of the Elizabeth J. DeLano estate, sold to Adam D. Burgess and Pamela Kay Burgess, Fort Drum $35,000
Town of Orleans: 0.35 acres, Peel Dock Road, Charles G. DeRose, Amherst, sold to Frederick H. Wollin and Rebecca L. Wollin, Clinton $100,000
Town of Champion: 1.83 acres, 35781 Sayre Road, Scott A. Hutchins and Kimberly A. Hutchins, Carthage, sold to Eric Lynn Burke, Carthage $98,880
Town of Theresa: 22.18 acres, 45590 Burns Road, John P. Evans and Lauren S. Evans, Redwood, sold to Matthew Pope and Samantha Pope, Watertown $270,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.77 acres, Lot 5C, State Route 12E, Gary H. Wood and Ellen S. Wood, Clayton, sold to Martin J. Bleier, Rochester $20,000
Village of Clayton: 1.01 acres, Old State Road, Brian R. Solar, Clayton, sold to Douglas Rios and Janice Rios, Clayton $13,500
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 820 Cooper St., George Walters Jr., Watertown, sold to Joshua J. Campaney, Watertown $110,800
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 23:
Town of Antwerp: 5.34 acres, County Route 194, Phillip J. Pickert, Antwerp, sold to Michael K. Ayen, Antwerp $0
Town of Antwerp: 0.52 acres, County Route 194, Michael K. Ayen, Antwerp, sold to Shane R. Buckley and Lindsay A. Buckley, Antwerp $0
Town of Antwerp: 1.73 acres, County Route 194, Philip J. Pickert, Antwerp, sold to Shane R. Buckley and Lindsay A. Buckley, Antwerp $0
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 608 Davidson St., LC Rentals LLC, Antwerp, sold to Calvary Chapel North Country Inc., Watertown $20,000
Village of Dexter: 0.35 acres, 303 E. Bradley St., Donald E. Eastham, Dexter, sold to Matthew Alan Pinsonneault, Dexter $141,900
Town of Wilna: 9.18 acres, 40715/759 Texas Road, David Genter, Belgrade, Mont., and Alan Genter, Durango, Colo., as executors of the Donald L. Genter estate, sold to Brandi Wilsie and Christopher McDonald, Carthage $65,500
Town of Clayton: 1.8 acres, 36418 Pelo Road, Jennifer L. Keefer, Clayton, sold to Bryan A. Ransear, Clayton $168,000
Village of Theresa: 0.09 acre, 207/209 Commercial St., Christopher H. Muka, Newfield, sold to Jessie Marie Taylor, Theresa, and Desiree MacHoward, Theresa $4,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 24:
Town of Lyme: 1.3 acres, 6297 Fire Road 40, Patricia A. Brown, Rochester, sold to Catherine M. O’Brien, Lowville $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 910 Salina St., Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Marie Flansburg, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $54,151
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, 28471 Bartlett Drive, Brian D. Wilcox and Lori J. Wilcox, Theresa, sold to Nicholas J. Atwood and Dawn M. Atwood, Dexter $277,000
Town of Wilna: 0.43 acres, 22486 Alexandria Street Road, Amanda L. Langevin, Harrisville, sold to Paige Elizabethann VanEpps, Carthage $90,000
Town of Philadelphia: 72 acres, U.S. Route 11, Ernest Mendel, The Villages, Fla., sold to Daniel J. Hutchison and Kathy A. Hutchison, Philadelphia $35,000
Village of Theresa: 0.5 acres, 103 Church St., Robert W. Warner and Carol J. Warner, Theresa, and Kathy McCabe, Watertown, sold to Larry L. McCrum Jr., Theresa $0
Town of Orleans: 2.55 acres, 34880 Apple Wood Road, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa, sold to Danielle Marie Jobson, Theresa $37,000
Town of Clayton: 1.98 acres, 38149/151 State Route 12, Donna Partridge, Clayton, sold to Terry M. Jones, Clayton $1
Village of Adams Center: 1.4 acres, 18086 Goodnough St., Mark A. Jennings and Chelsea R. Jennings, Adams Center, sold to Heidi O’Brien, Rodman $238,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 715 Mill St., Paul W. Stamm and Carmen D. Stamm, as trustees of the Paul W. Stamm and Carmen D. Stamm 2017 Revocable Trust, Paso Robles, Calif., sold to Emmett Marin, Watertown $56,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 25:
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 143 N. Hamilton St., Al’s Siding LLC, Watertown, sold to Carrie M. Lawlor, Watertown $145,000
Towns of LeRay and Pamelia and City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) LeRay: 17.91 acres, 29777 Gardnerville Road, 2) Watertown: 1.75 acres, 632 Water St., 3) Pamelia: 5.62 acres, 24452 State Route 283, Watertown: 0.89 acres, 896 Pearl St., Ronald J. Pope, Adams, sold to Watertown Storage LLC, Rochester $1
Town of Brownville: 0.91 acres, 17135 State Route 12E, Frederick B. Winkelman, Dexter, sold to Steven D. Gascho and Kaitlyn R. Gascho, Watertown $252,000
Village of Theresa: 0.18 acres, 207 Main St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Arete Investment Strategies LLC, Port Orange, Fla. $27,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.3 acres, 45313 Otter St., Brent H. Sweet, Alexandria Bay, sold to Mishar Holdings Inc., Alexandria Bay $45,000
Town of Philadelphia: 17.85 acres, 34741 U.S. Route 11, Daniel N. Sternberg and Fawn T. Sternberg, Philadelphia, sold to Jason Ross Forni and Micah Marie Forni, Fort Drum $374,000
Town of Orleans: 0.2 acres, 16704 Eel Bay Road, Judy H. Houghton, North Syracuse, Sandra K. Oaster, Cicero, Karen M. Klaisle, Brewerton, and Cheryl C. Carlucci, Cicero, as trustees of the William P. Houghton and Thelma I. Houghton Trust, sold to Michael W. Korzeniewski and Jodie L. Auringer, Pulaski $105,000
Town of Rutland: 0.86 acres, 30541 Burnup Road, Scott Tasler and Deidre K. Tasler, Bristow, Va., sold to Jose M. Vega Jr. and Krystal D. Vega, Calcium $172,000
Town of Orleans: 0.58 acres, 35912 State Route 180, Michael W. Hunt, LaFargeville, sold to Amanda L. Trimble, LaFargeville $103,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 11:
Town of Denmark: State Route 26, Patrick A. Thesier, sold to Scott L. Tyler $22,000
Town of Lewis: 2188 Kotary Road, Ashley Schuler, sold to Cody J. Kellogg $120,000
Town of Leyden: 6948 Farr Road, On My Way Homes LLC, sold to Evan R. Keefer $23,500
Village of Lyons Falls: 4243 Markham St., Joshua D. Levesque, sold to Kathy L. Levesque $108,750
Town of West Turin: Michigan Mills Road, Harry F. Ohlson, sold to Paul D. Falchi $24,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 12:
Town of Croghan: 11005 State Route 812, Theresa Campany, sold to Jason M. Williams $85,000
Town of Denmark: Deer River Road, Peter T. Jones, sold to Cody L. Lyndaker $11
Town of Greig: Cottage Road, Pamela Hemmel Family Trust, sold to Richard Brink $9,000
Town of Lowville: 8911 Delles Road, Thomas Z. Eaves, sold to Thomas P. Aubin $1
Town of Turin: 4053 West Road, Brayton C. Nye, sold to Daniel E. Somers $102,000
Town of Watson: 8983 Number Four Road, Madeline E. Drake, sold to Leslie Earl Drake $18,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 13:
Town of Diana: 14179 Church St., Patricia A. Langridge, sold to David R. Quackenbush $33,800
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 14:
Town of Croghan: 10219 Flowz End Drive, William Kiser, sold to William F. Kiser $45,000
Village of Lowville: 5200 Hillcrest Circle, Brett W. Croneiser, sold to Derek Ondrusek $305,000
Town of New Bremen: 9031 Cut Off Road, Wayne H. Roggie, sold to Joel L. Widrick $300,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 15:
Town of Osceola: Gregory Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to John M. Simmons $33,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 4, 2020:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, Lisbon Depot, fronts Railroad or Depot Street, Wayne Latham, Ogdensburg, sold to Ralph J. Kroeger Jr. and Theresa A. Kroeger, Lisbon $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 210 East Orvis Street, Joey Black, Russell, sold to Bryan and Leslie Marcellus, Massena $9,999
Town of Hammond: 0.9 acres, beginning at north margin of Dillon Point Road at easterly corner of lands conveyed to William Milke and Joan Milke, James Edward Wright, Elmira Heights, and Todd R. Jansen and Ruth J. Widrig, Breesport $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 30 in block 75, beginning in westerly line of Pickering Street to Lafayette Street, Charles R. Conklin and Laci L. Conklin, Denver, Pa., sold to Charles Mark Shaver, Ogdensburg $42,000
Town of Potsdam: 67.41 acres, part of Ogden Tract, beginning at County Route 34 at west corner of parcel of land conveyed to Steven Baker and Kimmarie L. Baker, Christopher J. Rutherford and Shirley Rutherford, Doyle, Tenn., sold to Troy Matthie, Massena, and Jarrett Matthie, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, east of Bridge Street, Town of Madrid, Madrid, sold to Evan Rutherford, Madrid $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 5, 2020:
Town of Morristown: 0.13 acres, beginning at southerly boundary of the so-called Black Lake Road where it is intersected by easterly boundary of H. Stern Motel lot, Evelyn J. Horton, Gouverneur, sold to Ronald Blair and Kimberly Blair, Gouverneur $68,000
Village of Morristown: 0.02 acres, begining at southwest corner of first parcel and northwest corner of second parcel conveyed to Linda Latham and Wayne Latham, trustees of Robert Latham Trust, Wayne Latham, Ogdensburg, sold to Wayne A. Latham Jr., Ogdensburg $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 6, 2020:
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 61 Ames St., Shawn F. Baldwin, Henderson, N.C., and Deborah A. Baldwin, Lisbon, sold to William G. McGregor, Massena $9,500
Town of Edwards: 7.13 acres, northerly of Oswegatchie River in Morris Tract, beginning in eastarly boundary of lands now or formerly of the People of the State of New York, Francoise Girod, Lauris, France, sold to Hunter Weaver, Gouverneur $7,500
Town of Pitcairn: 2 acres, beginning at Route 812 at southeasterly corner of a parcel conveyed to Roy W. Geer and Maude N. Geer, David W. Briggs, Harrisville, sold to Quinton Walters and Elyssa LaPlatney, Carthage $97,520
Village of Massena: Parcel, part of Southern Development of Syakos Subdivision, Amended map 3, block 5, lot 12, Nicole M. Olson, Massena, sold to Katie E. Romeo, Massena $78,000
Town of Madrid: 0.067 acres, beginning at southwesterly extension of the line of building lots on Main Street to westerly corner of lands of William and Nancy Hull, William E. Hull and Nancy K. Hull, Madrid, sold to Citrusone Inc., Madrid $45,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.33 acres, lot 11 of “Fairlawn Subdivision,” beginning on east bounds of Wellings Drive at southwest corner of the land of Mina Familiy Trust, Tadeusz J. Hepel and Maria R. Hepel, Potsdam, sold to Tuyen Van Vu, Potsdam $132,000
Town of Brasher: 3.04 acres, in lot 67, Samuel B. Anderson’s survey, beginning at Quinell Road at northeast corner of Brian and Linda Brunelle lot, Christopher B. Brunelle, Normandy, Tenn., administrator of estate of Linda S. Brunelle and Brian L. Brunelle, sold to Lukas F. Arquiett, Brasher Falls $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 9, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 30 on “Leroy Heights Subdivision,” William Roberts, Fairfield, Vt., sold to David W. Prosper, Brushton $85,000
Town of Fine: 1.67 acres, part of lost 56, 57, 58 and 59, and all of lots 60, 61 and 62 on map of subdivision of lots 30 and 31 of East Half of Township 12 of Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on west margin of a right-of-way leading from Town Line Road, Felica Morrice, Canandaigua, sold to Patricia Hunter, Huntington, Pa. $288,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, in section 82, beginning at Mill Road to northeast corner of Paul Lucas lot, Marguerite S. Cassada, Norfolk, sold to Seth L. Stucker, Chittenango $69,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.27 acres, beginning on Rowley Street at southeast corner of lot 3 of Randall’s Village Lots on north side, Joshua S. Hayden, Gouverneur, sold to Theodore R. Walters and Alainna M. Walters, Gouverneur $131,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 15, house 74, Cornell Avenue, in block 15, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Gregory J. Cline and Rosina Cline, Knoxville, Tenn. $18,000
Town of Lawrence: 50 acres, southerly of County Route 52 in lots 6 and 7, beginning at northwesterly corner of parcel of land conveyed to Joan M. Zeoli, Starr E. Rudolph and Darlene Nesbitt, Central Square, sold to Nathaniel J. LaRowe, North Lawrence $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 10, 2020:
Town of Pitcairn: 60.4 acres, part of township 11, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northwest corner of lot 70, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Annette Dorman, Batavia $17,000
Town of Colton: Three parcels, farm in school district five on Warm Brook Road, part of sections 25 and 26 in township 10 and part of section 26 of township 10, Benjamin C. Swafford, Raleigh, N.C., and William R. Swafford, South Colton, sold to William R. Swafford and Carolyn J. Swafford, South Colton $40,000
Town of Russell: Parcel 1: 42.1 acres, southeast corner of lot 30 on map of west third part of DeWitt; and Parcel 2: east part of lot of township 3 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Reginald L. LaPoint, Hermon, and Frederick E. LaPoint, Hermon, sold to Scott F. LaPoint, Pittsford $28,000
Town of Parishville: 0.563 acres, southerly of Russell Turnpike Road at northwesterly corner of a parcel now or formerly of James F. Bullard and Diane G. Bullard, James F. Bullard and Diane G. Bullard, Potsdam, sold to Timothy R. Guyette and Kayla M. Guyette, Waddington $7,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, beginning on Judson Street Road from northwest corner of parcel recently conveyed by Rodney C. and Cheryl E. Grant, Walter C. Shores, Simons Island, Ga., sold to Mazin Ismail Abdullah and Nayrouz Ahmad Sadoun, Potsdam $220,000
Town of Pierrepont: 21.5 acres, beginning on road leading from Dexter Sabin’s to Colton at intersection to road leading southwesterly from Sabins south, Gerald W. Swalnick, Mechanicville, sold to Garrett Sharp, Colton $11,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.03 acres, portion of mile square 5 of First Range, beginning at Nelson Road at northeast corner of lands conveyed to Sellers and Bean, Lisa A. Callahan, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Gary J. Callahan, Petersburg, Va., sold to Lance T. Seguin, Ogdensburg $56,500
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, northwest of Baker Road in mile square 7 of Ogden Tract to southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Susan E. Heberling and Lamar A. Bliss, Robert G. Narrow and Deloras L. Narrow, Potsdam, sold to Kelly Norman, Bombay $5,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, “Leroy Heights” Subdivision Addiont 1 Bronson, on easterly line of lot 10A northerly along easterly line to southerly bounds of May Road, Takashi Nishikawa and Nobuko Nishikawa, Chicago, Ill., sold to Dominick Supersad, Cherry Hill, N.J. $131,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.84 acres, beginning at northeast corner of Cornelius and Doris Struber property along norherly line to easterly shorline of Oswegatchie River, Vera Ponko, Heuvelton, sold to John E. Patterson, Ogdensburg $115,000
Town of Louisville: 3.867 acres, west of Browning Crossroad and north of Route 37 in mile square 24, Sylvanus P. Supernault and Joni C. Supernault, Massena, sold to William Russo and Leslie M. Russo, Milltown, N.J. $324,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 11, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, part of mile square lots 23 and 33, beginning at corner of mile square lots 22, 23, 32 and 33, Albert Schlabach and Lena Schlabach, Winthrop, sold to Levi Miller and Mary Miller, Homerville, Ohio $120,000
Town of Massena: 0.56 acres, 247 E. Hatfield St., Scott L. Lamay, Massena, sold to Tyler M. Belleau and Kallie M. Belleau, Massena $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 12, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.111 acres, easterly of Harrison Avenue at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Mark Leger, William T. Gilbert, Charlotte, N.C., Kimberly Ives, Sherrill, and Roger T. TenEyck, Elmira, sold to William H. Shattuck, Ogdensburg $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 16, 17 and 18, Reality Investments LLC, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., sold to Davannah Carter and Hunter Sharlow, Ogdensburg $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 625 Grove Street, Sherri L.E. Reynolds, Ogdensburg, sold to Dakota S. Pratt, Ogdensburg $55,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning at Potsdam-Winthrop State Highway at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Lawrence Wilkins, Justin McGrath, Potsdam, sold to James E. Lawrence and Allison M. Bauer, Potsdam $105,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, beginning at northeast line conveyed to People of the State of New York to point on shoreline of Grass Lake, Curtis A. Mahon and Marianne N. Mahon, Watertown, sold to Jeffrey A. Sperl and Mary Sara Sperl, Mohawk $36,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 9, Allen Street of subdivision of Searns lot on Andrews Street, Robert J. Ashlaw, Massena, sold to Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbur, Conn. $105,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 9, Allen Street of subdivision of Searns lot on Andrews Street, Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, Conn., sold to Zackary T. Flanagan and Alyssa M. Flanagan, Potsdam $105,000
Town of Edwards: 0.43 acres, beginning on Maple Avenue at southeast corner of Harry and Myrtle Johnson lot, Town of Edwards, Edwards, sold to Richard Schwartfigure and Nicole A. Dimock, Edwards $4,000
Town of Russell: 0.4 acres, beginning at St. Lawrence Turnpike south from road leading west from brick tavern to grist mill, Christopher B. Burnham, Russell, sold to Nicholas A.J. Snyder, Canton $10,000
Town of Brasher: 67.11 acres, part of lots 104 and 105, beginning at Trout Brook at southeast corner of subdivision 1, Gale L. D’Aloia, Charleston, S.C., sold to John W. Logan, Brasher Falls $25,000
