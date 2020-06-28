The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 15:
Town of Hounsfield: 1.8 acres, 17612/614 State Route 3, Patricia F. Akin, Sackets Harbor, sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $80,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.17 acres, 20565 St. Lawrence Park Road, Peter Dignam, Flower Mound, Texas, as executor of the Patricia E. Rockhill estate, sold to Donald Van Epps, Alexandria Bay $172,500
Village of Black River: 0.41 acres, 154 W. Remington St., A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to John L. McAfee and Amy K. McAfee, San Antonio, Texas $180,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.27 acres, 448 S. Real St., Douglas Robert Rose and Gayle L. Rose, LaFayette, Colo., sold to Ronald Schneider Jr. and Lisa Schneider, Rochester $16,000
Village of Clayton: 0.21 acres, 526 Merrick St., Gary R. Hamson and Donna M. Hampson, Clayton, sold to David P. Wentz, Carrabassett Valley, Maine $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 128 S. Pearl Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Legacy Home Stays LLC, Watertown $56,001
Town of Alexandria: 0.26 acres, 26861 Clear Lake Camp Road, John D. Weagraff and Mary E. Weagraff, Theresa, sold to Kathryn A. DeBarbieri, Baldwinsville, and Ashley M. Dube, Norwell, Mass. $0
Town of Pamelia: 2.24 acres, 25258 State Route 37, Kevin S. Frederick and Leslie A. Frederick, Watertown, sold to Albert J. Siver and Monee B. Mallette-Siver, Watertown $28,500
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 145 Barben Ave., John S. Bachner, Watertown, sold to John C. Wilson and Jana L. Sanford, Watertown $86,000
Town of Adams: 152.46 acres, Thomas Road, John K. Stoodley, Adams Center, sold to Joseph P. Sparacino and Janessa J. Sparacino, Adams $30,000
Town of Rutland: Two parcels: 1) 4 acres, 31602/610 State Route 3, 2) 0.24 acres, State Route 3, Rose M. MacCue, Carthage, individually and as sole officer of The Golden Unicorn Inc., and Paul E. Harrington, Oswego, sold to Mascko Enterprises LLC, Felts Mills $95,000
Town of Pamelia: Two parcels: 1) 7.49 acres, 22245 Knowlesville Road W., 2) 5.46 acres, Knowlesville Road W., Donald Kirk Burrell, Roanoke, Texas, sold to Ian P. Koshowsky and McKenna E. Koshowsky, Colorado Springs, Colo. $295,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 16:
Town of Alexandria: 5.01 acres, 44614 Co. Route 100A, Seasprayredux LLC, Syracuse, sold to James Thomas Forrest and Jeanette Denby, Amesbury, Mass. $1,800,000
Town of Clayton: 0.96 acres, May Irwin Road, Barbara Ann Phinney, Clayton, sold to Joseph Dippel and Diana L. Dippel, Evansville, Ind. $25,000
Town of LeRay: 2.14 acres, 27447 Call Road, Toni Julia Slate, Evans Mills, sold to Toni Julia Slate, Evans Mills, and Jennifer Young and Andrew Young, Evans Mills $21,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 17:
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.11 acre, 239 St. Mary St., 2) 0.11 acre, 243 St. Mary St., Casey L. Haas, Black River, sold to Shaylee A. Collins and Jesse M. Dutton, Watertown $68,600
Town of Orleans: 176.35 acres, 21531 Whiskey St., Peter Campbell Brannan, LaFargeville, Barbara Ann Beerman, Watertown, Lynn B. Weldon, Leroy, and Nancy Rowsam, Black River, sold to Jarrett J. Nuffer, LaFargeville $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 131 Monroe Ave., Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn., sold to Kelse B. Gilliard, Stafford, Va. $182,200
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 413 S. Hamilton St., Perry L. White, Albuquerque, N.M., sold to Daniel A. Davis Jr. and Jillian R. Davis, Watertown $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 215 S. Rutland St., Joshua Jeffrey Dumas and Kayleigh Dumas, Watertown, sold to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Coppell, Texas $99,906
Town of Alexandria: 1.6 acres, 43836 Stine Road, Russell R. Schroth and Lorraine C. Schroth, Alexandria Bay, sold to David G. Perkins, Philadelphia $129,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 184 Wyoming Ave., Anna-Marie Savage, Watertown, sold to Walter Lashawn Glasco, San Antonio, Texas $1
Town of Alexandria: 2.59 acres, 46365 Deer Point Road E., KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Kenneth N. Preston and Stacey A. Preston, Victor $294,000
Town of Theresa: 0.12 acres, 32188 Webster Tract, Todd Lefebvre and Kari S. Lefebvre, Theresa, sold to Matthew Traub and Francesca Neaton, Rochester $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 18:
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 866 Leray St., Barry E. Bruyns, Ogdensburg, sold to Bog Oak LLC, Redwood $55,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 1036 State St., Barry E. Bruyns, Ogdensburg, sold to Bog Oak LLC, Redwood $150,000
Town of Rutland: 0.91 acres, 19790 County Route 162, Kristy Hicks, Antwerp, as executor of the Fredrica Barkley estate, sold to Samantha J. Westmoreland, Watertown $56,000
Town of Rutland: 0.85 acres, 19822 County Route 162, Kristy Hicks, Antwerp, as executor of the Fredrica Barkley estate, sold to Samantha J. Westmoreland, Watertown $7,000
Town of Watertown: 1.99 acres, 16080 Hamp Road, Rosemary B. Giblert, Watetown, sold to Tiffany Lynn Cochran and Paul Sawyer, Watertown $129,000
City of Watertown: 0.69 acres, Vacant Lot on Flower Avenue W., Rose E. Frattali, West Berlin, N.J., Thomas G. Compo and Judy P. Compo, Alexandria Bay $33,000
Village of Adams: 0.15 acres, S. Main Street, Clark G. Fredenburg, Houston, Texas, as trustee of the Fredenburg Living Trust, sold to Allen W. Mullin and Erin M. Mullin, Adams $2,000
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels: 1) 0.34 acres, 17709 Hy Knoll Drive, 2) 0.93, Hy Knoll Drive, Gerald H. Brotherton, Linda M. Brotherton and Adam J. Brotherton, Watertown, and John Graffi and Karen Graffi, Felts Mills, sold to Drew G. Laemmermann and Meghan Weldon, Yuma, Ariz. $200,000
Town of Alexandria: 18.71 acres, 45584 Landon Road, Allen D. Blum, Morristown, N.J., sold to Richard S. Schneider and Lynn M. Schneider, Brewerton $1,600,000
Town of LeRay: 4.37 acres, 27228 Keyser Road, Keven L. Hutchinson, Kelso, Tenn., sold to Weston C. Goring and Lisa Goring, Fayetteville, N.C. $320,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 19:
Village of Carthage: 0.38 acres, Sherman Street, Raymond G. Hall, Great Bend, as administrator of the Nancy J. Hall estate, sold to Mark J. McIntosh and Deborah L. Lee, Gouverneur $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 644 Mundy St., Thomas M. Henry and Sandra J. Henry, Watertown, sold to William P. Iles, Watertown $116,600
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 134 Smith St., Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for Jennifer A. Natali, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Eagan, Minn. $39,855
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 211 Iroquois Ave. W., Romidge LLC, Watertown, sold to Brittany Chirico, Watertown $130,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.9 acres, 8 Main St., Daryl K. Marsh, Theresa, as executor of the Milton E. Marsh estate, sold to Matthew Parsons and Stacy Parsons, Theresa $80,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1 acre, 27424 Lisa Drive, Gregory E. Knuth and Colleen M. Knuth, Cape Vincent, sold to Patrick W. Best and Karen M. Best, Clayton $210,000
Town of Pamelia: 7.62 acres, 22343 Knowlesville Road W., Timothy C. Smith and Angela M. Smith, Watertown, sold to Niel S. Rivenburgh and Jeanette I. Rivenburgh, Elbridge $270,000
Town of Brownville: 0.23 acres, 25224 Road 212, Otis E. Hooper Jr., Richmond, Ky., sold to Cory Marsell and Shannan Marsell, Philadelphia $30,000
Town of Adams: 3.66 acres, 12965 U.S. Route 11, Larry F. Babcock and Marion R. Babcock, Adams, sold to Dustin Clayton Miller, Adams $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 4:
Town of Diana: 14099 S. Creek Road, Ronald B. Carpenter estate, sold to Kathleen Erdman $104,410
Town of Lowville: 5111 Hillside Drive, Dianne A. Hoffman estate, sold to Rhonda Allen $179,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 5:
Village of Lowville: 7472 Railroad St., Douglas L. Olmstead, sold to Gilbert A. Tebo II $125,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Fowlerville Road, Robert J. Cataldo, sold to Douglas J. Nagy $0
Town of Osceola: 2030 Florence Road, Michael Dietz, sold to 2030 Florence LLC $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 7:
Town of Greig: 6487 Partridgeville Road, James Scalisa, sold to Bret C. Wyllie $48,000
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Mary Lou Weaver, sold to James Scalisi $11
Village of Lowville: 5337 Rural Ave., Mark B. Rowand, sold to Steven R. Rapave $64,890
Town of Watson: Loson Road, Barbara VanZandt Family Trust, sold to Bruce L. Morrison $11,258
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 8:
Town of West Turin: 5885 Lyman Road, Thomas Callahan, sold to Rudolph Walz IV $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 25, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 23, house 12, Woodlawn Avenue, in block 1, Sean M. Laplante, Massena, sold to Nathanial Mcdonald, Massena $44,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.22 acres, in St. Lawrence River Lot 25, beginning at west line of land of Mary Martha Blackburn at northeast corner of land of Marcellus, William M. Sherman and Linda S. Sherman, Rockledge, Fla., sold to Thomas William Howe and Janna Howe, Cornwall $75,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.171 acres, west bounds of Morris Street, northeast corner of lands of Willard and Hazel Potter, Jamie L. Lopez, Ogdensburg, sold to Marilyn Beldock, Ogdensburg $113,000
Village of Norwood: 0.82 acres, east bounds of Merritt at northwest corner of Patterson/Phalen, Raquette Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc., Canton, sold to marjorie Barkley, Norwood $3,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning at Niagara Mohawk Pole 191 proceeding in southerly direction to edge of right-of-way of Russell Military Turnpike, Ellie Porter Bogardus, Ballston Lake; Tracie Ann Winchell, Blythe, Calif.; and Elaine Porter, Hermon, sold to Mark B. Fountain, Hermon $41,500
Town of Stockholm: 36.79 acres, 660 May Road, Ross E. Dickstein and Heidi W. Dickstein, Potsdam, sold to Kevin M. Daniels, Potsdam $601,500
Town of Potsdam:1.5 acres, beginning at Reagan Road, south east from intersectaion of May Road, Brigitte E. Thomas, Potsdam, sold to Kyle R. Flint, Moira $159,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 26, 2020:
Town of Russell: 0.5 acres, County Route 24 at easterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Wayne H. French and Geraldine French, Mark Robinson, Aiea, Hawaii, sold to Wayne French and Geraldine French, Russell $1,500
Town of Morristown: 0.06 acres, northwesterly side of River Road East, beginning at intersection of northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Daid J. Weaver and Pamela F. Weaver, Charles A. Clemons Jr. and Amanda S. Clemons, Hammond, sold to Vincenzo Catarisano and Michele Catarisano, Pittsford $112,500
Village of Lisbon: 2.03 acres, southerly bounds of Cross Street between Main Street and Sykes Road, Lyle H. Flack Bus Lines Ltd, Syracuse, sold to Auttumn’s Automotive LLC, Lisbon $40,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel 1: lot 90 on “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York”; and Parcel 2: lot 88 of Wilson Hill Lots, Kristen Stoddard, administrator of the estate of Charles T. Davis, Carrollton, Texas, sold to Aaron R. Wanke, Massena $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 27, 2020:
Town of Macomb: 63.31 acres, lot 43 of Joseph Moss’ share of Morris Tract beginning at southwest corner of lot 45 and northeast corner of lot 46, William C. Tupper, Gouverneur, sold to William Eric Holmberg-Kicak, Watertown $223,000
Village of Waddington: 0.5689 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 37 at northeasterly corner of premises formerly conveyed to Robert J. Marshall, Robert Marshall and Roberta Marshall, sold to W.P. Tiernan LLC, Waddington $150,000
Town of Morristown: 0.74 acres, northwesterly of County Route 6, beginning at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Paul Callerame, Paddle Inn Pub and Restaurant Corporation, Canton, sold to Phillips Acquisitions and Holdings LLC, Ogdensburg $133,000
Village of Norwood: 3 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of 60-foot easement for ingress and egress extending from Route 56, Brent Kuenzler and Julie A. Juenzler, Norwood, sold to Eunseok Seth Choi and Hyun Jung Lee, Massena $348,000
Town of Hammond: 0.23 acres, from southwest corner of parcel appropriated by the People of the State of New York for Alexandria Bay-Morristown Part 2, Route 12, Bruce A. Churchill, Senecca, S.C., sold to Wendy Ruth Merrill, Colleyville, Texas $61,500
Town of Fine: 68 acres, beginning at corner of lots 29, 30, 31 and 32 in east half of Township 12 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Jordan Patrick Grammo, Star Lake, sold to Camara Holdings LLC, Troy, Mich. $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 28, 2020:
Town of Lisbon: 120 acres, beginning at northeast corner of mile square lot 4 in the third range of lots, James P. Snyder, Lisbon, sold to Bradley L. Carr and Meghan E. Carr, Ogdensburg $65,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, part of Orrin Van Allen lot, southerly of street leading frmo Park Street, Elia Filippi and Denise Dingman, Richville, sold to Brian Kerrigan, Canton $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 13, block 18 on map made by Thomas B. Tate in 1852, Wesley A. Kiefer, Ogdensburg, sold to Alex Doulov and Galina Doulova, Nepean, Ontario $10,000
Town of Louisville: 2.22 acres, portion of parcel 2705, Frank Catapano III and Miriam Catapano, Massena, sold to Kevin L. Ramsdell and Marcelina C. Ramsdell, Great Mills, Md. $275,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, lot 10, Depot Stret, and part of lot 9, Ruth A. Fishbeck, Norwood, sold to Kevin L. Robbins, Potsdam $121,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.24 acres, lots 14 and 15 in block 229, Scott Thornhill, Ogdensburg, sold to Rosemary LaJoy, Ogdensburg $84,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 2, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 70.78 acres, mile square lot 70 of Old Town of Louisville, Jonathon W. Capone, Norwood, sold to Steven Capone, Norwood $6,000
Town of Brasher: 1.52 acres, lot 30 of Brodie Tract, westerly bounds of Route 37C, Carrie A. Decker, Antwerp, sold to Bret A. Cook, Hogansburg $1,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.4 acres, portion of lots 14 and 15 of the James Spencer Village Lotsda, and being a portion of lands described in a deed to William Farley and Robert J. Leader, Mary M. Farley and Patti Spilman-Farley, individually and as co-executrixes of estate of Joyce C. Farley, Gouverneur, and Robert J. Leader, Gouverneur, sold to Juliann M. Goodfriend, Hailesboro $62,500
Town of Rossie: 16.64 acres, beginning at Woods Road at most southerly corner of parcel of land conveyed to Eldon Allen and Raymond Collins, Theresa M. McCartha, Rockport, Texas, sold to Louis Thornton, Canton $184,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 25 Point Comfort Road, Jay F. Treat and Mary W. Treat, personally and individually and Jay Frederick Treat II, as trustee of Robert T. Paine and Sons Trust, Swanton, Ohio, sold to Robert Gertz and Judith Wishart, Bradenton, Fla. $150,000
Town of Brasher: Several parcels, Town of Brasher, Beth Cole, Massena, Susan Cole, Helena, Christopher Cole, Massena, and Trevor R. Cole, West Chazy, sold to Samuel H. Byler and Saloma Byler, Palatine Bridge $220,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.09 acres, part of lot 1 in block 19 of map made by T.B. Tate in 1852, southerly bounds of Ford Streetw ith easterly bounds of Linden Street, Debra A. Dennis, Ogdensburg, sold to Alexander James Gale Wightman and Tiffani Frances Amo, Lake Placid $17,000
Town of Morristown: 1.19 acres, known as part of the farm in fractional mile square 8 in township formerly called Hauge, beginning at Ogdensburg Turnpike westerly from Oswegatchie Township Westerly Line, Wayne Gilmer, individually and as surviving spouse of Norma R. Gilmer, Ogdensburg, sold to Ironwood X LLC, Ogdensburg $42,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 3, 2020:
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning at morgin of new state road in southeast corner of lot conveyed to Samuel Laborde, Benjamin Robert Thomas Geiger, Tupper Lake, sold to Levi Durham Jr. and Karen Durham, Oswegatchie $14,000
Town of Canton: 2 acres, south boundary of Irish Settlement Road, intersection west boundary of lands now or formerly of Louise Planty, Leola Fredette, Canton, sold to Lee P. White and Sandra L. White, Hermon $126,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, in sections 4 and 5 of Range 5, beginning at Canton-Ogdensburg State Road from northeast corner of lot conveyed to Earl Dawley, Charles D. Payne, New Hampton, sold to Mark Thomas Dalton, Canton $105,000
Town of DePeyster: 1 acre, beginning at Plimpton Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Alton and Elsie Poore, Logan Armstrong, Heuvelton, sold to Dori B’s Farm, DePeyster $45,000
Town of Stockholm: 10 acres, part of mile square lots 68 and 69, beginning at road running south from Bicknelville and at southwest corner of Jason Bicknell lands, Joseph C. Beauvais and Paula C. Beauvais, West Stockholm, sold to Jordan Bigness, Potsdam $115,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 2 in block B, bounded on the east by Park Street and west by Clark Street, Joseph R. Brenno II and Shawna L. Brenno, Ogdensburg, sold to Destiny J. York, Ogdensburg $68,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of parcel on south side of Pine Street conveyed to H. Clifford Stokes, John G. Townsend and Georgianna P. Townsend, DeKalb Junction, sold to Timothy S. Morse and Julia E. Morse, Canton $2,500
Town of Brasher: 13.6 acres, beginning at North Road at point of intersection of St. Lawrence County/Franklin County Line, Caleb P. Bradley, Hogansburg, sold to Mark O’Neil and Debra Oakes, Hogansburg $3,000
Town of DeKalb: 4.75 acres, in lot 377, beginning on East DeKalb Road at center of bridge over Tanner Creek, Leroy Taylor, Heuvelton, and Kimberley Taylor, Goodlettsville, Tenn., sold to Stephen M. Elwell, Hermon $42,500
