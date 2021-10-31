Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 18:
Town of Rutland: 0.84 acres, 23513 Rex Drive, Dennis W. Palmer and Nicole S. Palmer, Watertown, sold to Franklin Asiedu Kwayisi, Watertown $341,400
Town of Brownville: 3.28 acres, 14966 Middle Road, Tamara D. West and Marshall L. Spies II, Dexter, sold to Jordan Jones and Sabrina Anna-Marie Jones, Watertown $378,000
Town of Adams: 2.12 acres, 16766 Michael Road, Donald W. Sutcliffe and Susan R. Sutcliffe, Hernando Beach, Fla., sold to Benjamin C. Anaya and Kelly L. Anaya, Adams Center $0
Town of Theresa: 1.1 acres, 39273 Hyde Lake Road, Hyde Lake Road, Brian W. Mockler and Corinne R. Mockler, Gray, Maine, sold to Patricia L. McFadden, The Villages, Fla. $90,000
Village of Black River: 0.43 acres, 179 N. Main St., Stephen F. Kovac IV, Black River, sold to William C. Duncan, Watertown $160,000
Village of Adams: 0.66 acres, 56 Spring St., Jeremy Peebles and Paul Lavere, Adams, sold to John Francis Fischer and Christina Marie Fischer, Watertown $280,000
Town of Wilna: 12.89 acres, 23696/23672 County Route 42, George W. McBride and Nancy V. McBride, Carthage, sold to Corwin E. Christman and Hannah M. Christman, Lowville $270,000
Town of LeRay: 0.17 acres, 22187 Patricia Drive, Eddie J. Fullbright, Clinton, S.C., sold to Stephanie M. Cahill, Evans Mills $154,900
Town of Lyme: 11.19 acres, 25878 Moffat Road, Benjamin W. Rubacha and Holly L. Rubacha, Dexter, sold to Stephen Kovac and Nichole Kovac, Black River $275,000
Village of Theresa: 0.33 acres, 208 Riverside Ave., Gerald Desormeau, as trustee of the Desormeau Trust, and Margaret S. Desormeau, Bartlesville, Okla., sold to Tiffany L. Varin, Theresa $147,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.77 acres, 34831 State Route 12E, Martin J. Bleier, Rochester, sold to Kenneth Baril and Leigh Baril, Boca Raton, Fla. $52,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.1 acres, 13051 State Route 3, Joshua Eppley, Sackets Harbor, sold to Donyae Mitchell, Sackets Harbor $170,000
Town of Henderson: 0.06 acre, 13105 County Route 123, Claudia Dunk, Henderson Harbor, sold to Brian D. Fisher and Mary Beth Fisher, Churchville $435,000
Town of Adams: 22.5 acres, 14895 North St., Jeffrey D. Kellogg and Lynn Hyde-Kellogg, Adams Center, sold to Adam M. Rubin and Betty L. Rubin, Huntley, Mont. $670,000
Town of Brownville: 0.7 acres, 18702 County Route 59, Fred A. Lentini and Marilyn D. Lentini, Eustis, Fla., sold to Daniel E. Frechette, Dexter $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 131 Flower Ave. W., U.S. Bank N.A., Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Mohammed Mezba Uddin, Brooklyn $63,000
Town of Clayton: 1.1 acres, 15700 Maple Island, John B. Kerr Jr. and Barbara A. Kerr, as trustees of the Kerr Living Trust, Redlands, Calif., sold to Mark Van Epps and Margaret Van Epps, Penfield $675,000
Town of Watertown: 1.03 acres, 17603 Sandy Creek Valley Road, Sean P. Boyle, Watertown, sold to Mikayla E. Netto, Watertown $170,950
Town of Adams: 1.49 acres, 15623 County Route 64, David P. Bogart Jr. and Kim L. Bogart, Watertown, sold to Bryon Donald Perry and Jayne Mae Perry, Watertown $145,000
Town of Pamelia: Two parcels totaling 2.01 acres, 26085 County Route 53, Marianne Belcher Malatino, Watertown, sold to Austin Moyer, Watertown $60,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 122 Gale St., Dominick Vallone Jr. and Antoinette Vallone, Watertown, sold to Markell D. Harris and Sarah B. Harris, Watertown $147,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.45 acres, 25031 County Route 16, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Robert L. Smith, Watertown $48,500
Town of Rodman: 9.2 acres, 11262 Lowe Road, Michael W. Grey and Katie Grey, Erin, Tenn., sold to Christian B. Drennen and Heike Drennen, Carthage $261,000
Town of Lyme: 0.35 acres, 9107 County Route 125, Stephen P. Vavonese and Pamela A. Vavonese, Vero Beach, Fla., sold to Erin M. Petrone and Adam Petrone, Chaumont $439,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.51 acres, 43707 First St., Kelly H. Ryan, Redwood, sold to A. Scott Mueller and Denise L. Mueller, Redwood $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 19:
Town of Adams: 1.22 acres, 15456/15458 U.S. Route 11, Bernier, Peck, Gozalkowski & Carr Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to JRP Properties of NNY LLC, Adams Center $180,000
Town of Rutland: 2.27 acres, County Route 161, Brian Traynor and Donna Traynor, Watertown, sold to VRL Properties, Dexter $25,000
Village of Theresa: 0.49 acres, 120 Bridge St., Rodney Caccavo, Theresa, sold to Zachary C. Walti, Alexandria Bay $139,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 123 Stuart St., Robin Smith, Watertown, sold to Jacob Harrald and Mariah Herrald,Watertown $166,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.18 acres, Purpura Road N., Dennis Murphy, York, Pa., sold to Michele M. Crawford and Edward C. Crawford, Rochester $200,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 36.59 acres, 35936 Schell Road, 2) 6.3 acres, Schell Road, Thomas J. Williams and Patricia D. Williams, Theresa, sold to Jerry C. Ainsworth and Jerry A. Ainsworth, Theresa $43,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 55.34 acres, Swamp Road, Rosalyn L. Goutremout, Watertown, sold to David Putnam and Peggy Putnam, Dexter $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 20:
Town of Watertown: 2.97 acres, Lot E-4, County Route 60, Richard A. Cean Sr. and Fran L. Cean, Copenhagen, sold to Donald James Waters III, Fort Drum $18,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.36 acres, Oak Ridge Drive, John R. Kellogg Jr., Clayton, sold to Jeffrey V. Cerio and Maryann M. Cerio, Cicero $13,500
Village of Dexter: 0.36 acres, 157 Maynard Ave., Ann Brotherton, Carthage and Ona Schreckengost, Watertown, sold to Adam C. Beshures, Watertown and Wanda Way, Chaumont $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 440 S. Massey St., John E. Chaney, Paris, Tenn. and Jater Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to 440 South Massey Street LLC, Manassas, Va. $118,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.3 acres, 745 Ball Ave., Matthew J. Blazewicz and Martina Blazewicz, Bel Aire, Kan., sold to Jack A. Whalen, Watertown $190,000
Town of Theresa: 5.01 acres, 32273 Webster Tract Road, Timothy B. Frank and Tina M. Frank, Theresa, sold to Evan H. Hanna and Jordyn D. Bilow, Theresa $180,000
Village of Adams: 0.19 acres, 46 Wardwell St., Mary Beth Ramsey, Adams Center, sold to David Naklick and Denise Naklick, Adams $150,000
Town of Rutland: 0.8 acres, 29609 State Route 3, Randy C. Porter, Black River, as executor of the Richard C. Porter estate, sold to Howard James Jr,., Watertown $25,600
Town of Watertown: 2.39 acres, Hadcock Road, Gary T. Hreczan, Watertown, sold to Ted A. Clement and Tina M. Clement, Watertown $8,000
Town of Rutland: 5.06 acres, Lot 5, Jacobs Road, Ted A. Clement and Tina M. Clement, Watertown, sold to Mark A. Jennings and Chelsea R. Jennings, Watertown $35,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.03 acre, 46453 Stone Gate Ext., Mark Martino, Syracuse, sold to Erwin Kost Jr. and Larina Kost, Dalton, Pa. $650,000
City and Town of Watertown: City: 5.2 acres, 1291 Faichney Drive, Town: 7.2 acres, South of State Route 12F along Interstate 81, Wright Brothers LLC, Watertown, sold to King Willies Acquisitions LLC, Dexter $1,200,000
City of Watertown: 0.66 acres, Rail Drive, Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, Watertown, sold to MLR Realty LLC, Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.64 acres, 895 Rail Drive, MLR Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, Watertown $0
Village of Black River: 0.5 acres, 171 Leray St., Amanda J. Slate and Penny M. Slate, Black River, sold to Patricia A. Wadlington, Black River $91,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 21:
Village of Clayton: 0.18 acres, 407 Union St., Christopher J. Haag, Los Angeles, Calif., sold to Douglas A. Reighley, Clayton $199,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 614 Sherman St., Jayhoz LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to Sameer Ahmed, Watertown $212,000
City of Watertown: 2.04 acres, Faichney Drive, Toped Development LLC, Watertown, sold to King Willies Acquisitions LLC, Dexter $70,000
Town of Henderson: 0.32 acres, 10546 Grandjean Lower Road, Kenneth L. Courtwright, Port St. Lucie, Fla., sold to Richard A. Hintze Jr. and Rachel E. Hintze, Baldwinsville $55,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.22 acres, 115 Washington Place, Cecila M. Perkins, Sackets Harbor, sold to Timothy J. Smith and Elizabeth A. Smith, Livonia, Mich., as trustees of the Smith Family Trust $179,900
Town of Pamelia: 2.17 acres, 27367 Perch Lake Road, Molly Elizabeth Hall, Watertown, sold to Bryce A. Barbosa and Alyssa D. Barbosa, Watertown $370,800
City of Watertown: 0.49 acres, 168 Palmer St., Bonnie L. Durham, Watertown, sold to Taylor M. Hansen, Sackets Harbor $113,300
Town of Clayton: 4.08 acres, Sayre Lane, Milton M. Sayre, Clayton, sold to Russell P. DiGristina and Janice J. DiGristina, Utica $900,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.02 acres, State Route 12, Michael F. Hewes Jr. and Trisha D. Hewes, Wellington, Fla., sold to Lowell Groff and Jennifer Groff, Copenhagen $15,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.04 acre, 123 Moulton St., 2) 0.07 acre, 131 Moulton St., 3) 0.17 acres, 407 Grove St., Ruby Industrial Technologies LLC, Wayne, Ind., sold to C & S Flooring LLC, Watertown $70,000
Village of Dexter: 0.3 acres, 702 William St., Abigail L. Allen and Daniel A. Allen, Dexter, sold to Jason Towne and Sara McGill, Adams Center $214,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.23 acres, 29201 Wilson Point Circle, Theresa A. Watson and David J. Watson, Cape Vincent, sold to David Vincent Ezzo and Kathleen N. Cole, Fayetteville $210,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.93 acres, 29619 Fuller Bay Drive, Hugh H. Dietz and Ginger Dunlap Dietz, Cape Vincent, sold to Alann Weissman-Ward and Rima Miles, Syracuse $370,000
Village of Black River: 0.23 acres, 111 West St., Michael G. House and Natividad House, Black River, sold to Sedortha Jean Widdicombe, Black River $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 455 Holly St., Ronald Joseph Desrosier and Linda A. Desrosier, Watertown, sold to Cynthia Smalls, Evans Mills $30,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.14 acres, 53 Anderson Ave., Lawrence E. Adams IV and Candi L. Adams, Tucson, Ariz., sold to Jordan Lee Ives, LaFargeville $142,900
Town of Rutland: 0.45 acres, 29771 Burnup Road, Harold Ouellette, Carthage, sold to Logan Markus Eddy, Black River $141,500
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 812 Bronson St., KMGR Properties Inc., Black River, sold to Timothy Garner, Sackets Harbor $42,000
Town of Brownville: 3.27 acres, 27985 State Route 180, Claims Services & Information Network Inc., Spencerport, sold to Macayla N. Bettinger, Dexter $107,800
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 338 Lee St., Brian F. Miller, Watertown, as executor of the Georgette L. Miller estate, sold to Yvonne Grandjean, Watertown $27,000
Village of Clayton: 0.1 acre, 410 Merrick St., Bridget Demarse, Clayton, sold to Meghan Caddick, Clayton $230,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 2:
Town of Turin: State Route 26, Jorge A. Viveiros, sold to Daryl A. Swiernik $86,670
Town of Turin: State Route 26, Jorge A. Viveiros, sold to Daryl A. Swiernik $58,110
Town of Watson: 6595 River Road, Krista M. Bartlett, sold to Matthew S. McLane $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 3:
Town of Denmark: 9936 State Route 26, Mary A. Getman, sold to Ryan D. Smith $129,320
Town of Diana: 13166 Maple Hill Lane, Christopher W. Patterson, sold to Linden Mehaffy $34,000
Town of Greig: Rocky Shores Point, Darryl Sleszynski, sold to Donald Konkol $116,000
Town of Leyden: Thayer Hill Road, Allen A. Brown, sold to Craig Trainor $58,000
Town of Lowville: 7195 Markowski Road, K. Bernat Irrevocable Trust, sold to Paul E. Smith $230,000
Town of Turin: 4522 Whiskey Lane Road, Derek W. Carpenter, sold to Gay A. Lyndaker $72,250
Town of Watson: 7701 Douglas Road, Stephen Krell, sold to Wayne E. McClellan $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 4:
Village of Copenhagen: Mechanic Street, Kenton C. Moser, sold to Bryan Borbon $249,100
Village of Copenhagen: 10198 Washington St., Dennis C. Swain estate, sold to Trevor Harding $55,000
Town of Denmark: 10183 State Route 12, Gary L. Parker, sold to Brandon Machen $280,000
Village of Lowville: 5374 Dayan St., LCJ Properties LLC, sold to Ritchie J. Turck $93,000
Town of Watson: 10436 Soft Maple Reservoir Loop, Donald W. Lapp, sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $130,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 5:
Town of Diana: 14424 Hands Flat Road, Joyce Bango, sold to Robert J. Bango $15,000
Town of New Bremen: 9794 State Route 126, Cleveland Garrison, sold to Gale C. Grunert $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 4, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, south half of westerly side of River Street, between Pruner lot on north, and Rookey lot on south, Roger L. Murray and Ellie L. Murray, Norwood, sold to Cornerstone Properties of Northern NY LLC, Norwood $43,000
Town of Massena: 25 acres, beginning on Haverstock Road at northwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Phyllis C. Chase, John L. Blevins, Massena, sold to Mission Peak Computing LLC, Albuquerque, N.M. $75,000
Town of Norfolk: 7 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Norwood-Norfolk Road in northerly bounds of mile square 10 at southeast corner of the James and Marcia Wing farm, Jacob S. Graber and Amanda J. Graber, sold to Eric J. Morris, Norwood $40,000
Village of Waddington: 0.41 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Clark Avenue at southwesterly corner of lot 15, Richard D. Pandel, Waddington, sold to Theresa Legault, Waddington $17,000
Town of Waddington: 0.43 acres, lot 16 on “Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, Clark Point Subdivision,” beginning in northerly boundary of Clark Avenue at southwesterly corner of lot 15, George Pandel, Naples, Fla., sold to Theresa Legault, Waddington $25,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 295 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Edmund C. Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Colby M. Bush, Oswegatchie $35,000
Towns of Canton, Pierrepont and Russell: 8.32 acres, beginning on County Route 29 at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Mary Singelton Barr, Duane H. Curtis, Canton; and Mollie L. Curtis, Canton, sold to Mary Singleton Barr, Canton $13,000
Town of Brasher: 3.77 acres, beginning on highway leading from Village of Helena to Hogansburg at intersection with division line between lots 30 and 31, Debra A. Perry and Tiffany Larock, Brasher Falls, sold to Crystal G. Stehlin and Cory W. White, Rooseveltown $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of Walnut Street, westerly from west bounds of Market Street, David J. Dwyer and Margaret C. Dwyer, Spring Hill, Fla., sold to Mary Butterfield, Potsdam $83,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in easterly line of Main Street (formerly called Stone Road) at north bounds of Bicknell Street (formerly called Lamb Street), Sheila D. Sassone, individually and as surviving spouse of Robert J. Sassone, Baldwinsville, sold to Faris A. Khan, Potsdam $145,500
Town of Canton: 0.647 acres, beginning at cap marked “Thew Associates - Canton NY,” on easterly bounds of Front Street and southwesterly corner of lot 1, block 3, Claire Richardson and Amy L. Richardson, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Nicholas A. Favreau and Melanie A. Ames, Canton $102,000
Town of Brasher: 37 acres, beginning on St. Regis River and in north line of Parkhurst and Hulburd 600 acre purchase, Robert B. Barr, Roundup, Mont., sold to Michael Chagnon and Celia Barr-Chagnon, Brasher Falls $40,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, parts of lots 17, 18, 27 and 28, of Baileys Survey of West third of Township 4 of Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Charles Sidletsky and Karen Sidletsky, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph Sancho and Evelyn Negron-Sancho, Windsor $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 5, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 19 and 20, block 19 on map 1 of Prospect Heights, Paul J. Blais, Elizabethtown, Ky., sold to Michelle R. Korbel, Massena; and Richard A. Foster, Potsdam $74,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, beginning in southeast corner of parcel of lan N/F Moore in northerly bounds of Finnegan Road, Stephen R. Barnard Anna M. Barnard, Potsdam, sold to Alson Caswell Jr., Norwood $251,000
Town of Brasher: 8 acres, beginning in westerly bank of St. Regis River in northeast corner of lot 5 in middle third of township 17, Cheryl Miller, Omar, Mich., sold to Wes Lincoln and Christina JM McCarthy, Brasher Falls $179,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of lot formerly owned by C.O. Tappan easterly along southerly bounds of lot from east bounds of R.W and O.R.R. lands, Mark A. Ovaska, Brooklyn, sold to Scott J. Searles and Stephanie N. Fansler, Potsdam $61,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in northwesterly margin of State Street, southwesterly from westerly margin of Prospect Street, James N. Smith, Canton, sold to Ernesto A. Moralez, Canton $160,000
Village of Massena: 0.16 acres, beginning in east bounds of Brighton Street from intersection with south bounds of East Orvis Street, Joel Perez, Tega Cay, S.C., sold to Patrick Cereske, Peru $35,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 8, block 335, on Prospect Heights Map, Phase 2, dated October 1, 1959, Rodney E. Douglas and Fern M. Douglas, Massena, sold to Brian P. Mullen and Christina L. Mullen, Massena $179,000
Town of Hammond: 0.15 acres, beginning in southeast edge of right-of-way, running northeasterly along center of island, John M. Miller III, DeKalb Junction; and Holly H. Miller, Rochester, sold to Craig Armitage, Rochester $40,000
Town of Hopkinton: 6.9 acres, beginning on White Hill Road at intersection with Cassada Road, Richard V. Manning, Parishville, sold to Quinn Henderson, Jarrell, Texas $114,500
Town of Hopkinton: 6.9 acres, beginning on White Hill Road at intersection with Cassada Road, Vanessa J. Rusaw, Massena; and Frank J. Simmons, Dillon, S.C., co-administrators of estate of Anna S. Manning, sold to Quinn Henderson, Jarrell, Texas $114,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 6, 2021:
Town of Fine: 26.41 acres, beginning in line between townships 9 and 12 at southwest corner of lot 4, Erich D. Zuhlsdorf, Oswegatchie, sold to Thomas Dalton and Heidi Carter-Dalton, Hermon $150,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 5439 Route 812, Robert P. Barr, Brunswick, Ohio, executor of the last will and testament of William C. Barr for the estate of William C. Barr, sold to Zachary Barr and Felicia M. Barr, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on south shore of Racket River at intersection of north line of great lot 8, tract N, Ann M. Bigness, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Bruce A. Bigness, Massena $25,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 17, block 332, on Prospect Heights, Phase 2, dated October 1, 1959, Andrew J. Sutherland, Massena, sold to Ian S. Helmer and Jordan D. Helmer, Massena $170,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, lot 16 on “Final Plat Riverside Estates Subdivision Req.: Moose River Land Company, Premises of Lassiter Properties Inc. L 1025 P 755 being part of Great Tract 3 Township 7 lots 169 and 172,” Robert Long and Sharon Long, Canadensis, Pa., sold to Jason E. Payne and Pamela J. Payne, Lancaster, Pa. $18,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 13, block A, on Map 2 of Westwood, Massena, Ian S. Helmer and Jordan D. Helmer, Massena, sold to Kevin W. Litchfield and Amanda J. Zullo, Saranac Lake $112,500
Town of Lisbon: 4.44 acres, beginning on Pray Road at intersection with southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Gabriel J. and Christine M. Ward, Backus Morning Star Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to Brett M. Bouchard and Patricia A. Bouchard, Ogdensburg $16,000
Town of Waddington: 2.22 acres, beginning in southeast corner of appropriation by State of New York under Civil Register 37848 on map 1524 as parcel 1581, Pauline M. Fleury, individually and as surviving tenant by the entirety with the late Neil R. Fleury; Mark I. Fleury and Brenda Fleury, Constable; Susan M. Tiernan, Waddington; and Robert Cornell and Barbara Cornell, East Freetown, sold to Bernard G. Sullivan and Deborah A. Sullivan, Harrisville $220,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 9, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 3.9 acres, County Route 53, John M. Keenan and Mary Keenan, Brasher Falls, sold to Sonia M. Furbish, Brasher Falls $2,000
Town of Brasher: 0.5 acres, beginning on highway at southwesterly corner of lot 8, block 28; and 0.48 acres, beginning in northeast corner of half acre parcel formerly conveyed to Norval and Mary Elizabeth Bennett, Christina J.M. McCarthy, Brasher Falls, sold to Elisabeth R. Lavelle and Erdous Lebron-Otero, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, in Gloriana Park in south part of southeast quarter of Town of Harewood, lot 69, Surveyor’s Road, Beth A. Ekelman, trustee of Beth A. Ekelman Trust, Euclid, Ohio, sold to Shane Kappel and Ann Marie O’Hanlon, Freehold $425,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 6, block 20, Prospect Avenue, James P. Johnson and Kelly J. McGrath-Johnson, Massena, sold to Jasmine N. Dunn, Bombay $66,000
Town of Pitcairn: 2.42 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at southwesterly corner of premises conveyed to McEathron, Crystal M. Farney, Harrisville; and Roger L. Cobb, Lowville, sold to Harley Hooper, Harrisville $69,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.33 acres, beginning on road at town line, running to northerly corner of Evan Griffith’s lot, Ray L. Roberts and April R. Roberts, Antwerp, sold to Thomas D. Cunningham and Erin Cunningham, Hammond $5,000
Town of Fowler: 3.684 acres, beginning at intersection of Battle Hill Road and Northwoods Road, Patricia A. Morrow, Michael J. Hamilton and Janet M. Hamilton, West Lebanon, N.H.; and Harold B. Hamilton, Hermon, sold to Steven Edney and Tammy L. Edney, Richville $125,000
Town of Fine: 0.34 acres, beginning on Route 3 at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Seamans, Harold Rose and Eileen Rose, Brockport, sold to Richard Chiperano, Rochester $10,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.11 acres, beginning on highway leading from Buckton to Bicknellville at southwest corner of lands owned by Philo Riggs, Warren Plumadore, St. Regis Falls, sold to Lucien Goodreau, Winthrop $2,500
Town of Madrid: 0.25 acres, east side of highway leading from Columbia Village (now Madrid) to Railroad Depot in same town, John A. Lunderman, Norwich, sold to Christopher Burkett, Norwood $11,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, lot 4, block 3; and westerly half of lot 5, block 3, Chad Ryan Kenna, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Justin A. Holmes and Koreena M. Waite, Potsdam $225,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.41 acres, beginning in westerly margin of John Street at southeastern most corner of lands now or formerly of Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Tracy L. Young and Cheryl Young, Gouverneur, sold to Marble City Fitness LLC, Gouverneur $105,000
Town of Stockholm: 8.23 acres, beginning on Needham Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of David Grove, Justin A. Homes and Koreena M. Waite, Potsdam, sold to Joseph G. Goodwin and Gabrielle N. Goodwin, Reading, Pa. $21,000
Town of Morristown: 0.491 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road (County Route 6), at northwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Glenford J. Howe and Mary Alice Howe, Jeffrey S. Latragna and Laurie A. Latragna, Hammond, sold to Phillip L. Schermerhorn and Sharon I. Shermerhorn, Austin, Texas $185,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, beginning in westerly line of Emprium Lumber Co. house lot 58 from southeasterly corner of Emporium Lumber Co. house lot 57, Michelle Mahonski, Dansville, sold to James Larner and Maria Larner, Ontario Center $24,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 10, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 0.98 acres, beginning on County Route 55 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly Darrin M. Oakes, Jonathan W. Johnson and Susan F. Johnson, Brasher Falls, sold to Drew B. Mahoney and Brett M. Mahoney, Helena $60,000
Town of Massena: 10.42 acres, beginning on Carey Road in north bounds of County Route 37, Linda A. Gagnon, Moorers Forks, sold to Aaron Jenkins, Massena $10,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning in westerly corner of parcel reserved for life use in the deed to Floyd M. Congdon, running northwesterly, Tucker P. Stutzman and Jenna R. Panetti, Hermon, sold to Jacob Newman, Canton $77,000
Town of Waddington: 0.73 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Tiernan Land Holding LLC at northerly boundary of lands now or formerly The Board of Trustees of the First Methodist Episcopal Church of the Village of Waddington, Waddington United Methodist Church, Waddington, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $2,000
Town of Canton: 4.732 acres, beginning on Tupper Road at southeast corner of lands of John Vose, Fozia Bakshi, Liverpool, sold to Jason M. Schmitt and Kristen A. Schmitt, Canton $305,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.9 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at westerly corner of Fisher Farm and southerly corner of Murray lot, TinaMarie E. Hawes, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey J. Blair and Wendy S. Perry, Heuvelton $50,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 13, map 1 of Nathaniel Chase Subdivision, Massena, Kelly A. Gordon, Massena; David J. Hazelton, Syracuse; and Shannon M. MacCuaig, Massena, sold to David P. Dunkelberg and Kathy S. Dunkelberg, Massena $90,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.3 acres, beginning on Route 37 with intersection of Sparrowhawk Point Road, Jonathan S. Robla and Ashley N. Robla, Waddington, sold to Jordan A. Kimble and McKenzie R. Kimble, Canton $5,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning on Post Road at intersection with town line for Town of Pierrepont to the south and Town of Potsdam to the north, Shayne P. Murray and Brooke E. Rood, Canton, sold to Andrew Holmes and Tina Holmes, Ogdensburg $115,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northerly half of lot 1, block 27, fronting on Green and Franklin Streets, Brent M. Bellinger, Conway, S.C., sold to Donald Lan, West Palm Beach, Fla. $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, section 65, block 1, lot 1, unit 31, Peter R. Turner and Patricia J. Turner, Potsdam, sold to Adam W. Cook and Rachel A. Cook, Potsdam $30,000
