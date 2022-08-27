Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 27, 2022:
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 220 North Mechanic Street and west of Church Street, Keegan Realty Inc., Watertown, sold to Railstarusa LLC, Cape Vincent $15,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 106 Girard Avenue, Michele L. Tornabebe, Glen Burnie, Md., sold to Alexander F. Brooks, Watertown $171,600
Town of Champion: 1.825 acres, 35871 Sayre Road, Eric Lynn Burke, Carthage, sold to Cody D. Holton and Heidi L. Rogers, Carthage $148,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, south of East Kirby Street, Village of Dexter sold to Kenneth Dean Harrison and Susan T. Harrison, Watertown $2,300
Town of Alexandria: 0.12 acres, 16 Highland Avenue, Kevin J. Welsh, LaFargeville, sold to Taylor A. St. Louis, Wellesley Island $102,060
City of Watertown: 0.133 acres, 377 Arlington Street, John L. Bulger and Vicki S. Bulger, Watertown, sold to Michael J. DeMarco, Watertown $148,900
Town of Lyme: 7.178 acres, 21010 South Shore Road, Joe C. McDonald, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Nancy S. McDonald, Ogden, Utah, sold to Kenneth G. Kasek and Jennifer L. Kingsley, Three Mile Bay $210,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 111.43 acres, vacant land, County Route 4, Randy J. Lawrence, Port Charlotte, Fla., sold to Marty Mason and Annette M. Mason, Cape Vincent $150,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 415 Moffett Street, WKGRE LLC, Watertown; and Legacy Commercial Stays LLC, Watertown, sold to Gabrielle J. Bodie and Austin G. Wood, Watertown $159,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 124 Fairmont Avenue, North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to April Michele Holt, Watertown $170,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, beginning at the intersection of River Road with Silver Street, Jose A. Montes and Naida Reyes Montes, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to William Brad Smith and Tammy Sue Smith, Philadelphia $27,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 28, 2022:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 21824 Club Road, Jana L. Lambert, trustee of Janice L. Branck Irrevocable Trust, Frankfort; and Gregory W. Martin, Spencerport, sold to Charles E. Hewitt Jr. and Elbia I. Garvia, Rochester; and Gregory W. Martin, Spencerport $170,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.37 acres, 27 Van Buren Street, Paul E. Johnson, Wilbraham, Mass., sold to Katherine Claymore, Philadelphia $47,500
Town of Pamelia: 6.18 acres, 24078 Knowlesville Road East, Karen L. Contryman, Evans Mills, sold to Bradley C. Groff, Watertown $50,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 27787 County Route 179, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Bradley Ralph Smith, Rochester $215,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 23187 Timmerman Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Alex Morgia, Watertown $18,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 1 acres, 2430 Humphrey Road, Gerald Varner and Shirley Varner, Cape Vincent, sold to Sherri L. Coble, trustee of Sherri L. Coble Trust, Sarasota, Fla. $120,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 0 Benton Road, Louis R. Maino, trustee, JM Maino Trust, Winter Garden, Fla., sold to Dana Hannis and Ian Hannis, New Ringgold, Pa. $180,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 6.95 acres, Carlton Island, William G. Millar, Yale, Mich., sold to Carleton Villa LLC, Lantana, Fla. $300,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.15 acres, 159 South Murray Street, LuAnn R. Docteur, Cape Vincent, sold to Timothy Garner, Sackets Harbor $130,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.88 acres, 31357 Burnt Rock Road, Melissa A. Strader, Three Mile Bay, sold to Richard Norton and Brittani N. Norton, Watertown $136,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.9 acres, 4582 Bach Lane, William F. Martin II and Ruby A. Martin, Cape Vincent, sold to Glen Marks and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $650,000
Town of Rodman: 32.637 acres, 14860 Shangraw Road, Thomas Sparacino, Rodman, sold to Michael A. Sparacino and Tenaha L. Sparacino, Rodman $200,000
Town of Champion: 76 acres, 36649 Route 26, Michael D. Lyndaker Jr. and Karla J. Lyndaker, Carthage, sold to Christopher Grell and Darcy Jennings, Bloomburg $678,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 210 North Rutland Street, Chuijenny LLC, Watertown, sold to Franklin Garcia, Watertown $196,100
Town of Henderson: 5.397 acres, 13642 County Route 71, 2880 Sheridan Drive LLC, Williamsville, sold to 21854 Golf Drive LLC, Watertown $25,000
Town of Clayton: 0.21 acres, 321 Merrick Street, Rachel Minnick Fitchette, Clayton, sold to Carl J. Obermeyer II and Carli Joy Obermeyer, Bloomingburg $267,500
Town of Lyme: 1.33 acres, 32711 Macomb Settlement Road, Jeffrey P. Radley and Dylan P. Radley, Clayton, sold to Dylan P. Radley and Karissa P. Radley, Clayton $1
Town of Cape Vincent: 37.5 acres, 10257 County Route 9, Jeffrey S. Helmer, Clayton, sold to Mikayla June Kelley, Chaumont $175,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels, 538 and 602 Franklin Street, CCNC Dove Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Jaymes Willoughby, Austin, Texas $170,000
Town of Orleans: 0.366 acres, 20528 Pine Avenue, Kerry E. Hill, executrix of last will and testament of Kelly J. Orvis, LaFargeville, sold to Kerry E. Hill, LaFargeville $1
Town of Rutland: 60 acres, 26606 Cramer Road, Ernerst A. Blunt, Mexico, sold to David S. Swarey and Hannah H. Swarey, Lowville $134,554
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 29, 2022:
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 27624 Route 342, Samuel J. Biondolillo and Deborah L. Biondolillo, Calcium, sold to Lily Pad Properties LLC, Redwood $145,000
Town of LeRay: 0.77 acres, 27056 Lafave Road, Whites Lumber Inc., Watertown, sold to Elson Glick and Brenda Glick, Carthage $20,000
Town of Clayton: 0.126 acres, 402 Webb Street, William J. Bonczyk and Joann M. Bonczyk, Ontario, sold to Glen Marks and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $350,000
Town of Orleans: 0.13 acres, 19726 Crestview Drive, Michael W. Cross and Jean E. Cross, Bonita Springs, Fla., sold to James Scott Mackay, Durango, Colo. $369,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.458 acres, 219 Funnycide Drive, Daniel Dettman, Bozeman, Mont., sold to Robert C. McDermott and Alicia McDermott, Sackets Harbor $389,900
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 40588 Route 3, Public Square Inc., Carthage, sold to A&M Properties LLC, Watertown $30,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.16 acres, beginning in southeast margin of James Street at intersection of northeast line of lands conveyed to 33 James Street Inc.; and 0.39 acres, beginning in northeast margin of Market Street at intersection of northwest line of parcel conveyed to Redwood National Bank, Jennifer Simpson, administrator of last will and testament of Patrick Simpson, Alexandria Bay, sold to 326 East 89th Street LLC, Bloomingburg $100,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 426 Cross Street, Michael McLane, Carthage, sold to Rhones Renovations LLC, Watertown $37,500
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, County Route 90, Hardy Hoppenworth, Adams Center, sold to Ernest J. Miller III and Heather A. Miller, Mannsville $13,000
Town of Champion: 11 acres, beginning on north line of lot 25 on southeast corner of Voleny Woolworth’s land, David D. Davidson and Donna P. Davidson, trustees of Davidson Family Trust, Greensboro, Ga., sold to Gary J. Roes and Marjorie E. Roes, Carthage $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2022:
Town of Lyme: 0.78 acres, 20565 South Shore Road, Dale Widrick and Debbie Widrick, Lowville, sold to Kristopher Shoemaker and Desiree Shoemaker, Winter Haven, Fla. $187,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 33200 County Route 18, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Peter W. Merle, Spencerport $63,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 218 Lakeview Drive, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Peter W. Merle, Spencerport $16,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, Grange Avenue, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Three Point Assets LLC, Watertown $200
Town of Henderson: Parcel, Main Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Three Point Assets LLC, Watertown $1,500
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 136017 Route 3, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Three Point Assets LLC, Watertown $28,000
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 710 Mill Street, Lawrence P. Hoistion Jr. and Cindy Lou Hoistion, Watertown, sold to Noah W. Diermyer, Elyria, Ohio $90,000
Town of Wilna: 0.66 acres, 960 West Street, Marshal C. Winn and Samantha E. Elpers, Black River, sold to Bryan Serrano and Claudia Serrano, Clarksville, Ind. $170,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 6782 Falling Shores, Rosemary DiBella, Albion, sold to Michael Tornatore, Michael Tornatore II and Joseph Tornatore, Victor $147,000
Town of Clayton: 0.54 acres, 15200 Evergreen Lane, Charles G. Caprara and Maureen A. Caprara, Clayton, sold to Joseph Loftus and Caitlin J. Loftus, Henrietta $400,000
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 423 Hamilton Street, The Nilhad Group LLC, Prescott, Ariz., sold to Chandilyan Arunagirinathan, Watertown $106,500
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 24539 First Street, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jennifer Groff, Copenhagen $37,000
Town of Champion: 0.16 acres, 30 Bridge Street, Bradley Tabolt, Lowville, sold to Jacob D. Pilkins, Watertown $189,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.1 acres, 26633 Perch Lake Road, Stephen R. Gruber and Brigitte Gruber, Watertown, sold to Jeremy Shepherd, Adams $279,900
Town of Lorraine: 0.925 acres, 16741 County Route 189, Lacey J. Stevens, Lowville; and Zachary A. Stevens, Lorraine, sold to Amber L. Rouse, LaFargeville $139,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 3, 2022:
Town of Waddington: 60.3 acres, 436 Hardscrabble Road, Joshua R. Akins and Tasha L. Akins, Hermon, sold to John Boyea, Lowville $70,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 3 Parish Road, Douglas E. Watson, Dalton, sold to Douglas E. Watson, Dalton; James A. Pharoah, Dansville; and Tim Pharoah, Bergen $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 190 Elm Street, Carson Smith, Canton, sold to Jason Robert Schoen, North Wales, Pa. $164,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.16 acres, beginning on Hall Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Arthur J. and Elizabeth Ann Parmeter, Penny L. Scott Taylor, Lisbon, sold to Ashley E. Feldt, Sackets Harbor $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 21 Cherry Street, TSSNP Enterprises LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Benjamin P. Burds, Potsdam $94,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.15 acres, 0.57 acres, and 94.32 acres, 31 Maple Street, 32 1/2 Maple Street and 7481 Route 11, Potsdam Living Rental Properties LLC, Potsdam, sold to Tradesman Properties Incorporated, Rensselaer Falls $905,000
City of Ogdensburg: 9.4 acres, beginning at intersection of southwesterly margin of Patterson Street with northwesterly margin of Riverside Avenue, Anita L. Bronstein, individually and as administrator of estate of Seymour B. Bronstein, sold to Mahlon T. Clements, Morristown $28,000
Town of Hermon: 3 acres, 692 Trout Lake Road, Michael A. Hendrick and Diane M. Sayer, Canton, sold to James P. Teetsel Jr. and Catherine E. Teetsel, Meshoppen, Pa. $12,500
Town of Hammond: 1.571 acres, 673 Route 37, Eunae Beck, Hammond, sold to Tanya L. Bosley, Midland, Texas $328,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 130 Beach Street, Susan M. Loran, Massena, sold to Ashley L. Barcomb, Massena $127,500
Town of Canton: 5 acres, 325 Old Route 11, Marc J. Dean and Gerald L. Dean, Canton, sold to Nickolaus L. Dekay and Christy D. Dekay, Cedar Park, Texas $320,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 8 Prospect Street, Joan H. Bulger, individually and as surviving spouse of Herrick Bulger, Massena, sold to Patrick H. Bulger, Massena $125,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning at intersection of south line of Canton Street with northwesterly line of Route 37, Countryside ALF LLC, Rochester, sold to Canton Street Ogdensburg LLC, Rochester $345,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 6, 2022:
Town of Macomb: 5.005 acres, 1290 County Route 10, Delaney Turner Coffey, Gouverneur, sold to Jason Sherburne and Emily Davis, Heuvelton $315,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.38 acres, 140 Grove Street, Morgan V. Huffstutler and Amber J. Witherbee, Gouverneur, sold to Adrian H. Sandoval and McKenzie S. Sandoval, Gouverneur $1,000
Town of Hermon: 40 acres, part of lots 17 and 20 of east third of number 4, tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Clifford H. Woodrow and Barbara J. Woodrow, Hermon, sold to Anthony J. Rubado, Antwerp $22,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 948 County Route 33, Scott R. Loomis, Waddington; Jeffrey K. Loomis, Waddington; and Anne M. Loomis, Madrid, sold to Colin S. Loomis, Waddington $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcels, 37 and 65 Liberty Avenue, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Frederick D. Jock, Massena; and Alexander S. Jock, Hogansburg $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.59 acres, 9566 Five Mile Line Road, Alan E. Stevenson and Sherlene E. Stevenson, Canton, sold to Donald Duprey, Ogdensburg $145,000
Town of Lawrence: 51.5 acres, 10885 Route 11, Robert C. Sullivan, Clyde, sold to Nicole B. Johnston and Travis D. Snyder, Fort Covington $75,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning over remnants of Power Authority of the State of New York (PASNY) from south bounds of Route 37, WP Tiernan LLC, Waddington, sold to Parkway Properties Malone LLC, Ogdensburg $1,300,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 8700 Route 56, Travis Bond, Massena, sold to Brain Building Enterprise LLC, Norfolk $9,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 7, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 86 East Orvis Street, Brent Cook, Massena, sold to Shirley Beaulieu, Massena; and George Jacobs, Massena $25,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 8576 Route 56, Brytney A. Laird, Leominster, Mass., sold to Nathan A. Thrana and Melissa A. Thrana, Norfolk $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 8, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, bounded on east by Park Street, west by Division Street (Clark Street); north by Greene Street; and south by Knox Street, Jennifer H. Smith, Middlebury, Vt., individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late Richard Chester Harper, sold to Joshua J. Kerr, Madrid $31,000
Town of Pitcairn: 3 acres, beginning at intersection of southerly boundary of Route 3 with Greenwood Road, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Teresa Steen, Williams Court, Pa. $29,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 132 Prospect Street, Chad E. Fishel and Kevin J. Fikshel, co-administrators of estate of Judy Marie Fishel, Gouverneur, sold to Cowboy Hat Ventures LLC, Fairport $35,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 193 Larue Road, Marsha L. Gray, Massena, sold to Michael Pomainville, Massena $56,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel 1: 1.5 acres; and Parcel 2: 0.1 acres, 9077 Route 56, Percy F. Delosh, individually and as survivor of tenancy, Massena, sold to Jeffrey T. Deruchia and Kristen N. Deruchia, Massena $155,000
Towns of Canton, Norwood and Waddington: Several parcels, 1 Buck Street, Canton; 8 1/2 Pine Street, Norwood; 1 Maple Grove, Waddington; and off Maple Grove, Waddington, Lance K. McGaw, Canton; and Maureen C. McGaw, Canton, sold to Lance K. McGaw, Canton $84,500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 3 Woods Drive, Melody Ginger, Tenton, S.C., sold to Jeffrey A. Thibert, Ogdensburg $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.713 acres, 1114 Ford Street, Kevin N. Woods, Ogdensburg, sold to Lyman and Julie Lyman, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.04 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 37 at intersection with division line between lands of the now or former William Bion and now or former Putney, Brooke E. Binion-Evans, Ogdensburg, sold to Mathew J. Murdock, Heuvelton $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 9, 2022:
Town of Fine: 1 acre, 198 Route 58, Tara A. Thivierge, Bedford; Leslie L. Thivierge, Bedford; Brian A. Thivierge, Potsdam; and Matthew A. Thivierge, Gabriels, sold to Robert Aldridge, Harrisville $15,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 5 Summit Avenue West, Robert A. Reil, Newton Falls, sold to Ryan Leroux and Makayla Terry, Newton Falls $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.23 acres, 108 Adams Avenue, Wayne F. Bishop, Palm Coast, Fla.; and Vicky M. Peo, Ogdensburg, sold to Charleen Barr, Ogdensburg; and Robert Barr and Helen Barr, Lampass, Texas $85,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 516 Barre Street, Lori A. Sharland, Colton, individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late Bernard R. Salton, sold to Timothy S. Boyer and Diane M. Boyer, Ogdensburg $65,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: 422 Caroline Street; and Parcel 2: 424 Caroline Street, Matthew Erwin, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan Roethel, Ogdensburg; and Allen Vernsey, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 7713 Route 68, Michael J. Beldock and Lacey J. Beldock, Lisbon, sold to Allen Cats Apartments LLC, Ogdensburg $90,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 2193 County Route 27, Charles H. Kerr and Michelle M. Kerr, Russell, sold to Jesse J. Howland and Jennifer A. Howland, Russell $75,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 803 County Route 14, John J. White and Donna J. White, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Rae Anne Brown and Tiffani Frances Marie Bowen, Rensselaer Falls $22,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 10, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, 405 May Road, Joshua Todd Sizemore, Covington, Ga., sold to Janet Mouthorp, Potsdam $82,000
Town of DeKalb: 5.7 acres, 3574; 3 County Route 17; Brice Road, Gordon Lemunyon and Sharon Lemunyon, DeKalb Junction, sold to Eric Yager and Jenna Hammond, Dickson, Tenn. $575,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 138 Jefferson Avenue, Christian T. Guay and Stacey E. Guay, Garner, N.C., sold to Lisa A. Callahan, South Chesterfield, Va. $62,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, 663 Ruddy Road, Bruno H. Baldacci Trust, Chesterland, Ohio, sold to Brian Baldacci and Anthony Baldacci, Chardon, Ohio $34,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 40 Riverside Drive, Richard E. Todd and Susan E. Todd, Canton, sold to The EAJ2B Trust, Brian R. Kerrigan, trustee, Canton $48,000
Town of Canton: 0.19 acres, 42 Riverside Drive, Richard E. Todd and Susan E. Todd, Canton, sold to The EAJ2B Trust, Brian R. Kerrigan, trustee, Canton $40,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of Market Street from intersection with north bounds of Grove Street, Lynn J. Smith Sr. and Roxanne L. Smith, Potsdam, sold to Stewart’s Shops Corp., Ballston Spa $255,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.17 acres, 130 Market Street, Lynn J. Smith Sr. and Roxanne L. Smith, Potsdam, sold to Stewart’s Shops Corps., Ballston Spa $295,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, lot 18, in township 13, great lot 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Arlene Gotham, Potsdam, sold to Franklin R. Vaisey, Colton $2,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.