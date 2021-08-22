Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 9:
Village of Black River: 0.29 acres, 169 Howe St., Jamie L. Proudfoot, El Paso, Texas, sold to Christopher Schmidt and Julia Schmidt, Smith Falls, Ontario $155,000
City of Watertown: 0.42 acres, 113 Park Drive E., Gregory M. Bender, El Paso, Texas, sold to Peter J. Kennedy, Sierra Vista, Ariz. $290,000
Town of Theresa: 0.75 acres, 26666 Wilson Road, Nancy L. Kaul, Theresa, sold to Mary M. Walsh and Krista T. Wharton, Baldwinsville $250,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.06 acre, 69 Champion St., Christopher George Kinsella, Tacoma, Wash., sold to Hugh Matt, Carthage $110,000
Town of Theresa: 0.29 acres, 32420 Carpenter Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Kelly Jo Beckmann, Adams Center $35,000
Town of Watertown: 5.1 acres, 21410 State Route 232, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Carthage $25,000
Village of Adams: 2.70 acres, 5 VFW Drive, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Christina M. Sattazahn, Carthage $2,600
Town of LeRay: 0.49 acres, 26076 Keyser Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Kathlene Mae Middlemiss and Colleen Anne Henderson, Philadelphia $24,000
Town of Ellisburg: 5 acres, Southwest of Sand Place Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Michael G. Dobbin, Ellisburg $650
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.2 acres, 106 Monroe St., Navy Point Marine Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Chad Kolb and Vicky Kolb, Watertown $31,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.23 acres, 15281 Military Road, Donald E. Smith and Candace S. Smith, Hounsfield, sold to MRND Associates LLC, Philadelphia, Pa. $7,000
Town of Rodman: 4.5 acres, 13109 County Route 156, Michael R. Burgess and Roberta K. Burgess, Watertown, sold to Sean Patrick Boyle, Watertown $255,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 10:
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 344 N. California Ave., John T. Burt and Penny L. Burt, Watertown, sold to NNYFlips LLC, Watertown $14,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 210 Monroe Ave., Nancy Redder, Watertown, sold to NNYFlips LLC, Watertown $57,000
Town of Brownville: 2.33 acres, 20356 Reasoner Road, Jennifer Lei Carroll, Savannah, Ga., sold to Lena Aracely Flores, Colorado Springs, Colo. $260,000
Town of LeRay: 1.15 acres, 30300 Rockbrook Road, Kristi L. Filkins, Easley, S.C., sold to Vivian M. Nadal, Evans Mills $116,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.13 acres, 4 Margaret Ave., Jill E. DeLucia, Alexandria Bay, sold to Cathy Fiacco-Garlock, Alexandria Bay $150,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 18.82 acres, Lot 4, Carleton Island, Lawrence H. Zingesser and Mary McLarnon, Mamaroneck, sold to Trajanka Williams, Syracuse $40,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 311 Keyes Ave., Steve-Fabio Q. Nava, Watertown, sold to Teresa Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas $125,501
Town of Theresa: 4.6 acres, 40094 Dogwood Drive, Rodney Trask, Phoenix and Andrea Lyn Hempstead, Corpus Christi, Texas, sold to Lonnie Phipps and Teresa Phipps, Natural Bridge $16,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 212 St. Mary St., Corinne Marie Ryan, Whitesboro and Gloria J. Washer, Watertown, sold to Earl L. Nicholson and Sandra J. Nicholson, Watertown $109,500
Town of Watertown: 5.07 acres, 16237 Deer Run Path, Kenya K. Cain and Jacklyn F. Cain, Watertown, sold to Sean D. McManus and Evelyn Vento, Ewa Beach, Hawaii $599,900
Village of Cape Vincent: 2.6 acres, 1151 E. Lake St., Village of Cape Vincent, sold to Mighty St. Lawrence Properties LLC, Dewitt $50,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.35 acres, 81 N. Crossmon St., Eric Engelbrecht and Bonnie Engelbrecht, Alexandria Bay, sold to Jeremy Heacock and Evan A. Heacock, Watertown $233,094
Town of Brownville: 0.1 acre, 23387 County Route 59, Sara L. Robl, Adams Center, sold to Kenneth A. Hanners and Amanda M. Hanners, Sackets Harbor $243,250
Town of LeRay: 0.77 acres, 26736 Chisholm Trail, Edwin F. Bassler, Watertown, sold to Carolyn M. World Turner and Jason B. World Turner, APO, AE $336,000
Town of Wilna: Unknown acreage, State Route 3, Scott S. Buzzell, Carthage, sold to Gamble Distributors Inc., Carthage $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.35 acres, 690 Schmeer Road N., Richard P. Rohrberg, Rochester, sold to Gerald A. Stone and Shelly B. Stone, Woodbury, Conn. $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.64 acres, 660 Water St., Michael R. Clark, Watertown, as administrator of the Diane E. Clark estate, sold to Christopher-Deon C. Carpenter, Watertown $137,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 11:
Town of Alexandria: 12.38 acres, Dingman Point Road, Thomas F. Estes, Brenda J. Estes and Kerensa M. Estes, Alexandria Bay, sold to Michael Kahrs and Estee Kahrs, Alexandria Bay $15,000
Town of Lyme and Village of Chaumont: Two parcels: Town: 8.7 acres, Morris Tract Road; Village: 5 acres, West of Morris Tract Road, Wanda M. Way, Chaumont, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $35,000
Village of Brownville: 1.61 acres, 320 Brown Blvd., Tom W. Frears and Kathleen J. Frears, Brownville, sold to Ty J. Millward, Lawton, Okla. $275,000
Town of Adams: 6.12 acres, 19707 Minkler Road, Karl A. Kissman, Tina N. Kissman and Bridance R. Kissman, Adams Center, sold to Adam Moore and Elizabeth Martin, Black River $350,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels on County Route 6: 1) 11 acres, 2) 11.08 acres, Dale Merchant, Cape Vincent, sold to Justin Vrooman, Cape Vincent $12,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.11 acres, 24638 County Route 16, Zakary I. Woodruff, Lowville, as referee for the Martha M. Faulk estate, sold to U.S. Bank National Association, New York $64,397
Town of Pamelia: 5.56 acres, 23493 Graham Road, Commercial Properties Inc., Watertown, sold to 23493 Graham Road LLC, Watertown $1,825,000
Town of Lorraine: Two parcels: 1) 0.92 acres, 16428 County Route 189, 2) 0.46 acres, County Route 189, William J. Russell and Clara Lou Russell, Adams, sold to Ernest Miller and Heather Miller, Mannsville $85,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.01 acres, 22810 County Route 32, Bruce C. Strough and Lynn M. Strough, Watertown, sold to Julio Quintanilla-Ceron, Roy, Wash. $394,700
Town of Rodman: 1.68 acres, State Route 177 and County Route 69, Roxanne M. Scott, Watertown, sold to Christopher S. Boulio and Dawn A. Boulio, Adams Center $15,500
Town of Theresa: 0.4 acres, 32130 Burnham Cove Road, Jeffrey P. Owens, Liverpool, sold to Patrick F. Hatfield and Jennifer L. Hatfield, East Amherst $210,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 12:
Village of Carthage: 0.3 acres, 714 State St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Ronald J. Gibbons and Marsha A. Gibbons, Carthage $40,000
Town of Wilna: 11.4 acres, N. Croghan Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Patrick Gibbons and Kelsey Gibbons, Carthage $17,500
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 121 S. Orchard St., Zak Woodruff, Lowville, as referee for Troy C. Hope, sold to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas $50,183
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.26 acres, 209 E. Main St., Nutmeg Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kristen Bast, Sackets Harbor $160,000
City of Watertown: Seven parcels: 1) 0.08 acre, 34 West St., 2) 0.1 acre, 33 West St., 3) 0.1 acre, 32 West St., 4) 0.15 acres, 529 West St. 5) 0.15 acres, 517 West St., 6) 0.05 acre, 509 West St., 7) 0.06 acre, 20 Rear Boundary St., Richard Paige, Theresa, sold to Billy J. Beach, Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.03 acre, 809 Bingham Ave., Maribel Aguilar, Watertown, sold to Yahaira Rios Mercado, Watertown $85,000
Village of Carthage: 1.09 acres, 859 Parham St., Antonio W. Hagiperos, Half Moon Bay, Calif., sold to Brittany Nyitray and Adam Nyitray, Carthage $93,000
Town of Clayton: 0.55 acres, 41449 Kehoe Tract Road, Lawrence J. Wendler and Elizabeth J. Wendler, Summerfield, Fla., as trustees of The Wendler Family Trust, sold to David O’Connor and Siobhan Doyle, Clifton Park $464,000
Town of Clayton: 1.2 acres, 42986 Murray Island, Murray Island, Billie Jo Radecke, Clayton, sold to Lotsafun III LLC, Pittsburgh, Pa. $730,000
Town of Watertown: 4.31 acres, Fox Ridge Road, Adam Moore, Black River, sold to Phillip J. Banazek and Jennifer A. Banazek, Watertown $42,500
Town of Brownville: 0.21 acres, 12505 Road 464, Thomas A. Ransiear and Kathleen Ransiear, Dexter, sold to Tracy H. Valentine, Watertown $202,000
Town of Hounsfield: 3.26 acres, 14376 Military Road, Mark L. Vincent and Tammy Vincent, Sackets Harbor, sold to Amanda M. Fisher, Sackets Harbor $280,000
Town of Rutland: 14.56 acres, State Route 12, Sawyer Farms Real Estate, Watertown, sold to Thomas W. O’Riley, Watertown $25,000
Village of Dexter: 1.03 acres, Grant Street, Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Walter Parker and Shannon Parker, Dexter $333,500
Town of Pamelia: 0.62 acres, 23758-23764 State Route 12, Michael T. Corbett, Lake City, Fla., sold to Donald F. Soluri, Watertown $300,000
Town of Pamelia: 43.53 acres, 23790 State Route 12, Michael T. Corbett, Lake City, Fla., sold to Donald F. Soluri, Watertown $67,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.19 acres, 24569 Plank Road, David A. Parry and Breanne Parry, DuPont, Wash., sold to Kyle A. Little and Stacy K. Little, Watertown $286,000
Village of Black River: 0.45 acres, 101 Wendell Lane, Sean M. Ryan, Black River, sold to Joseph A. Tucker and Maria G. Calderon, Black River $220,000
Town of Watertown: 0.45 acres, 19180 Woodside Drive, Gillian J. Conde, Scottsville, as trustee of The Jo Ann M. Burns Living Trust, sold to Bridget D. Robshaw and David Joseph Robshaw, Watertown $255,000
Town of Rutand: 2.33 acres, 30225 Burnup Road, Kenneth S. Hersey and Sin Na Hersey, Black River, sold to Joseph R. Kindel and Patricia A. Kindel, Rineyville, Ky. $276,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 13:
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 339 Ten Eyck St., Richard P. Donoghue and Maureen R. Donoghue, Dexter, sold to Joseph M. Butler Jr. and Sandra J. Butler, Watertown $18,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 227 St. Mary St., CCNC Dove Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Eric S. Richards, Castle Rock, Colo. $40,000
Town of Brownville: 1.71 acres, 24458 County Route 53, Penny L. Cook, Brownville, sold to Justin Mason, Dexter $65,000
Village of Adams: 0.4 acres, 4 Fifth Ave., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Justin F. Brotherton, Watertown $43,000
Town of Adams: 0.18 acres, North Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Erica Whitney-Anderson, Adams $1,800
Town of Alexandria: 4.5 acres, North of Gore Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jamie Rennie, Antwerp $170
Town of Alexandria: 0.03 acre, Main Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Christopher Kent Carter and Leigh Ann Carter, Redwood $275
Village of Mannsville: 48.2 acres, Lilac Park Drive, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $43,000
Town of Theresa: 0.65 acres, 24458 Dano Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Wayne E. Johnson, Savona $8,500
City of Watertown: Four parcels: 1) 0.3 acres, 228 Chestnut St., 2) 0.64 acres, 228 Rear Chestnut St., 3) 0.13 acres, 230 Chestnut St., 4) 0.85 acres, 230 Rear Chestnut St., Tenaha Sparacino, Watertown, as referee for Nancy A. Lavigne, sold to CLAVA LLC, Watertown $78,001
Town of Pamelia: 0.45 acres, 25031 County Route 16, Jessica L. Young, Boonville, as referee for the Jeremy D. Grimshaw estate, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $248,817
Town of Alexandria: 3 acres, 48091 Marsh Island, Donna Jo Beck, Bloomingburg, as executor of the David J. Langlois estate, sold to Marsh Island Muskrats LLC, Cato $100,000
Town of Alexandria: 3 acres, 48091 Marsh Island, Annette L. Nelson, Alexandria Bay and Vernon C. Langlois, Alexandria Bay, sold to Marsh Island Muskrats LLC, Cato $200,000
Town of Hounsfield: 2.97 acres, 20948 State Route 180, David M. Wolff and Dorothy A. Bell, Dexter, sold to Bryan M. Burkhardt and Emily S. Burkhardt, San Antonio, Texas $407,000
Village of Carthage: 0.09 acre, 229 N. James St., Michelle L. Gates, Carthage, sold to James A. Fiaschetti, Carthage $100,700
Town of Pamelia: 1.49 acres, 26189 Allen Drive, David M. Gutierrez and Jacie R. Gutierrez, Dexter, sold to Benjamin J. Russell and Sarah E. Branch, Watertown $190,000
Village of Clayton: 0.11 acres, 537 Riverside Drive, Michael Ringer, Clayton, sold to Marsha Ringer Topa, Clayton $116,116
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 217 N. Pearl Ave., Stace A. Reading, Fort Drum, sold to Karen C. Nevills, Watertown $114,000
Village of Carthage: 0.26 acres, 422 S. Clinton St., Raymond E. Pickel, Croghan, sold to Peter J. Kelley, Carthage $92,000
Town of Brownville: 0.15 acres, 20214 County Route 59, Deborah S. Moran, Dexter, sold to Carmen Licitra Jr. and Lisa Ann Licitra, Baldwinsville $129,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.17 acres, 358 Tibbets Point Association Loop, Nicholas J. Benvenuto Jr. and Lynn Benvenuto, Rochester, sold to Michelle Synakowski, Holland Patent $244,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 1:
Town of Watson: 6689 Camp Road, Francis L. Dousharm, sold to Jordan Spinella $50,000
Town of Watson: Pine Cone Lane, James J. McBride, sold to Ross K. Maddox $104,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 2:
Town of Croghan: 4852 Zecher Road, David C. LaPlante, sold to Emily S. Maximo $1
Town of Denmark: 9906 State Route 26, Lansing T. Wager, sold to Kelly R. Birchenough $190,000
Town of Leyden: 6191 Iseneker Road, John A. Fremgen, sold to Trisha Mae Amthor $0
Town of New Bremen: 8835 Van Amber Road, Matthew T. Young, sold to Sherwin C. Cadavis $189,900
Town of New Bremen: 9527 Artz Road, Jonah Stevens, sold to Bethany M. Zehr $160,000
Town of Turin: Barniak Drive, Michael D’Amico, sold to Melissa Terranova $29,000
Town of Turin: Barniak Drive, Michael D’Amico, sold to Jessica Cook $30,000
Town of Turin: Barniak Drive, Michael D’Amico, sold to Matthew J. Dombrowski $38,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 3:
Town of Croghan: 10076 State Route 126, Thomas Berrus, sold to Erin T. Elliot $85,000
Town of Denmark: 9215 State Route 26, Brandon Lyndaker, sold to Wendell L. Moser $126,000
Town of Greig: 8008 Winthrop Road, Samuel F. Villanti, sold to David R. Markham $500,000
Town of Pinckney: 1006 Denning Road, Richard Desormeau, sold to William Eisele $16,000
Town of West Turin: 4091 Mackay Road, G Scott Enterprises LLC, sold to Michael A. Scott $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 4:
Town of Croghan: 5120 Texas Road, Christopher M. McCartney, sold to Kevin S. Kramer $229,000
Town of Croghan: 11962 Besha Road, Michael T. Colombo, sold to Amy Beth Tomb $1
Town of Harrisburg: Van Dressen Road, Frank Pfalzer, sold to Wayne Sturtz $40,000
Village of Lowville: 5362 Rural Ave., Mark R. Rupinski, sold to Nicole R. Anderson $100,000
Town of Pinckney: 698 State Route 177, Donald Walker, sold to William King $32,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 8, 2021:
Town of Russell: 12.1 acres, forest land, 94 McCarthy Road, John Schlafer, Deruyter, sold to Daniel Herne, Ogdensburg; and Michael Villeneuve, Canton $15,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.18 acres, beginning in south side of Bay Street at northwest corner of lot under contract to R. Nelson, Jon H. Laurie and Patti L. Laurie, Nicholville, sold to Brett Wagner, Nicholville $85,000
Town of DeKalb: 50 acres, lot 310 on map of old Township of DeKalb made by Potter Goff and Silas Spencer in 1814, Dustin J. Anderson, Brasher Falls, administrator of estate of Sharon L. Anderson, sold to Wayne M. Holland and Elizabeth A. Holland, DeKalb Junction $20,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of state road and intersection with stone wall located between the properties of Isaac Larrace and Mae Murray with east bounds of state road, Rodney E. Douglas and Fern Douglas, Massena, sold to Tammy S. Brockmiller, Hannawa Falls $80,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 35.7 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of Route 37 at intersection with McCormick Road, Jonas F. Zook and Carolina Zook, Lisbon, sold to Trey Alexander Lawrence, Liverpool $50,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, lot 3 on official subdivision plat entitled lot arrangement Woodhaven Housing, Susan Cherepon Kosior, Star Lake, sold to Cindy Boyd, Brighton, Colo. $117,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Gleason Street along easterly line of Jerry Miller’s lot, Cory E. Wood and Sarah J. Wood, Gouverneur, sold to Jenny Crandall, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Louisville: 0.253 acres, beginning in east boundary of lands now or formerly of Mabel Cecot at northwest corner of lands formerly of Horace and Carolyn Smith, Scott Gibson, Massena, sold to Karissa J. Shirley and Ryan W. Shirley, Massena $100,000
Village of Massena: 0.193 acres, beginning at easterly street margin of South Allen Street at intersection with northerly street margin of Bridges Avenue, Robert Dow, Massena, sold to Tyler McGregor, Massena $101,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning on highway from southeast corner of lot known as lot 25, Larry Wright and Nancy Wright, Hannawa Falls, sold to Richard J. Countryman and Cheryl A. Countryman, Ogdensburg $190,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, off East Hatfield Street, Danny Jerry Joslin Jr., Massena, sold to Tyler M. Belleau and Kallie M. Belleau, Massena $2,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of Green Street from southeast corner of lands formerly conveyed to Joseph R. Moore and Joan I. Moore, Martin J. Haenel and Vicky L. Haenel, Waddington, sold to Danielle L. Haenel and Michael A. Leclair, Waddington $225,000
Town of Waddington: 0.158 acres, beginning at southwest corner of parcel deeded to Danny G. Swan, south of Ogden Avenue, Danielle L. Haenel, Waddington, sold to Clear Data Solutions LLC, Waddington $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 9, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 70, bounded by Morris, Lafayette and Elizabeth Streets and Jersey Avenue, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Siepker Electric Inc., Canyon Lake, Calif. $25,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.56 acres, beginning on Ferris Street from intersection with Foster Street, Arnold A. McLaughlin, Round Rock, Texas, sold to Sanford R. Stauffer, Nicholville $7,000
Town of Hermon: 4.6 acres, 1675 County Route 19, Robert Hewlett and Mary Hewlett, Russell, sold to Jon J. Persons and Amanda L. Persons, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.25 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Rensselaer Street at intersection with northwesterly line of land of Lawrence and Kelly Friot, Andrew M. Streeter, Heuvelton, sold to Brooke Elizabeth Rood and Shayne Patrick Murphy, Canton $130,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 43.33 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of Mill or Remington Tract, Enos L. Shetler and Katie Shetler, Heuvelton, sold to Enos E. Swartzentruber and Lydia E. Swartzentruber, Heuvelton $50,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning on County Route 17 from northwest corner of lot owned by Lorene C. Makowiec, Gordon W. Poole, DeKalb Junction; and Wayne L. Huntress, trustee of Huntress Survivor Trust, Philadelphia, sold to Jeffrey Carver and Susan Carver, Fort Pierce, Fla. $36,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on state highway leading from Potsdam to Winthrop at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Elizabeth A. Cole, Matthew E. Powers, Potsdam, sold to Jacob Lasisi and Chidimma Lasisi, Potsdam $132,000
Town of Massena: 0.58 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Main Street at most easterly corner of Leary parcel, Terry Molnar, Massena, sold to Goco Massena LLC, Naples, Fla. $60,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.13 acres, beginning in south bounds of Potsdam-Canton State Road at intersection with west bounds of land now or formerly owned by Samuel and Lena Lewis, Robert D. Bicknell and The Bicknell Corporation, Potsdam, sold to Kevin Blanchard and Jennifer Blanchard, Potsdam $84,000
Town of Pitcairn: 9.7 acres, 94 Evergreen Lane, Lucio J. Gentile, Harrisville; and Lois J. Neuman, Cliffside Park, N.J., sold to Kason Jurgena, Hickman, Neb. $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 10, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 42 acres, beginning south of center of road running from Brasher Iron Works to Northern Lawrence and south bounds of James Toomey’s farm, Joseph H. Chinski, Schenectady, executor of estate of Ronald Chinski, sold to Nathan Carr, Brasher Falls $34,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 12, Block D, Northview Subdivision, Jennifer L. Rowledge, Massena, sold to Joshua Michael Truax, Massena $114,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of Washington Street at William D. Howard’s northwest corner, Samuel R. Charleson and Elaine C. Charleson, Potsdam, sold to Sarah Derouchie, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Hermon: 9.5 acres, 625 Hermon Road, Bruce Bigelow and Donna Sturge, trustees of The Bigelow-Sturge Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Melinda Schiszler and Joseph Schiszler, Gouverneur $9,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of New York Avenue, from southerly bounds of Spruce Street, Michael J. McLear and Gloria A. McLear, Ogdensburg, sold to Cameron M. McLear, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Clifton: Buck Island, Anna Fowler Bannon, Cumberland, Maine; and Benjamin H. Fowler, Athens, Ga., sold to Peter W. Bragdon, trustee of Peter W. Bragdon Nominee Trust, Exeter, N.H.; Julie Higgins, Princeton, N.H.; Sheila M. Mackintosh, Little Compton, R.I.; and Christopher B. Martin, Charlott, N.C. $100,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4.35 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lands of Joshua T. Latimer in easterly line of lands of William L. Benning, William L. Benning, Freehold, N.J., sold to Joshua T. Latimer, Canton; and Thomas E. Latimer and Dawn Marie Latimer, Canton $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 11, 2021:
Town of Pitcairn: 2.66 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 3 at marker set at southerly bounds of highway and fence row separating property of Merel Valentine from K. Fuller, Brian Brown, Harrisville, sold to Eric Sovie, Gouverneur $23,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, Main Street at intersection with Cedar Street, Matthew Fiacco, Norwood, sold to Jamie Biondolillo, Norwood $89,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, lots 20 and 21 on ‘Clark-Hopsicker Development, Village of Norwood, St. Lawrence County, New York State,” Robert R. Watson and Ann E. Watson, Norwood, sold to Matthew S. Fiacco and Alisha Fiacco, Norwood $300,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in northeast corner of lot conveyed to Henry Robson, running west, Daniel E. Martin and Deborah L. Martin, Canton, sold to Max T. Buscaglia and Haley A. Brandes, Canton $178,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 431 Anderson Road, Joann M. Mathews, Bath, sold to Damion Martin and Heidi Hogle, Potsdam $20,000
Town of Waddington: 0.132 acres, beginning at intersection of south bounds of St. Lawrence Avenue and east bounds of Clinton Street, Joan P. Walkovitz, Waddington, sold to James S. Thew and Karen L. Thew, Waddington $140,000
Town of Louisville: 2.45 acres, beginning on County Road 36 at intersection of east boundary of lands now or formerly of Anthony McManaman and Diana McManaman, Thomas R. Fassett, Norwood, sold to Tyler J. Fobare and Chandler L. Flaro, Waddington $165,000
Town of Stockholm: 20.08 acres, beginning on highway at cross of easterly line of mile square lot 64 and running south, Michael Weller, Brasher Falls, sold to Frank Mason Donnelly IV, Norfolk $20,000
Town of Hermon: 19.29 acres, “Christmas and Associates Inc. Owl Pond Subdivision, situate in Lot 47 of Atwater tract in Russell, situate in Lot 19 and 22 in Hermon, in East 3rd of Township No. 4 of Macomb’s Great Tract No. 3, Town of Hermon and Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Ryan Fortenbaugh and Dawn Fortenbaugh, Millerstown, Pa., sold to Adam S. Merkley, Heuvelton $36,000
Town of Massena: Part of lots 18 and 55 and Lot “A,” beginning in westerly boundary of North Main Street; and beginning in westerly boundary of North Main Street at southeasterly corner of Rose and Angela Mittiga, Wendy’s Diner LLC, Massena, sold to Hardy’s Bakery LLC, Massena $80,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in south corner of land of Dufresne in northeast bounds of Jefferson Avenue, Clayton R. Plourde, Massena; and Rebecca R. Plourde, Massena, sold to North Country Savings Bank, Canton $64,500
Town of Parishville: 12.75 acres, beginning in south boundary of lands now or formerly of St. Lawrence County in south boundary of Route 72, Bryant R. Wickwire, Potsdam, sold to Nathan B. Wray and Theresa A. Wray, Potsdam $9,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on highway at northeasterly corner of parcel, running westerly along northerly line, Garth A. Fisher and Lillian J. Fisher, Winthrop, sold to Ammon H. Swartzentruber and Rachel R. Swartzentruber, Winthrop $95,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 80 Liberty Avenue, Connie Castleman, trustee of Mary A. Wilson Family Trust, Massena, sold to Robert J. Smith, Norfolk $42,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 14, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 4.207 acres, beginning on Route 345 at intersection with southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of William MacKentley and Diana MacKentley, Tara B. Laffin, Potsdam; and Marvin Laffin, Massena, sold to Tara B. Laffin, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Rossie: 5.34 acres, lot 9, “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas and Associates Inc., Indian River Subdivision, Town of Rossie, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Dieter V. Gerecke and Kathleen M. Rumney, Syracuse, sold to Andrew W. Whitaker and Dawn M. Whitaker, Ontario $62,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, beginning in northwest corner of lot formerly owned by A.T. Copeland on Barnes Street, running south, Nicholas A. Vernon and Wendy Vernon, Victorville, Calif., sold to Tyler A. Studer, Watertown $74,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at intersection with northeasterly bounds of Potsdam-Madrid State Road with southeasterly bounds of Mile Square 37, Jerry F. Jandrew, Potsdam; and Gloria L. Jandrew, Norwood, sold to Jerry F. Jandrew, Potsdam $10,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 1, block 4 on map of Hatfield Tract, Edward J. Bolster Jr., Massena, sold to Michael J. Zakarauskas, Norfolk $70,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on highway leading from bridge across Grasse River to Harrogate Springs at a point made by a line which would be produced by the prolongation of the division wall between two stores on lot, Renee Cole, administrator of estate of Timothy D. Alguire, Massena, sold to David A. Grant, Massena; and Gerald R. Cook, Massena $8,000
Town of Norfolk: Several parcels, beginning on highway leading from Norfolk to Raymondville at southeast corner of James Richard lot, Butch’s Auto LLC, Norfolk, sold to ST Trucking A LLC, Norfolk $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 10 and 11, block 7, Sherman Tract, Katherine R. Hamilton, Ogdensburg; and Andrew G. Fredericks, Ogdensburg, sold to Katherine R. Hamilton, Ogdensburg $6,000
Town of Edwards: 556.3 acres,lot 8, map of survey made by Reuben Ashman, north third of west half of Township 8, Great Tract 3, Macomb’s Purchase, Thomas R. Graves, Gouverneur, sold to John P. Anctil, Turners Falls, Mass. $185,000
Town of Edwards: 0.32 acres, beginning on southerly shore of Noble Bay, Cedar Lake, from northeast corner of lands conveyed to Carey Fletcher, Steven Daniel and Joan Zeller, Pittsford, sold to Anais Salibian and Peter T. Teall, Pittsford $50,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.82 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Circle Drive at southeast corner of lot 14 of Leroy Heights Subdivision, Hilda Cecilia Martinez Leon, Potsdam, sold to Benjamin Davis and Alyssa M. Davis, Annapolis, Md. $195,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel 1: Beginning at intersection of County Route 26 with east line of lands conveyed to Steven John Bancroft; and Parcel 2: Beginning at intersection of northwest highway boundary of Route 3 with southwest line of land conveyed to Douglas Marcellus, Gerard A. Caron and Kami J. Caron, Christiana, Tenn., sold to Jeffery Kellogg and Lynn Hyde-Kellogg, Adams Center $85,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 181 Tiernan Ridge Road, Joseph W. Griffin, trustee of The Griffin Family Trust, Waco, Texas, sold to Timothy Campbell and Michael Campbell, Chase Mills $45,500
Town of Gouverneur: 6.85 acres, beginning in southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Johnathan G. Morrow at northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of William Robert Robinson and Delia Ann Robinson, Adam Kokinda, Lehighton, Pa., sold to Rodney E. Davis and Tara J. Davis, Gouverneur $7,500
Town of Fine: 12.84 acres, beginning in east line of William D. Hosford lot, south from northeast corner, Russell A. Hathaway, Fine, sold to Linda Tarbox, Star Lake $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly assumed street margin of Park Street at easterly corner of lot conveyed to G&S Estates Inc., NIMADI 2 LLC, Syracuse, sold to G&S Estates Inc., Canton $10,000
