Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 1, 2022:
Town of Hounsfield: 9.85 acres, 303 Ambrose Street, Village of Sackets Harbor sold to Sackets Harbor Local Development Corporation $67,060
Town of LeRay: 0.177 acres, 126 North Main Street, Donna K. Potts and Raymond C. Wertz Jr., Temple, Texas, sold to Justin Taylor, Carthage $100,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 646 Adelaide Street, Krystal Rupert, Lowville, sold to Marley D. Hansen, Carthage $172,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 111.42 acres, part of North Wilson Point Road, Robert G. Suller and Debra J. Suller, Cape Vincent, sold to Barca Chase, Chaumont $97,723
Town of Lyme: Parcel 1: 6.1 acres; and Parcel 2: 0.33 acres; 26941 Hart Drive and Hard Road, R. Bramley Palm Jr., Fayetteville, sold to Hart Bailiwick LLC, Charlestown, Mass. $1,100,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 26441 Route 283, Haylee Jo Colombo, Ossining, sold to Tracy Cohen, Great Bend $169,000
Town of Wilna: 5.23 acres, 24433 County Route 42, Isaac Sainteran and Mary I. Sainteran, Carthage, sold to Steven P. Henderson, Newport News, Va. $223,000
City of Watertown: 0.086 acres, 309 Academy Street, Michael Evans, Chester, Va., sold to Craig Doran and Lauren Fitch, Sackets Harbor $105,000
Town of Champion: 6.451 acres, 34020 Lamb Road, Stanley and Cynthia Sech, Carthage, sold to Robert Brotherton III, Carthage $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.247 acres, 706 and 708 Greensville Drive, Sheila Owen, Watertown, sold to Timothy Reddick and Megan A. Reddick, Theresa $379,000
Town of Wilna: 0.5 acres, 316 North James Street, Rhones Renovations LLC, Watertown, sold to Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn. $40,750
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 20077 Storrs Road, Matthew Flack and Amanda Flack, Sackets Harbor, sold to Daniel W. Walker and Octavia Volante Brenzo Walker, North Pole, Alaska $280,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 802 West End Avenue, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to 802 W. Carthage LLC, Redwood $40,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels, 315 and 317 North Rutland Street, Brandon Giddings, Watertown, sold to Jennifer L. Shoemaker, Watertown $125,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 25062 Plank Road, Rafael E. Riveraseaz and Rebeca Malavepomales, Calcium, sold to Bradley R. Miller and Jamaica Miller, Elgin, S.C. $279,000
City of Watertown: 0.332 acres, 402 Broadway Avenue West, Jennifer Velasquez, Lorraine, sold to Trevor Nelson and Maureen Leson, Fountain, Colo. $214,999
Town of Alexandra: 0.24 acres, 72 and 74 Walton Street, Joshua D. Brubaker and Meghan R. Brubaker, Whitehall, Pa., sold to Joshua D. Brubaker and Meghan R. Brubaker, Whitehall, Pa. $1
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 39728 Route 12, Robert W. Cantwell Jr. and Donna L. Cantwell, Clayton, sold to Amy L. Cantwell, Clayton $1
Town of Alexandria: 1 acre, 45492 and 45506 Route 12, Tennis Island Realty LLC, Baldwinsville, sold to Patrick Curran, Massena $85,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 32135 County Route 6, Charles H. Moynihan, Cape Vincent, sold to Steven J. Hall and Trudy M. Hall, Cape Vincent $135,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 13363 Harbor View, Carol A. McGowan, Henderson, sold to Matthew T. Hunter and Noelle D. Hunter, Gaithersburg, Md. $510,000
Town of Brownville: 0.4 acres, 684 Main Street, NNY Flips LLC, Watertown, sold to Silvia Shambo, Glen Park $237,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 25149 Route 12, Joseph R. Jerome and Kristi Rosette-Jerome, Watertown, sold to Ingrid Hall, Watertown $400,000
Town of LeRay: 0.41 acres, 22000 Admirals Walk, Daniel K. Flynn and Christina J. Fusch, Lynnwood, Wash., sold to Charlotte Kuhn, Waynesville, Mo. $145,000
City of Watertown: 0.053 acres, 113 and 105 Keyes Avenue, Cassidy Custis, Watertown, sold to Ethan Knowlton, Swannanoa, N.C. $255,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 5, 2022:
Town of Ellisburg: 2.4 acres, 1800 and 1804 Route 3, Michael Redden, Sandy Creek, sold to Lori Graham, Mannsville $50,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 11369 Rays Bay Road, Kara K. Murray, individually, Syracuse; and Patricia E. Murray, executrix of estate of John Murray, Syracuse, sold to Adam Beshures and Wanda Way, Watertown $150,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.11 acres, 34631 Ross Lane, CMB Property Management and Maintenance and Rental LLC, Rodman, sold to Christopher L. Andiorio and Leann Andriorio, Watertown $400,000
City of Watertown: 0.136 acres, 1304 Sherman Street, Joshua J. Vanepps, Watertown, sold to Sue Miller, Dexter $215,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 245 Schley Drive, Glenn R. Walton and Amy R. Walton, Parkton, N.C., sold to Kevin M. Bamann and Kathryn M. Bamann, Watertown $249,900
Town of Adams: 0.33 acres, 13466 Route 11, David McNulty, US Marshal, Syracuse, sold to APN Properties LLC, Watertown $76,255
Town of Hounsfield: 0.391 acres, 116 Monroe Street, John D’Alessandro and Janice W. D’Alessandro, Sackets Harbor, sold to Meaghan L. Ryan and Stephen B. Miller, Weedsport $222,000
Town of Orleans: 1.82 acres, 33036 Shimel Road, Carlice C. Ruttan Jr. and Wendy S. Ruttan, LaFargeville, sold to Joseph Alpiste and Jose De Dios Lopez, Killeen, Texas $178,499
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 31952 Route 12, Geoffrey L. Walts, Depauville, sold to Heidi Doheny Jay, Clayton $153,500
Town of Clayton: 0.52 acres, 41332 Kehoe Tract Road, Patrick M. Ryan, Teaticket, Mass.; and Kelly Jo Smith, Clayton, sold to Patrick Corcoran and Katherine Corcoran, Alexandria Bay $307,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 6, 2022:
Town of Lyme: 0.2 acres, Fire Road 34, Kathleen N. Cole and David Vincent Ezzo, Fayetteville, sold to Nicholas Woyciesjes and Tanya Woyciesjes, Fairport $50,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 728 Elm Street, Joseph Marcinko Jr., Scotia, sold to Mark S. Marcinko, Carthage; Stephanie Mackee, Carthage; and Gabrielle Lovin, Carthage $15,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels, 35901 Route 180, Chris M. Eckert and Diane L. Eckert, LaFargeville, sold to Timothy L. Ryan and Rachel A. Ryan, LaFargeville $1
City of Watertown: Parcel, 691 Hamilton Street, Jaws Property LLC, Watertown, sold to John Hirt, Bethesda, Md. $166,400
Town of Clayton: 6.1 acres, 36768 Reese Road, Bradley T. Brooks, Clayton, sold to Glen Markes and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $240,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 20734 Muskellunge Bay Lane, Joseph E. Scanlin Jr. and Amy Scanlin, trustees of the Scanlin Family Trust, Sackets Harbor, sold to Joseph Imbriaco and Holly Imbriaco, Sackets Harbor $310,000
Town of Watertown: 10.94 acres, beginning at intersection of County Route 196 (Fisher Road) with County Route 200 (Little Tree Drive), LCO Destiny LLC, Watertown, sold to 22419 Fisher Road LLC, Watertown $2,100,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 19646 Woodside Drive, William W. Tinsley III and Michelle A Tinsley, trustees of the Tinsley Family Trust, Watertown, sold to Joseph M. Geglia and Mary L. Bertrand, Watertown $300,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 140 St. Mary Street, James E. Mills, city comptroller of City of Watertown, sold to North Country Property Management, Watertown $678.45
City of Watertown: Parcel, 119 Rutland Street, James E. Mills, city comptroller of City of Watertown, sold to Myron and Sherri Kehoe, Watertown $870.49
City of Watertown: Parcel, 350 Winslow Street, James E. Mills, city comptroller of City of Watertown, sold to Donald Soluri II, Watertown $710.18
City of Watertown: Parcel, 387 Moffett Street, James E. Mills, city comptroller of City of Watertown, sold to North Country Property Development, Watertown $1,223.52
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1006 Myrtle Avenue, Christopher Atkinson, Watertown, sold to Sarah C. Trick, Theresa $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 7, 2022:
Town of Brownville: 2.352 acres, 16593 Thompson Trail Drive, Christopher Quinones, Dexter; and Nichole M. Quinones, Dexter, sold to Nichole M. Quinones, Dexter $1
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 8712 County Route 5, Jamie L. McCratic, Chaumont, sold to Kyle Bronson, Chaumont $110,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 102 Riverside Drive, Evca McKinley, Frederick, Md., sold to Jessica L. Rogers and Wanda M. Davis, Theresa $79,400
Town of Philadelphia: 0.75 acres, 27 Main Street, Travis Joseph Tallon and Kayla Nicole Tallon, Philadelphia, sold to Stephen Wesley Schwartz and Annamarie Nichole Schwartz, Fort Drum $249,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 23334 Gardner Drive, Sydney Schlosser, Watertown, sold to Matthew M. Grant and Kylie R. Grant, Brownville $215,000
Town of Lyme: 58.86 acres, 30266 Root Road, Paula A. Lear, Chaumont, sold to Leland Lear and Terra Lear, Watertown $1
Town of Theresa: 64 acres, 124 Pleasant Street, Susan M. Sams, trustee of the Pearl G. Osterhout Irrevocable Trust, Venice, Fla., sold to Adriana J. Keith, Firestone, Colo. $374,900
Town of LeRay: 3.68 acres, 27740 Rogers Road, Matthew Edlund, Evans Mills, sold to Van N. Nguyen and Diep Thi Hong Ho, Evans Mills $300,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 17551 Sandy Creek Valley Road, Joseph M. Geglia and Mary L. Bertrand, Watertown, sold to Bridget Jean Quinn and Ian MacDonald, Adams $300,000
City of Watertown: 0.172 acres, 946 Franklin Street, Nicholas Sherwood, Watertown, sold to Jared A. Battisti and Alivia S. Battisti, Fort Lee, Va. $220,000
Town of Watertown: 2.193 acres, 16830 County Route 155, Roy A. Drassal and Diana M. Cotton, Watertown, sold to Jason Harry Duger and Andrea Duger, Watertown $475,000
Town of Clayton: 7.97 acres, 33689 Haller Road, Larry P. Hutcheon and Gail M. Hutcheon, Ridgeland, S.C., sold to Christopher McFadden and Charles E. Gillette, LaFargeville $196,175
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 410 Ontario Street, Penny E. Ebbrecht, Theresa; and Julie A. Ebbrecht, Brownville, sold to Paul C. Sigle and Helen Sigle, Monroe Township, N.J. $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 8, 2022:
Town of Clayton: 40.32 acres, beginning at intersection of Bald Road Rock with Danenwald Road, Jeffrey E. Messenger and Lohanne T. Messenger, Clayton, sold to Erik Listemann and Nicole Listemann, Doylestown, Pa. $205,000
Town of LeRay: 0.83 acres, 27761 Route 3, Jody A. Hanson, Watertown, sold to Zahra Soraya Owens, Calcium $238,000
City of Watertown: 0.514 acres, 1348 Sunset Ridge, David Ewing-Chow and Suzanne Ewing-Chow, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Turnbull and Andie Pipher, Chicago, Ill. $471,700
Town of Brownville: Three parcels, 117 Potter Avenue, Eugene N. Hockey and Shirley G. Hockey, Brownville, sold to Timothy G. Eiss and Lucille J. Eiss, Brownville $140,000
Town of Alexandria: 13.25 acres, 29153 Wimmer Road, Sarah Jean Bartlett, Redwood, sold to R. Devon Stephenson and Marisa Patricia Bernarding, Hammond $142,500
Town of Orleans: 0.96 acres, 36354 Sarah Lane Lot 13, Sarah Lane Estates LLC, Clayton, sold to Mesbah Uddin and Hafiza Akter, Valley Stream $15,000
Town of Champion: 2.02 acres, 104 Bridge Street, Remi Yone Love, Carthage, sold to Adam Kyle Dietz, Laramie, Wyo. $293,550
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 448 South James Street, Brian M. Krueger and Elizabeth Blunden Krueger, Carthage, sold to Danica R. Ells and Robert J. Ells, Grosse Pointe, Mich. $239,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Three parcels, 34121 through 34129 Tripoli Shores Road, Deborah C. Fogarty and John Stiefel, Trinity, Fla., sold to Glen Marks and Amy J. Markes, Middletown, Calif. $970,000
City of Watertown: 0.144 acres, 347 North Indiana Avenue and 29 North Indiana Avenue, Tiffany S. McLallen, Watertown, sold to Stuart Owens, Enterprise, Ala. $143,170
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 10159 County Route 125, Michael J. O’Reilly, Chaumont, sold to Maureen Shaw, Rochester $1
Town of Cape Vincent: 4.273 acres, 27020 Fox Creek Road, Adam Claflin, Adams, administrator of last will and testament of the late Kathy M. Claflin, sold to Steven Schryver, Brooksville, Fla. $25,000
Town of Watertown: 2.27 acres, 25054 Route 12, JohnPaul S. Clark, Watertown, sold to Colin Heary and Alyssa Heary, Watertown $190,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 1897 Padden Road, Brittney L. Stephenson, Manhattan, Mont., sold to Beverly Jan Dalton, Liverpool $65,000
Town of Brownville: 5.01 acres, 17104 County Route 59, Jessica Eiss and Thomas Eiss, Dexter, sold to Brian Jamil Curtis, Fort Drum $505,500
Town of Ellisburg: 5 acres, 8243 Bolton Road, Daniel H. Maitland, Henderson, sold to Mia Danielle Maitland and Lane Paul Sterling, Henderson $42,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 930 Academy Street, Jeremy R. Briggs, Watertown, sold to Willoughby Bros. LLC, Watertown $159,000
City of Watertown: 0.181 acres, 717 Davidson Street, Anthony T. Leigh, Glen Burnie, Md., sold to Craig Lawton and Diane Lawton, Watertown $139,400
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 32661 County Route 6, Mariana and Eugene Reinhart, Manasquan, N.J., sold to Glen and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $850,000
Town of Alexandra: 4.89 acres, 47378 County Route 1, River Watch Yacht Basin Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to TS-Grove PT Marinas AB LLC, Miami, Fla. $6,162,495
Town of Alexandra: 8.05 acres, 44888 Route 12, Thousand Islands Country Club Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to TS-Grove PT Marinas AB LLC, Miami, Fla. $3,431,450
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 13, 2022:
Town of Diana: 5706 Old State Road, Sarita Olley sold to Rose Ilia Alicea $82,500
Town of Greig: 5213 Lily Pond Road, John Batchelor DeForest sold to John Batchelor DeForest $0
Town of Greig: 5105 Eagle Drive, Dale F. Coria sold to Rocco A. Elefante $15,000
Town of Leyden: 3079 Route 12D, Roger D. Colton sold to Judy A. Colton $1
Village of Lowville: 5265 Dayan Street, Colin G. Fayle sold to Zachary Thompson $162,000
Village of Lowville: 7561 Park Avenue, Secretary of Veterans Affairs sold to Kurt A. Turck $72,890
Town of West Turin: 4195 Michigan Mills Road, Starr R. Sullivan sold to Starr Sullivan Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, Fish Creek Road, Starr R. Sullivan sold to Starr Sullivan Irrevocable Trust $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 14, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 10918 Pinetree Road, Larry R. Russell estate sold to Michael J. Boliver $75,000
Town of Diana: 14409 Paradise Lane, Jordan J. Bruna sold to Jordan J. Bruna $1
Town of Diana: Two parcels, Beartown Road, Laurence C. Smith sold to Smith and Tingstad Revocable Trust $64,700
Village of Lowville: 5421 Shady Avenue, Cedar Bridge Properties LLC sold to Meleshchuk Properties LLC $11
Village of Lowville: 7649 Easton Street, John C. Mumford sold to Mallory M. Augustus $1
Town of Lowville: Fox Path, Maple Run Homes sold to Aaron C. Ingersoll $4,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 15, 2022:
Town of Diana: Three parcels, High Street, Gavinn C. Kiggins sold to Jordan Michael Hadfield $88,750
Town of Leyden: 6516 Domser Road, William E. Bourgeois sold to Julia P. Brigandi $452,500
Town of Pinckney: 7606 McDonald Road, Nathanel R. Senesnig sold to Marshall Spies $62,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 16, 2022:
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Gateway Properties and Associates LLC sol to John L. Besson Jr. $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 28, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 4.39 acres, beginning on South Canton Road at northeasterly corner of lands of Richard A. Stone, Eric J. Serguson and Tammy L. Serguson, Massena, sold to Matthew Cheevers and Amy Cheevers, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 13 Jefferson Street, Kent D. Burto, Carthage, sold to Tanner Zeller, Gouverneur $131,500
Town of Clifton: 0.452 acres, 7 Summit Avenue West, Randolph J. Barber, Newton Falls; and Valerie L. Barber, Newton Falls, sold to Richard McIntosh Jr., Gouverneur $11,000
Town of Massena: 0.167 acres, 45 Douglas Road, Mark W. Roberts, Massena, executor of estate of Joy Roberts, sold to Kimberly L. Oakes and Spencer R. Williams, Glens Falls $40,000
Town of Hammond: 1.652 acres, beginning at intersection of Alamogin Road (Patchen Road) with Woodley Way, Michael D. Yonkovig and Bonnie M. Yonkovig, Henderson Harbor, sold to Derrick Robinson, Boulder, Colo. $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 501 Anthony Street, Anne Marie B. Turcotte, trustee of The Turcotte Family Trust, Honeoye Falls, sold to Steven J. Tamlyn and Jo-Anne G. Gareau, Cheboygan, Mich. $135,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 41 Windsor Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Neeranjana Jhaveri, Massena $63,500
Town of Stockholm: 1.41 acres, 8639 Route 11, Walter J. Christensen and Gail D. Christensen, Clayton, sold to Gregory Burkum, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 22 Dana Street, Lisa M. Charleston, Massena; and Jordan R. Wheeler, Massena, sold to Seaway Valley Properties LLC, Massena $5,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 591 North Raquette River Road, Leon L. Jones III and Denise L. Jones, Massena, sold to David Bish and Emily Robideau, Massena $285,000
Town of Madrid: 0.5 acres, 3719 County Route 14, Terry C. Spicer and Nicolasa Spicer, Cibolo, Texas, sold to Christopher L. Spicer, Madrid $50,000
Town of Morristown: 3.33 acres, beginning on Carter Road at intersection with northwest highway boundary of Route 12, Kenneth Chung and Cecilia Chunk, Holbrook, sold to Joshua D. Carter and Cheryl L. Warren, Morristown $47,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 29, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 14 Danforth Place, Cecily B. Cook, Plymouth, Mich., executrix of estate of Dale C. Bintz, sold to Sherry A. Taylor, Waddington $78,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.45 acres, 460 Austin Ridge Road, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Frederick J. Allen Jr., Norwood $45,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 23 Pleasant Street, Hannah L. Likens and James M. Cerf Jr., Canton, sold to Chad Ryan Kenna, Ogdensburg $165,000
Town of Hammond: 32.55 acres, beginning on River Road at intersection of northeasterly boundary lands now or formerly of Johnathon Gagne, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Linda Tyree, Rochester $107,000
Town of Russell: 15.21 acres, 67 and 69 Mackin Road, James Gessner and Vernes Gessner, Tellville, Ark., sold to Robert E. Reynolds, Russell $34,500
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 309 Emeryville Road, Leighton Mitchell, New York City, sold to Marc Mitchell, Plainsboro, N.J. $70,000
Town of Parishville: 0.011 acres, 88 Flow Drive, Cory J. Varney and Patricia J. Varney, Potsdam, sold to Michael G. Dye and Deborah L. Dye, Tavernier, Fla. $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 2, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 13 George Street, Christopher Oakes, Newburgh, administrator of estate of the late Loretta Oakes, sold to Cassandra VanGuilder and Jacob Pitts, Norfolk $52,000
Town of Brasher: 35 acres, Part of Hopson Road, Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Pham, Colchester, Vt., sold to Thuan Huynh, Burlington, Vt. $21,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 283 West Main Street, Michael Ablan, Watertown, sold to Tanya Brown, Gouverneur $77,500
Town of Morristown: 1.25 acres, 353 Scotch Bush Road, Kristopher E. Weston, Ogdensburg, sold to Craig W. Perry, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Macomb: 4.4 acres, County Route 7, Edward Zirgulis Sr. and Linda Zirgulis, Dansville, sold to David G. Edwards Jr., Evans Mills $8,500
Towns of Rossie and Hammond: Parcel 1: 100 acres, part of lots 10 and 11, township 2, Great Lot 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Rossie; Parcel 2: 147 acres, off County Route 3, Town of Rossie; and Parcel 3: 24 acres, off Split Rock Road, Town of Hammond, Douglas E. Bates and Peggy S. Bates, Antwerp, sold to Daniel J. Mullin and Tina M. Mullin, Gouverneur $250,000
Town of Morristown: 1.08 acres, 3845 County Route 6, Richard W. Halladay and Judy A. Saur, Hammond, sold to Adele Peterson and Clifton Peterson, Henderson $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 155 Beach Street, Heather J. Morrow, Massena, sold to Ruth Anne Harper, Ontario, Canada $94,500
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 1 Waller Street, David Bishop, Piercefield, sold to Ronald Allen Jr., Tupper Lake $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 7136 Route 37, Donna Q. Burns, Ogdensburg, sold to Noah L. Burns and Macy M. Burns, Ogdensburg $145,000
Town of Colton: 0.24 acres, 79 Bay Road, Patricia L. Trombley, individually and as surviving spouse of the late William H. Trombley, South Colton, sold to John Clark, Providence, R.I. $330,000
Town of Canton: 0.67 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of lands of Town of Canton along northerly line of lands of Owen D. Young tract, All States Construction, Sunderland, Mass., sold to the Town of Canton $250,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 5 Pine Point Drive, Noah L. Burns and Macy Burns, Ogdensburg, sold to Royal Guyette Jr. and Wen Nie, Beaumont, Calif. $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 3, 2022:
Town of Norfolk: 40.39 acres, 7889 Route 56, Jacob S. Graber and Amanda J. Graber, Norwood, sold to Tore S. King and Melissa E. King, Manchester, Conn. $225,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 1060 County Route 28, William Scott Jones, Lisbon, sold to Douglas M. Monroe, Ogdensburg $127,500
Town of Ogdensburg: 0.21 acres, 349 Anthony Street, Dominic Duarte, Ogdensburg; and Brittany Duarte, Ogdensburg, sold to Jennifer L. Green, Ogdensburg $102,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning at bark mill on four corners of Hermon Village, Sondra J. Bouchey, Hermon, sold to Gordon I. Ward IV and Stephanie K. Ward, Hermon $6,000
Town of Colton: 1.33 acres, 131 Route 68, Christine Cole, Colton, sold to Nichole Ann Webber, Potsdam $106,000
Town of DeKalb: 1 acre, beginning on East DeKalb Road at intersection with northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Joni M. Miller and Ada E. Miller, Eugene W. Bishop, DeKalb Junction, sold to Joni Miller, DeKalb Junction $5,000
Town of Clifton: 0.25 acres, bounded on north by Cote, east by Backus, south by Puccini and west by Hillcrest Road, William M. Yaeger, Lacona, sold to Ronald J. Eibert and Andrea N. Eibert, Star Lake $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 4, 2022:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 203 Rushton Place, Susan J. Boyle, East Syracuse, executor of estate of the late Barbara J. Boyle, sold to Louise Bixby, Colton $242,000
Town of Rossie: 0.75 acres, 8 County Route 9, Shandria C. Card, Gouverneur, sold to Benjamin Derrigo, Philadelphia $80,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.173 acres, 83 Parker Street, Deanna L. Hadfield, Gouverneur, sold to Bonnie S. Walker, Gouverneur; and Bridget M. Veal, Watertown $78,000
Town of Fowler: 0.69 acres, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Jacqueline J. Washburn, Hammond $120,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 86 Graves Street, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Barry J. Horne and Sadie Ann Nisbeth, Gouverneur $62,000
Town of Morristown: 0.29 acres, 3420 County Route 6, Charles W. Rick and Tammy K. Rick, Hammond, sold to Ronald Jay Starnes, Tafton, Pa. $119,000
Town of Edwards: 15.09 acres, lot 6 of “Clear Lake Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Scott R. Burnet and Linda S. Shankweiler, Allentown, Pa. $49,500
Town of Lisbon: 2.25 acres, 9 McBath Road, Jack W. Pennington and Debra A. Pennington, Hermon, sold to David J. Hollis, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Louisville: 5.37 acres, beginning at northerly bounds of Route 37 with easterly boundary lands now or formerly of Sylvanus P. Supernault Jr., Sylvanus P. Supernault and Joni Supernault, Massena, sold to Massena Self Storage LLC, Bloomfield $300,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.63 acres, 414 Haig Road, Terry C. Russell Jr., sold to Joseph R. Sawyer and Francesca Lamina, Madrid $45,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.