The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 29, 2022:
Town of Lyme: 0.664 acres, 11147 County Route 8, Judith A. Paro, Chaumont, sold to Judith A. Paro, Chaumont; Frank L. Pettey, Chaumont; Tammy A. DeCilles, Dexter; and William F. Pettey, Chaumont $1
City of Watertown: 0.134 acres, 21854 Golf Drive LLC, Watertown, sold to Tanner R. Jeffers, LaFargeville $115,000
Town of Watertown: 1.15 acres, 18560/564 Route 11, New Century Advances Inc., Watertown, sold to 18564 Route 11 LLC, Watertown $245,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, County Route 163, Miranda Cronk, Lowville; and Brandon Cronk, Lowville; sold to Brandon M. Cronk and Courtney M. Cronk, Lowville $1
Town of Wilna: 1.09 acres, part of 24823/839 County Route 37, Kim M. Foster and Sharon M. Foster, Carthage, sold to Cory J. Morgan, Carthage $208,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 3 Maple Avenue, Benjamin Cunningham and Ryann Cunningham, Antwerp, sold to Curtis Fuller, Gouverneur $1,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.217 acres, Humphrey Lane, Robert C. Hunt III, Three Mile Bay, sold to Carl G. Trowbridge and Fern Trowbridge, Cape Vincent $15,000
Town of Clayton: 0.41 acres, 100 South Shore Drive, Myron G. Butler, Clayton, sold to Robert M. Butler and Katherine A. Oboyski-Butler, Alexandria Bay $575,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 25934 Fire Road 9, William R. Wademan and Suzanne Wademan, Camillus, sold to Joy A. Ganley, Warners; Matthew W. Wademan, Camillus; Mark R. Wademan, Syracuse; Luke L. Wademan, Maritta, Ga.; and April W. Neave, Brewerton $1
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 39131 Route 3, Rebecca Stanford, Boonville, sold to Lucas R. Slonaker and Dalyn M. Slonaker, Fort Drum $184,000
Town of Wilna: 0.256 acres, 416 South Clifton Street, Joseph J. Valenzuela II, Austin, Texas, sold to Lester R. Patterson and Jaimee Patterson, Philadelphia $130,000
Town of Lyme: 0.4 acres, 11736 Route 12E, Karen L. Knox, Rochester, sold to Wayne E. Pierce, Watertown $138,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 620 West Street, Kimberly L. O’Neill, Watertown, sold to Braedan D. Spinks, Evans Mills $163,900
Town of Wilna: 0.918 acres, 41990/0 South Avery Road, Amber M. Fisher, Pueblo West, Colo., sold to Garret J. Preston, Carthage $130,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 20880 Gore Road, Alan T. Bassett and Terri L. Brown, Guilford, sold to Blue Label Properties LLC, Berlin, N.J. $37,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 30, 2022:
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 7116 Pine Woods Road, Shawn L. Albro and Erin K. Albro, Three Mile Bay, sold to Scott R. Klausner, Parker, Colo. $365,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.386 acres, 15605 Military Road, Darryl King, Dexter, administrator of estate of the late Barbara Anne Alteri, sold to George Roukous and Leigh Roukous, Watertown $165,000
Town of Alexandria: 14.25 acres, 44732 Barnes Settlement Road, Dennis C. Hall, Redwood, sold to Sylvia H. Fahsel, Redwood $150,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 29091 County Route 6, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Marshall L. Spies II and Tamara Spies, Dexter $30,000
Town of Orleans: 4.14 acres, Route 411, Christina M. Sattazahn, Watertown, sold to Jerrod H. Hyde and Devon R. Hyde, LaFargeville $18,500
Town of Wilna: 0.21 acres, 746 Fulton Street, Brandi L. Gates, Carthage, sold to Angel M. Walker, Carthage $87,550
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 3, 2022:
Town of Lyme: 1.48 acres, beginning on Route 12E at intersection of division line between parcel owned by Darry E. Cain and Bettye Cain on west and August Albert Simpson Jr. and Phyllis J. Simpson on east, Shawn Jessman and Karen Jessman, Three Mile Bay, sold to Glenn Miller and Donna Miller, Halifax, Pa. $58,000
Town of LeRay: 0.336 acres, 29655 Maple Street, QYHYKC Realty LLC, Black River, sold to Jianzhong Cen, Black River $80,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 716 Sherman Street, John A. Marcinko and Sandra C. Marcinko, Watertown, sold to Herbert Darren Moulton and Jennifer M. Moulton, Rodman $110,000
Town of Lyme: 0.46 ACRES, 6623 Montonna Shores Road, Kathleen M. Daley, Little Falls, sold to Donald M. Howell and Ann M. Howell, DeRuyter $83,500
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 28529 Hewitt Road, Walter Bernecker, North Port, Fla., sold to James Buehler and Michelle Buehler, Montoursville, Pa. $220,000
City of Watertown: 0.145 acres, 409 Meadow Street South, Travani Construction LLC, Watertown, sold to Erik W. Barron and Meghan Michele Schmidt, Adams Center $160,400
Town of Adams: 4.76 acres, 13470/472 Route 11, Cherri L. Thompson, Copenhagen, sold to Prodyut Kumar Das, Watertown $160,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 235 Michigan Avenue, Joseph J. King and Sara J. King, Watertown, sold to Taylor M. Rosette, Watertown $172,000
Town of LeRay: 0.459 acres, 22241 Riverglade Drive, Jonathan Kendrick Garwood and Elizabeth Ann Garwood, Watertown, sold to Craig J. Cashman and Maureen A. Cashman, Norwich $340,352
City of Watertown: Parcel, 414 South Meadow Street, Melissa Coscia, Hope Mills, N.C., sold to Eddie A. Lugo Jr. and Caroline de la Cruz, Watertown $134,065
Town of Philadelphia: 0.34 acres, 36282 Orebed Road, Dale L. Hale, Philadelphia; Ivan J. Hale II, Philadelphia; and Chad D. Hale, Philadelphia, sold to Mathew J. Edgar, Theresa $132,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, tax parcel 45.11-1-12, Riley J. Neal and Jacqueline E. Neal, Wolcott, sold to Sherri L. Wolfe, Evans Mills $54,900
Town of Henderson: 7.908 acres, 8070 Fargo Road, Kay D. Britzke, by Anne Marie Gefell, Henderson Harbor, sold to Jerry Vaughn and Gina C. Vaughn, Mannsville $275,000
Town of LeRay: 0.58 acres, 26670 Route 3, James C. Harter, Copenhagen, sold to Amy J. Storino, Watertown $220,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 30252 Burnt Rock Road, Richard J. and Virginia W. Edsall, Cape Vincent, sold to Jason White, Cape Vincent $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 4, 2022:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 8 Cheyne Circle, Carol W. Shepard, Alexandria Bay, sold to Lisa Shepard, Coral Springs, Fla. $1
Town of Antwerp: 11.5 acres, County Route 30, Carol E. Villeneuve, Antwerp, sold to Gregory A. Miller and Jacqueline Miller, Antwerp $17,000
Town of Lyme: 0.15 acres, 3384 Flanders Road, Charles T. Evers and Barbara G. Evers, West Abington Township, Pa., sold to John J. Babushko and Carl J. Babushko Jr., Factoryville, Pa. $50,000
Town of Champion: 1.09 acres, 36659 Route 26, Donna Petzoldt Durham, Springfield, Mo., sold to Bradley Moser, Carthage $60,000
Town of Rutland: 2.65 acres, Staplin Road, Angela D. Lyle, Ponte Vedra, Fla., sold to Olivia C. Aubin, Copenhagen $7,500
Town of Rutland: 2.54 acres, lot 2D, Staplin Road, Angela D. Lyle, Ponte Verda, Fla., sold to Travis Aubin, Copenhagen $2,500
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 24650 Hinds Road, Rock Church, Watertown, sold to Christina Sattazahn, Watertown $189,500
Town of Wilna: 0.12 acres, 220 and 222 Church Street, Lani Anne Yearick, Fort Benning, Ga., sold to Alec Garcia, Fort Drum $123,000
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 21793 Farney Pit Road, Adam G. Nordin, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Michael Eugene Dutton, Carthage $312,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 7597 Sunset Bluff Road, Mark Shevalier, Henderson; and Andrea Marino, Sugarland, Texas, sold to Michael A. Tanzella II and Cathleen G. Tanzella, Camillus $300,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 168 North Real Street, Michelle T. Oswald, Cape Vincent, sold to Christopher Nagle and Gaile Nagle, Allentown, Pa. $310,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 424 Prospect Street, Carmen Dorado, Stoneham, Mass., sold to Judith A. Phillips, Watertown $97,335
Town of Theresa: 2 acres, 27738 Silver Street Road, Jeffrey P. Pankau, Theresa, sold to Joshua Ososkalo, Watertown $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 14, 2022:
Town of Diana: 8222 Route 3, Justin L. Hartle sold to Dobransky Properties LLC $58,000
Town of Greig: East half of Dwyer Pond, County of Lewis sold to Christopher DeRonde $1,800
Town of New Bremen: Number Four Road, Terrance H. Fowler sold to John M. Scanlon $9,000
Town of New Bremen: 8316 Route 812, Elizabeth A. Bush sold to Charles C. Bush $101,000
Village of Turin: 6132 West Main Street, Frederick Rivette sold to Kellie Curtis $0
Town of Watson: 8782 Buck Point Road, Timothy Early Revocable Trust sold to Timothy J. Early $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 17, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 10847 Route 26, Jessica Young, Esq., as referee, sold to Keybank NA $49,955
Town of Denmark: 2353 County Route 194, Thomas V. Peck sold to Phil T. Peck $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6590 Oliver Place, Korilla Larkins sold to Jean E. Davis $0
Town of Watson: 8782 Buck Point Road, Timothy J. Early sold to Early Irrevocable Spousal Lifetime $0
Village of Constableville: 3182 Main Street, Janet Barniak sold to Brandon E. Hoffert $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 18, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 11486 Route 812, Loren Boliver sold to Eric C. Brewer $40,000
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, 6258 Bear Paw Lane, Robert Osipovitch sold to Enrique Mendiola $65,000
Town of Denmark: 10884 Route 26, David L. Christman sold to Luke Sorensen $178,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7560 Lyonsdale Road, Patrick Salmon sold to Joshua H. Wheeler $93,000
Town of New Bremen: 8737 Van Amber Road, Loren S. Boliver sold to Justin Besaw $180,000
Town of Pinckney: Route 177, Neil A. Fox Revocable Trust sold to Joanne Marie John $0
Town of West Turin: 4823 Highmarket Road, Norman S. Metzler sold to David T. Cross $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 19, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 8801 Long Pond Road, Laurence Mooney sold to Maryann Mooney-Rondon $0
Town of Diana: Two parcels, Wigwam Way, James G. Kimple sold to Robert Palermo $280,000
Town of Diana: 12847 North Croghan Road, William J. Latremore sold to Jason W. Latremore $0
Town of Harrisburg: Mile Square Road, Carey L. Koster sold to William B. Kimmel $15,000
Town of Lewis: 1982 Kotary Road, James M. Carr sold to Jamie Beck $127,000
Town of Leyden: 3007 Route 12D, Francis A. Kafka sold to David M. Egan $120,000
Town of Leyden: 2044 Route 12D, Jane M. Jones sold to Phillip A. Jones $0
Town of New Bremen: 9459 Route 812, Colleen A. Sundberg sold to Garrett R. Schell $169,900
Town of New Bremen: Two parcels, Cut Off Road, Maryann Mooney-Rondon sold to Maryann Mooney-Rondon $0
Town of New Bremen: 8795 Cut Off Road, Maryann Mooney-Rondon sold to Justin Mooney $60,000
Town of Pinckney: 317 Route 177, Bill Elliot & Sons Tree Service sold to Rough Cut Properties LLC $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 20, 2022:
Town of Lowville: 4594 Arthur Road, Randall Schell sold to McKenzie E. Montella $1
Town of Lyonsdale: 8075 Boonville Road, Michael J. Martin sold to Jeremy N. Finster $120,000
Town of Montague: 1745 Ollin Road, Christmas & Associates Inc. sold to Jeffrey V. Cerio $19,995
Town of Pinckney: McGowan Road, Alfred J. White sold to Alfred White Revocable Living Trust $0
Town of Pinckney: 8042 River Road, Elizabeth Mini sold to Elizabeth O’Brien Family Trust $10
Village of Turin: 6111 West Main Street, Matthew Mangus sold to 2 To 2 Crew LLC $230,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 21, 2022:
Town of Diana: 7125 Spruce Trail, Michelle L. Hatch sold to Richard W. Nichols $65,000
Town of Diana: 8283 Foskit Street, Martha P. Landon sold to Amanda J. Laba $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 24, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 4733 Route 410, Keith H. Edick sold to Braeden M. Fargo $136,700
Town of Diana: 14179 Church Street, David R. Quackenbush sold to Darick Turnbull $30,000
Town of Diana: South Creek Road, Patricia M. Dooley sold to Daniel P. Drappo $8,000
Town of Diana: 14201 South Creek Road, Lisa Newcombe sold to Lance M. Mashaw $38,000
Village of Lowville: 7734-36 North State Street, Steven M. Turck sold to Duncan B. Ortlieb $75,000
Village of Lowville: 5613 Trinity Avenue Extension, Jeffrey C. Marolf sold to Natalie M. Marolf $0
Town of Lowville: 7417 Emi Lane, Amy M. Ingersoll sold to Travis M. Thomas $175,000
Town of Martinsburg: 3789 French Road, Darrell Sweredoski sold to Carrie Sweredoski $0
Town of New Bremen: 7919 Number Four Road, Michelle L. Kowanes sold to Karla A. Kares $230,900
Town of Osceola: 2987 Osceola Road, James H. Turner Estate sold to Nicholas A. Petta III $0
Town of West Turin: Beecher Road, Matthew M. Weiler sold to Arrin Gleasman $5,000
Town of West Turin: Beecher Road, Matthew M. Weilker sold to Nathan Richards $5,000
