Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 19:
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 126 Bishop St., Timothy L. Buckley and Ashley B. Buckley, Watertown, sold to Kameron Dean Lunde, Watertown $189,000
Town of LeRay: 0.52 acres, 26767 State Route 3, Jordan Duffy and Lauren M. Duffy, Watertown, sold to Denise B. Moore, Barneveld, Wis. $231,500
Town of Champion: 3 acres, Sayre Road, Sharon A. Ames, Carthage, sold to Jacob William Schaffer and Cassady Schaffer, Calcium $152,900
Town of Lyme: 5.53 acres, 6243 State Route 12E, Natasha Delaney, Three Mile Bay, sold to Cynthia A. West, Watertown $1
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 311 Rear N. Hamilton St., Debbie D. Seymour, Watertown, sold to John A. Castagno, Watertown $4,000
Village of Adams: 1.1 acres, 69 N. Park St., Nicholas D. Morgia Jr. and Dedra M. Morgia, Adams, sold to Sean P. Brett and Jennifer L. Brett, Watertown $321,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 161 Paddock St., David L. Windle, Watertown, sold to Allyssa M. Romeo, Watertown $325,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.3 acres, 48780 Summerland Island, Chad Roffers, as trustee of the Bradlee P. Roffers Irrevocable Living Trust, Dripping Springs, Texas, sold to Summerland Point LLC, Brooklyn $600,000
Town of Lyme: 0.51 acres, 26525 Three Mile Point Road S., Charles Valentine, Chaumont, sold to Dominic R. Doldo, Watertown $370,000
Town of Watertown: 5.15 acres, 20831 Cagwin Road, Araceli D. Antonio, Daly City, Calif., sold to Michael Gonzales and Ezra Gonzales, Watertown $315,000
Town of Lorraine: 4.2 acres, 2965 Wart Road, Joann M. Wilder and David E. Wilder, Chaumont, sold to Francis E. Seymour and Gayle B. Seymour, Lorraine $40,000
Town of Lyme: 1.24 acres, 7917 State Route 12E, Aubrey L. Cook, Chaumont and Katelyn J. Mellen, Chaumont, as administrators of the Mervin A. Mellen estate and of the Cecil E. Mellen estate, sold to Roy Kingery, Chaumont $35,000
Town of Brownville: 0.16 acres, 21591 County Route 59, Kenneth G. Jones and Heidi L. Jones, Ilion, sold to Janet C. Guss and Eric B. Guss, Hyde Park $190,000
Town of Orleans: 0.98 acres, 30353 State Route 180, Keybank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Castle 2020 LLC, White Plains $10,900
Village of Chaumont: 0.6 acres, County Route 125, Richard D. Wallace, Chaumont, sold to Mariah E. Wallace, Chaumont $113,000
Town of Champion: 1.6 acres, 25454 Stewart Drive, Rowena L. Severson, Evans, Ga., sold to Tyrel S. Ferguson and Tresa L. Alzugaray Ferguson, Enterprise, Ala. $290,000
Town of Watertown: 2.05 acres, 21277 Fox Ridge Road, Sean P. Brett and Jennifer L. Brett, Watertown, sold to Kurtis Bennett and Sara Bennett, Purcellville, Va. $420,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 20:
Town of Ellisburg: 144.9 acres, 1332 County Route 122, Roland J. Lyndaker, Palmyra, as administrator of the John L. Lyndaker estate, sold to William H. King, Lorraine $300,000
Village of Carthage: 0.14 acres, 214 S. Clinton St., Robert B. Stone Jr. and Donna M. Stone, Harrisville, sold to Jonathen D. Morgan and Elizabeth Anna Morgan, Sterling, Alaska $145,000
Town of Hounsfield: 5.67 acres, State Route 12F, Charles Bliven and Jamie Bliven, Chaumont, sold to Black River Canyon LLC, Dexter $42,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 418 Brainard St., Revitalized Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Garry D. Fields and Rebecca L. Fields, Westland, Mich. $195,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 710 Washington St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Hilton Land Development LLC, Columbia, S.C. $43,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 21:
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 224 Michigan Ave., Roseanne Laverty, Watertown, sold to Garrett Endres and Julia Endres, Watertown $105,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 20 Liberty St., John L. Lyse and Lauren T. Lyse, North Augusta, S.C., sold to Robert P. Johnson and Ronald J. Johnson, Carthage $116,000
Town of Antwerp: 104.68 acres, U.S. Route 11, Christine Mwangi, Grand Rapids, Mich. and Hilda Mwangi, San Diego, Calif., sold to James A. Knack and Margaret R. Knack, Ghent $92,900
Town of Ellisburg: 2.62 acres, 8711 State Route 289, Susan L. Horan, Belleville, sold to Enos S. Yoder and Gretchen R. Yoder, Lowville $175,000
Town of Champion: 24.45 acres, 34010 State Route 126, Jin Qi and Yilin Zhang, Carthage, sold to Eric Webb, Hauppauge $540,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 22:
Town of Ellisburg: 0.72 acres, 9561 Renshaw Bay Road, Roderick G. Colwell, Mannsville, sold to Lindsey Rainbow, Liverpool and Melanie Parker, Liverpool $85,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.13 acres, 22 Bridge St., Gary S. Rivers and Terri R. Rivers, Laquey, Mo., sold to Juliana Vazquez, Maitland, Fla. $129,800
Town of Hounsfield: 1.72 acres, 16250 Foster Park Road, Lowville Lighthouse LLC, Watertown, sold to Dexter DG LLC, Birmingham, Ala. $259,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 317 Mullin St., Cavellier Properties Inc., Watertown, sold to K&J NNY LLC, Watertown $175,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.6 acres, Wellesley Island, James LaFave, Watertown, sold to John Burton Davis, Fairport $18,500
Town of Worth: 0.83 acres, 25197 County Route 93, Betty A. Gould, Lorraine, sold to Seth Ackley and Ariel Ackley, Pierrepont Manor $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 418 East Ave., Richard D. Lavallie and Heather M. Lavallie, Watertown, sold to Josheb Tanner and Whitney Tanner, Watertown $160,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.95 acres, 25546 Miller Road, Michael A. Eisenhauer, Brownville and Noelle C. Eisenhauer, Watertown, sold to Louis S. Kampnich and Kimberly A. Kampnich, Watertown $36,700
Town of LeRay: 2.07 acres, Keyser Road, Justin F. Davis, Theresa, sold to Jeffrey W. Hughes and Hayley B. Hughes, Evans Mills $309,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.91 acres, 25934 Liberty Ave., Jeffrey S. Timmerman, Watertown, sold to Ethan L. Fritz, Lawton, Okla. $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 419 Fairview St., Revitalized Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Sherwood, Watertown $1
Town of Champion: 1.5 acres, 21765/21797 Rock Lane, Dawn M. Hallenbeck, Carthage, sold to Tyler D. Grau and Randi L. Grau, Carthage $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 23:
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 131 State Place, Rickey E. Martin III and Sarah B. Martin, Sackets Harbor, sold to Steven P. Baildon Jr. and Hannah J. Baildon, Watertown $135,000
Town of Lyme: 0.33 acres, 26728 Fire Road 8, Peter R. Oliphant, Lockport, sold to Casey E. Lawler, Williamsville $1
Town of Clayton: 0.3 acres, 43263 Treasure Island, Lance L. Peterson, Clayton, sold to Cassandra M. Peterson and Lance L. Peterson Jr., Geneva $170,000
Town of LeRay and Village of Black River: Two parcels: Town: 17 acres, Southeast of Maple Street; Village: 37.1 acres, Maple Street, James K. Hill, Cape Vincent, sold to Derrick A. Leonard and Taryn D. Leonard, Evans Mills $210,000
Village of Clayton: Unknown acres, Lot 20, Island View Village, Build Your Own Home LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Gary L. Thiessen and Shirley E. Thiessen, Conroe, Texas $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 321 Iroquois Ave. W., Gerald Chambers and Gina Chambers, Watertown, sold to Hollis M. Price and Shelly Richardson, Watertown $139,000
Town of LeRay: Two parcels totaling 3 acres, 28699 Steinhilber Road, Raymond Valerio Velasquez and Reysel Velasquez, Evans Mills, sold to James Michael Messick, Evans Mills $253,000
Town of Ellisburg: 4.45 acres, 14842/14872 County Route 91, Carl W. Wood, Henderson and Betsy Wood, Henderson, sold to Phillip Deon, Mannsville $314,000
Town of Brownville: 0.59 acres, Star Schoolhouse Road, Steven S. Massaro, Dexter, sold to Gregor K. Smith, Dexter and Shawn Massey, Watertown $5,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.34 acres, 28319 County Route 192, Edward Michael Tibbles and Irene Frances Tibbles, Redwood, sold to James T. Patroni and Carolyn L. Patroni, Linwood, N.J. $167,900
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 25511 Huntley Lane, Carleton W. Birch, Middletown, Del., sold to Nathan Cody Irelan and Narina Irelan, Imlay City, Mich. $360,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 181 Mechanic St., KAC-T Properties LLC, Redwood, sold to Jack S. Waddell, Key West, Fla. $9,000
Town of Hounsfield: 8 acres, 16031 County Route 62, Thad M. Thome and Juli S. Thome, Watertown, sold to Warren Ratliff and Ann Marie Michelle Inman, Adams $167,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 15, 2021:
Town of Morristown: 1.03 acres, beginning in westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Joel A. and Elizabeth R. Henebry from southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Donald A. Joy L. Ceresoli, David Linkletter and Laurie Linkletter, Miller Place, sold to John K. Collins and Christine C. Collins, Potsdam $135,000
Town of Potsdam: 60 acres, in mile square 54, portion of parcel 1 and all of parcel 2, northwest of Bagdad Road, John S. Stone and A. Sheila Stone, Morrisonville, sold to Jimmy L. McCaffity and Lisa A. McCaffity, Newport, N.C. $45,000
Town of Brasher: 6.3 acres, beginning on County Route 53 from most southwesterly expansion joint of bridge crossing St. Regis River, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Frederick Leblanc and Shelley Phillips-Leblanc, Brasher Falls $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.61 acres, lot 9 on map of Proctor Park Subdivision, Christopher Guimond and Christine Guimond, Ogdensburg, sold to Yvonne Marie Bogardus, Heuvelton $234,000
Town of Stockholm: 33.64 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot sold to H.K. Davis in west line of land belonging to R.B. Griswold Estate, Edward S. Walker, Ogdensburg, executor of last will and testament of Edmund J. Walker, sold to Beverly Jenkins, Norfolk $75,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, in mile square 4 in seventh and eighth ranges, Wayne A. Beldock Sr. and Charlotte Beldock, Lisbon, sold to Flack Farms Realty LLC, Lisbon $75,000
Town of Louisville: 5.014 acres, beginning in south boundary of lands now or formerly of the People of the State of New York at south boundary of Route 131, Nathan R. Pichette, Charlottesville, Va., sold to Jonathan Poole and Cynthia Poole, Massena $185,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, beginning in southeast bounds of State Street opposite from a stone cornered with a cross on top, Richard Nichols and Alexis Nichols, Gouverneur, sold to Nathaniel R. Goodell and Johanna L. Kingsley, DeKalb Junction $28,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, part of mile square 45, beginning at southerly bounds of West Hatfield Street Road at northwesterly corner of property reputedly owned by Yvonne Rose, Leo R. Debien and Patricia L. Debien, Massena, sold to Alicia Sienkiewycz and Michael C. Guyette, Massena $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 19, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: lots 1 and 2, High Street, beginning in southwesterly corner of Titus Larabee lot, Thomas J. Coplen and Brynn J. Coplen, Norwood, sold to Ryan Duquette and Mercede Reome, Nicholville $140,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.29 acres, beginning in intersection of west bounds of Market Street and south bounds of Cherry Street, United Helpers Care Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to Midwifesunday Professional Limited Liability Company, Potsdam $87,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 10, 11 and 12 in Block C and lots 4, 5 and 6 in Block B on map by Emery J. Lenno, Hoot Owl Express Enterprises Inc., Massena, sold to Ricky F. and Kathy Given O’Shaughnessy, Massena $26,000
Town of Potsdam: 35.2 acres, beginning on Daily Ridge Road north of intersection with a town road, Joseph Dell’oso, Queen Creek, Ariz.; and Assunta Anna Michaud, Oxford, Conn., sold to Amber Jaquith, Madrid $20,500
Town of Lisbon: 58.13 acres, beginning in southwesterly boundary of Route 68 at intersection of easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Thomas G. Grant and Emily L. Grant, Steven T. Grant and Sarah S. Grant, Lisbon, sold to Jacob J. Swartzentruber Jr. and Lydia E. Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg $165,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.12 acres, beginning at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Kristina L. Ayen, William D. Ayen and Jenna W. Peck, southwesterly side of Fox Farm Road, Donna M. Lawrence, Gouverneur, sold to Gerald Kohlbeck, New York City $15,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning easterly from northwesterly corner of subdivision lot 18, running easterly along Morristown Center Road, Melissa J. Cobb, Ogdensburg, sold to Zachary M. Moore and Courtney M. Loffler, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.446 acres, part of lot 1, beginning on intersection of County Route 14 and Winters Road, Patrick M. Kennedy, Gouverneur, sold to April Houghtaling and Susan Herodes, Jefferson $45,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.05 acres, in lots 8 and 9 of second tract surveyed by Robert Tate, beginning on Taylor Road from northeast corner of lot 8, Gilbert Holdings Inc., Hannawa Falls, sold to NFB Properties LLC, Ogdensburg $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 20, 2021:
Town of Madrid: Parcel, part of sections 84, 93 and 94 and part of Henry Lang lot and James Rutherford farm, beginning on County Road leading from Madrid to Norfolk at intersection of east line of farm formerly known as James Rutherford farm, Cheryl Merrick, Lisbon, sold to Daniel Schwartz and Sarah Schwartz, Madrid $25,000
Town of Russell: 6.08 acres, beginning in north margin of Pestel Street and west edge of the Village of Russell, Todd M. Wells and Jessica G. Wells, Russell, sold to Jordan I. Foote, Madrid $139,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in north margin of Spencer Street at southeast corner of lot formerly contracted to William P. Stacy and Joseph Laberdee, Suburban Heating Oil Partners LLC, Whippany, N.J., sold to HC Gouverneur LLC, Watertown $22,000
Town of Canton: 3.97 acres, southeasterly of County Farm Road and northerly of Grasse River, Jeremy Filiatrault and Michelle Filiatrault, Canton, sold to Michael J. Jaskowski and Kristen E. Jaskowski, Canton $37,000
Town of Colton: 11.5 acres, Crary Falls Reservoir, Charles E. Stafford, Black River; Cyntia S. Bowen, Canton; and Debra S. Galloway, Dexter, sold to Charles E. Stafford, Black River; and Andrew C. Stafford, Adams $47,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, in block 62, beginning in easterly bounds of State Street at southwesterly corner of lot 14 of block 62, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Alaina Nelson, Ogdensburg $7,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.63 acres, beginning on northerly edge of Route 37 from intersection with access road to Acco Company, Gregory H. Sholette, Ogdensburg; Michael J. Sholette, Dexter; Christopher P. Sholette, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Mark A. Sholette, Ogdensburg, sold to James O’ Brien, Lisbon $170,000
Town of Louisville: 100.2 acres, beginning on County Route 40 at intersectin with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of William and Joanne Deleel, Robert K. Morris and Dale A. Morris, Ransomville, sold to Robert Shantie and Laurie Shantie, Massena $60,000
Town of Hermon: 0.273 acres, beginning in north shore of Trout Lake at southeast corner of a 0.287 acre parcel, Richard A. Koch, Syracuse, sold to Randy Bessette and Darlene Bessette, Canton $42,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, beginning from southerly corner of Griffin, west to shore line of St. Lawrence River, William R. Little, Fayetteville; and Deanna K. Mitzen, Saratoga, sold to Kelly A. Arroyo, Skaneateles $300,000
Town of Stockholm: 44.02 acres, beginning at southwest corner of Nelson Stickney land at north line of land owned by Jerry Hurley, Andrea G. Mason, Brasher Falls, sold to Levi Swartzentruber and Ella L. Swartzentruber, Dalton, Ohio $68,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 21, 2021:
Town of Edwards: 119 acres, beginning at stone monument in division line between the Town of Fowler to the west and the Town of Edwards to the east at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of the People of The State of New York, Rick Rowinski and Julie Rowinski, Belvidere, Ill., sold to Reed Wolfanger and Laurie Wolfanger, Hunt $169,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 663 Mahoney Road, Norman J. Johnson and Yvonne B. Johnson, Brasher Falls, sold to William Richards and Mary Ann Richards, Brasher Falls $235,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 312 Mill Road, Joseph Donald Bertrand, Ogdensburg, sold to Marco Oldhafer, Union Beach, N.J. $12,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, in block 5, beginning in southeasterly side of Washington Street from intersection with northwest side of State Street, Mary Saber, Heuvelton, sold to Lauren A. Baldwin, Heuvelton $75,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of LaFeyette Street from northwest corner of lot 1 in block 360, Donald J. Larock, Ogdensburg, sold to Lisa A. Larock, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Morristown: Residential unit 35, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, Ceresoli LLC, Hammond, sold to Jeffrey D. Crysler and Lisa J. Crysler, Marrietta $164,000
Town of Pitcairn: 32.32 acres, beginning at intersection of northwest boundary of Route 3 with southwest line of land conveyed to Douglas Marcellus, Gerard A. Caron and Kami J. Caron, Harrisville, sold to Kristy W. Simmons and Michael J. Simmons, trustees of Kristy W. Simmons Revocable Living Trust, Clinton, Conn. $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 22, 2021:
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: Beginning from southerly corner of land now or formerly of Richard and Malaky Winter; and Parcel 2: Beginning at Route 37 at southwesterly or more southerly corner of lands conveyed to Richard T. and Eleanor Stevenson, Rogene B. Palmer, Ogdensburg, sold to Brad Storie and Kristen M. George, New Hope, Pa. $250,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.98 acres, 5 Thomas Ave., Martin R. Berger, Norfolk; and Nancy S. Berger, Norwood, sold to Matthew R. Berger, Norfolk $131,500
Town of Brasher: 65.04 square rods of land, beginning in southeast corner of Methodist Church lot running south to L.D. Rogers’ northwest corner, Mary Jane Monsour, Syracuse; and Patricia Webster, Brasher, sold to Chelsey L. Furnace, Nicholville $112,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, part of lot 2 on Grasse Street, beginning at southerly line of Walter Wilson house lot, Russell Strait, Norfolk, sold to Roy Lawrence, Waddington $40,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, lot 9 of River Shore Lots on Blackstone Bay, Dennis Murphy and Luanne K. Murphy, York, Pa., sold to Todd W. Northrop and Carol B. Northrop, Spencerport $226,000
Town of Gouverneur: 3.01 acres, beginning in east line of lands of People of the state of New York and Route 58 at intersection of north line of lands of Gouverneur Talc Co. Inc., Joseph F. Reilly, individually and as trustee of Reilly Living Trust, Canton, sold to Douglas E. Roberts and Connie J. Roberts, Gouverneur $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 17, block 6, Pine Grove Realty Company property, Bonnie Servage, Sackets Harbor, sold to Lavender Lullabies LLC, Massena $42,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1, beginning at intersection of northerly boundary of farm owned by party of the first part and southerly boundary line of land owned by Leslie Emrich; and Parcel 2: beginning on Black Lake Road from boundary line of Emmrich and McLear properties, Francis J. Koza, Olyphant, Pa., sold to Gary L. Davis and Carol A. Davis, Hammond $34,000
Town of Fowler: 10.73 acres, beginning on County Route 37, northeasterly from intersection with California Road, Jason Besaw, trustee of Besaw Real Estate Trust, Victor, sold to Robert B. Anderson and Janette J. Anderson, Gouverneur $ 25,000
Town of DePeyster: 1 acre, part of northwesterly and southerly half of lot 122 and part of parcel deeded to George Johnson and Iva Johnson, beginning on Popes Mills Road, George Johnson and Iva Johnson, Heuvelton, sold to Frances Hostetler and Joseph J. Hostetler, Heuvelton $7,500
Town of Gouverneur: 185.2 acres, beginning on Rock Island Road at southeast corner of Sheldon Babcock lot, Mosie S. Shetler, Ezra M. Shetler and Frances Shetler, Gouverneur, sold to Samuel P. Swartzentruber and Susan H. Swartzentruber, Polk, Ohio $175,000
Town of Madrid: 0.31 acres, part of Grass River 52, beginning on River Road, Juliette A. Rutherford, Hermon, sold to Ashley E. Meade, Madrid $49,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.51 acres, beginning in assumed east boundary of River Road at intersection with north boundary of lands now or formerly of James J. and Donna M. Emerson, Gary Smith, St. Johns, Fla., sold to Peter Cullen and Cathy Cullen, Melbourne, Fla. $40,000
Town of Fowler: 287.3 acres, beginning from northwest corner of lot 199 from southwest corner of lot 101, Curtis R. Serviss Jr., Helena, Mont., sold to Julianne S. Henry, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Morristown: Residential Unite 10, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, John T. Benware Jr., Johnson City, sold to Timothy M. Vernsey and Linda J. Vernsey, Ogdensburg $150,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.