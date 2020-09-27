Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 9:
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.46 acres, 33129 County Route 6, Gary S. Closter and Lori J. Closter, Cape Vincent, sold to Grant A. Begley Jr. and Peggy E. Begley, Orlando, Fla. $236,000
Town of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 2.32 acres, 14912 County Route 3, Deborah D. Aubertine, Clayton, sold to Kimberly L. Gisotti, Clifton Park $1
Town of Ellisburg: 1.09 acres, 4972 Wilder Road, Bernard Porter, Adams, sold to Joseph C. Denering and Helen L. Denering, Adams $0
Town of Watertown: 1.01 acres, 21057 Weaver Road, Julie Suarez, as administrator of the Catherine J. Dawson estate, Watertown, sold to Julie Suarez, Alexandria, Va. $30,769
Towns of Orleans and Clayton: Orleans: 4.33 acres, Lot 7, 41385 State Route 12, Clayton: 0.3 acres, Blind Bay, Rivershore Development Inc., Clayton and Blind Bay Associates LLC, Clayton, sold to Joseph S. Ehle, Baldwinsville $308,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 1316 Gill St., Reginald Schweitzer Jr., Chaumont, sold to Larry Lee LaFaver Jr., Watertown $25,000
Town of Orleans: 0.46 acres, 42858 Seaway Ave., Kathryn A. Masters, Lincoln, Calif., as administrator of the John Edward Konkol estate, sold to Dennis Murphy and Luanne K. Murphy, Alexandria Bay $30,000
Town of Lyme: 8.52 acres, 25403 County Route 57, Michael E. Burt and Diana L. Burt, Three Mile Bay, sold to Darell K. DeMotta, Three Mile Bay $252,563
Town of Champion: 40.1 acres, 35860 Sayre Road, Loren Roggie, Carthage, sold to Krista L. Widrick and Jason Widrick, Carthage $0
Town of Clayton: 0.3 acres, 15563 Lyellton Drive, John Wooley and Mary Jean Wooley, Monroe, Conn., sold to Robert J. Ortolani Jr. and Holly M. Ortolani, Baldwinsville $359,900
Town of Philadelphia: 110 acres, 31823 County Route 20, Mahlon H. Shetler and Elizabeth R. Shetler, Madison, sold to Dannie D. Swartzentruber and Ella M. Swartzentruber, Evans Mills $127,000
Town of Theresa: 5 acres, 28755 Crystal Lake Road, John J. Hoczak and Sharon K. Hoczak, Redwood, and Stephen J. Hoczak, Deerfield Beach, Fla., sold to Matthew W. Duffany and Jessie M. Duffany, LaFargeville $140,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.02 acres, Lot 4, Breezy Point Road, Daniel J. Heneka and Susan F. Heneka, Cranberry Lake, sold to Jeffrey H. Hart and Betty Jane Hart, Frankfort $12,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 1409 Olmsted Drive, Eugene J. Dolce and Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, sold to Caitlin Humphrey, Watertown $119,000
Town of Watertown: 0.94 acres, Boulder Creek Road, Boulder Ridge Developers Inc., Dayton, Ohio, sold to Jason R. Burto and Ashleigh M. Barnhart-Burto, Watertown $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 10:
Town of Champion: 0.41 acres, 4656 Schwendy Drive, Randall D. Zehr and Susan E. Zehr, Lowville, sold to Glenn Trombly, Copenhagen $95,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 717 Cadwell St., Wilfred T. Varno and Anne C. Varno, Watertown, sold to Jason M. Davenport, Watertown $122,570
Town of Champion: 1.1 acres, 23970 Pennock Road, Ashley M. Eisenhauer, Carthage, sold to Heather L. Eisenhauer, Carthage $120,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.16 acres, 7126 Shore Drive, Mireille R. Hoene, North Syracuse, sold to Rebecca K. Potter, Liverpool $175,000
Town of Watertown: 0.92 acres, 19784 Cady Road, Judy M. Dummitt, Liverpool, as administrator of the James M. Dummitt estate, sold to Avichal Corp., Watertown $176,500
Towns of Watertown and Hounsfield: Watertown: 20.8 acres, State Route 12F, Hounsfield: 0.1 acre, State Route 12F, David B. Heasley, Watertown, sold to Jerry J. Vecchio II, Watertown $30,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.27 acres, 33 Main St., Nancy Ann Rosbrook, Philadelphia, sold to Jason M. Collins, Philadelphia $157,500
Town of Rodman: 0.85 acres, 10780 Lowe Road, James E. McCleary, Rodman, sold to Jeffrey D. Nadelen and Stephanie Nadelen, Rodman $10,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.17 acres, 862 E. Joseph St., Richard T. Pasinski and Milagros R. Pasinski, Liverpool, sold to Richard L. Deibert, Nazareth, Pa. $43,500
Town of Champion: 2.75 acres, 21821 County Route 47, Carol E. Gutierrez, Heriberto Gutierrez and Autumn E. Gutierrez, Carthage, sold to Phillip Kneeland, Carthage $35,000
Town of Clayton: 5.1 acres, 36589 Bald Rock Road, Jeffrey E. Messenger and Lohanne T. Messenger, Clayton, sold to Carson J. Cantwell and Teresa D. Cantwell, Clayton $89,500
Town of Clayton: 2.21 acres, 15942 Round Island, Nancy B. York, Fayetteville, Amy B. Cerussi, Tiburon, Calif., and John H. Baxter, Newbury, Mass., sold to Scott A. LaClair and Kimberly LaClair, Watertown $315,000
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 33295 State Route 3, Steven W. Gianelli, Aiken, S.C., sold to Cody Schirmer and Tiffany Schirmer, Black River $132,500
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 1358 Sherman St., Phillip Street, Watertown, sold to Eliel Nunez Zaragoza and Alaina L. Mallette, Watertown $108,000
Town of Champion: 7.87 acres, Lot A-2, Hall Road, Betty Jean Wilton, Carthage, sold to Andrew R. Kennedy, Carthage $394,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 643 Cooper St., KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Baris Belke, Sunnyside $32,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 11:
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 158 Thompson Blvd., JCV Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Casey G. Clevenger and Sydney R. Bail, Morris, Ill. $224,000
Town of Henderson: 0.66 acres, 14369 County Route 123, Richard D. Hovey and Carol A. Hovey, Baldwinsville, sold to Alan D. Snair and Sandra Z. Snair, Mechanicsburg, Pa. $520,000
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 1315 Ives St., Florence P. Arnold, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Tyler S. Peterson and Maya M. Peterson, Watertown $257,500
Town of Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 76.54 acres, State Route 180, 2) 84.8 acres, Carter Street Road, Ann L. Weisberg, Alexandria Bay, as executor of the Theodore D. Weisberg estate and Elina V. Weisberg, Miami, Fla., as executor of the Jonathon A. Weisberg estate, sold to Riverstone Associates LLC, Clayton $60,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 1.04 acres, 46831 Carnegie Bay Road, Nicholas Politis and Mary Politis, Syracuse, sold to Dennis Cook and Carolyn Graham, Old Forge, Pa. $390,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 642 Lansing St., Polished Jewels LLC, LaFargeville, sold to J. L. Innovations LLC, Elmont $20,000
Town of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 21935 Holcomb St. Ext., Tracey L. Aubertine, Watertown, sold to Karl R. Kidder and Kristen M. Dean, LaFargeville $232,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 25.79 acres, 4300 Carleton Island Road 1, Sharon L. Hulbert and Arthur D. Hulbert, Jamesville, sold to Daniel J. Rienholtz and Danielle Rienholtz, Pittsford $190,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 14:
Town of Clayton: 2.17 acres, 37545 County Route 4, Uhlinger Capital Company LLC, Carthage, sold to Seaway Marine Group LLC, Clayton $12,500
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 1013 Myrtle Ave., Robert S. Cooke Jr. and Janna S. Shaffrey-Cooke, Clayton, sold to Joseph R. Fay, Watertown $192,700
City of Watertown: 0.52 acres, 947 Kieff Drive, Oscar A. Pais Jr., Flushing, sold to Teresa Kathryn Purcell, Watertown $99,640
Town of Watertown: 1.22 acres, 21808 Holcomb St. Ext., Roma E. Miller II and Carrie Miller, Watertown, sold to Branden L. Quintana, Arlington, Va. $259,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 335 S. Massey St., Ruth R. Wardwell, Watertown, sold to Katherine C. Kleffner and Krista A. Kleffner, Heuvelton $113,300
City of Watertown: 0.33 acres, 511 Lansing St., Gary W. Currier, Calcium, sold to Laurie A. Hall and Fabian R. Lamb, Watertown $62,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 370 Brainard St., Larry M. Jobson, Watertown, as trustee of the Jobson Family Trust, sold to Victoria K. Woodward, Watertown $114,900
Village of Carthage: 0.53 acres, 522 S. Mechanic St., Sigi J. Quinonez, Carthage, sold to Kevin William Chapman and Desiree Marie Market, Carthage $121,900
Town of Pamelia: 5.01 acres, 25574 Miller Road, Nathan S. Jaring, Watertown, sold to John Oakes, Watertown $170,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.34 acres, 126 Millcreek Lane, Robert A. Houghmaster II and Julie A. Houghmaster, Sackets Habor, sold to Michele M. Strife, Palm Beach Garden, Fla. $375,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.08 acre, 89 Walton St., Veronica Ruiz, Brooklyn, sold to Robert Reagon and Donna Reagon, Evans Mills, and Britney Reagon, Evans Mills $132,500
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1009 Harrison St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Erik Delacruz and Roger Delacruz, Staten Island $32,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.1 acre, 112 Millcreek Lane, Thomas R. Brouty and Susan E. Brouty, Sackets Harbor, sold to Krystal L. Wheeler and Christine L. Wheeler, Sackets Harbor $167,000
Town of Theresa: 1.46 acres, 36957 County Route 46, Corey Brown and Yvette Brown, Theresa, sold to Elizabeth Ann DiCampli and Daniel DiCampli, Atglen, Pa. $264,000
Village of Clayton: 0.06 acre, 603 State St., Rae Patterson, Watertown, sold to Mishar Holdings Inc., Alexandria Bay $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 15:
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 133 N. Pearl Ave., Brian McAuliffe and Luann McAuliffe, Watertown, sold to Jillian L. Redder and Autumn L. Redder, Tonawanda $147,999
City of Watertown: 0.32 acres, 1120 Gill St., Aaron M. Hibbard, Watertown, sold to Phillip B. Stevens and Jenna J. Stevens, Watertown $159,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.1 acre, 4 Rock St., Karen Welsh Lobdell and Greg Lobdell, Alexandria Bay, sold to William W. Coene and Barbara D. Coene, Alexandria Bay $85,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 221 Eastern Blvd., Tyler Peterson and Maya Peterson, Watertown, sold to Adam T. Droz and Wendy L. Droz, Watertown $150,000
Town of Watertown: 45.16 acres, 17405 County Route 155, Judith A. Vespa, Watertown, sold to Joseph D. Hamlin and Marisa V. Hamlin, Watertown $325,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 217 Flower Ave. W., Stacey L. Bristow, Watertown, sold to Jordan Hess and Jennifer Hess, Watertown $305,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.14 acres, 46694 Malara Way, Elaine B. Haley, Bluffton, S.C., sold to James J. Ryder and Tracy A. Ryder, Cicero $400,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.58 acres, 20739 St. Lawrence Park Road, James R. Miller and Kathleen O’Connor Miller, Alexandria Bay, sold to Richard W. Topel Jr. and Andrea J. Topel, Rochester $307,000
Town of Lyme: 0.24 acres, 27051 Three Mile Point Road, Edward W. Kloehn and Ellen C. Kloehen, Manchester, Conn., sold to Frank M. Flack and Jane V. Hanley, Watertown $149,900
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 611 Emerson St., Daniel J. Steele, Ogdensburg, as executor of the Doris H. Steele estate, sold to Traci J. Dasno, Watertown $65,000
Town of Clayton: 0.08 acre, 16753 Mason Point Lane, Susan A. Weeks, as trustee of the Susan A. Weeks Revocable Trust, Boynton Beach, Fla., sold to Richard M. Polatas and Lisa A. Polatas, Brownville $400,000
Town of Watertown: 5.26 acres, 22857 Fralick Road, Gregory A. Dandrow and Susan A. Dandrow, Watertown, sold to Adam J. Milne, Adams $223,900
Town of Theresa: 0.25 acres, Kelsey Bridge Road, Town of Theresa, sold to Jiggs H. Jones, Theresa and Jessie R. Jones, Theresa $1
Town of Henderson: 0.53 acres, 10476 Lasher Road, DKD Outdoors LLC, Punta Gorda, Fla., sold to James H. Beuerman and Debra J. Beuerman, Slate Hill $275,000
Town of Champion: 0.6 acres, Pleasant Lake, Robert Scott Randolph and Kimberly Ann Randolph, Daphne, Ala., sold to Chris D. Baker and Kerrie J. Baker, Lowville $32,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.16 acres, 49 N. Main St., Kevin E. Walls and Melissa Walls, Carthage, sold to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Coppell, Texas $10
Town of Cape Vincent: 7 acres, Breezy Point Road, subdivided as follows: Lot 1) 4.13 acres, Lot 2) 2.87 acres, Daniel J. Heneka and Susan F. Heneka, Cranberry Lake, sold to Dominic Uliano and Stacy Uliano, Clayton $53,800
City of Watertown: 1.59 acres, 342 Court St., Metprop Corp., Mystic, Conn., sold to 342 Court St. LLC, Watertown $137,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 3:
Town of Diana: Strong Road, Kenneth L. Decker, sold to Indian River Lakes Conservancy $5,000
Town of Greig: Ridge Road, Hubert F. Parrow, sold to Thomas H. Smith $0
Town of Lewis: 5009 Golden Road, Randall W. Maurer, sold to Michael L. Reese $169,900
Town of Watson: 6421 Crestview Drive, Donald J. Campany, sold to H & S Property Professionals LLC $88,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 4:
Town of Harrisburg: 2454 State Route 177, Arthur Edick, sold to Mark E. Kaintz $18,500
Town of Harrisburg: 3042 Boshart Road, Rick S. Allen, sold to Lauren B. Ransom $30,000
Town of Leyden: Neff Road, David E. Babowicz, sold to Alexander S. Hoffert $10,000
Village of Constableville: 6021 James St., Meghan B. Cummings, sold to Philip E. McGovern $0
Village of Constableville: 5948 James St., Beth Ann McGovern, sold to C & E Estates LLC $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 5:
Town of Greig: 7118 Nortonville Road, Mary T. Lenahan estate, sold to Brad E. Tillman $295,000
Village of Lowville: 5237 Sunset Drive, Joseph A. Prince, sold to Joshua P. Coffman $220,000
Town of West Turin: Woodlot Road, Olmstead Land Holdings LLC, sold to G & C Martin Logging Inc. $69,400
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 6:
Town of Watson: 7690 N. Shore Road, Herbert Condrey, sold to Kevin J. Corcoran $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 7:
Town of Croghan: 6473 Swiss Road, Douglas J. Zehr, sold to Joshua S. Rhone $200,000
Village of Copenhagen: 3029 Mechanic St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Jamie Johnson $77,000
Town of Diana: 13197 Jerden Falls Road, Brian F. Kiernan, sold to Timothy S. Rogers $0
Town of Diana: Jerden Falls Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to Brian F. Kiernan $0
Town of Greig: 5826 Partridgeville Road, Anne E. Farrell, sold to Debbie A. Rose $130,000
Town of Leyden: State Route 12, Justin Michael Hartmann, sold to Courtney C. Broadbent $79,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 9, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, lot 9 in block 333, Carol A. Lovely, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew Mitchell and Stacie Mitchell, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot 5 on map made by Elisha W. Barber, beginning at North Racket River Road from easterly line of lot 5, Kim Wells and Sheila Wells, Massena, sold to Kyle Brisebois and Allyson Doctor, Massena $24,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.31 acres, beginning in north bounds of Elm Street marking southwest corner of the land of Dobbs, Andrew D. Jennings and Evan Jennings, Lowville, sold to Jonathan D. Venter, Potsdam $115,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 6 Hansom Street, Shirley Antwine, Edgewood, Wash., sold to Karen French, Fine $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 10, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 16, block 338, beginning in west side of Hasbrouck Street southerly of the corner formed by the intersection of south side of Knox Street, Steven C. Hess, Ogdensburg, sold to Deborah Janson, Ogdensburg $37,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 308 Jersey Avenue, Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Little Italy Pizzeria 2000 Inc., Ogdensburg $24,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 2 in east subdivision of block 341, beginning in southerly line of Knox Street easterly of DeVilliers Street, James L. McCoy and Lorraine I. McCoy, Norfolk, sold to Charles E. Foster, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcels, warranty deed, Jan. 6, 1966, from Carl H. Elliott and Jennie B. Elliott to Glenn A. Peets and Helen T. Peets; and warranty deed, Sept. 24, 1971, from Ira J. Peets and Margaret R. Peets to Glenn A. Peets and Helen T. Peets, Randy L. Peets, executor of the estate of Glenn A. Peets, Massena, sold to Jessica L. Benware, Massena $45,500
Village of Potsdam: 0.26 acres, situated on southerly side of Bay Street and easterly from northeast corner of lot formerly of Aaron M. Heaton, Nicholas J. Sheehan and Hilary A. Sheehan, Potsdam, sold to Jordan P. LaPointe and Kinsey S. Paradis, Norwood $140,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 7, block 5, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Jodi M. Gauthier, Massena $32,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lots 1 and 2 of block 2, beginning in east bounds of Church Street at northwest corner of land conveyed to Robert Sutton, Ronald Kocsis and Lena Kocsis, Brasher Falls, sold to Nancy Penderghest, Lawrenceville $115,000
Town of Brasher: 0.6 acres, 426 North Road, Sally K. Mulvana, Malone, sold to Gregory P. LaFave and Donna L. Reid, Malone $20,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning from west line of section 22 and northerly from Racket River, Joshua C. Laing, South Colton, sold to Bailey J. Frego, Norwood $139,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 13, 2020:
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 106 Miles Road, Nina Marie Plaisted, Hermon, sold to Chad Frederick Watson, Hermon $7,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 29 1/2 S. Main Street, Victor S. Weeks, Gouverneur, sold to D.F. Halvorsen Jr., Norfolk; and Calvin D. Halvorsen, Norfolk $1,500
Town of Brasher: 4.4 acres, in township 18, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at southwesterly corner of premises conveyed to County Realty Sales Inc. to westerly boundary of parcel to St. Regis River, Leonard J. Laneuville, Massena, sold to Clark C. Gale and Sandra A. Gale, Bombay $15,000
Town of Macomb: 2.75 acres, beginning at Black Lake Road at southwest corner of premises now or formerly of Ksiaze Chylinski-Polumbinski Trust Inc., Kenneth Morley and Diane Morley, Marathon, sold to Michael J. Gregory Delles and Brooke D. Delles, Philadelphia $145,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, beginning at County Route 53 at corner of lands owned by Dorothy Jordan in the northeast and Lance D. Skelly and Nancy A. Skelly in the east, Michael W. Tomford and Judith W. Tomford, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew C. Fox and Carol J. Fox, Madrid $195,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, Jones Pond Road, Christopher B. Aldrich, Star Lake, sold to William E. Reynolds, Edwards; and Richard A. LaPlant, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Depeyster: 0.5 acres, beginning at East Road with intersection of southwest corner of Arthur Yaddow property, Ashley Trombley, Heuvelton, sold to Charles Richard Rosenbarker, Gouverneur $200
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 3.45 acres, northeasterly side of Route 68 and being a portion of mile square 9 of fifth range, beginning on Cemetery Road; and Parcel 2: 3.48 acres, portion of mile square 9 in fifth range, beginning in southeaterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Aron Eisenkeit and Roger A. Wood, Aron Eisenkeit and Roger A. Wood, Ogdensburg, sold to Elijah L. Lewis and Gregoria C. Lewis, Matthews, N.C. $355,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 14, 2020:
Town of Canton: 1 acre, beginning on Cousintown Road southwesterly from common corner of lands owned by Richard Foster in the south and Geraldine France in the east, Lisa I. Brown, DeKalb Junction, as exacutor of the last will and testament of Lawrence J. Jones, sold to Brooke E. Trombly, Norwood $35,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beinning at intersection of Black Lake Road from westerly line of a lot sold to Dickerson, Gary T. Grey and Linda Grey, Port Orange, Fla., sold to Christopher D. Ostrander and Ellyn G. Ostrander, Clay $37,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 0.7 acres, beginning at center of Eel Weir Road at southwest corner of a parcel of land conveyed to Kenneth and Elva Scott; Parcel 2: 1.19 acres, beginning at center of Eel Weir Road from southwest corner of a parcel of land conveyed to Kenneth and Elva Scott, Vickie Przybylek, Rochester, and Richard Raven, Ogdensburg, co-executors of last will and testament of Elizabeth M. Hamilton, sold to Amy E. Richards, Heuvelton $55,000
Town of Potsdam: 26.64 acres, beginning at County Route 35 northwest of intersection with Route 11, Gregory D. Fisher, Canton, sold to Rick W. Brewer and Lori L. Brewer, Canton $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 15, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 44 of Ford Mansion Tract on map by H. Thomas, intersection of Lake and Oak Streets, Samantha R. Kelley, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Farrell, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Brasher: 8.7 acres, Hopson Road, Dylan A. Casselman, Massena, sold to Randy D. Ward and Emily C. Witkop, Massena $115,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 46 of second part of Barnard G. Parkers Prospect Hill Addition, Larry W. Spicer and Joadie A. Spicer, Richville, sold to mary Byerly, Gouverneur $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 16, 2020:
Town of Morristown: 47.1 acres, beginning on Black Lake to northwsterly boundary of lot 17, Care Moore Homes LLC, Hammond, sold to Vernon A. Lowery, Hammond $48,000
Town of Fine: 22.02 acres, beginning on Schuyler Road at northwesterly corner of parcel owned by C.C. Schuyler and C.J. Schuyler, Angela J. Dumas, Oswegatchie, sold to Ryan M. Harper, Annapolis, Md. $65,000
Town of Lisbon: 39.28 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Matthew C. and Peggy S. Truesdell on easterly boundary to Cold Springs Road, Knollwood Farm LLC, Lisbon, sold to John L. Backus and JoAnne M. Backus, Ogdensburg $29,500
Village of Potsdam: 0.55 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Hillcrest Drive in southeasterly corner of lot formerly conveyed to Robert Reinert, Kinney Littlefield, Port Washington, sold to Ryan Robinson, Brownville $135,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of lot formerly owned and occupied by Duane Spaulsbury and northerly bounds of Sterling Street, Tyler A. Perrigo and Laci E. Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Christopher M. Perrigo, DeKalb Junction $55,000
Town of Fine: 0.57 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Jamie P. St. John and Heidi A. St. John at southeasterly corner of lot 71 of Z. Colby’s Cottage Lots, Steven B. Scribner, Little Genesee, trustee of the Rosanne L. Collins Irrevocable Trust, sold to George R. McCahan III and Meredith H. McCahan, Wilmington, N.C. $200,000
Town of Brasher: 16.27 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 37 and Keenan Road, Paul F. Patterson, Massena, sold to Eric D. Arquette and Sara Arquette, Massena $9,500
Village of Hammond: 0.28 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Franklin Street at northerly corner of lands of Clifford Williams, Charles A. Clemons Jr. and Amanda S. Clemons, Hammond, sold to Leslie M. Bass, Hammond $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 17, 2020:
Town of Parishville: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of land formerly deeded to A.M. Randall and David McCarter on north margin of Jo Indian Pond, Ann M. Evans, Clifton Park, sold to James M. Robert, Ballston Lake $15,000
Village of Waddington: 0.5 acres, 24 James Street, Corina Bassity, Wasilla, Alaska, sold to Bruce Bassity and Susan Bassity, Waddington $67,500
Town of Macomb: 16.8 acres, beginning in Gravel Road leading from Route 58 from northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Edward Hockenberry, Paul Mulrain, Spencerport, sold to Randi Olsen, Dover, Del.; and Scott Olsen, Glendale, Ariz. $19,000
Town of Stockholm: 11.93 acres, part of mile square 90 on southerly side of Potsdam-Hopkinton State Road, Community Bank NA, Olean, sold to Taryn I. Sheldon, Potsdam $41,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 32 of Postwood Park, Mark P. Baker, Colton, sold to Mallory J. Cliff, Hannawa Falls $115,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of Pine Street at northeasterly corner of lot 40, Michelle Rutledge, Norfolk, sold to Randy J. Fenton, Massena $63,000
Town of Stockholm: 5.12 acres, lot 15, Phelix Road, David L. Montgomery Jr. and Sheri L. Montgomery, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Aaron Barrigar and Heather Foster-Barrigar, Winthrop $18,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 of Map 2 of Village Lots, Kathy Lynn Cross and Christianne M. Premo, trustees of the Henry F. and Elizabeth J. Boyer Trust, Massena, sold to Valery I. Rupasov and Irina V. Roupassova, Gouverneur $74,500
Village of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, beginning in southwest corner of John Coyle lot on Poplar Street, Christopher C. Robinson Sunhee Sohn-Robinson, Hannawa Falls, sold to Nathan A. Wilbert and Lore A. Wilbert, Flower Mound, Texas $90,000
