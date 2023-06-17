The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 25, 2023:
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 21990 Admirals Walk, Maximillian Holguin, Columbus, Ga., sold to Matthew R. Deptula, Waynesville, Mo. $135,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 701 and 705 Huntington Street, Ervin L. Miller Sr.; Teresa Miller, Watertown; and Elmiller Enterprises Inc., Watertown, sold to J.F. Dudley Holdings LLC, Watertown $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 13.47 acres, beginning on Route 12, Joseph E. Durand, Marcellus, executor of last will and testament of the late John R. Durand; Jeremy C. Durant, Redwood; James R. Durand, Fort Pierce, Fla.; and Jeffrey Durand, Redwood, sold to Amanda Lee Flinn, Alexandria Bay $38,500
Town of Ellisburg: 0.71 acres, 701 Mill Street, Jordan Smith and Nikki Smith, Mannsville, sold to Chelsea J. Lalone and Taylor R. Lalone, Lorraine $275,000
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, beginning on Belile Road, Martin F. Landas, by James Landas, attorney-in-fact, Leesburg, Va., sold to Jeffrey S. Taylor and Cheryl L. Nielsen, Watertown $160,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 507 Indiana Avenue South, Chris Berisford, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Watertown Holdings LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.137 acres, 854 Superior Street, Donald W. Averell, Watertown, sold to L. Steven Kampnich and Kimberly A. Kampnich, Watertown $25,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 17658 North Adams Heights, Jon J. Macy, Vancouver, Wash., executor of Carolyn J. Macy estate, under last will and testament, sold to Joanne C. Downey, Adams $329,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 26, 2023:
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 39299 Route 126, Nathaniel Weber, Castorland, sold to Benjamin Weber, Castorland $45,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 30810 Burnup Road, Monica K. Irizarry, Black River, sold to Chad Quillia and Kelly Quillia, Columbia, S.C. $135,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, part of lots 383 and 384 of subdivision of Great Lot 4 of McCombs Purchase, Brenda Joyce Roskos, executor of estate of the late Jean E. Toombs, Melbourne, Fla., sold to John L. Byrne III, Cape Vincent $225,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 837 Washington Street, Shannon Exford, Watertown, sold to Sandra J. Grady, Watertown $198,000
Town of Brownville: 0.2 acres, 115 Potter Avenue, Jeffrey P. Worden and Hannah Smithers, Brownville, sold to Andrew J. Henry and Sonja D. Brown, Alexandria Bay $195,000
City of Watertown: 0.271 acres, 258 Elm Street, Kyle A. Wilde and Mary Kate Wilde, Watertown, sold to Stephen M. Roy, Herkimer $326,000
Town of Wilna: 0.1 acres, 715 West Street, Jacob D. Thomas Schenectady, sold to Larry Francis Ryan Jr., Carthage $105,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 36569 Route 180, Jessica Esford, LaFargeville, sold to Gary Lee Matthews and Amanda Lynn Matthews, Clayton $238,500
Town of Brownville: 1.03 acres, 45 Grant Street, Kristin M. Sherburne, Dexter, sold to Nathan Jaring and Tyra Jaring, Watertown $390,000
Town of Adams: 0.44 acres, 6 Prospect Street, Terrance L. Cavanaugh, Adams, sold to Lydia Mack and Kyle Mack, Watertown $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 30, 2023:
Town of Watertown: 5.17 acres, 21060 Cagwin Road, Sukhvinder Chhokar and Baljit K. Chhokar, Watertown, sold to Brandt Tyler Wawrzynski and Michelle Wawrzynski, Evans Mills $420,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.453 acres, 26610 Route 12, Ellis Linfernal Cruz, Calcium, sold to Thomas V. Ashley and Cheryl A. Ashley, Watertown $32,000
City of Watertown: 0.172 acres, 128 Park Avenue, Scott L. Flipse and Karen Flipse, Watertown, sold to Hope County Iowa LLC, Cedar Rapids, Iowa $90,000
Town of Antwerp: 5.21 acres, County Route 22, Shawn Peters, San Diego, Calif., sold to Joseph Lamarre and Kathleen Lamarre, Trumansburg $125,000
Town of Watertown: Two parcels, 16570 and 16616 County Route 68 and Lawton Hill Road, Andrew J. Jenkins, Watertown, sold to Windsong Dairy LLC, Watertown $500,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 31, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 438 Meadow Street South, Muriel C. Pierce, Watertown, sold to Brian J. Lear and Nancy M. Lear, Dexter $8,000
Town of Adams: Parcel off Cobbville Road, Robert J. Smith Jr. and Sally Smith, Adams, sold to Thomas Cesta, Watertown; and Chris J. Bassette, Adams $4,500
Town of LeRay: 48 square rods of land, 144 Maple Street, Wesley Dallan Snow, Vienna, Va., sold to Christopher Gibson and Haneen Lulu, Fort Drum $240,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 0 Boat Ramp Street, James C. Wilson, Clayton, sold to David G. Johnson and Katharine F. Dickson, LaFargeville $213,750
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 1, 2023:
Town of Orleans: 7.02 acres, 0 Amend Road, Scott Morrow, Theresa, sold to Michelle Jones, Wellesley Island $15,000
Town of Orleans: 6.99 acres, 36221 Amend Road, Michelle Jones, Wellesley Island, sold to Devan Levely and Breanna Winkel, LaFargeville $255,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 621 Addison Street, Wilmington Trust, successor to JP Morgan Chase Bank, West Palm Beach, Fla., sold to Angel Delacruz, Staten Island $24,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.34 acres, 4748 Route 11, Charles R. Miller and Dolores H. Miller, Pierrepont Manor, sold to Patrick J. Rogers and Andrea Rogers, Pulaski $259,000
Town of Wilna: 1.21 acres, 36649 Route 3, Charles R. Wagenbrenner and Toni Rachelle Wagenbrenner, White Plains, Md., sold to Filipe H. Oreilly and Dulce E. Oreilly, Copperas Cove, Texas $200,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 25785 Liberty Avenue, Joshua J. Thibodeaux and Alyson T. Thibodeaux, Watertown, sold to John W. Stocks and Beverly E. Stocks, Bevidere, Vt. $265,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 2196 Humphrey Lane, Pamela Carr, Clayton, sold to Sharon L. Nykiel and Linda A. Sheridan, Pittsford, Vt. $180,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, vacant lot, Lasher Road, Foundation for Paternal Rights Inc., Alexandria, Va., sold to Mark Adams, Alexandria, Va. $28,000
Town of Wilna: 2.146 acres, 36270 Route 3, Gary R. Johnson, Carthage, sold to Justin Morris and Vanessa Holland, Carthage $55,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 17800 Cemetery Road, Brian E. Boyler and Roberta L. Boyler, Dexter, sold to Robert E. Boyler, Dexter $72,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 2, 2023:
Town of Clayton: 0.3 acres, 12741 Riverside Arces Lane, Riverhut LLC, Middletown, Pa., sold to James Dewitt and Katherine R. Nyce, Pennsburg, Pa. $250,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.459 acres, 23791 Route 12, Crescent FH Corp., Watertown, sold to Pro Film Review LLC, Syracuse $270,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.3 acres, 46262 Log Hill Road, Louis H. Perry and Marsha C. Perry, Redwood, sold to Trenton L. Perry, Redwood $92,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, Stafford Drive, Darren Ashcroft, Carthage; and Kent D. Burto, Carthage, sold to Daniel McDougal and Leonard Plaines, Black River $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 909 Holcomb Street, Marlane M. Cahill, Watertown, sold to Phillip L. Jacobs and Mary Ann Jacobs, Adams Center $159,000
City of Watertown: 0.374 acres, 317 Mullin Street, K&J NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Renee E. Morrison, Watertown $313,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.837 acres, 20077 Evans Road, Jimmy L. Robinson and Andrea L. Robinson, Dexter, sold to Craig Ayen, Amy Jo Ayen and Bonnie J. Shultz, Carthage $165,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 11 Liberty Street, Heath Stone, Athens, Pa., sold to JC Capital Funding Watertown LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and 1773 Spring Water Point LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $50,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.297 acres, 7 Mechanic Street, Peter Francis Gerow, Antwerp, sold to Robert Bryant, Colorado Springs, Colo. $131,250
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, 31813 Town Line Road, Scott Thomas Dawe and Elizabeth Ashley Jones, Philadelphia, sold to Donald S. Kreig and Kathleen A. Kreig, Philadelphia $519,900
Town of Pamelia: 51.19 acres, 22411 County Route 51, Teal Leasing Inc., Watertown, sold to Terminal Properties of NY LLC, Pittsburgh, Pa. $1,528,050
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 5, 2023:
Town of Pamelia: 2.009 acres, 25230 Route 12, Eric T. Teufel and Keri Marie Donahue Teufel, Watertown, sold to Amber Renee Thompson and Seth P. Thompson, Newport News, Va. $294,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 210 North Indiana Avenue, RJLC21 Enterprises Corp., Sound Beach, sold to Watertown Holdings LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $120,000
Town of Wilna: 9.177 acres, 25786 Crowner Road, Mick A. Bliss and Nahvie Bliss, Carthage, sold to Holden Cole, Betsy Cole and Arthur Cole, Meshoppen, Pa. $285,000
Town of Lyme: 20.64 acres, vacant lot, 25440 Hard Scrabble Road, Thomas M. Kyle, Nanuet, sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, trustees of Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $35,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 656 Mill Street, Brian P. Hull, Paxinos, Pa., sold to Cecilia S. Claudio, Watertown $166,000
Town of Rutland: 0.333 acres, 140 West Remington Street, Eric T. Wood, Black River, sold to Mackenzie R. Sturtevant, Evans Mills $245,000
Town of LeRay: 0.76 acres, 28169 Howe Street, Daniel Tanton, Syracuse, sold to Gary L. Gressler and Donna L. Gressler, Watertown $190,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 22418 Riverglade Drive, James D. Horton and Lillian G. Horton, trustees or successors in trust, Horton Living Trust; and James D. Horton, surviving trustee, Watertown, sold to Apolinio Narvaiz and Ashley Narvaiz, Quantico, Va. $340,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.18 acres, beginning on Mustard Road from intersection with northeast line of lands conveyed to Louis G. Grieco, Donald E. Thompson and Christine E. Thompson, Livingston, Texas, sold to Andrew P. Newell, Watertown $16,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 614 Fulton Street, Brett Louis Lupi and Lauren Marie Lupi, Black River, sold to Kalub Mekhi Mitchell and Lauren Fie Mitchell, Evans Mills $216,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 42544 and 42548 Route 12, William W. Ball, Three Mile Bay, sold to Kouso Inc., Whitestone $175,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 321 Logan Street, James D. Allen, Macedon, executor of estate of Thomas G. Allen, sold to Lin Khant Oo, Boston, Mass. $120,000
Town of LeRay: 2.11 acres, Howe Street, Jonathan T. Drake, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Allan W. Mace and Mindy K. Mace, Watertown $42,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 11749 Quarry Lane, Mark C. Hanlin, Chaumont, trustee under John J. Hanlin Living Trust, sold to Brett Real Estate Holdings LLC, Adams $250,000
Town of Theresa: 0.7 acres, 210 Commercial Street, Maplewood Enterprises Inc., Watertown, sold to Ashlee J. Desmond, Philadelphia $62,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 1, 2023:
Town of Harrisburg: 7111 Van Dressen Road, Wayne Sturtz sold to Christopher M. Chase $60,000
Village of Lowville: 5346 Rural Avenue, Natasha D. Metzler sold to Brian D. Siegrist $35,000
Town of Martinsburg: 5212 Flat Rock Road, Allen Farm Properties LLC sold to Mario Raspaldo II $143,500
Town of New Bremen: 7673 Lomber Road, Paul B. Cathey sold to Gregory D. Virkler $325,000
Town of West Turin: Highmarket Road, Justin S. O’Brien sold to Christopher Damiani $1,360
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 2, 2023:
Town of Watson: 6774 Pine Grove Road, David Flint sold to Jeffrey David Flint $0
