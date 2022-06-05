Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 20, 2022:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 776 Lansing Street, Jose J. Cuba, Watertown, sold to Emily Gould and Debra L. Gould, Watertown $174,500
Town of Wilna: 0.369, 650 South James Street, Mary Green, Lowville; Sandra Atwood, Whitney Point; Karen Clemons, DeKalb Junction; and Jeanette Bush, Carthage, hairs of Ronald C. Clemons, sold to Calvin N. Bush and Jeanette Bush, Carthage $40,000
Town of Adams: 4.414 acres, beginning on Route 11 at northeasterly corner of premises conveyed to William Fuccillo, Robert S. Scalione and William B. Fuccillo Jr., trustees of William B. Fuccillo Family Benefit Trust, Syracuse, sold to DP Adams F RE LLC, Pine Brook, N.J. $1,700,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 512 Jefferson Street, City of Watertown sold to A. Brown Properties, Watertown $5,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.27 acres, 219 Woolsey Street, Maple Run Properties LLC, Adams Center, sold to Dean A. DeVito and Nicole A. Panopoulos DeVito, Sackets Harbor $136,995.55
Town of Leray: 0.52 acres, 150 Howe Street, Mark D. Robinson and Roxanne G. Robinson, Dunwoody, Ga., sold to Robert E. Syrotchen Sr. and Virginia A. Syrotchen, Colorado Springs, Colo. $295,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 17800 Cemetery Road, Sandra M. Thackston, Dexter; Colleen Gleeson-Williams, Clay; and Deborah A. Jackston, Huntsville, Ala., sold to Brian E. Boyler and Roberta L. Boyler, Dexter $71,500
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 311 High Street, A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Rafael P. Saucedo, Watertown $163,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.329 acres, 25075 Route 12, Jason B. Rittenberry and Amie L. Rittenberry, Pineville, La., sold to Taylor M. Brown, Fort Benning, Ga. $158,000
Town of Wilna: 1 acre, 38776 Route 3, Aarik J. Langevin, Carthage, sold to Corey J. Taylor, Carthage $225,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 300 Main Street, NNYFLIPS LLC, Watertown, sold to Corrie Peckham, Watertown $210,000
Town of Leray: 1.72 acres, 26863 Beckwith Road, Nicholas D. Basel and Kiley E. Tevlin, Evans Mills, sold to Bryce McNealy and Marissa McNealy, Henrico, Va. $304,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.56 acres, 9691 Apple Street, Adelourdes Tanelus, Virginia Beach, Va., sold to 21854 Golf Drive LLC, Watertown $170,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.56 acres, 9691 Apple Street, 21854 Golf Drive LLC, Watertown, sold to Nicolo and Francesca Ciambra, Gouverneur $192,500
Town of Watertown: 5.17 acres, 18822 Route 11, William B. Fuccillo Jr., Miami Beach, Fla., executor of estate of the late William B. Fuccillo, sold to DP Watertown M RE LLC, Pine Brook, N.J. $1,600,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 23, 2022:
Town of Theresa: 0.16 acres, 0.88 acres and 2.27 acres, 36043 County Route 46, Kenneth R. Ward Jr., Theresa, sold to Paige N. Moulton and Tristen A. Bauer, Carthage $150,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.92 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly boundary of Route 3 with Route 193, Gerald A. Reed and Loretta M. Reed, Henderson, sold to Andrew Searer and Jessica Searer, Pulaski $74,900
Town of Adams: Parcel 1: 10499 Route 11; Parcel 2: 10349 Route 11; Parcel 3: 17461/465 Doxtater Street; Parcel 4: Vacant land, North Main Street; and Parcel 5: 71 North Main Street, William B. Fuccillo Jr., Miami Beach, Fla., executor of estate of William B. Fuccillo, sold to DP Adams CJDR RE LLC, Pine Brook, N.J. $5,810,000
Town of Theresa: 8.34 acres, beginning on Route 411 at intersection with parcel conveyed to Kitty Alton, Lloyd B. Martin and Mary Ann Martin, Theresa, sold to Randy Centorani Jr. and Danielle Centorani, Theresa $149,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 218 Dodge Avenue, Aquasco Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Tyler Breedlove and Eva-Maria Conway, Sackets Harbor $219,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 770 Knickerbocker Drive, Robert S. Ward, Chaumont, sold to John D. Ward, Syracuse $150,000
Town of Philadelphia: 0.119 acres, 32 Main Street, Tami J. Hull, Philadelphia, sold to Clinton G. Kampnich and Julie Kampnich, LaFargeville $158,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 24751 Route 37, John M. Marhevsky and Jaime E. Ratner Marhevsky, Watertown, sold to Erin Patterson and Tyler Patterson, Watertown $370,000
Town of Champion: 0.2 acres, 35 1/2 North Main Street, Adam Eugene Choate, Carthage, sold to Liam J. Fairbrass, Milledgeville, Ga. $208,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 157 East Lynde Street, Walberto Flores, Copiagye, sold to Lynette Smith, Watertown $100,000
Town of Wilna: 0.6 acres, 463 South James Street, Mary K. Simpson, trustee of the Simpson Living Trust, Carthage, sold to Kristina L. Manchester and Thomas J. Manchester, Harrisville $90,600
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 439 South Mechanic Street, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Travis Nickles and Sara Nickles, Carthage $50,500
Town of Champion: 2.1 acres, 35355 Cutler Road, Corey J. Taylor, Carthage, sold to Spencer C. Strife, Carthage $139,900
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 485 Paddock Street, Lourdes M. De Leon, Pembroke Pines, Fla., sold to Joel Berthet and Rebekah Berthet, Watertown $183,700
City of Watertown: 0.164 acres, 342 Franklin Street, William Edward Johnson, Baltimore, Md., sold to William J. Vincent, Fort Drum $114,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 24 Grant Street, Jon M. Hinchcliffe and Toni P. Hinchcliffe, Dexter, sold to Brandon A. Kenney and Amy L. Kenney, Dexter $356,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 24, 2022:
Town of Leray: 8.46 acres, 29080 Route 26, James Weldon and Amanda Weldon, Evans Mills, sold to Judith B. Termin, Renton, Wash.; and Bryce W. Dane and Alabama E.T. Dane, Renton, Wash. $385,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.03 acres, beginning on Swan Hallow Road at intersection with Route 12, James R. Tague, Alexandria Bay, sold to McKenzie Garlock, Alexandria Bay $15,000
Town of Champion: 0.291 acres, 33336 Route 3, Jean M. Maine-Motes, Great Bend, sold to John Eastman, Mannsville $129,900
Town of Clayton: 12.47 acres, 32306 Route 12, Trevor P. Beach, Theresa, sold to Joseph R. Lafar and Autumn Brownell, Clayton $62,000
Town of Leray: Parcel, 22601 Duffy Road, William J. Monnat, Black River, sold to Patrick Thomas Lyons and Heather Deanne Lyons, Carthage $327,000
Town of Worth: Parcel, 8081 Hayes Road, Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Ronald W. Hall and Georgia M. Hall, Barneveld $25,000
Town of Orleans: 3.96 acres, 19575 Hutchs Haven Road, Geraldine M. Perfetto, Wellesley Island, sold to Bryan M. Wilson, Kapolei, Hawaii $536,000
City of Watertown: 0.064 acres, Joseph Anthony Sylvester, Watertown, sold to Marie M. Aladin, Brownville $95,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, lot 4 of “Map of land surveyed for Bryan W. Stumpf Subdivision,” Bryan W. Stumpf, Cape Vincent, sold to Richard Goutremout and Stephanie Goutremout, Chaumont $40,000
City of Watertown: Parcels, 21 East Main Street; 169 Division Street; and 203 Woodbury, 217 East Main Street Associates LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to 169 E. Division Street Associates LLC, Sackets Harbor $160,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 611 and 613 Bronson Street, Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Robert P. Morneau, Watertown $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 21, 2022:
Town of Denmark: Four parcels, Route 26, Ronald L. Clark sold to Ricky D. Babcock $125,000
Town of Denmark: Carlowden Road, Timothy J. Berrus sold to Cody Maxwell Makuch $67,745
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 7796 Hiawatha Lake Road, Robertas Kuliesius sold to Damian Price $200,000
Town of Lewis: 1758 Penczek Road, Shawn Evans sold to Bruce G. Evans $0
Town of Watson: 6943 Number Four Road, Charlotte R. Morak sold to Michael G. Pleskach $0
Town of West Turin: Route 26, Kerin L. Markham sold to William Kiser $2,500
Town of West Turin: 4888 Highmarket Road, Mark S. Beech sold to Ronald and Susan Klossner Trust $25,000
Town of West Turin: 4985 Croniezer Road, Harry R. Hill sold to Harry R. Hill Jr. $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 22, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14486 Maple Street, Denise L. Harper sold to Sausha Pierce $25,000
Town of Lewis: 2025 Kotary Road, Alicia Dee Hulsizer sold to Kari Lynn Martin $19,900
Town of Montague: Salmon River Road, Lloyd George Woodruff sold to Lloyd George Woodruff Jr. $1
Town of Watson: 6412 Number Four Road, Christel R. Morehouse sold to Dylan J. Pate $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 23, 2022:
Town of Lewis: 1933 Kotary Road, Christmas and Associates Inc. sold to Joseph P. O’Brien $32,995
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Christmas and Associates Inc. sold to Ericka Marie LaMay $35,995
Town of West Turin: 3041 Seelman Truck, Danton H. Woolley sold to John MacMillen $52,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 24, 2022:
Town of Diana: 13331 Henry Road, William G. Lasage sold to Land First Inc. $200,000
Town of Harrisburg: 2642 Boshart Road, Richard L. Duncan, trustee, sold to Daniel E. Duncan $0
Town of Osceola: Four parcels, Glenfield Western RR Bed, Heartwood Forestland Fund sold to Peddington Timber LLC $793,800
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 25, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 8381 and 8382 Kiss Lane, Susan L. Kiss sold to Susan L. Kiss $10
Town of Greig: 6870 Patterson Road, Shirley M. Casler Estate sold to Holly Jo Plemons $0
Town of Turin: Two parcels, 4446 Mackay Road, John M. DeMichiel sold to Douglas Smith $275,000
Town of Watson: 6500 Number Four Road, Tory Chartrand sold to Tory Chartrand $1
Town of West Turin: 4985 Croniezer Road, Harry R. Hill sold to Andrew Micah Marston $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 28, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 10428 Mount Tom Cross Road, Bruce A. Lyndaker sold to Bruce A. Lyndaker $0
Village of Lowville: 7632 James Street, Derin R. Coates sold to Katie Taylor $172,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 3189 North South Road, John Storms sold to Mark Adam Storms Sr. $0
Town of Lyonsdale: North South Road, John Storms sold to John A. Storms III $0
Town of New Bremen: 8344 Mattis Road, Donald W. Getman sold to Wendy Biggs $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 29, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 5950 Swiss Road, Joseph M. Noftsier sold to Suzanne Dicob $0
Town of Diana: 12933 Route 812, Hisao Kanazawa sold to Cody L. Lyndaker $140,000
Town of Lewis: Stinebrickner Road, Vandewater and Associates Inc. sold to Trevor J. Charbonneau $31,900
Village of Lowville: 5522 Shady Avenue, Barry Parker sold to Andrew Johnson $130,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 6960 Laura Street, David F. Rounds sold to Alissa Fleming and Robert Rounds $0
Town of Osceola: 2947 North Osceola Road, Spencer N. Daggett sold to Christopher P. Ditch $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 30, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, 10275 Soft Maple Reservoir, Michael Brogan sold to Kristopher Schonagel $75,000
Town of Diana: Two parcels, 14040 Cedar Point Lane, Philip M. Ryan sold to Ryan Irrevocable Trust P&S $1
Town of Greig: 6821 to 6837 Higby Road, Joseph J. Hirsch sold to Glenn F. Welsh $38,000
Village of Lowville: 7618 Collins Street, Sharon L. DeLawyer sold to Faron Gerald Zehr II $22,000
Town of Martinsburg: Two parcels, LIIT Co. DBA LasComp Institute sold to County of Lewis $315,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 31, 2022:
Town of Greig: 8062 Sand Pond Road, Dennis D. O’Connell sold to Ryan O’Connell $1
Town of Watson: 6631 Number Four Road, Blair Sandri sold to Sandri Family Trust $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 1, 2022:
Town of Harrisburg: 8268 River Road, James P. Branche sold to James P. Branche $1
Village of Lowville: 5377 Eugene Street, David R. Mihalyi sold to Janelle Kafline $175,000
Village of Lowville: 5314 Dayan Street, LCJ Properties LLC sold to Gayla Roggie $78,400
Village of Croghan: 6919 William Street, Marc A. Salce sold to Ryan J. Earl $164,948
Town of New Bremen: 8446 Mattis Road, Timothy B. Rice sold to Dennis Rice $0
Village of Lyons Falls: 3858 Franklin Street, Ryan J. Earl sold to Sarah Scouten $92,700
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 2, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 10624 Station Road, Jacqueline R. Simmons sold to Samantha R. Kallen $140,000
Town of Lowville: 5111 Hillside Drive, Rhonda Allen sold to Allen Acres Holding LLC $0
Town of Lowville: 7451 Emi Lane, Ronnie Prager sold to Bart M. Prager $0
Town of Martinsburg: Rector Road, Nancy J. Beyer sold to Daniel E. Beyer $70,000
Town of Martinsburg: Peebles Road, Loren V. Allen sold to Allen Farm Properties LLC $0
Town of Martinsburg: Flat Rock Road, Loren V. Allen sold to Allen Farm Properties LLC $0
Town of Martinsburg: Centerville Road, Loren V. Allen sold to Allen Farm Properties LLC $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6032 Main Street, Hoch Central LLC sold to Hermdogs Central Inc. $109,000
Town of Osceola: 1452 Osceola Road, Richard N. Meagher sold to NICIU NOB LLC $100,000
Town of Watson: Four parcels, 8268 Petrie Road, Barbara A. Scanlon sold to Scanlon Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of West Turin: 2454 Route 26, Gerald J. Dondero sold to Pennie S. Hutchins $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 5, 2022:
Town of Diana: 8459 Powerline Drive, Robert C. Morris sold to Raymond Vough $11
Town of Greig: Mohawk Trace Road, Tres Hermanas Ranch LLC sold to Thomas V. Nowak $47,500
Village of Lowville: 7649 Easton Street, John C. Mumford sold to Mallory M. Augustus $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 15, 2022:
Town of Brasher: 6 acres, Route 37C, Edwin Roberts, Beachwood, N.J., sold to Douglas W. English, Rochester $18,000
Town of Rossie: 217.25 acres, beginning at intersection of River Road with south line of parcel formerly conveyed to Milton H. Marcellus and Bertha M. Marcellus, Rapom Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $120,000
Town of Madrid: 4.1 acres, 104 Pearson Road, David W. Briggs, Harrisville; and Mandi Perry, Madrid, sold to Bruce A. LaRock and Xann LaRock, Hermon $55,000
Town of Norfolk: 7.8 acres, 629 River Road, Heather M. Saumier, Norfolk, sold to Mitchel J. Barber and Makiah C. Ramsdell, Ogdensburg $145,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 115 Hamilton Street, Grace E. Montana, Ogdensburg, sold to Emily J. Bailey and Michael E. Robinson, Ogdensburg $150,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 37.06 acres, 302 Monkey Hill Road, Scott M. Bradley, Ogdensburg, sold to Chad T. Montana and Grace E. Montana, Ogdensburg $210,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 16, 2022:
Town of Pierrepont: 1.99 acres, 667 Route 68, Allen R. Hallenbeck and Ann M. Hallenbeck, Charlemont, Mass., sold to Matthew Cunningham, Rock Hill, S.C. $114,500
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 24 County Route 50, Lyn N. Lashomb, Brasher Falls; and Marilyn F. Lashomb, Zephyrhills, Fla., sold to Sherry Ashley, North Lawrence $84,500
Town of Massena: 0.11 acres, 27 Talcott Street, Virgil J. Love II and Alicia N. Love, Massena, sold to Isaac N. Rafter, Massena $70,000
Town of Louisville: 2.694 acres, beginning in northwesterly boundary of County Route 40 at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Brian R. Jeffery, Robert K. Morris and Dale A. Morris, Ransomville, sold to Matthew C. Snyder and Melissa A. Snyder, Massena $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 17, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 15 Spruce Street, Jeffrey C. Whelan and Carol R. Whelan, Massena, sold to Jangie Properties LLC, West Chazy $94,000
Town of DeKalb: 37 acres, off Maple Ridge Road, Marcy L. Bennett, Canton, sold to Thomas L’Esperance, Tupper Lake $4,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 68 State Street, Bog Oak LLC, Redwood, sold to Lisa M. Campbell, Heuvelton $94,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.43 acres, 9511 Five Mile Line Road, Ronald P. Plumadore III, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Shore, Norfolk $154,000
Town of Lisbon: 51.24 acres, beginning in north corner of lot 3 on westerly side of Old State Road, Marianne Bell, Clay, sold to Adam Merkley, Heuvelton; and Benjamin Merkley, Heuvelton $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 725 Riverside Avenue, Kori A. Larose, Ogdensburg, sold to Diana L. Sleight, Nampa, Idaho $134,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.91 acres, 315 Proctor Avenue, Thomas William Plimpton, trustee of William Hartman Plimpton and Sandra J. Plimpton Irrevocable Living Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to David Boyce and Melanie Enright, Houston, Texas $315,000
Town of Norfolk: 4.894 acres, beginning in easterly line of Route 56 at intersection with division between lands now or formerly of Timothy Gooshaw Jr. in the north and lands now or formerly of Stephen Trimm in the south, Stephen Trimm, Winthrop, sold to Primax Properties LLC, Charlotte, N.C. $195,000
Town of Russell: 6.1 acres, 352 Boyd Pond Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to John Caufield, East Syracuse $22,000
Town of Russell: 6.42 acres, 352 Boyd Pond Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Michael P. Ferris and Erin Ferris, Ogdensburg $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 18, 2022:
Town of Hammond: 5.45 acres, in lot 16, from southeast corner of Lucy J. Cardwell Farm, Nanette M. Cox, Thompson Falls, Mont., sold to Ebony Albright, New Castle, Del. $9,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of Colton Lane at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Jack and Irene Winch, Jaime D. Storie, Oswegatchie, sold to Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake $1,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.46 acres, beginning in westerly margin of Route 56 in north line of lands conveyed to John U. Duryea and Marie D. Duryea, Timothy Doyle, Colton, sold to Enos Miller, Hannawa Falls $30,000
Town of Stockholm: 14.15 acres, beginning in northwest of Route 11 and southeast of the Close Road, V. Sue Davis, Wilmington, N.C., sold to Keith Sapp and Tammy Sapp, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 55 Harbor Cove Drive, Stephen R. Spafford, Redwood, sold to Daniel O’Connell and Peggy O’Connell, Rochester $330,000
Town of Morristown: Unit 14, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverside Drive, David C. Munson, Binghamton; Eldon R. Munson Jr., Francestown, N.H.; and Beth J. Knect, Endwell, sold to William F. Prizer II and Kristine K. Forney, trustees of The Forney-Prizer Trust, Chapel Hill, N.C. $179,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 21, 2022:
Town of Lisbon: 0.7 acres, beginning on Taggart Road at intersection with southeasterly boundary of lands nor or formerly of Steven C. Nowell and Kelly L. Nowell, Randy Sabourin and Karen Sabourin, Lisbon, sold to Kyle Streeter, Lisbon $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 106 N. Main St., Stephen Somonski, Lake Ariel, Pa., sold to Devin J. Gardner, Massena $12,500
Town of Fine: 0.54 acres, 984 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Wayne Earl, Biloxi, Mo., sold to Ronda Williams and Trevor S. Williams, Star Lake $85,000
Town of Macomb: 112 acres, 2680 California Road, Arielle Wolter, Potsdam, sold to David C. Jenne and Bethany L. Gridley, Lindley $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 22, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 30.77 acres, beginning in northwest bounds of Route 11B from intersection with McIntyre Road, Henry J. Swartzentruber and Lizzie A. Swartzentruber, Potsdam, sold to Sam D. Gingerich and Amanda Gingerich, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 1, block 5, on map three, Warren F. Richards and Linda M. Richards, Massena, sold to Rickey L. Hamelin, Hogansburg $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 628 Main Street, Frary Asset Management LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Nancy C. Ladd, Wingate, N.C. $39,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 24 Circle Drive, Diego C. Nocetti and Luciana Echazu, Potsdam, sold to Russell C. Soule and Dr. Helen M. Soule, Portland, Maine $255,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, subdivision lots 13, 14 and 15 of lots 1, 2 and 3 in Park lot 1, Loren E. Beard and Nina A. Kerry, Ogdensburg, sold to Kaydee Management Service LLC, DeKalb Junction $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 74 North Main Street, Michael H. Cox, Massena, sold to Brent Earwicker and Virginia Earwicker, Bend, Ore. $52,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, Linden Street, Jesse D. Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Eric W. Howe, Ogdensburg; and Joseph W. Howe, Ogdensburg $7,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.33 acres, 813 to 815 Patterson Street, Patrick J. Brien, Ogdensburg, sold to Natashya M. Fraser, Watertown $75,000
