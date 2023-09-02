The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 9, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1526 State Street, WKGRE LLC, Watertown; and Legacy Commercial Stays LLC, Watertown, sold to Jeremy Romero, Watertown $226,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 5 Carnegie Bay Road, Helen Severson, Grapevine, Texas; and Rodney Irwin, Grapevine, Texas, sold to John T. Kielecki Jr. and Patricia B. Kielecki, Alexandria Bay $165,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Three parcels, 36821 Rock Beach Road West, Thomas H. Engle, Clayton, sold to Tracy K. Warfel and Allison L. Warfel, Gettysburg, Pa. $241,161
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.58 acres, 2373 Rock Bed Road, Gary J. Zuranski, Hernando, Fla., sold to William Wittman, Albion $17,000
Town of Adams: 0.933 acres, 15 West Church Street, Benjamin J. Clark and April L. Clark, Adams, sold to Vanessa L. Franco, Watertown $110,000
Town of Orleans: 0.3 acres, 19611 Collins Landing East, Dennis E. Wilson and Beth A. Wilson, Alexandria Bay, sold to Mark Andrew Yocum II and Lyndsey Yocum, Collegeville, Pa. $940,000
Town of Orleans: 5.759 acres, 33771 Shimel Road, Timothy R. Farrell Jr. and Ericka A. Farrell, LaFargeville, sold to Tyler J. Reome, Clayton $132,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 10, 2023:
Town of Champion: Parcel, 22131 Freedom Drive, Team OBS LLC, Williamsville, sold to DEVLOGIX LLC, Fort Myers, Fla. $260,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.01 acres, 46911 County Route 111, Sharon M. Kircher, Redwood, sold to Kyle M. Prouty and Miquela A. Prouty, Dexter $160,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, Ball Road and east of Ball Road, estate of Stanley E. Hall, by Satricia Rice, administratrix, Concord, Ohio, sold to Milk Street Dairy LLC, Woodville $15,000
Town of Rutland: 0.205 acres, 24396 Main Street, DJG Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to Edith Cross, Black River $36,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 11415/527 Circle Drive, Thomas Carney, Chaumont, executor of last will and testament of the late Lynda M. Carney, sold to Robert J. and Angela Meeks, Clayton $30,000
Town of Rutland: 0.1 acres, 24573 Back Street, Hoseah Njuguna, Alexandria Bay, sold to Maria Belen Baculima, Felts Mills $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 11, 2023:
Town of Pamelia: 3.697 acres, 22432 Route 11, Ryan A. Gwin, Charlotte, N.C.; and Leslie Gwin Hunt, Annapolis, Md., co-executor of estate of the late Betty Gwin, sold to 22432 Route 11 Property LLC, Buffalo $390,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.09 acres, 29019 County Route 6, Marshall L. Spies II and Tamara Spies, Dexter, sold to James W. Gibson Jr., Fayetteville $65,000
Town of Pamelia: 7.934 acres, southwest of Gould Roud, County Route 16, Brian Kampnich, Watertown, sold to Connor R. Purvis and Cheyenne L. Purvis, Watertown $5,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 15922 County Route 84, Ramco Inc., Adams Center, sold to Macey Lee Rabetoy, Mannsville $17,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 11 Main Street, Terry L. Simonton, Adams, sold to Kelly Anaya and Benjamin Anaya, Adams Center $100,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 109 Funny Cide Drive, B&T Construction & Masonry Inc., Watertown, sold to Kevin Pollock and Valerie Pollock, Sackets Harbor $38,000
Town of Brownville: 1.6 acres, 16548 Star Schoolhouse Road, William B. Pickett, Brownville, sold to Sharon Kirchner, Redwood $145,000
Town of Hounsfield: parcel, vacant lot, Military Road, Ragle Cash Buyers LLC, Orlando, Fla., sold to James D. Fischer and Noe Valbuena Parra, Tampa, Fla. $18,000
Town of Lyme: 2.43 acres, 26257 Three Mile Point Road, Michael J. Strader, Black River, sold to Anthony V. Lipani and Cheryl Lipani, Rochester $21,000
Town of Brownville: 0.33 acres, 21532 County Route 59, Richard Hoyt and Gertrude Hoyt, Rochester, sold to Water & Woods LLC, Ashland, Ohio $120,000
Town of LeRay: 1.304 acres, beginning in northerly road margin of Victory Land, running west, Ian L. Paddock and Robin M. Spies, Watertown, sold to Patrick Kenderish and Pierreca Kenderish, Watertown $197,000
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels, 15567/571 Foster Park Road, Robert D. Overton and Kathy L. Overton, Dexter, sold to Kyle Jay Overton and Karen G. McMahon, Dexter $350,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.987 acres, Carleton Island Road 2, Amy Burdick Turner, Santa Monica, Calif., sold to William T. Rankin, Lockport $130,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 426 Lincoln Street, David M. Forbes and Lenora K. Forbes, Watertown, sold to Jonathon Ross and Annalisa Ross-Carbonella, Surf City, N.C. $135,900
Town of Hounsfield: 0.233 acres, Monroe Street, Anthony D. Hanson and Rosemarie Hanson, Trumansburg, sold to Gabriel M. Nugent and Kathleen J. Nugent, Fayetteville $29,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 432 South James Street, Jeffrey Lawrence Williams and Jennifer Ann Williams, Chesterfield, Va., sold to Timothy J. Pawlak Jr. and Kaylee L. Pawlak, Watertown $166,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 14, 2023:
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 207 Main Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Huseyin Tunc, New York City $70,000
Town of Theresa: 5.9 acres, part of County Route 21, Mark Sears, Redwood, executor of last will and testament of the late Alice J. Sears, sold to Jeffrey R. Kirker and Lisa L. Kirker, Philadelphia $142,500
Town of Brownville: 0.11 acres, 117 Potter Avenue, Timothy G. Eiss and Lucille J. Eiss, Brownville, sold to Tyler Grieve and Alexandria Grieve, Clarksville, Tenn. $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.111 acres, 130 Charles Street, Kevin R. Murray and Andrea W. Murray, Watertown, sold to Erin Weldon, Watertown $177,000
Town of LeRay: 0.5 acres, 171 North Main Street, Joshua Carter, Black River, sold to Brian Paul Croushore, Wahiawa, Hawaii $222,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.53 acres, lot 7, northwest of Vollum Road, Lawler Realty LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Stephen C. Palin and Mary E. Palin, Jamesville $250,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 23619 Route 342, HSW Properties LLC, Rochester, sold to Creek Road Group LLC, Watertown $130,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, vacant lot, County Route 5, Sharon Rivenson Mark, Montvale, N.J., administrator of estate of the late Ivan Zitnik, sold to Richard O. Miles Jr. and Mary R. Miles, Chaumont $85,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 10, 2023:
Town of Diana: 7501 Campanys Point Road, Jeffrey R. Hirschey sold to Leah M. Schneider $1
Town of Greig: 7076 Eatonville Road, William C. Whiteman sold to David H. Whiteman $1
Village of Lowville: Two parcels, Clinton Street, Steven F. Bingle sold to Jelani Negron Baez $280,000
Town of Lowville: 5825 Number Four Road, Christmas Ventures LLC sold to EIP Enterprises Inc. $60,000
Town of Watson: 6819 Wetmore Road, Robert W.G. Dosztan sold to Matthew Aaron Black $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 11, 2023:
Village of Port Leyden: Two parcels, 3542 Mechanic Street, Edward Newvine sold to Paige Rivers $40,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 7006 Laura Street, Jean B. Beck sold to Jean Beck Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Montague: Parker Road, Gordon J. Yancey sold to John H. Scanlon $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 12, 2023:
Town of Greig: 5833 Greig Road, Louis A. Rosilio estate sold to Jody Lynn Compo $250,000
Town of Greig: 7440 Middle Road, Thomas P. Gunn sold to Carole A. Gunn $0
Town of Leyden: 2443 Thomas Road, Nancy Shaw sold to Amanda Kraeger $11
Town of West Turin: 4207 Cherry Street, Scott Howanietz sold to Lyle W. Carlisle $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 13, 2023:
Town of Greig: 7898 Cappy Road, Randall A. Clawson sold to Douglas A. Clapper $58,000
Village of Port Leyden: Two parcels, 3542 Mechanic Street, Edward Newvine sold to Paige Rivers $40,000
Town of Leyden: 3120 East Road, Melanie Ielfield sold to U.S. Bank National Association $65,000
Village of Lowville: 5437 Stowe Street, Bradley J. Forbus sold to John R. Szijarto $85,000
Town of Watson: 7219 Number Four Road, Jane Farney sold to Michael T. Farney $0
Town of Watson: 6306 Stewart Lane Extension, Thomas P. Turck sold to Virgil E. Taylor $79,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 14, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 5741 Meadow Lane, Christmas & Associates Inc. sold to Kirk A. King $12,995
Town of Denmark: 10490 East Road, Jessica Baldwin sold to Angela Groff $11
Town of Greig: 6718 Otter Creek Road, Maynard Olmstead sold to Kaitlyn Marie Valenti $0
Town of Lowville: Two parcels, Number Four Road, North Country Ag LLC sold to FLDS Realty LLC $0
Town of Osceola: Milk Road, Peter E. Hawkes sold to Aldo Iacovo $24,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 17, 2023:
Village of Croghan: 9847 Route 812, Philip A. Brown sold to Zackary P. Brown $1
Town of Croghan : 8338 Fish Creek Road, Allan C. Shaw sold to Michael A. Shaw $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6169 Blue Street, Keith F. McDonald sold to Theodore Garman $145,000
Town of Turin: 5883 Gomer Hill Road, JoAnn M. Maring sold to Maring First Party Special Need $1
Town of Watson: Baldwin Road, Kevin B. Roggie sold to Evan M. Walter $28,500
Village of Constableville: 5829 High Street, Ronald Klossner sold to Alan F. Klossner $1
