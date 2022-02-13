Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 31:
Town of Theresa: 0.52 acres, 28230 Silver Street Road, Janine Ridley, Jamesville, sold to James Steven Wilson, Theresa $1
Village of Mannsville: 0.45 acres, 116 Lilac Park Drive, Christina E. Stone, Watertown, as referee for Deborah B. Spencer, sold to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va. $121,742
Town of Henderson: Two parcels totaling 0.24 acres, 14277 County Route 123, Terry F. Gillespie, Henderson Harbor, sold to Christopher Clement and Teri D. Clement, Rochester $208,000
Village of Adams: 0.46 acres, 12 Roberts St., Diane Bishop Smith, Cary, N.C., and Sally E. Jerome, Adams, sold to Kortney Fulkerson, Henderson $105,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.46 acres, North of Sheridan Street, George M. Lucas, Bath, as executor of the George Morris Lucas estate, sold to Town of Pamelia $0
Town of Watertown: 5.06 acres, 16448 Deer Run Road, Steven G. Knight, Watertown, sold to Elizabeth Mathew, Watertown $620,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.21 acres, Fitchette Road, Richard A. Bartlett and Maureen L. Bartlett, LaFargeville, sold to Robert E. Kerwin III, LaFargeville $1
Town of Champion: 1.2 acres, 25301 Stewart Drive, Mark W. Smith, Alexandria Bay, sold to John L. Shetler and Megan R. Shetler, Champion $155,000
Town of Henderson: 0.97 acres, North Schoolhouse Road, Garry V. Jones, Henderson, sold to Robert J. Rogers and Elaine M. Rogers, Henderson $5,000
Town of Wilna: 3 acres, 39489 State Route 126, Janice J. McMahon, Carthage and Kelly O’Dell, Copenhagen, as trustees of the Kenneth O’Dell Irrevocable Trust, sold to Jordan A. McAvoy, Carthage $87,500
Town of Antwerp: 26.03 acres, County Route 28, John L. Shetler, Black River, sold to Luke Martin, Antwerp $52,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 1:
Village of Chaumont: 2.1 acres, 11329 Circle Drive, Windchime Holding LLC, Chaumont, sold to Mandewatton LLC, Cape Vincent $50,000
Town of Ellisburg: 10.2 acres, U.S. Route 81, Jeffrey L. Ostlund, Watertown, sold to A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $5,000
Town of Watertown: 5.04 acres, 16451 Deer Run Road, Walter Dodard and Berline Vilceus-Dodard, Watertown, sold to Steven DiMatteo and Marianne DiMatteo, Watertown $715,000
Town of Clayton: 0.89 acres, 16316 Grenell Island, Nicholas Jerge, Buffalo, sold to Michelle Huie, Christopher Volk and Kyle Volk, Missoula, Mont. $585,000
Village of Black River: 2.1 acres, 213/217 S. Main St., John A. Cooper Jr., Black River, sold to Ryan Ward and Sarah Ward, Watertown $151,000
Town of Orleans: 1.7 acres, 46403 Crow Island, Linda M. Dombrowski, Thousand Island Park, sold to Laurent Chevreau and Heather Chevreau, Chicago, Ill. $200,000
Town of Adams: 7.66 acres, 15993 County Route 76, Jedfrey A. Welch, Adams Center and Kimberly A. Welch, Wellesley Island, sold to Mark Joseph Phillips and Samantha Denae Phillips, Adams Center $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 706 Cooper St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Sunrise Horizons LLC, Theresa $66,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 2:
Village of Dexter: 0.29 acres, 611 Brown St., Margaret L. Kidder, Dexter, sold to Julie E. Bruce, Dexter $125,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.85 acres, 8789 N. Main St., Andrew G. Modica and Stacy L. Modica, Corbin, Ky., sold to Natalie Cole, Watertown $170,000
Town of Orleans: 1.31 acres, 21101 Buttermilk Flat Road, Mark G. Gebo, Clayton, as executor of the Robert J. Eveleigh estate, sold to April Brown, LaFargeville $123,000
Town of Henderson: 5.67 acres, West of Bishop Street, John J. Behan and Cynthia A. Behan, Saratoga Springs, sold to Matthew Dowker, Mannsville $10,000
Town of Orleans: 0.46 acres, 45611 Lake of the Isles, Sandra M. Park, Johnson City, sold to Sheila Parkes Smith and Donald J. Smith, Wellesley Island $37,500
Town of Watertown: 5.6 acres, 20871/20873 County Route 63, James Martin Lee and Cynthia Marie Lee, Redwood, sold to Jerome A. Sherman and Catherine E. Sherman, Watertown $425,000
Town of Watertown: 84.43 acres, Northwest of County Route 63, James Martin Lee, Redwood, sold to Jerome A. Sherman and Catherine E. Sherman, Watertown $1
Town of Watertown: 17.25 acres, Northwest of County Route 63, James Martin Lee, Redwood, sold to Jerome A. Sherman and Catherine E. Sherman, Watertown $1
Village of Deferiet: 0.14 acres, 61 Anderson Ave., Timothy P. Vanhouter, LeRoy, sold to Haddie H. Sauer and Tyler E. Sauer, Carthage $10,900
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 235-237 Central St., Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for Christina Sabers, sold to Morgan Stanley Mortgage Loan Trust, Greenwood Village, Colo. $98,876
Town of Clayton: 0.56 acres, 15200 Evergreen Lane, Michael T. Kowalow and Tammy J. Kowalow, Clayton, sold to Charles G. Caprara and Maureen A. Caprara, Clayton $395,000
Town of Champion: 2.58 acres, 35477 State Route 26, Tammy R. Arnold, Harrisville and Lori A. Turck, Castorland, sold to Loren F. Bush Jr. and Margaret C. Bush, Carthage $52,500
Town of Alexandria: 5.09 acres, 47959 County Route 1, Scott M. Felder, Jacksonville, Fla. and Dean A. Heath, Redwood, as executors of the Paul A. Felder estate, sold to Mary Ellen Nelson, Redwood $0
Town of Brownville: 110.3 acres, County Route 54, Dean A. Wilkie, Clayton, as administrator of the Jasper R. Wilkie estate, sold to Michael Becker and Melissa Becker, Watertown $120,000
Village of Clayton: 0.18 acres, 300 Swart Ave., Daniel Murray, Clayton, sold to Matthew B. Bass, Alexandria Bay $89,000
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels: 1) 11.2 acres, 1376/1378 State Route 3; 2) 3 acres, 393 State Route 3, Quinn Properties LLC, Adams, sold to Brudog LLC, Mannsville $180,000
Village of Brownville: 0.48 acres, 121 Patrician Lane, David N. Christensen, Harker Heights, Texas, sold to Jake Kahoe, Watertown $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 3:
Town of Clayton: 9.4 acres, State Route 12E, Patrick L. Bouchard and Laurie A. Bouchard, Clayton, sold to Peter Remington and Elizabeth Remington, Vero Beach, Fla. $120,000
Town of Rutland: 1.12 acres, 26492 Ridge Road,Kevin M. Converse, Watertown, sold to Christopher Gunter and Heather Johnson, Cameron, N.C. $235,000
Village of Alexandria Bay and Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.01 acre, 21 Harbor Villas, Robert J. Rayo and Susan L. Rayo, Baldwinsville, sold to Salvatore Scarfalloto and Diane R. Scarfalloto, Honesdale, Pa. $275,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.68 acres, 27783 County Route 179, Thomas G. Hockin, Chaumont, sold to George D. Patterson and Arianna Patterson, Hephzibah, Ga. $324,000
Town of Theresa: 5.05 acres, Moon Lake Road, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Alan J. Bush and Elizabeth A. Bush, Black River $89,900
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 136 Franklin St., Van Duzee Street Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown $102,885
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.21 acres, 130 Highland Ave.; 2) 0.21 acres, 132 Highland Ave., Barry R. Smith, Gouverneur, sold to Jonathan A. Brown, Oswego $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 4:
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 124 Franklin St., Johnson Family Real Property LLC, Watertown, sold to Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown $247,115
Town of Henderson: 0.57 acres, 8102 Fargo Road, Judith L. Henchen, Henderson, as executor of the Robert G. Henchen estate, sold to Brendan Whitney and Leani Spinner, Henderson $180,000
Town of Theresa: 16 acres, 30509 County Route 194, Samuel Jay Love and Kolbee N. Love, Theresa, sold to Melissa Munoz and Roberto Munoz, Fort Drum $350,000
Town of Wilna: 1.92 acres, 40047 Rogers Crossing Road, Joyce I. Becker, Carthage, sold to Florence A. Hare and Robert L. Hare, APO AE $175,000
Town of Brownville: 5 acres, 26145 Perch Lake Road, Sean M. Griffin, Rineyville, Ky., sold to Justin Selley and Morgan Selley, Watertown $185,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 22:
Town of Diana: 14379 Maple St., Bradford W. Pratt, sold to Aubrey Stieg $33,500
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Kristin Reese, sold to Steven H. Gregg $1
Town of Leyden: 2638 State Route 12, Gary F. Niedzielski, sold to Kathryn L. Best $0
Town of New Bremen: 6116 Patty St., Matthew J. Crampton, sold to Ila M. Taylor $265,000
Town of Watson: 6408 Crestview Drive, Michael Craig, sold to Thomas J. Fulmer $265,000
Town of Watson: 7209 Number Four Road, Ryan M. Sauer, sold to Aaron R. Zehr $70,000
Town of Watson: 6872 Number Four Road, Mary A. Albertson estate, sold to Mick Lee $51,250
Town of Watson: 6368 George Hill Road, Karel J. Ambroz, sold to Kevin E. Smith $65,000
Town of Watson: 7808 Stony Lake Road, Karl A. Muncy, sold to Melinda Cobb $48,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 23:
Town of Martinsburg: 6070 Tiffany Road, Terry A. McClelland, sold to Kevin Groff $240,000
Town of Turin: 4099 East Road, Tracy L. Rockwell, sold to Corey J. Dosztan $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 24:
Town of Diana: Cherry Knoll Road, Harry S. Phelps, sold to Annette M. Smith $1
Town of Greig: 5422 N. Shore Road, Edward T. Wurz, sold to WFC2 Property Management $11
Town of Lyonsdale: 9543 Moose River Road, Wilfred Mayer, sold to Golden Meadows NY LLC $36,500
Town of Martinsburg: 6573 State Route 12, Anthony Young, as administrator of the Matthew S. Young estate, sold to Alexander S. Hoffert $130,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6573 State Route 12, Tina Zehr, sold to Alexander S. Hoffert $130,000
Town of New Bremen: 8387 Van Amber Road, Merritt L. Jones, sold to Kaylee R. Kreft $180,000
Town of Osceola: 634 Redfield Road, Limestone Ridge LLC, sold to William J. Tiernan $49,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 29:
Town of Diana: Kimballs Mill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Michael A. Thompson $25,995
Town of Diana: Kimballs Mill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Michael A. Thompson $39,995
Town of Diana: 5691 Old State Road, John Kelsey, sold to SJ Northern Escape LLC $525,000
Town of New Bremen: 9425 Artz Road, Pamela A. Hanno, sold to Troy T. Bennett $17,500
Town of West Turin: 4045 Page Road, Ernest G. Wiard, sold to Donald Fuerst $55,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 30:
Town of Diana: Jerden Falls Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to Kimberly J. Wolverton $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 18, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 124 Jefferson Avenue, Scott Akey, Massena, sold to Jeffery E. Kearns and Crystal L. Kearns, Massena $30,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 170 Skyes Road, Wendy Linette Nash, Canton, sold to Kathy J. Porter, Liverpool $189,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 36A Cold Brook Drive, Thomas E. Thomas, Walker, La., sold to Cynthia Marie Kalencki, Zachary, La.; Lorie Ann White, Walker, La.; and Melissa Marie Moore, South Colton $75,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 55 East Main Street, W. Scott O’Connell and Susan J. O’Connell, Amherst, N.H., sold to Sara E. Olin, Canton $113,500
Town of Parishville: 2.68 acres, 97 Allen Falls Road, Eric C. Oney and Sondra Oney, Potsdam, sold to Jesse Francis Quealy and Megan Marie Oney, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Clifton: 0.107 acres, 35 Elm Street West, Dianne K. Brotherton, Newton Falls; and Angela J. Holloway, executrix of James F. Brotherton estate, Weaver, Ala., sold to Equity & Help Inc., Clearwater, Fla. $23,000
Town of Macomb: 14.12 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road, from southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Alden G. Boulerice and Linda L. Boulerice, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Elisha J. Oliver and Callie L. Collier, Watertown $35,000
Town of Waddington: 0.753 acres, 11643 Route 37, John Austin and Kristen Austin, Lisbon, sold to Robert F. Ingersoll, DePeyster $156,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.18 acres, 87 Grove Street, Gary V. Roberts and Nancy L. Roberts, Massena, sold to Diane M. Miller and William B. Miller, Gouverneur $25,500
Town of DeKalb: 2.78 acres, beginning on Welch Road at westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Cory S. Garrison, Kevin Langtry, Massena, sold to Cory S. Garrison, Richville $2,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 3 Prospect Street, Thomas Nesbitt and Ellen M. Nesbitt, Norwood, sold to Robert M. Myers and Betsy R. Myers, Norwood $117,500
Town of Canton: 6.5 acres, 29 Churchill Street, Phyllis J. Coffey, Canton, sold to Shawn Delorme, Rensselaer Falls $44,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 408 Oak Point Road, David R. Furgison and Sherry A. Furgison, Hammond, sold to Donald A. Ceresoli Jr. and Joy L. Ceresoli, Hammond $15,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.88 acres, Sparrow Hawk Point Road, Aimee M. Dean, Lisbon, sold to Danny M. Devlin and Bonnie A. Devlin, West Springfield, Mass. $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 19, 2021:
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 0.21 acres; Parcel 2: 0.14 acres; Parcel 3: Lot 68 of Sunny View Addition; and Parcel 4: Lot 67 in Sunny View Addition, 12 Forest View Road, Karlton P. Pryce Sr., executor of estate of Edgar L. Pryce, Star Lake, sold to Dale F. Barker, Gouverneur $54,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 2 South Canton Road, Herbert W. Seymour and Sharon A. Seymour, Clayton, sold to Martin L. Tremblay and Shirley Tremblay, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.25 acres, 12 Pine Street, Alexandria L. Martin, Massena, sold to Lori M. Apple, Aurora, Ill. $98,000
Town of Hammond: 0.05 acres, 204 and 46B Dillon Point Road, Edward W. Schultz and Linda M. Schultz, Bridgeport, sold to Ralph E. Dickinson and Jennifer L. Dickinson, Holley $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 13.16 acres, 55 Scott Road, Susan M. English, Hammond, sold to Joshua Hitsman and Chelsey Duprey, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.55 acres, 49 County Route 28, Shelley R. Grant-Robinson, Ogdensburg; and Todd Grant, Pensacola, Fla., sold to Brooke Briscoe, Liverpool $150,000
Town of Hopkinton: 0.36 acres, 100 Young Road, Robert J. Halford and Carolynn L. Stiles-Halford, West Stockholm, sold to Gregary J. Butler and Lori A. Butler, Norwood $244,000
Town of Morristown: 4.51 acres, beginning on Scotch Bush Road from intersection with Route 37, Gina L. Chambers, Watertown, sold to Colin Sayer, Ogdensburg $12,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 9 Circle Drive, Doris Walls, State College, Pa., executrix of last will and testament of the late Josip Kratohvil, Potsdam, sold to Ka Ho Leung and Modi Wang, Potsdam $168,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 18,600 square feet of land, 6155 Route 37, Francis A. Scheer, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew A. Tessmer and Kathleen Tessmer, Ogdensburg $405,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 22, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 510 Rensselaer Avenue, Ronnie M. VanHouse and Lynda L. VanHouse, co-trustees of The VanHouse Family Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Alexander Arruda, Rensselaer Falls $58,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 9377 Five Mile Line Road, Karen M. LaFave, Ogdensburg, sold to Jennifer Woods, Lisbon $165,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.33 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of Cambray Street at southerly corner of lot 51, Joseph P. Cummings and Aimee L. Cummings, Bentonville, Va., sold to Frederick J. Resch, Gouverneur $1,500
Town of Lisbon: 28.36 acres, beginning on County Route 28 at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Richard T. Ladouceur, Christopher H. O’Brian and David O’Brian, Lisbon, sold to Knollwood Farms, Lisbon $200,000
Town of Macomb: Three parcels, 38 Thorntons Lane and Black Lake Road, Louis W. Thornton, Star Lake, sold to Jon W. Huckle and Bridget L. Huckle, Canton $15,000
Town of Hopkinton: 1.4 acres, 752 Converse Road, Benjamin L. McAllister and Lauren R. McAllister, Fort Jackson, sold to Craig W. Donovan and Kathleen M. Donovan, Nicholville $110,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, off Stowe Bay Road, Ronald R. Gotham and Sharon E. Gotham, South Colton; Cheryl M. Thomas, Colton; Jeffrey L. Ford, Jericho Center, Vt.; and Jerry M. Ford and Sherri L. Andrews-Ford, Milton, Vt., sold to Joseph M. Taylor and Erika Taylor, Baldwinsville $22,000
Town of Waddington: 0.17 acres, off Franklin Road, Lawrence W. Thomas, Venus, Fla., sold to Roger Paradis and Anita Sochia, Potsdam $3,500
Town of Massena: 0.149 acres, 26 Grove Street, Phillip Lee Martin, Colchester, Vt., sold to Judy Jascot, Massena $83,000
Town of Parishville: 101.29 acres, beginning at intersection of Picketville Road and woods running westerly, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Lisa K. Clothier, Potsdam $80,000
Town of Louisville: 1.45 acres, portion of parcel 2844, Jon-Paul Faucher and Katie Curran Faucher, Massena, sold to Robert D. Cook and Carolyn Cook, Loudon, Tenn. $75,000
Town of Norfolk: 27.28 acres, beginning on Stark Road at intersection with southeasterly corner of Jas. Cinnamon lot, Scott Kerr, Massena, sold to Robert Stickney and Anthony Adams, Massena $30,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, beginning on Schoolhouse Road from northerline line of mile square 21, Daniel P. Hayden and Susan Hayden, Canton, sold to Kathleen M. Murphy, Canton $23,000
Town of Russell: 25.88 acres, beginning on Forbes Road at northwest corner of lands conveyed to Cocuzza, Keith Kittredge, South Burlington, Vt.; and Thomas Zoufaly, Manchester Center, Vt., sold to Danny Lee White and Agnes Mary White, Russell $35,000
Town of Lisbon: 11.11 acres, 6281 County Route 10, Daniel J. Hitsman, Lisbon, sold to Jacob C. Frego, Madrid $205,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 1707 Route 11B, Julie A. Simpson, Potsdam, sold to Grant S. Anderson, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 43 Judson Street, Jennifer L. Sovde, Canton; and Myles J. Gustafson, Canton, sold to David C. Ludwig and Nicole L. Ludwig, Lincoln, Vt. $165,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.