The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 31:

Town of Theresa: 0.52 acres, 28230 Silver Street Road, Janine Ridley, Jamesville, sold to James Steven Wilson, Theresa $1

Village of Mannsville: 0.45 acres, 116 Lilac Park Drive, Christina E. Stone, Watertown, as referee for Deborah B. Spencer, sold to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va. $121,742

Town of Henderson: Two parcels totaling 0.24 acres, 14277 County Route 123, Terry F. Gillespie, Henderson Harbor, sold to Christopher Clement and Teri D. Clement, Rochester $208,000

Village of Adams: 0.46 acres, 12 Roberts St., Diane Bishop Smith, Cary, N.C., and Sally E. Jerome, Adams, sold to Kortney Fulkerson, Henderson $105,000

Town of Pamelia: 0.46 acres, North of Sheridan Street, George M. Lucas, Bath, as executor of the George Morris Lucas estate, sold to Town of Pamelia $0

Town of Watertown: 5.06 acres, 16448 Deer Run Road, Steven G. Knight, Watertown, sold to Elizabeth Mathew, Watertown $620,000

Town of Alexandria: 3.21 acres, Fitchette Road, Richard A. Bartlett and Maureen L. Bartlett, LaFargeville, sold to Robert E. Kerwin III, LaFargeville $1

Town of Champion: 1.2 acres, 25301 Stewart Drive, Mark W. Smith, Alexandria Bay, sold to John L. Shetler and Megan R. Shetler, Champion $155,000

Town of Henderson: 0.97 acres, North Schoolhouse Road, Garry V. Jones, Henderson, sold to Robert J. Rogers and Elaine M. Rogers, Henderson $5,000

Town of Wilna: 3 acres, 39489 State Route 126, Janice J. McMahon, Carthage and Kelly O’Dell, Copenhagen, as trustees of the Kenneth O’Dell Irrevocable Trust, sold to Jordan A. McAvoy, Carthage $87,500

Town of Antwerp: 26.03 acres, County Route 28, John L. Shetler, Black River, sold to Luke Martin, Antwerp $52,000

The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 1:

Village of Chaumont: 2.1 acres, 11329 Circle Drive, Windchime Holding LLC, Chaumont, sold to Mandewatton LLC, Cape Vincent $50,000

Town of Ellisburg: 10.2 acres, U.S. Route 81, Jeffrey L. Ostlund, Watertown, sold to A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $5,000

Town of Watertown: 5.04 acres, 16451 Deer Run Road, Walter Dodard and Berline Vilceus-Dodard, Watertown, sold to Steven DiMatteo and Marianne DiMatteo, Watertown $715,000

Town of Clayton: 0.89 acres, 16316 Grenell Island, Nicholas Jerge, Buffalo, sold to Michelle Huie, Christopher Volk and Kyle Volk, Missoula, Mont. $585,000

Village of Black River: 2.1 acres, 213/217 S. Main St., John A. Cooper Jr., Black River, sold to Ryan Ward and Sarah Ward, Watertown $151,000

Town of Orleans: 1.7 acres, 46403 Crow Island, Linda M. Dombrowski, Thousand Island Park, sold to Laurent Chevreau and Heather Chevreau, Chicago, Ill. $200,000

Town of Adams: 7.66 acres, 15993 County Route 76, Jedfrey A. Welch, Adams Center and Kimberly A. Welch, Wellesley Island, sold to Mark Joseph Phillips and Samantha Denae Phillips, Adams Center $250,000

City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 706 Cooper St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Sunrise Horizons LLC, Theresa $66,900

The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 2:

Village of Dexter: 0.29 acres, 611 Brown St., Margaret L. Kidder, Dexter, sold to Julie E. Bruce, Dexter $125,000

Village of Evans Mills: 0.85 acres, 8789 N. Main St., Andrew G. Modica and Stacy L. Modica, Corbin, Ky., sold to Natalie Cole, Watertown $170,000

Town of Orleans: 1.31 acres, 21101 Buttermilk Flat Road, Mark G. Gebo, Clayton, as executor of the Robert J. Eveleigh estate, sold to April Brown, LaFargeville $123,000

Town of Henderson: 5.67 acres, West of Bishop Street, John J. Behan and Cynthia A. Behan, Saratoga Springs, sold to Matthew Dowker, Mannsville $10,000

Town of Orleans: 0.46 acres, 45611 Lake of the Isles, Sandra M. Park, Johnson City, sold to Sheila Parkes Smith and Donald J. Smith, Wellesley Island $37,500

Town of Watertown: 5.6 acres, 20871/20873 County Route 63, James Martin Lee and Cynthia Marie Lee, Redwood, sold to Jerome A. Sherman and Catherine E. Sherman, Watertown $425,000

Town of Watertown: 84.43 acres, Northwest of County Route 63, James Martin Lee, Redwood, sold to Jerome A. Sherman and Catherine E. Sherman, Watertown $1

Town of Watertown: 17.25 acres, Northwest of County Route 63, James Martin Lee, Redwood, sold to Jerome A. Sherman and Catherine E. Sherman, Watertown $1

Village of Deferiet: 0.14 acres, 61 Anderson Ave., Timothy P. Vanhouter, LeRoy, sold to Haddie H. Sauer and Tyler E. Sauer, Carthage $10,900

City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 235-237 Central St., Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for Christina Sabers, sold to Morgan Stanley Mortgage Loan Trust, Greenwood Village, Colo. $98,876

Town of Clayton: 0.56 acres, 15200 Evergreen Lane, Michael T. Kowalow and Tammy J. Kowalow, Clayton, sold to Charles G. Caprara and Maureen A. Caprara, Clayton $395,000

Town of Champion: 2.58 acres, 35477 State Route 26, Tammy R. Arnold, Harrisville and Lori A. Turck, Castorland, sold to Loren F. Bush Jr. and Margaret C. Bush, Carthage $52,500

Town of Alexandria: 5.09 acres, 47959 County Route 1, Scott M. Felder, Jacksonville, Fla. and Dean A. Heath, Redwood, as executors of the Paul A. Felder estate, sold to Mary Ellen Nelson, Redwood $0

Town of Brownville: 110.3 acres, County Route 54, Dean A. Wilkie, Clayton, as administrator of the Jasper R. Wilkie estate, sold to Michael Becker and Melissa Becker, Watertown $120,000

Village of Clayton: 0.18 acres, 300 Swart Ave., Daniel Murray, Clayton, sold to Matthew B. Bass, Alexandria Bay $89,000

Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels: 1) 11.2 acres, 1376/1378 State Route 3; 2) 3 acres, 393 State Route 3, Quinn Properties LLC, Adams, sold to Brudog LLC, Mannsville $180,000

Village of Brownville: 0.48 acres, 121 Patrician Lane, David N. Christensen, Harker Heights, Texas, sold to Jake Kahoe, Watertown $300,000

The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 3:

Town of Clayton: 9.4 acres, State Route 12E, Patrick L. Bouchard and Laurie A. Bouchard, Clayton, sold to Peter Remington and Elizabeth Remington, Vero Beach, Fla. $120,000

Town of Rutland: 1.12 acres, 26492 Ridge Road,Kevin M. Converse, Watertown, sold to Christopher Gunter and Heather Johnson, Cameron, N.C. $235,000

Village of Alexandria Bay and Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.01 acre, 21 Harbor Villas, Robert J. Rayo and Susan L. Rayo, Baldwinsville, sold to Salvatore Scarfalloto and Diane R. Scarfalloto, Honesdale, Pa. $275,000

Village of Chaumont: 0.68 acres, 27783 County Route 179, Thomas G. Hockin, Chaumont, sold to George D. Patterson and Arianna Patterson, Hephzibah, Ga. $324,000

Town of Theresa: 5.05 acres, Moon Lake Road, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Alan J. Bush and Elizabeth A. Bush, Black River $89,900

City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 136 Franklin St., Van Duzee Street Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown $102,885

City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.21 acres, 130 Highland Ave.; 2) 0.21 acres, 132 Highland Ave., Barry R. Smith, Gouverneur, sold to Jonathan A. Brown, Oswego $125,000

The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 4:

City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 124 Franklin St., Johnson Family Real Property LLC, Watertown, sold to Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown $247,115

Town of Henderson: 0.57 acres, 8102 Fargo Road, Judith L. Henchen, Henderson, as executor of the Robert G. Henchen estate, sold to Brendan Whitney and Leani Spinner, Henderson $180,000

Town of Theresa: 16 acres, 30509 County Route 194, Samuel Jay Love and Kolbee N. Love, Theresa, sold to Melissa Munoz and Roberto Munoz, Fort Drum $350,000

Town of Wilna: 1.92 acres, 40047 Rogers Crossing Road, Joyce I. Becker, Carthage, sold to Florence A. Hare and Robert L. Hare, APO AE $175,000

Town of Brownville: 5 acres, 26145 Perch Lake Road, Sean M. Griffin, Rineyville, Ky., sold to Justin Selley and Morgan Selley, Watertown $185,500

The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 22:

Town of Diana: 14379 Maple St., Bradford W. Pratt, sold to Aubrey Stieg $33,500

Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Kristin Reese, sold to Steven H. Gregg $1

Town of Leyden: 2638 State Route 12, Gary F. Niedzielski, sold to Kathryn L. Best $0

Town of New Bremen: 6116 Patty St., Matthew J. Crampton, sold to Ila M. Taylor $265,000

Town of Watson: 6408 Crestview Drive, Michael Craig, sold to Thomas J. Fulmer $265,000

Town of Watson: 7209 Number Four Road, Ryan M. Sauer, sold to Aaron R. Zehr $70,000

Town of Watson: 6872 Number Four Road, Mary A. Albertson estate, sold to Mick Lee $51,250

Town of Watson: 6368 George Hill Road, Karel J. Ambroz, sold to Kevin E. Smith $65,000

Town of Watson: 7808 Stony Lake Road, Karl A. Muncy, sold to Melinda Cobb $48,000

The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 23:

Town of Martinsburg: 6070 Tiffany Road, Terry A. McClelland, sold to Kevin Groff $240,000

Town of Turin: 4099 East Road, Tracy L. Rockwell, sold to Corey J. Dosztan $120,000

The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 24:

Town of Diana: Cherry Knoll Road, Harry S. Phelps, sold to Annette M. Smith $1

Town of Greig: 5422 N. Shore Road, Edward T. Wurz, sold to WFC2 Property Management $11

Town of Lyonsdale: 9543 Moose River Road, Wilfred Mayer, sold to Golden Meadows NY LLC $36,500

Town of Martinsburg: 6573 State Route 12, Anthony Young, as administrator of the Matthew S. Young estate, sold to Alexander S. Hoffert $130,000

Town of Martinsburg: 6573 State Route 12, Tina Zehr, sold to Alexander S. Hoffert $130,000

Town of New Bremen: 8387 Van Amber Road, Merritt L. Jones, sold to Kaylee R. Kreft $180,000

Town of Osceola: 634 Redfield Road, Limestone Ridge LLC, sold to William J. Tiernan $49,900

The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 29:

Town of Diana: Kimballs Mill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Michael A. Thompson $25,995

Town of Diana: Kimballs Mill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Michael A. Thompson $39,995

Town of Diana: 5691 Old State Road, John Kelsey, sold to SJ Northern Escape LLC $525,000

Town of New Bremen: 9425 Artz Road, Pamela A. Hanno, sold to Troy T. Bennett $17,500

Town of West Turin: 4045 Page Road, Ernest G. Wiard, sold to Donald Fuerst $55,000

The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 30:

Town of Diana: Jerden Falls Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to Kimberly J. Wolverton $18,000

The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 18, 2021:

Town of Massena: Parcel, 124 Jefferson Avenue, Scott Akey, Massena, sold to Jeffery E. Kearns and Crystal L. Kearns, Massena $30,000

Town of Canton: Parcel, 170 Skyes Road, Wendy Linette Nash, Canton, sold to Kathy J. Porter, Liverpool $189,000

Town of Colton: Parcel, 36A Cold Brook Drive, Thomas E. Thomas, Walker, La., sold to Cynthia Marie Kalencki, Zachary, La.; Lorie Ann White, Walker, La.; and Melissa Marie Moore, South Colton $75,000

Town of Canton: Parcel, 55 East Main Street, W. Scott O’Connell and Susan J. O’Connell, Amherst, N.H., sold to Sara E. Olin, Canton $113,500

Town of Parishville: 2.68 acres, 97 Allen Falls Road, Eric C. Oney and Sondra Oney, Potsdam, sold to Jesse Francis Quealy and Megan Marie Oney, Potsdam $50,000

Town of Clifton: 0.107 acres, 35 Elm Street West, Dianne K. Brotherton, Newton Falls; and Angela J. Holloway, executrix of James F. Brotherton estate, Weaver, Ala., sold to Equity & Help Inc., Clearwater, Fla. $23,000

Town of Macomb: 14.12 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road, from southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Alden G. Boulerice and Linda L. Boulerice, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Elisha J. Oliver and Callie L. Collier, Watertown $35,000

Town of Waddington: 0.753 acres, 11643 Route 37, John Austin and Kristen Austin, Lisbon, sold to Robert F. Ingersoll, DePeyster $156,000

Town of Gouverneur: 0.18 acres, 87 Grove Street, Gary V. Roberts and Nancy L. Roberts, Massena, sold to Diane M. Miller and William B. Miller, Gouverneur $25,500

Town of DeKalb: 2.78 acres, beginning on Welch Road at westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Cory S. Garrison, Kevin Langtry, Massena, sold to Cory S. Garrison, Richville $2,000

Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 3 Prospect Street, Thomas Nesbitt and Ellen M. Nesbitt, Norwood, sold to Robert M. Myers and Betsy R. Myers, Norwood $117,500

Town of Canton: 6.5 acres, 29 Churchill Street, Phyllis J. Coffey, Canton, sold to Shawn Delorme, Rensselaer Falls $44,000

Town of Hammond: Parcel, 408 Oak Point Road, David R. Furgison and Sherry A. Furgison, Hammond, sold to Donald A. Ceresoli Jr. and Joy L. Ceresoli, Hammond $15,000

Town of Lisbon: 1.88 acres, Sparrow Hawk Point Road, Aimee M. Dean, Lisbon, sold to Danny M. Devlin and Bonnie A. Devlin, West Springfield, Mass. $23,000

The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 19, 2021:

Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 0.21 acres; Parcel 2: 0.14 acres; Parcel 3: Lot 68 of Sunny View Addition; and Parcel 4: Lot 67 in Sunny View Addition, 12 Forest View Road, Karlton P. Pryce Sr., executor of estate of Edgar L. Pryce, Star Lake, sold to Dale F. Barker, Gouverneur $54,500

Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 2 South Canton Road, Herbert W. Seymour and Sharon A. Seymour, Clayton, sold to Martin L. Tremblay and Shirley Tremblay, Potsdam $30,000

Town of Massena: 0.25 acres, 12 Pine Street, Alexandria L. Martin, Massena, sold to Lori M. Apple, Aurora, Ill. $98,000

Town of Hammond: 0.05 acres, 204 and 46B Dillon Point Road, Edward W. Schultz and Linda M. Schultz, Bridgeport, sold to Ralph E. Dickinson and Jennifer L. Dickinson, Holley $50,000

Town of Lisbon: 13.16 acres, 55 Scott Road, Susan M. English, Hammond, sold to Joshua Hitsman and Chelsey Duprey, Ogdensburg $70,000

Town of Lisbon: 0.55 acres, 49 County Route 28, Shelley R. Grant-Robinson, Ogdensburg; and Todd Grant, Pensacola, Fla., sold to Brooke Briscoe, Liverpool $150,000

Town of Hopkinton: 0.36 acres, 100 Young Road, Robert J. Halford and Carolynn L. Stiles-Halford, West Stockholm, sold to Gregary J. Butler and Lori A. Butler, Norwood $244,000

Town of Morristown: 4.51 acres, beginning on Scotch Bush Road from intersection with Route 37, Gina L. Chambers, Watertown, sold to Colin Sayer, Ogdensburg $12,000

Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 9 Circle Drive, Doris Walls, State College, Pa., executrix of last will and testament of the late Josip Kratohvil, Potsdam, sold to Ka Ho Leung and Modi Wang, Potsdam $168,000

Town of Oswegatchie: 18,600 square feet of land, 6155 Route 37, Francis A. Scheer, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew A. Tessmer and Kathleen Tessmer, Ogdensburg $405,000

The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 22, 2021:

City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 510 Rensselaer Avenue, Ronnie M. VanHouse and Lynda L. VanHouse, co-trustees of The VanHouse Family Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Alexander Arruda, Rensselaer Falls $58,500

Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 9377 Five Mile Line Road, Karen M. LaFave, Ogdensburg, sold to Jennifer Woods, Lisbon $165,000

Town of Gouverneur: 0.33 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of Cambray Street at southerly corner of lot 51, Joseph P. Cummings and Aimee L. Cummings, Bentonville, Va., sold to Frederick J. Resch, Gouverneur $1,500

Town of Lisbon: 28.36 acres, beginning on County Route 28 at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Richard T. Ladouceur, Christopher H. O’Brian and David O’Brian, Lisbon, sold to Knollwood Farms, Lisbon $200,000

Town of Macomb: Three parcels, 38 Thorntons Lane and Black Lake Road, Louis W. Thornton, Star Lake, sold to Jon W. Huckle and Bridget L. Huckle, Canton $15,000

Town of Hopkinton: 1.4 acres, 752 Converse Road, Benjamin L. McAllister and Lauren R. McAllister, Fort Jackson, sold to Craig W. Donovan and Kathleen M. Donovan, Nicholville $110,000

Town of Colton: Parcel, off Stowe Bay Road, Ronald R. Gotham and Sharon E. Gotham, South Colton; Cheryl M. Thomas, Colton; Jeffrey L. Ford, Jericho Center, Vt.; and Jerry M. Ford and Sherri L. Andrews-Ford, Milton, Vt., sold to Joseph M. Taylor and Erika Taylor, Baldwinsville $22,000

Town of Waddington: 0.17 acres, off Franklin Road, Lawrence W. Thomas, Venus, Fla., sold to Roger Paradis and Anita Sochia, Potsdam $3,500

Town of Massena: 0.149 acres, 26 Grove Street, Phillip Lee Martin, Colchester, Vt., sold to Judy Jascot, Massena $83,000

Town of Parishville: 101.29 acres, beginning at intersection of Picketville Road and woods running westerly, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Lisa K. Clothier, Potsdam $80,000

Town of Louisville: 1.45 acres, portion of parcel 2844, Jon-Paul Faucher and Katie Curran Faucher, Massena, sold to Robert D. Cook and Carolyn Cook, Loudon, Tenn. $75,000

Town of Norfolk: 27.28 acres, beginning on Stark Road at intersection with southeasterly corner of Jas. Cinnamon lot, Scott Kerr, Massena, sold to Robert Stickney and Anthony Adams, Massena $30,000

Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, beginning on Schoolhouse Road from northerline line of mile square 21, Daniel P. Hayden and Susan Hayden, Canton, sold to Kathleen M. Murphy, Canton $23,000

Town of Russell: 25.88 acres, beginning on Forbes Road at northwest corner of lands conveyed to Cocuzza, Keith Kittredge, South Burlington, Vt.; and Thomas Zoufaly, Manchester Center, Vt., sold to Danny Lee White and Agnes Mary White, Russell $35,000

Town of Lisbon: 11.11 acres, 6281 County Route 10, Daniel J. Hitsman, Lisbon, sold to Jacob C. Frego, Madrid $205,000

Town of Parishville: Parcel, 1707 Route 11B, Julie A. Simpson, Potsdam, sold to Grant S. Anderson, Potsdam $50,000

Town of Canton: Parcel, 43 Judson Street, Jennifer L. Sovde, Canton; and Myles J. Gustafson, Canton, sold to David C. Ludwig and Nicole L. Ludwig, Lincoln, Vt. $165,000

