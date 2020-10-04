Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 16:
Town of Hounsfield: 1.06 acres, Military Road, Stanley G. Kimmett Jr., Lenoir City, Tenn., as trustee of the Sarah S. Burnham Trust Agreement, sold to Peter R. Daly and Sally W. Daly, Sackets Harbor $25,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.9 acres, 27884 State Route 37, Jacob A. Lawrence and Kerry P. Lawrence, North Pole, Alaska, sold to Ann M. Hooley, Evans Mills $241,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 1216 Bronson St., Dwayne L. Ford and Marlena M. Ford, Odenton, Md., sold to Cole T. Weih and Tamera R. Weih, Sparta, Wis. $94,500
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 0.46 acres, 16907 McCormick Lane, 2) 0.22 acres, McCormick Lane, Deanne L. Scanlon, Chaumont and Jerry R. Gardner, Watertown, as trustees of the Fibison Trust, sold to Ronald J. Knox and Susan B. Knox, Watertown $325,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.4 acres, 2819 Martin Drive, Christopher J. Gagliano, Austin, Texas, James Gagliano, Rochester and Patricia Minnick, Rochester, sold to John Pollard and Christie Wood, Brockton, Mass. $69,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 136 Franklin St., Franklin Street Rental Inc., Watertown, sold to Van Duzee Street Properties LLC, Watertown $102,517
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 914 Academy St., Daniel F. O’Connor and Robin O’Connor, Dexter, sold to Kyle O’Connor, Watertown $74,000
Town of Ellisburg: Four parcels: 1) 3.63 acres, West of Woodpecker Lane, 2) 7.4 acres, 3247 Woodpecker Lane, 3) 8.1 acres, 14073 County Route 90, 4) 2.7 acres, Woodpecker Lane, Caroline Loomis, Mannsville, sold to Valarie Perry and John Perry, Mannsville $0
Village of Dexter: 0.23 acres, 320 Lakeview Drive, David P. Ditch, Henderson Harbor, sold to Karen Saldivar, Watertown $9,500
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.11 acres, 7130 Williams Drive, 2) 0.02 acre, North of Snowshoe Drive, David W. Lyman, Rome, Susan A. Gatley, Holland Patent and Arthur W. Lyman, Rome, sold to Susan A. Gatley and Paul D. Gatley, Holland Patent $120,000
Town of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 153.91 acres, 15365/15367 County Route 68, Peter L. Walton, Alexandria Bay, sold to Jacob S. Johnson and Katherine S. Johnson, Watertown $450,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.56 acres, 343 Dodge Ave., Raymond J. Zwicker and Rebecca A. Leighton, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jared J. Rivera, Fort Benning, Ga. $155,820
Town of Ellisburg: 17.55 acres, 2603-2621 U.S. Route 11, Joseph L. Bauer, Mannsville, sold to Anthony Alicea and Maria N. Alicea, Ellisburg $135,000
Village of Carthage: 0.06 acre, 8 Oxford St., Steven S. South and Nicole M. Ward, Carthage, sold to Dora B. Malson, Carthage $115,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 17:
Town of Lyme: 0.28 acres, 24349 Hayes Bay Road N., Kristine E. Sullivan, Watertown, sold to James P. Fargo and Margaret L. Fargo, Watertown $133,333
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 631-633 Bronson St., Michael J. Sholette, Dexter and Gregory H. Sholette, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph K. Martusewicz, Watertown $25,000
Town of Antwerp: 1) 0.39 acres, North of County Route 22, 2) 1.8 acres, County Route 22, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Charles E. Gregg, Bronx $56,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.24 acres, 20545 St. Lawrence Park Road, George R. Mesires, Chicago, Ill., sold to James Miller and Kathleen Miller, Alexandria Bay $439,000
Village of Black River: 0.29 acres, 153 W. Remington St., Robert L. White Jr., Fort Campbell, Ky., sold to Bobbie Jo M. Kaiser, Watertown $147,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 159 Mullin St., 159 Mullin St. LLC, Watertown, sold to Urban Nature Spa and Salon Inc., Watertown $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 218 Stuart St., Brittany D. Puente, Evans Mills, sold to Taylor J. Woolf, Saratoga Springs $79,900
Town of Pamelia: 0.11 acres, part of 23115 State Route 12, W & C LLC, Dexter, sold to MSP Realty LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Champion: 8.12 acres, 35842 Sayre Road, Jeffery T. Graham and Lynn S. Graham, Carthage, sold to Jeffrey Robert Gillespie and Darby Lee Ashcraft, Carthage $267,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 18:
Town of Orleans: Two parcels 1) 0.18 acres, 36084 State Route 180, 2) 0.9 acres, 36090 State Route 180, Danny L. Ettinger and Heide K. Ettinger, Richmond Hill, Ga., sold to Juan D. DiBella and Ashley N. DiBella, Lovettsville, Va. $249,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.3 acres, 506 Ambrose St., Dorothy Arnold, Sackets Harbor, sold to Timothy S. Towner and Brenda L. Towner, Indian Trail, N.C. $90,100
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.19 acres, 12 Bolton Ave., Matthew R. Jobson and Keri E. Jobson, Alexandria Bay, sold to Michele E. Kolb and Jarrod Kolb, Watertown $140,000
Town of Henderson: 0.5 acres, 10407 Grandjean Lower Road, Richard A. Girvin and Kathy A. Girvin, Rochester, sold to Katie M. Tharp, Batavia $0
Town of Brownville: 9.98 acres, North of State Route 12E, Morris Mattingly, Chaumont, sold to Sheri C. Browne, Timothy J. Browne and Scott C. Lasage, Dexter $4,500
Village of Black River: Two parcels: 1) 0.57 acres, Leray Street, 2) 0.58 acres, Leray Street, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Black River, sold to Village of Black River $34,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 612 Burchard St., Nancy L. Williamson, Watertown, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $49,000
Town of Theresa: 10.7 acres, Hyde Lake Road, Robbyn Parker, Theresa, sold to Lyn M. Van Tassel, Belmont $27,500
Town of Henderson: 0.34 acres, 14392 Snowshoe Road, Maryanne Schu, Henderson, sold to Joseph Bitonti and Elaine Bitonti, Endwell $270,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.78 acres, 12482 Chestnut Ridge Road, Sandra Shepherd, Watertown, as executor of the Roswell P. Mothersell Jr. estate, sold to Robert H. Cummings and Marie S. Nimmo, Sackets Harbor $159,900
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 321 W. Iroquois Ave., Herbert Darren Moulton and Jennifer Moulton, Rodman, sold to Gerald Chambers and Gina Chambers, Watertown $138,000
Village of Dexter: 1.69 acres, 2 Grant St., Scott J. Lytle and Michele L. Lytle, Dexter, sold to Nathanael P. Bordash and Heather Bordash, Fort Lee, Va. $270,300
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 203 Flower Ave. W., John P. Simmons, Hendersonville, N.C., as executor of the Barbara J. Simmons estate, sold to Robert J. Martin Jr., Watertown $130,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 21:
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 333 Logan St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Legacy Home Stays LLC, Watertown $57,500
Town of Hounsfield: 1.29 acres, 20385 Morin Lane N., Brian H. Murray, Sackets Harbor, sold to John M. Randall and Jordan E. Oathout, Sackets Harbor $442,000
Town of Theresa: 0.3 acres, 44150 Butterfield Lake, W. J. Hughes and Tamara J. Hughes, Humboldt, Ariz., sold to Scott J. Connelly, Athens, Ga. $156,900
Town of Henderson: 0.22 acres, 15192 Snowshoe Road, Rachel R. Kantak and Christian T. Kantak, Baldwinsville, sold to Daniel T. Harvell and Michelle M. Kline, Oswego $255,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.12 acres, 107 Ray St., Jerry R. Klue, Sackets Harbor, sold to Taylor N. Tubolino and Alexander T. Harris, Sackets Harbor $167,000
Village of Clayton: 0.15 acres, 402 Mary St., Schnauber Properties LLC, Clayton, sold to Wendy L. Siever and Karen E. Gullo, Clayton $185,000
Village of Adams: 0.44 acres, 9 Hungerford Ave., Charlene M. Grunert, Watertown, sold to Marisa G. Rivenbark and Patrick J. Amelio, Adams $50,000
Town of Clayton: 0.64 acres, 17221 County Route 3, Ethan Caudle and Chelsey Caudle, Clayton, sold to Drew Daniel, Clayton $158,500
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.25 acres, 137 Mullin St., 2) 0.08 acre, 137- Rear Mullin St., ICA 5 LLC, Marietta, sold to Donald White and Kim White, Watertown $54,000
Town of LeRay: 15.66 acres, Keyser Road, William R. Jesmore II, Evans Mills, sold to Steven Finster and Nicole Lee, LaFargeville $165,000
Town of Rutland: 0.97 acres, 29905 State Route 3, Mark S. Rennie Sr. and Michele L. Rennie, Black River, sold to Justin M. Lagrow and Terri L. Youngs, Black River $147,500
Town of Clayton: 2.3 acres, 15579 Little Round Island, Anthony P. Mollica and Elizabeth A. Mollica, Glenn Allen, Va., sold to Little Round Island LLC, Webster $575,000
Town of Pamelia: 8.42 acres, Investors Drive, YBI Property Consultant Services LLC, Bloomingdale, sold to 25625 Investors DR LLC, Watertown $17,500
Town of Lyme: 14.87 acres, State Route 12E, Scott N. Radley, Chaumont, as executor of the Betty J. White Babcock estate, sold to Donald Hyatt and Robin Hyatt, Ontario $48,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 22:
Town of Rodman: 3.01 acres, 11779 County Route 97, Stephen A. Roberts and Sandra L. Roberts, Rodman, sold to Nicholas J. Forsythe, Watertown $122,000
Village of Carthage: 0.1 acre, 232 N. School St., Kimberly Perrigo, Carthage, sold to Robert M. Sligar and Brianna E. Bates, Carthage $75,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 1.66 acres, 14701 State Route 12E, Ronald S. Collins and Paulette A. Collins, Dexter, sold to Aaron A. Quesenberry and Brady K. Shannon, LaFargeville $164,800
Village of Black River: 8.5 acres, South Main Street, McBogvey Inc., Rahway, N.J., sold to Steven Lillie and Nancy Lillie, Black River $1
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 122 Colorado Ave., Kenneth Hanners, Sackets Harbor, sold to Josue Rivera II, Phenix City, Ala. $195,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.14 acres, Bates Road, Robert J. Luciano, Warwick, R.I., sold to Karina Janette Gallegos, Rhinebeck $11,500
Town of Adams: 2.15 acres, 14589 U.S. Route 11, Earle R. Widrick, Adams Center, sold to Tiffany L. Ritz, Watertown $180,000
Town of Wilna: 0.24 acres, 35811 State Route 3, Jayhoz LLC, Kansas City, Mo., sold to James Payne, Herrings $105,500
Town of Orleans: 0.95 acres, 41876 Orleans Ave., John R. Cassata Sr. and Carol Ann Cassata, Palm Coast, Fla., sold to Mark C. Cassata and Amy J. Cassata, West Henrietta $150,000
Town of Pamelia: 8.01 acres, 24480 State Route 12, Swati Inc., North Brunswick, N.J., Swati Patel, North Brunswick, N.J., Hemal Patel, Watertown, and Chirag Patel, Watertown, sold to Veercana LLC, Elkridge, Md. $315,000
Town of Watertown: 0.53 acres, 19726 Hillside Drive, Robert N. Finster and Bridget A. Finster, Watertown, sold to Kanokphan Woolcott, Watertown $270,900
Town of Lorraine: 125.36 acres, French Settlement Road, Marvin S. Reimer, Watertown, sold to Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, Watertown $0
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.7 acres, 770 S. James St., James A. Wurst and Cassandra Wurst, Cape Vincent, sold to Scott Winterton and Sharon Winterton, Oldsmar, Fla. $165,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.1 acre, 312 Stone St., 2) 0.06 acre, Rear Stone Street, 3) 0.37 acres, 320 Stone St., Donald Hopkins and Marjorie Hopkins, Watertown, sold to Jared S. Carpenter and Micala N. Carpenter, Watertown $197,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 23:
Town of Hounsfield: 1.1 acres, 13887 Hess Road, Herberta L. Yazzie and Amanda N. Yazzie, Copperas Cove, Texas, sold to Kevin D. Snow, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. $264,900
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.4 acres, 356 Wiley Blvd., Jeffrey L. Overstrom, Lansing, Mich., sold to Brian R. Hartmuller and Patricia A. Hartmuller, Owasso, Okla. $144,900
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 302 Ten Eyck St., JVCO LLC, Dexter, sold to Rhea Andrea Juiliani, Watertown $195,000
Town of Brownville: 7.1 acres, 25050 Mullin Road, Jay A. Alverson, Dexter, sold to Connor A. Tarzia, Dexter $0
Town of Lyme: 1.34 acres, 20551 South Shore Road, Stephen H. Lupkowski and Mali Lupkowski, Clay, sold to Ian L. Thomas, Rochester $149,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.01 acre, 5 Harbor Villas, Jeffrey D. Stehle and Lindsey E. Scott, Constantia, sold to Zachary Hathaway and Nancy Sousa, Colonia, N.J. $205,000
Town of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 8.65 acres, 20889 Weaver Road, 2) 8.99 acres, Weaver Road, John D. Lyons and Karen Lyons, Surprise, Ariz., sold to Citizens Bank N.A., Stamford, Conn. $328,624
Town of Ellisburg: 1.4 acres, Corner of State Route 3 and Benton Road, Louis R. Maino, Winter Garden, Fla., as trustee of the J.M. Maino Trust, sold to Robert Barclay and Victoria Barclay, Williamson $18,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.09 acre, 211 Bayard St., David W. Quinta, Sackets Harbor, sold to Sean Monsees, Farmingdale $195,000
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.11 acres, 11820 Ramsey Shores E., 2) 0.01 acre, Boathouse Road -1, William P. Griffith and Deborah S. Griffith, Henderson, sold to Calvin A. Paquin and Kelly J. Paquin, Milton, Vt. $118,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.05 acres, 23179 State Route 342, Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services Inc., Allentown, Pa., sold to CST New York LLC, San Antonio, Texas $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 10:
Town of Croghan: 8539 Fish Creek Road, Rodney J. Widrick, sold to Eric L. Kloster $120,000
Town of West Turin: 3790 East Road, Gary Hill, sold to Betty M. Hill $68,750
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 11:
Town of Martinsburg: 6195 Blue St., Mitchell G. Peebles, sold to John Wilton $85,000
Town of New Bremen: 7713 Wagner Road, Bradley W. Lyndaker, sold to Bryson S. Sauer $32,000
Town of Turin: Whiskey Lane Road, Anthony C. Lamendola, sold to Pominville Irrevocable Trust $15,500
Town of Watson: Stillwater Road, Francine L. Ross, sold to Brian Rice $28,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 12:
Village of Croghan: 6911 Bank St., Roger Roch, sold to Michael A. Kampnich $163,000
Town of Diana: Ziggys Road, Brian J. Wohnsiedler, sold to Norman B. Scott $1
Town of Lewis: 1618 Apple Road, Michael Yanik, sold to Michael Sohl $65,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7149 E. Main St., Joshua F. Marmon, sold to Angel M. Mantelli $1
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Elaine S. Otis, sold to Seth Savage $50,000
Town of Osceola: Glenfield Western RR Bed, Michael R. Boshart, sold to Kenneth A. Krokowski $42,000
Town of Watson: 6627 Hodge Road, William R. Gillis, sold to John C. Millard $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 13:
Town of Croghan: 10424 Third Road, Neil R. Marolf estate, sold to Sandra J. Hill $75,000
Town of Greig: 5628 N. Shore Road, James W. Gillen, sold to Edinob LLC $570,000
Town of Lowville: 6123 Fox Path, Maple Run Homes Inc., sold to Aaron C. Ingersoll $50,000
Town of New Bremen: 8324 Van Amber Road, Scott D. Houppert, sold to Travis L. Lyndaker $320,000
Town of New Bremen: 7390 River Road, Mona L. Meacham, sold to Joshua W. Hartshorne $219,500
Town of Watson: 8787 Number Four Road, David A. Fleszar, sold to Paige B. Lyndaker $25,000
Town of Watson: Douglas Road, Ronald K. Pridell, sold to Darren J. Murphy $26,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 14:
Town of Diana: 14294 Wigwam Way, KGBE LLC, sold to Cottage Lane Realty LLC $0
Village of Croghan: 6887 Shady Ave., KGBE LLC, sold to Shady Avenue Realty LLC $0
Town of Osceola: 1735 W. Deerheart Road, Judith Carmon, sold to Brittany Perolla $35,000
Town of Osceola: Gregory Road, William D. Nugent, sold to Osceola Enterprises Inc. $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 17, 2020:
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 20, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at Clary Street at northeasterly corner of Ernest Kirkey lot, Carl Niles King, individually and as surviving spouse of Arlene Helen King, Massena, sold to David King and Patty King, Shortsville $44,000
Town of Hopkinton: 1.95 acres, beginning at County Road 49 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Fort Jackson-Hopkinton Cemetery Association, Paul D. Hitchman and Karen P. Rowe-Hitchman, Canton, sold to Dale R. Hammond and Donna D. Hammond, Malone $15,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 303 on “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York,” William S. Hutchinson, Massena; and Scott D. Hutchinson, Catonsville, Md., sold to Lori Grenier, Russell $186,000
Village of Massena: 0.17 acres, lot 23 of block 46 on map titled “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Brian R. Stone, Massena, sold to Crystal St. John, Massena $62,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.93 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lot 7 east of southeast corner of parcel conveyed to the Town of Potsdam, Linda M. LaParr, Potsdam, sold to Lucas A. DeWeese, Potsdam $142,500
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 3 Streeter Road, US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to The Wagner Group, Sheridan, Ore. $19,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 14 in block 47 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” The Hatherleigh Group LLC, Cicero; and Carla Christopher, Syracuse, sold to Brittney L. Charleston, Winthrop $50,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 42 on ‘Subdivision Map of Gull Pond Estates,” Sharon M. Sayles, Mechanicville, trustee of The Sharon M. Sayles Recovable Trust, sold to Brian W. Neenan and Karen Z. Neenan, Peru $380,000
Town of Pierrepont: 35.86 acres, part of Great Lot 10 of Harrison Tract, beginning at northeast corner of lot sold to Daniel M. Holmes, Lyle Charleson and Joanne Charleson, Canton, sold to Big Rock RR LLC, Canton $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 21, 2020:
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of Howe Boulevard from intersection of north bounds of Mildon Road, Matthew W. Herpel and Erin N. Herpel, St. Clair, Mich., sold to Ryan M. Kocher, Canton $152,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.36 acres, lot 33 of Hillcrest Development, beginning in north bounds of Hillcrest Drive marking southeast corner of land of Saucier and Marten, Eric Dibben, Buffalo, sold to Terra Development Inc., Potsdam $120,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.58 acres, beginning on Lacomb Road east of junction to Plumb Brook, Steven P. Latulipe and Justina C. Latulipe, Norfolk, sold to Jack S. Wilson, Potsdam $172,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, in section 70, beginning on Potsdam-Hopkinton state road at southeast corner of lot conveyed to George Barney, Kim B. Hayes, Potsdam; Stephanie M. Murray, Norfolk; and Stephen P. Barney, Sterling, Mass. $45,000
Town of Canton: 0.38 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Judson Street at intersection of easterly boundary of Fisher Street, Bartley M. Harloe and Margaret B. Harloe, Canton, sold to Frederick J. Schenker and Grace I. Schenker, Canton $248,000
Town of Massena: 1.764 acres, southeasterly of North Raquette River Road and northwesterly of Raquette River, Jack R. Sauve, Moores Forks, sold to Lucas M. Monroe and Heather L. Monroe, Massena $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 1 and 2 in block 266, Thomas P. Hess Jr., executor of last will and testament of Thomas P. Hess Sr., Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew Rheome, Ogdensburg $32,000
Town of Gouverneur: 45.09 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Brad A. Drake, Craig W. Meinking and Audrey A. Meinking, Springville, sold to Stacey L. Wurst and Gary M. Wurst, Oneida $290,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of right of way southerly from south bounds of Lincoln Street, Michael J. Murphy, Manchester, N.H., sold to Diane W. Foote, Canton $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 22, 2020:
Town of Brasher: 1.33 acres, beginning in highway leading from brasher Falls to Winthrop in line between townships 16 and 17, William C. Lewis, Brasher Falls, sold to Darrick LaMay, Winthrop $25,000
Town of Brasher Falls: 4.27 acres, beginning on shoreline of Deerr River on western end of property, Craig Coolidge and Kathie Coolidge, Brasher Falls, sold to Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls $37,000
Town of Parishville: 36.38 acres, lot 41, township 13, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Geri Lynn Wilson, Colton, sold to Kevin J. Burnett and Bridgette A. Burnett, Parishville $20,000
Town of Rossie: 98.16 acres, part of lot 2 in Great Lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Laura A. Beckstead, Theresa, sold to Jacob Ball and Carrie Ball, Chaumont $212,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.258 acres, part of lot 45, beginning in north bounds of Hough Road from southwest corner of no-called Henry Fiacco lot, Judith A. Allman, Clayton, executrix of last will and testament of Louise L. White, sold to Timothy Thomas, Alamo, Texas; and Wendy Wright, Massena $40,000
Town of Macomb: 5.005 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lands conveyed to Robert L. Lewis and Dorothy L. Lewis and northwest corner of lands conveyed to the Town of Macomb, Arnold E. Mason, Ninilchik, Alaska; and Joan Mason, Gouverneur, sold to Delaney Turner, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Fowler: 11.3 acres, beginning on River Road at southernmost corner of lands now or formerly of Tracy Prashaw, John A. Mcelroy, executor of last will and testament of Richard W. Moore, Gouverneur, sold to Adam O. Cook, Gouverneur $73,000
