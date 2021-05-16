Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 3:
Village of Adams: 0.7 acres, 49 Spring St., Todd J. Shultz, Rodman, sold to Theodore M. Thompson and Jaime S. Thompson, Adams $172,000
Town of Rutland: 0.26 acres, State Route 3, Michael McLane and Christine McLane, Carthage, sold to Michael Grant, Watertown $179,900
Town of Rutland: Two parcels: 1) 0.89 acres, State Route 3, 2) 0.84 acres, State Route 3, Wimbledon Properties LLC, Maryville, Tenn., sold to Shawn Glick, Carthage $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 416 Broadway Ave. E., Christopher J. Gleason, Watertown, sold to Monica L. Brown, Watertown $140,000
Village of Theresa: 9.66 acres, Morgan Street, Greg A. Sweet, Evans Mills, sold to James A. Simons and Nancy S. Simons, Hammond $23,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 121 N. Pearl Ave, James C. McIntire, Watertown, sold to Stacey Lynn Bristow, Watertown $159,000
Village of Theresa: 0.43 acres, Morgan Street, Charles R. Wilson, Theresa, sold to James A. Simons and Nancy S. Simons, Hammond $6,500
Town of Rutland: 0.8 acres, 31092 Chelsea Road, Kevin S. Joyce, Hardeeville, S.C., sold to Brennan G. DeRosier and Lisa D. DeRosier, Syracuse $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 135 Barben Ave., Morgan-Taylor E. Kiernan, Watertown, sold to Robert N. Snyder, Sackets Harbor $146,000
Village of Dexter: 0.26 acres, 318 Lakeview Drive, David P. Ditch, Henderson Harbor, sold to VRL Properties, Dexter $12,000
Town of Rutland: 0.53 acres, 30943 County Route 143, Joseph Chubb and Racheal Chubb, Felt Mills, sold to Robert Glenn N. Pascua and Charmaine A. Pascua, Fort Drum $137,900
Village of Adams: 0.14 acres, 20 S. Park St., Robert P. Szatkowski, Henderson, Nev., sold to Barrett T. Hayes and Ann M. Hayes, Adams $93,000
Town of Lyme: 2.1 acres, 25524 County Route 57, Kenya K. Cain and Jacklyn F. Cain, Three Mile Bay, sold to Paul J. Salassa, Schwenksville, Pa. $525,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 247 Stuart St., Todd L. Burns, Watertown, sold to Quinn A. Simpson, Watertown $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 208 Elm St., Nancy E. Yuhasz and Emory J. Yuhasz, Watertown, sold to James R. Widrick and Cynthia E. Widrick, West Palm Beach, Fla. $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 303 Ten Eyck St., William C. Glasper and Sherry L. Bright, Watertown, sold to Joel Anthony Berthet and Rebekah Diane Berthet, Watertown $102,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 1143 Boyd St., Jesse Vonderhorst and Carly Vonderhorst, Vancouver, Wash., sold to Matthew R. Howland and Jennifer L. Howland, Watertown $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 4:
Town of Ellisburg: 10 acres, 3435 Woodpecker Lane, Sandra Mills, Mannsville, sold to Billie J. Farris, Mannsville $95,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 140 N. Indiana Ave., Dennis C. Patrick and Joanne B. Patrick, Watertown, sold to Nathan Eric Gardner and Nicholas Gardner, Watertown $119,250
Town of Pamelia: 3.01 acres, 25325 County Route 53, Brandon Russell McCleary and Janthana McCleary, Watertown, sold to John Emery and Simone Van Hove, Fort Bliss, Texas $341,250
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.14 acres, 113 W. Division St., 2) 0.21 acres, M65 W. Division St., 3) 0.07 acre, VL-5 Rear Mill St., Dominic R. Spano and Susan M. Spano, Watertown, sold to Sarah N. Fritz, Watertown and Amanda M. Jackson, Harrisville $1
City of Watertown: 2.38 acres, VL-7 Holcomb St., Lynn Cleveland and Corby Cleveland, Bluffton, S. C., sold to Darrell Main and Deltra Main, Watertown $20,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 14.88 acres, East of County Route 6, Eugene Reinhart and Mariana Reinhart, Cape Vincent, sold to Richard H. Macsherry and Deborah McDaniel Macsherry, Cape Vincent $35,000
Town of LeRay: 5.01 acres, 29556 County Route 46, Danica Turner, Evans Mills, sold to Dustin Ca Ruby and Kristen E. Ruby, Green Lane, Pa. $390,000
Town of Lorraine and Ellisburg: Three parcels: Ellisburg: Parcel 1) 22 acres, East of Cobb Place; Lorraine: 2) 41.82 acres, 4429 Loomis Road; 3) 16.95 acres, Loomis Road, Joe H. Pickens and J. Wayne Miller, Palatka, Fla., as trustees of the Cameron W. Causey Trust, sold to Michael J. Allen and John W. Allen, Belleville $145,000
Town of Brownville: 2.96 acres, 21571 Baldwin Road, David Kirch and Marlene Kirch, Dexter, sold to Ricky Shettleton and Kari Shettleton, Gouverneur $159,000
Village of Dexter: 0.08 acre, 147 William St., Guy R. Rigabar and Lynne S. Rigabar, Dexter, sold to NS Estates LLC, Carthage $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 5:
Town of LeRay: 0.55 acres, 22173 River Bend Drive, Roger W. White, Watertown; Bradford A. White, Watertown; Jonathan White, Watertown; Sarah Cleaver, Watertown; and Harriet Sabo, New Philadelphia, Ohio, sold to Christopher J. Urynowicz and Allison Z. May, North Prince George, Va. $232,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.07 acres, 20140 Carr Road, Joey B. Kingsland and Melissa Joy Stevenson, Wellesley Island, sold to Nicole C. Galikowski, Clayton $464,000
Town of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 21378 County Route 60, Michael O. Johnson and Victoria L. Johnson, Watertown, sold to Cody Modlin and Clarissa C. Perry, Sackets Harbor $157,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.24 acres, 113 Brown Shores Road, Deborah Ann Brown, Sodus, sold to Janine L. Walters, Williamson and Denise I. Akins, Sodus $33,000
Town of Clayton: 1.3 acres, 41884 Woronoco Island, Daniel E. Mossien and Carol Lopez Mossien, Rochester, sold to Charles M. Tebbutt, Eugene, Ore. $804,000
Town of Watertown: 10.2 acres, 25339 State Route 126, Kelly L. Wolfe and Tanja Wolfe, Watertown, sold to Jesse M. Reitler and Laura Reitler, Fort Rucker, Ala. $268,900
Town of Watertown: Unknown acres, County Route 196, Onondaga Development LLC, Watertown, sold to Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, Watertown $243,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 6:
Town of Watertown: 2.42 acres, 24417 State Route 12, Sally Scott, Dexter, as trustee of the Kenneth E. Day and Mildred R. Scott Day Trust, sold to Brighton A. Bernard and Dana M. Ferra-Rivera, Evans Mills $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 235 Francis St., Kevin Jeremey Reyes and Danielle Marie Reyes, Watertown, sold to Zachary J. Hare and Kristi I. Hare, Watertown $109,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.48 acres, 120 Mill Creek Lane, Chad M. Sullivan and Christine P. Sullivan, Sackets Harbor, sold to Mark W. Fagan, Sackets Harbor $370,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 816 Sherman St., John M. Rohrbeck, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Joshua V. Lafty III, El Paso, Texas $152,500
Town of LeRay: 0.04 acre, Pamelia Four Corners, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Dianne Norstrom, Evans Mills $1
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 307 Moulton St., Andrew J. Dierssen, Elk Grove, Calif., sold to Jason Allen Jones and Amber Jane Jones, Watertown $44,800
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.01 acre, 16 Sisson St., Unit 9, Richard Vastagh, Akron, Ohio, sold to Raymond Gravel and Karine Roussel, Blainville, Quebec $255,900
Town of Henderson: 0.91 acres, 13529 County Route 72, Hector M. Smith, Lewisburg, Pa., sold to Richard A. Harvey and Melissa L. Harvey, Cape Vincent $70,000
Town of LeRay: 1.47 acres, 22101-22119 Fabco Road, Melco/Jefco LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to WKGRE LLC, and Legacy Commercial Stays LLC, Watertown $299,000
Town of Theresa: 5.2 acres, 29809 Sears Road, Jaime J. Ziparo, Fayetteville, as trustee of the Ziparo Revocable Trust, sold to Matthew Gauvin and Lauren Gauvin, Rochester $115,000
Village of Clayton: Unknown acres, Lot 19, Island View Village, Build Your Own Home LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Martin A. Yenawine, Clayton $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 273 Kendall Ave. N., Calvin B. Jackson and Sharon Spaziani-Jackson, Watertown, sold to Wayne R. Woodruff, Watertown $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 820 Boyd St., Jordan Lee Downey and Samantha Downey, Reedsville, Wisc., sold to Kemar Francis Senior, Bronx $137,800
Towns of Theresa and Antwerp: Theresa: 235.8 acres, 41074 Honey Hill Road, Antwerp: 75.37 acres, North of County Route 22, Marilyn Neulieb, Clayton, sold to 118 Ten Eyck LLC, Watertown $185,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.7 acres, 10215 County Route 125, 2) 0.06 acre, Indian Point Road, Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr., Watertown, sold to Michael J. Biondolillo, Chaumont $164,500
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 736 Cooper St., Frederick P. Jurecki and Katie M. Jurecki, APO AE, sold to Katelin Mary Countryman and Travis Michael Johnson, Dexter $138,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 7:
Town of Watertown: 6.18 acres, 17960 County Route 65, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Deanna Marra, Adams Center $20,000
Town of Watertown: 5.39 acres, 16204 County Route 156, Eric T. Swartz and Abigail L. Swartz, Watertown, sold to Frederick E. March II and Alexa C. March, Watertown $230,000
Town of LeRay: 0.58 acres, 26670 State Route 3, Suzanne M. Peterson, Watertown and Lori Thomas, Adams Center, as administrators of the Stella R. Cullen estate, sold to James C. Harter, Copenhagen $25,000
Town of Orleans: 0.81 acres, 35457 County Route 15, Denise S. Weaver, Sandy Creek, sold to Troy J. Weaver, LaFargeville $20,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.39 acres, 16 Main St., Ellis M. Linfernal Cruz, Calcium, sold to Tyler A. Smith, Clarksville, Tenn. $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.58 acres, 300-302 Winslow St., Joseph Campbell Gianfagna and Rachael Virginia Gianfagna, Watertown, sold to Michael A. Hibbard and Laurie Podvin, Watertown $180,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 1:
Town of Greig: 5176 Rugby Road, Elizabeth T. Schoch, sold to Michael P. Stiff $11,000
Town of Greig: 7923 Brantingham Road, 982 Levesque LLC, sold to Harold Bingay $135,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 6827 McAlpine St., Thomas R. Gerace, sold to Megan M. Hoch $119,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 2:
Town of Diana: 14108 S. Creek Road, Joyce E. Austin estate, sold to Brian C. Best $200,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7544 Wildcat Road, Matthew J. Savarie, sold to Gerald E. Paris Jr. $248,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 3:
Town of Pinckney: 927 Cronk Road, Dana B. Taylor, sold to Victor Montalvo $134,620
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 4:
Town of Leyden: 1806 Brock Road, Olde Country Dairy LLC, sold to RK Green Farm LLC $250,000
Village of Lowville: 5487 Shady Ave., Spencer R. O’Brian, sold to Faron G. Zehr $167,500
Village of Turin: 4210 State Route 26, Steven D. Trostad, sold to Amanda J. L. Martin $24,000
Town of Watson: 7709 N. Shore Road, Bruce F. Johnson estate, sold to Jerry Jacot $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 5:
Town of Lewis: 933 Swancott Mill Road, Kenneth M. Kryzak, sold to Louis Harvey $220,000
Town of Lewis: Swancott Mill Road, Kenneth M. Kryzak, sold to Louis Harvey $11
Town of Osceola: 741 Barker Road, Penelope Tanzini, sold to Christopher Lauenborg $135,900
Town of Pinckney: 8051 Seven By Nine Road, Robert A. Evans, sold to Tricia I. Garvin $25,000
Village of Turin: 4128 State Route 26, William J. Powell, sold to Michael James Lucas $119,900
Town of Watson: 9071 Number Four Road, Jean L. Hardy, sold to Russell Hess $43,900
Town of West Turin: 1804 State Route 26, Karen E. Bauer estate, sold to Philip R. Beebe $15,000
Town of West Turin: Woodlot Road, G&C Martin Logging Inc., sold to David M. Ferguson $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 2, 2021:
Town of Waddington: 24.29 acres, beginning on Hardscrabble Road at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Daniel and Angela Dunkelberg, Robert I. Christie and Linda L. Christie, Waddington, sold to Matthew Dean Christie, Massena $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.29 acres, beginning in north margin of Babcock Street at southeast corner of lot 12 on Parker’s Map, Todd A. Savaria Sr., Steven J. Savaria and Todd A. Savaria Jr., Lisbon, Conn., sold to Jody Piper and Rhonda Calhoun, Theresa $50,000
Town of Brasher: 0.5 acres, in lot 121, beginning on McCullums Road, southerly from intersection with Robineau Road, Craig A. Bond, Trumbull, Conn., sold to Derrick Blair, Brasher Falls $3,500
Town of Fowler: 63.7 acres, not listed location, Edelweiss Holdings LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to Susan P. Langone, Middle Island $90,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.52 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Pierrepont Avenue at northwest corner of Baxter French village lot, John W. Cross, Potsdam, sold to Kendall Taylor, Canton $74,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, 71 Main Street, B&H LMX LLC, Colton, sold to Shandelle and Co. LLC, Canton $134,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 15, Great Lot 6, beginning in intersection of north bounds of Old Route 37 (Massena-Hogansburg Road) and east bounds of South Grasse River Road, Timothy P. Doud, Massena, sold to Dustin W. Ashley and Alicia G. Ashley, Massena $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 2, 2021:
Town of Waddington: 0.3 acres, beginning eat from New York Power Authority Marker WA-135 south to Power Authority Marker WA-134, Timothy J. Farrell and Dorothy A. Farrell, Ogdensburg, sold to Susan Boslet, Massena $290,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.23 acres, beginning at Johnstown Road at northeast corner of Fern Klock property, Nancy I. Bickford, Oswegatchie, sold to Howard Kinch and Libby Kinch, Hermon $30,000
Town of DeKalb: 29.31 acres, beginning on Davis Road at westerly corner of lot 486 and northern corner of 489, Levi A. Weaver and Lavina G. Weaver, Richville, sold to Ezra M. Shetler and Frances A. Shetler, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2 acres, beginning on northerly margin of state highway between Villages of Richville and Gouverneur at division line between Smith Farm, Judith Ann Davis, Gouverneur, sold to Rodney Davis and Tara Davis, Gouverneur $115,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, part of Crichton lot, west of R.W. and O.R.R., Tylor Fuller and Jessica Fuller, Norwood, sold to Farideh Hosseini Narouei, Potsdam $75,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, portion of land in lots 487, 488 and 490, conveyed to Margaret H. Llewelyn, Levi A. Weaver and Lavina G. Weaver, Richville, sold to Levi M. Shelter and Amanda H. Shelter, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.84 acres, portion of a parcel conveyed to Howard Rossamore, beginning at intersection of northerly right of way bounds of Underhill Drive with westerly right of way bounds of Cameron Drive, Christopher C. Robinson and Sunhee Sohn-Robinson, Potsdam, sold to Kristin B. Courtney, Potsdam $265,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 3, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: Part of lots 12 and 13, block 454, beginning on intersection of north bounds of Warren Street with west bounds of Dearborn Street; and Parcel 2: In block 454, beginning in northerly margin of Warren Street at intersection with Dearborn Street, Kevin G. O’Neil, Ogdensburg; Patrick H. O’Neil, Palm Springs, Calif.; and Peter J. O’Neil, Arlington, Va., sold to Thomas C. Bulat, Ogdensburg $92,500
Town of Pierrepont: 50 acres, beginning in north line of lot 73 from northwest corner to road, Yvonne Sterling and Joseph Sterling, Canton, sold to Nicholas Richard Forelli, Massapequa; and George Michael Canni, Jacksonville, Fla. $65,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.26 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lands of Hayden and Conklin on Rowley Street, Hayden Enterprises LLC, Gouverneur, sold to William Matejcik II, Gouverneur $64,000
Village of Norwood: 0.42 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Route 56 from southeasterly corner of lands of Lana Rodriquez, Brandon Burdett and Kristian Burdett, Norwood, sold to Lana Rodriguez, St. Cloud, Fla. $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 4, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of “River Road” at northeast corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Pearl Barney, Johnathon Leashomb, Slatington, Pa., sold to Cotey J. Fefee and Mackenzie E. Tully, Norwood $60,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.18 acres, east of McFadden Road from southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Leslie Parish and Fay Parish, Jonathan J. Price, Lisbon, sold to Scott A. Lawton, Lisbon $108,000
Town of Fine: 42.99 acres, beginning on Oswegatchie Trail Road at intersection of northerly line of parcel owned by Lester and Ardis Ward, Scott Gearsbeck and mary Gearsbeck, Oswegatchie, sold to Adam J. Thompson and Julia K. Thompson, Star Lake $159,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.71 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Thomas Avenue from intersection of easterly right-of-way bounds of Rogers Drive, Sara Hayes, Norfolk, sold to James M. McGivney, Brushton; and Maureen A. Kelsey, Norfolk $113,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.25 acres, beginning on highway leading from Winthrop to Brasher Falls from northeasst corner of O. Partridge lot; and 0.566 acres, beginning at northernmost corner of parcel conveyed to Premier J. DeGre and Carliena DeGre at westernmost corner of parcel conveyed to Calvin Flint and Celestia Page Flint, Cheryll Phippen, executor of last will and testamant of Joyce S. Flint, Winthrop, sold to Luke R. Caskinett and Danielle N. Caskinett, Massena $71,000
Town of Brasher: 6.328 acres, beginning on Smith Road, easterly from lands of C.C. Miller, Jarid R. Gray, Brasher Falls, sold to John M. Kurtz and Mary J. Kurtz, Bombay $4,000
Village of Waddington: 0.58 acres, beginning at cap stamped D. Strack, L.S. No. 49533-1, in south bounds of St. Lawrence Avenue (West North Main Street) at northeast corner of land of Dumas, Marilyn J. Wurth, Redford, sold to David W. Williams and Janice F. Williams, Waddington $159,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.38 acres, beginning in west boundary of Route 56 at intersection with Riverside Drive, Frederic J. Bock III and Jaqueline Bock, Massena, sold to Kenneth W. Fredenburg Jr., Massena $132,500
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 200 County Route 15; Parcel 2: 130.28 acres, County Route 15; and Parcel 3: 41.37 acres, County Route 15, Anias D. Thornton and Nomia M. Thornton, DeKalb Junction, sold to Jonathan J. Price, Lisbon $172,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning on Lovejoy Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Allen Ashley and mary Ann Montroy, 21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Clinton Frantz IV and Danyelle C. Frantz, Pocono Manor, Pa. $64,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 0.62 acres, 12 Clark Avenue; and Parcel 2: 0.69 acres, 10 Clark Avenue, Shaun Kimball, Conifer Enterprises, Baldwinsville, sold to John Austin and Kristen Austin, Lisbon $36,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 5, 2021:
Village of Potsdam: 32 rods of land, beginning on easterly bounds of Cedar Street at northerly line of Henry C. Curtis lot, Megan B. Van Aken, West Sand Lake, sold to Raymondf E. Holohan and Sheri Holohan, Cooperstown; and Scott G. La Rock and Allyson S. LaRock, West Hartford, Conn. $6,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at intersection of south line of land conveyed to Verner M. Ingram and Edward McHugh with center line of road leading from Potsdam to Norfolk, Lisa A. Cardinal, Potsdam, executrix of last will and testament of Mary J. Goolden, sold to Eugene M. Cota and Mara A. Cota, Potsdam $130,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.16 acres, beginning on south bounds of Oak Street and east bounds of Albany Avenue, William B. Tolman and Angela J. Tolman, Ogdensburg, sold to Donald J. LaRock, Ogdensburg $69,000
Town of Russell: 1.68 acres, beginning in easterly margin of County Road 27 at southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Joni L. Walton, Douglas E. Roberts and Connie J. Roberts, Russell, sold to Thomas J. Coplen and Brynn J. Coplen, Norwood $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 8, 2021:
Town of Hermon: 58.71 acres, lot 3 on subdivision titled “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas & Associates Inc. formerly Property of Leader & Kraker Parcels to be Conveyed in the Town of Hermon, County of St. Lawrence, State of New York,” Michael David Mrazik and Kathy R. Lutz, Drums, Pa., sold to melissa Marie Klock and Morton Lee Klock Jr., Edwards $58,000
Village of Waddington: 0.21 acres, beginning in west bounds of Grass Street from southeast corner of John W. and Suzanne E. Andrick lot, Michael A. Leclair, Waddington, sold to Nicholas W. Burns, Waddington $78,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 40.57 acres, beginning on state road leading from Ogdensburg to Heuvelton at northwest corner of lot 31; 60 acres, northerly part of Potter Goff’s survey on northerly side of road leading from Ogdensburg to Heuvelton on northerly line of lot belonging to Bela and Roswell Chapin; and 47.14 acres, southerly part of lot 13, section 6, Charles H. Ashley and Janice Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas Bruyere, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Colton: 90 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of lot 6, runing north along westerly bounds of lot, William E. Foster and Sandra B. Foster, Colton, sold to Leo V. Burns and Annette L. Burns, Gurlford $45,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Slab-City West Potsdam Road from intersection of north bounds of Baxter Farm, Sharon Miller, Potsdam, executrix of last will and testament of Richard J. Miller, sold to Brandon M. Michaud and Megan M. Michaud, Potsdam $60,000
Town of Canton: 0.34 acres, beginning in easterly line of Madrid Road at intersection with Potsdam Road, Kelly Marie Webster, Potsdam, sold to Lauren Smith, Canton; and Deborah Smith, Canton $18,000
Town of Macomb: 30.34 acres, beginning on intersection with County Route 10 and Hurst Road, Charles Washburn, Gouverneur; and Arthur Washburn, Gouverneur, sold to Patrick Noone and Shelly Noone, Watertown $15,500
Town of Macomb: 106.55 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Aaron A. Thomas and Sarah L. Thomas at northeasterly boundary of Hoffman and Ogden Tract, Dale C. Hutton, Binghamton, sold to Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur $95,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, in farm lot 6, section 1 of Van Solingen Tract; and 0.25 acres, beginning on north bounds of Curtis Street westerly from west bounds of John Street, Myriam Nimr Shafi Beniamin and Rafik H. Ishak, Ogdensburg, sold to William B. Tolman and Angela J. Tolman, Ogdensburg $172,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.46 acres, in mile square 10, beginning in easterly bounds of Norwood-Norfolk Road from northwest corner of Patraw property, Gerald F. Bova and Lee-Ann E. Bova, Latham, sold to Sheryl A. Campbell and Craig Stone, Potsdam $105,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at southerly corner of block 31, running northerly along east line of Ford Avenue, Daniel Hazen, LaFargeville, sold to Kristin Hazen, Ogdensburg $54,000
Town of Hopkinton: 0.22 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Converse Road and northeasterly corner of Marvin E. Rust, Living Water Ministries Inc., Brasher Falls, sold to Common Field Inc., Newfield $8,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of property owned by New York State Power Authority from monument No. WA 155, running along west bounds, Lori J. Sutter, Waddington, sold to Cynthia A. Brady, White Plains $260,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 9, 2021:
Town of Diana: 56.7 acres, part of big lot 924 of subdivision of Macomb’s Purchase 4, beginning at northwesterly corner of lot conveyed to Neeman Geer, Vincent Michael Zito Jr. and Kristina Mae Dorn, Fairfield, Conn., sold to Edwin Lemuel Anderson Jr. and Susan Marie Anderson, Black River $8,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning on Route 56 marking the southeast corner of land of McEwen, J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., Anaheim, Calif., sold to William Garvin, Waterbury, Conn. $27,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Amherst Road, Gordon S. Furbish, Massena, sold to Chelsea Furbish, Massena $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 10, 2021:
Town of Canton: 41.2 acres, westerly of Little River, bounded on east, and bounded on west by County Route 25, Jeffrey A. Thayer and Philippe Roques, Canton, sold to Clark A. Cummings and Lisa Longsworth, Canton $125,000
Town of DeKalb: 107 acres, lot 27, Potter Goff’s Map, Enos E. Swartzentruber and Katie E. Swartzentruber, Rensselaer Falls, sold to John E. Swartzentruber and Eli E. Swartzentruber, Rensselaer Falls $20,000
Town of Oswegatchie: parcel, lots 19, 20 and 21 on map of second 10,000 acre tract on map made by Robert Tate in 1829, Andrew P. Hershberger and Saloma Hershberger, Heuvelton, sold to Peter A. Hershberger adn Susie E. Hershberger, Heuvelton $48,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Smith Street on south side of Oswegatchier River from northwest corner of lot formerly contracted to Alexis S. Whitney, Michelle F. Ordway, Gouverneur; Carol S. Fuller, Gouverneur; Donna M. Pike, Gouverneur; and James E. Goodale, Calabash, N.C., sold to Randy Lee Ordway and Carrie Ordway, Gouverneur $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 20 on Ford Mansion Tract property, south of Main Street, Gregg E. Harland Sr., Ogdensburg; Mary Jane Rishe, Ogdensburg; BethAnne Maynard, Fleetwood, Pa.; and Amy Jo Wilson, Fargo, N.D., sold to Ronnie M. VanHouse and Lynda L. VanHouse, trustees of VanHouse Family Trust, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Fine: 38.121 acres, beginning on monument on northely boundary of Route 3 at intersection of westerly boundary of Arthur P. Mech, Milan R. Kucerak and Deborah A. Kucerak, Jefferson, Iowa, sold to Reinante Lisen Mariveles and Megan Marshal Mariveles, Spring, Texas $99,000
Town of Colton: 4.69 acres, in section 16, township 10 of Great Tract 2, part of lot 1, Bradley J. Barber, Dunedin, Fla., sold to Mark Simon, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.78 acres, beginning on Route 37 from intersection of County Route 27, Mary Christine McCarthy, Clay, individually and as executor of estate of Joseph K. McCarthy, sold to Peaceful Living Homes LLC, Amsterdam $125,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 25, block 315, “Final Plat, Map 5, West Massena, Tract, St. Lawrence Transig Mix Corporation, Owder & Developer,:” Thomas W. Post, Massena, sold to Gregory Paquin and Annette J. Paquin, Massena $265,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.06 acres, beginning on Ogdensburg-Waddington River Road from intersection with westerly line of St. Lawrence River lot 24, Marie Steltz, Easton, Pa., executor of last will and testament of Joseph T. Capuro; and Dennis J. Heidler, Foristell, Mo.; and Ellen B. Calam, Magnolia, Del., co-executors of last will and testament of JoAnn G. Capuro, sold to Mary C. Curran, Canton $90,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.