The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 13, 2023:
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 24727 Sanford Corners Road, Travis G. Wright, Sussex, Wis., sold to Jason Alan Kaiser and Linda Lou Kaiser, Fort Drum $52,272
City of Watertown: 0.508 acres, 315 Flower Avenue West, Travis R. Pagan, Watertown; and Hilary A. Peppers, Linden, N.C., sold to Matthew R. Cummings and Jennifer A. Cummings, Wahiawa, Hawaii $539,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 46725 Tennis Island Road, Alexa Scanlin, Wellesley Island, sold to Emmanuel K. Addo-Yobo, Syracuse $555,500
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 316 North Washington Street, George DeVita and Sylvia DeVita, Evans Mills, sold to Angel-Jo Lynn Williams, Adams $75,000
Town of Champion: 0.64 acres, 24006 Pennock Road, Dexter David Worden and Sandra Worden, Great Bend; and Linda Marie Worden, Hartford, Vt. $70,000
Town of LeRay: 0.431 acres, 22205 Patricia Drive, Brian Traynor, successor trustee of John A. Traynor III Irrevocable Living Trust, Watertown, sold to Teshla Freeman, Watertown $144,500
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 27834 Nellis Road North, Robert H. Curtis, Theresa, successor trustee of S. Harold Curtis and Harriette E. Curtis Living Trust, sold to Brendan M. Matthews, Columbus, Ga. $300,000
Town of Wilna: 3.64 acres, 40020 Selos Road, Allison Graves, Elizabethtown, Ky., sold to Michael P. Haines and Mikaila Haines, Fort Drum $310,000
City of Watertown: 0.223 acres, 315-317 South Hamilton Street, Edmund H. Demattia Jr., Chaumont, sold to David N. Gardner, Watertown $88,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 221 South Rutland Street, Sally Kay Ruth, Watertown, sold to J. Anthony Drake and Pasha Kay Drake, Savannah, Ga. $225,000
Town of Alexandria: 1 acre, Bullhead Bay Road, Elmhurst Enterprises LLC, Victor, sold to Usman Abdulkareem and Yusuf Abdulkareem, Ontario, Canada $46,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 14, 2023:
City of Watertown: 0.529 acres, 273 Paddock Street, J&M Northside Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to FI Carlisle LLC, Watertown $1,150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 15, 2023:
Town of Champion: Parcel, 34233 Waterview Drive, James H. Brotherton, Carthage, sold to Travis Nickles and Sara J. Nickles, Carthage $235,000
Town of Watertown: 0.69 acres, west side of Middle Road and portion of parcel formerly owned by Lewis H. Spies, Lance Gardner and Lisa M. Gardner, Watertown, sold to Craig Dobson, Lowville $234,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 414-416 Stone Street, Deanna M. Hirschey and Michael B. Hohs, Watertown, sold to Jonathan Bogdanove and Judith Bogdanove, trustees of Jon and Judith Bogdanove Trust, North Hollywood, Calif.; and Benjamin Kal-el Bogdanove, trustee of Kal-el Bogdanove Trust, North Hollywood, Calif. $185,000
Town of Henderson: Two parcels, 15144/70 Snoeshoe Road, Thomas M. Ventiquattro II and Patricia A. Ventiquattro, Ellisburg, sold to Phillip Venello and Stacy Galvin, Mannsville $300,000
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, 9 Garden Road, Zachary Pratt, Philadelphia, sold to Shelby Countryman, Antwerp $74,000
Town of Brownville: 1.76 acres, 0 Maynard Avenue South, Michael Pierson and Tasha Pierson, Watertown, sold to Wayne L. Bount, Richland $120,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 131 Flower Avenue West, Mohammed Mezba Uddin, Brooklyn, sold to Chris Berisford and Amy Berisford, Colorado Springs, Colo. $165,000
City of Watertown: 6.16 acres, 1067 Marble Street, Marble Street Garage Ltd., Watertown, sold to Hales’s Bus Garage LLC, Clinton $550,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.36 acres, 44600 Stine Road, Gregory R. Coons, Syracuse, sold to Russell F. Mossow and Laureen L. Phillips-Mossow, Redwood $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 16, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 345 Arlington Street, JCM NNY Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Caleb J. Cummins, Watertown $169,000
City of Watertown: 0.244 acres, 459 Harris Drive, James J. Valianos, Watertown, sold to Joseph Cassaro, Watertown $205,000
Town of Champion: 0.95 acres, 10 Harpers Terrace, Muhammad A. Hafeez, by attorney-in-fact, Nusrat Hafeez, Manlius, sold to Michael A. MacKey Jr. and Ashley N. MacKey, Fort Drum $305,000
Town of Clayton: 0.58 acres, 0 Lover’s Lane, Susan P. Dea and Michael C. Dea, New Hyde Park, sold to C-Way Tourinn Inc., Clayton $2,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 529 South Hamilton Street, Jeffrey Jewson, Rapid City, S.D., sold to David L. Rude, Norwood $124,900
Town of Watertown: 5.32 acres, 18753 Route 11, Estate of Stanley E. Hall, by Satricia Rice, administratrix, Concord, Ohio, sold to Homestead Quality Mobile Homes Inc., Watertown $150,000
Town of Lorraine: Parcel, 4639 French Settlement Road, Thomas B. Christiansen IV and Melissa Mae Christiansen, Lorraine, sold to David Michael Koberling and Amber Koberling, San Diego, Calif. $299,000
Town of Wilna: 3.064 acres, 21033 Strickland Road, Michael Raymond Clounch, Carthage, sold to Stephen A. Kilionski and Amy K. Kilionski, Great Bend $330,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.12 acres, 33911 Brandy Rock Road, Harry I. Manner and Ritva Manner, Boynton Beach, Fla., sold to R.R. McFarland and Katharina G. McFarland, trustees of McFarland Living Trust, Carlisle, Pa. $303,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 19, 2023:
Town of Orleans: 2 acres, 44539/540 County Route 191, Christopher J. Moses, Chapel Hill, N.C., sold to Cattail Isle LLC, Watertown $230,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 328 Butterfield Avenue, Karen E. Gerken, Watertown, sold to Kyle W. Zimmerman and Clarissa A. Godfrey, Watertown $235,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1357 Sunset Ridge, Mark A. Holberg and Constance A. Holberg, Watertown, sold to Trevor Lee Phillips, Watertown $295,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.45 acres, 3989 Route 11, Logan LaFlamme, Mannsville, sold to Bernard L. Thomas and Penny Thomas, Mannsville $8,500
Town of Orleans: 0.23 acres, 44975 Rock Baie Road, Glen Hearn and Barbara Hearn, Wellesley Island, sold to Raymond J. DiBiase Jr., Webster $447,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 324 Keyes Avenue, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Amalia Mirea and Michael Schade, Hammond $131,000
Town of Brownville: 1.63 acres, 17887 Allen Road, Sandra Kay Russ, Watertown, sold to Tyler S. Lajuett and Stephanie R. Hicks, Calcium $164,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 20, 2023:
City of Watertown: 807 and 819 West Main Street, Donald R. Bryant Jr., Calcium, sold to Watertown Holdings LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $140,000
Town of LeRay: 5.7 acres, 29605 County Route 46, Richard Jackson, Evans Mills, sold to Karen A. Rockoff and Darrell L. Cross, Wellesley Island $135,000
City of Watertown: Parcels, 440 Maple Avenue and 418 West Mullin Street, Donald R. Bryant and Jennifer L. Bryant, Calcium, sold to Watertown Holdings LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $290,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.096 acres, 112 Millcreek Lane, Krystal L. Wheeler and Christine L. Wheeler, Sackets Harbor, sold to Casey Wenzel and Angela Vespa, Watertown $242,500
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 478/480 East Broadway Avenue, Daniel C. May, Cape Vincent, sold to Timothy Garner, Sackets Harbor $65,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.24 acres, 25258 Route 37, Albert J. Siver and Monee B. Mallette-Siver, Watertown, sold to Christopher King and Kendra King, Watertown $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.208 acres, 126 Highland Avenue, Nicholas D. Anderson, Watertown, sold to Nicholas James Bargelski, Manlius $223,000
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 24980 County Route 47, Jeffrey W. Abbott and Sheryl L. Abbott, The Villages, Fla., sold to Carter J. Benton and Paige Madison Benton, Fort Drum $130,000
Town of Henderson: 3.196 acres, 10518 County Route 152, Jason R. King, Adams, sold to Kelsey Michael McIntyre and Joshua Mark Kimball, Theresa $169,600
City of Watertown: Parcel, 132 Division Street East, John J. Shannon and Paula M. Shannon, trustees of John and Paula Shannon Family Trust, Greeneville, Tenn., sold to Cody Higgins and Lisa Higgins, Clayton $147,000
City of Watertown: 0.231 acres, 310 Hamilton Street North, Luis V. Alvarado, Allentown, Pa., sold to Andre Hubert Saint-Val and Letterio B. Pettway, Watertown $137,500
