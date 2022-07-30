Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 11, 2022:
Town of Pamelia: 0.78 acres, 23784 Acres Drive, Tyler J. Archer and Natasha L. Archer, Calcium, sold to Richard Stefani and Melanie Stefani, Watertown $190,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.103 acres, 215 Edmund Street Extension, Nicholas Griffiths and Amanda Ruth Griffiths, by attorney-in-fact, Nicholas Andrew Griffiths, Moultonborough, N.H., sold to Ellen Moran, Little River, S.C. $230,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 815 Rutland Place, North Country Property Development LLC, Watertown, sold to Scott Warner, Watertown $14,000
Town of Brownville: Parcels, 15682 and 15684 County Route 59, Jody G. Paige, Sackets Harbor; Gail G. Torres, Dexter; Timi J. Gamble, Rome; and Billie G. McAdam, East Aurora, sold to Angelina Hernandez-Fraps, Liberty $10,000
Town of Clayton: 8 acres, Old Town Springs Road, Frederick Priestly, Cape Vincent, sold to Angelina Hernandez-Fraps, Liberty $45,000
Town of Wilna: 0.39 acres, 35337 County Route 36, Denise L. Sandvil, Carthage, sold to Scott R. Ellis and Tammi J. Ellis, Black River $118,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, CP Route 59, Katherine M. Rich, Fort Pierce, Fla., executrix of last will and testament of the late Michael A. Fulton, sold to Matthew J. DeCaprio and Summer A. DeCaprio, Dexter $80,000
Town of Orleans: 0.38 acres, 35947 Route 180, Americu Credit Union, Rome, sold to Brittnee Miller and Cathy A. Klein, LaFargeville $89,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.65 acres, 132 Church Street, 132 Church Street LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to 4 Green Power Systems LLC, Alexandria Bay $97,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 419 Clay Street, Jason J. Melby and Ellyn L. Melby, Carthage, sold to Lucinda Stevenson, Freemansburg, Pa. $70,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.004 acres, beginning at intersection of assumed northerly margin of Military Road with division line between lands of George E. and Marlyn A. Anderson on west and Donald F. and Shirley A. Wood on east, Audrey D. Smith, Baileyville, Ill., sold to James D. Fischer and Noe Valbuena Parra, Tampa, Fla. $43,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 12, 2022:
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 39308 Route 180, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Raymond Ashland, LaFargeville $15,000
Town of Lorraine: Parcel, 7908 County Route 97, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Jaws Properties LLC, Watertown $50,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 43652 Route 37, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Sheila Marie Ryan and Nicole Marie Ryan, Theresa $3,400
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 17311 Evans Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to 17311 Evans Road LLC, Sackets Harbor $47,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.47 acres, 305 West Washington Street, David Goldblatt, Ottawa, Canada, executor of estate of the late Andra L. Davis; and Candace L. Randall, Copenhagen, administrator of the late Andra L. Davis, sold to Robert L. Rothenberg and Janet S. Rothenberg, Henderson Harbor $410,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 248 East Main Street, Chuijenny LLC, Watertown, sold to Gavin M. Tompkins, Watertown $106,350
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 25845 Fire Road 22, Lawrence Spinder and Thomas Spinder, Three Mile Bay, sold to Mark Costello and Mary T. Costello, Clayton $230,000
Town of LeRay: 0.172 acres, 24929 Crysler Drive, John F. Love and Carmella C. Love, Henderson, Nev., sold to Trevor J. Sparkes and Marcia M. Sparkes, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. $257,387
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.31 acres, 404 South Market Street, Julie Cummings, Cape Vincent, sold to River Livin’ Properties LLC, Cape Vincent $100,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 16780 Star School House Road, Bruce E. Rogers and Holly J. Rogers, Dexter, sold to Scott A. Amell and Julie L. Amell, Dexter $243,500
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 249 Bay Street, Patrick Wiley, Cape Vincent, sold to N-Joylife LLC, Cape Vincent $32,500
Town of Clayton: 0.86 acres, 38857 Route 12E, Warren W. Smith, Annapolis, Md., sold to Bobbi Frederick, Clayton $90,000
Town of Adams: 20.9 acres, Caird Road, Troy T. Plummer, Redwood; and Mackenzie Plummer and Madison Mercer, Adams, sold to Kole E. J. Gehrke, Belleville $65,000
Town of Lyme: 0.78 acres, 25612 Benson Point Drive, Patrick H. Wolf and Robin A. Getsy-Wolf, Chaumont, sold to Nikhil Chirtre and Nikita Nikhil Chitre, Ajax, Ontario, Canada; and Avadhoot Satish and Sheetal Avadhoot Chawathe, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 13, 2022:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, northwest of Bailey Settlement Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Samuel Thomas May, Watertown $550
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Butterfield Lake, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Mark A. Palinkas and Karyn S. Palinkas, Hastings $2,500
Town of Antwerp: 0.25 acres, 21 Maple Avenue, Wendy J. Ayen, Antwerp, sold to Shawn Lee Graham, Antwerp $36,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 43816 Parkers Trailer Park, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Jung Lamothe, Antwerp $3,000
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels, 203 and 205 Funny Cide Drive, Sackets Meadows LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew D. Maynard and Vanessa M. Maynard, Sackets Harbor $532,402
Town of Clayton: 0.241 acres, 629 Alexandria Street, Daniel R. Langkabel, Clayton, sold to Jeffrey Baker, Webster $45,000
Town of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 19177 Route 11, Bebe Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Kimberly C. Perrigo, Carthage $140,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Louis H. Perry and Marsha C. Perry, Redwood $67,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 13339 Route 11, Robert W. Amell and Adrianne L. Amell, Adams Center, sold to Kathyron Yvonne Durgan and Lyndon Durgan, Watertown $143,500
Town of Wilna: Parcels, 43225 and 43237 Strong Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Mark R. Sanford, Dexter $12,500
Town of Alexandria: 25.5 acres, 43568 Newman Road, David M. Kahrs, trustee of Kahrs Family Trust, Redwood, sold to Andrew F. Hirt and Nichole Hirt, Redwood $93,500
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 720 Elm Street, Peter J. Lafontaine and Judith A. Lafontaine, Eastham, Mass., sold to William D. Smith, Carthage $80,000
Town of LeRay: 0.627 acres, 27174 Victory Lane, Keith M. Collinsworth and Mariella C. Collinsworth, Watertown, sold to Shannon Brae Donahue and Robert Jordan Crusha, Columbus, Ga. $256,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 433 South Pleasant Street, Jeffrey L. Henry, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to John Vantassel, Watertown $79,700
Town of Wilna: 12.741 acres, Rogers Crossing Road, Kurtis W. LaValley Jr., Carthage, sold to Kurtis W. LaValley Jr., Carthage $1
Town of Wilna: 5.246 acres, Rogers Crossing Road, Kurtis W. LaValley Jr., Carthage, sold to Melinda E. Goutremout, Carthage $1
Town of Wilna: 5 acres, Rogers Crossing Road, Kurtis W. LaValley Jr., Carthage, sold to Dylan O’Connor, Carthage $1
Town of Orleans: 10 acres, 18393 Black Creek Road, Victor F. Natali III and Mary Natali, LaFargeville, sold to Rachael Jacobs Hargrove and Benjamin Hargrove, LaFargeville $200,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 22838 County Route 57, Edward J. Lupkowski and Christine A. Lupkowski, North Syracuse, sold to Evans Leibelsperger and Kimberly Leibelsperger, Constableville $230,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, Kopkins Farm, part of Great Lot 17, bounded on the north by Black River, Roggie Farms LLC, Carthage, sold to Conrad D. Gerber and Jennifer L. Gerber, Carthage $1,750,000
Town of Theresa: 0.98 acres, 27835 and 27821 Tamarack Road, Brandon D. Fults and Sarah G. Fults, Redwood, sold to Colin White and Barbara White, Ellicottville $630,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 17, 2022:
Village of Lowville: 5634 Division Street, David K. Smithling sold to Melvin T. McCue $30,000
Town of Lowville: 7131 Rice Road, William H. Schaab sold to Bradymore LLC $55,000
Town of New Bremen: 8695 Artz Road, Timothy Farley, Esq., referee, sold to Isanthes LLC $139,897
Village of Lyons Falls: 4076 Cherry St., Robert Stamey, Esq., referee, sold to KeyBank NA $111,316
Town of West Turin: 2145 Route 26, Andrew J. King sold to B4K Ranch LLC $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 21, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 10569 Route 126, Jennifer L. Hellinger sold to Troy J. Tabolt $1
Town of Diana: 14477 Hands Flat Road, Wesley W. Parow sold to Melissa L. Parow $1
Town of Diana: 8062 Washington Street, Janet R. Ward sold to Tammy J. Rabideau $1
Town of Leyden: 3623 Davis Bridge Road, Tammy L. Branagan sold to Tammy L. Branagan $1
Village of Lowville: 5379 Bostwick Street, Scott R. Newton sold to John P. Molnar $125,000
Village of Lowville: 5345 Waters Terrace, Mark W. Brooker sold to Mark Brooker Family Irrevocable Trust $0
Town of Lyonsdale: Lowdale Preserve South Road, Gary Hopps sold to Lowdale Preserve Inc. $22,500
Town of Montague: Two parcels, Salmon River Road, Paul Wilson sold to Paul J. Wilson $1
Town of Osceola: 1204 North Osceola Road, Darryl C. Ruggles sold to Michael R. DeCook $125,000
Town of Watson: Two parcels, Kotel Road, Clara Andrews Davoy sold to Todd Endy $89,900
Village of Lyons Falls: 4016 Markham Street, Joan Fruin sold to George A. Gydesen $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 22, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 6232 Bear Paw Lane, Timothy J. Fox sold to Henry B. Miller $65,000
Town of Lewis: 3760 Rapke Road, Christmas and Associates Inc. sold to Kenneth J. Hudanich $0
Village of Port Leyden: 7025 West Main Street, Matthew J. Weber sold to Matthew J. Weber $1
Village of Lowville: East State Street, Patrick L. Montanaro sold to Wilbur Zehr $53,000
Village of Lowville: 7653 James Street, Judith P. Taylor sold to Judith P. Taylor $0
Town of Lowville: 7431 Emi Lane, John P. O’Sullivan sold to Jewel Songo $176,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 6916 Laura Street, Stanley L. Poste sold to Thelma S. Poste $1
Town of West Turin: North Road, Robert Sainato sold to Travis Michael Murphy $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 23, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 11497 Main Street Road, Jeremy Bellinger sold to Jeremy A. Bellinger $0
Town of Denmark: 70987 Route 26, Kyle T. Brown sold to Robert P. Johnson $250,000
Town of Diana: 14217 South Creek Road, Cheyanne K. Blundon sold to Jake D. Ritz $1
Town of Montague: 5444 Salmon River Road, Matthew J. Cooper sold to Matthew J. Cooper $0
Town of New Bremen: 8403 Van Amber Road, Rodney Houppert sold to Tyler J. Burns $137,800
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 24, 2022:
Village of Castorland: 9523 Church Street, Arnold E. Loucks sold to Grunert’s Great Outdoors LLC $60,000
Village of Lowville: 5579 Trinity Avenue, Sharon A. Padden-Jackson sold to Ashley Harper $0
Town of Turin: 5409 Carpenter Road, Danielle M. Evans sold to BRB Property LLC $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 27, 2022:
Village of Port Leyden: 7157 Galarneau Drive, Evelyn M. Moonan sold to MW Enterprise Holdings LLC $16,500
Village of Constableville: 5766 West Main Street, Duppert Irrevocable Trust sold to Robin T. Hoskins $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 28, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 5516 Route 410 Extension, Ellyse E. Richardson sold to Michelle Johnson $110,000
Town of Lewis: 1464 Route 26, The JLB Irrevocable Trust sold to Roger J. Croniser $2,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 29, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, Aldrich Settlement Road, James F. Wilton sold to Vernon C. Duesler $82,000
Village of Castorland: 9555 Church Street, Arnold E. Loucks sold to David W. Shue $236,900
Town of Diana: 14494 Mill Street, Catherine M. Dreythaler sold to Mary C. Patnode $1
Town of Greig: 8013 Winthrop Road, Glenn E. Miller sold to Denise M. Miller $0
Town of Greig: 8013 Winthrop Road, Denise M. Miller sold to Third Wage Real Estate Trust $0
Village of Lowville: 5477 Trinity Avenue, Jamie M. Nakano sold to Amelia J. Nakano $0
Village of Lowville: 7639 Easton Street, Denton A. Golden sold to Kimberly M. Widrick $288,150
Town of New Bremen: 8412-8418 Mattis Road, Laurence C. Kampnich sold to Laurence C. Kampnich $0
Town of Watson: 6331 Number four Road, JoAnna Melnik sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $38,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 29, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Route 812, Kevin J. Boliver estate sold to David A. Boliver $1
Town of Croghan: Route 812, Kevin J. Boliver estate sold to David A. Boliver $1
Town of Diana: 14176 Cathedral Pines Lane, Benjamin R. Held sold to Timothy Jones $280,000
Town of Diana: 6817 Old State Road, Luis Rodriguez sold to Morgan K. Cook $178,500
Town of Lyonsdale: 9914 Moose River Road, William P. Wholihan sold to Timothy P. Wholihan $1
Town of Martinsburg: 6162 River Street, Shawna M. Bauer sold to Danita A. Sessions $149,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 5, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.78 acres, beginning on Lost Village Road from northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Lawrence and Nancy Mitchell, Michael T. Kotash and Margaret S. Kotash, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas K. Lawrence $65,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2700 A and B Route 37, Citizens National Bank, Hammond, sold to David J. Witherhead and Laurie S. Poor, Canton $30,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel 2: Beginning in northeast quarter section J, township 6, Macomb’s Purchase, Great Tract 2; and Parcel 2: South half of northwest quarter of section J, township 2, Joan D. Dumas and Kris Dumas, Victor, sold to Martin J. Denis and Jane M. Denis, Piercefield $105,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 94 Miner Street, Elia Filippi and Denise Dingman, Richville, sold to James Sieja and Rachel Sieja, Canton $91,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 21 Depot Street, David Premo, Massena; and Daniel Premo, Monks Corner, S.C., sold to Kenneth A. Leaf, Hogansburg $81,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, Russel Road, William Vine Sr., Ogdensburg; William Vine Jr., Ogdensburg; Gregory Wood, Lisbon; Joseph Sovie, Ogdensburg; Michael F. Sovie, Ogdensburg; Ronald O’Marah, Ogdensburg; and Robert Sovie, Ogdensburg, sold to Patricia Fox Zahn, Webster $18,000
Town of Canton: 4.58 acres, 2798 County Route 21, Dennis W. Kelly and Susette M. Kelly, Port Byron, sold to Daniel R. Robinson Sr., New Russia $270,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 28 Country Club Road, David W. Travis, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew L. McEathron and Jackie L. McEathron, Gouverneur $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 6, 2022:
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 68 Flow Drive, Stephen L. Bartlett, Norwood; Richard D. Bartlett, Childwold; and Michael J. Bartlett, Woodstock, Conn., sold to Terry C. Spicer and Nicolas Spicer, Cibolo, Texas $200,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 332 Park Street, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to McKenna M. Kiah, Lisbon $63,000
Town of Lawrence: 4 acres, 2023 Route 11C, Catherine A. Baldwin, Potsdam, sold to Landon B. Coats, Southington, Conn. $154,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 173 Triangle Road, Dorothy A. Weber, Hammond, sold to Sweet Wind Farm Inc., Hammond $110,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 630 and 2112 Irvin Street, Andrew P. Monroe, Ogdensburg, sold to Haylee Marie Butterfield, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 88 1/2 Grove Street, Timothy J. Lacombe, Alexandria Bay, sold to Sentry RE LLC, Chesapeake, Va. $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 20 Main Street, Parcel B, Clark Real Estate Holdings LLC, Massena, sold to Am Vets Post 4 Inc., Massena $13,000
Town of Lawrence: Two parcels, 24 Grove Street, Ellen F. Wilson, North Lawrence, sold to Teresa A. Huff and Steven D. Huff, Enfield, Conn. $93,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.589 acres, beginning on Front Street at northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Alex M. Sabad and Beverly Ann Sabad, Cena Hadzovic, Norfolk, sold to Sabad’s LLC, Norfolk $182,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 37 Elliott Road, Michael Deshane, Potsdam, sold to Brandi Paige and Christopher W. Paige, Potsdam $32,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning on Water Street at southerly corner of premises conveyed to Tomado Inc., Arthur Waldron and Patricia Waldron, Canastota, sold to Harold Kevin Thibert and Carolyn Thibert, Ogdensburg $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 9, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 511 King Street, John Christopher LaHart, Leslie Ann LaHart and Larry Kio, Ogdensburg, sold to Rachel Burwell, Ogdensburg $30,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.59 acres, 60 and 62 West High Street, Joseph W. Sabad and Vicki A. Sabad, Canton, sold to Lawrence W. Labarge and Jamie N. Labarge, Norfolk $13,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.22 acres, 8877 Route 11, Robert A. Bronson and Ann Bronson, Potsdam, sold to Brandon J. Snell, West Stockholm $100,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.55 acres, 1145 County Route 55, Victor R. Burnett and Ella J. Burnett, North Lawrence, sold to Chandler Michael Foley and Jennah R. Lancto, Moira $129,500
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning in southwest bounds of County Route 59 at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Alison W. Haas and Amy L. Bonina, Jeffrey P. Russell, Winthrop, sold to Elaine Z. Sarem, Potsdam $43,000
Town of Piercefield: 4.75 acres, 88 Route 421, Willis Edward Lowe III and Melissa Hines Lowe, Simons Island, Ga., sold to John K. Ryder Jr. and Mary Ellen Ryder, Redding, Conn. $1,075,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.9 acres, 73 and 75 Elm Street, Lai Kuang, New York City, sold to J. Premo Enterprise LLC, Potsdam $184,000
Town of Louisville: 3.4 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Kingsley Road at intersection with westerly bounds of Nichols Drive, Glen W. Nichols and Jane Nichols, Massena, sold to Patrick J. Curran, Massena $20,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5741 acres, 237 East Main Street, James Kofron, Milan, Ohio, sold to Tah Griffith, Gouverneur $145,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, lot 3 of “Moss Ridge Subdivision of Lands of Piece of Mine LLC,” Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Brian J. Pierce, Gouverneur $180,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 285 Brouse Road, Sean Carty, Massena, sold to Julie Varalli, Holley $325,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 10, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Bishop Avenue, Jason E. Premo, Massena, sold to Charles Gilzow and Rosa Gilzow, Hotsprings, Ark. $32,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 2 South Street, Lloyd G. Bresee, St. Augustine, Fla.; Stephen E. Bresee, Grand Island; and Michael L. Bresee, St. Augustine, Fla., sold to Preston John White, Alyson Doris White and Lindsay Farnsworth, Norwood $155,000
Town of Massena: 1.1 acres, 382 North Raquette River Road, Lawrence Faus, individually and as surviving spouse of Beatrice Fause, Syracuse, sold to Patricia Pierce and Jasmine Pierce, Hogansburg $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 11, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 106 Peabody Road, Austin Curcuruto and Deirdre Curcuruto, Gouverneur, sold to Kurt Hartle, Chase Mills $105,000
Town of Gouverneur: Three parcels, 251 Rowley Street, Marilyn F. Scozzafava, surviving spouse and tenant, Canton, sold to Rowley Street Properties LLC, Stuart, Fla. $270,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.46 acres, 29 Trinity Avenue, Hayden Enterprises LLC, Gouverneur, sold to William M. Foster, Gouverneur $117,000
Town of Gouverneur: 56.04 acres, beginning on Kearney Road at intersection of town line between Towns of Gouverneur and Rossie, Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler A. Perrigo and Laci E. Perrigo, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Hermon: Two parcels, 44 Leader Lane, Thomas E. Guinan and Gwendolyn L. Guinan, Edwards; Thomas Edward Guinan, Hope, N.J.; Timothy Michael Guinan, Kentfield, Calif.; and Scott Patrick Guinan, Satellite Beach, Fla., sold to Brent A. Wood and Heidi A. Wood, Olathe, Kan. $525,000
Town of Hammond: 2.04 acres, 116 Oak Point Road, Donna Phillips Martin, Hammond, sold to Cordell Martin, Hammond $ 60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 12, 2022:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 26 Fairlane Drive, Shane Rogers and Joann Rogers, Canton, sold to Laura Ashley Smith Leach and Robert Smith Leach II, Canton $235,000
Town of Hammond: 0.49 acres, 402 Franklin Street, James A. Simons and Nancy S. Simons, Hammond, sold to Richard M. West, Theresa $96,750
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 38 Bishop Avenue, Jeannine J. Brouse, individually and as surviving spouse of Howard B. Brouse, Massena, sold to Jarrid Gene Gardner, Potsdam $62,500
Town of Hopkinton: Several parcels, beginning on northeast corner of Frank Stone lot, Kayem Partners LLC, Sedona, Ariz., sold to Walter John Hales and Maureen K. Hales, trustees of Hales Living Trust, Pacso, Wash. $990,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.94 acres, 6928 Route 11, James W. Stone II and Sara L. Stone, Canton, sold to James A. Muenster and Shannon L. Muenster, Potsdam $65,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.254 acres, 1005 Lafayette Street, Matthew A. Tessmer and Kathleen Tessmer, Ogdensburg, sold to Catherine H. Pitcher and Christopher C. Pitcher, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Lawrence: 1 acre, beginning at intersection of south bounds of Stockholm Road with east bounds of Hogansburg Road, Joseph B. McGraw, North Lawrence, sold to Daniel A. Pike, Winthrop $175,000
