The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 27:
City of Watertown: Parcel, east side of LeRay Street, John Damon, Watertown, sold to Trina Narrow and Chris Damon, Watertown $50,000
Town of Wilna: 0.6 acres, lot number 810 of subdivisions of great lot number 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, 21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to David Felker, Copenhagen $29,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.1 acres, 45000 Bailey Settlement Road Lot 2, Community Bank NA, as trustee of David A. Rogers Living Trust, Canton, sold to Bailey Settlement LLC, North Syracuse $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 30:
Town of Brownville: 0.895 acres, 8732 Middle Road, Christopher J. Conklin, ROchester, and Sara E. Conklin, Plattsburgh, as administrators CTA of last will and testament of Mary Catherine Conklin, sold to David E. Colligan and Susan L. Colligan, Dexter $105,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.032 acres, southwest line of lands of William Pointeck, Robert C. Anderson, Alexandria Bay, sold to River Rock Cottages LLC, Alexandria Bay $40,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels, 71.5 acres and 6.045 acres, Paul Samuel Damon, Watertown, sold to David Z. Richards and Tasha L. Richards, Watertown $200,000
Town of Adams: 0.352 acres, 5487 Teeple Street, Todd C. Vincent and Beth A. Vincent, Adams Center, sold to Kaitlyn McNitt and Andrew McNitt, Adams Center $118,556.70
Town of Adams: 0.957 acres, part of great lot 45, Route 11, Douglas G. MacIlvennie, Mannsville, sold to All Seasons Pest Control Inc., Adams Center $205,000
Town of Lyme: 0.6 acres, State Park Road, James F. Morgan, Liverpool, sold to Cynthia Morgan Cayen, Liverpool $65,500
Town of Wilna: Parcel, westerly margin of Fulton Street, Janet M. Sears, Carthage, sold to Jessica E. Parmigiani, Carthage $75,500
Town of Henderson: 4.45 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of a parcel owned by Thomas H. Bradley III, S.T. Hovey and Sandra L. Hovey, Urbanna, Va., sold to Edward Vanhook, Cape Coral, Fla. $18,900
Town of Clayton: 27.361 acres, Old Town Springs Road, Karen McConnell, Corpus Christi, Texas, sold to Bobby A. Rice and SallyJean Sumner-Rice, Dexter $80,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.492 acres, Vincent F. Burlazzi, Steilacoom, Wash., sold to Travis S. Twigg, Enterprise, Ala. $275,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.855 acres, 21811 Lane Road, Suit-Kote Corporation, Cortland, sold to Pragmatic Property Inc., Watertown $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 31:
Town of Adams: 15.34 acres, centerline range of a tile culvert beneath Route 11 intersects the highways eastern right of way boundary, Sharon K. Pope, Valrico, Fla., executrix of last will and testament of the late Earle Widrick, Adams Center, sold to Dean E. Widrick and Kelly L. Widrick, Adams Center $120,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.425 acres, southerly boundary of the 50 feet right of way 625 feet from iron pin in southerly line of the Pond property, Michael D. Swart and Laurie J. Swart, Lewiston, Maine, sold to William Burns and Michelle Burns, Syracuse $167,500
Town of Clayton: 0.78 acres, southeast corner of land conveyed to Thomas J. Deimone and Ruth M. Desimone, Stuart M. Studdert and W. Trooper Studdert, Parish, sold to Patrick J. Aubertine and Rebecca L. Aubertine, Cape Vincent $200,000
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 416 Tilden Street, Matthew Dunn, Watertown, sold to A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $14,300
Town of Worth: 71 acres, Wright Road, R. Edward Lee and Shirley J. Lee, Adams, sold to William H. King, Lorraine $20,000
Village of Black River: Tax parcel 75.76-2-40, highway leading from Black River to Sanfords Corners, Jared Halback, Watertown, sold to Roberta Michelle Gomez, Carthage $144,160
Village of West Carthage: Parcel, 15 Champion Street, Joseph P. Schneider and Jutta E. Schneider, Carthage, sold to Lev Kim, Watertown $95,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, Wright Street Road, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee of Finance of America Structured Acquisition Trust, Lansing, Mich. $32,500
Village of Carthage: 0.469 acres, North Washington Street and Edwards Street, PHH Mortgage Corporation, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $10
Town of Watertown: 11.428 acres, Route 12F and Floral Drive, Adams Center Properties LLC, Adams Center, sold to Coffeen Street Properties LLC, Adams Center $1
City of Watertown: Parcel, 123 Phelps Street, Zachery J. Davis, Watertown, sold to Shannon O. Alegria, Adams $91,000
Town of Pamelia: Tax map parcel 73.08-1-42, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Ernest E. Roberts, Dix Hills $1,110
City of Watertown: 663 Olive Street, 50 feet by 99 feet, US Bank National Association, trustee for Bluewater Investment Trust, Greenville, S.C., sold to Stably LLC, Watertown $7,550
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 2:
City of Watertown: 0.333 acres, southerly street margin of Paddock Street, Susan R. Yecies, Watertown, sold to Elizabeth G. Hall, Watertown $290,000
Town of Clayton: Three parcels, along road leading from Depauville to Gunns Corners, Larry H. Jordan and Yvonne Jordan, New Bern, N.C., sold to Kenneth R. Wallis IV and Sydney V. Wallis, Watertown $133,500
Town of Brownville: 7.35 acres, Middle Road, easterly property line of parcel conveyed to Jochem E. and Marie C. Zugermayer, Janet L. Steele and Lawrence J. Steele, Brownville, sold to Miley Caron, Watertown $185,000
Village of Black River: 1.168 acres, Route 3 and easterly road margin of Stafford Drive, NNY Equities LLC, Watertown, sold to Terry A. Byard and Migdalia Byard, Watertown $266,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, lot number 8 on map of the Charlebois Subdivision on Totham Todd and Pauling Streets dated June 19, 1942, Stephen L. Percy, executor of last will and testament of the late Eleanor D. Percy, Watertown, sold to Vanessa Louise Teamoh, Watertown $159,900
Village of Ellisburg: 4.65 acres, west line of Main Street at northeast corner of premises owned by Leonora Smith, Glenn Remington and Catherine Remington, Ellisburg, sold to Casie Remington and Mercedes LaVeck, Ellisburg $132,000
Town of Antwerp: 16.12 acres, part of lots 653 and 654 of great lot 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, Waite Road, Justin M. Reed and Alicia D. Reed, Antwerp, sold to Colin I. Mactavish and Elizabeth Mactavish, Cincinnatus $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 3:
City of Watertown: 0.167 acres, easterly margin of Mundy Street, Luckson R. Dor and Leticia Laura Marc Dor, Stockbridge, Ga., sold to Nevin Parish and Sarah Sarkin-Parish, Watertown $130,700
Town of Lyme: 0.07 acres, southerly side of 10 foot access road (Indian Point Road), Raymond Dreher and Elaine M. Tunaitis, sold to Nichole M. Moles and Peter J. Moles, Syracuse $148,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.742 acres, southerly street margin of School Block Alley and westerly street margin of Anderson Street, Milltown Apartments LLC, Watertown, sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Sackets Harbor $340,000
Town of Antwerp: 3.19 acres, part of lot 157 of Great Lot 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, Dennis W. Parker and Lynn A. Parker, Theresa, sold to Michelle N. Sloley, Philadelphia $122,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office October 15:
Town of Pinckney: 8613 Whitesville Road, Emily M. Booth-Puffer, sold to Heather Dorchester $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office October 16:
Town of Diana: 8214 Evergreen Lane, Community Bank National Association, sold to Katherine Thesier $85,000
Town of Diana: Middle Branch Road, David W. and Janet M. Finley Revocable Trust, sold to Justin M. Seymour $29,900
Town of Diana: Beartown Road, Chris Martin Adner, sold to Kimberly Jo Houghtaling $32,500
Town of Greig: Sweeney Road, Kevin B. Kerr, sold to Daniel A. McGuire $45,000
Town of Watson: 7121 Maple Drive, Timothy W. Roberts, sold to Jane A. Liscum $5,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office October 17:
Town of Croghan: 5784 Swiss Road, Alvin Zehr, sold to MTGLQ Investors LP $144,284
Town of Harrisburg: 9447 Number Three Road, Charles R. St. Louis, sold to Abraham L. Gingerich $98,500
Town of Leyden: 3113 State Route 12D, John R. Carpenter, sold to James VanAlstine $63,000
Town of Lowville: 8840 East Road, Matthew A. Lyndaker, sold to Wilson J. Pennell $132,900
Town of Watson: 7024 Snell Road, John B. Miller, sold to Jonathan W. Decoteau $150,000
Town of Watson: 6439 Crestview Drive, Jonathan Decoteau, sold to Eliza M. Rennie $103,000
Town of Watson: 6757 Erie Canal Road, Stephen Lawley, sold to Edward D. Collins $61,500
Town of Watson: 7395 Lustyik Road, Francis Koon, sold to Donald W. Major $29,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office October 18:
Town of Greig: 5784 N. Shore Road, Thomas Consler, sold to Randy J. Rumble $232,500
Town of Greig: N. Shore Road, David H. Boshart, sold to Craig A. Wager $50,000
Town of Greig: N. Shore Road, Donald J. Brang, sold to David H. Boshart Sr. $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 14, 2019:
Town of Waddington: 1.1 acres, McGinnis Road, Mary Jo Hubbard, Massena, sold to Timothy P. Martin and Christine H. Martin, Waddington $100,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 27 of Leroy Heights Subdivision, James S. Allott and Katherine F. Allott, Potsdam, sold to Brenda Spurbeck, Potsdam $187,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.57 acres, 123 Clinton and 6 6 1/2 W. Barney, Tyler A. Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to David B. Perrigo and Hilliary D. Perrigo, Gouverneur $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, southerly line of Laurel Avenue, George Robert Trippany and Carolyn M. Trippany, Massena, sold to Jacob Kormanyos and Natalie C. Pesold, Massena $90,000
Town of Canton: 0.33 acres, northerly line of Brabaw property and centerline of Russell-Pyrites Road, Katheryn E. Fountain, trustee of FEF-1 Trust, sold to Dean Woodward, Canton $32,000
Town of Hammond: 0.58 acres, northest margin of Lake Street, Robert Post, Hammond, sold to Renee Hall, Ogdensburg $10,500
Town of Potsdam: 8.24 acres, west of Sayles Road, Lance W. LaFountain, Denham Springs, La., Roger M. LaFountain, Potsdam, Carol L. Ontko, Turnersville, N.J., Diane J. Patton, Hampton Bays, and Judith A. Kreuz, Toledo, Ohio, sold to James E. Gonzalez and Erica N. LaFountain, Potsdam $63,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, by lot number 3 on map entitled “Ward F. and Nora A. Leamy, subdivision, lot number 8, section number 6, Van Soligen Tract,” Shane Cline and Robert J. Cline, Ogdensburg, sold to Sarah S. Dupree, Heuvelton $100,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly side of Oswegatchie River, New York Avenue at intersection with Ogden Street, James J. Billings and Diane E. Billings, Colton, sold to Shane Michael Cline, North Lawrence $52,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 15, 2019:
Village of Waddington: Parcel, lot 103 on map entitled “Green Terrace Estates Phase 2,” Myron Burns and Diane Burns, Waddington, sold to Michael Abrunzo and Misty Lazare, Massena $19,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.24 acres, lot number 42 part of lot number 41 of Old Fairground Lots according to Hazelton Map, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Columbus, Ohio, sold to Jeffery A. Crawn Jr. and Nicole L. Crawn, Gouverneur $27,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, westerly from southeasterly corner of lot number 10 in tract F, Brian J. Creighton and Karen D. Creighton, Naperville, Ill., sold to Ivan Makoviychuk and Liliya Makoviychuk, Ontario, Canada $165,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, Colton-Cooks Corners Road, Sally Ann Remington, Colton, sold to David P. Peck and Rebecca K. Peck, Colton $250,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, middle of the road leading from Hewittville to Dunclay road at southeast corner of lands owned and occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Hollinger, Gerald E. Hollinger, Potsdam, sold to Helen M. Hollinger, Potsdam $6,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.08 acres, northwest of Murphy Road in mile square lot number 5, Terrence O’Brien and Gisele O’Brien, Lisbon, sold to Jason A. Grennon and Alison J. Mann, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.26 acres, Tallman Road, Bartholomew Lopez, Churubusco, sold to Travis Glenn TenEyck and Kerri Anna TenEyck, Ogdensburg $3,000
Town of Canton: 0.617 acres, North Woods Road, mile square 8 of the 9th range, Robert A. Dupree and Karen A. Dupree, Hermon, sold to Elias J. Gaurin Jr., Hermon $2,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 16, 2019:
Town of Waddington: 7.06 acres, mile square 10, northeast corner of the land of William Dick, Andrew Losey, Waddington, and Julie Lose, Waddington, sold to Julie A. Losey, Waddington $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.43 acres, mile square number 21, Daniel P. Hayden and Susan Hayden, Canton, sold to Thomas Maurice Hill III and Dana Elizabeth Hill, Dudley, Mass. $273,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2 acres, Horseshoe Road, Allan Lamere and Coleen Lamere, Heuvelton, sold to Emily Ruth Lemieux and steven Paul Lemieux Jr., Ogdensburg $180,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, Route 56, southwest corner of a parcel conveyed to Rosemerle Spencer Trimboli, David E. Grimm and Pamela F. Wik-Grimm, Binghamton, sold to Gene R. Law, Gouverneur $51,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.916 acres, Route 11, J and H Feed and Farm Store LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Jerry Sauls and Sherry Sauls, Theresa $200,000
Town of Waddington: 6.99 acres, northerly of Pork Road, mile square lot number 18, Lori L. Lumbard, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard J. Pirie and Susan M. Pirie, Ogdensburg $16,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.5 acres, east side of Morgan Street, Kelly Norman, Potsdam, sold to Ashley Chevier, Norwood $76,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 19, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, westerly bounds of Leroy Street, Joe A. Timmerman and Heather A. Timmerman, Potsdam, sold to Brian M. McCord, Potsdam $145,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, lot number 62, of “Fairlane Development Sections B and C,” Matthew Deschamps and Kelly J. Swanson Deschamps, Canton, sold to C. John Brandy and Kiri P. Brandy, Ogdensburg $270,000
Town of Hermon: 100 acres, southwesterly corner of parcel nor wor formerly owned by Jamey J. Anson and Chad F. Watson, Randall J. Baker and Cynthia L. Baker, McGraw, sold to Michael A. Bulsiewicz and Karen J. Bulsiewicz, Howell, N.J. $217,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, lot number 12, HIllcrest Development, Julie E. Murray, Potsdam, executrix of the late Harry J. Kienzle, Potsdam, sold to Peter J. Cutler and Amy M. Cutler, Potsdam $159,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, great lot 26, township 16, great tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Kellie Forrest, Taylor, Ala., sold to Lance J. St. Hilaire and Sindy J. St. Hilaire, Winthrop $130,000
Town of Massena: 69.049 acres, County Route 42 and Horton Road, Town of Massena, Massena, sold to Petawatt Holdings Inc., Watertown $250,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 122 Mill St., Michael Ablan, Gouverneur, sold to Jacob Hall, Richville $60,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, lot 4, “Property of Christmas and Associates Inc.,” part of lots 6 and 61 of Brodie Tract, Jay M. Whitney and Jennifer L. Whitney, Chateaugay, sold to Joseph P. Giazzon and Joan E. Giazzon, Newfane $43,500
Town of Piercefield: 0.24 acres, 356 Main St., Raymond J. Remillard, Piercefield, sold to Breanne N. Friend, Tupper Lake $79,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 16 Pleasant St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to First York II LLC, New York City $23,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 2025 Linden St., Kirsty A. VanArnam and Nicholas A. Nugent, Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua Todd Vine and Brittany Marie Adams, Ogdensburg $125,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, lot 9, Lake Shore Lots Laura Zoller Farm, Dawn M. Corninsh, Hammond, executor of the late James F. Cornins, sold to Devan James Cornish, c/o Jo Cornins, Naples $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 20, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 43 Park St., Nicholas Fodor, Ogdesburg, sold to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas $76,500
Village of Waddington: 0.83 acres, lot 11 on map titled “Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, Clark Point Subdivision,” Michael P. Frary and Anne M. Frary, Ogdensburg, sold to Massena Land Corporation, Massena $79,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, lot 2 of Red Pine Forest Subdivision, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Donald E. Forth and Linda L. Forth, Canastota $38,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, Oak Point Road, Timothy L. Cobb and Christine Cobb, Brier Hill, sold to Helen M.M. Schneider, Rudolph Schneider and thomas G. Bowser, Ogdensburg $122,000
