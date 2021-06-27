Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 11:
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.31 acres, 27 Anthony St., Stanley Parker and Suzanne Parker, LaFargeville, sold to Shane P. Mercer and Christine P. Mercer, Plessis $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 933 Morrison Ave., Jeffrey R. Ostlund, Three Mile Bay, sold to Scott J. Hunt and Katherine Plante-Hunt, Watertown and Daniel J. Hunt, Chaumont $18,000
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 117 N. James St., Stephen M. Knudsen, Carthage, sold to Travis Anthony Dingus and Betty Allison Dingus, Honolulu, Hawaii $200,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 26.6 acres, Number Nine Island, 2) 0.5 acres, Number Nine Island, David C. Garlock, Alexandria Bay, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust, Clayton $200,000
Village of Dexter: 0.2 acres, 340 E. Kirby St., Robert F. Marshall and Shaleen R. Jackson, Dexter, sold to Steven A. Thayer and Kendra J. Thayer, Dexter $162,900
Town of Brownville: 1.7 acres, 20312 Reasoner Road, Brian Z. Cox, Watertown, sold to Samuel W. Hall, Bellevue, Pa. $195,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 246 Haley St., Todd C. Lawson, Watertown, sold to Angela Ratigliano, Watertown $97,700
Town of Orleans: 0.99 acres, 31153 State Route 180, Robert D. Finley III, LaFargeville, sold to Robert L. Henderson and Waleska A. Henderson, Watertown $112,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.5 acres, 46530 Lake of the Isles, Paavo K. Alasimi and Jacqueline R. Alasimi, Rochester, sold to Carol A. Brennan, Ithaca $150,000
Town of LeRay: 21.45 acres, 30826 Rockbrook Estates Road, Joseph K. Corley and Martina Corley, Evans Mills, sold to Raymond E. Telego Jr. and Melanie A. Telego, Adams Center $380,000
Town of Watertown: 3.3 acres, County Route 60, Richard A. Cean Sr. and Fran L. Cean, Copenhagen, sold to Lorraine Wilson and Harry Wilson Jr., Watertown $18,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 22.27 acres, Carleton Island Road 1, Thomas E. Bierut and Judith A. Bierut, LaFayette, sold to SHHQ LLC, Adams Center $113,000
Village of Clayton: 0.18 acres, 618 Union St., Scott P. Skinner, Watertown, sold to M.S.N.F.S., Watertown $0
Town of Henderson: Three parcels: 1) 0.2 acres, 10401 Bayshore Drive, 2) 0.11 acres, Bayshore Drive, 3) 0.39 acres, South of Bayshore Drive, Edward G. Olley Jr. and Lorraine Goodnough, Watertown, sold to Nutmeg Properties LLC, Adams $320,000
Town of Champion: 1.95 acres, 34198 Pleasant Lake Drive, John McNeely, Lacona, sold to Pleasant Lake Holdings LLC, Sackets Harbor $0
Village of Glen Park: Two parcels: 1) 7.82 acres, 23255 White Road, 2) 10 acres, 23261-23315 White Road, Michael W. French, Brownville, sold to George H. Walters Jr., Glen Park $55,000
Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 214 N. James St., Cynthia M. McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for Tyler J. Snyder, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Eagan, Minn. $93,250
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 14:
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 470 Portage St., Robert H. Blaisdell and Samantha J. Blaisdell, Watertown, sold to Francis J. Conklin Jr., Watertown $100,000
Town of Alexandria: Three parcels: 1) 0.39 acres, 45447 State Route 12, 2) 0.5 acres, State Route 12, 3) 0.37 acres, State Route 12 and Otter Street, Richard C. Congel, Baldwinsville, sold to CPS LLC, Clayton $300,000
Town of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 20515 Weaver Road, Paul K. Grinold, Pawlet, Vt., sold to Crystal Deline, Watertown $163,700
Town of Pamelia: 0.86 acres, 25970 Liberty Ave., Caleb W. Ely and Brittany M. Ely, Garrison, Calif, sold to Vijesh Patel and Sonal Patel, Watertown $280,000
Town of LeRay: 0.61 acres, 22415 Riverbend Drive, Tyria Stone, Watertown, sold to William McCanney and Macy VanArnam, Watertown $355,000
Village of Clayton: 0.08 acre, 416 Jane St., Michael C. Pemberton and Anne Calkins Pemberton, Binghamton, sold to Andrew R. Kinnie, Clayton $233,500
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 719 Holcomb St., Daniel Armand Erneston McKinney and Bianca McKinney, Watertown, sold to Larry D. Morton, Killeen, Texas $208,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.31 acres, 486 S. Market St., Kathryn M. Cataldo, Cape Vincent, sold to Anna M. D’Addario, Hammonton, N.J. $50,000
Town of Watertown: 0.5 acres, 21706 County Route 60, Zackery R. Holmes and Nicole M. Holmes, Watertown, sold to Camille A. Macaluso, Watertown $219,600
Town of Orleans: 0.48 acres, 36051 State Route 180, Stephanie A. Miskimon, LaFargeville and Darryl J. Walker, Dexter, sold to Christopher T. Henry and Clarissa Gonzalez, Augusta, Ga. $158,575
Village of Adams: 0.3 acres, 50 Spring St., David E. LaLone and Loris L. LaLone, Adams, sold to David Lahey and Cheryl Lahey, Calcium $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 837 Washington St., Gianaco LLC, Watertown, sold to Shannon Exford, Watertown $150,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.45 acres, 22792 County Route 189, Warren Shelmidine, Lorraine, sold to Kyle Sanders and Penny Sanders, Calcium $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 232 Haley St., Megan M. Fortunato, Watertown, sold to Omar David Salazar Tello, Palm Bay, Fla. $165,000
Towns of Pamelia and LeRay: Two parcels totaling 1.84 acres, 25680 State Route 3, Daniel C. Silva and Connie G. Silva, Dayton, Tenn., sold to Jay Thomas Reid, Watertown $164,900
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 339 S. Indiana Ave., Michael B. Bresnahan, as trustee of the Bresnahan Irrevocable Family Trust, Alexandria Bay, sold to Ashley L. Burke, Watertown $154,000
Town of Philadelphia: 2.98 acres, 31291 Town Line Road, 31291 Northridge Inc., Carthage, sold to Indian River Church of Christ Inc., Philadelphia $185,000
Town of Theresa: 0.17 acres, Maple Tree Drive, Wilbert Major and Fran Major, Rochester, sold to Joseph Beckley and Lynn Beckley, Cicero $3,100
Village of Antwerp: 0.64 acres, 19 Van Buren St., Lillian M. Fuller, Antwerp, sold to Tammie Golden , Antwerp $0
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.24 acres, 9 Bolton Ave., Grindstone Holding LLC, Clayton, sold to Margot Menkel, Alexandria Bay $127,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 15:
Village of Brownville: 0.22 acres, 205 St. Lawrence Ave. E., Jessica B. Chapman, Brownville, sold to Derek A. Powell, Brownville $128,750
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 758 Davidson St., Jorge A. Molina and Daiva Molina, Gresham, Ore., sold to Dustin A. Castor, Watertown $69,500
Town of Orleans: 0.25 acres, 19705 Hutchs Haven Drive, Kenneth Gage and Sally Gage, The Villages, Fla., sold to John Gage and Carol Gage, Conklin $75,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.19 acres, 828 E. Joseph St., Bradley J. Ringer and Robin W. Ringer, Gowanda, sold to Scott M. Davis, Naples, Maine $125,000
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 21800 Farney Pit Road, Curtis L. Bryant, Columbia, S.C., sold to Andrew J. Gill, Leavenworth, Kan. $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 306 Winslow St., Edson I. Caupp II and Amanda J. Caupp, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Timothy J. Babcock, Watertown $123,600
Town of Theresa: 1.18 acres, 35889 Elm Ridge Road, John M. Booth and Donna J. Booth, Philadelphia, sold to Kevin Booth Jr. and Heather Brancatella, Philadelphia $122,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.3 acres, 28521 Pine St., Christopher S. Felicia, Redwood, sold to Dennis Godin and Julie Godin, Theresa $86,500
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 829 Holcomb St., Thomas L. Williams Jr., Greenwood, Ind., sold to Ricky G. Kohl and David M. Kohl, Watertown $129,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 1210 Madison Ave., Julian B. Hutchins and Amy E. Hutchins, Watertown, sold to Madalyn E. Brand and Louis J. Ingrassia III, Watertown $177,000
Town of Lyme: 0.34 acres, Montonna Shores Road West, Calvin C. Johnson, Lorraine, sold to Dessiray J. Goutremout and Timothy M. Hodge, Chaumont $25,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.02 acre, County Route 3, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Russell L. Shultz and Tina M. Shultz, Plessis $1
Town of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 20868 Hunt St., George Walters Jr., Watertown, sold to Jason Allen Thompson, Watertown $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 16:
Town of Rutland: 0.49 acres, 23219 Fernwood Drive, Jason E. Hill and Christy L. Hill, Black River, sold to Armando R. Cervantes, Black River $284,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 229 Flower Ave. W., Glen A. MacDonald and Christina J. Bergman MacDonald, Watertown, sold to Micah T. Nelson and Miranda M. Nelson, Clarksville, Tenn. $332,500
Town of Adams: 1.34 acres, 18233 Spook Hill Road, Richard Mooney and Linda Mooney, Adams, sold to Adina M. Sippel and Adam J. Sippel, Richmond HIll, Ga. $299,500
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.2 acres, 211 Clinton St., 2) 0.2 acres, 215 Clinton St., Bonnie L. Lehman and Clairon D. Lehman, Watertown, sold to The Taylor Mansion LLC, Carthage $285,000
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 708 State St., Unyoung Poku, Carthage, sold to Terrence J. Gifford and Racheal L. Gifford, New Gloucester, Maine $235,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.17 acres, 88 Riverside Drive, Maureen Rutkowski, Ellicott City, Md., as administrator of the Sean J. Brown estate, sold to Dillon M. Everard, Carthage $106,000
Town of Clayton: 2.11 acres, House Road, Vicki L. Weller, Clayton, as trustee of the Vicki L. Weller Revocable Trust, sold to Steven Swan and Tara Swan, Clayton $0
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.23 acres, 220 W. Main St., Thomas R. Johnson and Therese Johnson, Sackets Harbor, sold to Richard Cunha, Sackets Harbor $426,000
Town of Theresa: 16.2 acres, 33675 Holmes Road, Richard Paige, Theresa, sold to Tyler J. Ayen and Lorraine C. Beard, LaFargeville $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 17:
Town of Alexandria: 11.04 acres, 25861 State Route 26, Susan B. Stoffer, Shelton, Wash., sold to Papin Properties, Redwood $45,000
Village of Mannsville: 0.55 acres, 401 N. Main St., David E. Gardner, Sackets Harbor, as executor of the Tara Gardner estate, sold to Jennifer P. Steele, Adams Center $155,000
Town of Brownville: 0.92 acres, 24272 Perch Lake Road, Peter M. Powell and Ruth H. Powell, Watertown, sold to Joshua L. Jonas, Philadelphia $279,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.17 acres, 7374 Tassone Drive, Ahdy T. Bishara, Garfield, N.J. and Tina M. Bishara, North Syracuse, sold to Kacee Rae Delles and Thomas Paul Delles, Carthage $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.76 acres, 820 Mill St., Daniel J. Ruperd, Watertown, sold to Harold Uriel Newkirk, Watertown $127,500
Town of Brownville: 0.21 acres, 22941 County Route 59, Susan G. Munson, Watertown and Sherri D. Munson, Watertown, sold to Cliff B. Sears and Tina M. Peck, Watertown $195,000
Town of Clayton: 1.3 acres, 39131 Farm Road, Chris Dillenback and Leigh Dillenback, Clayton, sold to Donald J. Gould and Ann M. Lynch, Whitehouse Station, N.J. $959,000
Village of Antwerp: 1.5 acres, 15 Depot St., 15 Depot Street LLC, Philadelphia, sold to Clark Porter, Gouverneur $160,000
Village of Adams: 0.19 acres, 11 Clay St., Todd J. Doldo, Watertown, as referee for Joshua P. Tupia, sold to Community Bank National Association, Olean $94,291
Town of Clayton: Three parcels: 1) 26.75 acres, Old Town Springs Road, 2) 15 acres, Old Town Springs Road, 3) 80 acres, State Route 12, Parker Henry Group LLC, Chaumont, sold to Jennifer Kindt, Lebanon, Pa. $260,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 213 Flower Ave. W., Rudolph Andrew Cartier and Louisa E. Cartier, Watertown, sold to Anthony R. Williamson and Katherine K. Williamson, Annapolis, Md. $315,000
Village of Black River: 0.21 acres, 187 Leray St., Barton R. Steffy, Black River and Patricia A. Fors, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to Curtis Cline and Angelina K. Cline, Philadelphia $174,000
Town of Hounsfield: 3.28 acres, 19195 County Route 63, Naumburg Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to Spencer Heggers and Lauren Heggers, Evans, Ga. $366,000
Village of Black River: 0.42 acres, 106 Ambrose Drive, Christopher Clausen and Bella Clausen, Black River, sold to Aaron Fannon and Ericka Fannon, Black River $315,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.8 acres, 8-10 Madison Ave., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Siepker Electric Inc., Canyon Lake, Calif. $48,000
Town of Adams: 0.68 acres, 17959 Goodnough Road, Benny T. Harvey and Sharon J. Harvey, Medford, Ore., sold to Matthew A. Simmons and Alyssa A. Simmons, Carthage $137,800
Town of Champion: 0.33 acres, 32569 State Route 26, Gary R. Shattuck and April M. Hutchins, Great Bend, sold to Amanda Folmer, Brick, N.J. $115,750
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 1:
Village of Lowville: Trinity Ave., Francis E. Hanno, sold to Jonathan M. Kubinski $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 2:
Town of West Turin: 3961 Payne Road, Russell Black, sold to Ryan C. Salmon $5,000
Town of West Turin: 4227 Michigan Mills Road, Charles A. Rauscher, sold to Rockwell Pond LLC $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 5:
Town of Denmark: 4217 E. Ext. Main Street Road, William Lawrence estate, sold to Monica J. Silva $0
Village of Lowville: 7618 Easton St., Snow Belt Housing Company, sold to Jordan A. Arthur $25,000
Town of Martinsburg: 5534 Alger Road, Widrick Irrevocable Trust, sold to Nicholas Kilionski $33,000
Town of New Bremen: Beech Hill Road, Thomas J. Tabolt, sold to Melody R. Tabolt $4,300
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 6:
Town of Diana: 14203 Parks Road, Douglas Fetterly, sold to Colette Schlueter $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 7:
Town of Croghan: 4625 Old State Road, Justin M. Day, sold to Christopher J. Gleason $179,950
Town of Greig: 6152 Independence Lane, Leonard J. Skiba, sold to Myron Goron $50,000
Town of Greig: 6139 School House Road, Edward Plato, sold to Sheila Smith $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 8:
Town of Lowville: 6113 Fox Path, Maple Run Homes Inc., sold to R. Scott Manzer $50,000
Town of Osceola: 2029 Florence Road, Richard N. Meagher, sold to Lora Larkin $8,000
Town of Watson: 7730 N. Shore Road, John Milkovich, sold to Gerald Lucas $369,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 9:
Town of Lowville: 6940 Vineyard Lane, Michael F. Maring, sold to Corey M. Ryan $325,000
Town of Watson: 6638 Baldwin Road, Olmstead Landholdings LLC, sold to Boeckman-Delton Family Trust $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 24, 2021:
Town of Morristown: beginning on southwesterly line of Krake farm, intersecting with Black Lake Road, Mitchell E. Jock and Robin R. Jock, Central Square, sold to Monica H. Rayder, Williamstown $55,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, island in Black Lake, known as Prince Island, David R. Machel, East Syracuse, sold to William J. Bronner and Michele M. Bronner, Hammond $35,000
Town of Fowler: 1.991 acres, beginning in northeast margin of Jones Road, northwesterly along Jones Road, David J. Hampton and Betty J. Hampton, Cocoa, Fla., sold to Justin M. Salter and Katie J. Salter, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northwesterly line of Stoughton Street at intersection with southwesterly boundary line of Beach Street, Ross Catanzarite, Oakland, Calif.; Catherine Dix, Massena; Frank Catanzarite, Pulaski; and Michael Catanzarite, Mount Pleasant, S.C., sold to Duane C. Pitts, Massena $98,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Jersey Avenue, westerly from intersectino with westerly line of Pickering Street, William F. McNally, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas D. Kindle, Ogdensburg $31,000
Town of Potsdam: 20.85 acres, beginning in north line, westerly of northeast corner of mile square lot 71, Nelson M. Pharoah and Marilyne J. Pharoah, Lyons, sold to Andrew Hurlbut and Elisha Hurlbut, Canton $12,500
Town of Russell: Several parcels, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike at northeast corner of lot 13, Ernie O. Darrah, Schenectady, administrator of the estate of Mark O. Darrah, Canton, sold to Darren W. Colton, DeKalb Junction; Jason J. Colton, Edwards; Bruce R. Peabody, Brewerton; and Joseph R. Knox, Russell $5,000
Town of Parishville: 1 acre, beginning north of Rosenbarker drive at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert and Ann White Family Trust, Dawn M. Rosenbarker, Potsdam, sold to Robert White and Ann M. White, Parishville $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 25, 2021:
Village of Canton: 0.96 acres, easterly of Tallman Road at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Everett Scanlon, Alessandra J. Parker, trustee of Gennarelli Revocable Trust, Canton, sold to Patrick Gilley and Syrah Gilley, Canton $17,000
Town of Gouverneur: 10.2 acres, beginning on Kearney Road from intersection with southwest line of 4.5 acre parcel conveyed to Robert Wakefield, Rocky Saulli, Jacksonville, N.C., sold to Roger Goodelle and Darlene Goodelle, Gouverneur $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.12 acres, beginning in north bounds of Knox Street from east bounds of Elizabeth Street, Christopher J. Frisina, Ogdensburg, sold to Gabrielle R. Belile, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in westerly margin of Edith Street at intersection with southerly margin of Rowley Street, Nicholas Ciambra, Gouverneur, sold to Devon J. DiMarco, Carthage $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 26, 2021:
Town of Parishville: 2 acres, beginning on Capell Street Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of John H. and Beverly J. Mitchell, Lori M. Remington, Parishville, sold to Christopher R. Sullivan and Janine M. Sullivan, Potsdam $48,000
Town of Fine: 0.187 acres, beginning in southerly road margin of Griffin Avenue at intersection of Youngs Road, Adam J. Thompson, Star Lake, sold to Bryan Salvador, Star Lake $35,000
Town of Parishville: 115 rods of land, beginning on Pleasant Street at southwest corner of Henry C. Capell village lot; and 109 1/4 rods of land, beginning on Pleasant Street at southwest corner of Laville Eastman village lot, Kip D. Jacot, Parishville, sold to Ryan Christopher Jacot, Parishville $90,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of extension of Bay Street, easterly from intersection of east bounds of Cedar Street, Mark F. Bradish, Potsdam; and Bridget Bradish, Potsdam, sold to Frank Ralph Lasala and Lindsay Marie Charlebois Lasala, Potsdam $30,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 2, block 44 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Christine M. Peters, Mission Viejo, Calif., sold to Carol A. Mcgregor, Las Vegas, Nev. $90,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Kearney Road , from intersection with southwest line of parcel conveyed to Robert Wakefield, John H. Poland Jr. and Rosemary Poland, Lunenburg, Vt., sold to Stephen Jadlocki III, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.5 acres, beginning on Middle Road from intersection with Dashnaw Road, Rodney A. Bush II and Kellie C. Bush, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew T. Moses and Emily Bush, Ogdensburg $175,000
Town of Hammond: 7.141 acres, lot 4 on “Map of Twenty Lots on the Southerly Side of Alamogin Road, Town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County, New York”; and 1.606 acres, lot 5 on “Map of Twenty Lots on the Southerly Side of Alamogin Road, Town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Daniel Jon LeKander and Peggy Hall LeKander, Naples, Fla., sold to Scott Force and Anne Force, Annandale, Va. $160,000
Town of Fine: Two parcels, beginning at southerly margin of Marshall Avenue at northwesterly corner of Lyman lot; and beginning in easterly margin of Katherine Street from southerly margin of Marshall Avenue, Christopher Aldrich and Staci Aldrich, Lisbon, sold to Brady Hayden and Sarah Hayden, Gouverneur $103,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 29, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on state road leading from Potsdam to Winthrop at farm line between Donovan-Sullivan farms, Jesse W. Boula and Chelsea Boula, Potsdam, sold to Robert Shepherd and Kathy Wain, Potsdam $93,000
Town of Fowler: 0.75 acres, beginning on line of Aaron Luce Lot, west along Russell Turnpike Road, Ronald Blair and Chad Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Michael Trapp, DeKalb Junction $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 11 and 12, block 344, Tamie M. Karagiannis, executor of estate of Jacob J. Bartman Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua B. Hoover, Theresa $104,000
Town of DeKalb: 25.86 acres, beginning from Bishop’s Corners to Cobb School House on northeasterly line of Egbert Walker’s home lot, Edward J. Anson and Meggan L. Anson, Richville, sold to Melissa S. Robinson, Richville $30,000
Town of Colton: 25.15 acres, off number 9 road, Vicky Stowe Williams, Norwood, sold to Kevin Hawley, Colton $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 30, 2021:
Town of Madrid: Parcel, northerly half of depot lot 5, State Street, Charles E. Haney, Pennellville, administrator of estate of Bonnie L. Haney, sold to Geoffrey J. Barr, Lisbon $15,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of East View Heights Street along northerly line to east line of Route 56, Rob D. Bloom and Kristen J. Bloom, Black River, sold to Martin R. Berger and Nancy S. Berger, Norfolk $86,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning on Heath Road from east line of intersection with Heath Farm, Ernest J. Charleston II, Potsdam, sold to Randy T. Perry II, Canton $55,000
Village of Rensselaer Falls: Parcel, 218 King Street, Jacqueline M. Bill, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Deborah A. White, Norwood $73,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly margin of Route 345 in southeasterly bounds of parcel conveyed to James Connor, SDI Madrid LLC, Park City, Utah, sold to Taback Soledad Properties Two LLC, Santa Clarita, Calif. $1,266,000
Town of Depeyster: 300 acres, beginning on Black Lake at intersection with north line of tract to northwest corner of lot now or formerly of William Brew, David Keefer, Lowville, sold to Delite A. Stanford, Glenfield $15,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, part of lot 23, part of township 11, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Frederic J. Hall and Rachel L. Hall, Harrisville, sold to Tori Boaz, Natural Bridge $90,500
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 0.26 acres, part of William Jerome 10 acre lot, beginning in northerly bounds of South Racquette River Road at intersection with easterly line of Fred Garceau lot; and Parcel 2: 0.5 acre, resident and lot, South Racket Road, bounded on north by rail road and east by Jerome, Jay St. Hilaire, Brushton, sold to Natacha L. Barkley and Paul J. Taylor, Massena $45,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.22 acres, beginning in south margin of Gleason Street at northeast corner of lot 42 of Parker’s Map, Patricia R. Hilts, Gouverneur, sold to David Simonyan, Dexter $75,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.97 acres, beginning on Osborn Road at intersection with westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Joseph Brown and Robin Brown, Robert Stevens, Dexter, sold to Michael R. Church, Harrisville $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 31, 2021:
Town of Fowler: Parcel, beginning on California Road at southwest corner of second parcel of land conveyed to Gerald J. Shepherd and Adalia M. Shepherd, Alberta A. Redmond Jr., Gouverneur, sold to Tammy J. Rabideau, Plattsburgh $55,000
Town of Hammond: 7.3 acres, 129 Milsap Road, Beulah B. Neuroth, Hammond, sold to Kayne M. Langtry, Hammond $20,000
Village of Canton: 0.28 acres, beginning in west line of Park Street intersected by northerly bounds of Pine Street, Barbara J. Butler, administrator of estate of Nancy J. Johnson, Canton, sold to Joshua Crabtree LLC, Canton $50,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning from highway leading from Massena Springs to Raymondville northeast from point where John Blair and Clarence Ashley party line intersects, Russell H. Linstad Jr., Massena, sold to Kyle G. Brisebois and Allyson M. Mitchell, Massena $210,000
Town of Massena: 0.72 acres, beginning in south bounds of County Route 37 in east line of land of Dishaw, Danielle E. Pritchard, Windsor, sold to Terry Knepp, Massena $8,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 3 in block 86 on official map of 1925 of the City of Ogdensburg, beginning on easterly line of Franklin Street from southeasterly corner of Jersey Avenue, Daniel D. Harradine and Tammy L. Harradine, Ogdensburg, sold to Lisa A. Butterfield and Pamela J. Butterfield, Ogdensburg $57,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 3,675 square feet, beginning in west bounds of South Main Street from southeast corner of foundation of blacksmith shop; and Parcel 2: 1 acre, beginning on Racket River at northeast corner of lot 26, Susan J. Rau, individually and as surviving spouse of Andrew Soutar, Massena, sold to Richard Douglass and Aimee Douglass, Rensselaer Falls $34,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.32 acres, beginning in west bounds of Hamilton Street from south bounds of Jay Street, Sandra M. Porter, Ogdensburg, sold to Martin P. Schond, Winchester, Va. $125,000
Town of Depeyster: Parcel, 860 East Road, Mildred C. Bullock, Fort Pierce, Fla., sold to Ashley Prashaw and Jeffrey Prashaw Jr., Heuvelton $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.15 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of lot 13 from most northerly corner of parcel formerly conveyed to the New York Central and Hudson River Railroad Company, The People’s Road LLC, Greenwich, sold to Fort LaPresentation Company DBA, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: beginning at northeast margin of Commerce Street on westerly most cornerl of parcel 41; Parcel 2: beginning in northerly bounds of lot 13 at most northerly corner of parcel formerly conveyed to New York Central and Hudson River Railroad Company; Parcel 3: 23 Commerce Street, Thomas James Duffy, Greenwich, sold to Fort LaPresentation Company DBA, Ogdensburg $40,000
Village of Heuvelton: 1.06 acres, beginning in northeast boundary of State Street at northwest corner of lands or formerly of Steve G. Fenton and Debbie M. Fenton, Jennifer E. Woods, member of TJ Woods LLC, adminstrator of estate of Trevor J. Woods, Lisbon, sold to JM McGaw LLC, Heuvelton $115,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 1, 2021:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 24, block 49 on Homecroft Tract Property Map, David R. MacDonald, Massena, executor of last will and testament of Larry V. MacDonald, sold to Alexander D. Pacific and Richard J. Larche, Potsdam $55,000
Town of Fowler: 3.02 acres, southerly of County Route 22, beginning at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Harry J. Harmer, Fowler Industrial Development Inc., Gouverneur; and Harry J. Harmer, Gouverneur, sold to Jeffrey P. Spellicy and Jennifer J. Spellicy, Gouverneur $106,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, lot 3, Block B, on Lincoln Heights Subdivision, Matthew S. and Leslie A. Rutherford, Waddington, sold to Jesse W. Boula and Chelsea L. Boula, Potsdam $225,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of lot 67, beginning in westerly bounds of Outer Pierrepont Avenue from northerly bounds of Theobald Farm, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to William J. Trihart, Potsdam $225,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.34 acres, 513 Patterson Street, Edward J. Dillingham and Regina Dillingham, Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler Legault and Miranda Fleming, Ogdensburg $149,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.529 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Route 420 at northeasterly corner of Stanley and Eileen Euto, Michael A. Martell, Terre haute, Ind., sold to John William Roberts and Sara K. Harmon, Tavares, Fla. $107,500
Town of Fine: 0.033 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Youngs Road at easterly corner of lot 7, William Dzikowski and Denise Dzikowski, Lyons, sold to Naira Aslanyan and Alla Aslanyan, Fair Lawn, N.J. $235,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.05 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 37, from intersection with southerly bounds with Livingston-LaRock farm line, J. Robert Layng, individually and as surviving spouse of Davalene Layng, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew D. Layng, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning southerly from southwest corner of State Highway Bridge, south of the hamlet of Raymondville, Brendan P. Smith, Massena, sold to Kevin C. Weir and Tabbatha R. Warren-Weir, Massena $125,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lots 13 and 15 on village map of Coffins Mills, Richard D. Norman, Oswegatchie, sold to Michael Folaron and Laurie Folaron, Elma $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, southerly corner of lot 8 in block 38, at northerly line of Montgomery Street, Craig W. Worden, Ogdensburg, sold to Karen M. Richards, Ogdensburg $132,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.27 acres, beginning on John Street, south of northerly corner of G.W. Marsh lot, William Norton, Gouverneur, sold to Anthony Michael Montgomery, Antwerp $98,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.