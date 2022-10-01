Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 24, 2022:
Town of Lyme: 1.349 acres, 4775 Hidden Harbor Road, Stanley K. Dembosky and Cassandra C. Dembosky, Ithaca, sold to William J. Lefeve and Colleen Kelly-Lefeve, Tully $380,000
City of Watertown: Parcel 1: 8.188 acres, vacant lot Rail Drive and 800 rear Massey Street South; Parcel 2: 810 Rail Drive; and Parcel 3: 1.705 acres, 315 Bellew Avenue, City of Watertown sold to Watertown Local Development Corporation $100
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 20365 Road 1195, Mark A. Skillman and Melissa L. Skillman, Stone Ridge, sold to James T. Halliday and Amy J. Halliday, Baldwinsville $255,000
Town of Clayton: 0.153 acres, 513 Alexandria Street, Robert D. King and Michele M. King, Hilton, sold to Vintage Retreat LLC, Collegeville, Pa. $243,999
Town of Lyme: 2.64 acres, beginning in east boundary of County Route 57 at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Loftus Family Irrevocable Trust, Point Peninsula Development Corp., Syracuse, sold to Oleg Minaev, Millstone, N.J. $69,900
Town of Watertown: 1.03 acres, 25617 Fich Road, Justin Chesbrough, Watertown, sold to Joseph D. Chesbrough, Watertown $1
Town of Theresa: 0.54 acres, 29245 Trickey Road, vacant lot, Christopher S. D’Ercole and Desiree L. D’Ercole, Theresa, sold to Desiree L. D’Ercole, Theresa $1
Town of Theresa: 134.7 acres, Route 26, Richard R. Ryan and William J. Ryan Jr., ancillary co-executors of last will and testament of the late Eleanor K. Ryan, Seymour, Conn., sold to RyanFarm LLC, Milford, Conn. $1
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 309 Jane Street, Bonnie Liebig, Buffalo; and Laurie Potter Oakes, Freeman, Mo., sold to William J. Bonczyk and Joann M. Bonczyk, Ontario $69,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 106 Bridge Street, John A. Moore III and Jennifer E. Moore, Carthage, sold to EC Rogers Properties LLC, Adams $21,000
Town of Clayton: 0.267 acres, Thomas Novobilski and Cynthia Novobilski, Clayton, sold to Nathan J. Elliott, Rochester $45,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.8 acres, 34797/799 Old County Route 7, Endless Possibilities at the River LLC, Marshall, N.C., sold to Branchie Realty LLC, Barneveld $780,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.64 acres, 40403 County Route 13, Russell W. Ford, LaFargeville, sold to Russell W. Ford and Amanda L. Ford, LaFargeville $1
Town of Pamelia: 1.454 acres, 22891 County Route 51, 22891 Murrock Circle LLC, Watertown, sold to Jefferson Concrete Corp., Watertown $730,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, vacant lot, Dorsey Street, Anita L. Parish, Watertown, sold to Richard F. Morris Jr., Watertown $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 25, 2022:
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, beginning on northerly boundary of Route 342 from southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Denny J. and Karen E. Allen, John T. Paradis, Syracuse, sold to ATRH Watertown LLC, Stamford, Conn. $1,085,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 19 Van Buren Street, Tammie Golden, Antwerp, sold to Sarah Fuller, Antwerp $120,000
Town of Rutland: 2.92 acres, 16601 Churchill Road, Ryan Robinson and Tristen Robinson, Watertown, sold to Zachary Hughes and Tiffany Hughes, Evans Mills $260,000
Town of Clayton: 0.266 acres, part of 134902 French Creek Road, William D. Bach and Susan P. Bach, Clayton, sold to Karl A. Bach and Jill D. Bach, Clayton $1
Town of Watertown: 9.2 acres, beginning on Swan Road, westerly of George Hassler’s east line, James M. Waller, Watertown, sold to David Burnash and Linda Burnash, Watertown $34,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 161 Duffy Street, Wilson K. Valentin, Benson, N.C., sold to Bailey Meyer and Elisabeth Paige Meyer, Fort Bliss, Texas $210,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 23191 Kitto Marina Drive, Sue J. Miller, Watertown, sold to Kevin E. McKinley and Erica S. McKinley, Georgetown, Texas $306,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 4 Massey Street South, Raymond G. Green and Susan S. Green, Bradenton, Fla., sold to John Bellanger, Watertown $21,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 211 Academy Street, Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Robert Mauger and Marcia Mauger, Burke, Va. $229,900
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 103 East Main Street, Dymitri A. Dutkanicz, Elizabethtown, Ky., sold to Rebekah Borgert and Farras Dirar, Fort Rucker, Ala. $254,625
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Route 3 and County Route 75, NNYREI LLC, Watertown, sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $340,000
Town of Clayton: 5.43 acres, 15638 Schnauber Road, Richard L. Roberts, Lockport, sold to Rachel Laura Fitchette and Cale James Fitchette, Clayton $250,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 26, 2022:
Town of LeRay: 0.67 acres, 146 North Main Street, Brett A. Oldenburger and Kesley L. Oldenburger, Black River, sold to Yan Naing Aye and Noe Noe Lwin, Black River $314,900
Town of Brownville: Parcel, lost 66, Kirby Street, Kristopher Suri-Finn, West Babylon, sold to Isaac Crestani, Brownville $24,250
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 716 Alexandria Street, Tonia L. Graham, Carthage, sold to Henry R. Kruse, Adams Center $154,900
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 25835 Moffatt Road, Jeremy Jenis and Meghann J. Collins-Jenis, Clayton, sold to Lake Ontario Rentals LLC, Chaumont $3,000
Town of Adams: Two parcels, Thomas Road, John Qiang Li, Temecula, Calif., sold to Mark R. Hoghan and Patricia W. Hogan, Trinidad, Texas $27,295
City of Watertown: Parcel, 125 Charles Street, Mazer Industries LLC, Watertown, sold to Carson B. Combs and Xanara N. Ruiz-Gouty, Watertown $150,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 8870 Route 12E, Karen Tibbits, Palmyra, sold to Daniel J. Fleming, Watertown $79,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 13925-991 Green Street, JCook Properties LLC, Rochester, sold to JCook Properties LLC, Rochester; and Cathaline Robinson, West Henrietta $163,200
Town of Alexandria: 0.54 acres, 45985 Wade Street, Robert J. Lavin and Marybeth Lavin, Memphis; Sean Lavin, Memphis; and Christopher Lavin, Memphis, sold to 45985 Wade Street LLC, Memphis $769,000
Town of LeRay: 48.28 acres, Route 11, Carol E. Gillespie and Christopher E. Burke, trustees of Robert P. Gillespie Trust, Oakland, Calif., sold to Jacob S. Johnson, Watertown; and Ryan Gillespie, Watertown $57,936
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 13660 Gilman Road, Sarah A. Yount, Adams, sold to Glenn A. McWayne and Sarah A. Yount, Adams $1
Town of Theresa: 0.25 acres, 325 Mill Street, Michael Muckey, Watertown, sold to Lisa LaBrake, Evans Mills $75,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 323 North Indiana Avenue, Richard A. Gonzalez, Watertown, executor of last will and testament of the late Lois F. Gonzalez, sold to Keith E. Needham, Watertown $95,240
Town of Wilna: Two parcels, 339/337 South Washington, Rebecca M. Vary, Carthage; Melissa J. Shettleton, Carthage; Ethan D. Shettleton, Carthage; Stuart D. Shettleton, Carthage; and Eben J. Shettleton, Carthage, sold to Rachael Bryanne Vary, Carthage $128,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 17, 2022:
Village of Port Leyden: 3121 Canal Street, Violet Yauger sold to David L. Egnew $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 18, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 6022 Texas Road, Randy A. Hendricks sold to Jerry L. Scott $27,000
Town of Diana: 14107 South Creek Road, Derrick A. Kiggins sold to Derrick A. Kiggins $1
Town of New Bremen: 9780 Route 1269, Kenneth A. Gerow sold to Kenneth A. Turck $19,000
Town of Watson: 6365 Lingerlong Pond Loop, Victoria M. Landers sold to Beth Schroeder $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 19, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Cross Road, Andrew T. Schantz sold to Han Venderveeken $100
Town of Croghan: Two parcels, Swiss Road, JEG Properties LLC sold to Han Vanderveeken $48,300
Village of Castorland: 5006 Route 410, Peter O. Burkholder sold to James Folsom $173,475
Town of Denmark: 2020 Doran Road, Carrigan Mortgage Service LLC sold to Christina Sattazahn $45,711
Town of Diana: 14308 Diana Drive, Michael J. Shippee sold to Stacey M. Shippee $0
Town of Diana: 14195 Parks Road, David B. Emerson sold to Joel M. Emerson $0
Town of Greig: Whittlesey Road, Beverly J. Kohler sold to Eric S. Sunderhaft $35,000
Village of Lowville: 5611 Hillside Drive, Mary Lou Cataldo sold to Robert F. Steria $260,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Two parcels, Moose River Road, Heartwood Forestland Fun IV sold to Blue Source Sustainable Forest $2,046,001
Town of New Bremen: Van Amber Road, Han Vanderveeken sold to Andrew T. Schantz $100
Town of Watson: 9385 Pine Grove Road, John G. Ackley Jr. sold to Shannon G. Hoppel $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 23, 2022:
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Gateway Property and Associates LLC sold to Thomas Newkirk $95,000
Town of Lewis: Two parcels, 4434 Osceola Road, Joseph Scioilli sold to Stephan Zuchowski $190,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3310 Quarry Street, RMBS REO Holdings LLC sold to Sandra Vidisdottir $48,500
Town of New Bremen: 9575 Addison Avenue, Justin Evan sold to Donald Joseph Jarrin II $270,000
Town of Watson: 6826 North Chases Lake Road, E&M Knapp Irrevocable Trust sold to Thomas E. Kane $500,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 24, 2022:
Town of Lewis: 1185 William Ernst Road, Brittany Shue sold to Daniel Shue $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 7, 2022:
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 42 Gull Pond Road, Brian W. Neenan and Karen Z. Neenan, Peru, sold to John Cardone and Kathryn A. Kelly, Glen Ridge, N.J. $490,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 12 Mechanic Street, Ronald J. Spadaccini, Canton; and Randy J. Spadaccini, Canton, sold to Rachael Huntley, Oneonta $120,000
Town of Fine: 7.96 acres, 679 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Deborah L. Bush, Oswegatchie, sold to Murray W. Smithers and Teri D. Smithers, Oswegatchie $40,000
Town of Parishville: 65 acres, beginning on Moody Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Tank Real Estate Holding LLC, Gregg A. Snell, Potsdam; and Frank H. Dunning, Parishville, sold to Tang Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsdam $56,000
Town of Rossie: 5.1 acres, beginning on bank of Grass Lake on division of Town of Rossie on northeast and Town of Theresa on southwest, Bernard Sturr and Kathryn Sturr, Cedar Key, Fla., sold to Diego Armando Aguilar Bueno, Watertown $123,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 1854 Ford Street, John J. Redden Jr., Rouses Point, individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late Patricia Redden-Sargent, sold to Dorian Lenney-Wallace, Ogdensburg $76,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 8, 2022:
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 222 Fir Tree Point, Jason-Ton LLC, Ormond Beach, Fla., sold to Brian J. Duffy and Mary Ann Duffy, Williston, Fla. $750,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 256 Murphy Road, David G. Holmes and Sandra F. Holmes, Lisbon, sold to David W. Forsythe, Lisbon $119,000
Town of Parishville: 4.84 acres, beginning on Ashton Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Ronald Fefee Jr., Gerald A. York and Nancy J. York, Potsdam, sold to Ronald B. Fefee Jr. and Claudette A. Fefee, Potsdam $3,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 59 Sterling Street, Douglas Bernhardt and Sheila Bernhardt, Gouverneur, sold to Denis J. Reardon, Gouverneur $122,000
Town of Macomb: Two parcels, 17.06 acres and 17.95 acres, bound on left by George Parish Tract, Gordon Griffith and Teah Griffith, Gouverneur, sold to Dale L. Raymo and Melissa J. Raymo, Antwerp $35,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.95 acres, 154 River Road, Rick L. Lavalley, Bergenfield, N.J., sold to Kathleen G. Webster, Norfolk $95,000
Towns of Norfolk and Stockholm: 43.54 acres, beginning on Obrien Road at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Ronald T. Daggett and Christine L. Daggett, Ronald T. Daggett and Christine L. Daggett, Norfolk, sold to Kyle C. Bond and Taylor M. Bond, Norwood $62,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 11, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 0.364 acres, beginning at intersection of northwesterly boundary line of Spruce Street with southwesterly boundary of Liberty Avenue; and Parcel 2: Beginning at intersection of northeasterly boundary of Woodlawn Avenue with northwesterly line of Spruce Street, Larry Legault, Massena, sold to Prashant Vasant Kadam, Toronto, Canada $9,000
Town of Brasher: 0.51 acres, 1005 Route 11C, Polly Beaudoin, individually and as surviving former spouse of Danny W. Beaudoin, Brasher Falls, sold to Gregg Villnave, Brasher Falls $60,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.84 acres, 17 McDonald Road, Vicky L. Vander Velde, Ontario, Canada, sold to Andrew S. Johnson Sr. and Deborah L. Strader, Ogdensburg $260,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 12, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, 47 North Main Street, Patrick W. Manning, Columbia, Tenn.; and Sue A. Manning, Massena, sold to Myra Ann Raymon, Massena $47,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 25 Malby Avenue, Jeffrey R. Plourde, Marquette, Mich., sold to Nancy A. Fraser, Massena $77,000
Town of Hermon: 0.4 acres, 114 Maple Street, Dale Rogers and Billie Rogers, Hermon, sold to Anita M. Fenlong, DeKalb Junction $90,000
Town of Fowler: 1 acres, 56 Country Club Road, Sarah D. Shepherd, Fowler, sold to Adam David Meyer, Akron $200,000
Town of Hammond: 2.1 acres, 43 Harbor Cove Drive, Dennis G. Burk and G. Joy Burk, Cocoa Beach, Fla., sold to Anthony M. Longo and Angela F. Longo, trustees or successor in trust under Anthony M. and Angela F. Longo Living Trust, Wurtsboro $650,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 88 Dana Street, Kathryn Perry, Massena, sold to Elizabeth Labarge, Brasher Falls $98,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 922 Franklin Street, Lou-Ann McNally, Ogdensburg, sold to Craig Gardner, Phoenix $70,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.4 acres, 24 Haggerty Road, Pallabita Paul, Potsdam, sold to Jianfei Xue and Zhujin Guo, Columbia, Mo. $245,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 22 Grove Street, Robert E. White and Ann M. White, Parishville; and Charles L. White, Potsdam, sold to David Layer and Laura Layer, Winthrop $213,000
Town of Morristown: 133 acres, beginning at northwest corner of parcel conveyed by C.R. Ackerman, along west corner of parcel surveyed for John Watson, Levi J. Shetler and Leah L. Shetler, Ogdensburg, sold to Jean-Paul Giasson, Ontario, Canada $108,000
Town of Morristown: 0.18 acres, beginning in southwest margin of Main Street at intersection with southeasterly margin of Morris Street, Romado Inc., Morristown, sold to Leslie LaMacchia, Houston, Texas $25,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 429 Irish Settlement Road, Richard Hebert and Judy A. Hebert, Waddington, sold to Lori A. McDougal, Ogdensburg $260,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 13, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 48 square rods of land, 19 Prospect Street, Joseph Sabad and Vicki Sabad, Canton, sold to Timothy D. Fultz and Debra L. Fultz, Oswego $128,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 118 Jefferson Avenue, Louise A. Fregoe, individually and as surviving spouse of Philip W. Fregoe, Massena, sold to Dale L. Tucker and Nancy J. Tucker, Massena $27,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 244 Prospect Street, Catherine M. Ayotte, administrator of estate of the late Judy L. Ayotte, Massena, sold to Denise L. Nestorovski, Gouverneur $60,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, 4079A Route 56, Reginald E. McDonald Jr., trustee of Reginald E. McDonald and Nancy J. Ramsey McDonald Family Trust, South Colton, sold to Kevin K. McDonald, Canton $160,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 626 Canton Street, Gerard Guimond and E. Aileen Guimond, Ogdensburg, sold to Gail Scott, Williamsburg, Va. $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1107 Washington Street, Andrew S. Johnson Sr., Ogdensburg, sold to Melissa Dawn Aker, Ogdensburg $115,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 14, 2022:
Town of Colton: 5.17 acres, beginning on French Pond Road at intersection with west boundary of lands now or formerly of Buckley Revocable Trust, Amanda L. Potter, Potsdam, sold to Ivan Klobucar and Marie Klobucar, South Colton $23,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 706 Rensselaer Avenue, Stasun J. Hebert, Ogdensburg, sold to Heather Ashley and Kelly Ashley, Ogdensburg $93,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.5757 acres, 23 Underhill Drive, David A. MacMaster and Ellen M. MacMaster, Hannawa Falls, sold to Xianda Shen and Jiaqi Yang, Potsdam $235,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.045 acres, 5614 Route 56, Steve M. Smutz Jr., Winchendon, Mass., sold to Donald A. Duncan, Potsdam $95,000
Town of Parishville: 70.94 acres, beginning in northwest corner of David Tucker lot, running west, Douglas A. Emlin, Parishville; and Daniel J. Emlin, Rome, sold to Garrett Ditullio, Parishville $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 711 and 713 Caroline Street, Allen J. Rishe Jr. and Mary L. Rishe, Ogdensburg, sold to Stasun Hebert and Amelia Dal Pai, Ogdensburg $250,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 11 Lagrasse Street, Jeffrey L. Mott and Anna E. Snell, Waddington, sold to Morgan M. Carmack, Potsdam $98,000
Town of Colton: 14.24 acres, 145 Back Woods Road, Walter W. Cook and Catherine Cook, Potsdam, sold to Jeffrey Carl Walter and Kate Cawley Palermo, Syracuse $200,000
Town of Parishville: 9.756 acres, beginning on Capell Street at corner of former Bisnett farm and Greene and Davis farm, Jeffrey Putnam, Hermon, sold to Samuel Larue, DeKalb Junction $100,000
Town of Hammond: Three Parcels, Route 37, David J. Mitchell and Ann E. Mitchell, Hammond, sold to Adam L. Bickelhaupt, Hammond $124,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 882 North Racquette River Road, Lynn M. Dufresne, Brasher Falls, executrix of last will and testament of the late Henry G. Merithew Jr., sold to Lucas M. Monroe and Heather L. Monroe, Massena $155,000
