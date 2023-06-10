The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 22, 2023:
Town of Orleans: 16.7 acres, 32211 Route 180, Christine Davenport, LaFargeville, sold to Matthew Brown, Auburn, Maine $20,000
Town of Antwerp: 139.62 acres, beginning on Quaker Road in line between Towns of Antwerp and Philadelphia, Thomas F. Ellis, Philadelphia, sold to Marty T. Ellis and Lindsey Wright Ellis, Hammond $50,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 412 South Hamilton Street, Alma R. Caudle, Killeen, Texas, sold to George Briggs, Watertown $75,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, beginning in easterly margin of Route 37 at southerly corner of premises conveyed to Walter H. VanTassel, IGWT Contracting Inc., Gouverneur, sold to Rocafleet LLC, Watertown $27,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 22272 Patricia Drive, Kyle L. Stine, Englewood, Ohio, sold to Evan Morine and Sydney O’Connor, Evans Mills $128,865
City of Watertown: 0.169 acres, 626 Lansing Street, Eleazar A. Sares and Yasmin R. Sares, Barnegat, N.J., sold to Gene Beauford, Watertown $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 23, 2023:
Town of Brownville: 0.1 acres, 20439 County Route 59, Judith A. Brenon, Brownville, sold to Jamie Briggs and Maxine Briggs, Dexter $201,000
Town of Theresa: 1.37 acres, 36855 County Route 136, Jason D. Allen and Apryll Yvette Allen, Theresa, sold to Michael J. Stento and Krista A. Stento, Vestal $30,500
City of Watertown: 0.171 acres, 139 Winthrop Street, Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Aboubacar Ismael Sidibe, Evans Mills $180,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 335 Meadow Street, CP Choice Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Patrick L. Soung, Columbus, Ga. $160,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 8565 and 8566 Reed Canal Road, Amanda Maurer Mrowka, trustee, Martin W. Maurer Revocable Trust, Cape Vincent, sold to Paul Pitman and Pamela Pitman, Mechanicsburg, Pa. $515,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 23313 County Route 144, Adam J. Fuller, Carthage, executor of estate of the late Michael C. Gillette, sold to Deborah Yuhas, Carthage $160,000
Town of Adams: 0.25 acres, 13001 Route 11, Nicole Duvall, Adams, sold to John L. Worden, Templeton, Mass. $129,900
Town of Wilna: 0.153 acres, 528-530 Francis Street, Donald L. Brumfield, Evans Mills, sold to Ethan R. Ruttan, Carthage $118,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 24, 2023:
City of Watertown: 0.144 acres, 831 Academy Street, Taconi W. Smith, Hempstead, sold to James Zeller and Christiane Zeller, Quantico, Va. $215,000
Town of Clayton: 1.071 acres, 35903 Ellis Road, Carlton E. Yandow and Laura M. Yandow, Clayton, sold to Jeanne L. Montroy, Clayton $175,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 17 Parker Avenue, Clint Barlow Sr. Carthage, sold to Matthew Beaman, Carthage $199,000
Town of Hounsfield: 4.184 acres, 16602 Route 12F, Nicholas L. Washburn and Carla J. Washburn, Watertown, sold to Jason M. Westfall and Keri A. Westfall, Evans Mills $187,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 335 McClelland Street, Dorothy A. Sampson, Raymond D. Stevenson and Joan C. Stevenson, extinguishing life use, Natural Bridge, sold to Sierra Penrose, Evans Mills $126,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 18, 2023:
Town of Denmark: 10705 Route 26, Jason Goodfman sold to Nicolas Salvatore $219,900
Town of Diana: 14127 South Creek Road, Arthur G. Kiggins sold to Jeffrey S. Kiggins $120,000
Town of Diana: 13378 Henry Road, Lorraine E. Mosca sold to Troy H. LaRock $210,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6093 Tiffany Road, Gene C. Bailey sold to Clayton R. Allwood $259,900
Town of Watson: 6324 Stewart Lane Extension, Michelle Marie Murphie sold to Roger Burris $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 19, 2023:
Town of Croghhan: 5077 Rogers Crossing Road, Kristi M. Houser sold to Shaun M. Olley $25,000
Town of Diana: 14217 Church Street, Mary V. Bond sold to James Bond $54,200
Town of Diana: Old State Road, Tory H. LaRock sold to John Hulbert $11
Town of Lewis: 5060 Golden Road, Jesse W. Sullivan sold to Virginia M. Sykes $1
Town of Martinsburg: 3789 French Road, Darrell Sweredoski sold to Carrie Sweredoski $0
Town of Turin: Three parcels, 5512 Morgan Gulf Road, Dana J. Abbey sold to Danas Abbey Irrevocable Trust $0
Village of Constableville: 3115 West Street, Philip E. Bronson sold to Gaelyn B. Bronson $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 20, 2023:
Town of Greig: Two parcels, Nortonville Road, Michael J. Cobb sold to Naythan E. Cobb $0
Town of Lowville: 5232 Ebbly Road, Michael Leo Hoehn sold to Julane Miller $140,000
Town of Martinsburg: 5085 Flat Rock Road, Carrie S. Steria sold to Carrie S. Steria $0
Town of West Turin: 4541 Highmarket Road, Brenda L. Webster sold to Brittany Mootz $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 21, 2023:
Town of Greig: 5262 Greig Road, Wayne S. White sold to Paeton E. Rowsam $1
Town of Martinsburg: Two parcels, Rector Road, Thomas W. Freeman sold to Thomas and Alan Freeman LLC $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 24, 2023:
Town of Lewis: Mud Brook Road, Christmas Forestry and Farm LLC sold to Brian D. Hastings $54,995
Town of Watson: 6529 Number Four Road, Arlin O. Bender sold to Miller’s Meat Market LLC $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 25, 2023:
Town of Croghan: Three parcels, Jerden Falls Road, Deborah J. Boliver sold to Anne Boliver $0
Town of New Bremen: 7624 Soft Maple Road, Deborah J. Boliver sold to Anne Boliver $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 26, 2023:
Town of Greig: 6294 Mohawk Trace Road, Wayne H. Snyder sold to Wayne Snyder Irrevocable Trust $0
Village of Lyons Falls: 4021 Markham Street, Mark McDonald sold to Courtney Hoskins $21,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 27, 2023:
Village of Croghan: 7009 George Street, Robert Stamey, Esq., sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $75,000
Town of Watson: 10454 Soft Maple Reservoir, Mathew M. Brinkerhoff sold to Mathew Brinkerhoff $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 28, 2023:
Town of Diana: Two parcels, North Croghan Road, Kelly Avallone sold to William J. Latremore $0
Town of Greig: 5862 Pine Grove Road, Evelyn Moonan sold to Faron Gerald Zehr II $20,000
Town of Lowville: Two parcels, Rice Road, Samuel S. Kanagy sold to Amos Hertzler $140,000
Town of West Turin: Mazur Road, David C. Mathis sold to Katie J. Healt $10,000
