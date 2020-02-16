Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 3:
Village of Adams: 0.3 acres, 19 W. Church St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Darleen M. Langan, Watertown $19,250
Town of LeRay: 1.17 acres, 24389 U.S. Route 11, Joe L. Morejon and Kenia Lewis, Calcium, sold to Pedro R. Santos, Calcium $165,000
Town of Ellisburg: 4 acres, 3341 Woodpecker Lane, Noelle LaFlamm, Mexico, sold to Dustin Parker and Danielle Parker, Mannsville $30,000
Town of Theresa: 11.39 acres, 30300 County Route 194, Eric L. Putnam and Jena L. Massey, Theresa, sold to Meredith A. Lizotte and Michael R. Bennett, Clayton $165,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.11 acres, 5 Maple Ave., Michael D. Brownell Sr. and Claire M. Brownell, Antwerp, sold to Ryan S. Dickson, Antwerp $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 4:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 441 S. Hamilton St., M & V Ventures LLC, Watertown and Chris Andiorio, Watertown, sold to Patrick Heise and Kayla Heise, Watertown $130,000
Town of Brownville: 0.52 acres, 16886 County Route 53, Thomas G. Martinchek, Tampa, Fla., as executor of the Thomas E. Martinchek and Martha M. Martinchek estates, sold to Christopher L. Smith, Theresa $117,130
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.14 acres, 21 Avery Ave., John Parmeter Jr., Watertown, as referee for Owen D. Bauer and Naomi Bauer, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $85,114
Town of Lyme: 4.56 acres, Backus Drive, Rodney K. Backus, Dexter, sold to Kenneth R. Kellogg, Dexter $28,000
Town of Clayton: 173.7 acres, 16033 Hayes Road, Eugene Z. Fitchette Jr. and Mary A. Fitchette, Clayton, sold to Bonnie Louise Lawrence, Clayton and Susan Lynn Bond, Clayton $205,434
Town of Clayton: 172.2 acres, 37017 Bald Rock Road, Eugene Fitchette Jr. and Mary A. Fitchette, Clayton, sold to Bonnie Louise Lawrence, Clayton and Susan Lynn Bond, Clayton $159,200
Town of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 25038 State Route 12, Mary U. Pike, Watertown, sold to Neil E. Dicob Jr., Carthage $50,000
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels: 1) 2.01 acres, 17511 County Route 66, 2) 5.06 acres, Salt Point Road, Joseph G. Cook III and Zoeann M. Cook, Sackets Harbor, sold to Brian A. Thayer and Christina E. Best, Sumter, S.C. $229,900
City of Watertown: 1025 Washington St., Gail R. Parsons, Watertown, sold to Kathryn G. Young, Watertown $0
Village of Carthage: 0.48 acres, 889 West St., Legacy Home Stays LLC, Watertown, sold to Zakary G. Rodriguez, Sackets Harbor $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 5:
Town of Ellisburg: 0.87 acres, 10480 State Route 193, Matthew R. Lucas, Ellisburg, sold to Christopher T. Gingerich and Amanda N. Gingerich, Henderson $114,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.28 acres, 400 Jefferson St., Benjamin D. Richards and Jamie R. Richards, Sackets Harbor, sold to Rodney A. Bush and Kellie C. Bush, Ogdensburg $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.6 acres, 232 W. Main St., Watertown Assets LLC, Evans Mills, sold to The Taylor Mansion LLC, Carthage $945,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 111 S. Hamilton St., Community Bank N.A., Olean, sold to Teresa Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas $50,000
Village of Philadelphia: 1.5 acres, 15 Sand St., Gary Kallay and Pamela B. Kallay, Philadelphia, sold to Patrick D. Adamosky and Jessica Adamosky, Philadelphia $138,000
Town of Wilna: 7.63 acres, 42091 County Route 41, Thomas Buckley and Tamara Buckley, Wilna, sold to Ryan Kuzon, Natural Bridge $159,900
Town of Brownville: 1.64 acres, County Route 59, Khalil Kardooni and Shanandeh Haghir, Watertown, sold to Michael Deline, Dexter $49,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 6:
Village of Carthage: 0.24 acres, 329 S. Clinton St., Tad J. Coleman and Melissa J. Coleman, Fort Riley, Kansas, sold to Jamie A. Grigonis, Fort Drum $156,000
Town of Adams: 0.29 acres, 17831 Michael Road, Joanne Howell, Adams Center, sold to Amelia M. Scofield and Jordan B. Widrick, Copenhagen $118,000
Town of Orleans: Approximately 2.32 acres, Interstate Route 81, Section 7F, from the Thousand Islands Bridge to Rift Bridge, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to United States of America General Services Administration, New York $203,000
Town of Lyme: 24.7 acres, 19562 S. Shore Road, Gregory A. Smith and Sharon P. Garrett-Smith, Graysonville, Md., sold to Antonio M. Sellecchia Jr., Giuseppe DiFrancesco and Gianni Fiocca, Huntington Valley, Pa. $65,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.69 acres, U.S. Route 81, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Craig Scott, Mannsville $100
Town of Adams: 0.34 acres, 13627 U.S. Route 11, Sandra L. Haight, Adams Center, sold to Amanda L. Roberts, Adams Center $130,609
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.23 acres, 201 Woolsey St., Jeri R. Regan, Sackets Harbor, sold to Konrad Van Der Merwe and Belinda Van Der Merwe , Sackets Harbor $160,000
Town of Wilna: 2.15 acres, 36270 State Route 3, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Gary R. Johnson, West Carthage $25,000
Town of Champion: 6.49 acres, 22425 Taylor Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to John L. Ashcraft and Susan E. Ashcraft, Carthage $124,500
Town of Watertown: 1.3 acres, 21052 Hunt St., Robert William Collette, Watertown, sold to Christopher William Pitkin and Sonia M. Pitkin, Watertown $130,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 7:
Town of Antwerp: 0.4 acres, 37473 County Route 25, Kellie S. Walroth, APO AE, sold to Robert S. Watters and Christine M. Watters, Antwerp $60,000
Town of Watertown: 6.18 acres, 17960 County Route 65, Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Brittany S. Walker, sold to Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur $25,500
Town of LeRay: 0.59 acres, 22395 Riverbend Drive E., Landon J. Dykes, Denver, Colo., sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa $238,738
Town of Alexandria: 1.1 acres, 28432 County Route 192, June Carlisle, Philadelphia, sold to William J. Catlin, West Haverstraw and William H. Catlin and Sheila Catlin, West Haverstraw $7,000
Town of Ellisburg: 4.83 acres, S. Skinner Road, Matthew G. Forrester and Lucy A. Forrester, Lowellville, Ohio, sold to Dana M. Kaiser, Syracuse $25,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.52 acres, 46928 Dingman Point Road, David B. Geurtsen, Watertown, as referee for Gary D. Rogers Jr., sold to Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur $30,500
Town of Adams: 3.88 acres, 10757 U.S. Route 11, Saw Buck LLC, Cortland, sold to Tea Yim and Sonia Nasr, Broomsfield, Colo. $736,000
Town of Philadelphia: 0.88 acres, 34671 County Route 30, John G. Madjerick and Terrie L. Madjerick, Shreveport, La., sold to Patrick C. Mills and Ashlyn N. Mills, Philadelphia $160,000
City of Watertown: 0.5 acres, 270 Paddock St., Charles G. Caprara and Maureen A. Caprara, Chuluota, Fla., sold to Francis X. Caprara and Ashley J. Caprara, Watertown $500,000
Town of Brownville: 2.4 acres, 25560 State Route 180, Scott Loveland, Brownville, sold to Philip Jenner and Lynn A. Jenner, Dexter $17,500
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 615 S. Hamilton St., Rebecca F. Fichtl, Sewickley, Pa., as executor of the Myron F. DeFranco estate, sold to Charles E. Vogt and Gail G. Vogt, Cape Vincent $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 25:
Town of Croghan: Balsam Creek Drive, Kristine Porco, sold to Gerry A. Brouty $1
Town of Croghan: Balsam Creek Drive, Gerry A. Brouty, sold to Randy L. Roggie $80,000
Town of Diana: Goose Pond Road, Suzanne G. Seeley estate, sold to Theodora A. Loveridge $2,500
Town of Martinsburg: 6098 Meiss Road, Michael J. Nemeth, sold to Joseph Nemeth $75,000
Village of Lowville: 7605 Easton St., Wayne C. Fuller, sold to Deborah L. Gates $11
Village of Lowville: 7523 Cascade Ave., Frances McIntyre estate, sold to Kelly D. Hall $60,000
Village of Croghan: 6872 Convent St., Anthony P. Mollica, sold to Brian M. Zehr $140,000
Town of New Bremen: 7116 Snell Road, Peter O. Burkholder, sold to Dennis Burkholder $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 26:
Town of Greig: 8349 Cottage Road, Lynne T. Wolfgang, sold to Jan T. Martin $100,000
Village of Lowville: 5412 Stewart St., Arthur C. Einhorn estate, sold to Tyler Roggie $0
Village of Lowville: 5623 Water St., The Virkler Irrevocable Trust, sold to Jonathan J. Rose $135,000
Town of Osceola: 1702 Florence Road, Timothy S. Cashel, sold to Deanna Hughes $145,000
Town of Watson: 7747 White Pine Lane, Noel E. Schneider, sold to John P. Mooney $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 27:
Town of Croghan: 10390-92 State Route 126, Lonnie J. Zehr, sold to Nathaniel J. Weber $55,000
Town of Denmark: 10731 Limburg Forks Road, Michael T. Brotherton, sold to Amy C. Makuch $100,000
Town of Lewis: 4210 Mud Lake Road, Charles E. Beha estate, sold to Edward L. Weiler $175,000
Town of New Bremen: 154.5 acres, Van Amber Road, Gary P. Rosiczkowski, sold to Daniel J. Houppert $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 2:
Town of New Bremen: 8217 Van Amber Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, sold to Joel Kloster $20,200
Village of Copenhagen: 2903 Mill St., Stephen Selley, sold to Terry Groff $60,000
Town of Denmark: 4869 State Route 410, Paul D. Waite, sold to Thomas Berrus $55,000
Village of Lowville: 5412 Stewart St., Tyler Roggie, sold to Carl T. Freeman $140,000
Town of Pinckney: 7227 Liberty Road, Richard A. Proctor, sold to Michael Nuhn $43,000
Town of Watson: 7710 White Pine Lane, Dale Kraybill, sold to Jerry E. Jacot $56,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 3:
Town of Croghan: 10445 State Route 126, Stanley F. Monnat, sold to Justin Michael Widrick $150,000
Town of Croghan: 5488 Naumburg Lane, Scott S. Hunt, sold to Tyler A. Ashline $129,000
Town of Croghan: 9606 Main St., Michael R. Worden, sold to Amber Merry $95,000
Town of Denmark: 9905 State Route 26, Edward Robles, sold to Jason Richardson $174,900
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Karen L. Witzigman estate, sold to Cory Witzigman $8,000
Village of Lowville: 7579 E. State St., Glenn L. Altmire, sold to Martin A. Hirschey $115,000
Town of Pinckney: 7996 Seven By Nine Road, Robert J. Brotherton, sold to Stephen W. Groot $179,900
Town of Watson: 7518 N. Chases Lake Road, Barbara A. Evans, sold to Pamela Prevost $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 4:
Town of Croghan: 4532 Old State Road, Nichole E. Citrullo, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A. $212,973
Town of Turin: 5229 Carpenter Road, CNM Productions LLC, sold to Keith Brewer $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 16, 2019:
Town of Lawrence: 0.413 acres, soutwest portion of a lot formerly known as the Chandler lot, Bonnie T. Davey, Norfolk, sold to Duncan Cutter and Lois Cutter, Nicholville $15,000
Town of Macomb: Two parcels, 0.21 acres, Thornton’s Lane; and 0.15 acres, southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Carol J. Tuttle, Mark R. Buechler, Pittsford, sold to Jeffrey Bechaz and Melinda Bechaz, Clayton $102,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.182 acres, 24 Johnstown St., Steven A. Robbs, White Plains, N.D., Oscar Keys Jr., East Point, Ga., and Terry L. Wilson Jr., Waldorf, Md., sold to Greg Sramek, Mill Valley, Calif. $14,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1) 0.879 of an acre more or less, Parcel 2) 1.873 acres more or less, Parcel 3) 136.46 acres more or less, Parcel 4) 1.377 acres more or less, Parcel 5) 34.6 acres more or less, Parcel 6) 0.437 of an acre more or less, bounded by South Main Street and Bayley Road, Deborah F. Whitney, Malone, sold to Blue Spruce Motel, partnership of Michael R. Snyder and Gina M. Snyder, Massena $350,000
Town of Fowler: 2.4 acres, River Road, Jeff Hale, DeKalb Junction, sold to Dalton Fayette, Gouverneur $9,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 39.4 acres, McCormick Road, Harvey S. Swartzentruber and Naomi H. Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg, sold to Paul Lacombe, Ogdensburg $22,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.796 acres, northwesterly bounds of Lawrence Avenue at a southerly corner of a parcel of land now or formerly Central School District 2, Anand Thakur, Potsdam, sold to Nhan T. Huynh and Thu Thi Nguyen, Potsdam $126,500
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, Route 11C, Carrie J. Seguin, North Lawrence, sold to William J. Kimball and Carl A. Betz, North Lawrence $133,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, Miner Street at southwest corner of lot formerly owned by Solomon Wallace in 1868, Conmar Enterprises LLC, Canton, Martin Rivers, Canton, and Gilbert Rivers, Canton, sold to Linda Fay, Canton $12,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, Miner Street at southwest corner of lot formerly owned by Solomon Wallace in 1868, Martin A. Rivers, executor of last will and testament of the late Penny L. Pitts, Canton, sold to Linda Fay, Canton $2,500
Town of Potsdam: 12.21 acres, Perrin Road, Gulf Management LLC, Potsdam, sold to Sandstone Properties LLC, Potsdam $500,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, Route 37, Lindon O. Kinney, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Nancy L. Kinney, Chase Mills, sold to David C. Walker, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Brasher: 3.1 acres, lot 120 on 1838 Stevens Map, Kevin Narrow, Carthage, sold to Randy L. Martin, Potsam, and Matthew J. Morgan, Canton $5,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.5 acres, 529 Elliot Norwood Lot, Krank and Bobbi Phillips, Norwood, sold to Zachary Day, Norwood $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 17, 2019:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, mile square 5 of 8th range being a portion of lot 6, Greg G. Moore, Lisbon, sold to William E. Eggleson and Helene J. Verreault, Canton $249,500
Town of Parishville: 0.4 acres, Snell Road, Kay Peterson, Kailua Kona, Hawaii, sold to Lawrence Mcgory, Potsdam $68,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.384 acres, south of LaComb Road, Karissa J. Shirley, Massena, sold to David J. Yelle and Cheryl J. Yelle $6,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of lot 6 and small part of lot 7 northward of Clinton Street, William J. Vitek and Maria T. Vitek, Middlebury, Vt., sold to Konstantin Tovstiadi and Esta Tovstiadi, Potsdam $145,500
Town of Louisville: Two parcels, westerly bounds of Town Line Road and Cline Drive, Raymond Wood, individually and as surviving trustee of 60 Beach Street Trust, Easthampton, Mass., sold to John A. Mercurio and Cheryl A. Mercurio, trustees of John A. Mercurio Revocable Trust, and Cheryl A. Mercurio and John A. Mercurio, as trustess of Cheryl A. Mercurio Revocable Trust, Tupper Lake $145,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, South Racket Road, John A. Alden, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Geraldine A. Alden, Massena, sold to Crystal Lynn Stephenson, Massena $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 18, 2019:
Town of Louisville: 1.26 acres, north side of Kingsley Cross Road, Lawrence D. Wiley and Mary C. Wiley, Massena, Deborah Fregoe, Massena, Greg Wiley, Massena, Marcia Curran, Chase Mills, Lisa Premo, Massena, Sandy Keidel, Port Orchard, Wash., Robyn O’Neill, Massena, Christopher Wiley, Massena, Amy Wiley-Tarbell, Massena, and Eric Wiley, Brasher Falls, sold to Christopher J. Wiley and Tina M. Wiley, Massena $70,000
Town of Russell: 2.35 acres, Route 38 at west end of bridge across Grass River, Terry J. Hall, Edwards, sold to Kimberly A. Hall, Russell $18,500
Town of Morristown: 123.6 acres, parts of great lots 32 and 33, Brown Road, Richard D. Whitehead and Doris K. Whitehead, Hammond, sold to Cyril H. Aldrich Jr. and Debra L. Aldrich, Hammond, and Brandon M. Aldrich, Hammond $90,000
Town of Louisville: 3.259 acres, Route 37 in mile square 24, Stephanie Oakes, Massena, sold to Robert M. Burns and Lori K. Burns, Massena $21,500
Town of Louisville: 0.4 acres, lot 56 on a map titled “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York,” Sandra M. Geagan, Massena, sold to William S. Hutchison, Massena, and Scott D. Hutchison, Catonsville, Md. $332,500
Town of Colton: Two parcels, 5 Pine Point Drive and Stowe Bay Road, Scott R. Bennett and Debra Bennett, Colton, sold to Noah L. Burns and Macy Burns, Ogdensburg $137,500
Village of Massena: 0.17 acres, Water Street northwest corner of land of Revier, Ronald L. Daggett, Lititz, Pa., sold to Melissa Brown, Hogansburg $26,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 19, 2019:
Town of Clifton: 2.8 acres, northwest corner of School House Lot (known as Windfall Club) Cook’s Corners in lot 14, Harewood Township, Anne F. Morley, Macedon, sold to Jerome J. Diehl, Sioux Falls, S.D. $50,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, lot 47 on mape of Howard M. Smith, Virginia L. Field, Ithaca, David Field, Eatonton, Ga., Deborah Calo, Chico, Calif., and Duran Field, Rockville, Md., sold to David Peters and Vicki Peters, Westerville, Ohio $150,000
Town of Fine: 41 acres, part of lot 67, great tract 3, west half of township 12, James L. Halsey Jr., Camden, sold to James A. Tanner, Dexter $40,000
Town of Parishville: 10.7 acres, in section 27 of township 11 called Wick, Walter H. Paul and Kathryn M. Paul, South Colton, sold to Christina Connors, Albany $277,000
Town of Russell: Russell-Monteray Road, Betty O’Shea, Russell, sold to Jesse Fenlong, Russell $82,000
Town of Louisville: 0.225 acres, 9 Lincoln Drive, Charles E. Lamica, Massena, sold to Jason A. Belile, Massena $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 142, Knox Street, Randy Rolfe, Lisbon, sold to Richard A. Martin and Tara M. Richards, Ogdensburg $16,000
Town of Lisbon: 18.94 acres, in mile square lot 7, ranges, 8 and 9, Karena A. Zimmer, Rensselaer Falls, sold to John W. Matheson and Sheena R. Matheson, Canton $135,000
Town of Colton: 1.12 acres, 157 Cottage Road, Thomas I. Ford and Susan L. Ford, Queensburgy, sold to Thomas W. Guyette, Hannawa Falls $150,000
