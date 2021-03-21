Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 8:
Town of Rutland: 0.33 acres, 24296 State Route 971V, Barbara Panov, Downers Grove, Ill., sold to Zackary A. Garner and Autumn Garner, Fort Drum $125,250
Town of Alexandria: 5.23 acres, 41245 Bailey Settlement Road, Tarrant K. Clements, Rochester, as executor of the Jacque E. Clements estate, sold to Jacqueline LaMora, Cape Vincent $0
Village of Brownville: 0.23 acres, East of Brown Boulevard, Joanne K. Delany, Camillus, sold to APIF-New York LLC, Foster City, Calif. $360,000
Village of Brownville: 0.17 acres, 314 Franklin St., Alyssa Hunter, Watertown, sold to Susan Fazio Holeman and Ernest Roy Holeman, Dexter $90,000
Town of Watertown: 4.31 acres, Lot 20C, Fox Ridge Road, Jeremy Paul D. Morgan and Carolyn E. Morgan, Watertown, sold to Adam Moore, Black River $39,900
Town of Hounsfield: 21.1 acres, Livermore Island, Brad Sanford and Michelle Sanford, Brownville, sold to Anthony Heaney, Brownville $15,000
Town of Clayton: 1.38 acres, Carrier Ridge Road, Cory J. Wolfe and Cindy B. Wolfe, East Amherst, sold to Juliann Klafehn, Rochester $42,500
City of Watertown: 0.55 acres, 418 Portage St., Myron Kehoe, Watertown, sold to Thomas S. Clark, Lacona $20,000
Town of Champion: 0.28 acres, 34658 N. Lake Road, Shawn P. Tripp Sr., Copenhagen, sold to Rick S. Allen, Lowville $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 468 Flower Ave. W., Brett S. Frandsen and Candace J. Frandsen, Watertown, sold to Timothy L. Buckley and Ashley B. Buckley, Watertown $294,500
Town of LeRay: Thirteen parcels: Six parcels totaling 71.43 acres on County Route 46; Six parcels totaling 286.88 acres on County Route 18, including 32466‑520 County Route 18; and 14.33 acres, Call Road, George H. Petty Jr., Barnegat, N.J., as executor of the Wayne L. Petty estate, sold to Han Vanderveeken and Corien Vanderveeken, Castorland $425,000
Town of Orleans: 176.2 acres, 35924 State Route 180, Brenda J. Ryan, LaFargeville, sold to Tyler J. Alguire and Rachel M. Alguire, LaFargeville $150,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.24 acres, 1348 Washington St., 2) 0.2 acres, 1352 Washington St., 3) 0.2 acres, 1356 Washington St., Sundus & Sarah LLC, Watertown, sold to Latif Holdings LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.11 acres, 33987 Grass Bay Lane, Shirley M. Peters, Sharon L. Brewer and Gary R. Peters, as trustees of the Shirley M. Peters Living Trust, West Chester, Pa., sold to Robert C. Albert, North Tonawanda and Paul Hamilton, Littleton, Colo. $250,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 9:
Village of Theresa: 2.3 acres, 102 Lafargeville Road, U.S. Bank Trust, Irving, Texas, sold to Peter Young and Erin Young, Theresa $65,325
Town of Ellisburg: 1.35 acres, 8651 State Route 289, Todd Vann, Clyde, as administrator of the Barbara E. Vann estate, sold to Timothy Gerrish II, Mannsville $142,500
Town of LeRay: 9.66 acres, 25773 State Route 342, Northern Zone LLC, Pulaski, sold to North Country R&G Enterprises LLC, Evans Mills $99,900
City of Watertown: 1.37 acres, 650 State St., LKR Enterprises Inc., Boonville, sold to 650 State Street LLC, Watertown $400,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.46 acres, 8445 S. Main St., Paul R. Barker, Watertown, as executor of the Louise A. Messina estate, sold to Craig Granger and Katheleena Granger, Evans Mills $19,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 127 Pearl Ave. S., Joshua S. Newton, Wayne, Pa., sold to Jose Dolores Lemus III and Mayra Bolanos, Watertown $135,000
Town of Watertown: 5.05 acres, 16251 Deer Run Road, Andrew N. Markwith, Watertown, sold to Brett S. Frandsen, Watertown $485,000
Town of Adams: 5.03 acres, 11780 County Route 77, Sherry Roney, Adams, sold to Kimberly L. Parker, Sandy Creek $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 301 Thompson Blvd., Patricia J. Schreck, Watertown, sold to Dorine A. Guarino, Watertown $139,900
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 14 Shepard Purchase, City of Watertown, sold to Sidney A. Pond II and Jean C. Pond, Watertown $100
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, Holcomb Street/Shepard Purchase, Rick Gaskin, Watertown, sold to Sidney A. Pond II and Jean C. Pond, Watertown $1
Town of Wilna: 3.64 acres, 40020 Selos Road, Garrett Robert Haury and Jenny Haury, Enterprise, Ala., sold to Allison Graves, Clarksville, Tenn. $236,000
Town of Champion: 3.61 acres, 32281 Lamb Road, Thomas J. James, Carthage, sold to Andrew Gamble and Lena Netto, Black River $20,000
Town of Wilna: 1.72 acres, 23711 Staie Road, Brandon Michael Trimboli, Gouverneur, sold to Cody J. Spencer, Carthage $86,750
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 10:
Town of Orleans: 6.94 acres, 36091 Amend Road, Steven G. Munson, Watertown, as referee for Heidemarie Hodge and Jason E. Clark, sold to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn. $93,939
Village of Clayton: 0.2 acres, 512 Franklin St., Bryan Matthews and Megan Matthews, Clayton, sold to Marilyn K. Neulieb, Clayton $133,000
Town of Brownville: Unknown acres, Reasoner Road, Joseph A. Watson, Watertown, sold to Dustin F. Shoemaker, Watertown $6,500
Town of LeRay: 117.77 acres, 33582 Countryman Road, Jonas S. Swartzentruber and Mary J. Swartzentruber, Theresa, sold to Joseph J. Zook and Maryann J. Zook, Theresa $115,000
Town of Adams: 25 acres, East of Lyons Corners Road, Gerald A. Kaban and Cheryl M. Kaban, Adams, sold to Scordo Partnership, Watertown $700
Village of Mannsville: 0.33 acres, 410 N. Main St., Ward Parbus, Lacona, sold to Phillip A. Venello, Stanhope, N.J. $93,000
Town of Brownville: 3 acres, 20083 Reasoner Road, Joseph A. Watson, Watertown, sold to Roy J. Strasser and Danielle J. Strasser, Colorado Springs, Colo. $173,500
City of Watertown: 0.62 acres, 640 State St., LKR Enterprises Inc., Boonville, sold to Riptide Realty Inc., Watertown $200,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.5 acres, 30433 County Route 4, Kenneth J. White, Dexter, sold to Timothy S. Knapp and Jessica L. Knapp, Cape Vincent $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 11:
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 716 Cadwell St., Elizabeth K. Zehr, Watertown, sold to Sarah Knafel, Daleville, Ala. $121,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.19 acres, 215 E. Main St., The Diocese of Central New York, Syracuse, sold to The Sackets Harbor Historical Society, Sackets Harbor $110,000
Town of Wilna and Village of Carthage: Two parcels: 1) Town: 0.01 acre, Duke Street, 2) Village: 0.8 acres, Norris Avenue, S. James St., Nancy I. Schneeberger, Lithia, Fla., sold to Micane Properties LLC, Carthage $8,000
Town of Theresa: 16.72 acres, Joyner Road, Tyler J. Ayen and Lorraine C. Beard, LaFargeville, sold to Eliza Pierce, Carthage $37,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: Three Parcels: 1) 0.09 acre, Second Street, 2) 0.09 acre, 13 Second St., 3) 0.06 acre, NW of Second St., Mary P. LaRose Sheehan, Alexandria Bay, sold to Mihok LLC, Alexandria Bay $140,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.13 acres, 328 Club St., Ronald J. Blassingame, Clayton, sold to Club Street Cottage LLC, Cape Vincent $56,250
Town of Ellisburg: 14.17 acres, County Route 85, Hillcrest Farms LLC, Woodville, sold to Gehrke Agventure LLC, Adams $150,000
Town of Theresa: 5.2 acres, Lot C, Beach Front Lane, Kenneth R. Boyd Jr., Theresa, sold to Jennifer M. Wells, Calcium $67,500
Town of Wilna: 44.02 acres, Lot 4, County Route 41, Derek Leddy and Brenda L. Leddy, Philadelphia, sold to Steven Miller and Andrea Miller, Carthage $43,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5 acres, 9775 Cemetery Road, Joan Winnett, Clayton, sold to Robert A. Furtak and Jessica L. Furtak, Clayton $137,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 714 S. Massey St., Gianaco LLC, Watertown, sold to Cheryl L. Nielsen and Jeffrey Taylor, Rochester $161,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 906 Myrtle Ave., Viola E. Marcinkowski, Vienna, Va., sold to Elia Beatriz Reynolds and Jason A. Reynolds, Fayetteville, N.C. $170,600
Town of Pamelia: 17.24 acres, 23424 County Route 32, Richard Paris and Judy Paris, Liverpool; Toni Paris, Evans Mills; Jeri Lawrence, Watertown; Julie Paris, Watertown; and Janel Ault, Theresa, sold to David Weil and Jackie Weil, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.. $39,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 13:
Town of Croghan: 6989 Belfort Road, Clinton J. Widrick, sold to Todd B. Mattis $1
Town of Watson: East Shore Road, Ronald E. Haapala, sold to Mark A. Coming $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 14:
Village of Lyons Falls: Charlotte Street, McDonald Living Trust, sold to HJD Living Trust $24,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 15:
Town of Croghan: 10426 State Route 126, Richard A. Meyer, sold to Brianna M. Meyer $76,000
Town of Lowville: 4922 Gardner Road, Katie R. Vanderlan, sold to Scott A. Hamblin Jr. $189,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 19:
Town of Diana: 7951 Alpine Road, David Despaw, sold to Robert Maslanka $29,500
Town of Diana: 8546 N. Shore Road, Helen E. Isereau, sold to Robert J. Johnson Jr. $60,000
Town of Greig: 7121 Nortonville Road, Bernard Stanford, sold to Melinda Blair $2,000
Village of Lowville: 7600 Easton St., Jacob S. Hoch, sold to Jacob Thomas $154,500
Village of Lowville: 7518 S. State St., BJ O’Connor Properties LLC, sold to Pominville Properties LLC $147,820
Town of Lowville: East Road, William Colwell, sold to Mark D. Tabolt $2,700
Town of Montague: 1496 Mad River Lane, Adam Bischoff, sold to Cheryl Tracz $103,000
Town of Watson: 6856 Erie Canal Road, Timothy T. Bates, sold to Aaron Stankus $75,000
Town of Watson: 6897 Austin Road, Randy E. Freeman, sold to Wyatt Marolf $156,800
Town of West Turin: 3821 Foothill Road, Thomas Minkus, sold to Zachery Hosmer, $103,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 20:
Town of Diana: 8137 Wood Road, Randy J. Brown, sold to Richard Hornig $91,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 21:
Town of Croghan: 5365 Texas Road, Lemey LLC, sold to Scott J. Topping $59,000
Town of Greig: 5525 N. Shore Road, Richard A. Cianfrocco, sold to Long Pond Lodge LLC $0
Town of Harrisburg: 7982 Mile Square Road, Larry A. Gillespie, sold to John Augusto Versoz Valencia $34,000
Town of New Bremen: 7307 River Road, Robert Suiter, sold to Jaylen J. Jantzi $164,800
Village of Lyons Falls: Edgewood Drive, Stephen F. Szalach, sold to David M. Szalach $2,666
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 22:
Town of Greig: 5425 Lake House Road, Reginald A. Farney, sold to Robert S. Maurer $340,000
Town of Lewis: Bobcat Lane, Michael Morgan Revocable Trust, sold to Aaron D. Nourse $22,000
Village of Croghan: 9733 State Route 812, Mickey G. Lehman, sold to Trevor Lehman $134,500
Town of Osceola: 2833 N. Osceola Road, Raymond and Janet Baron Irrevocable Trust, sold to Vincent Holding LLC $167,000
Town of Pinckney: 7243 Liberty Road, Robert G. Willow, sold to John H. Wiggers IV $197,600
Town of Watson: 6433 Lingerlong Pond Road, Charles Allen, sold to Jefferi Covington $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 8, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: parcel, westerly and easterly halves of lot 10 on River Shore lots of Ogdensburg Country Club, Christopher J. Fournier, sucessor trustee of James W. Fournier Revocable Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven Fournier and Patricia B. Fournier, Palms, S.C. $240,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.26 acres, beginning in south margin of Rowley Street at northwest corner of triangle of land conveyed to William A. Hurlburt, Melanie W. Gray, Portland, Ore., sold to Benton E. Leslie and Cathy J. Leslie, Gouverneur $55,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.642 acres, beginning at Scotch Settlement Road from intersection with Route 11, James Thomas, Canton, sold to Bradley Cox and Jordyn Staves, Gouverneur $85,000
Town of Hammond: 0.66 acres, beginning in northwest margin of Heron Road at intersection of division line between lands conveyed to George Slocum and Elsie Slocum on southwest and northeast, Robert Post, Advance, N.C., sold to Scott Struwing and Anthony Piscopia, Patchogue $275,000
Town of Macomb: 0.12 acres, westerly of Pleasant Lake and easterly of Gravel Camp Access Road, Richard A. Hamlin Sr. and Mona F. Hamlin, Cicero, sold to Steven M. Lisowski and Maureen E. Campanie, Bridgeport $110,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 49 in “Subdivision Map of Gull Pond Estates,” Frank S. Castellana, Princeton, N.J., sold to Laura Smith and Steve Cole, Pittsford $149,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 9, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 22, Tamarack Street in Haskell Tract 2, on Map No. E-7017-S, Robert W. Crump, Madrid, sold to Lea Ann Sherry, Lexington, Ky. $17,000
Town of Hopkinton: Two parcels, Lake Ozonia Road, James J. Beyette, Ogdensburg, sold to Kristine Bloom and Michael Bloom, Parishville $73,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, beginning in southwest line of parcel conveyed to John Calpeter and Rose Calpeter to shore of Chippeway Bay, Robert Gastwirth and Dorothy Gastwirth, Malvern, Pa., sold to Brett Kevin Belfield, Hammond $114,000
Town of Clifton: 0.68 acres, beginning in parcel formerly conveyed to Joseph Leroux at highway running from Cooks Corners to Newton Falls, Ondrea L. Young, Mesa, Ariz., executor of last will and testament of Drew A. Young, sold to David B. Thompson and Keitha D. Thompson, Brier Hill $75,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.03 acres, beginning at intersection of southeast road boundary of Sparrowhawk Point Road with division line between parcels conveyed to Jonathan O. Dean on northeast and southeast, Jonathan O. Dean, Lisbon, sold to Debra Nelson, Ogdensburg $232,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of southwest corner of lot 6 in block 25, bound on east by Hamilton Street and west by Morris Street, Cory Smithers, Ogdensburg, sold to Kurtis Andrew Smithers, Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1: 0.52 acres, beginning in north boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael Michaelides and Susanne Michaelides at southwest corner; and Parcel 2: 0.47 acres, beginning at north boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael Michaelides and Susanne Michaelides at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of H. Gerard Guimond and E. Aileen Guimond, Charles E. Murphy, New Hyde Park, sold to Brian W. Tripp, Gouverneur $155,000
Town of Fowler: 2.68 acres, beginning at westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Steven P. Morehouse, Joan A. Morehouse, Gouverneur, sold to Chad E. Fishel and Heather L. French-Fishel, Gouverneur $240,000
Village of Canton: Parcel 1: 1.336 acres, northerly of Prospect Street and westerly of Ike Noble Drive; and Parcel 2: 2.121 acres, beginning at intersectino of northerly bounds of Prospect Street with easterly bounds of Ike Noble Drive, Howe reale Inc., Canton, sold to Capella Property Management Inc., Canton $846,000
Town of Parishville: 41.7 acres, part of lot 43 of division of township 13 in Great Lot 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on Market Road on south line of Reuben Welch lot, Jonathan R. Martin, Mill Hall, Pa., sold to Tang Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsdam $45,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 19 and 20 in block 266, 81 Spruce Street, Cheryl Doerr, Ogdensburg, sold to David J. Strader, Ogdensburg $3,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 7, block 10 on Map 1, First Revision, of Project Heights, Massena, Sean Ryan and Renelle Ryan, Massena, sold to Maranda Rowley and Matthew Rowley, Massena $141,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 10, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 0.75 acres, 205 Johnstown Street, Charles E. Burt and Meredith A. Burt, Gouveneur, sold to Alison Garrow, Canton $115,500
Town of Hermon: 0.69 acres, beginning on West Main Street at northeast corner of lands of Phillip Jr. and Sarah W. Tabakaru, Brian Earl Byrns and Mark Allen Byrns, co-executors of last will and testament of Doreen M. Byrns, Hermon, sold to Joseph Sharpe and Megan Sharpe, Hermon $32,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 697 Columbian Road, Joseph Mauro and Lisa Mauro, Honeoye Falls, sold to David Fechtman and Lorri Fechtman, Chester Springs, Pa. $430,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.347 acres, part of mile square lot 41 and southeasterly part of small lot 3 in D.D. Kelest farm, beginning in southeasterly corner of small lot 2 at side of highway, Jared Bryant, Winthrop, sold to Jessica L. Simonds, Winthrop $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 11, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of Floyd Fregoe lot at easterly bounds of Grove Street, Jared M. Prentice, Potsdam, sold to Darren J. Peets and Shelyn K. Peets, Massena $47,000
Town of Stockholm: 87.69 acres, part of lot 98; and 44 acres, part of lots 97 and 98, Patricia Schickling, Jupiter, Fla., sold to Derek and Courtney L. Perry, Potsdam $4,000
Town of Canton: 0.67 acres, mile square 4 of tenth range, beginning on road west of Ira Butterfield Mill in northerly line of road, Rebecca B. Laflair, Norwood, sold to Velma Bolyard, Hermon $125,000
Village of Waddington: 0.25 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lot owned by Edwin J. Hargrave and Lila G. Hargrave in west bounds of LaGrasse Street, Jason A. Cameron, Ogdensburg, administrator of the estate of Debra J. Cameron, sold to Julie H. Van Buren and Jennifer H. Gottstine and a life estate to Bethany Hoffman, Massena $130,000
Town of Canton: 1.6 acres, beginning on Brewer Road from intersection with Cowan Road, Alan J. and Albina T. Leo, Canton, sold to Karen S. and Cory M. Smithers, Ogdensburg $168,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, in section 78, lot 7 on “Map of Lots of the St. Lawrence Paper Corporation, Norfolk, New York,” John P. Kissam and Deborah R. Kissam, Lagrangeville, sold to Courtney Kissam, Norfolk $32,500
Town of Lawrence: 8.039 acres, beginning on Route 11 east of intersection with Hallahan Road, John V. Mowrer, Mount Wolf, Pa., sold to Frederick Groebler Jr., Brasher Falls $40,000
Town of Parishville: 4.12 acres, part of lot 20, beginning at intersection of Route 58 and Rodwell Mill Road, Victoria G. Strader, Potsdam, sold to Kyle P. Strader, Colton $100,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on Peru Street south of northeast corner of lands of Donald and Constance Deno, Darlene M. Aiken, North Lawrence, sold to Constance E. Deno, North Lawrence; and Jacob M. Deno, Marcellus $30,000
Town of DeKalb: 95.5 acres, 309 on map of township of DeKalb made by Potter Goff and Silas Spencer, Thomas W. Seymour, trustee of Tom Seymour Trust; and Gail Orser, Yorktown, sold to Seth T. Shoen, Lisbon $59,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 18 of West End Improvement Company’s lots, northerly side of Babcock Street, Shand Ge. Gould and Kayla M. McBroom, Gouverneur, sold to Shaunie M. Cadieux and Katelyn E. Jessmer, Watertown $103,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.021 acres, beginning in nortwest boundary of Route 11 southwest of intersection with Stockholm Road, Econo Fuels Inc., Massena, sold to Timothy A. Dillon and Lori-Ane K. Dillon, Potsdam $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 14, 2020:
Town of Brasher: 4.7 acres, beginning at northerly corner of lands of lot 3 of “Lands to Be Retained and Lands to be Conveyed by Gregg Villnave on the St. Regis River,” on County Route 53, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Frederick Leblank and Shelley Phillips-Leblanc, Brasher Falls $35,000
Town of Waddington: 32.35 acres, beginning at intersection of Buck Road with Route 37, Ann W. Custard, Waddington, sold to Troy F. Groebler and Erin E. Groebler, Waddington $23,000
Town of Morristown: 0.2 acres, part of Great Lots 32 and 49, beginning in southerly boundary of Black Lake Road from intersection of easterly boundary of Peter A. Ferrari Jr. property, Vincent Schittino and Lisa M. Schittino, Abingdon, Md., sold to Scott Sprole and Cindy Sprole, Camdon $90,000
Town of Macomb: 32.41 acres, beginning on Ward Road at northwesternmost corner of parcel now or formerly of Stephen M. and Cynthia Lee M. Gagne, Michael J. Vandenberg and Michelle C. Vandenberg, Hammond, sold to Alan Bouchard, Ogdensburg $22,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, portion of lands known as Ledge Crest Estates, lot 6, Raymond F. Rouleau and Tonie S. Rouleau, Hannawa Falls, sold to John R. Barstow and Jessica R. Shaul, Potsdam $23,000
Towns of Oswegatchie and DeKalb: Two parcels, 6.34 and 1.09 acres, Q. Whitfield Ayres, executor of last will and testament of Marsha Hopkins Ayres, late of Farmville, Va., sold to Aaron Gilmour and Jillian E. Gilmour, Ogdensburg $35,000
Village of Heuvelton: 0.31 acres, southeasterly of Lisbon Street at northeasterly corner of the lands now or formerly of Heuvelton Development Corporation, Jeffrey M. Crobar, Heuvelton, sold to Patricia M. Weston, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Edwards: 20 acres, bounded north by Fenton, east by Watson, south by Fenton and Stevens and north by Fenton; and 86 acres, bounded north by road, east by Watson, south by Fenton and west by Fenton, Alexis N. Van House, Appling, Ga., sold to Shane R. Keddy, Hermon $125,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, part of mile square lot 1, beginnign on Mahoney Road at intersection with easterly bounds of original 239 acre parcel on road, William K. Richards and Mary Ann Richards, sold to James Frey II and Olivia Frey, Manchester, Pa. $240,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, part of lot 5, township 11, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, lot 109, beginning on Jo Indian Road from Hopkinton-Wick town line, Margaret A. Cardinal, Ogdensburg, sold to Harry Sessions and Amy Lacroix, West Stockholm $15,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.