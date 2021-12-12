Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 29:
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 710 Griffin St., Adam W. Hymas, El Paso, Texas, sold to Dana A. Thomas, Watertown $111,300
Town of Alexandria: 0.43 acres, 45361 County Route 100-A, Alexandria Central School District, Alexandria Bay, sold to Wellesley Island Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Wellesley Island $1
Town of Alexandria: 0.43 acres, 45361 County Route 100-A, Wellesley Island Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Wellesley Island, sold to Wellesley Island Preserve LLC, Hobe Sound, Fla. $125,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.16 acres, Shore Drive, 7148 Gregory Goater, Summerfield, Fla., sold to Nicholas J. Stephen, Warners $160,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.76 acres, 46 Liberty St., Carrie L. Pierce, Carthage and Justin M. O’Shaughnessy, Port Byron, as executors of the Donald O’Shaughnessy estate, sold to Zachary W. Anderson, Carthage $162,500
Town of LeRay: 0.48 acres, 26611/26613 LaFave Road, Jacob C. Hollis, Philadelphia, sold to Christopher A. Walker and Joy R. Walker, Watertown $105,000
Village of Black River: 0.63 acres, 29150 State Route 3, Rhianna Kramer, Adrian Fuentes Jr. and Nathan P. Fuentes, Black River, sold to Jasmine Moore, Black River $201,400
Village of Deferiet: 0.1 acre, 15 Anderson Ave., Donald J. Previty, Fort Irwin, Calif., sold to Corliss Lambert and Angelina Lambert, Deferiet $78,000
Town of Alexandria: 7.24 acres, 47482 Westminster Park Road, Michael L. Martell and Vicki L. Martell, Naples, Fla., sold to Cattail Isle LLC, Watertown $360,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.17 acres, 4 High St., Tiffany Koenig, Carthage, sold to Troy Seabold, Chester, Va. $224,640
Village of Ellisburg: 0.65 acres, 11931 Joslyn Road, James Rathbun, Henderson, sold to Chris Bolton, Ellisburg $30,000
Town of Watertown: 7.46 acres, 24670/24674 Gotham Street Road, Gregory G. Couch, Watertown, as executor of the Lis S. Couch estate, sold to Oliver D. Welch and Priscilla S. Welch, Copenhagen $715,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 16.9 acres, Grenadier Island, Gregory Bogart, Anahiem, Calif., sold to William Couch and Anne U. Lantz, Norwalk, Conn. $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 30:
Town of Ellisburg: 0.57 acres, 7727 Taylor Drive, James Taylor, Central Square, Elijah D. Love, Las Vegas, Nev., and Susan Greenfield, Naples, Fla., as trustees of the Marjorie Taylor Trust, sold to William J. Hanchek and Kathleen T. Hanchek, Copenhagen $824,500
Town of Adams: 0.44 acres, 13946 Green St., Bruce E. Yeager, New Brighton, Pa., sold to Zachary Hall, Adams Center $183,900
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 114 E. Lynde St., Andre L. Kuhner and Renata G. Kuhner, Anderson, S.C., sold to Jocelyn Riedy, Watertown $120,000
Town of Champion: 0.26 acres, 33103 State Route 26, Andrew L. Nocella and Rachel D. Nocella, Grafton, Ohio, sold to Claiborne Alferink, Riverview, Fla. $95,830
Town of Adams: Three parcels: 1) 18.1 acres, 10333 U.S. Route 11, 2) 9.5 acres, West of U.S. Route 11, 3) 26 acres, West of U.S. Route 11, Kathryn W. Dobbin, Adams, as trustee of the Gordon O. Dobbin and Kathryn W. Dobbin Revocable Trust, sold to Tug Edge Outdoor Store LLC, Adams $70,000
Town of Adams: 14.7 acres, 10543/10545 U.S. Route 11, Kathryn Dobbin, Adams, sold to Tug Edge Outdoor Store LLC, Adams $230,000
Village of Adams: 0.23 acres, 55 Wardwell St., Kirk D. Bast, Adams, sold to Charles M. Burkard, Oakland, Calif. $125,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.14 acres, 13 Avery Ave., Christine A. Penrose, Clay, sold to Sarah A. Demo and Cornell C. Martin, Alexandria Bay $142,040
Town of Brownville: 3.3 acres, 24032 State Route 180, Ronald Warner and Shermie A. Warner, Dexter, sold to Jed W. Bebee, Watertown $80,000
Town of Hounsfield: 53.75 acres, Jericho Road, Diane Nier, Sackets Harbor, sold to Donald David Nier, Adams $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 119 E. Lynde St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Kyle Pignone, Watertown $52,500
Town of Ellisburg: 5.49 acres, 15034 Sand Place Road, Canice L. Fitzgerald, Mannsville, sold to James H. Naklick and Kathy S. Naklick, Pierrepont Manor $360,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.34 acres, 15697 County Route 91, Wayne S. Slade, Mannsville, sold to Benjamin A. Moore Jr. and Kelsey C. Moore, Lorraine $138,000
Village of Brownville: 0.35 acres, 340 E. Main St., Michael A. Crestani and Jennifer Crestani, Brownville, sold to Isaac Crestani and Kayla Crestani, Brownville $165,000
Town of Henderson: 1.1 acres, State Route 3, David P. Antonucci, Watertown, sod to David L. Chase and Lorraine L. Chase, Henderson Harbor $10,000
Village of Carthage: Two parcels: 1) 8.99 acres, 1102 Alexandria Street Road, 2) 2.8 acres, Alexandria Street Road, David D. Elshaug and Krissi J. Elshaug, Hereford, Ariz., sold to Tiffany Koenig, Carthage $245,000
Town of Wilna: 51.05 acres, 43558 State Route 3, Kathleen F. Homan, Carthage; Mark A. Face, Natural Bridge; Glen S. Face, Ormond Beach, Fla. and William L. Face Jr., Waterford, as trustees of the William Leon Face and Irene S. Face Trust, sold to John R. Dimoulas and Leeanna Dimoulas, Kenmore $220,000
Town of Brownville: 18.98 acres, Bonney Road, Joseph A. Woodward, Watertown, sold to Matthew Childs, Watertown $45,000
Village of Clayton: 0.1 acre, 519 Franklin St., Howard G. Michelson and Letitia A. Michelson, Wilmington, sold to Clayton Vacation LLC, Clayton $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 404 Paddock St., Mildred E. Hartman, Gansevoort, as executor of the Catherine Ann Tupper Schwartz estate, sold to Owen Lewis, Watertown $149,900
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 912 Superior St., Gay H. Williams, Sterling, as executor of the Lee Horan estate, sold to Ashrar & Zee LLC, Watertown $54,000
Town of Adams: 0.72 acres, 17811 Goodnough St., Deanna L. Marra, Adams Center, as executor of the Sandra J. Reese estate, sold to Michael Stirk, Verona, Ontario $105,000
Town of Theresa: 3.77 acres, 28348 Silver Street Road, U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., sold to Manuel Ferreira, Theresa $42,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 1:
Town of Clayton: 12.94 acres, 40544 State Route 12, SBC Tower Holdings LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to American Tower Asset Sub II LLC, Woburn, Mass. $53,500
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, 32303 Webster Tract Road, Michael J. Frank, Philadelphia; Timothy B. Frank, Theresa; Steven R. Frank, Modesto, Calif. and Marie T. Peterson, Palm Harbor, Fla., sold to Christopher Trickey and Katherine Trickey, Gouverneur $289,000
Town of Theresa: 4.01 acres, Webster Tract Road Timothy B. Frank and Tina M. Frank, Theresa sold to Christopher Trickey and Katherine Trickey, Gouverneur $16,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.28 acres, 621 Bradley St., 2) 0.31 acres, Meade Street, Jerry R. Gardner, Watertown, sold to Carlos Pacheco, Norma I. Pacheco, Karelisse Pacheco, Watertown $35,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.64 acres, 25840/25842 State Route 26, State Route 26, Donald Donovan and Mary Donovan, LaFargeville, sold to Michael Zimmerman and Kathy Zimmerman, LaFargeville $157,000
City of Watertown: 0.64 acres, 902 Emmett St., DPK Company LLC, Annapolis, Md., and Rocco J. Pangallo and Karen B. Pangallo, Annapolis, Md., as trustees of the Pangallo Living Trust, sold to Logan E. Horner and Hannah M. Horner, Watertown $143,125
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 21547 Cole Road, Daniel J. Bauscher and Meghan E. Bauscher, Carthage, sold to Jeremy Hilton and Jillian Hilton, Fort Rucker, Ala. $390,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 2:
Town of Lyme: 5.3 acres, Lot 4, Benson Point Drive E., Lisa A. Hallock, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Timothy M. Hodge and Dessiray J. Goutremont, Chaumont $90,900
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 8.91 acres, 268 S. Bellew Ave., Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, Watertown, sold to Roth Industries Inc., Watertown $1
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.11 acres, 110-112 Dodge Ave., Travis Boudreau and Meaghan Boudreau, Orlando, Fla., sold to Nextgen Property Holdings LLC, Orlando, Fla. $0
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 657 Grant St., Charles E. Fisher and Bonnie P. Fisher, Watertown, sold to Lynn M. Calhoun, Dayton, Ohio $100,000
Village of Clayton: 0.12 acres, 800 State St., Beth A. McGraw and Andrew Turcotte, Cape Vincent, sold to Crandah L. McKenzie, Clayton $130,800
Town of Wilna: 2.1 acres, 24433 County Route 42, Genuine Homes LLC, Watertown, sold to Isaac Sainteran and Mary I. Sainteran, Provo, Utah $178,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 3:
Town of Alexandria: 1.86 acres, 29207 Lake View Drive, Johnathon A. Gagne, Hammond, sold to Michael A. Weekes, Hopatcong, N.J. $138,000
Town of Lyme: 3.55 acres, 29912 County Route 179, Ernest Charleston, Potsdam, sold to Keith Burchill and Theresa Burchill, Rome $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 1503 State St., Justin R. Ames and Megan Dawley Ames, Adams, sold to Imani A. Cooper, Watertown $156,000
Town of Philadelphia: 37.1 acres, State Route 26, Kimberly LaFave, Ontario, as executor of the Nancy LaFave estate, sold to Vernon W. LaFave and Gina Taylor, Philadelphia $13,500
Town of LeRay: 0.54 acres, 22167 Riverbend Drive E., , Michael Lynn Katon and Mary Jo Katon, Watertown, sold to Nancy Jewell, Cherrylog, Ga. $330,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 1002 Superior St., Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Krum Z. Sotirov, sold to Public Square Inc., Carthage $54,768
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 419 Gotham St., Harriet F. Simpson and Judy M. Webber, Watertown, sold to Irvine Capital Group LLC, Wilmington, Del. $73,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 314 Howk St., Matthew A. Barnhardt, Adams, sold to Lowell M. Groff and Jennifer R. Groff, Copenhagen $28,000
Town of Brownville: 0.14 acres, 21617 County Route 59, Richard B. Caskinette, Redwood and Rick Soluri, LaFargeville, sold to Dale R. Sanford and Carolyn E. Sanford, Dexter $20,500
Town of Hounsfield: 1 acre, 13800 Military Road, Keith E. Gardner, Sackets Harbor, sold to Amberlee N. Clement, Sackets Harbor $210,000
Towns of Brownville and Lyme: Three parcels totaling 214.1 acres, 13565/13587 State Route 12E, Edward Morris and Michelle Morris, Miami, Fla., sold to North Harbor Properties, Sackets Harbor $499,900
Town of Watertown: 14.2 acres, 25111 State Route 12, Carmen V. Carbone and Katrina M. Carbone, Watertown, sold to Stephanie Young, Watertown $340,000
Town of Wilna: Two parcels: 1) 101.14 acres, 24167 Staie Road, 2) 0.95 acres, 24159 Staie Road, James P. Brady and Michelle A. Brady, Carthage, sold to Terry A. McClelland and Rachel E. McClelland, Lowville $225,000
Town of Wilna: 9.17 acres, 24175 Staie Road, James P. Brady and Michelle A. Brady, Carthage, sold to Terry A. McClelland and Rachel E. McClelland, Lowville $475,000
Town of Ellisburg: 11.17 acres, 13118/13214 Torrey Hill Road, Stanley L. Loomis, Ellisburg, sold to Patrick M. Nolan and Angela M. Nolan, Parish $0
Town of Orleans: 0.4 acres, 36870 Middle Road, Jose Martinez, LaFargeville, sold to Tina L. Stevens, Clayton $169,900
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.3 acres, Lot 52, Hovey Camp Hovey Tract Road; 2) 0.3 acres, Lot 53, Hovey Camp, North of Hovey Tract Road, John R. Notman, Syracuse, sold to Paul Chatterton and Rachel Chatterton, Clay $80,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.13 acres, 109 Brown Shores Road, Christopher J. Webster, Concord, N.C. and Kimberly McKinnon, Melbourne, Fla., sold to Dylan James Ellingsworth, Carthage $92,700
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 13:
Town of Watson: Soft Maple Reservoir Loop Road, Paula Steria, sold to Thomas J. Lee $130,000
Town of West Turin: 4091 Mackay Road, Freia Buckley, sold to Eric Rose $120,000
Town of West Turin: 3539 Mackay Road, Michael J. Flynn, sold to Keith J. Marsala $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 14:
Town of Denmark: State Route 26, Ronald L. Clark, sold to Aaron Miller $450,000
Town of Turin: Snow Ridge Drive, Horse Power Hill LLC, sold to David Schubert $36,200
Town of Watson: 7379 Lustyik Camp Road, Linette L. Thorp, sold to Laura J. Gray $17,000
Town of Watson: 7379 Lustyik Camp Road, Laura J. Gray, sold to Ashley R. Stagnitta $0
Village of Lyons Falls: 4136 Cherry St., Thelma M. Trombley, sold to Sharon Villiere $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 15:
Town of Diana: 14404 Rounds Island, Leon D. Farrell, sold to Paul L. Clements $178,000
Town of Lowville: 6912 Bardo Road, Mike & Lori LLC, sold to AmeriCU Credit Union $840,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7266 Town Line Road, Roderick S. Baslow, sold to Victoria F. Ciancetta $45,000
Town of Montague: McDonald Road, Ralph Petralia, sold to Steven Vella $55,000
Town of Turin: State Route 12, Katherine Ziemke, sold to Woods Hill Farms LLC $107,250
Town of Turin: 6627 Burdicks Crossing Road, Carthage Federal Savings and Loan, sold to Herman A. Neal III $52,500
Town of West Turin: 5530 Crofoot Hill Road, Javan D. Stallard, sold to Patrick J. Chrinko $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 16:
Town of Greig: 5592 N. Shore Road, Richard A. Cohen, sold to Schell Properties LLC $535,000
Town of Watson: 6945 N. Chases Lake Road, Kyle W. Clark, sold to Christine Z. Lally $10,000
Village of Constableville: 5821 W. Main St., Alan P. Kraeger, sold to Lucy Green $25,000
Town of West Turin: Rector Road, G&C Martin Logging Inc., sold to Devin Levesque $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 17:
Town of Croghan: 6028 Meadow Lane, Gilbert A. Goodenough, sold to Gregory Tischler $39,000
Town of Diana: 14487 Hands Flat Road, Francis E. Luther, sold to Scott R. Dowling $199,500
Town of Diana: 14304 Wigwam Way, Peter Dawson, sold to Robert J. Mooney $180,000
Town of Diana: 13252 Arnoldville Road, Robert E. Boucher, sold to Charles Flak $5,500
Town of New Bremen: 9554 Addison Ave., Dale Catlin, sold to Lori Roes $1
Town of New Bremen: 6521 Cross Road, Philip A. Taylor, sold to Albert McKnight II $156,000
Town of Osceola: 2145 N. Osceola Road, Virginia A. Churchill Living Trust, sold to Sara L. Robl $199,000
Town of Turin: Barniak Drive, Michael D’Amico, sold to Thomas Terranova Jr. $29,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 27, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 0.57 acres, 292 Kingsley Road, Greg J. Girard, Massena, sold to Broburn Development LLC, Potsdam $192,000
Town of Waddington: 0.44 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Clark Avenue at southwesterly corner of lot 15, Tina M. Phillips, Norfolk, sold to Thomas J. Sansoucy, Ogdensburg; and Tammi S. Jones, Waddington $26,000
Town of Hammond: 0.41 acres, 303 Indian Point Road, Gail Ruterman, LaFayette, trustee of the Louise H. Ruterman Irrevocable Trust, sold to Paul Ruterman, Manlius $272,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 2555 Route 68, John R. Manson and Lynn M. Manson, Canton, sold to Danille Miller, Waddington $184,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 24 Douglas Road, Robyn McGregor, Massena, sold to Chad Stewart, Johnson City $149,500
Town of Parishville: 2 acres, 303 Route 72, Jan I. Vinopal, Boise, Idaho, sold to Dereck Sagriff, Potsdam $182,500
Town of Rossie: 204.2 acres, 489 S. Hammond Road, Patricia Isaacson, executrix of the estate of the late Thelma Chapman; and Patricia Isaacson, executrix of the estate of Andrew Chapman and successor-in-interest to the ownership of Alpha and Omega Outfitters LLC, McVille, N.D., sold to Murray A. Simons and Bobbi L. Simons, Hammond $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 28, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 22 Winters Street, Jodi L. Belair, Massena, sold to Tyler C. Mulvenna and Megan L. Mulvenna, Massena $43,000
Village of Canton: 0.34 acres, 25 Goodrich Street, Keith W. Sullivan and Virginia E. Sullivan, Brooklyn, sold to Sarah G. Pedersen, Canton $140,000
Town of Colton: 0.16 acres, 9 Spring Street, Brett E. Williamson and Sarah A. Williamson, Colton, sold to Justin L. Sheldon, Colton $79,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, 112 Halesboro Street, Nathan L. Nichols, Gouverneur, sold to Welman Holdings LLC, West Monroe $12,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 1064 County Route 24, Christine A. Lafferty, Lecanto, Fla., executrix of last will and testament of the late Dennis K. Harris Sr., sold to David Briggs, Harrisville $15,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, 67 Pierrepont Avenue, Kyle Moulton, Potsdam, sold to Christina M. Delorenzo, Rochester $173,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, 4957 Route 56, Katherine M. McVean, Malone, administrator of the estate of the late James E. McVean Jr., sold to Philip Vanvleet and Colleen Vanvleet, Fort Edward $115,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 2820 County Route 21, Susette Kelly, executrix of the estate of the late Madeline Tecza, sold to James B. Laspina II and Jessica M. Simmons, Canton $122,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.11 acres, 14 Wilson Street, Christopher L. Coffie, Cazenovia, sold to Roger Monica, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Potsdam: 16.15 acres, 261 County Route 59, Sheila A. Jordan, Heuvelton, sold to Holly Mae Cole, Sackets Harbor $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 29, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 206 Monroe Avenue, Daniel J. Ross, Ogdensburg, individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late Robert J. Ross, sold to Brett Corkins, Heuvelton $37,500
Town of Lawrence: 1/14 acres, 372 Water Street, Craig L. Barber II, Brasher Falls, sold to Richard H. Peters II, Nicholville; and Michelle S. Martin White, Nicholville $28,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 8 Maiden Lane, Gwen Charter, Norfolk, sold to Phidi Enterprises LLC, Massena $28,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 165 Maple Street, Mary M. Santimaw, Massena, sold to Donald J. Powers and Connie L. Powers, Massena $68,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.3 acres, beginning on Sweeney Road at junction with Back Hannawa Falls Road, Nancy Cadenhead, Newport, N.H., sold to Chad Emerson, Potsdam $9,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.51 acres, beginning on Dashnaw Road at intersection with Middle Road, McGowan Acres LLC, Heuvelton, sold to Michael Perry and Kasey O’Donnell, Heuvelton $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 30, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: 1.209 acres, beginning northwest of Route 11 at intersection with northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Oliver B. and Beverly Austin, Patrick P. Austin, Brasher Falls, sold to Forgues Realty LLC, Malone $5,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 340 Kingsley Road, Jeffrey G. Munson and Valerie J. Munson, Massena, sold to Deanna Kirkey, Massena $133,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.7 acres, 340 Perrin Road, David W. Delisle, Potsdam, sold to Brian S. Suraf and Laura J. Suraf, Potsdam $277,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 119 Lagrasse Street, Edward R. Stasko and Elaine Stasko, Waddington, sold to Lawrence D. Langley and Susan L. Langley, Waddington $300,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.9 acres, Cemetery Road, Klaus Jekeli, East Elmhurst, sold to Marc W. Mendoza, North Lawrence $8,500
Town of Massena: 0.68 acres, beginning at intersection of division line between property of George Gabri and Theresa Gabri on southwest and property of Thomas W. Rickard Sr. on northeast, Yaoqing Liu, Mahwah, N.J., sold to Block Scheme LLC, Palo Alto, Calif. $280,000
Town of Canton: 120.57 acres, 142 Ohoro Road, Charlotte I. Foote, Canton, sold to Brianna Cameron and Austin Lattrell, Potsdam $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 1, 2021:
Town of Russell: 0.22 and 0.25 acres, 18 Boyd Pond Road and 387 West and off Boyd Pond Road, Kirk J. Goodrow and Sarah J. Goodrow, Hermon, sold to Keith R. Tulip and Paula Tulip, Russell $100,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 532 County Route 20, Dean S. Harper, Richville, sold to Adam J. Green and Erin M. Green, DeKalb $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 71 Ober Street, Toni Page, Massena; Cynthia Wood, Massena; Shari Chrestler, Spring Hill, Fla.; and Henrietta I. Trevino, Massena, releasing life estate, sold to Richard L. Alred, Massena; and Karen L. Mossow, Massena $41,000
Town of Massena: 0.8 acres, 411 Larue Road, Ty R. Batten, Massena; and Amy Batten, Massena, sold to Benjamin J. Taylor, Brasher Falls $158,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 405 County Route 38, Edward F. Demo Jr. and Paula R. Demo, Norfolk, sold to Jayson T. Sexton and Stephanie A. Sexton, Eagle River, Alaska $237,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 4 Canal Street, Joseph J. Goliber and Cindy L. Goliber, Potsdam, sold to William H. Kenny, Knoxville, Tenn. $50,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.49 acres, 183 Sissonville Road, Brooks A. Washburn, Potsdam, sold to Andrew J. Butler and Pooneh Butler, St. Petersburg, Fla. $265,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 127 Market Street, Thomas Mellan, Potsdam, sold to Potsdam Realty LLC, Missouri City, Texas $50,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 201 Marsh Road, Marilyn Laughton, Norfolk, sold to Daniel G. Harvey, Norfolk $18,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.36 acres, 46 Annette Street, Michael P. Perry, Heuvelton, sold to William LaPoint and Doris A. LaPoint, Winthrop $110,000
Town of Pitcairn: 35 acres, 302 County Route 23, Vickie A. Vanornum, executrix of estate of Ada F. Wagner, Gouverneur, sold to Paul S. Minore Sr., Gilford, Conn. $175,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 9 O’Neil Road, Shannon L. Peets, Massena, sold to Amy L. Batten, Massena $115,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 32 Parker Avenue, Mary Margaret Carroll, Malone, sold to Dulcy S. Rouse and Brian A. Rouse, Lilburn, Ga. $37,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.9 acres, 205 River Road, Donald D. Thompson and Pietrina Thompson, Hannawa Falls, sold to Bethany M. Almeida, Alexandria, Va. $290,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning in southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Power Authority of the State of New York at southeast boundary of Route 131, Tammy L. Larkins, Massena, sold to Hunter Prentice, Massena $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 4, 2021:
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 106 N. Main St., David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Stephen Somonski, Lake Ariel, Pa. $11,000
Town of Brasher: 1 acre, beginning on Maple Ridge Road from northeasterly intersection with Taylor Road, Jared L. Knapp, Massena, sold to Scott Frost, Tully $6,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1198 County Route 25, Clark A. Cummings and Lisa Longworth, Canton, sold to Cory H. Vinyard and Sarah E. Barber, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 38 Ridge Street, Valerie Mooney, Norwood, sold to Katie Lucas, Brushton $190,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 5 Depot Street, Robert A. Gilbo, Potsdam, sold to Terry Crump, Massena $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 22 Zowllar Road, Ronald Healey and Stella Healey, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Sanjay Goswami and Annette Goswami, Quebec, Canada $151,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 5, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 503 Elizabeth Street, Lawrence M. Caufield, Ogdensburg, sold to Emily Cunningham, Ogdensburg $83,000
Town of Massena: 29.25 acres, 259 Carey Road, Alyssa Pullmain-Drollette, Massena, sold to Francis W. Jarvis and Aimee J. Jarvis, Massena $135,000
Town of Canton: 8 acres, 7145 County Route 27, Matthew G. LaRock, Lisbon, sold to Jesse Gilbert, Canton $37,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 30 Elm Street, Robin E. Bressette, Canton, sold to Kyle D. Weems, Norwood $83,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.27 acres, 290 Morgan Road, Enos Miller, Hannawa Falls, sold to Scott W. Martin and Rebecca A. Martin, Kennesaw, Ga. $229,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 6 Grove Street, Eileen G. Loucks, Potsdam, sold to Laurence Zuckerman and Laura Zuckerman, Salmon, Idaho $205,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 130 Liberty Avenue, William Wilson and Julie Wilson, Massena, sold to Bruce E. Green, Massena $21,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 6, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 310 Albany Avenue, Jodi L. Rochelle, individually, Buda, Texas; and Ernest W. Brabaw, individually and as power of attorney to Judith H. Brabaw, Apache, Okla., sold to Kathleen R. Wade, Massena $52,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 257 Columbian Road, Jacklyn Burnett Heffner and Joseph J. Stuckart, Newton, N.H.; and Peter L. Stuckart Jr., Windham, N.H., sold to Robert Curtis Augstell and Marianne Elise Augstell, Loudonville $280,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.8 acres, 24 Laboda Lane, Joyce D. Shoff, Ogdensburg, sold to Stephen R. Douglass and Barbara N. Porter, Potsdam $173,500
Town of Edwards: 15 acres, 212 Gaddis Road, Eugene McCarthy, Edwards, sold to Brandon Whitton and Shawna A. Whitton, Hermon $115,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 21 Depot Street, Erik Melchor Castaneda, Ogdensburg, sold to PFW Research LLC, Potsdam $89,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, 74 Country Route 35, Molly R. Siematkowski and Cory A. Williams, Canton, sold to Barbara Miesch and Anne Meigs Ross, Valley Cottage $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 7, 2021:
Town of Oswegatchie: 25.83 acres, beginning in northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Erie Boulevard Hydropower, Richard T. Bouchey and Susan J. Hebert, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Pierce and Allyse Pierce, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 413 Lake Road, Julia K. Thompson, Oswegatchie, sold to Austin Brown and Heidi Hadfield, Harrisville $52,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 44 Eagle Crag Lake, Will Ellsworth and Megan Ellsworth, Saranac Lake, sold to Willis Brigham and Tiffany Brigham, South Burlington, Vt. $185,000
Town of Brasher: 0.806 acres, beginning on highway leading from bridge across St. Regis River toward Brasher Iron Works, westerly of extension of wall of Lantry Store Building, Robert Carter, Helena, administrator of estate of the late Irene Carter, sold to Alechia White and Levi Hull, Brasher Falls $6,664.39
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 3 Point Comfort Road, Nancy Cleary, Ogdensburg, sold to Paul Bechard and Jamie Alynn Roth, San Jose, Calif. $650,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.14 acres, 411 Ford Avenue, Mary Katherine Gillette-Fishbeck, Arlington, Texas, sold to Kevin Badlam and David Badlam, Ogdensburg $51,000
