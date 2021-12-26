Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 10:
Town of Adams: 0.37 acres, 12638 U.S. Route 11, Howard C. McNeely, Adams Center, sold to Joseph Burke and Samantha Burke, Adams Center $137,800
Town of Henderson: 0.72 acres, Parcel 3, Rays Bay Road, Claudia Dunk, Henderson Harbor, sold to James Antaki and Rula Abbuci-Antaki, Ithaca $189,900
Town of Henderson: 0.68 acres, Rays Bay Road, William D. Marks and JoJean H. Marks, as trustees of The Marks Trust, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., sold to Frank J. Nolan and Glenna C. Nolan, as trustees of the Nolan Living Trust, Cato $4,000
Town of Orleans: 0.35 acres, 43197 County Route 100, Michelle D. Jones, LaFargeville, and Patricia Lamb, LaFargeville, sold to Alex D. Tuch, Luke Tuch and Leah Tuch, Baldwinsville $70,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 160 Bowers Ave., Brandon Nagozruk and Briana Nagozruk, Watertown, sold to Steven Jay Miller, Watertown $291,900
City of Watertown: 0.78 acres, 518 Pine St., Nicholas Kogut, Watertown, sold to JC Capital Funding LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $325,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 40 N. Jefferson St., Maureen B. Rumble, Carthage, sold to Laura Platz and Zackary Steiner, Carthage $153,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.33 acres, 31345 County Route 4, Chanielle G. Kinneer, Cape Vincent, sold to Dustin K. Cooley and Hailey Cooley, Cape Vincent $85,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 123 Park Ave., Stephen G. Gagnon, Watertown, sold to Chris Berisford, Colorado Springs, Colo. $245,000
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 0.33 acres, 14229 Snowshoe Road; 2) 168 square feet, Dock Lot 16, Snowshoe Road, Michael P. Orcutt and Jennifer Orcutt, Williamson, sold to David E. Coon and Desiree M. Coon, Liverpool $390,000
Town of Orleans: 8.87 acres, 34755 State Route 180, Janice K. Rusch, Newton, Iowa, sold to Orquidea G. Garcia-Moreira, Evans Mills $288,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.78 acres, 23064 State Route 26, Friendship Island LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to Elaine Goerger, Alexandria Bay $116,250
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 512 Hamlin St., Eric M. Philpott and Caralee Philpott, Hanceville, Ala., sold to Joel De La Cruz, Calcium $185,000
Town of Watertown: 0.5 acres, 18838 County Route 155, James H. Kyne Jr., Mukwonago, Wisc., and Katrina M. Kyne, Mukwonago, Wisc., sold to Jordan T. Wood, Watertown $180,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.21 acres, 10215 Granjean Road, Terry Nau, Rochester; Ronald Nau, Brockport and Timothy P. Nau, Wake Forest, N.C., sold to Michael Rice and Kathleen Rice, Baldwinsville $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 13:
Village of West Carthage: 0.32 acres, 6 Bridge St., Robert P. Johnson and Ronald J. Johnson, Carthage, sold to Veronica Fitzgerald, Carthage $245,500
Town of Pamelia: 2.45 acres, 26610 State Route 12, Tracy A. Granger, Watertown, sold to Ellis Linfernal Cruz, Calcium $27,000
Village of Adams: 0.17 acres, 28 Liberty St., Alexander J. Hall, Watertown, sold to Dionte J-M Blatche, Syracuse $121,500
Town of Hounsfield: 1.5 acres, 16158 County Route 66, Manasseh M. Burt, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Hosmer, Rodman $230,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 4.6 acres, 31376 County Route 4, Linda T. Gifford, Cape Vincent, sold to Cassandra Smith, Clayton $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.51 acres, 242 Thompson Blvd., Kathryn E. Warmington, Winchester, Mass., as executor of the David A. Morrison estate, sold to Michael J. Schepis, Watertown and Brandon Cavellier, Adams Center $91,500
City of Watertown: 0.51 acres, 242 Thompson Blvd., Dyanna Morrison White, Providence, R.I., sold to Michael J. Schepis, Watertown and Brandon Cavellier, Adams Center $91,500
Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 704 West St., Evelyn M. James and Robert T. James IV, Carthage, sold to Ian MacDonald, Columbus, Ga. $152,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.06 acres, 19649 State Route 12F, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Phillip Venello and Stacy Galvin, Stanhope, N.J. $57,000
Town of LeRay: 60.75 acres, 26474 Keyser Road, Christopher James Littell, Evans Mills, sold to Jonathan N. Smith and Mary C. Smith, Watertown $190,000
Town of Watertown: 0.88 acres, 16736/16738 Sandy Creek Valley Road, Jeremy N. Kriegbaum and Janelle N. Kriegbaum, Watertown, sold to Kathleen M. Cowles and Briana L. Chartrand, Watertown $48,000
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 455 S. Mechanic St., Nathaniel Robert Taylor, Tollhouse, Calif., sold to Jared St. Peter, Sackets Harbor $100,000
Town of Wilna: 2.5 acres, 39594 State Route 3, Amber Marino, Schenectady, as trustee of the Thomas Ablan and Yvonne Ablan Family Trust, and Yvonne Ablan, Carthage, sold to Michael J. McLane and Christine M. McLane, Carthage $23,500
City of Watertown: 0.13 aces, 925 Salina St., Joseph Coniglio, Watetown, sold to Scott M. Williams, Nashville, Tenn. $165,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.2 acres, 44664 Butterfield Lake, Edward W. Parry III, Edina, Minn., sold to Edward Hoban and Eileen Raeann Hoban, Easton, Pa. $192,500
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels: 1) 2.81 acres, Lot 1, Storrs Road, 2) 1.8 acres, Lot 2, Military Road, Stephen J. Gully, Casselberry, Fla., sold to Sandra L. Kriff, Sackets Harbor $63,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 415 E. Broadway Ave., Sharon M. Holder, Brownville, sold to Melissa J. Dusckas, Watertown $1
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 14:
Town of Champion: 1.1 acres, 22001 Freedom Drive, Jason Uhlinger, Carthage, sold to Thomas Sullivan and Ashley Sullivan, Petersburg, Va. $308,000
Town of Alexandria: 6.21 acres, 45302 State Route 12, James R. Durand and Cynthia M. Durand, Alexandria Bay, sold to Mac Hospitality LLC, Frankfort $685,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.26 acres, 205 Ray St., Alexander H. Clark, Sackets Harbor, sold to Katherine D. Keating and James A. Bates, Watertown $311,000
Town of Worth: 0.4 acres, 26944 Loomis Road, Philip F. Campione Jr. and Sandra Campione, Worth, sold to Justin Cone and Steffanie Cone, Brewerton $100,000
Town of Lorraine: 2.7 acres, 2253 County Route 95, Joseph A. Sylvester, Watertown, sold to Mark Dehlman, Rochester $14,850
Village of Deferiet: 0.25 acres, 64 Riverside Drive, Michaelene Warren, Clayton, as referee for Carlton H. Shettleton, sold to Community Bank N.A., Olean $100,577
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.62 acres, 212 N. Broad St., Robert G. Schultes and Brenda L. Shultes, Sackets Harbor, sold to Daniel P. Fields and Kristy W. Fields, Sackets Harbor $345,048
Town of Adams: 1.1 acres, 14160 County Route 75, North Country Apartments LLC, Watertown, sold to Kyle R. Errera, Fort Drum $184,900
Village of Carthage: 0.07 acre, 309 Church St., Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to Jennifer Groff and Lowell M. Groff, Copenhagen $33,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 15:
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 254 E. Main St., Watermain Properties LLC, Bronx, sold to The Taylor Mansion LLC, Carthage $270,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 110 Bowers Ave., Andrew N. Capone, Watertown, as referee for Aaron W. J. Byers and Emily G. Byers, sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif. $137,228
Town of Lyme: 0.27 acres, 28363 Lotts Grove Road, Patricia Comenole, Three Mile Bay, sold to Crystal Coleman and Brian Koreman, Rensselaer $189,900
Town of Champion: 1.5 acres, 18144/18148 Switzer Road, Murcrest Farms LLC, Copenhagen, sold to Walter Taylor and Margaret Taylor, Watertown $185,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.82 acres, County Route 31, Ronald I. Branche and Christine L. Branche, Watertown, sold to Lance Gardner, Watertown $5,000
Town of Clayton: 3 acres, 38228 Windward Cliffs Lane, Sandra C. Squire, Clayton, sold to John M. Peach and Patricia A. Peach, Clinton $487,500
Town of Lyme: 0.34 acres, 28579 Hewitt Road, Dennis P. O’Brien and Lorie J. O’Brien, Dexter, sold to Xian Liang, Newark, Del. $130,000
Town of Brownville: 0.17 acres, 23342 County Route 59, Genuine Homes LLC, Watertown, sold to Michael Stock and Kathleen Stock, Calimesa, Calif. $283,150
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 259 Ward St., Michael D. Duckstein, Watertown, sold to Joseph P. Hughson and Mary K. Hughson, Watertown $180,000
Village of Clayton: 0.27 acres, 320 Merrick St., Michael J. Hazlewood, Clayton, sold to Nathan Howell and Karen Howell, The Villages, Fla. $420,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.32 acres, 25967 State Route 26, Kenneth R. Hunter, Redwood, sold to David A. Marcelletta and Elizabeth A. Marcelletta, Theresa $35,000
Town of Hounsfield: 10.65 acres, County Route 61, Ashu Ruparelia, Ithaca, sold to Manasseh M. Burt and Amanda L. Burt, Watertown $79,000
Town of Rutland: 5.15 acres, 17431 Cook Road, Avril Warner, Henderson, sold to James S. Barber, Watertown and Corinne H. Barber, Watertown $90,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.13 acres, 46604 Malara Way, Robert T. Kelly, Manlius, sold to Andrew Nolan, Wellesley Island $375,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 607 Franklin St., Emmanuel Denis and Karrie Denis, Philadelphia, sold to Janice K. Elliot, Alexandria Bay $172,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.56 acres, 1850 State St., 2) 0.5 acres, State Street, Ronald Frost, Watertown, sold to KLC 140 Palmer St LLC, Watertown $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 16:
Town of Brownville: 1.89 acres, 14538 State Route 12E, Shellie Green, Dexter, sold to Douglas Green, Dexter $107,000
Town of LeRay: 14.37 acres, 28488 Rogers Road, Austin Rice and Abbey Rice, Evans Mills, sold to Jennifer Ward and Elizabeth Ward, Watertown $249,000
Town of LeRay: 84.6 acres, U.S. Route 11, Sunoco Retail LLC, Dallas, Texas, sold to Wewer Holding Corp., Chaumont $125,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.5 acres, 43763 First St., Alvin Gesford, Port Charlotte, Fla., sold to Carl Rogers, Redwood $0
Town of Rodman: 12 acres, County Route 177, Emilio A. D’Argenio and Georgena D’Argenio, Rodman, sold to Sean Helmke, Sierra Vista, Ariz. $335,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 206 Michigan Ave., Timothy Bodah, Adams Center, sold to Timothy Tyler Williams, Watertown $219,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 131 Stuart St., Justin Whiting, Adams, sold to Alexandra E. Santamaria, Colorado Springs, Colo. $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 213 Colorado Ave., Naumburg Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to Nicholas L. Clement and Madisyn L. Exford, Watertown $170,000
Town of Brownville: 5.55 acres, 17676 County Route 59, Kurt Yeager, Mercer Island, Wash., sold to Chad Randall Bluhm, Dexter $348,500
Town of Wilna: 100.9 acres, 42730 State Route 3, Gina M. Astafan, Watertown, sold to Walter Graf and Stephanie Graf, Lowville $250,000
Town of Watertown: 5.95 acres, 15949 County Route 156, Charles G. Patterson and Susan J. Patterson, Watertown, sold to Raul J. Doss Jr. and Jasmine N. Doss, Fort Drum $251,000
Town of Watertown: 17.76 acres, 15570 County Route 156, Thomas Siver and Mary Siver, Watertown, sold to Brett M. Poffenberger and Trisha L. Poffenberger, Clarkson, Tenn. $439,900
Village of Theresa: 0.25 acres, 226 Main St., Cofield B. Hilburn and Nancy MG Hilburn, Parrottsville, Tenn., sold to Michael Howard and Kayla Howard, Theresa $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 17:
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acres, 230 S. James St., Kristy M. Hickey, Carthage, sold to Nathaniel Joseph Tharp and Michael O’Riley, Carthage $159,000
Village of Adams: 0.16 acres, 25 Spring St., Anthony W. Frederick, Adams, sold to John G. Consiglio, Bloomingburg $122,200
Town of Watertown: 1.06 acres, State Route 3, TNARA Route 3 LLC, Pittsford, sold to Town of Watertown $0
Town of Pamelia: 0.67 acres, 9863 Aspen St., Jacob Elliot, LeClaire, Iowa, sold to Casey Maphis, Fort Drum $250,000
Town of LeRay: 15.45 acres, 27662 U.S. Route 11, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Coppell, Texas, sold to Felix Velazquez Jr. and Ellis Linfernal Cruz, Calcium $109,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 161 Green St., Jerry A. Levine, Watertown, sold to Shannon L. Travis and Joseph Shanly, Watertown $240,000
Town of Rodman: 0.87 acres, 21270 County Route 69, Timothy A. Golding, Rodman, sold to Cordell A. Scott, Calcium $123,600
Town of Lyme: 0.58 acres, 24502 Fire Road 26 N, Paul J. Niedzielski and Mary Kay Manns, Canandaigua, sold to William M. Mulvey and Donna M. Mulvey, Monticello $395,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.85 acres, 20461 St. Lawrence Park Road, “Always” Alexandria Bay LLC, Rochester, sold to John A. Turner, Vienna, Va. $1,350,000
Town of Brownville: 0.4 acres, 24142 Perch Lake Road, Sheri VanAlstyne, Dexter and Clifford J. Cook, Eagle River, Alaska, as executors of the Shirley A. Dickinson estate, sold to Mark J. McWayne, Dexter $108,000
Town of Watertown: 0.52 acres, 25044 State Route 12, David E. Johnston, Watertown, sold to Pedro Morales Jr., Calcium $166,000
Town of Antwerp: Two parcels: 1) 5.15 acres, 32649 County Route 194, 2) 0.06 acre, 38369 Houghton Road, County Route 194, Robert Miller and Lisa Miller, Theresa, sold to Danny A. Nguyen, Quincy, Mass. $29,000
Town of Clayton: 0.69 acres, 32398 State Route 12, Cassandra Marie Barr, Greenville, Calif., sold to Eric Thrasher and Amanda Thrasher, Clayton $195,000
Town of Clayton: 1.63 acres, 15651 Round Island, James P. McCarthy and Ursula Zaba McCarthy, Fayetteville, sold to Zachary M. Tomilo, Astoria $505,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 908 Salina St., Tenaha Sparacino, Watertown, as referee for Zachary G. Knight and Katie A. Knight, sold to Peter Skobic, Watertown $31,100
Town of Orleans: 0.56 acres, 20018 Factory St., Travis John Weber, Sparks, Nev., as administrator of the Patricia Weber estate, sold to Luke A. Morgan and Andrea D. Morgan, LaFargeville $50,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 27:
Town of Denmark: Station Road, Champion Enterprises of Connecticut LLC, sold to Reuben Peachey $0
Town of Denmark: Station Road, Champion Enterprises of Connecticut LLC, sold to Reuben Peachey $69,000
Town of Lewis: 979 State Route 26, Suzie Cameron, sold to Tammy A. Weiler $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 28:
Town of Diana: Old State Road, James F. Niksch, sold to McKenzie Clarke $18,000
Town of Lewis: 1612 Penczek Road, Helen J. Maier estate, sold to Michael Lee Cimo $26,000
Village of Lowville: 7688 Sharp St., Francis R. Dunn, sold to Angela M. Parchey $1
Town of Martinsburg: 6080 Tiffany Road, Franklyn McDougall, sold to Christopher M. Griffin $0
Town of Watson: 7024 Peckham Road, Richard Coll, sold to Michael R. Niles $250,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 29:
Town of Diana: 8187 Railroad St., Mackenzie L. Weir, sold to Delora Patnode $44,000
Town of Diana: French Settlement Road, Linda Ann Lester, sold to Michael Saunders $15,000
Town of Lowville: 5321 Kamryn Road, Darren G. Green, sold to Jose L. Sanchez $294,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 9739 Moose River Road, Jac R. Thompson, sold to Randy J. Smith $30,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 4116 Center St., LB-UBS 2006-C7 NY 4 Prop LLC, sold to Community Bank N.A. $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 30:
Town of Diana: 14235 S. Creek Road, Leslie Smith, sold to Randy C. Didas $66,000
Town of Greig: 7022 Brantingham Road, Steve Halperin, sold to CNB Construction LLC $0
Town of Watson: Peckham Road, Zehr Irrevocable Trust, sold to Richard Coll $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 1:
Town of Montague: Liberty Road, Richard Maretzo, sold to John Failing $37,000
Town of Watson: 6613 McPhilmy Road, Bernice Perkins, sold to Scott B. Dean $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 8, 2021:
Town of Hermon: 1.92 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Wesley John Zeller and Kimberly Sue Zeller, running along easterly, Tracey Woodrow, Hermon, sold to Wesley Zeller and Kimberly Zeller, Canton $3,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 43 Pierrepont Avenue, Kevin J. Blanchard and Jennifer Blanchard, Potsdam, sold to Corey R. Foster and Brianna M. Foster, Canton $175,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 14 Eagle Crag Lake, Shelley Licurse, Narragansett, R.I., sold to Will Ellsworth and Megan Ellsworth, Saranac Lake $255,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, 380 Judson Street Road, Donna M. Kimball, individually and as surviving spouse of Richard H. Kimball, Massena, sold to Robert J. Liggio, Canton $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.223 acres, 5 Wilson Street, Nicholas Costa, Syracuse, sold to Thomas J. Sweeney, Gouverneur $90,000
Town of Parishville: 175.76 acres, beginning in center of a woods road running westerly from Picketville Road at northeasterly corner of subdivision lot 8, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Chad A. Coffey and Melanie E. Coffey, Colton $100,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 27 Marshal Avenue, Lynn G. McCarthy and Roberta K. McCarthy, Brooksville, Fla., sold to Jody Provost, Clinton $37,500
Town of Gouverneur: 50 acres, beginning on road from Gouverneur to Somerville in west line of low tract at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Ansel Johnson; 25 acres, beginning on Somerville Road at southwest corner of lot 25 at northwest corner of lot 27; and 118 acres, beginning on road leading from Gouverneur to Antwerp at southwest corner of lot and set off for life, Bradley G. Gotham and Terri L. Gotham, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel A. Desormeaux, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Clare: 53.648 acres, 171 Dean Road, Kevin S. Winnie and Kathy Vanbrocklin, Russell, sold to Tara King and Michael Pellicciotti, Ottawa, Ontario $160,000
Town of Hermon: 11.17 acres, 895 Chub Lake Road, Tyler J. Ashley, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph Barlow, Watertown $50,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 18/1174 Country Club Shores, James C. Myers, Miramar Beach, Fla., sold to Joel S. Berg, Hilton; and Todd J. Berg, Ogdensburg $480,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.365 acres, 502 Champlain Street, Jason G. Spooner and Jessica M. Spooner, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott Bennett, Ogdensburg $185,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 1 and 2 in block 3 on map 3 of Syakos Subdivision of Southern Development, Donald G. Durant and Ann M. Durant, Massena, sold to Williams Massena LLC, Brooklyn $5,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 519 Linden, Jenny Suzanne LaRue, Lisbon, sold to Brian M. Bujnowski, Ogdensburg $126,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 349 Kingsley Road, Rose R. Brady Irrevocable Trust, Cynthia A. Brady, trustee, Waddington, sold to Stephanie Boyea, Norfolk $150,000
Town of Morristown: 0.88 acres, beginning in southerly line of former New York Central Railroad at northeasterly corner of lands of James H. Bogardus, William C. Vielhauer and Katherine E. Vielhauer, Morristown, sold to David S. VanArnam and Tracy D. Van Arnam, Morristown $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Williams Street, Scott D. Binan, Massena, sold to Williams Massena LLC, Brookley $34,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of mile square lot 48 on map made by David L. Clarkson, Paul A. White, Clovis, Calif., sold to Kyle J. Parella, Syracuse; and Frank J. Parella, Syracuse $135,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1: 0.19 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly boundary of Water Street with southerly boundary of Morris Street; 0.12 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly boundary of Water Street with southerly boundary of Morris Street; Parcel 3: 0.83 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Phillips Acquisitions and Holdings LLC in northerly boundary of Morris Street; Parcel 4: 1.57 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly boundary of Main Street with former northerly boundary of the railroad; Parcel 5: 0.29 acres, beginning at intersection with easterly boundary of Main Street with former northerly boundary of the railroad; and Parcel 6: 0.17 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly boundary of Gouverneur Street with former southerly boundary of the railroad, Morristown Development Corp., Glens Falls, sold to Dilligaf Properties Corporation, Ontario, Canada $600,000
Town of Massena: 0.24 acres, 55 Churchill Avenue, Sarah B. Ruby, Massena, sold to Nathan R. Laduke and Sara J. Laduke, Massena $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 12, 2021:
Town of Hopkinton: 8 acres, 444 Sylvan Falls Road, Karen A. Occhiogrosso, Sebastian, Fla., trustee of the Florence M. Parisi Irrevocable Trust, sold to Alton James and Joanne James, Alburgh, Vt. $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 112 Market Street, Sandstone Properties LLC, Potsdam, sold to MSCG LLC, Chelsea, Mich. $160,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.17 acres, 2 Hamilton Street; 0.1 acres, 4 Hamilton Street; and 0.52 acres, 90 Main Street, Nicholas A. Zirn, Potsdam, sold to MSCG LLC, Chelsea, Mich. $460,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 700 County Route 53, Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Enrico P. Cordisco and Kate M. Cordisco, White Haven, Pa. $299,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.52 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of Mill Street with northerly bounds of Route 56, Paul L. Brown, Englewood, Fla., sold to Garrett Sharp and Kady Hart, Colton $282,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, Manzanita Island, Margaret F. Ringler, administrator of estate of the late Thomas G. Farmer, Syracuse, sold to David S. Knap, Susan Knap Browning, Patricia Knap Rymer, Andrew M. Gustafson, Erik K. Gustafson, Peter K. Gustafson and Lucinda Knap Hart, Manzanita Island $80,000
Town of Heuvelton: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of lot 2 in block 1, Robert Poor and Elizabeth Poor, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Julia Henry and Ethan D. Henry $35,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acres, beginning on east sidewalk of Route 11 in downtown Winthrop from intersection of Route 420, Catherine Compeau, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Paul Compeau, Brasher Falls, sold to Adams Martin and Sharon Martin, Moira $145,000
Town of Hammond: 164.75 acres, 1905 County Route 3, James T. Farrell and Eva W. Farrell, Winthrop; and Donald W. Sharlow Jr. and Alan R. Sharlow, Russell, sold to Joseph Lynch, Heuvelton; and Lynn tayler and Henry Morley, Ogdensburg $127,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 415 Lafayette Street, Nancy L. Frisina, Massena, sold to Charles E. Hollis Jr., Ogdensburg $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 13, 2021:
Town of Lawrence: 56.82 acres, beginning on Barnage Road at northeast boundary of land now or formerly of Christopher C. White and Patricia S. White, Frank J. Vangeli and Margaret J. Vangeli, Groton, Mass.; Solly I. Lawi and Cathy M. Lawi, Raanana, Israel; and Mark T. Reiner, London, England, sold to Charles M. Bishop, St. Regis Falls $95,000
Town of Russell: 0.55 acres, 963 Pyrites Russell Road, Wayne S. White, Lowville, sold to Gerald F. Snell Jr., Hermon $1,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 500 Franklin Street, Lyndsey E. Duda, Ogdensburg, sold to Peter Hercules and Arelys Hercules, Ontario, Canada $153,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1118 Jay Street, Jody J. Williams, Ogdensburg; and David A. Williams, Ogdensburg, sold to Stacey A. Brunet, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Fowler: 2.26 acres, 550 Smith Road, Pamela Helvie, Gouverneur, executor of last will and testament of the late Pansy J. Bowhall, sold to Deborah A. Matott, Gouverneur $120,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1 acre, 5545 Route 58, Matthew W. Hogle, Gouverneur, sold to Gregory S. Zeller and December A. Zeller, Gouverneur $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of County Route 4 at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Todd L. Phillips, Gerald A. Howes, Ogdensburg, sold to Greg Foster and Lori Foster, Heuvelton $30,000
Town of Macomb: 1.9 acres, 136 Browns Road, Daniel J. Behm and Carolyn Behm, trustees of The Behm Living Trust, Marietta, sold to Bruce E. Meyers and Sylvia Murphy, Taberg $145,000
Town of Hammond: 1.1 acres, 191 Riverledge Road, Frederick A. Robinson III, Wallingford, Pa., sold to Paul M. Robinson, Media, Pa.; and Dorothy R. Pour, Rutland, Vt. $77,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 47 Post Road, Stephanie D. Lynch, Canton, sold to Kevin J. Mallette and Allison B. Jerome, Potsdam $119,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 112 Water Street, William H. Berry, Hammond, sold to Richard Chase II and Lindsay Brown, Hermon $34,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, lot 12 on map and survey prepared by Robert James Lawson titled “Final Plat Evergreen Farm Subdivision Req.: Moose River Land Company Premises of Clyde W. Frank and Barbara J. Frank L 1011 P 848 Instrument 1000-23352 being part of Great Tract 3 Township 11 Lot 43 of the Macomb’s Purchase Town of Pitcairn, County of St. Lawrence State of New York,” Yasser Ezzelden and Catherine McCue, Stratford, Conn., sold to Merrick Wright and Wendolyn Wright, Fairport $32,500
Town of Waddington: 0.42 acres, 33 Maiden Lane, Theresa M. Legault, Waddington, individually and as surviving spouse of Richard J. Legault, sold to Martin James Sullivan and Erica Dupre, Ogdensburg $194,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 14, 2021:
Town of Russell: Parcel, 8, 10 Lake George Road, Kimberly Jean Gollinger, Russell, sold to Steve E. Lanning, Waddington; and Richard M. Fairbridge, Waddington $13,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 2 acres, 259 County Route 28A, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Michael Roberts and Marilyn Roberts, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 17.1 acres, Kinney Road; Parcel 2: 18.3 acres, off Kinnie Road; Parcel 3: Parcel, Kinney Cross Road; Parcel 4: 0.52 acres, Kinnie Road; and Parcel 5: Beginning on westerly bounds of Kinne Road, Sharon J. Garceau, Massena, individually and as surviving spouse of Fred W. Garceau, sold to Scott A. Irish and Mary Ann Irish, Massena $5,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 68 Lake George Road, Tomorrah J. Nezezon, Russell, sold to Edward T. Smith, Star Lake $99,000
Town of Stockholm: 19.43 acres, 2047 County Route 49, Enos J. Stutzman and Iva U. Stutzman, Winthrop, sold to Emery Stutzman and Amanda Stutzman, Winthrop $165,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 1 Lost Village Road, Michael L. Elliott, Hammond, sold to Eathon A. Graham, DeKalb Junction $28,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 15 Cherry Street, Alexander H. Cohen and Emlyn J. Cohen, Potsdam, sold to Michael Dudley Berry Ingram Sr. and Katt Melisa Wilson de Berry, Madrid $135,000
Town of Lisbon: 8 acres, Five Mile Line Road, William L. Vine, Ogdensburg; and Lloyd M. Driscoll, Ogdensburg, sold to Bruce E. Ladouceur and Heather L. Ladouceur, Ogdensburg $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1712 and Ford Street, off Wall Street, Harold J. King and Kathy A. King, Ogdensburg, sold to GJR Family Enterprises LLC, Alexandria Bay $95,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcels, 706 and 710 Bigellow, Bruce E. Ladouceur and Heather L. Hadouceur, Ogdensburg, sold to Harold J. King and Kathy A. King, Ogdensburg $170,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.