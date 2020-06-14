Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 1:
Town of Pamelia: 0.26 acres, 25014 Water St., Public Square Inc., Carthage, sold to Alexander J. Hall, Watertown $40,000
Village of Alexandria: 0.01 acre, 13 Harbor Villas, Jeremiah T. Wood and Janet L. Wood, Brick, N.J., sold to Lance Anzivine and Patricia J. Anzivine, New Tripoli, Pa. $205,000
Town of Orleans: 0.6 acres, 43152 Seaway Ave., Verna J. H. Agen, as trustee of the Vernon J. Harris Irrevocable Trust, Utica, sold to Thomas M. Brunelle and Connie E. Brunelle, as trustees of the Brunelle Trust, Holland, Mich. $70,000
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.56 acres, 14677 Rockledge Sub 1, 2) 0.3 acres, Rockledge Sub 1, William J. Bonisteel, Adams, sold to Mary D. Hartnett, Syracuse $775,000
Town of Alexandria: 182.3 acres, County Route 111, Matthew Wilton, Hammond, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1009 Bronson St., Gregg Kloster, Castorland, sold to Chason R. Workman and Zachary D. Workman, Watertown $108,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.47 acres, 426 S. Market St., Caleb R. Sael, Cape Vincent, sold to Johnathan D. Stetson, Chaumont $90,000
Town of Lyme: 8.48 acres, Cheever Road, Steven J. Hall and Trudy S. Hall, Cape Vincent, sold to Charles R. Hatch, Sackets Harbor $11,300
Town of Rutland: 0.83 acres, 31159 Burnup Road, Saikichy M. Simram and Valerina Benjamin, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., sold to Jon Howard Dazey and Elaine C. Dazey, Watertown $257,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.02 acres, 2020 State Route 12E, Clarence G. Blanchard, Largo, Fla., sold to Caleb R. Sael and Kaitlyn M. Sael, Cape Vincent $179,600
City of Watertown: 0.32 acres, 1391 Marra Drive, Donald N. Tremont and Katherine A. Tremont, Watertown, sold to Jeffrey S. Rutigliano Jr., Watertown $182,250
Village of Philadelphia: 2.9 acres, 32 Sand St., Madeline E. Drake, Philadelphia, sold to Randy L. Clark and Karen E. Drake-Clark, Antwerp $109,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 2:
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.35 acres, 273 Wiley Blvd., Vincent Lundrigan Jr. and Helen M. Lundrigan, Cape Vincent, sold to Ryan Lucas Gentile,Cape Vincent $135,680
Town of Cape Vincent: 77 acres, Favret and Burnt Rock Road, Eric White, Cape Vincent, sold to Waheed A. Kahn and Tabasaum W. Kahn, Ozone Park $80,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.52 acres, 42 High St., Nicholas J. Grim, Ketchikan, Alaska, sold to Joshua D. Massey, Evans Mills $103,000
Town of Theresa: 2.03 acres, 38535 State Route 37, William E. Butler Jr. and Dolores M. Butler, Harvest, Ala., sold to Anthony S. Morgan and Laurie Morgan, Green Cove Springs, Fla. $195,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 706 Ball Ave., Justin E. Connell and Heather L. Connell, Watertown, sold to Richard M. Guidry and Athena L. Guidry, Clarksville, Tenn. $259,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 3:
Town of Hounsfield: Two acres: 1) 0.34 acres, 17721 Hy Knoll Drive, 2) 0.97 acres, Hy Knoll Drive, Philip C. Smith, Carthage, and Marian W. Smith, Watertown, sold to Keith Kloster and Lyndsey M. Morrow-Kloster, no address listed $158,000
Town of Antwerp: 8.6 acres, 34639 County Route 194, Rodger E. Dimon and Linda M. Dimon, Antwerp, sold to John Dimon, Antwerp $1
Town of Antwerp: 3.91 acres, 34490 County Route 194, Rodger E. Dimon and Linda M. Dimon, Antwerp, sold to Laura Engle, Antwerp $1
Town of Brownville: Two parcels: 1) 9.55 acres, Middle Road, 2) 3 acres, South of Middle Road, Hector J. Williams, Marietta, sold to Peter M. Queior and Linda J. Queior, Dexter $3,000
Town of Adams: 1.49 acres, 12255 U.S. Route 11, Julie A. B. Elmer, Adams, sold to Andrew Vernon, Orwell $143,100
Village of Brownville: 1.4 acres, 318 Washington St., June L. Holder, Brownville, sold to Henry B. LaLone and Susanne M. LaLone, Watertown $0
Town of Alexandria: 25 acres, County Route 111, Matthew Wilton, Hammond, sold to Justin Runkles, Watertown $1
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 552 Leray St., 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains, sold to Gerardo Diaz, Watertown $14,500
Town of Brownville: 0.52 acres, 22653 County Route 59, Dolores A. Cordio, as trustee of The Pauline J. Belliveau Revocable Trust, Leominster, Mass., sold to Kathleen A. McManaman and Jason J. McManaman, Brownville $185,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.66 acres, 160 S. Murray St., Claudia J. Blodgett, Lynchburg, Va., sold to Carol Garcia, Cape Vincent $45,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.66 acres, 160 S. Murray St., Carol L. Garcia, Cape Vincent, sold to Daniel J. Garcia II, Saratoga Springs $0
Town of Orleans: 32 acres, 36389 Hagen Road, Jon Webb and Frederica Webb, LaFargeville, sold to Brian Mark White and Jacqueline Cheslock, Hamilton, Ontario $0
Town of LeRay: 0.15 acres, 22137 Patricia Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Michael J. Brett and Anna H. Bowman, Watertown $106,605
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 4:
Village of Clayton: 0.22 acres, 418 Merrick St., Gordon W. Williams and Christine A. Bentson, Lakewood, Colo., sold to Michael Kinnie and Rebecca Kinne, Clayton $176,978
Village of Carthage: 0.13 acres, 219 N. James St., Robert P. Bogdan, as referee for Nathan L. Wyrick, Carthage, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, S.C. $71,000
Village of Clayton: 0.19 acres, 225 Frontenac Blvd., Beth C. Law, Malone, sold to Gregory E. Day and Mary E. Day, Ilion $75,000
Town of Rutland: 1.28 acres, 30227 Burnash Ave., Randy Flitcroft and Constance Corbin, Raleigh, N.C., and John Graffi and Karen Graffi, Felts Mills, sold to Fatima Janneth Baculima Mora and Jose L. Lazcares Ventura, Carthage $184,500
Village of Adams: 0.25 acres, 22 N. Park St., Gary W. Guilliams, Sierra Vista, Ariz., sold to Joshua D. Shelmidine, Adams $175,000
Town of Alexandria: 2 acres, Butterfield Camp Road, Kyle Felder and Carrie Felder, Theresa, sold to Kenneth J. Bearup and Kerry E. Bearup, Redwood $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 45.6 acres, Limestone Road, George S. Malone, Alexandria Bay, and Shawn P. Malone, Alexandria Bay, sold to Timothy R. Davidson and Kelli J. Davidson, Redwood $30,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.15 acres, 38369 Houghton Road, William Frederick Lewis and April Lei Lewis, Willcox, Ariz., sold to Robert Miller and Lisa Miller, Theresa $3,500
Town of Lorraine: 41.5 acres, South of County Route 189, Victoria L. Walroth, Adams, sold to Todd J. Rizzo, Adams $0
Village of Sackets Harbor: 8.1 acres, Adams Road, Linda A. Spencer, Sackets Harbor, sold to Ryan C. Binion and Betty Binion, Sackets Harbor $4,100
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 5:
Town of Brownville: 2.14 acres, Perch Lake Road, Donna R. Biondolillo, Watertown, sold to Alexander C. Beebee and Kristen E. Beebee, Watertown $0
Town of Hounsfield: 0.56 acres, 17097 County Route 62, Michael A. Hoppel and Suzanne R. Dawley, Castorland, sold to David Norton and Amanda Norton, Watertown $122,500
Town of Alexandria: 13.9 acres, East of County Route 1, Brian K. Salisbury and Debra J. Salisbury, Redwood, sold to Howard E. Dorr III and Emily Dorr, Redwood $500
Town of Adams: 1.64 acres, 13764 U.S. Route 11, William R. Steward and Christina Steward, Adams Center, sold to Scott C. Smith and Deana M. Smith, Adams $225,000
Town of Alexandria: 10 acres, 48385 County Route 111, Matthew Wilton, Hammond, sold to Justin D. Ernst and Cassandra J. Ernst, Plesis $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 27:
Town of Croghan: 5851 Swiss Road, Bruce J. Roggie, sold to Kimberlee R. Moore $37,500
Town of Lyonsdale: 3929 Shibley Road, Frank C. Schwab, sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society $48,000
Town of Montague: 6590 Fork Road, Dawson P. McDermott, sold to Donald Peck $15,000
Town of Osceola: 953 N. Osceola Road, Gail Pacific, sold to Douglas F. Smith $18,000 Town of Osceola: 2359 Deerheart Road, Albert Metz, sold to Gary Franklin $15,000
Town of Watson: 6574 River Road, John Edward Konkol estate, sold to Samuel Kennedy $230,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 28:
Village of Lowville: 5577 Trinity Ave., Karla Rene Woods, sold to Ashley R. Gillette $102,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 29:
Town of Lewis: State Route 26, Gene M. Metott, sold to Timothy G. Kranbuhl $55,000
Village of Lowville: 5473 Water St., Gerald D. Morrow, sold to Benjamin Krop $48,000
Town of New Bremen: State Route 126, James R. Marolf, sold to Kenneth A. Gerow $15,112
Town of Pinckney: 9988 Creek Road, Brian R. Howard, sold to Jeremy Kriegbaum $12,223
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 30:
Town of Diana: 14073 Steam Mill Road, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., sold to Billie Monroe Butts $37,500
Town of Greig: 5191 Greig Road, Noelle P. Bower, sold to Neil Perrotta $100,000
Town of Watson: 6415 Crestview Drive, Benjamin M. Krop, sold to Michael E. Sullivan $125,000
Town of West Turin: Kentner Road, Gary W. Hill, sold to Thomas J. Hill $285,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 1:
Village of Croghan: 6925 George St., Mary Ann McGough, sold to Dustin R. Zehr $100,000
Village of Lowville: 7598 Easton St., James R. Davey estate, sold to Diane M. Gaylord $122,000
Town of New Bremen: 9222 Cut Off Road, Lydia A. Widrick, sold to Francisco Loewen $106,000
Town of Pinckney: State Route 177, Mary Ann Gray, sold to Donald Walker $4,300
Town of Watson: 6500 Number Four Road, Sarah A. Koester, sold to Tory Chartrand $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 29, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.53 acres, beginning on shore of Black Lake of intersection with east line of lands of Earl D. Smith, Charles G. Baker, Lagrangeville, sold to Benjamin R. Barber, Franklin, Pa.; Christopher M. Barber, Franklin, Pa.; and Stephanie M. Barber, Franklin, Pa. $77,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at southeasterly corner of “Kennedy Block,” to a point in the westerly line of property conveyed to A. Sherman Lumber Co., Marc Leuthold, Potsdam, sold to David Bass and Allison Burris, Potsdam $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 30, 2020:
Town of Lisbon: 1.08 acres, 62 Loafer’s Bluff Drive, Ansen Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Carolann Jacobs, Plano, Texas $255,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.25 acres, beginning on northeast margin of Hailesboro Street, intesection by northwest line of parcel conveyed to Michael R. Palmer, Coffie Property Management, Ogunquit, Maine, sold to Kevin D. Vibber and Gerri A. Vibber, Gouverneur $45,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, part of block 5, north side of St. Lawrence Avenue with easterly boundary of Maple Street, Renee Cole, Waddington, administrator of estate of the late Daniel F. Mahar and the late Sandra J. Sharpe, sold to Matthew Weber and Kristine Weber, Ogdensburg $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 530 Rensselaer Ave., Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Joseph P. Measheaw and Nicole Measheaw, Ogdensburg $9,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.59 acres, Arnold Road to line between Towns of Lisbon and Oswegatchie, Gary N. Seymour and Cheryl L. Seymour, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott R. Williams and Melanie N. Williams, Ogdensburg $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 31, 2020:
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, part of Catherineville, section of lot 31 of short tract, YiYi Wong, Whitestone, Bin Chen, Flushing, and Kevin Chang, Maspeth, sold to Michael P. Schaff and Glenn S. Guiles, Parishville $45,000
Town of Lawrence: 10 acres, section lot 36, beginning from northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Isaac N. Sheldon, James R. Griffin, Manchester, Conn., sold to Justin J. Gibson, Potsdam $9,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.96 acres, northwesterly of Regan Road, part of mile square lot 67, Eric B. Loebs, Ajo, Ariz., sold to Joshua A. Foster and Brittany L. Foster, Madrid $75,000
Town of Louisville: 0.74 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of a road right-of-way, northwesterly corner of lot 10, on Tucker Subdivision 3, Kathy Green, Massena, Lori Curran, Massena, Deborah Fent, Massena, Michael Green, Massena, and Robert Green, Massena, sold to Kathy Green, Massena $175,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 6 Dana Street, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Coppell, Texas, sold to Castle 2020 LLC, White Plains $11,500
Town of Russell: 2.2 acres, beginning at apparent center line of Pyrites-Russell Road, with south boundary of lands now or formerly of Peter W. Wimmer and Vicky L. Murphy-Wimmer, Anna Gail Oakes, Malone, sold to Daniel R. Smith, Hermon $14,000
Town of Russell: 2.2 acres, beginning at apparent center line of Pyrites-Russell Road, with north boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert J. Washo, Anna Gail Oakes, Malone, sold to Dustin R. Smith, Hermon $34,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of parcel of land conveyed to William Brown, Kotaro Hiruta, Tokyo, Japan, sold to Joel S. Hopper and Barbara A. Pozderac Burns Hopper, Carrollton, Ohio $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 104, Oakmont, William C. Edwards and Jennifer M. Edwards, Massena, sold to Jamie M. Patterson, Massena $18,000
Town of Lisbon: Several parcels, executor’s deed, Susan M. Parisian, Fulton, executrix of last will and testament of Willis E. Lalone, sold to Scott M. Bradley, Ogdensburg, and Michael W. Spriggs, Ogdensburg $297,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 3, 2020:
Village of Hammond: 0.32 acres, northerly side of Lake Street and northeasterly side of Mill Street, Robin M. Spies, Watertown, sold to Kimberly A. Jones, Hammond $27,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, south side of Laurel Avenue in Hyde Park subdivision, Eleanor Skonieczny, Massena, and Cheryl Skoneiczny Osuch, Massena, sold to Vickie G. Ruffin, Charlotte, N.C. $53,000
Town of Louisville: 0.54 acres, southerly side of Route 37, beginning at fence at northwest corner of land owned by James and Marjorie Burke, Sandra F. Noyes, Massena, sold to Merlon J. Rogers, Massena $48,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 4, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acres, section 2 of VanSoligen Tract, lot 11, beginning at Arnold Road at northeast corner of land of Martell, Robert A. Williams, Ogdensburg, and Scott R. Williams and Melanie N. Williams, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph Brenno II and Shawna Brenno, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Potsdam: 78.87 acres, Potsdam-Morley Road at intersection with Hogle Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Jeffrey K. Loomis and Catherine E. Loomis, Waddington $86,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at Rock Island Street at southwest corner of lot deeded to George P. Taitt, Mary M. Farley, Gouverneur, and Patti A. Farley-Spilman, Gouverneur, sold to Christie Rush, Massena $98,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, County Route 28 with westerly bounds of lands now or fomerly of Patrick and Karen Backus, Patrick Backus and Karen Backus, Heuvelton, sold to Ryan H. Polniak and Sara A. O’Brian Polniak, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Lisbon: 32.01 acres, lot 14 in mile square 4 of Fifth Range, Mario J. Guasconi, Lisbon, sold to Timothy J. Amo and Sally A. Amo, Lisbon $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 3A in block 325 in section 4, No Leaf Clover LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Charles M. Shaver, Ogdensburg $41,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 5, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 29, block 4, Ridgewood Avenue, MTGLQ Investors LP, Irvine, Calif., sold to New York Home 2019 LLC, Linwood, N.J. $15,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, part of lot 323 on Potter Goff’s Map, Regina Brabaw, Richville, executor of last will and testament of the late Reginald E. Hendrick, DeKalb Junction, sold to Janice L. Brabaw, Richville $55,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.03 acres, lot from third parcel included in property conveyed to Guy E. Reed and Marie R. Reed, from Reagan Road, Richard P. Mundy and Kelly M. Mundy, Norwood, Nicole M. Barcomb, Ballston Spa, and Richard B. Mundy, East Hampton, Conn., sold to Willis A. Maynard and Stacy L. Maynard, Bakersfield, Vt. $82,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 7 in block 48 on “Homecraft Tract Property Map,” Derrick Dalton, Ogdensburg, David Dalton, Leawood, Kan., Danny Dalton, New York City, Timothy Dalton, Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Thomas Dalton, Lake Placid, and Jacqueline Rush, Round Lake, sold to Charles G. Prairie and Candace M. Prairie, Massena $67,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, shore of Black Lake at northerly line of lands of now or former Jones lot, David Clarence Jenne, Lindley, sold to Paulette Whaley, Pulaski $34,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 6, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 16.452 acres, part of great lots 325 and 326, north of County Route 107, Bret Rawson, Potsdam, Christopher Rawson, Long Meadow, Mass., and Susan DiVenuto, Springfield, Mass., sold to Michael C. O’Donnell Sr. and Michelle L. O’Donnell, Gouverneur $60,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 14.739 acres, Pleasant Valley Road easterly from Route 56; and parcel 2: 0.25 acres, Route 56 at southwest corner of Harmon restaurant lot, Richard Grover, Canton, sold to Travis Nelson, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Gouverneur: 47.73 acres, beginning at southeast corner of “Literature Lot,” to norhterline of Willard Thaver lot, Ingrid Dehart, West Hampton Beach, and Gail Dehart, Gouverneur, sold to Lucas J. Perrigo and Ashley M. Perrigo, Gouverneur $85,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.1 acres, 1859 Route 420, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to Jason Thompson and Leslie-Ann Robinson, Massena $18,000
Town of Macomb: 1.68 acres, beginning at easterly shore of Black Lake at northwesterly corner of lot conveyed to Raymond J. Demperio and Camille Demperio, Daniel M. Evans, Mountain Top, Pa., sold to John D. Moffitt and Carol K. Moffitt, Honeoye Falls $130,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 33 in block 44 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Eric L. Heidelberger, Six Mile, S.C., sold to Gary McGregor, Norfolk $22,000
Town of Waddington: 4.216 acres, in half mile square lot 9, Christopher Jerome, Glenfield, executor of the estate of Wade Pelkey, sold to William P. Tiernan, Waddington $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 10, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 25.2 acres, beginning at southwesterly corner of Henry B. Holbrooks lot, Daniel J. McCurdy and Kasie E. McCurdy, Gouverneur, sold to Jessica Lynn Fuller and Cameron Luynde, Gouverneur $135,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Clinton Street at southeasterly corner of a lot conveyed to Mack R. Helvie and Maryann N. Helvie, Deborah A. Durham, New Holland, Pa., sold to Curtis M. Mashaw and Emily B. Mashaw, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Edwards: 127.86 acres, beginning at Route 58 at northeast corner of lands of Sheree A. Davison, Randall G. Shamel, Canandaigua, sold to Craig F. Smithers and Valeria A. Smithers, El Paso, Texas $58,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 14 in block 14 of farm lots 11 and 12 in section 1 of VanSoligen Tract, Marlene Watson, Ogdensburg, sold to Kathleen P. Miskelly, Ogdensburg $22,500
