Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 18:
Town of Pamelia: 0.47 acres, 23926 State Route 12, William J. Dowdle and Leesa Harvey Dowdle, Watertown, sold to Eric J. Kornacki and Shasta K. Kornacki, APO, AE. $312,900
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 525 Franklin St., John Fischer and Christina Marie Fischer, Adams, sold to Toufangtee Yang and Kaitlyn D. Yang, Evans Mills $143,000
Town of Wilna: 0.18 acres, 24539 First St., Timothy Alan Farley, Carthage, as referee for the Zachary Ward McCombs estate, sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Anaheim, Calif. $68,820
Town of Adams: 1.24 acres, 18245 Minkler Road, Randy Jerome, Adams Center, sold to Embellished Catering and Events LLC, Richland $204,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 1.82 acres, 1250 Ives St., Khalil Kardooni and Shahandeh Haghir, Watertown, sold to Alexander J. Wyatt and Lauren Wyatt, Chesterfield, Va. $380,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 1214 Academy St., Spencer Emch, Essex, Conn., and Megan Barrington, Ithaca, sold to Cherish Beattie, Lorraine $215,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.05 acres, 25920 State Route 26, Donald R. Hoffer II and Kelsie L. Hoffer, Alexandria, sold to Timothy A. McDowell and Carlon A. McDowell, LaFargeville, and Patricia A. Cramer, LaFargeville $115,000
Village of Ellisburg: 1.27 acres, 12389 State Route 193, Richard T. Broadhurst, Ellisburg, sold to James Reynolds, Evans Mills $160,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.34 acres, 9910 Aspen St., Joshua Wilson and Bronwyn Wilson, Watertown, sold to Kevin J. Dupuis, Watertown $283,000
Village of Adams: 0.23 acres, 9 Clay St., Forte Management Group LLC, Watertown, sold to Rachel Closs, Adams $140,600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 19:
Town of Clayton: 13 acres, Herbretch Road, Jonathen D. Snide, Grovetown, Ga., sold to Christopher A. Rose and Sheryl Ann Rose, Enterprise, Ala. $238,000
Town of Clayton: 25 acres, Herbretch Road, Jonathen D. Snide, Grovetown, Ga., sold to Joseph L. Glick and Noami E. Glick, Watertown $22,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.35 acres, 2649 Hoxie Road, Karen L. Remington, Ellisburg, sold to Quintina Stone, Lorraine $0
Town of Lyme: 0.25 acres, 11250 Barnes Bay Road, Patrick A. Hathaway and Kristina C. Hathaway, Chaumont, sold to Julio Gomez and Patricia Callahan, Chaumont $250,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.4 acres, 684 Main St., Jeremy Scott Korb, Randolph, Mass., sold to NNY Flips LLC, Watertown $165,130
Town of Cape Vincent: 4.63 acres, Lot 3, County Route 4, Judith V. Green, Clayton, sold to Pascal Pastorius and Linda Pastorius, Valrico, Fla. $10,000
Town of Lorraine: 20.4 acres, 17485-17553 Lemay Road, Kenneth G. Aubin III and Melissa M. Aubin, Adams, sold to Weston Hamilton, Watertown $215,500
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 55.5 acres, 32597 Macomb Settlement Road; 2) 21.5 acres, Macomb Settlement Road, Colin P. Mitchell, as administrator of the Robert G. Mitchell estate, Clayton, sold to Colin P. Mitchell and Tina M. Mitchell, LaFargeville $30,000
Town of Lyme: 0.18 acres, 26712 Fire Road 8, Charles Letterman and Susan Letterman, Baldwinsville, sold to Roger K. Ellingson and Cynthia G. Ellingson, Syracuse $147,000
Town of Lyme: 8.55 acres, County Route 57, Charles Letterman and Susan Letterman, Baldwinsville, sold to Roger K. Ellingson and Cynthia G. Ellingson, Syracuse $0
Town of Antwerp: 6.9 acres, 37400/37402 Carpenter Road, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Eureka, Calif., sold to Christina Sattazahn, Watertown $45,000
Town of Pamelia: 30.05 acres, 26389 State Route 37, Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for the Scottie P. Pace estate, sold to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va. $282,624
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 20:
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 915 Salina St., Charles S. Burks III, Wakefield, Kan., sold to Lindsey Eilrich and Dominick Eilrich, Watertown $135,680
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 34015 State Route 3, Shawn Kempney and Theresa Kempney, Carthage, sold to Sarah Lovely, Watertown and Brian Mee Jr., Calcium $209,900
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.14 acres, 1341 Ohio St., 2) 0.14 acres, M111 N. Colorado Ave., 3) 0.14 acres, M110 N. Colorado Ave., Isaac S. Titcomb and Lauren R. Titcomb, Deland, Fla., sold to Nathan Tannous and Maria Tannous, Fort Polk, La. $214,000
Town of Henderson: 1.51 acres, 12560 County Route 72, Rebbecca A. Lennox, Adams, as executor of the Alden K. LaGray estate, sold to Matthew D. Britton, Lowville $84,000
Town of LeRay: Two parcels of unknown acreage, State Route 283, Christopher Eschenfelder and Miriam Eschenfelder, Columbia, S.C., sold to Jaden Bachelor, Fort Drum $138,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.23 acres, 8989 Grove St., Larry D. Bisig, Adams and James B. Bisig, Mannsville, as administrators of the Albert E. Bisig estate, sold to NNYFlips LLC, Watertwon $95,000
Town of Lyme: 0.4 acres, 24590 Fire Road 25 S., Audrey Brister and Denise Brister, Aurora, Ohio, sold to Rachel Rarick, Rodman $229,900
Town of Clayton: 2.7 acres, 40029 Whiskey Island, Philip J. Randazzo, Clayton, sold to Empire Housing LLC, Churchville $1,900,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 21:
Village of Carthage: 0.1 acre, 64 Duke St., Joyce Kloster, Rochester and Norman Campany, Monroe, N.C.,, as executors of the Donald J. Campany estate, sold to Antoinette M. Crawford, Carthage $59,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 122 S. Rutland St., Chui Sam Chan, Watertown, sold to Joseph Maynard Staana and Sarah Mel S. Briones Staana, Watertown $150,000
Village of Carthage: 0.1 acre, 713 Fulton St., Christian Patrick James, Carthage, sold to Mark Dewese, Watertown $164,000
Town of Henderson: 4.79 acres, 10666 State Route 178, John Van Geyten Jr., Holmes, Pa. as trustee of the Marie Van Geyten Revocable Trust, and Clyde Buchanan, Springwater, as administrator of the Kathleen Buchanan estate, sold to Amiok LLC, Alexandria Bay $35,200
Town of Watertown: 0.89 acres, 24487 Gotham Street Road, Elizabeth E. King and Colleen A. King, Watertown, sold to Mark D. Crawford II and Alexandria K. Crawford, Fort Drum $297,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.2 acres, 10 Academy St., The Upper New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Liverpool, sold to Rachele Maier, Antwerp $30,000
Town of Champion: 2 acres, 23633 County Route 47, Jason Gann, Tempe, Ariz. and Aubrey Gann, Piscataway, N.J., sold to Craig Bradberry and Kristin Bradberry, Fort Irwin, Calif. $233,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.17 acres, 914 Mill St., 2) 0.1 acre, 150 Haven St., Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to John Richard Hodge and Daniel Lee Powell, doing business as Boats n Homes, Watertown $85,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.22 acres, 57 N. Main St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jason Goodman, Copenhagen $63,500
Town of Lyme: 0.71 acres, 10618 County Route 125, Leah Mae Carlisle and Thomas D. Carlisle, Watertown, sold to Edward Valentine, Chaumont $145,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.2 acres, 16 Bolton Ave., Leonard Dean Senecal, Cato, Deana Hazel Senecal Honeywell, Cicero, Darlene Faith Lopez, Oakland Park, Fla. and Susan Marie Weber, West Palm Beach, Fla., sodl to KAC-T Properties LLC, Redwood $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 22:
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 19.4 acres, Lot 1, Bates Road, 2) 11.4 acres, Lot 4, Bates Road, Steven Bachman, Schenectady, as executor of the Raymond E. Bachman estate, sold to Gerald F. Bouchard and Michelle A. Bouchard, Cape Vincent $59,500
Village of Carthage: 0.27 acres, 439 S. Mechanic St., Zakary Woodruff, Lowville, as referee for Jonathan B. Trewhella, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $42,025
Town of Cape Vincent: 7.2 acres, 2282 Bedford Corners Road, Ronald J. Mason and Candace G. Mason, Cape Vincent, sold to Travis Docteur, Cape Vincent $32,000
Village of Black River: 0.31 acres, 184 Maple St., Stephen L. Bruner and Bryana R. Thomas, Columbus, Ga., sold to Madison H. Hernandez, Flagstaff, Ariz. $147,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 123 Girard Ave., Megan M. E. W. Thomas, Adams, sold to Alex J. Mack, Black River $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, VL-1 Holcomb St., Cinda I. Alteri, Cary, N.C., sold to Vincent J. Scordo, Watertown $15,000
Town of Wilna: 0.16 acres, 24504 First St., Kevin DeGray, Royalston, Mass., sold to Yawovi P. Degbe, Carthage $91,800
Town of Alexandria: 83.5 acres, Court Route 3, Nathan J. Gerber and Juanita M. Gerber, Black River, sold to Hunter C. Soluri and Teigan S. Davis, LaFargeville $135,000
Town of Lyme: 0.31 acres, 28391 Lotts Grove Road,Lake Ontario Rentals LLC, Chaumont, sold to Kevin E. Bryant and Kaitlin E. Bryant, Ithaca $355,000
City of Watertown: 1.44 acres, 161 Coleman Ave., David L. Derrigo, Watertown, sold to 161 Coleman Avenue Properties LLC, Watertown $535,000
Town of Alexandria: 7.44 acres, Fitchette Road,Ronald R. Bauter, LaFargeville and Collin G. Bauter, LaFargeville, sold to Erica L. Dest, Alexandria Bay $1
City of Watertown: 0.33 acres, 371-373 Flower Ave. E., Robert J. Smith, Upstate Holdings LLC, Lowville, sold to Brian M. Watson, Watertown $10,000
Town of Lyme: 83.58 acres, State Route 12E, Carole Ann Fusco Razza, Long Beach, sold to David N. Borquin and Jeanine E. Bourquin, Chaumont $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 7:
Town of Montague: 6765 Sears Pond Road, Montague Inn LLC, sold to Montague Resort LLC $375,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 7:
Town of Diana: 7372 Bullrock Point Road, Linda L. Williams, sold to Cottage Lane Realty LLC $195,000
Town of Diana: 14242 State St., Mark Sibley, sold to Nicolas Swank $116,600
Town of Greig: 7898 Cappy Road, Matthew F. O’Brien, sold to Randall A. Clawson $49,000
Town of Leyden: 7057 Kerwin Road, Willis R. Grubb, sold to Thomas J. Premo $145,000
Town of Turin: Milk House Road, Samuel J. Rudd, sold to Marcia A. Waligory $11
Town of Turin: 4609 Brenon Road, Michael J. Cappiello, sold to David B. Schatzger $0
Town of Turin: 4615 Brenon Road, Michael J. Cappiello, sold to David B. Schatzger $0
Town of Turin: 4607 Brenon Road, David B. Schatzger, sold to Michael J. Cappiello $0
Town of West Turin: 4132 Mackay Road, Gail O’Keefe, sold to Josephine Greisch $240,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 8:
Town of Martinsburg: 6170 River St., Keith H. Edick, sold to Derrick L. Sherwood $61,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 9:
Town of Lewis: 2820 Bobcat Lane, Joan LaCasse, sold to Thomas M. Hall $17,000
Village of Lowville: 5543 Trinity Ave., David John Boyle, sold to Michael D. Newcomb $143,500
Town of New Bremen: 7781 Adams Hill Road, Robert T. Szelewski, sold to Gokce Capital LLC $2,500
Village of Lyons Falls: 4068 Cherry St., Kim P. Fahey, sold to John W. Higby $27,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 10:
Village of Turin: 4205 State Route 26, The JLB Irrevocable Trust, sold to A and J Assets LLC $54,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 11:
Town of Croghan: 10850 State Route 126, William A. Zehr, sold to JEG Properties LLC $0
Town of Diana: 8210 Main St., Gary L. Williams, sold to Bonaparte Pharmacy LLC $300,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7034 W. Main St., David A. Butts, sold to Jude C. Oakes $82,400
Town of Montague: 6375 Culpepper Road, Adrian Hosley, sold to Matthew D. Macrina $40,000
Village of Croghan: 6872 Convent St., Brian Zehr, sold to Chelci Telford $195,000
Town of Watson: 7348 Number Four Road, Krista M. Bartlett, sold to Benjamin J. Roggie $175,100
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 31, 2022:
Town of Waddington: 19.91 acres, Randall Road, David M. Fisher and Patricia D. Fisher, Madrid, sold to Shaun S. Dafoe and Kinderly S. Dafoe, Lisbon $65,000
Town of Potsdam: 15.46 acres, beginning in west boundary of Route 56 and southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Howland Properties LLC, Frederick J. Mayer, Potsdam, sold to Nathan A. Gonyou and Katelyn L. Bean, Potsdam $78,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 77 Cornell Avenue, Nhat Minh Ly and Thoa Thi Kim Phan, Massena, sold to Ross Driscoll Jr., Massena $77,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 14 Tracy Street, Cynthia A. Sears, Williamsport, Md., sold to Drake Dishaw, Massena $66,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.63 acres, in blocks 1 and 2 on Arnold Lots, beginning on northerly line of Canton Street at southeast corner of block 1, Gerard H. Guimond and E. Aileen Guimond, Ogdensburg, sold to Edward M. Ladouceur, Heuvelton $25,000
Town of Potsdam: 12.52 acres, 196 Austin Ridge Road, Rudolph Schwartz and Arlene M. Schwartz, Waterloo, sold to Christopher N. Tulga and Diane Purvis Tulga, Norwood $31,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 2 Sunset Circle, Lianhong Zhang, Asheville, N.C., sold to Dhruv Modi, Ogdensburg $420,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 1, 2022:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 8 East View Heights, Kimberly Bradshaw, Potsdam, executrix of last will and testament of Rose M. Wing, sold to John T. Schaffer, Norfolk $56,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 103.2 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 37 with easterly line of St. Lawrence River Lot 54; Parcel 2: 10 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 37 and easterly line of St. Lawrence River Lot 54, Geri E. Rausch and Thomas L. Rausch, Lisbon; Lisa A. Adams, Wilton, N.H.; and Scott C. Kentner, Deerfield, N.H., sold to River Breeze Dairy LLC, Chase Mills $240,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 30 Goodrich Street, Paul J. Flanagan and Sharon L. Flanagan, Fayetteville, sold to Barbara L. Boyce, Rochester; and Eleanor M. Cornish and Brenda L. Boyce, Morrisonville $165,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 16 Linden Street, Peter J. Sainola Jr., Massena, sold to Roy W. Lawrence and Rylee J. Lawrence, Waddington $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 254 Leslie Road, Michael J. Kelly and Elizabeth A. Kelly, Massena, sold to Dale A. Ford, St. Albans, Vt. $170,000
Town of Norfolk: 10 acres, 399 Porter Lynch Road, Norma M. Miller, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Hugh Paul Miller, Norwood, sold to Richard W. Halladay and Judy Saur, Ocala, Fla. $158,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 2, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 51 Knox Street, Randolph W. Hill and Cynthia M. Hill, Ogdensburg, sold to David Race, Tullahoma, Tenn. $28,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 406, 408 and 410 Main Street, Main Street Manor LLC, Oceanside, sold to Blastboss Inc., Ogdensburg $92,500
Town of Fowler: 1.17 acres, 609 Emeryville Road, Estate of Vernon W. Fuller Jr., by Vernon W. Fuller III, administrator, Gouverneur, sold to Brady M. Fuller and Rachael K. Fuller, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 65 Riverside Drive, Eric J. Serguson and Tammy L. Serguson, Massena, sold to Muddy Lotus LLC, Gouverneur $143,000
Town of Gouverneur: 3.145 acres, beginning at intersection of northwesterly boundary of Route 11 and northeasterly boundary of Fox Farm Road, Hometown Holdings LLC, Fernley, Nev., sold to Rock Solid Lifestyles Inc., Miami, Fla. $235,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 56 Tucker Terrace, Ruthie L. Lamb, Massena, sold to Dylan H. Stone, Chase Mills $120,000
Town of Hermon: 0.39 acres, 107 and 109 Germain Street, Wesley J. Dittes, executor of estate of Mary S. Dittes, Hermon, sold to Scott D. Doiron, Brooklyn $90,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 154 Racquette Flow Drive, Joseph M. Kennedy and Susan L. Kennedy, Piercefield, sold to Erin L. Kennedy and Kevin Platt, Burlington, Vt. $600,000
Town of Lawrence: 4.211 acres, 11784 Route 11, Margaret S. Haskell, North Lawrence, sold to Jeffrey Dana, North Lawrence $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 3, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 67 Hall Road, Walter R. Bishop and Barbara R. Bishop, Massena, sold to Vaughn N. Aldrich II, Massena $250,000
Town of Hammond: Beginning part of Farm 116 in township 1 of Great Lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Diana D. Trahan and Damon M. Trahan, Watertown, sold to Debra A. Dunham, Cato $100,000
Town of Potsdam: 20 rods of land, 22 Larnard Street, William F. Weaver and Tammy L. Weaver, Potsdam, sold to Karen Decapua, Krum, Texas $73,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in easterly boundary of Market Street at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Monro Muffler Bake Inc., Lofberg Properties Inc., Fineview, sold to Woodcliff LLC, Fineview $650,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.28 acres, beginning on Blanchard Road from intersection with Hoadley Road, Greenwood Acres LLC, Canton, sold to Cole J. Morehouse, Potsdam $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, 257 Haggert Road, Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey Dishaw and Rosanna Dishaw, Ogdensburg $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 4, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 99 Liberty Avenue, James Papineau Jr., Massena, sold to Tanner M. Massic, Ogdensburg $37,000
Town of Louisville: 0.52 acres, 334 Kingsley Road, Christopher A. Runions, Massena; and Jennifer L. Northrop, Massena, sold to Matthew D. Poirier, Lewiston $125,000
Town of Hermon: 5.87 acres, beginning northeasterly of County Route 21, portion of lots 4 and 7, Donna Collins, executrix of last will and testament of Donald W. Cook, Hermon, sold to Gebarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon $6,000
Town of Edwards: 4.32 acres, beginning in northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Leslie and Leona Eva Hall, from south end of bridge on County Route 46, Julie Mullaney, Middleburg, sold to Robert W. Hathaway Jr. and Dorna C. Hathaway, Edwards $25,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.46 acres, beginning on Route 56, southeasterly of intersection with County Route 24, David C. Morgan and Judith A. Ingraham, Hannawa Falls, sold to Brown’s Bridge Enterprises Inc., Colton $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.94 acres, beginning in west line of lot 14 at intersection of Lovejoy Road, Michael S. Badlam and Lori J. Badlam, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Ryan Anderson-Petell, Ogdensburg $170,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 1152 Trout Lake Road, Robert A. Ferree, Glen Burnie, Md., sold to Cary T. DiCosta Jr., Cicero $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 7, 2022:
Town of Lawrence: 155.72 acres, 555 County Route 55, Carmen R. Mussaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Kenneth J. Flannery and Deborah A. Flannery, Massena $220,000
Town of Fowler: 2.2 acres, 193 Doane Road, Gary Brabant Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Nicholas J. Fuller, Castorland $14,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 31, 31 1/2 and 31B Pine Street, Scott A. Lafay and Linda M. Lafay, Potsdam, sold to Stephen T. Casper and Karen M. Buckle, Potsdam $177,000
Town of DePeyster: 26.76 acres, 3736 County Route 10, Benjamin E. Swartzentruber and Emma Swartzentruber, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Enos M. Swartzentruber and Lizzie E. Swartzentruber, DePeyster $70,000
Town of Madrid: 7.26 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 310 at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of St. Lawrence County, Shawn C. Tiernan and Jodie M. Tiernan, Norfolk, sold to Justin K. Harper, Canton $21,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.03 acres, beginning on Potsdam-Slab City Road (Barnum Road) in line between Mark Rafferty farm and Putnam-Hawly Building Materials Inc., Ricky L. Jones and Roxane K. Jones, Canton, sold to Carole A. Mathey and Paul Westall, Canton $65,000
Town of Potsdam: 29.76 acres, 256 Douglas Road, Austin J. Osoway, Canton, sold to Carole A. Mathey and Paul S. Westall, Canton $68,000
