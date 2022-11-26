The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 16, 2022:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.907 acres, 412 Dodge Avenue, James D. Bray and Mandy L. Bray, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew P. Bush and Mary Ann Bush, Watertown $416,000
Town of Adams: 1.53 acres, 44-48 Church Street, JKRJ Properties LLC, Adams Center, sold to MSW Development LLC, Adams $185,000
City of Watertown: Parcels, 514 and 518 Factory Street, Vincent N. Marzano and Amanda B. Marzano, Watertown, sold to Jackson & Finnegan Properties LLC, Watertown $125,000
Town of Rutland: 2.087 acres, 31025 Percy Chicks Drive, Andrea L. Swett and Scott L. Obney, Irvine, Calif., sold to Michael J. Smith and Lisa N. Smith, Brownville $370,000
Town of Ellisburg: 12.253 acres, west of Woodpecker Lane, Anne H. Whalen, Ellisburg, sold to Sandra Mills, Mannsville $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 19, 2022:
Town of Adams: Parcel, 53 Wardwell Street, Mark T. O’Dell and Cherri L. Thompson, Copenhagen, sold to Roman Gutierrez, Copenhagen $137,000
City of Watertown: Parcels, 208-210 Indiana Avenue, Ted M. Tarzia, Watertown, sold to Netmat Capital LLC, Watertown $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.1145 acres, 219 Francis Street, Thomas J. Harrington, Fort Belvoir, Va., sold to James Sanchez and Leslie M. Lugo, Watertown $229,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 24809 County Route 37, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Peter Gerow, Black River $130,000
Town of Henderson: 0.597 acres, 7810 County Route 178, Clifton W. Peterson and Adele M. Peterson, Hammond, sold to Robert O. Worthington III, Henderson $200,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.59 acres, 1 Pleasant View Drive, Alexander E. Eberhart and Jennifer Katharina Eberhart, Philadelphia, sold to Ray L. Parker and Ashleigh M. Parker, Alexandria Bay $399,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 435 South James Street, Harrison K. Holdings LLC, Carthage, sold to Duvall’s Construction & Landscaping LLC, Redwood $50,000
Town of Clayton: 3.054 acres, 17962 County Route 3, Jason M. Hasseler, Watertown; and Linda K. Dobransky, Watertown, administrators of the estate of the late Daniel J. Hasseler, sold to Robert Francis Heyman II and April Michelle Heyman, Clayton $140,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 10770 County Route 125, Arcangela Cavise, McLean, Va., sold to Sara Meyerdierks Hillgrove and Thomas W. Hillgrove, Midlothian, Va.; and Katherine R. Podrasky and Michael C. Podrasky, Charlotte, N.C. $425,000
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 889 West Street, Zakary G. Rodriguez, Carthage, sold to Christopher Sanders and Caitlyn Sanders, Evans Mills $275,600
City of Watertown: Parcel, 681 Mill Street, James D. Strader and Kathie M. Strader, trustees of Strader Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Watertown, sold to Hamm Realty LLC, Watertown $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 20, 2022:
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels, 32288/310 Route 12E, Donna Constance, individually and as surviving spouse of James T. Constance, Cape Vincent, sold to Wood Farms LLC, Clayton $450,000
Town of Rutland: 5.1 acres, 31084 Route 126, Bruce W. Vaughn and Leona N. Vaughn, Carthage, sold to Robert A. Lashure, Carthage $148,400
Town of Clayton: 6.661 acres, part of Route 12, Ellen L. Stiefel, Clayton, sold to Karl A. Bach and Jill D. Bach, Clayton $25,000
Town of Orleans: 0.7 acres, County Route 191, John P. Quinn, Wellesley Island, sold to Kevin W. Moore, Wellesley Island $15,000
Town of Alexandria: 49.19 acres, 25238 Route 26, Zachary R. Calhoun, Alexandria Bay, sold to Timothy J. Wozniak and Katharine M. Wozniak, Redwood $140,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 8529 Bolton Road, George M. Brett and Donna P. Rohmann, Harlingen, Texas, by power of attorney, Brandie Sherry, Driftwood, Pa., sold to Roy Cole and Holly Cole, Wolcott $1
Town of Ellisburg: 4.014 acres, 1500 Mcdonald Hill Road, Leeman P. Reed, Mannsville, sold to Richard P. Broadhurst and Linda A. Broadhurst, Ellisburg $113,000
Town of Brownville: 0.048 acres, 15746 Maynard Avenue South, Michelle A. Lynch, Adams, sold to Edmund J. Cummins, Great Bend $120,000
Town of Clayton: Grindstone Island, 40403 Buck Bay, Sylvia Carter, Saint Firmin, France; Natalie Carter DeWatrigant, Paris, France; Charles DeWatrigant, Paris, France; Laura Carter Sainderichin, Paris, France; Joseph Sainderichin, Paris, France; and Noe Sainderichin, Paris, France; sold to James Flanders Roberts IV and Jennifer Rachel Goldzer Roberts, Carlisle, Mass. $465,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 150 Seymour Street, Nathaniel David Warner and Amanda J. Warner, New Haven, Mich., sold to Mikayle Patel and Larisa Patel, Watertown $176,645
Town of Ellisburg: 1 acre, beginning on highway running past former dwelling house of Abizer P. Millard and running westerly, Anne H. Whalen, Ellisburg, sold to Tucker Bovee, Pierrepont Manor $118,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 21, 2022:
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 26400 County Route 16, Ryan S. Buie and Erin L. Buie, Evans Mills, sold to Randy Matott and Agnieszka Matott, Evans Mills $190,000
Town of Brownville: 0.21 acres, 23535 County Route 59, Ronnie L. Burris and David W. Altieri, Sackets Harbor, sold to Sharon M. Foster and Kim M. Foster, Carthage $2,000
Town of Pamelia: 25882 Liberty Avenue, Alan Buhl and Laura Walker, Fort Drum, sold to Ryan L. Flores, Evans Mills $270,000
Town of Hounsfield: 6.4 acres, 20369 Derouin Drive A, James W. Gray and Jody K. Gray, Sackets Harbor, sold to Trevor Alan Baize and Allison L. Pierce-Baize, El Paso, Texas $450,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 0 and 0 South Landing Road, James Moreton, Henderson, administrator for estate of the late Roger H. Moreton, sold to Charles Kohl, Adams $20,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.391 acres, 9243 Grove Street, Diplomat Property Manager LLC, Midvale, Utah, sold to Matthew DeWitt and Heidi DeWitt, Adams $90,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.25 acres, 6 Avery Avenue, Michael J. O’Connor and Alycia A. O’Connor, Alexandria Bay, sold to Shea E. Durand and Jessica L. Durand, Alexandria Bay $251,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.3 acres, 6153 Prudhon Lane, Charles G. DeRose, Cape Vincent, sold to Glen and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $495,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 3972 Carleton Island Road, Daniel G. Klein and Judith S. Klein, Victor, sold to Glen Marks and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $376,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 133 St. Mary Street, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeff Cook, Evans Mills $77,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 301 Flower Avenue, Stephen Emanual Meyers, Raymore, Mo., sold to Jessica Howard and Megan Elizabeth Howard, Carthage $149,000
Town of LeRay: 1.38 acres, 27076 Route 3, Lynn M. Burgenstock, individually and as surviving spouse of Robert P. Burgenstock, Watertown, sold to Hui S. Mooney, Black River $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 22, 2022:
Town of Alexandria: 7.57 acres, 44715 Gladle Avenue, Mark Reagan and Julie Reagan, Massena, sold to Sarah Reagan, Massena; and Jeremiah P. Reagan, Watertown $1
Town of Rodman: 3 acres, 14058 County Route 155, Robert M. Majo and Elaine E. Majo, trustees of the Majo Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Adams Center, sold to Kim G. Allen and Jennifer L. Allen, Sackets Harbor $600,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 6 Hoyt Avenue, Cynthia A. McManaman, Antwerp, sold to Diane N. Pierce, Watertown $106,380
City of Watertown: Four parcels, 328 Winslow Street, 332 Winslow Street, 344 Winslow Street and 346 Winslow Street, Genuine Homes LLC, Watertown, sold to Moffett Property Ventures LLC, APO, AE $600,000
Town of Alexandria: 10.331 acres, 32808 County Route 3, Donald K. Payne, Dexter, sold to Jerry J. Wood II and Nicole M. Evans, LaFargeville $60,000
Town of Theresa: 1.29 acres, 27429 Wilson Road, David Duncan and Yvonne N. Duncan, Theresa, sold to Nichole C. Granger, Alpine, Texas $252,350
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 47788 Ridge Avenue, F. William Pack and Barbara R. Pack, trustees and successor trustees of Pack Family Property Trust, Sun City, Ariz., sold to Edward Pack, Berlin, N.H. $39,500
Town of Brownville: 1.287 acres, 16375 County Route 59, Melinda M. Gault, Dexter, sold to Brittany S. Walker, Watertown $250,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 435 South Pleasant Street, Envision Southwest LLC, Gilbert, Ariz., sold to Stephanie A. Iannetta, Watertown $129,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 130 Church Street, Pamela Carr, Alexandria Bay, sold to Frederick Palmateer and Lauren Palmateer, Scotia $110,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 122 Park Drive West, Frank A. Murphy, Saint Albans, sold to Erica Lizette Barrera, Mission, Texas $195,000
City of Watertown: 0.286 acres, 153 Coleman Avenue, Wydorlax Inc., Watertown, sold to MSCorp LLC, Watertown $300,653
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 329 West Kirby Street, Lynn D. Mehaffy, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Brenda S. Mehaffy, Dexter, sold to Matthew Wayne Mehaffy, Adams Center $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 16, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 5207 Texas Road, Amy J. LaGrow sold to Amy J. LaGrow $0
Town of Croghan: 9622 Lewis Street, Dustin A. Dosztan sold to Jory Marcus Proulx $150,000
Town of Greig: 5472 North South Road, Jordan Irrevocable Income Only Trust sold to Douglas E. Jordan $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6093 Tiffany Road, Patricia O. Elliott sold to Gene C. Bailey III $65,000
Village of Croghan: 6864 Convent Street, Julie L. Robinson sold to Brett Matthew McVoy $275,000
Town of New Bremen: 9604 Mira Lane, Stephen A. Kilionski sold to Brian J. Carvel $310,551
Town of Osceola: Florence Road, County of Lewis sold to Matthias Davis $3,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 19, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Beartown Road, Gary T. Beller sold to Rose Foley $27,500
Town of Greig: 7018 Sweeney Road, Nicholas D. Stanton sold to Susan E. Houppert $0
Town of Lowville: 7184 Markowski Road, Nadine L. Logan sold to LSFS Legacy Trust $0
Town of New Bremen: 8026 Dicob Road, Elaine Burns sold to Brandon J. Burns $125,000
Town of Osceola: 1053 Comins Road, Timothy J. Fraser sold to Timothy M. Fraser $0
Town of Pinckney: 8928 Corey Road, Russell D. Hughes sold to Markle & Schatz Properties LLC $315,000
Town of Watson: 6846 Number Four Road, Nadine L. Logan sold to LSFS Legacy Trust $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 20, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 10380 Stoddard Road, Denise E. Tripp sold to Denise E. Tripp $0
Town of Greig: Three parcels, 6047 Greig Road, David R. Allen sold to Kurt Nielsen $60,000
Town of Greig: Fish Creek Road, Thomas A. Tucker sold to Tara Jean Tucker $1
Town of Pinckney: 598 Route 177, Jeremy Cronk sold to Metisequoia LLC $1
Village of Turin: Route 26, BSE Liberty 2 LLC sold to Anthony Gallo $19,900
Town of Watson: 6389 Lingerlong Pond Road, Richard E. Joseph sold to John W. Allen $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 21, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Effey Falls Road, Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. sold to New York Power Authority $25,460
Town of Greig: 7248 Sweeney Road, Dawn M. Delles sold to Daniel A. McGuire $7,000
Town of Lewis: 4785 Mud Lake Road, Jeremy A. Nellenback sold to Amanda L. Nellenback $1
Town of Leyden: 1968 Thayer Hill Road, Cindy L. Planck Estate sold to Tracy Planck $160,000
Town of New Bremen: 8871 Route 812, Peter O. Burkholder sold to Jarrett C. Aubin $129,999
Town of Pinckney: 275 Route 177, Cindy L. McAleese sold to Morgan F. McAleese $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 22, 2022:
Village of Copenhagen: 2996 Cataract Street, Shawn M. Cooper Estate sold to Matthew J. Cooper $144,000
Town of Lewis: 1207 Beha Road, Kent Irrevocable Trust sold to Anne M. Kwasniewski $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 23, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 10211-1021 Route 12, Dallin Larsen sold to Metisequoia LLC $1
Town of Greig: Brantingham Road, James B. Dunn sold to Raven Acres LLC $5,000
Town of Greig: Two parcels, 5434 Lake House Road, Carlton J. Lahah sold to Carlton J. Lahah $0
Village of Lowville: 5457 Trinity Avenue, John C. Hirschey Estate sold to Kurt A. Turck $50,000
Village of Lowville: 7625 Easton Street, Jeffery W. Jump sold to 5592 North Shore Road LLC $29,000
Town of Pinckney: Pinckney Road, Jeffrey Leone sold to Heather L. Adsit $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 26, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Cotton Road, JoAnne Derouin sold to Michael J. Traylor $11,700
Town of Croghan: 7880 Long Pond Road, John M. Pate sold to Long Pond Sno-Sled Club Inc. $0
Village of Copenhagen: 9857 Maple Avenue, Benjamin A. Shambo sold to Benjamin A. Shambo $0
Town of Denmark: 4712 Route 410, Estate of Donald J. Campany sold to Dean Briot $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 27, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 3924 Deer River Road, Cory J. Morgan sold to Joseph S. Jackson $142,000
Town of Denmark: 9997 Route 26, Sheila L. Hadley sold to Bruce M. Clemons $0
Town of Greig: 7631 Hiawatha Lake Road, Scott K. Trimble sold to Kimberly R. Trimble $0
Village of Lowville: 7633 Park Avenue, Winograde McDonald Family Trust sold to James Nostrant $350,000
Town of Lowville: 6115 Fox Path, Maple Run Homes Inc. sold to Ranald B. Luther $185,000
Town of New Bremen: 9626 Route 1269, Larry M. Corey sold to Cynthia R. Richard $218,000
Town of Osceola: 1127 Jackson Road, Vernon L. Colf sold to Stephen W. Colf $1
Town of Watson: 6892 Erie Canal Road, Terry L. Moore sold to Terry L. Moore $1
Town of Watson: 7723 Douglas Road, Peter Krell sold to Wendy Warren $20,000
Town of West Turin: 6405 Powell Road, David T. Cross sold to Jordan L. Rowsam $188,000
Town of West Turin: Croniezer Road, Donald J. Majka sold to Michael T. Oswald Jr. $42,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 28, 2022:
Village of Lowville: 5387 Rural Avenue, Christine LaBrake sold to Joanne C. Baker-Oakes $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 29, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Wahalula Truck Trail, Vandewater & Associates Inc. sold to Keith Sahm $39,900
Town of Croghan: Wahalula Truck Rail, Vandewater & Associates Inc. sold to Matthew Wisnowski II $29,000
Town of Denmark: Hayes Road, Eli D. Beiler sold to Tug Hill LLC $75,000
Town of Diana: 14477 Hands Flat Road, Melissa L. Parow sold to Joseph W. Tebo Jr. $45,000
Town of Greig: South Chases Lake Road, Scott Trimble sold to Kimberly R. Trimble $0
Village of Lowville: Route 12, Terrence J. Thisse sold to Terrence J. Thisse $1
Village of Lowville: Route 12, Terrence J. Thisse sold to Ross Farms Inc. $1
Town of Lowville: Route 26, Daniel R. King sold to Gerald Haenlin $65,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 9759 Moose River Road, Charles Eugene Holtz sold to Mary Ann Rapp $1
Town of Pinckney: 1110 Route 177, Donald Joseph Dunlap sold to Lawrence J. Murphy $70,000
Town of West Turin: Fish Creek Road, James Tonkin sold to Johnathan Vernooy $53,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.