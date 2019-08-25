Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 12:
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 211 Central St.,Therwin Young, Smyrna, Del. and Maria T. Ursua-Gonzalez, Smyrna, Del., sold to 211 Central Street LLC, South Plainfield, N.J. $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.29 acres, 5002 Pine Lane, Suzanne K. Harris, Scotia, as executor of the Kenneth W. Streifert estate, sold to Michael Pawloski and Tara Pawloski, Marcy $120,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.06 acres, 43720 Second St., Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Jacqueline M. Brown, sold to Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur $57,500
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 355 Keyes Ave., Robert L. Moyer, Watertown, sold to Kadira Taffa-Childers, Watertown $129,000
Village of Chaumont: 4.59 acres, 12570/574 State Route 12E, George Sipos and Maria Sipos, Chaumont, sold to Brittany Marie Vandewalker, Antwerp $175,000
Town of LeRay: 4.32 acres, 27262 County Route 16, Michael W. O’Neill and Susan J. O’Neill, Evans Mills, sold to James M. Gifford, Watertown $80,000
Town of Adams: 4.14 acres, 18433 N. Harbor Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Matthew Male and Courtney Male, Rodman $104,225
Town of Pamelia: 0.2 acres, 24998 Overton Drive, Bradley Walker and Linda M. Walker, McKinney, Texas, sold to Leah Alteri, Watertown $138,000
Town of Lyme: 4.11 acres, County Route 57, John K. Northrop, Elkton, Md., sold to Jared L. Heath and Jennifer L. Heath, Brownville $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 636 S. Hamilton St., Jane Zimmerman, Watertown, sold to Dawn R. Bartlett, Watertown $160,000
Village of Clayton: 1.4 acres, 114 S. Shore Drive, M. James Lutz, Utica, sold to Joseph W. Orobona and Barbara B. Orobona, Clayton $435,000
Town of Clayton: 1.31 acres, Greenizen Road, Donald J. Bechaz, Clayton, sold to Jeffrey Cohen, Fayetteville $5,000
Town of LeRay: 1.25 acres, County Route 32, Ferguson J. Meeks, Evans Mills, sold to Matthew W. Brown, Gouverneur $17,000
Town of LeRay and Village of Black River: Two parcels: 1) 0.31 acres, 258 Maple St. 2) 0.02 acres, South of Maple St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Garret P. Planty, Watertown $48,000
Town of Lyme: 1.13 acres, 30395 County Route 179, Matthew Cordova and Erin Cordova, Chaumont, sold to Roy Johnson and Sandra Johnson, Naugatuck, Conn. $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.46 acres, Dingman Point Road, Linda Laycock Hale, as trustee of the Eleanor Ruth Lincoln Trust, Pace, Fla., sold to Kenneth G. VanHatten and Tina M. VanHatten, Theresa $19,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 106 Girard Ave., Revitalized Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Michele L. Tornabene, Odenton, Md. $139,900
Village of Antwerp: 0.49 acres, 213 Main St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Thomas M. Norstrom, Theresa $10,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.17 acres, 37 N. Jefferson St., Jessica L. Young, Boonville, as referee for Karen L. Astafan, sold to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Mount Laurel, N.J. $77,716
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 13:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.19 acres, 213 Brown Shores Road, Beth Porter Kerley, Sackets Harbor, sold to Curtis W. Stephens III and Sarah K. Stephens, Concord, N.C. $0
Town of LeRay: 3.68 acres, 27740 Rogers Road, John G. Roberts, Watertown, sold to Matthew Edlund, Lolo, Mont. $245,000
Town of LeRay: Two parcels: 1) 0.78 acres, 26221 State Route 3, 2) 5.24 acres, North of State Route 3, Michael P. Burke, Felts Mills, sold to Christopher L. L’Italien and Debra J. L’Italien, Willingboro, N.J. $154,500
Town of Rutland: 74.6 acres, County Route 69, Edwin F. Rothfuss and Diane E. Rothfuss, Wesley Chapel, Fla., sold to Stephen J. Gracey, Calcium $70,000
Town of Rutland: 3.44 acres, County Route 49, Gary J. Smith, Watertown, sold to Jessica M. Steele, Adams $0
Town of Rutland: 24.42 acres, County Route 49, Gary J. Smith, Watertown, sold to Adam G. Smith, Watertown $0
Town of Clayton: 3.48 acres, 16529 County Route 5, H. Doreen Meeks, Clayton, sold to Wendy J. Augliano, Clayton and Penny J. Eppolito, Clayton $0
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 431 S. Massey St., Scott D. Carow and Gina N. Carow, El Paso, Texas, sold to Denise Campbell, Baldwinsville $123,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 14:
Towns of Cape Vincent and Lyme: 130.7 acres, Fox Creek Road and County Route 6, Kathy Claflin, Cape Vincent, sold to David N. Bourquin and Jeanie E. Bourquin, Chaumont $60,000
Town of Wilna: 2.9 acres, 38753 State Route 3, Gary C. Howard and Mildred J. Howard, Zephryhills, Fla., sold to Howard P. Lyndaker III, Natural Bridge $150,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.2 acres, 159 S. Esselstyne St., Wolfe View LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry Inc., Cape Vincent $0
Village of Carthage: 0.24 acres, 912 Alexandria St., Andrew D. Susice and Dorothy A. Susice, Carthage, sold to Kirk D. Ward, Carthage $0
Village of Philadelphia: 0.3 acres, 4 Sand St., Audrey A. Pitts, Philadelphia, sold to Anna L. Young, Philadelphia $0
Town of Clayton: 0.54 acres, 41119 Breezy Point Road, Christopher Robert Easter, Clayton, sold to Kelly L. Harrington, LaFargeville $123,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.42 acres, Mustard Road, United Realty & Development LLC, Evans Mills, sold to Gary D. Moss and Amanda Moss, Mexico $14,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acres, 614 Sherman St., U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Jayhoz LLC, Wellesley Island $44,900
Town of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 12.71 acres, 20743 Reasoner Road, Julie A. Dewitt, Philadelphia, sold to Schuyler J. Nail and Tama Nail, Watertown $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 15:
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 1310 Sherman St., Frances B. Sloan, Watertown, sold to Kathleen M. Young, Watertown $149,000
Village of Carthage: 0.33 acres, 737 Fulton St., Jessica L. Young, Boonville, as referee for Luis A. Gutierrez, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $145,284
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 624 Alexandria Ave., Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for Ronald F. Arruda, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $70,442
Town of Theresa: 6.48 acres, 41498 State Route 37, James F. Hulbert-Smith, Copenhagen, sold to Nicholas M. Ziparo, North Syracuse, and Samuel N. Ziparo III, Mattydale $3,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.46 acres, Mason Road, Evening Star Ranch LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Paul F. Aubertine and Kari M. Aubertine, Cape Vincent $10
Village of Black River: 0.45 acres, 141 N. Main St., Michael R. Skok, Milroy, Pa., sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa $176,673
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 629 Mundy St., Theodore S. Randall, Watertown, sold to Thomas Patrick Fitzgerald Keenan, Watertown $97,000
Town of Adams: 42.13 acres, 16096 County Route 76, Kevin L. Poncel, Adams Center, sold to Brittany Boyer and Sean Hanson, Lorraine $229,000
Town of Lyme: 2.06 acres, 28243 Rockledge Drive, Jeffrey Cohen, Fayetteville, sold to Berton Vacco and Rhonda Peters, Houston, Texas $45,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.13 acres, 258 Bellew Ave., 2) 0.21 acres, 258 Bellew Ave. Rear, Patti L. Hancock, Adams, as executor of the Pasquale Carbone estate, sold to Richard A. Sterling and Jenny E. Sterling, Sackets Harbor $134,930
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 527 Hamlin St., Ian Gilbert, Watertown, as referee for Randall L. McComb Jr., sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $206,414
Town of Clayton: 0.32 acres, 32506 Stephanie St., Bald Eagle Enterprises Inc., Clayton, sold to Depauville Hotel Inc., LaFargeville $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 16:
Town of Rodman: 4.3 acres, 21707 County Route 69, Aaron Wallack and Donna Wallack, Rodman, sold to Steven A. Maki and Christina E. Maki, Fountain, Colo. $277,500
Town of LeRay: 1.3 acres, 27139 Victory Lane, Brian A. Miller and Mary E. Miller, Asheboro, N.C., sold to Ian L. Paddock and Robin M. Spies, Hammond $93,000
Town of LeRay: 2.4 acres, 25829 State Route 3, David S. Card, Watertown, sold to Naquan J. Bryant and Abigail Bryant, Fort Drum $230,000
Village of Clayton: 0.22 acres, 610 Theresa St., Lu Ann Marshall, Wellesley Island, sold to Christopher Marshall, Clayton $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 902 Holcomb St., Aaron Edward Robertshaw and Ashley Kristine Robertshaw, Watertown, sold to Jessica L. Thomas and Geoffrey Thomas, Watertown $205,000
Town of Philadelphia: 110 acres, 31823 County Route 20, Benjamin Wagler and Aida M. Wagler, Hermon, and Daniel Wagler and Amanda M. Wagler, Russell, sold to Mahlon H. Shelter and Elizabeth R. Shelter, Madison $143,000
Town of Adams: 0.27 acres, 10467 N. Park St., Steven M. LaPlaca, Adams, sold to Bryan C. Perry and Michelle L. Perry, Watertown $157,000
Town of Theresa: 1.05 acres, 28430 Bartlett Drive, Joseph L. Bourgal and Deborah M. Bourgal, Theresa, sold to Timothy M. Reddick and Megan A. Reddick, Alexandria Bay $190,000
Town of Clayton: 519.86 acres, Sylvester Road, Irene S. Makris, Martinsville, N.J., sold to Christian P. Phinney and Nickie A. Phinney, Clayton $488,110
Town of Lyme: 0.19 acres, 24171 Hayes Bay Road S., Maureen E. Hubbard, Camillus, as executor of the Paul F. Collins estate, sold to Jessica V. Mohr, Memphis $38,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 3:
Town of West Turin: State Route 26, Randal J. Nellenback, sold to Daniel C. Nellenback $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 4:
Town of Greig: 7301 Brantingham Road, Michael Raymond, sold to Michael L. Kunkel Sr. $30,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 8133 Moose River Road, Joseph S. Grabin, sold to Brian Taube $132,000
Town of Watson: 6023 Hoch Road, Curtis Patrick Farney estate, sold to Lucinda A. Rombough $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 5:
Town of Croghan: 8263 Long Pond Road, Paul J. Martin estate, sold to James Yousey II $120,000
Village of Lowville: 7574 Park Ave., Brian F. Olmstead, sold to Adam J. Heins $178,500
Town of Watson: 6763 Pine Grove Road, Laury G. Kerr, sold to Erica Gardner $78,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 6:
Town of Lewis: 4458 Osceola Road, Robert Iseneker, sold to Christmas & Associates Inc. $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 7:
Village of Lowville: 5456 Trinity Ave., Merle G. Yancey, sold to H&S Property Professionals LLC $40,000
Village of Lowville: 7473 Campbell St., Kurt Allan Turck, sold to Jewel Kay Salerno $235,000
Village of Lowville: 5437 Stowe St., Frank D. Robbins, sold to Bradley J. Forbus $60,000
Village of Lowville: 5336 Waters Terrace, Timothy W. O’Connor, sold to Travis Foy $180,000
Town of New Bremen: Beech Hill Road, Brian R. Rice, sold to Corey T. Lyndaker $185,000
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Jordan Christman, sold to Lucille Jewett $10,000
Town of West Turin: State Route 26, Timothy G. Happich, sold to Mike A. Lieber $18,000
