Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 2:
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 207 W. Lynde St., Kavon Mason, Watertown, sold to The Promised House LLC, Wilmington, Del. $0
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 646 Emerson St., Robert J. Dalton, Wellesley Island, sold to Samuel Glick, Carthage $48,000
Town of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 20736 Hunt St., Andrew N. Capone, Watertown, as referee for the Doris Elaine Simmons estate, sold to Americu Credit Union, Rome $50,000
Town of Lyme: 3.3 acres, 26808 County Route 57, Hernaldo Barberena and Tracey Barberena, Three Mile Bay, sold to Cody A. Graham, Clarksville, Tenn. $235,000
Town of Clayton: 6.58 acres, 15548 County Route 5, David F. Roman Jr. and Dymphna M. Roman, APO, AE, sold to Joseph Clifford Zalewski and Rachel Frances Slagle Zalewski, Kapolei, Hawaii $352,000
City of Watertown: 0.5 acre, 105 Keyes Ave., Arthur L. Desormo, Watertown, sold to Cassidy Custis, Watertown $6,500
Town of Antwerp: 1.3 acres, 39063 U.S. Route 11, Joseph E. Desormeaux, as executor of the David E. Desormeaux estate, sold to Albert R. Desormeaux, Gouverneur $140,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.44 acres, 25950 State Route 26, Carol Parker, Port St. Lucie, Fla., sold to Bradley Hull, St. Robert, Mo. $98,500
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 274 Ten Eyck St., Orosman Delsol and Eileen L. Williams, Watertown, sold to Mark Howard and Abigail Howard, Columbus, Ga. $214,014
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 3:
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.16 acres, 145 S. James St., Patricia A. Hinckley, Hilton, sold to Judith E. Nowacki, Hilton and Jennifer P. Atseff, Rochester $0
Town of Lyme: 16.88 acres, Beach Road, Timothy S. Bressler, Coatesville, Pa., sold to Jason A. Gordner and Michele R. Gordner, Pine Grove, Pa. $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 155 Winslow St., Dillon House LLC, Watertown, sold to Sean William Pickford, Watertown $160,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 160 Ward St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Adam Beshures and Ernest Miller IV, Watertown $110,000
Town of Rutland: 0.6 acres, 30660 Burnup Road, Talon L. Lunsford, Black River, sold to Sherry A. Heaslip and Kevin T. Eddy, Watertown $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 145 N. Pleasant St., Chuijenny LLC, Watertown, sold to Kelvin Bennett Jr., Houston, Texas $215,000
Town of Theresa: 5.6 acres, McMahon Road, Indian River Lakes Conservancy Inc., Redwood, sold to John Donald Gimber and Barbara Wilson Gimber, Venice, Fla. $105,000
Village of Black River: 0.45 acres, 155 LeRay St., Ezra P. Workman and Rashawnda J. Workman, Black River, sold to Thomas W. Graham III and Amelia M. Graham, DuPont, Wash. $210,000
Town of Antwerp: 9.99 acres, County Route 26, John M. Howard and Tolanda Howard, Alexandria Bay, sold to Dennis R. Crowner Sr., Antwerp and Dennis R. Crowner Jr., Antwerp $5,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.53 acres, 25997 Allen Drive, Daniel Welch and Carissa Welch, Ravenna, Ohio, sold to Jeremy Irey, Dexter $220,000
Village of Carthage: 0.45 acres, 726 Alexandria St., William F. Dunn, Somersworth, N.H., sold to Ramon Hernandez, Carson City, Nev. $169,000
Town of Alexandria: 47414 Dingman Point Road, William J. Elder III and Susan V. Elder, Drexel Hill, Pa., sold to Leonard Wittmeyer and Diane Wittmeyer, Alexandria Bay $226,500
Village of Glen Park: 0.13 acres, 606 Church St., David Daniel Christopher, Dexter, sold to Adam Sean Alvarez and Danielle Alvarez, Evans Mills $138,100
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 4:
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 921 Salina St., David J. Cornelius, Pflugerville, Texas, sold to Eric Richards, Castle Rock, Colo. $125,000
Town of Henderson: 46.6 acres, State Route 3, Todd A. Montague, Phoenix, Ariz., as trustee of the Montague Family Trust, sold to Amanda Maurer Mrowka, as trustee of the Florence A.M. Maurer Revocable Trust-1992, Cape Vincent $31,750
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 252 Moulton St., Susan M. Scheffner, Folkston, Ga., sold to Mason & Associates Holdings LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Clayton: 0.68 acres, Lyellton Road, Karen E. Yackanicz, Beaver Meadows, Pa., sold to John J. Scanlon and Deborah A. Scanlon, Watertown $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 706 Knickerbocker Drive, KJG Properties of Watertown LLC, Watertown, sold to Eric James Logsdon, Black River $194,800
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 634 Leray St., Aimee L. Martini, Watertown, sold to CED Capital Investments LLC, Denver, Colo. $155,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.5 acres, 674 S. Market St., Patricia M. Wood, Clayton and Ronald J. Mason, Cape Vincent, as executors of the Verna M. Mason estate, sold to John Rodger Mercer and Mary Colleen Mercer, Three Mile Bay $101,000
Town of Brownville: 2.18 acres, County Route 59, Jon L. Stokes and Tina M. Stokes, Brownville, sold to JW Northeast Enterprises LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Champion: 5 acres, 32000 State Route 12, Cecelia B. Hebert, as trustee of the Hebert Family Trust, Copenhagen, sold to Richard R. LaJoie, Black River $259,000
Village of Evans Mills: 10 acres, Southeast of Cemetery Road, Lanphear Real Estate Inc., Evans Mills, sold to Elizabeth J. Phillips and Troy J. Phillips, Evans Mills $2,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.76 acres, Barnes Settlement Road, Nathan J. Gerber and Juanita M. Gerber, Black River, sold to Michael E. Shannon and Robin R. Shannon, Redwood $7,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 5:
Village of Carthage: 0.26 acres, 802 West End Ave., Rafferty Taylor, Clayton, as referee for Christopher R. McSpadden and Adrienne D. McSpadden, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $144,130
Town of Watertown: 0.59 acres, 20965 State Route 3, Splash Car Wash Watertown LLC, Milford, Conn., sold to GTY Auto Service LLC, New York $3,062,565
Town of Theresa: 0.42 acres, 32300 Burnham Cove Road, Neil Shute, Tully, Mark Shute, Jamesville and Scott Shute, LaFayette, sold to Shute Properties LLC, LaFayette $120,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 506 Jefferson St., Robert Amell and Adrianne Amell, Adams Center, sold to Gerardo Chavez, Watertown $35,000
Village of Antwerp: 4.16 acres, 36 Depot St.,Sandra Horning, Antwerp, sold to Pierre Tessier and Hannelore Hudson, Pavo, Ga. $50,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.68 acres, 146 Elm St., Floyd S. Gould III, Cape Vincent, as trustee of the June T. Walker Revocable Trust, sold to Zakria Hamidi, Watertown $335,000
Town of Alexandria: 43.2 acres, 44792 Bailey Settlement Road, William L. Maharan and Nancy M. Maharan, Redwood, sold to Jeffrey Maharan, Redwood $68,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 317 N. Michigan Ave., Jean M. Tabolt, Watertown, sold to Derrick J. Shoup, Watertown $169,900
Village of Ellisburg: 2 acres, State Route 193, Mark Eastman, Winooski, Vt., sold to Ellisburg DG LLC, Birmingham, Ala. $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 6:
Town of Pamelia: 0.69 acres, 25916 Liberty Ave., Kendra R. Black, Watertown, sold to John Desmith and Katherine Desmith, Clayton $266,001
Town of Clayton: 2.26 acres, 15680 Maple Island, William C. Brown, Bradenton, Fla., sold to John D. Rosinski and Frances H. Rosinski, Morristown, N.J. $988,600
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.21 acres, 114 Mill Creek Lane, Joseph R. Lanham, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to TGFA LLC, Sackets Harbor $215,000
City of Watertown: 0.42 acres, 465 Bugbee Drive, Justin L. Wood and Nakia R. Doldo Wood, Watertown, sold to Jennifer Dyrcz, Fort Polk, La. $245,000
Town of LeRay: 1 acre, 25216 Keyser Road, Sarah Corriveau, Dover, Tenn. and Daniel P. Corriveau, Overland Park, Kan., sold to Daniel Atkinson, Evans Mills $190,000
Town of Watertown: 2.5 acres, 24984 State Route 126, Justin L. Michael, St. Robert, Mo., sold to Hunter Schwander, Watertown $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 190 Flower Ave. E., David M. Gooden, Savannah, Ga., sold to NNYFlips LLC, Watertown $33,724
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 135 Monroe Ave., Donald L. LeBlanc Jr., San Antonio, Texas, sold to Jennifer E. Stoops, Watertown $150,000
Town of Brownville: 1.09 acres, 23650 Fetterly Road, Rodney J. Bushey and Linda S. Bushey, Dexter, sold to Micah J. McDonald and Abigail McDonald, Dexter $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 632 Factory St., City of Watertown, sold to Jeff Garland, Watertown $3,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 510 E. Main St., City of Watertown, sold to Jeffrey Graham, Watertown $100
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 414 Arsenal St., Clairon D. Lehman, Watertown, sold to Brent Jacob VanLuven, Watertown $89,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 603 Boyd St.,City of Watertown, sold to Brian Miller and Catherine Miller, Watertown $4,200
City of Watertown: 0.02 acre, VL-4 Rear Wyoming Ave., City of Watertown, sold to Brian Watson, Watertown $100
City of Watertown: 0.99 acres, 140 Hinds Ave., City of Watertown, sold to Aaron Netto, Watertown $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 506 Binsse St., City of Watertown, sold to Nelson Labarge, Watertown $2,600
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 731 Holcomb St., Jacob Lawrence, Watertown, sold to Carolina H. Rineheart, Fairmont, W.Va. $216,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.61 acres, 41789 Virgil Lane, Brooks J. Schneider, Rochester, sold to Alicia M. Rybak, Buffalo $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 22:
Town of Denmark: 3443 Halifax Road, Bernard Snyder, sold to Rita J. Carroll $0
Town of Denmark: 9367 State Route 12, Diane M. Wood, sold to Barbara J. Crane $21,000
Village of Lowville: 7539 Cascade Ave., David R. Mihalyi, sold to Joseph G. Tanis $49,500
Village of Lowville: 5267 Jefferson St., Dennis G. Bishop, sold to Jill E. Orlieb $1
Town of Montague: 1749 Olin Road, Jeffrey S. Weeks, sold to James Pudney $55,000
Town of New Bremen: 6806 Tillman Road, Robin A. Kampnich, sold to Lukas Farney $130,000
Town of Pinckney: 758 State Route 177, Heather I. Dorchester, sold to Penny L. Whitcher $30,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 23:
Town of Croghan: State Route 812, Jason A. Putman, sold to Mountain Swamp LLC $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 24:
Town of Turin: 4063 West Road, Adam Lucarini, sold to Charles Blumeling $165,000
Town of Watson: 6506 Erie Canal Road, Kimbrells Cabins LLC, sold to Ralph A. Kimbrell $40,600
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 25:
Town of Diana: 8127 Wood Road, Gary L. Williamson, sold to Stephen Clarke $0
Village of Lyons Falls: Franklin Street, James F. Cataldo, sold to Jaquelyn R. Skorupa $4,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 28:
Village of Lowville: State Route 12, Terrence J. Thisse, sold to Ross Farms Inc. $12,929
Town of Lyonsdale: 8035 Moose River Road, Gerald E. Mooney, sold to John D. Burdick $0
Town of Osceola: 2316 Kumrow Road, Dustin Caza, sold to Nicole Hossler $40,000
Village of Turin: 6317 E. Main St., Candace N. Fisher, administrator, sold to Bruce Beecher $25,000
Town of Turin: 4099 West Road, Mark McDonald, sold to Jeffrey D. Struble Jr. $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 16, 2022:
Town of Rossie: 47.4 acres, beginning on River Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of James P. Domagalski, Milton E. Marcellus, Redwood, sold to Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur $95,000
Town of Canton: 2.54 acres, 5893 County Route 27, Gebarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon, sold to Jared Ethington, Canton $140,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, Frank Prestege parcel on Rosie Point at Black Lake, Thomas Wellington Way, Stafford, Va.; Wendy Marie Way, Rush; and Robert J. Way, Webster, sold to Kevin Lake, Adams $1,000
Town of Hammond: 0.82 acres, beginning in northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Pamela Poland, Kevin J. Lake and Jeanne A. Lake, Adams, sold to Roger Poland and Pamela Poland, Holland Patent $12,500
Town of Lisbon: 2.14 acres, 6579 County Route 10, Linda L. MacQueen, Lisbon, sold to Randi Legault and Carson Smith, Canton $55,000
Town of Parishville: 1.96 acres, 400 Route 72, Jennifer L. Ferguson, East Syracuse, sold to David Hannon and Rebecca Hannon, Winthrop $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 17, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 1.25 acres, 658 West Stockhom Southville Road, Eugene Bronson, Glendale, Ariz., sold to Anthony V. Augostino and Nancy L. Augostino, Winooski, Vt. $69,000
Town of Potsdam: 12.8 acres, beginning on Dailey Ridge Road, at intersection of Lyme Hollow Road, Nathan A. Shermon, Richville, sold to Shavanah Planty, Potsdam $13,500
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 13 Port Kent Road, Cory Sweet, Carleton, Mich., administrator of estate of Nancy A. Sweet, sold to Lew Lottie, Winthrop $28,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 109 Hamilton Street, Matthew P. Rafferty, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas P. Davis and Heather M. Davis, Battle Ground, Ind. $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 18, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 147 Jefferson Avenue, Ronald Rabideau and Jennifer Rabideau, Mount Pleasant, S.C., sold to Jason M. Morgan, Norwood $90,500
Town of Morristown: 0.5 acres, 3248 County Route 6, Keith T. Steger, Reinholds, Pa.; Kim M. Coffman, Casselberry, Fla.; and Randy J. Steger, Galloway, N.J., sold to Kim M. Coffman, Casselberry, Fla. $25,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 8 Woods Drive, Gregory Furnia and Mary Jo Furnia, Canton, sold to David Spadaccini and Natalia Che, Canton $200,000
Town of Rossie: 0.25 acres, beginning in southerly margin of Johnstown Road on line between lands conveyed to Walter Storie and Robert N. Conger, Peter J. Antunovich Jr. and Judy A. Antunovich, Marlboro, sold to Rebecca Gilson and Joel Patterson, Cambell Hall $18,000
Town of Hopkinton: 31.35 acres, 1185 Santamond Road, Deborah J. Pate, individually and as surviving spouse of Scott W. Pate, Potsdam, sold to John Wagner and Nancy Wagner, Slatington, Pa. $315,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 555 Route 11B, Mary Jane McDonald, Potsdam, sold to Kiernian M. Heagle and Chelsey A. Heagle, Ogdensburg $155,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 22, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 5759 Route 58, Christopher H. Muka, Newfield, sold to Ricardo A. Price, Tobyhanna, Pa. $60,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, beginning on highway leading from Turnpike in Village of Edwards towards Trout Lake at intersection with First Street, Kevin M. Jackson, Cape Vincent, executrix of last will and testament of Mary F. Thornton, sold to Jeffrey P. Gladle Jr., Edwards $35,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.65 acres, 9581 Route 11, Michael A. Bronson and Whitney L. Bronson, Winthrop, sold to Haleigh G. Agans and Sierra R. Seguin, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Canton: 1.36 acres, 545 and 559 Morley Potsdam Road, Zachariah A. Knight, Millikin, Colo., administrator of estate of the late Gene P. Knight, sold to Linda L. Fay, Canton $105,000
Town of Lisbon: 47.88 acres, beginning on Kelly Road in southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert Chapin, Steven L. Fobare and Gayle M. Fobare, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Charles D. Irvine and Kelly L. Irvine, Ogdensburg $17,000
Town of Stockholm: 50 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lands deeded to Elisha Lincoln; and 40 acres, beginning on north line of lot 47, Michael D’Ambrisi and Deborah Rosenthal, Rainbow Lake, sold to Roger M. Bailey, Potsdam $112,000
Town of Louisville: 3.98 acres, 116 County Route 41, Larry Legault, Massena, sold to Nicholas D. Premo, Massena $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 23, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 16 Mechanic Street, Carter J. Weller, Potsdam; and Joseph A. Bregg Jr., Madrid, sold to Brandon Deshane and Kaylie Deshane, Norwood $14,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.83 acres, 1306 River Road, Michael L. Charleston and Amy L. Charleston, Potsdam, sold to Ashley Casselman, Norfolk $87,000
Town of Pitcairn: 8 acres, 302 County Route 23, Paul S. Minore Sr., Gilford, Conn., sold to Neil A. Seils, Adams $125,000
Town of Waddington: 1.031 acres, 273 Randall Road, Gregory C. Kalicin and Deborah Kalicin, individually and as trustees of the Kalicin Revocable Family Trust, Epping, N.H., sold to James N. Westman and Betsy L. Westman, Theresa $185,000
Town of Massena: 0.13 acres, 10 Monroe Parkway, Lorraine Fregoe, Winthrop, sold to Shelbi L. Stark and Jacob K. Matthie, Massena $69,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.06 acres, 1266 Pray Road, Stella Ladouceur Nelson, Lisbon, sold to Christine Dupra, North Syracuse $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 43 Andrews Street, Kellen Bassette, Mexico, sold to Josephine L. Herne, Hogansburg $20,000
Town of Waddington: 0.272 acres, 27 Main Street, Amy E. Bissell, Copenhagen, sold to Emma Martin and Melinda Martin, Waddington $20,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.8 acres, Route 56, Daniel L. McGregor, Potsdam, sold to Brian Foster, Norwood $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 24, 2022:
Town of Canton: 10.01 acres, 393 Old Route 11, Austin J. Osoway, Canton, sold to April C. Haynes and Robert J. Haynes, Liverpool $146,000
Town of Parishville: 0.187 acres, 46 Clark Street, Melinda Carbone and Joseph Carbone, Massena, executors of the estate of the late Marilyn K. Clark, sold to Codie McConnell, Norwood $120,000
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 2.56 acres, beginning on Stiles Road on northeasterly extension of bounds of parcel deeded to Albert B. Mason; and Parcel 2: 47.5 acres, beginning at parcel conveyed to Nancy Gage on state road at intersection by the cross road, Erwin J. Smith, executor of estate of the late Shirley A. Smith, Webster, sold to David M. Smith and Lori Smith, Canton $115,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Norwood Road from intersection with farm line formerly known as the Arquit Chambers Line, Michael Tulloch and Gail G. Tulloch, Canton, sold to Valerie Visser Studios LLC, Potsdam $146,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, 251 Baker Road, Jason A. Rayburn and Ashley M. Rayburn, Lisbon, sold to Alicia M. Vallance, Lisbon $73,000
Town of Massena: 2.99 acres, 57 Old River Road, Stacey L. Tyo, trustee of Mark P. Tyo Credit Shelter Trust, Massena; and David F. Osier, Massena, sold to David F. Osier, Massena $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.13 acres, 711 Montgomery Street, Jillianne M. power, Ogdensburg, Lyndsey Woodside, Ogdensburg $74,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.44 acres, 818 River Road, Mark Bellardini, Norwood, executor of estate of the late Kevin Patterson, sold to Dayna Munson and Coby Munson, Norwood $150,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.