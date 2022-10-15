Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 29, 2022:
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 112 Ambrose Street, Jacob Herskind, Sackets Harbor, sold to Mosaic Development LLC, Buffalo $210,000
Town of Adams: 0.344 acres, 57 Grove Street, Gregory W. Golding and Melanie S. Golding, Sandy Creek, sold to Dwight E. Austin and Laurie J. Austin, Adams $142,000
Town of Orleans: 7.52 acres, beginning at south corner of parcel conveyed to BFWP LLC, Andrew A. Greene and Stephanie Weiss-Greene, Clayton, sold to Jeffery Pennington and Melissa Pennington, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. $50,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.15 acres, 2216 Humphrey Lane, Hoiuse Rescue Inc. of Monroe County, Spencerport, sold to James Burkhardt and Donna Burkhardt, Honeoye $160,000
City of Watertown: 2.61 acres, 1015 Water Street, H2O Street LLC, Troy, sold to Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur; and Robert L. Porter, Gouverneur $225,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 314 Howk Street, Jennifer Groff and Lowell M. Groff, Copenhagen, sold to Arturo Elias and Pamela I. Elias, Grovetown, Ga. $181,500
Town of Clayton: 1 acre, 41602 Indolence Island, Watch Island Lodge LLC, Clayton, sold to RKMT Watch Island LLC, Endicott $1,950,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 509 Plum Avenue, Paul A. Snider, Sackets Harbor, executor of estate of the late Gene R. Snider, sold to George H. Walters Jr., Glen Park $45,000
Town of LeRay: 13.34 acres, beginning on Pink Schoolhouse Road with east line of lands conveyed to Kathryn M. French, Nicole M. Clark, Evans Mills, sold to Eugene E. French and Diane M. French, Theresa $18,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 11833 Ramsey Shores Road, Michael G. Reynolds, Nicole M. Reynolds and Christopher M. Reynolds, Peachtree City, Ga., sold to Nicole M. Reynolds and Christopher M. Reynolds, Peachtree City, Ga. $1
Town of Philadelphia: 0.05 acres, 3 Aldrich Street, Carol J. Weaver, Philadelphia, sold to Kimberly A. Dyson, Theresa $206,000
City of Watertown: 0.4 acres, 1717 State Street, Linda S. Peters, Homosassa, Fla., executor of estate of the late Louis F. Peters; and Kenneth D. Blankenbush, Watertown, sold to Matteson Property Management LLC, Watertown $216,000
Town of Clayton: 0.6 acres, 9309 Shady Shores Road, RCAN LLC, Watertown, sold to David J. Flint and Constance Flint, Adams Center $475,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.7 acres, Lot 2 of Wilson Point Subdivision, Otis L. Darby, Joanne M. Darby and Katherine M. Darby, Three Mile Bay, sold to James Costello and Jacqualine Costello, Alexandria Bay $240,000
Town of Brownville: 0.067 acres, 200, 204 Canal Street, 107, 109 Water Street, Sandra Kay Russ, Watertown, executor of last will and testament of the late William H. Ruttan, sold to Michael J. Shanahan, Watertown $12,000
Town of Alexandria: 7.79 acres, Route 12, Richard Jordan and Gloria S. Jordan, Lyons, sold to Briwn Salisbury and Debra Salisbury, Redwood $7,790
Town of Alexandria: 1.85 acres, Route 12, part of lot 6, Great Lot 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, Richard Jordan and Gloria S. Jordan, Lyons, sold to Richard Andre and Pamela Andre, Redwood $1,850
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 30, 2022:
Town of Adams: Parcel, 14 Main Street, WBF Properties XVII LLC, Syracuse, sold to Davit Ghazaryan, Vazgen Ghazaryan, Marat Galstyan and Georgi Galstyan, Pulaski $125,000
Town of Henderson: 0.69 acres, 14439 Hovey Tract Road, David A. Lambrych, Kevin R. Lambrych and Carol A. Ilacqua, trustees of Ronald J. Lambrych and Mary A. Ilacqua Irrevocable Trust, Cicero, sold to Myron M. Rinasz, Port Lavaca, Texas $110,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 332080 Wilton Road, Bryan E. Mehring, Carthage, sold to Jose A. Rios, Erie, Pa. $370,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.21 acres, beginning at south corner of parcel conveyed to Joleta Gruzesky from southwest boundary of Route 26, Danny H. Sourwine and Richard L. Sourwine, Redwood, sold to Joleta Gruzesky, Alexandria Bay $1,000
Town of Champion: 0.32 acres, 10 Liberty Street, Netmat Capital LLC, Watertown, sold to Fischer Investment Group Legacy LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $149,000
Town of Orleans: 0.23 acres, 19768 Crestview Drive, Denise S. Klein, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Stanley S. Klein, Kennett Square, Pa., sold to Bubba Holdings LLC, Skaneateles $379,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 315 North Hamilton Street, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Carolyn Williams, Lucky Elephant Properties, Monticello $57,000
Town of Pamelia: 14 acres, White Road, White Road Development LLC, Watertown, sold to Shane A. Leween and Marianna M. Leween, Watertown $30,800
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 126 South Washington Street, Ralph C. Taylor, Mount Holly Springs, Pa., executor of estate of the late Hedwig Taylor, sold to Traviani Construction LLC, Carthage $60,000
Town of Adams: 0.208 acres, 13155-159 Route 11, Wilson F. Rusho and Daryl D. Rusho, Adams, sold to Ryan M. Heise and Crystal L. Heise, Adams Center $95,000
Town of Wilna: 10.78 acres, 40320 County Route 40, FTS Holdings LLC, Black River, sold to Kathleen F. Homan and Benjamin R. Homan, Carthage $167,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.6 acres, 29225 Wilson Point Circle, Linda R. Hazelgrove, individually and as surviving spouse of Ronald Lee Hazelgrove, Cape Vincent, sold to Jefferson F. Huff and Eileen B. Huff, Honeoye $275,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 175 Bartlett Point Road, Kathleen M. Hulburt, Naples, Fla., sold to Leslie G. Wardell and Mariene Wardell, North Tonawanda $375,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 29, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 3.78 acres, 255 Pickle Street, Christopher W. Tracy, Potsdam, sold to Lisa Oldham, Haskell, N.J. $300,000
Town of Colton: 0.77 acres, beginning on French Road at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Ryan O. Sharlow and Whitney L. Sharlow, Hugh L. Newton and Sally Newton, Potsdam, sold to Ryan O. Sharlow and Whitney L. Sharlow, Colton $5,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 350 Columbian Road, Joyce M. Duprey, Winburne, Pa., sold to Polly G. Redd, Denver, N.C. $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 18 State Street, John H. Ward and Kathryn Ward, Potsdam, sold to Jeremiah Hardin, Potsdam $102,000
City of Ogdensburg and Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 700 Cedar Street, 624 Cedar Street, 325 Cedar Street, 1101 Albany Avenue and Albany Avenue, lot 2, Jareg Real Estate Company LLC; and John A. Gardner and Rose E. Gardner, individually, Ogdensburg, sold to Woodford Farms Realty LLC, Ogdensburg $250,000
Town of Hermon: 0.47 acres, beginning on Church Street and Maple Street, Community Bank NA, Syracuse, sold to Vision Partners North Country LLC, Hermon $100,000
Towns of Stockholm and Potsdam: Parcel 1: 25.09 acres, southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Guy Conger and Grace Viola Conger, Town of Stockholm; Parcel 2: 10.93 acres, southwest corner of lot previous, Town of Potsdam; and Parcel 3: 61 acres, beginning in east bounds of Town of Potsdam at southeast corner of land now or formerly of Sumner Jarvis, Town of Potsdam $100,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.03 acres, 41 Hillcrest Drive, Christine Lovass-Nagy and Wilford William Beck III, Potsdam, sold to Charlotte E. Ohl, Bristol, United Kingdom $175,000
Town of Canton: 0.34 acres, 38 Wells Street, Mary Elizabeth Darrow, Canton, sold to Dianne M. Pinckney, Coconut Creek, Fla. $191,000
Town of Brasher: 5 acres, 769 West Mahoney Road, Denis J. Vanier and Karen M. Vanier, Malone, sold to Marlee Marie Burnett and Elyse Marie Farnsworth, Brasher Falls $212,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2022:
Town of Brasher: 2 acres, beginning on Cotter Road from intersection with County Route 55, Vincenzo Cella and Gerardina Cella, Ontario, Canada, sold to Michael R. Derouchie and Virginia M. Derouchie, Brasher Falls $17,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 54 Linden Street, Brian K. Norton and Judy E. Norton, Massena, sold to Kevin J. Clark and Tammy A. Clark, Wimauma, Fla. $170,000
Town of Waddington: 67.64 acres, 220 County Route 33, Jean F. Grayson, Madrid, sold to Robert Blanes and Donna Blanes, Edwards $250,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 14 and 75 Robinson Street and Malby Avenue, Scott A. Rogers and Deidre Rogers, Massena, sold to Emily Russell and Conor Russell, Dickinson $70,000
Town of Massena: 36.52 acres, 251 Bayley Road, Leonard Laneuville, Massena; sold to Andrew W. Rorick, Massena; Samantha Hayden, Massena; and Hannah Hayden, Massena $170,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of Meyers Road at intersection with northerly bounds of land now or formerly of State of New York, Wallie L. Lee and Sadie U. Lee, Brasher Falls, sold to Emily L. Tan, Euclid, Ohio; Maya V. Witt, Aldie, Va.; Theodore D. Witt, Euclid, Ohio; and Dr. Maria C. Witt-Kelly, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio $5,000
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 280-290 Route 11B, Ronald R. Page, Potsdam, sold to Brandon Bertrand, Norfolk $150,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.11 acres, 1086 River Road, Joyce E. McNamara, Holland; by John V. McNamara, her attorney-in-fact, sold to William J. Garey and Elaine C. Garey, Baxter Springs, Kan. $370,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.5 acres, bound on north and west by road and east by Leonard, Lory Richard, Gouverneur, sold to The Brotherhood of Mizfitz, Norfolk $1,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 89 Pickle Street, Mallory L. Sprague, Potsdam; and Abraham D. Baxter, Potsdam, sold to Mallory L. Sprague, Potsdam $16,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 2, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.34 acres, beginning in southeast bounds of East Orvis Street at east corner of land of New York State, Michael Paul Hayden, Massena, sold to Dallas C. Delormier, Ontario, Canada; and Aaron V. Adams, Hogansburg $150,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.11 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Lafayette Street with easterly boundary of Mechanic Street, No Leaf Clover LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher Chiodo, Billerica, Mass. $40,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 6941 Route 56, Lyla Chase, Potsdam, sold to Arthur P. Webb and Jamie R. Webb, Canton $16,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 100 East Orvis Street, Vincent W. Regan and Claire S. Regan, Massena, sold to William Labrosse, Massena $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 3, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 65 Bishop Avenue, Wai Phyoe Kyaw, St. Johns, Fla., sold to Sydney Jordan Belge and Rita Curran, Massena $85,000
Town of Russell: 29.78 acres, Fordham Hill Road, Terrance R. Thomson, DeKalb Junction, sold to Alan Rhys Womack and Valantine Sharon Womack, Spruce Pine, N.C. $70,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of Main Street from Potsdam sandstone corner, Arlene R. Gotham, Potsdam, sold to Stone Valley Studios LLC, Colton $3,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 54, 56 Spring Street, David Sogoian and Marisa G. Sogoian, Waddington, sold to Donald S. Read, Norco, Calif. $65,000
Town of Norfolk: 3 acres, 82 Stark Road, Martha D. Orologio, Potsdam; and Beverly D. Burlburt, Chenango Forks, sold to John E. Hall and Lyndsi J. Comins, Massena $115,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 19 Farmer Street, Daniel Nonna, Corning, sold to Margaret Backus and Thomas Gokey, Canton $194,000
Town of Massena: 0.15 acres, 165 East Hatfield Street, Shawna M. Cash, individually and as surviving spouse of Joseph L. Cash, Massena, sold to Anthony Oldziejewski, Clearwater, Fla. $45,000
Town of DeKalb: 5.05 acres, County Route 17, Juan C. Velez, Fairfield, Conn., sold to Henry Wason III, Canton $12,000
Town of Massena: 0.143 acres, 32 Bishop Avenue, James W. Kearns and Beth A. Kearns, Massena, sold to Judith Lynn Fitzgerald, Oswego $75,000
Town of Louisville: Two parcels, 250 Route 37B, Christopher D. Flynn and Laura R. Flynn, Massena, sold to Javier A. Hance Marin, Massena $329,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5 acres, beginning on northwest boundary of County Route 4 at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Daniel M. Merrill and Anita M. Merrill, Brooke L. Wannemacher, Hermon, sold to Daniel Merrill and Anita Merrill, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Waddington: 13.51 acres, 3185 Route 345, Brandie Brooke Lodge LLC, Madrid, sold to Olivia Martin, Waddington $293,000
Town of Hammond: Two parcels, 28 Cedar Lane, Joan M. Hopkins, Cooperstown, sold to Jeffrey W. Milsom and Susan E. Stone, New York City $337,500
Town of Parishville: 0.31 acres, beginning on Sterling Pond Road from intersection with Goldsmith Drive, Charles T. Rattan and Penelope A. Rattan, Parishville, sold to Timothy Ramsdell and Rebecca Ramsdell, Colton $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 4, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 338 Bagdad Road, Dale C. Grigorenko and Mariah K. Grigorenko, Potsdam, sold to Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, Conn. $205,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 338 Bagdad Road, Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, Conn., sold to Richard J. Peacock, Massena $205,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 32, 34 Youngs Road, John D. Thompson, Star Lake, sold to Edward A. Eaton and Barbara J. Eaton, Williamson; and Zachary J. Willison and Renee Willison, Webster $200,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.72 acres, 25 Wald Street, Toni R. James, Columbia, S.C., sold to Dustin Axarlis, Fort Walton Beach, Fla. $140,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Vista and Bellevue Streets, Bonnie Burns, Gouverneur; and Vickie Law, Gouverneur, sold to Donna Wells, Gouverneur $4,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 4894 Route 58, Shawn Storie, Gouverneur, sold to Bradley V. Roberts and Jennifer A. Roberts, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 58 Brighton Street, David F. St. Germain and Janet M. St. Germain, Massena, sold to Joanne M. Macdonald and Sherri L. Rivers, Massena $90,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 133 Beach Street, Jennifer C. Monroe, Massena, sold to Brandon J. Shook, Bombay $50,000
Town of Massena: 2.5 acres, 1010 North Raquette River Road, Sherri L. Rivers and Joanne Macdonald, Massena, sold to Deena Monroe and Jennifer C. Monroe, Massena $150,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.85 acres, 110 Clarkson Avenue, Megan Haught and John Herrick, Potsdam, sold to Qingran Li, Potsdam $210,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 5, 2022:
Town of Pitcairn: 38.55 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of lot 178 of Brodie Tract, Joseph A. Francese, Newark, sold to Judy Lynn Smith, Ocala, Fla. $50,000
Town of Canton: Two parcels, 107 Canton Street, Richard W. Nichols and Alexis A. Nichols, Gouverneur, sold to Richard J. Forbes, Lisbon $120,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, lot 103 on “Green Terrace Estates Phase 2,” Terry Merkley, Oakland, N.J., sold to Edward Rider, Waddington $20,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 871 River Road, Jacqueline M. Caswell and Taylor D. Caswell, Potsdam, sold to Alson T. Caswell Jr., Norwood $135,000
Town of Stockholm: 2 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 11C and Phelix Road, Jeffrey Scott Clark, Apache Junction, Ariz., sold to Brandy L. Dumas Kentner, Lisbon $27,000
Town of Brasher: 0.385 acres, beginning on Water Street on east side of river at Brasher Falls, Beverly Moody, Brasher Falls, sold to Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls $75,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 34 Fenton Street, Trustees of Village of Waddington sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $102,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 9 Prospect Avenue, Timmie R. Lacourse and Danielle N. Lacourse, Massena, sold to Alexandra E. Mclean, Massena $118,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, Haggart Road, Gerald Peck, Ogdensburg, sold to Zachary M. Moore and Courtney M. Loffler, Ogdensburg $1,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 4.7 acres, 5648 County Route 6, David A. Fishel, voluntary administrator for estate of the late Paul M. Fishel, Ogdensburg; and David A. Fishel, executor of estate of the late Dorothy E. Fishel, Ogdensburg, sold to David A. Fishel and Susan M. Fishel, Hammond $90,000
