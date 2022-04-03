Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 21:
Town of Pamelia: 1.3 acres, 25223 State Route 3, Garrett Ventures LLC, Clayton, sold to Francis Garrett Corp., Watertown $250,000
Town of Pamelia: 14.58 acres, 24139/24143 County Route 32, Joseph A. Weeks, Calcium, sold to Sharon A. Gilleo, Calcium $38,500
Town of Wilna: 1 acre, 44097 Lime St., James B. Helmer, Carthage, sold to David Babcock, Natural Bridge $5,000
Town of Adams: 0.26 acres, 17485 Becky Lane, Julia Cruz, Lakeland, Fla., sold to Jack N. Fults II, Evans Mills $238,000
Town of LeRay: 5.6 acres, 30100 State Route 37, Paul J. Kilgore and Laura A. Kilgore, Evans Mills, sold to Joshua Lewis and Keila Lewis, Pulaski $238,000
Town of Theresa: Three parcels totaling 0.66 acres, 44983 Harris Road, Eric John Klein and Patricia Ann Lewis, as executors of the Karl A. Klein Sr., Warners, sold to Karen Bonner and Paul Bonner, Syracuse $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 220 Wyoming Ave., Alec C. Pawloski and Kennedi B. Pawloski, Watertown, sold to Kimberly A. Noragong, Adams $195,000
Towns of Adams and Ellisburg: Five parcels: 1) Adams: 30.6 acres, South of County Route 84; Ellisburg: 2) 2.6 acres, Ikeys Crossing Road; 3) 80.9 acres, Ikeys Crossing Road; 4) 35.2 acres, U.S. Route 81; 5) 77 acres, U.S. Route 81; Debbie L. Gillette, Richland, sold to Darren P. Ambrose and Gwendolyn M. Ambrose, Adams Center $120,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 0.89 acres, 7415 Fire Road 45, Rose Lee Lewandowski, Rochester, sold to Christopher N. Place and Carolyn M. Place, Pittsford $100,000
Town of Adams: 0.24 acres, 13284 U.S. Route 11, Moreau R. Wheeler and Pamela Wheeler, Adams, sold to Richmond Properties of Northern New York LLC, Adams Center $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 22:
Town of Alexandria: 2.9 acres, 48005 Ridge Ave., John Bober and Lesley Snelling, New Canaan, Conn., sold to Westminster Park Steam Navigation LLC, New Canaan, Conn. $0
Town of Hounsfield: 0.07 acre, 16586 South Drive, Laura C. Robinson, Leesburg, Fla., sold to Deborah Micija, Conway, Pa. $93,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 121 S. Orchard St., Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to Charles Louis Chatmon, Adelanto, Calif $17,500
Town of Theresa: 31.3 acres, Burns Road, RYKY Hunting LLC, Redwood, sold to Nathan Serafine, Rochester $11,000
Town of Orleans: 0.37 acres, 20552 Pine Ave., David West, LaFargeville, sold to Kelly A. Maloy and Mary K. Roberts, Carefree, Ariz. $120,000
Town of Antwerp: Two parcels: 1) 33 acres, 43240 Hickory Hollow; 2) 52 acres, New Connecticut Road, Charles R. Willis III, Theresa, sold to David E. Ferris and Donna M. Ferris, Gatesville, Texas $326,050
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 114 N. Pleasant St., Michael Ablan, Wellesley Island, sold to Chelsi Noralez, Killeen, Texas $188,000
Towns of Orleans and Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) Orleans: 48.5 acres, 40498 State Route 180; 2) Alexandria: 30.1 acres, West of County Route 13, Morrow Farm LLC, LaFargeville, sold to Ronald Cooper and Arthur Mack, Clayton $94,000
Town of Watertown: 5.28 acres, 20749 Weaver Road, Jeffrey S. Lieberman Sr., Watertown, sold to Paul E. Carpenter II and Sarah Carpenter, Watertown $229,000
City of Watertown: 0.43 acres, 235 Ten Eyck St., Eugene P. Hayes and Gillian B. Hayes, Watertown, sold to Randy Phillips and Jennifer Phillips, Watertown $325,000
Town of LeRay: 0.82 acres, 25971 County Route 342, Richard A. Crook and Audrey A. Crook, Baldwinsville, as trustees of the Richard and Audrey Crook Revocable Trust, sold to Robert W. Briscoe and Jennifer F. Briscoe, Mexico $140,000
Town of Brownville: 74.82 acres, 16451 County Route 59, Rustic Golf & Country Club Inc., Watertown, sold to Rustic Estates LLC, Dexter $369,000
Town of Lyme: 5.2 acres, Lot 3, Lance Shore Road, Jennifer J. Lance, Three Mile Bay and Laurie L. Bishop, Oswego, as executors of the Donald J. Lance estate, sold to Zu Hui Pan and Wen J. Chen, Watertown $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 23:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.66 acres, 22813 County Route 61, Duane C. Hazelton and Cynthia L. Hazelton, Clayton, sold to Laura J. Farrell, Watertown $0
Town of Ellisburg: 13.1 acres, County Route 91, Bryant B. Gerber, Natural Bridge, as referee for Bryan S. Gerber, sold to Richard Huntsman, Ellisburg $17,000
Town of Lyme: 5.93 acres, 29015 County Route 179, James M. Sherman, Clayton and Carl R. Sherman Jr., Santa Fe, N.M., as executors of the Daniel F. Sherman estate, sold to Vasilios G. Kleftis and Sandra Kleftis, Chaumont $105,000
Town of Henderson: 0.1 acre, County Route 123, Janicca L. Clark-Virga, Watertown, sold to A.B. Rice Cottage LLC, Oakdale, Minn. $0
Town of Henderson: 0.02 acre, North of County Route 123, Theodore Rice, Oakdale, Minn.; Stephen Rice, St. Paul, Minn. and Penelope Nolte, Montpelier, Vt., sold to Janicca L. Clark-Virga, Watertown $0
Village of Dexter: 0.13 acres, 305 Canal St., Sandra M. Plummer, Dexter, sold to Melissa Royo and Robert Parody, Rochester $210,00
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels totaling 0.34 acres, 9094 Renshaw Bay Road, Christopher A. Keevil and Lori A. Keevil, Tully, sold to Gerry L. Brown and Kimberly E. Laidlaw, Baldwinsville $285,000
Village of Carthage: 1) 0.25 acres, 445-447 S. Mechanic St., 2) 0.36 acres, 449 S. Mechanic St., Mary M. Boyland, Arcanum, Ohio; Tamar J. Astafan, Carthage; Thomas Astafan, West Monroe and Anne M. Astafan, Carthage, sold to Megan E. Washburn, Adams $54,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 1106 Harrison St., Daniel R. Braner, Herndon, Va., sold to Antonio Latorre, Lawton, Okla. $178,395
Town of Clayton: 0.88 acres, 37111 Deferno Road, Daniel J. Murray, Clayton, sold to Anna Baker and Josiah Baker, Clayton $187,000
Village of Glen Park: Two parcels: 1) 0.25 acres, 524 Church St.; 2) 0.25 acres, Pine Street, Tina L. Quesenberry, LaFargeville, sold to Edward C. Lanning II, Watertown $215,300
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 24:
Town of Pamelia: 0.66 acres, 22223 County Route 32, Wayne A. Sech and Shannon M. Strough, Watertown, sold to Bruce C. Strough and Lynn M. Strough, Watertown $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 210 Monroe Ave., NNYFlips LLC, Watertown, sold to Lorraine Cook, Evans Mills $167,500
Town of Wilna: Two parcels: 1) 3.4 acres, 40089 Rogers Crossing Road; 2) 14.5 acres, County Route 42, Stephen J. Garrett, Carthage, sold to Jared Tyler, Carthage $311,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.56 acres, 5 McAllister Ave., David A. Booth and Juanita L. Booth, Antwerp, sold to Christian Daigle, Fort Drum $148,600
Town of Antwerp: 2.6 acres, County Route 28, Richard A. Goff II, Antwerp, sold to Luke S. Martin and Dorcas K. Martin, Antwerp $25,000
Town of Lorraine: 8.93 acres, Waterville Road, Ronald Moore and Amy M. Moore, Naples, Fla., sold to Robert G. Cornell and Johnna M. Cornell, Adams $0
Town of LeRay: Two parcels totaling 0.6 acres, 26638 LaFave Road, NNYFlips LLC, Watertown, sold to Evan Hutchison, Fort Drum $116,300
Town of Wilna: 1.01 acres, 43800 State Route 3, Peter L. Marrocco and Shelley A. Crawford, Carthage, sold to Augustus Rasmussen and Lacy Rasmussen, Idaho Falls, Idaho $183,100
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 711 Morrison St., Charles H. Desormeau, Watertown, sold to Jessie Phillips, Watertown $1,000
Town of Lyme: 0.21 acres, 28529 Hewitt Road, Linda Machovec, West Monroe, sold to Walter Bernecker, North Port, Fla. $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 208 S. Pleasant St., Genuine Homes LLC, Watertown, sold to Kevin Maae, Fort Drum $188,000
Village of Brownville: 0.63 acre, 106 Brown Road, Victoria J. Thompson, Brownville, as executor of the Jill M. Wojtarowicz estate, sold to Joseph D. Murtha, Watertown $219,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 25:
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 182 Thompson Blvd., Katrina D. Stinson, Yorba Linda, Calif., sold to Nathaniel Wiemer and Jillian Wray-Wiemer, Richmond, Va. $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 111 S. Pearl Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Adam R. Brown, Watertown $92,500
Town of Watertown: 0.53 acres, 17261 U.S. Route 11, Michael C. Veglucci and Amy Veglucci, Fayetteville, N.C., sold to Joseph P. Miner and Heather Miner, Watertown $201,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.44 acres, 215 Elm St., Barbara Dudek, Cape Vincent, sold to Rodney Reilly and Sheila Reilly, Somerset, N.J. $149,100
Town of LeRay: 1 acre, 28029 County Route 32, Torrian M. Peterson and Chante D. Peterson, Temple, Texas, sold to James Henry and Rebecca Henry, Evans Mills $320,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 357 Flower Ave. E., Terry E. Zimmer, Theresa, sold to Melissa Mae Gosier, Watertown $43,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 116 Girard Ave., Kyle Bellinger, Watertown, sold to NNYFlips LLC, Watertown $95,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.8 acres, 23013 U.S. Route 11, Ricky Joshua Best and Kristin L. Best, Dexter, sold to Tara Lynn Kingsland, Watertown $239,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 344 N. California Ave., NNYFlips LLC, Watertown, sold to Tony Frezzo Jr., Evans Mills $30,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.58 acres, Military Road, Jeffrey H. Derouin, Sackets Harbor, sold to Sonya Esposito and Mark Esposito, Watertown $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 451 W. Ten Eyck St., Cody J. Horbacz, Watertown, sold to Cody T. Shane and Stephanie M. Shane, Carthage $153,500
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 137 N. Orchard St., Joie S. Scholl, Watertown, sold to Jeremy N. Machia, Dexter $113,300
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 1110 Boyd St., Vernon M. Fergie, Copperas Cove, Texas, sold to Christian R. Boice, Watertown $183,500
Town of Pamelia: 3.12 acres, 22267 U.S. Route 11, Dong S. Kim and Tammy C. Kim, Watertown, sold to Dwight L. Evans Jr., Watertown $159,650
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.34 acres, 122 MIllcreek Lane, Todd F. Polk and Kate F. Polk, Sackets Harbor, sold to Errol Oskay and Kathryn Ritznore, Watertown $395,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 18:
Town of Greig: 5654 N. Shore Road, Frederick M. Bowen, sold to Thomas F. Bowen $115,000
Town of Martinsburg: West Road, Bonnie Staring, sold to Parkview Jerseys LLC $11
Village of Turin: 4177 State Route 26, Joseph Posillico, sold to Gina R. Mariano $34,000
Town of Watson: Stony Lake Road, Kenneth E. Years, sold to Daniel T. Slifka $15,848
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 19:
Town of Greig: 6174 Rudd Road, Alfred Bender, sold to Mollie Ann Kimball $0
Town of Greig: South Chases Lake Road, Bradford Billhardt, sold to Silverstreet Hydro LLC $63,000
Town of Leyden: 6643 Domser Road, Bank of America N.A., sold to Nationwide Foreclosure Servicing $29,500
Village of Lowville: 5327 Rural Ave., Vada A. Aucter, sold to Fiona O. Daigle $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 20:
Town of Lowville: 7354-7356 Rice Road, Jacob B. Mast, sold to Amos L. Stoltzfus $175,000
Town of Martinsburg: River Street, South Lewis Central School District, sold to LasComp Institute of IT. $220,000
Town of New Bremen: 8766 Van Amber Road, Judith A. Houppert, sold to Alex Houppert $20,000
Town of Pinckney: 1113 Rustic Ridge Drive, Jeffery Hollenbeck, sold to Gary Staffa $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 21:
Town of Greig: 5965 Greig Road, Brian E. Watson estate, sold to Ann Callaghan $110,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6608 Field Day Road, Three-G Volunteer Fire Company, sold to Town of Martinsburg $50,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 6714 McAlpine St., The Songbird Drive Nominee Trust, sold to Cynthia Marie Ackerman $1
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 3, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 121 North Main Street, Daniel G. Howard, Bellingham, Mass.; and Brian Mula-Howard, Ocean Park, Maine, executors of estate of the late Mary K. Spagnolo, sold to Jonathan Lantzy, Mechanicsburg, Pa. $40,000
Town of Norfolk: 253 acres, beginning on Joy Road at easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Malcolm Stark, Cynthia Labounty, individually and as executrix of estate of Larry Robert McConnohie, Norfolk, sold to Cody Vaughan and Amanda Vaughan, Burns, Wy. $215,000
Town of Canton: 1.138 acres, beginning at intersection northerly bounds of Clark Street with easterly bounds of Buck Street, Thomas F. Coakley, Canton; William J. Coakley, Canton; and Carol Coakley Spadaccini, Canton, sold to John Larrance and Anneke Larrance, Canton $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 10 Somerset Road, Mahesh K. Banavar, Potsdam, sold to Madeline J. Twiss, Potsdam $186,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 4, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 13.13 acres, 1050 County Route 49, Dylan J. Huse, Winthrop, sold to Marc I. Mainville, Fort Covington $122,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at intersection of southwest margin of Park Street with northwest line of lands conveyed to Toped Development LLC, Nimadi 2 LLC, Syracuse, sold to Incommercial Net Lease DST 5, Delaware $3,302,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 23.32 acres, beginning on Monkey Hill Road at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Joseph and Mary Peccolo, James R. Fraley, Ogdensburg, sold to James Neil Putman, Heuvelton $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcl, 902 Caroline Street, Donna J. Bentley and Jean M. Seeley, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott P. McKeever and Jorge A. Castillo, Syracuse $41,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 5, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: 9.09 acres, northwesterly side of Dane Road and northeasterly side of Little Bow Road, Linda E. Christensen, trustee of the Linda E. Christensen and Andrew J. Christensen Revocable Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Brad S. Barlow, Gouverneur $5,500
Town of Morristown: 0.05 acres, 3310 County Route 6, Sonja L. Ward-Ough, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph Umbriac and Virginia Umbriac, Hazle Township, Pa. $70,000
Town of Pierrepont: 11.22 acres, 4653 County Route 27, Felicia Neahr, Canton, sold to Tina N. Chase, Canton; and Timothy J. Staie Jr., Canton $70,000
Town of Parishville: 2.37 acres, 48 Allen Falls Road, Seth T. Clothier and Chloe Gardner, Potsdam, sold to Clyde Custer and Dylan Custer, Clifton Park $180,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.95 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Potsdam-Canton Road at southwest corner of Anderson Farm, Brian A. Walker and Jenny D. Walker, Potsdam, sold to Niles and Sons Real Property Holdings LLC, Canton $200,000
Town of Morristown: 4 acres, 1080 Sand Road, Allen G. Langtry, Brier Hill, sold to Corinna Langtry, Syracuse $56,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 6, 2022:
Town of Brasher: 20 acres, 1400 County Route 55, Stephen Y. Levalley and Valerie Levalley, Massena, sold to Sherry Dawn Pouncey and Justin Marc Peck, Forest City, Pa. $45,000
Town of Brasher: 0.39 acres, 1528 County Route 53, Leighann M. Fine, Brasher Falls, sold to David W. Harkcom and Emily J. Sutton, Deerfield Beach, Fla. $110,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.38 acres, 79 West Main Street, Vickie L. Paige, Norfolk, sold to Frederick J. Allen, Norfolk $2,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 316 Knox Street, Michael J. Frary, Watertown, sold to Adrien Liane Hyde and Josh Michael Carroll, Ogdensburg $74,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 3 Cleaveland Avenue, Marka Newman, Canton, sold to Alan E. Stevenson and Sherlene E. Stevenson, Ogdensburg $185,000
Town of Pierrepont: 73.82 acres, parts of lots 17 and 26, subdivision originally surveyed by J. Raymond, R. Ridge Properties LLC, Potsdam, sold to Mark F. Hawkins and Rita J. Saumier, Hannawa Falls $57,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Maiden Lane, Gerald P. Sharlow and Tanja Marie Sharlow, Punta Gorda, Fla., sold to Joshua S. Oakes and Sharee Kim Oakes, Massena $93,000
Town of Canton: 0.049 acres, beginning in south bounds of Main Street at intersection with east line of lands of Howard J. and Rita L. Shannon; 0.055 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Main Street at northeasterly corner of parcel formerly conveyed to First National Bank of Canton; and 0.055 acres, beginning in south bounds of Main Street at intersection with west line of lands of Rocca J. Segar, Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. and Deborah Ann Sullivan, Ogdensburg, sold to Skelly New Adventure LLC, Ogdensburg $500,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at intersection of west line of Market Street and northerly line of Depot Street, Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. and Deborah Ann Sullivan, Ogdensburg, sold to Skelly New Adventure LLC, Ogdensburg $475,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.24 acres, beginning in northeast boundary of the People of the State of New York at northeast boundary of Ford Street Extension, Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. and Deborah Ann Sullivan, Ogdensburg, sold to Skelly New Adventure LLC, Ogdensburg $475,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 7, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 828 Franklin Street, Christine E. Claxton, Ogdensburg; and Jan E. Jones, Ogdensburg, sold to Enamul Karim, Flushing $48,000
Town of Louisville: 64.62 acres, beginning on Norfolk Road in mile square 30 on southerly side of Thomas Curran lot, Joseph T. Quinn Jr. and Kathyrne Lynne Quinn, Glenn Mills, Pa., sold to Peter Z. Kells and Amanda Kells, Massena $40,000
Town of Brasher: 51.02 acres, 164 Hopson Road, Deborah R. Miller-Wells and Stephanie L. Miller, Ontario, sold to Kyle Griffin and Sharon Griffin, Brasher Falls $22,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 47 School Street, Paul Trombley Jr. and Anna Trombley, DeKalb Junction, sold to John J. Van Ells and Ashlee L. Van Ells, North Lawrence $160,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.07 acres, 98 Brooklyn Road, John J. Van Ells, North Lawrence, sold to Elizabeth A. Hursch and Tyler D. Lamphere, Hopkinton $82,000
Town of Louisville: 1.4 acres, 38 Riverside Drive, Kathleen A. Hazel-Wood, Plattsburgh, executor of estate of the late Gordon J. Hazel; Richard Hazel, Massena; and Joan E. Hazel, Massena, sold to Bruce A. Bradish and Koren A. Bradish, Massena $154,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.227 acres, 2 Lafayette Street, Abram M. Adams and Renee L. Adams, Norwood, sold to Andrew S. Ostroski and Kayla M. Ostroski, Norwood $107,000
Town of Parishville: 0.28 acres, 38 Flow Drive, Stephen J. Evans, Parishville, sold to Todd McSorley and Sarah McSorley, Lancaster, Pa. $348,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 17 Swiss Point Road, Robert J. Ritchings, Star Lake, sold to Patrick W. Sovay and Carol A. Sovay, Star Lake $185,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 710 River Road, Peggy Sue Levato, Canton, sold to Michael Curtis and Sarah Curtis, Fabius $140,000
Town of Macomb: 1.2 acres, 598 West Shore Road, Andrew T. Bowden and Colleen M. Bowden, Hammond, sold to Peter K. Wirchnianski and Susan J. Wirchnianski, Ambler, Pa. $200,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.4 acres, 201 Keystone Road, Donald G. Strader, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Stevenson and Starr Stevenson, Dolgeville $100,000
Town of Canton: 1.24 acres, 137 Rich Road, Scott F. Matson, Canton, sold to Kelly Coopenberg, Gouverneur $134,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 68 Johnstown Street, Kerry Price, Dexter, sold to Robyn F. Carr, Ballston Spa $130,000
Town of Hermon: 70.12 acres, beginning on east line of lot 25 from northeast corner, David H. Peabody, Russell; Michael B. Peabody, Hermon; and Bruce R. Peabody, Brewerton, sold to Kristian C. Stowell, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 31 Smith Street, Amy L. Waugh, Gouverneur, sold to Freda J. Stiles, Gouverneur $70,000
Town of Edwards: 0.84 acres, 652 County Route 23, Aaron Lewis and Paige Lewis, Hermon, sold to Kenneth E. Durham and Brianna D. Durham, Harrisville $65,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.46 acres, 9081 Route 56, Matthew M. Szeliga, Gabriels, sold to Jordan L. Agen, Norfolk $35,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 32 Route 21 Extension, Bryan S. Smith, Canton, sold to Nicholas Rochelle, Saranac Lake $80,500
Town of Massena: 35 Somerset Avenue, Bernard M. Hazelton and Avis M. Hazelton, Waddington, sold to Jon J. Sawyer and Bethany J. Gilbert, Winthrop $47,000
