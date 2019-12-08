Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 25:
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 747 Coffeen St., Donald W. Rick, Watertown and Todd J. Badalato, Watertown, sold to Jie He and Chen Jiang, Dexter $147,500
Town of Adams: 14338 U.S. Route 11, 1.77 acres, Francis X. Caprara and Ashley J. Caprara, Adams Center, sold to Michael D. Kellogg and Brenda T. Kellogg, Adams $390,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 128 S. Pearl Ave., Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Clinton W. Winland and Brittany L. Winland, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $136,330
Town of Theresa: 3.11 acres, 36043 County Route 46, Robert Peter Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Michael A. Schoenbauer, sold to CitiMortgage Inc., O’Fallon, Mo. $139,962
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels: 1) 3.43 acres, 4920 County Route 97, 2) 2.14 acres, South of County Route 90, Michael D. Kellogg and Brenda T. Kellogg, Adams, sold to David M. Kellogg and Mark H. Kellogg, Adams $230,000
Town of Lyme: 0.4 acres, 9333 State Park Road, St. Pius X Federal Credit Union, Rochester, sold to Lawrence Pugh, Manlius $82,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 912-914 Franklin St., Sherri D. “Marshall” Munson, Watertown, sold to Karter A. Doyal, Columbus, Ga. $66,325
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 1380 Marra Drive, Jonathan Robert Appleby, Watertown, sold to Thomas A. Nadelen and Lauraina Nadelen, Lorraine $136,000
Town of Watertown: 31.85 acres, 25362 E. Gotham Road, Eric J. Purcell, Dexter, sold to Jon M. Vespa and Michael J. Moran, Watertown $110,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.08 acres, 111 Millcreek Lane, Brian K. Hirschey and Kathleen E. Hirschey, Watertown, sold to Nathan C. Ochsner and Courtney M. Ochsner, Columbia, S.C. $167,500
Town of Alexandria: 1.26 acres, 45715 Butternut Point Road, Craig K. Waterstraat and Sally Waterstraat, Tampa, Fla., sold to Ryan Jock and Kimberly Jock, Lowville $250,000
Town of Wilna: 20.09 acres, Texas Road, Ronald R. Roch, Carthage, sold to Alex J. St. Louis and Kelly M. St. Louis, Carthage $16,000
Village of Brownville: 1.07 acres, 216 St. Lawrence Ave. W., John Valentine, Watertown, sold to David Michael Valentine, Brownville $150,000
Town of Brownville: 1.06 acres, 15861 State Route 12E, Caroline S. Fleming, Chaumont, sold to Craig Lyle Bennett and Taylor Lynn Bennett, Dexter $150,000
Town of Brownville: 1.03 acre, 15890 State Route 12E, Craig L. Bennett and Taylor Lynn Bennett, Dexter, sold to William Dennis Valentine, Dexter $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 427 Flower Ave. E., Hedy Cirrincione, Cocoa Beach, Fla., sold to Jancarlos Uribecordero, Fort Drum $155,000
Village of Brownville: 0.49 acres, 103 Patrician Lane, Damen M. Criswell, Brownville, sold to Kevin Wilson, Fort Benning, Ga. $235,000
Town of Clayton: 1 acre, 16997 Blanchard Lane W., Laura L. Pincher, as executor of the Joan N. Baldwin estate, Clayton, sold to Robert Coppola and Heidi Coppola, Essex Junction, Vt. $490,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 216 Colorado Ave., Arthur J. Sboro, Watertown, sold to Rebecca J. Finn and Diana L. Finn, Watertown $152,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 26:
Town of Lorraine: 2 acres, 3358 County Route 92, Irving D. Grandjean and Connie L. Grandjean, Rodman, sold to Shawn Bergeron, New Smyrna Beach, Fla. $11,000
Town of Wilna: 3.8 acres, 22807 Wrape Road, Ronald R. Roch, Carthage, sold to Stephen J. Swike and Henriette Swike, Carthage $200,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.17 acres, 37 N. Jefferson St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains $16,100
Town of Orleans: Unknown acres, County Route 100, Travel Resorts of Wellesley Island LLC, Southern Pines, N.C., sold to Daniel A. Salvagno and Elizabeth R. Salvagno, Syracuse, and John A. Salvagno and Annette M. Salvagno, Charles, Mo. $200,000
Town of Champion: Three parcels: 1) 0.36 acres, 34716 Schwendy Drive, 2) 0.6 acres, Schwendy Drive, 3) 2.38 acres, Schwendy Drive, John L. Ashcraft and Susan E. Ashcraft, Carthage, sold to Charity A. Moser, Valparaiso, Ind. $146,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 428 Prospect St., Americu Credit Union, Rome, sold to Selene Nguyen, Watertown $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 813 Davidson St., Christopher J. Kamide II, Watertown, sold to Matthew R. Rehm, Chaumont $82,000
Town of Theresa: 0.7 acres, 29261 Stevens Hollow Road, Zoltan Azary, Occidental, Calif., sold to Robert D. Ivey and Carrie L. Ivey, Belchertown, Mass. $224,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.29 acres, 201-203 N. Broad St., Sue A. Smith, Sackets Harbor, Mark J. McWilliams, Sackets Harbor, Charles H. McWilliams, Moodus, Conn., and Catherine McWilliams, Ossinging, sold to Thomas Deierlein and Robin Deierlein, Lake Luzerne $179,500
Village of Adams: 0.16 acres, 5 Liberty St., Charlene Grunert, Watertown, sold to Li Fang Lin, Adams $72,300
Town of Orleans: 0.44 acres, 20537 Pine Ave., Mark A. Natali Jr. and Brooke E. Natali, Clayton, sold to Shane S. Dolan and Mariah F. Dolan, Clayton $115,800
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 552 Leray St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains $15,500
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 119 N. Meadow St., Emmanuel Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas, sold to John J. Robson IV, Watertown $119,200
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 27:
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 211 Stuart St., Jason L. Raymond, Olathe, Kan., sold to Edward Robles and Karina Robles, Lowville $126,000
Village of Clayton: 0.05 acre, 146 State St. Unit 110, Kristen M. Oot, East Syracuse, sold to Melissa G. Stuckey, Black River $272,000
Village of Clayton: 0.36 acres, State Street, Carrier Ridge LLC, Clayton, sold to Karl A. Bach and Jill D. Bach, Clayton $37,500
Town of Henderson: 0.97 acres, 11663 State Route 3, Timothy Field and Paula M. Field, Cicero, sold to Larry E. Carlisle, Adams $200,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.46 acres, 5 Martin Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to James T. Cavellier Jr., Watertown $67,500
Town of Lyme: 1.91 acres, 25661 Backus Drive, Ray E. Moore II and Jennifer A. Moore, Eastford, Conn., sold to Kenneth R. Kellogg and Michelle E. Gaeta, Dexter $40,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 418 Brainard St., William J. Saiff Jr., Copenhagen, sold to Revitalized Properties LLC, Watertown $60,000
Village of Carthage: 0.55 acres, 935 State St., Darren Ashcroft and Kent D. Burto, Carthage, sold to Pedro Martin Villalobos and Lois Flowers-Villalobos, Fort Drum $234,000
Town of Watertown: 1.12 acres, 22764 Tall Timber Trail, Robert C. Freeman III, Watertown, sold to Rory A. Sears and David N. Sears, Watertown $693,000
Town of Clayton: 6.72 acres, 13535 House Road, David W. Norgard and Karen L. Norgard, Clayton, sold to James A. O’Gorman and Michele J. O’Gorman, Mechanicville $330,000
Town of Brownville: 5.4 acres, 10886 Middle Road, Choice Properties of NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Derek J. Oliver, Brownville $24,050
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 292 N. Indiana Ave., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Ron Feisthamel and Bobbi Jo McGrew, Felts Mills $39,900
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 206 Michigan Ave., Keith Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for the Merlin A. Quiles estate, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $173,817
Town of Henderson: 2.52 acres, 11619 Town Barn Road, Amber R. Lawrence, Henderson, sold to Jeanne C. Caryl and Robert E. Cowles Jr., Lockport $12,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 28:
Village of Castorland: 9518 Church St., Brian A. Ashline, sold to HSBC Bank USA N.A.. $500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 6:
Village of Castorland: 4936 State Route 410, M&D Moshier Irrevocable Trust, sold to Mackenzie A. Madore $158,620
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 16:
Town of Greig: 6676 Otter Creek Road, Craig Rhubart, sold to Alex J. Nortz $105,894
Village of Lowville: 5350 Fairview Drive, Barbara J. Remeczky, sold to Rachel Hemmerich $0
Town of Watson: 9026 Number Four Road, William L. Guiles, sold to VanRoe Honey $68,800
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 17:
Town of Croghan: 12359 Beartown Road, John F. Hall, sold to Jennifer Monahan $17,900
Village of Lowville: 5362 Rural Ave., John J. Sweeney, sold to Mark R. Rupinski $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 18:
Town of Diana: 7654 Alpine Road, George L. Anderson, sold to Jerry W. Tucker $16,000
Town of Diana: 7509 Bull Rush Bay Loop, Carol A. Burke, sold to Joel M. Kinne $160,000
Village of Lowville: 5350 Clinton St., Bruce W. Gayne, sold to Marilyn J. Grab $104,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 19:
Village of Copenhagen: 9861 State Route 12, Richard A. Chase Irrevocable Trust and Mary S. Chase Irrevocable Trust, sold to NS Estates LLC $165,000
Town of Lewis:1176 State Route 26, Joshua Bailey, sold to John Walter $60,000
Town of Leyden: 1933 Thayer Hill Road, Dawn Rava Crofoot, sold to Denise Hawk $0
Village of Lowville: 7564 Church St., David R. Mihalyi, sold to Jodelle M. Widrick $0
Town of Lowville: 12 acres, East Road, The Pratt-Northam Foundation, sold to Maple Ridge Center Inc. $11
Town of Watson: 7703 Sand Pond Road, Jill MacDonald-Fuka, sold to Janne Hogan MacDonald $35,833
Town of West Turin: 5232 Plumber Road, Joerd F. Kaufman, sold to Don P. Murnane Jr. $20,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 20:
Village of Lowville: 7561 Cedar St., Patricia C. Garnsey, sold to Jonathan R. Gellert $87,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.