Property sales

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.