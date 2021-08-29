Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 16:
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 115 N. Indiana Ave., Anita L. Lee, Watertown, sold to Carlos H. Mercado, Watertown $176,000
Town of Alexandria: 11.17 acres, 45700 Landon Road, Richard B. Sherker Jr., Naples, Fla., sold to Billie Jo Radecke and Michael S. Radecke, Williamsville $1,500,000
Town of Watertown: 11.25 acres, 22690 Swan Road, Legacy Home Stays LLC, Wooster, Ohio, sold to Danyale Rhaburn, Oxon Hill, Md. $359,000
Town of LeRay: 0.65 acres, 21914 Admirals Walk, Erin L. Decker, Watertown, sold to Christopher J. Grimshaw, Watertown $175,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 9.69 acres, 23692 Swan Hollow Road, Jason E. Crawford, Wichita Falls, Texas, sold to Desiree L. Roberts and David Roberts III, Alexandria Bay $86,100
Town of Lyme: 1.51 acres, County Route 179, Anthony J. Williams and Nicole L. Williams, Chaumont, sold to Kole P. Teitsch, Chaumont $22,000
Towns of Theresa and Philadelphia: Two parcels totaling 6.4 acres, 33074 County Route 46, Steven Morrow, Camp Verde, Ariz., sold to James A. Warner, Watertown $25,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.11 acres, Nash Road, Frank A. Spallane, Mannsville, sold to Robert H. Blaisdell and Samantha J. Blaisdell, Watertown $140,000
Town of Brownville: 0.8 acres, 16534 Star Schoolhouse Road, Joanne M. Pacella, Dexter, sold to Charles Holland and Elizabeth B. Holland, Watertown $145,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 1157 Academy St., Happy Homes & Property Solutions LLC, Watertown, sold to Randy Nickell, Fort Sill, Okla. $209,300
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 517 Lansing St.,Thomas D. Mack, New Hartford, sold to Kim M. Tate, Watertown $45,000
Town of Adams: 11.1 acres, 10033 Lawrence Road, Christina E. Stone, Watertown, as referee for Stanley Slate, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $75,000
Town of LeRay: 0.12 acres, 22067 Patricia Drive, Nicholas J. Widdicombe, Black River, sold to Lorene M. Robinson, Watertown $132,400
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 17:
Village of Adams: 0.36 acres, 54 Spring St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Erin E. Hess, Adams Center $29,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.17 acres, 25988 School St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Cassandra Cunningham, Redwood $6,000
Town of Alexandria: 28.4 acres, Old Goose Bay Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Shawn R. Aman and Brian C. Aman, Lodi $35,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.14 acres, 46144 Olney Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Geronimo A. J. Bates, Alexandria Bay $16,000
Town of Antwerp: 2.2 acres, County Route 194, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Thomas Charles Lynch and Karen Elizabeth Lynch, Antwerp $6,200
Town of Antwerp: 2 acres, 34433 Pulpit Rock Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Samuel Miller and Eileen Miller, Antwerp $5,400
Village of Brownville: 0.37 acres, 346 E. Main St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Cindy A. Boyce, Brownville $56,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.09 acre, Madison Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Sarah Johnson, Carthage $100
Town of Theresa: 0.86 acres, Indian River, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Cassandra Cunningham, Redwood $6,500
Village of Carthage: 0.11 acres, 26 Norris Ave., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Elroy Gordon and Victor Stewart, Reisterstown, Md. $32,000
Village of Carthage: 0.1 acre, 610 Alexandria St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Elroy Gordon and Victor Stewart, Reisterstown, Md. $21,000
Town of Adams: 0.29 acres, 17739 Michael Road, Michael Road, Mark T. Schaumburg and Janie A. Schaumburg, Adams Center, sold to Jennifer L. Duvall, Adams Center $142,000
Village of Adams: 0.65 acres, 52 Liberty St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Scott Wayne Goutremout Jr., Three Mile Bay $12,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.3 acres, 25754 County Route 192, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Elizabeth Rushell Chaltain, Chaumont $18,000
Town of Brownville: 0.3 acres, 23516 County Route 59, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Robert F. Lawrence Jr., Bethlehem, Pa. $24,000
Town of Wilna: 5 acres, State Route 3, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to James Kohler and Amanda Kohler, Sandy Creek $16,000
Town of Orleans: Unknown acres, County Route 100, Douglas Lyle Nunn, Venice, Fla., sold to James A. Taylor Jr. and Joy L. Taylor, Alexandria Bay $239,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 377 Flower Ave. E., John W. Dille and Maria E. Dille, Watertown, sold to Md Rajibul Islam Khan Ajit, Watertown $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 940 Franklin St., Anna Barone, Bay Shore, sold to Ronald W. England and Heidi L. England, Calcium $37,500
Town of Lyme: 1.3 acres, Moffatt Road, Jody Countryman and Shellie A. Green, Dexter, as administrators of the Cullen D. Countryman estate, sold to Cameron E. Smith and Danielle Munson, Macedon $28,400
Village of Chaumont: 0.64 acres, 27742 Water St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Harvey Hewitt, Chaumont $33,000
Town of Rodman: 0.6 acres, 25943 County Route 69, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Brian Traynor, Watertown $33,000
Town of Watertown: 1.75 acres, 22219 County Route 60, Joshua P. Boulter, Watertown, sold to Donald O. Koster, Felts Mills $233,200
Town of Watertown: 0.5 acres, Lawton Hill Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Michele Ann Dougherty, Massena $1,600
Town of Wilna: 0.95 acres, South of State Route 3, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to David Michael Arnold, Carthage $1,300
Village of Brownville: 0.43 acres, 107 Gould St., Emily Crestani, Brownville, sold to Samuel C. Maphey, Clayton $242,000
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 111 Wendell Lane, Annie D. Wheeler, Elgin, S.C., sold to Curtis A. Feder, Black River $242,000
Village of Brownville: 0.38 acres, 320 E. Main St., Brad M. Sanford and Michelle O. Sanford, Brownville, sold to Mary E. Goutremout and Colin J. Goutremout, Watertown $140,000
Town of Champion: 8.71 acres, 20871 County Route 47, Joyce L. Pitts, Carthage, sold to Michael L. Johnson and Rachel A. Johnson, Carthage $162,000
Village of Brownville: 0.42 acres, 120 Patrician Lane, Leroy A. Fanguy Jr., Brownville, sold to Brian Lamont Miller and Alisa Rae Miller, Honolulu, Hawaii $290,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 18:
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 153 N. Main St., Ryan A. Moore and Melissa E. Moore, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., sold to Neil John Pascual and Sheena D. Pascual, Fort Drum $226,800
Town of Rutland: 2.55 acres, 30351 Burnup Road, Adam D. Moore, Black River, sold to Maxwell N. Burbidge and Morgan R. Wilson, Watertown $249,900
Town of Brownville: 1.89 acres, 26558 Smith Road, Aaron M. Foote, Dexter, sold to Tony S. Celestino III and Kaye-Lani Celestino, Dexter $175,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.27 acres, 6209 Riverview Drive, Calvin A. Grams Jr., Shenandoah Junction, W. Va., sold to Randall L. Bergman and Cheryl L. Bergman, Fulton $100,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.41 acres, 45381 Otter St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Christian P. Phinney, Clayton $29,000
Village of Philadelphia: 1.51 acres, 2 Holkins Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Beaver Ridge Property LLC, Philadelphia $47,000
Town of Lyme: 0.61 acres, 4554 S. South Shore Road Ext., John Abbey and Lisa Abbey, Carlisle, Pa., sold to Randy Wolf and Kimberly Wolf, Henderson, Md. $379,000
Town of Pamelia: 1 acre, 24312 State Route 12, Jin Re Kuhns, Watertown, sold to Marissa Wurtz, Dexter $190,000
Town of Rodman: Two parcels totaling 32.99 acres, 14651 County Route 68, Derek D. Thompson, Cave Springs, Ark., sold to Erik King and Danielle King, Rodman $388,000
Town of Lyme: 5.9 acres, 25800 Walrath Road, Thomas H. Hicks and Dawn A. Hicks, Chaumont, sold to Heidi L. Heisler, Bradenton, Fla. $400,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.43 acres, 339 Dodge Ave., Anthony J. Booth, Columbus, Ga., sold to Timothy Garner, Watertown $257,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 19:
Town of Ellisburg: 1.2 acres, 6418 County Route 78, Gregory Harmych and Heather Harmych, Sandy Creek, sold to Kevin S. Malda, Cato $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.7 acres, 178 Duffy St., Anita L. Parish, Watertown, sold to Sharon Baker, Melbourne, Fla. $22,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 831 Myrtle Ave., Mark K. Ingram and Elise M. Ingram, Watertown, sold to Wayne Grimm, APO, AE $204,000
Village of Adams: 0.56 acres, 13 Valley Park Drive, Joseph A. Darrah, Sackets Harbor, sold to Brittany Dekdebrun and Ahmet Bulbul, Adams $230,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.86 acres, 108 Washington St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Robert James Mashaw, Antwerp $24,000
Town of Clayton: 0.08 acre, Murray Island, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $1,100
Town of Henderson: 1.18 acres, 5804 County Route 152, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Frank M. Shattuck, Henderson $25,000
Town of Orleans: 0.52 acres, 31203 Dog Hill Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Louis Steven Kampnich, Watertown $20,500
Village of Black River: 0.44 acres, 198 N. Main St., Chase W. Lebarron and Brittany L. Lebarron, Black River, sold to Austin Christopher Thill and Caitlin Anna Gannon, Watertown $192,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.11 acres, 45063 County Route 100-A, Jeremiah T. Wood and Janet L. Wood, Marathon, Fla., sold to Kathleen S. Stone and Meredith L. Stone, Hopkinton, Mass. $155,000
Town of Hounsfield: 29.86 acres, Dodge Avenue, Anne Elizabeth Derr, Pulaski, and Tiffany Ann Livingston, Kissimmee, Fla., as trustees of The McConnell Family Trust, sold to Nicole Best, Sackets Harbor, and Kim Miller Bauer, Mannsville $90,000
City of Watertown: 1.4 acres, 1867 State St., Ronald A. Frost, Watertown, sold to Earnest J. Clemons Jr. and Mark T. Schluep, Dexter $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 512 Academy St., John Robert Bashaar, Austin, Texas, sold to Anthony J. Lester, Watertown $153,377
Town of Brownville: 26.56 acres, 25775 Bonney Road, Cory L. Stamp and Katrina Nicole Stamp, Fort Riley, Kan., sold to Martin Robert Taylor, Lyons Falls $137,250
Village of Mannsville: 0.7 acres, 318 S. Main St., Jon Besaw, Mannsville, sold to Todd E. Thompson and Tina M. Thompson, Adams $85,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 943 Remington St., James R. Boyd, Cape Vincent, sold to Timothy Garner, Sackets Harbor $40,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.4 acres, 44038 Charles Point Island, Christine E. Wright, Boydton, Va.; Steven Gordon Ganter, Holley; and Kevin Brain Ganter, Winston-Salem, N.C., as distributees of the Harvey Gordon Ganter estate, sold to Jay H. Levine, Ocean Ridge, Fla. $525,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 642 Lansing St., Daniel L. Powell, Watertown, sold to Jeury Rosario, Watertown $151,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 7:
Town of Croghan: 6174 Meadow Lane, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Julian Mangano $29,995
Town of Diana: 7307 Van Epps Trail, Fuller Living Trust, sold to Fuller Living Trust, Lawrence A. Fuller and Cynthia E. Fuller $106,000
Village of Lowville: 5554 Woodlawn Ave., Mickenzie H. Schilly, sold to Richard Coll $32,500
Town of New Bremen: 9604 State Route 126, Janice K. Ebersol, sold to Delvin R. Lehman $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 8:
Town of Diana: 14283 S. Creek Road, Leslie J. Smith, sold to Chad LaPlatney $8,000
Village of Lowville: 5402 Bostwick St., Rose M. Roggie estate, sold to Wade A. Ortlieb $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 9:
Town of Diana: Jerden Falls Road, Ricky Taylor, sold to Kurt W. Miller $30,000
Town of Pinckney: 8661 Whitesville Road, Donald M. Strawn, sold to Jacob Spicer $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 10:
Town of Croghan: 11930-11932 Jerden Falls Road, The JLR Irrevocable Trust, sold to Scott A. Rupert $1
Town of Croghan: Effley Falls Road, John L. Powers, sold to Goldthrite Homes LLC $26,500
Town of Croghan: Effley Falls Road, Karen Wrayno, sold to Goldthrite Homes LLC $53,000
Village of Copenhagen: 3061 Mechanic St., Lisa Mattis, sold to Lesley Nevills $75,000
Village of Lowville: 7681 Lanpher St., Louis E. Bodnar, sold to Linda B. Spencer $139,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 11:
Town of Croghan: Effley Falls Road, Karen Wrayno, sold to Linda Campany $1
Town of Harrisburg: 2416 State Route 177, Kathleen S. Osgood, sold to Keith B. Peterson $14,000
Town of Watson: Pine Cone Lane, Dean H. Thurheimer, sold to Mary L. Miller $53,000
Town of West Turin: Sweeney Road, Jon C. Bergeron, sold to Nancy L. Seelman $11
Town of West Turin: Sweeney Road, Nancy L. Seelman, sold to Jon C. Bergeron $11
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 15, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 1.38 acres, lot 22, Wilson Hill Subdivision, Robert J. Gesualdi and Sharon L. Gesualdi, Massena, sold to Garrett James Kilgore and Shanielle Bobbi-Lynn Kilgore, Potsdam $34,000
Town of Rossie: 1.45 acres, beginning on Somerville Road at southwesterly corner of parcel deeded to Robert and Patricia Cushman, Ronnie L. Swem, Gouverneur, sold to Janise I. Barker, Antwerp $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: Beginning in easterly boundary of Linden Street, southerly from intersection with Lafayette Street, and part of easterly half of block 491; and Parcel 2: Beginning in south bounds of LaFayette Street, easterly from east bounds of Linden Street, and in easterly boundary of Linden Street and southerly boundary of LaFayette Street, Karen P. Kantor and Curtis J. Hunter, Ogdensburg, sold to Craig W. Worden, Ogdensburg $210,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in northerly line of Nickerson Street at southeasterly corner of lot conveyed to Henry W. Van House, Linda M. Bascom, Canton, sold to William C. Bascom II, Canton $65,500
Town of Hammond: 0.46 acres, beginning on road leading from Chippewa Bay to Marvin’s Bridge at southerly corner of parcel once conveyed to Catherine Reid, Michelle Marie Mosher, Fort Meyers, Fla., executrix of estate of Michael R. Tolar, sold to James H. Mercer and Christine P. Mercer, Plessis, trustees, or their successors in trust, of Mercer Family Revocable Trust $170,000
Town of Potsdam: 80 acres, on westerly side by Madrid-Potsdam highway and southerly on Pig Street; and 24.86 acres, being in the middle of Great Lot 6, beginning at northwest corner of Clement Carpenter farm, Jonathan S. Robla and Ashley N. Robla, Waddington, sold to Aidan Stair, Potsdam $52,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 2 and 3 of Beach Tract, Joan McGlaughlin, individually and as surviving spouse of Allen McGlaughlin, Massena, sold to Justus J. Cross, Massena $85,000
Town of Potsdam: 40 square rods of land, beginning at southwesterly corner of Pine Street lot 22 and running northerly along westerly bounds, Joseph Orologio, Norwood, sold to Melissa Orologio and Brandon Terrance, Canton $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 16, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, New York Avenue and 24 Rensselaer Avenue, City of Ogdensburg, sold to 315 Rentals LLC, Ogdensburg $2,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 7, 9, 11 and 13, Block 372, Park Street (except lot 13), G&S Estates Inc., Canton, sold to Citizen Advocates Inc., Malone $193,000
City of Ogdensburg: Lots 10, 12 and 14, Block 372, Gregory Wood, Lisbon, sold to Citizens Advocates Inc., Malone $7,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lands formerly owned by J.F. Evans Estate, Folsom Road, John R. Moore, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard L. Wright, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Fine: 226 acres, bounded on north by lands of A. Ward, on east by lands of J. Johnson and C. Montroy, in south by lands of Titus, French and Jarvis Estate, and on west by lands of Stephens and Titus, Phyllis Caloren, Bemus Point, sold to Richard L. Wright, Ogdensburg $15,000
Village of Norwood: 0.966 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of highway leading from Norwood to Potsdam Village, southerly from southeasterly corner of Lewis Valley lot, Michael B. Mott, St. Albans, Vt., sold to Roger L. Berthiaume and Nancy A. Berthiaume, North Dighton, Mass. $130,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 19 First Street, Gordon I. Taylor III, executor of last will and testament of Gordon I. Taylor II and Nina Taylor, sold to Peter S. Sweeting and Kelly J. Sweeting, Roscoe, Ill. $35,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, bounded on west by road leading from Hermon Village to Samuel McCollum’s, and on south by lot owned or occupied by Joseph Lampson, Katie Lynn Harnish, Hermon, sold to Michael P. Dalton, Richville $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning on westerly line of Adelbert Hayes farm, at intersection with northerly line of Railroad Company lot, Nicole LaRose Bujnowski, Ogdensburg; Kimberly LaRose Frisina, Ogdensburg; and Stephanie LaRose Erwin, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael L. LaRose and Darci LaRose, New Woodstock $60,000
Town of Fowler: 1.93 acres, beginning on County Route 22, from east line of lands of Carol Andrews, Freda J. Stiles, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph D. Hunter, Gouverneur $99,000
Town of DeKalb: 26.64 acres, beginning in bounds of New York Central Lines LLC Railroad at intersection with southern right of way of County Route 17, Gideon Swartzentruber and Mary Swartzentruber, DeKalb Junction, sold to Robert Woodrow, DeKalb Junction $30,000
Village of Massena: 2 acres, beginning in north bounds of Maple Street at intersection with Town Line Road, Bruce Beckstead and Paula Beckstead, Massena, sold to Stacey L. Hollander and Jared Hollander, Massena $307,500
Town of Lawrence: 3.4 acres, beginning on Garond Road at intersection with Allen Brook, Daniel N. Phelix and Shauna M. Phelix, North Lawrence, sold to Ryan White and Samantha Paige, Chateaugay $280,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.26 acres, beginning in easterly margin of Birchwood Drive at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Hermand F. Leonard and Kathleen H. Leonard, Steven R. Glick and Esther S. Glick, Gouverneur, sold to Kevin Antonich and Taylor Jean Antonich, Sierra Vista, Ariz. $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 17, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on Furnace Street at southeasterly corner of property of Zenith Dallos, Philip T. Alexander and Sharon E. Alexander, Norwood, sold to Allison J. Elliott, Scappoose, Ore. $35,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.53 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Hillcrest Drive at northeast corner of lot 24, James K. Edzwald and Joan C. Edzwald, Deerfield, Mass., sold to Eric LaCourse and Kristy LaCourse, Massena $270,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 37 Block 31A, on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Richard A. Peer Jr., Windsor, Conn.; Charles Peer, Bellingham, Mass.; Sandra Culver, Potsdam; and Stephen Peer, Albany, sold to Arlene Mae Sullivan, Laurel, Md. $52,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning on Gulf Road at junction of Route 68, Edward T. McCarthy, Colton, sold to John C. Meyers and Michele Meyers, Canton $95,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 9, block 8 of map of Kiah lots, Richard F. Kiah, Ogdensburg, sold to Paula G. Landingham, Ogdensburg $40,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 11, block B, on map 1 of Westwood, Angie L. Lapoint, Campton, N.H., sold to Joan Bulger, Massena $149,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, portion of premises formerly conveyed to Eilliam H. Scott, beginning on North Raquette River Road at northeasterly corner of Scott premises, Eric M. Lacourse, Massena, sold to Tyler Scott Tresidder, Potsdam $180,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.9 acres, beginning at concrete monument at southeast corner of parcel conveyed to Town of Potsdam, Edward C. Hayes Jr., Hannawa Falls, sold to Gregory Wolff and Katharine Wolfe, Canton $170,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1004 Clark Street, City of Ogdensburg, sold to Gerald Mack, Ogdensburg $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, former Paper Hayward Street, City of Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron T. Smith and Shelby Smith, Ogdensburg $1,000
Town of Hammond: 7.89 acres, beginning on River Road at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Johnathon Gagne, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Matthew Paul Martin, Hammond $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 18, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: 10 acres, beginning at intersection with Finnigan Road and Route 11, Edwin D. Francis, Winthrop, sold to Michael S. Caza, Massena $15,000
Village of Massena: 0.23 acres, lot 21, Block B, Map 2 of Westwood, Craig M. Deon, New Hartford, sold to Eric M. Miller and Annemarie Miller, Waddington $80,000
Village of Heuvelton: 0.87 acres, beginning on Lisbon Street at northeast corner of lot recently purchased by William Hough, Adam D. Bullock and Gizelle Bullock, Heuvelton, sold to Andrew John Todd and Ashley Elizabeth Todd, Ogdensburg $141,500
Town of Pierrepont: 2.38 acres, beginning at intersection of Wilson Road and Orebed Road, Lawrence Peck and Karen Peck, Colton, sold to Nathan Pike and Kylie Pike, Colton $5,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.36 acres, beginning on Potsdam-Madrid Road from northeast corner of Elliott Hardwood Road, Sara E. Guiney, Potsdam, sold to Bald Rock LLC, Alexandria Bay $126,000
Town of Hammond: 24 acres, beginning on Split Rock Road at intersection with southwest line of lands conveyed to Michael W. Johnston, James G. Service and Rebecca L. Service, Saratoga Springs, sold to Eric Howe, Ogdensburg $51,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, on map of Lincoln Heights Subdivision, Matthew B. Rose and Stephanie L. Prairie-Rose, Waddington, sold to Nancy Badlam, Waddington $17,000
Town of Hopkinton: 25 acres, beginning at southerly side of land conveyed to Alexander Raymond, running north, Christopher Parker and Carol Parker, St. Regis Falls, sold to Jeffrey Crump, St. Regis Falls; and Gregory Crump, St. Regis Falls $4,000
Town of Morristown: 12 acres, beginning in southwest corner of parcel at northwest line of land appropriated by People of the State of New York, Dennis Murphy and LuAnne Murphy, York, Pa., sold to Pamela L. Nelson, Redwood $23,500
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 8 Lincoln Drive, The Town of Louisville, Massena, sold to William P. Shirley and Patti L. Shirley, Massena $1,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 72 at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Gregory and Molly Caron, Kevin R. Genaway and Donna C. Genaway, Potsdam, sold to R.H. Crown Co. Inc., Johnstown $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 21, 2021:
Town of Hammond: 63.08 acres, beginning on Oak Point Road at intersection with northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Dennis Martin, Hammond; and Nolan Martin, Hammond $25,000
Town of Macomb: 0.23 acres, beginning at west corner of lot; 0.11 acres, beginning at corner of parcel deeded to John D. King and Mary E. Black; and 0.546 acres, beginning on shore of Pleasant lake from northeast corner of lands of Ivo A. Marsak, Elizabeth A. Gundlach, Gouverneur; and Gretchen R. Gundlach, Gouverneur, sole to Dale L. Raymo and Melissa J. Raymo, Antwerp $99,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning in westerly line of Great Lot from northwest corner of lot conveyed to Amorette Willett, Thomas L. Gollinger, Hermon, sold to Lawrence White Jr. and Bridget White, Russell $34,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.407 acres, beginning in south boundary of Prospect Street at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Scott P. and Doreen B. LaVine, Mary Renee Wilson, Norwood, sold to Torin Gravlin and Olivia Gravlin, South Colton $85,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 2 on “Property of Edwin White, Potsdam, New York,” Kerop Janoyan and Maria Janoyan, Potsdam, sold to Jerre S. Kilroy, Nebraska City, Neb. $202,000
Town of Colton: 10.06 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lot 33 from Route 56, The Hollywood Associates LLC, Evergreen, Colo., sold to Angre Acres LLC, Potsdam $11,000
Town of Fine: 17.41 acres, beginning in northeasterly margin of Route 3 at intersection with northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Erie Boulevard Hydropower LP, Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake, sold to Jillian JP Matundan, Herndon, Va. $112,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 14, block 82, beginning in westerly bounds of Pickering Street at northeasterly corner of lot 13, block 82, Aaron T. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Donna Trimm, Canton $90,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Old Northerner Road and easterly bounds of Subdivision 5, Gerald F. Snell Jr., Hermon, sold to Dale L. O’Donnell, DeKalb Junction $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 22, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on northerly bounds of West Hatfield Street from Main Street, Brandon Stark, Massena, sold to Aaron J. Arquette, Massena $90,000
Town of Stockholm: 25.1 acres, beginning on County Route 51, from intersection with Buckton Road and County Route 96, Victoria J. McCarthy, surviving spouse of James P. McCarthy, Winthrop, sold to Dale H. Crump, Norwood $4,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in westerly side of Congress Street from south side of Jersey Avenue, Christine M. Couperus, Rochester, sold to Megan L. Mills, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Macomb: 28.6 acres, being northwesterly half of lot 5, Redington Tract, Mike Raby and Katalin Raby, Summit, N.J., sold to Terry Councell and Kim Councell, Easton, Md. $230,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.61 acres, beginning on Regan Road from intersection with Route 11, Samuel Charleson, Potsdam, sold to Douglas S. Shoemaker and Chelsea C. Shoemaker, Camp Hill, Pa. $170,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.4 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Dearborn Street at northeasterly corner of land now or formerly of Ann C. O’Neil, Melissa A. Lalonde, Lisbon, sold to Brienne N. Rose, Ogdensburg $63,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.39 acres, beginning in southwest boundary of Pine Street at driveway in northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Richard L. Burrell and Patricia M. Gagnon, James M. Holt and Crystal R. Holt, Potsdam, sold to Jonathan Drake and Maria Drake, Caledonia, Mich. $142,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.