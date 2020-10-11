Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 24:
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 125 Haven St., Todd L. Cummings and Amy L. Cummings, Watertown, sold to George Elmer Cummings and Barbara Jean Cummings, Watertown and Dallas M. Sloat and Charles E. Sloat III, Watertown $5,000
Town of Rutland: 2.82 acres, 19110 County Route 162, Jasmine C. Coffman and Joshua P. Coffman, Watertown, sold to Nicholas G. Nicholas, Black River $210,000
Village of Carthage: Two parcels: 1) 0.22 acres, Northeast of South Washington Street, 2) 0.26 acres, North of South Washington Street, Town of Wilna, Carthage, sold to Isaac Baker, Carthage $800
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.23 acres, 91 Church St., Cody N. Ramm, Alexandria Bay, sold to Michelle R. Mann, Alexandria Bay $149,247
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 471 Paddock St., Jesse C. Roshia and Tara L. Roshia, Watertown, sold to Dylan E. Hardwick and Lauren M. Hardwick, Black River $233,000
Town of Rutland: Two parcels totaling 11.11 acres, 23281 Cemetery Road, Joshua P. Evans, Felts Mills, sold to Justin M. Budris, Dexter $169,000
Town of Adams: 1.15 acres, 12229 Wright Street Road, Dustin M. Gentile and Melissa Gentile, Adams Center, sold to Abbey Darling, Sackets Harbor $260,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.28 acres, 25981 County Route 3, William F. Fowler and Debra I. Fowler, Plessis, sold to Tyler A. LaGrow, Alexandria $84,800
Town of Alexandria: 0.52 acres, 50065 Smith Lane, Dareld Scott Mascho and Jaclyn Marie Mascho, Horseheads and James Wright, Elmira Heights, sold to Dareld Scott Mascho and Jaclyn Marie Mascho, Horseheads $130,910
Town of Orleans: 0.6 acres, 19211 Rock Baie Road, Christopher Griffith, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Lindsey Griffith Phillips, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, sold to William M. Daly and Amy L. Daly, Spencerport $375,000
Village of Clayton: 610 Riverside Drive, Unit B, 610 Riverside LLC, Clayton, sold to William Cosgrove, as trustee of the William Cosgrove Trust, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. $1,219,088
Town of Henderson: Two parcels totaling 1.58 acres, 8779 County Route 178, Russell J. Youngs and Trudy J. Youngs, Henderson, sold to Matthew J. Richmond, Henderson $180,000
Town of Lyme: 2.1 acres, County Route 125, Tjaart Kruger and Audrey L. Kruger, Clinton, sold to Dale P. Franko, Falls, Pa. $142,500
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 730 Cadwell St., Gretchen L. Currier, Gouverneur, sold to Christopher Lee Turck, Watertown $80,000
Town of Lyme: 1.3 acres, 24355 Hayes Bay Road N., Burton J. Mitchell and B. Joy Mitchell, Alford, Mass., sold to Daniel Stubbs and Erika J. Stubbs, Sandisfield, Mass. $69,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.45 acres, 21011 Storrs Road, Damian M. Ray, Ventura, Calif., sold to Ricky J. Tidwell and Heather M. Kagel, Dallas, Texas $505,000
Town of Lyme: 0.3 acres, 8706/18 County Route 5, Mark Crane, Vernon, sold to Lyme Heritage Center, Chaumont $68,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.71 acres, 22 Fulton St., Kelly Jo Bridge, Antwerp, sold to Sonja Jo Chartrand, Harrisville $0
Town of Brownville: 0.58 acres, 16344 State Route 12E, Thomas W. Gagnon and Margaret E. Gagnon, Dexter, sold to Kirk W. Thomas and Melissa C. Thomas, Chaumont $129,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 25:
Town of Theresa: 3.6 acres, 37112 County Route 46, Jeff C. Guler and Lorrie S. Guler, Theresa, sold to Jeffrey M. Nustad and Erica L. Nustad, Fort Drum $335,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.52 acres, 46928 Dingman Point Road, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Franco Filato, Wayne, N.J. $38,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.5 acres, 350A Dodge Ave., Daniel E. Frechette, Sackets Harbor, sold to Diane Shumbusho and Emile Shumbusho, San Antonio, Texas $285,000
Town of Brownville: 3 acres, State Route 12E, Lawrence D. Ward, Watertown, sold to Joanne R. Hinds, Dexter $45,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.11 acres, 21850 Club Road, Unit 714, Christopher R. Lambert and Jana L. Lambert, Frankfort, sold to Stephen Scherdin and Glenda Scherdin, Kendall $180,000
Town of Brownville: 0.72 acres, 20176 County Route 59, Robert L. Seeber and Bonnie A. Seeber, Dexter, sold to Russell Chandler and Cheryl Chandler, Middleburg, Fla. $150,000
Town of Orleans: 10.4 acres, 41576 State Route 12, Recort LLC, Wellesley Island, sold to DM Shaver Properties LLC, Clayton $60,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.23 acres, State Route 12, Erie Enterprises LLC, Weedsport, sold to MSP Realty LLC, Watertown $0
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.39 acres, 204 Elm St., Gaylor J. Massia and Vicki L. Southwell, Cape Vincent, sold to Gradon P. Castor, Cape Vincent $150,500
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 514 West St., Alfreda M. Ellis, as trustee of the Alfreda M. Ellis Trust, Altamonte Springs, Fla., sold to Shantelle L. Williams, Carthage $95,000
Town of Rutland: 1.13 acres, 23745 Cemetery Road, Brian Reape and Jessica Reape, Evans Mills, sold to Daniel Benjamin Coppage and Racheal L. Coppage, Evans Mills $161,000
Town of Brownville: 3.41 acres, B Adams Road, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Edward E. Brown and Sharon C. Brown, Dexter $16,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 28:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 125 Francis St., Morgan M. O’Hearn and Justin M. Warren, Watertown, sold to Rachael Depaulo, Fort Rucker, Ala. $149,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.23 acres, 101 E. Main St., Michael D. Jackson and Dru A. Jackson, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jon M. White and Nicole G. White, Syracuse $277,500
Town of Lorraine: 5.55 acres, 5764 County Route 97, Zachary Allen, Adams, sold to Marshall A. Smith and Maggie-Anne L. Ambrose, Brownville $193,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.61 acres, 46412 Ely Drive, Theodore Scone, as trustee of the Mary B. Ely Living Trust, Satellite Beach, Fla., sold to Adam Litwak and Donna Litwak, Oneida $180,000
Town of LeRay: 19.18 acres, Keyser Road, William R. Jesmore II, Evans Mills, sold to Tyler M. Ebersol and Alexis N. Barney, Norfolk $92,700
Town of Alexandria: 2.7 acres, 46351 Deer Point Road E., Enessa M. Carbone, New Hartford, sold to John Burton Davis, Fairport and Daniel Beach Davis III, Middlefield, Conn. $327,500
Town of LeRay: 5.04 acres, 31125 State Route 37, Dean A. Heath and Debra K. Heath, Redwood, sold to HJ Dow LLC, Malone $220,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.92 acres, 8131 Schell Ave., Robin S. Quintana, Evans Mills, sold to Travis Lee Bennett and Gabriela Bennett, Evans Mills $153,500
Town of Lyme: 0.19 acres, 9642 County Route 125, Paul S. Lightcap, Norristown, Pa., sold to Russell D. Pope and Jamie L. Pope, Watertown $305,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 29:
Town of Clayton: 1 acre, 15630 Little Round Island, Anthony J. Pietrafesa and Amy G. Pietrafesa, Syracuse, sold to Paul R. Touchette, Boulder, Colo. $475,000
Town of Clayton: 6.2 acres, Lot 3, Brown Road, Mariah Dawson Pfeiffer, Fayetteville and Caven Dawson Pfeiffer, Sitka, Alaska, sold to James Cassidy and Ashley May Cassidy, Chevy Chase, Md. $689,000
Town of Brownville: 0.35 acres, 16123 Star School House Road, James Christopher II, Brownville, sold to Donald R. Bailey and Judy A. Williams-Bailey, Dexter $78,000
Town of Orleans: 16.56 acres, County Route 100, Pamela Pavao, Clayton, sold to James Chiras, Fineview $18,750
Village of Adams: 0.62 acres, 7-11 Wardwell St., 7 Wardwell Street LLC, Watertown, sold to EC Rogers Properties LLC, Adams $100,000
City and Town of Watertown: Four parcels: City: 1) 9.86 acres, 1290 Gotham St., 2) 0.78 acres, VL-6 Gotham St., 3) 2.63 acres, VL-1290 Gotham St., Town: 4) 9.7 acres, North of Spring Valley Road, Anthony M. Neddo, Watertown, sold to Phillip Brandon Cain and Jessica Vincent Cain, Watertown $361,500
Town of Brownville: 0.92 acres, 24304 Perch Lake Road, Thomas M. Sullivan and Diane E. Sullivan, Watertown, sold to David R. Wallace and Jessica L. Wallace, Waynesville, Mo. $253,500
Town of Clayton: 0.33 acres, 38835 State Route 12E, Louis A. Costantino Jr., Clayton, as executor of the Mary Elaine Costantino estate, sold to Thomas E. Horning, Watertown $120,000
Village of Clayton: 0.21 acres, 202 Union St., Edwin C. Beerman and Tammy L. Beerman, Clayton, sold to Kelly A. Laymon, Clayton $131,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 18 Harbor Villas, Bay View Management LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to Charles J. Stehlik IV and Linda M. Stehlik, Gwynedd, Pa. $214,000
Town of Theresa: 7.13 acres, 37012 State Route 37, Keybank N.A., Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Jecka Properties LLC, Marietta $78,750
Town of Lyme: 0.19 acres, 10336/10338 County Route 125, Daryl R. Trew and Laurie B. Trew, Cicero, Ind., sold to David J. Hine, Syracuse $137,000
Village of Brownville: 0.28 acres, 118 W. Main St., Kathryn M. Bogart, Brownville, sold to Jadah Mothersell, Watertown $167,500
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 10.33 acres, County Route 3, 2) 10.33 acres, County Route 3, Dennis G. Welch, LaFargeville, sold to Timothy E. Robinson and Carmel M. Robinson, LaFargeville $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 559 Leray St., Jefferson Rono and Nanette Rono, Atwater, Calif., sold to Rejean Roux, Watertown and Alan Ricalton, Watertown $30,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.12 acres, 44 Champion St., Cathy J. Good, Carthage, sold to Jamie Labouf, Carthage $116,600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 30:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.06 acre, 34650 Ross Lane, Jeanne Simpson, Rochester, and Bridgett Ellis, Avon, as executor of the Vincent M. McKeown Sr. estate, sold to Bridgett Ellis, Avon $64,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.15 acres, Bates Road, Robert J. Luciano, Warwick, R.I., sold to Harlow D. Featherly III and Shannon E. Featherly, Cape Coral, Fla. $12,500
Town of Lyme: 0.27 acres, 30615 Conklin Drive N., Kevin R. Tilton and Pamela J. Tilton, Franklinville, sold to Wayne M. Roshia and Belinda J. Roshia, Massena and Bruce Barlow and Jackie Barlow, Hyde Park $30,000
Village of Carthage: 0.22 acres, 664 Adelaide St., Richard B. Giovanetti, Carthage, sold to Jonathan Rodriguez and Kearstin Brigham, Carthage $132,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.39 acres, 34570 State Route 12E, John F. Rehm Jr., Dunbarton, sold to Amanda C. Dudley, Adams $85,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 112 N. Orchard St., Debra Misercola, Watertown, sold to Jie He and Chen Jiang, Watertown $80,000
Town of Champion: 7.12 acres, Middle Road East, Aimee LaValley Martini and Wayne L. Smith, Watertown, sold to Michelle Parks LaBrake and Scotty A. Sweeney, Lowville $21,000
City of Watertown: 0.32 acres, 1035 Holcomb St., Sean M. Gorman, Watertown, sold to Angel M. Munson, Watertown $111,120
Town of Clayton: 5.8 acres, 32377 State Route 12, Thomas Brennan and Julie Brennan, Fairport, sold to James Clement and Susan Clement, Chaumont $75,000
Town of Lyme: 0.48 acres, 4772 Lances Drive, John M. Phillips and Bambi L. Phillips, Dexter, sold to Cynthia S. Bushaw, Watertown and Shawn E. Collins and Amber M. Lobdell, Watertown $19,000
Town of Theresa: 10.66 acres, 25971 State Route 411, Stephen C. Ried and Isolde K. Ried, Theresa, sold to Matthew R. Spaulding, Solvay $248,000
Town of Theresa: 3 acres, 27344 Wilson Road, Trevor P. Beach, Theresa, sold to Jason M. Boshane Jr., Theresa $110,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 93.08 acres, County Route 8, Colleen D. Pender, Brownville, sold to Scott Roes and Brooke Roes, Clayton $65,000
Town of Lyme: 0.77 acres, 28463 Bay View Drive, James M. Hutchinson Jr., Chicago, Ill., as administrator of the David R. Hutchinson estate, sold to Lake Ontario Rentals LLC, Chaumont $50,000
Town of Henderson: 2.65 acres, State Route 3 and County Route 123, Todd A. Montague, Henderson Harbor, as trustee of the Florence A. M. Maurer Revocable Trust and the Montague Family Trust, sold to Kyle R. Durham and Alexandra M. Durham, Adams $0
Town of Alexandria: 1.99 acres, 45602 Taylor Road, Leon L. Davis and Barbara J. Davis, Alexandria Bay, sold to Kari L. Sears, Perry and Kara L. Pitts, Potsdam $0
Town of Lyme: 20.02 acres, State Route 12E, Timothy M. Hodge and Dessiray J. Goutremount and Jacques A. Cerow, Chaumont, sold to Zachariah John Yelle and Rebecca L. Yelle, Cartahge $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 17:
Town of Leyden: Thomas Road, Frederick C. Wieczerzak, sold to Reginald Wieczerzak $70,000
Town of Martinsburg: 5822 State Route 12, Elaine Garito, sold to Daniel Menard $10,000
Town of Turin: 5625 Lee Road, Daryl J. Kloster, sold to Joseph J. Sanfilippo $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 18:
Village of Copenhagen: 3002 Mechanic St., David Michael Woodruff, sold to Gary Lee Alberry II $90,000
Village of Lowville: 5482 River St., Lauren B. Pitman, sold to Rikki L. Stanton $133,000
Town of Montague: 1980 Pitcher Road, Anthony Appio, sold to Bilancione LLC $85,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 19:
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Jeanette F. Marvin $35,995
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 20:
Town of Denmark: 9555 East Road, Andrew D. Jennings, sold to Sheldon E. Koster $67,000
Town of Diana: 8171 Elm St., Theresa A. Vallencour, sold to Christopher J. Seibel $92,000
Town of Lewis: Kwasniewski Road, Kwasniewski Living Trust, sold to Wayne K. Kwasniewski $40,000
Village of Lowville: 5622 Water St., Village of Lowville, sold to George Augustive Smith $85,000
Town of New Bremen: Brewery Road, Ralph L. Bush, sold to Allen Farney Jr. $35,000
Town of Turin: 4574 East Road, Douglas Benedict, sold to Gary Troyan $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 21:
Town of Diana: White Pine Pond Road, Delsey Capital LLC, sold to Patricia J. Howland $22,500
Town of Greig: Hiawatha Lake Road, David P. VandeWater, sold to Ronald Barnes $28,000
Town of Greig: 5178 Eagle Drive, Lake of the Pines Camp LLC, sold to Thomas Weickert $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 23, 2020:
Town of Canton: 0.26 acres, 13 Buck Street, Twelve Seven LLC, Norwalk, Conn., sold to Sean Conklin and Sheila E. Brice-Conklin, DeKalb Junction $85,000
Town of DeKalb: 12.82 acres, 50 County Route 14, Norma Stiles, Heuvelton, sold to Scott A. Thornhill and Holly J. Thornhill, Rensselaer Falls $135,000
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, beginning at northwest bounds of Route 12 at southerly corner of Hyde premesis, James S. Hyde and Sandra L. Hyde, Hammond, sold to Edward Robles and Karina Robles, Watertown $260,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 7 of map of Green Acres Development, Richard VanLeuven, Potsdam, as attorney-in-fact for Elizabeth D. Isenberg, Massena, sold to Marcias J. Martinez and Lisbet Martinez, Potsdam $142,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 3 in block 44 of “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Elaine M. Gagner, Massena, sold to Katelyn Emily Ross and Kavon Michael Silas, Massena $90,000
Town of Canton: 0.69 acres, southwesterly of Route 68 at northeasterly corner of property now or formerly of Mary C. Leonard, Beth R. Wight, Canton, sold to Mary C. Leonard, Canton $5,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 81A Pumpkin Hill Road, Darci L. Oakes, Potsdam, sold to Jay Zenger and Caitlin McGregor, Potsdam $6,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 8 on Map of Green Acres Development, Martin D. Heintzelman and Louise M. Heintzelman, Potsdam, sold to Philip T. Neisser and Eudora A. Watson, Canton $235,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.52 acres, 816 Patterson Street, Amber L. Farrand, Ogdensburg, sold to Kimberly A. Stiles, Ogdensburg $120,000
Town of Morristown: Residential unit 16, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, Kenneth A. Weir and Joanne H. Weir, Johnson City, sold to Keith E. Gunuskey and Mariann T. Gunuskey, Honesdale, Pa. $150,000
Town of Morristown: 1.57 acres, beginning in southerly shorelilne of St. Lawrence River, at notheasterly corner of parcel of land conveyed to Richard J. Norman and Judith M. Norman, Donald A. Ceresoli Sr., Hammond, sold to Ellen M. Copeman, Ogdensburg $105,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lots 11 and 13 of block 10, First Revision of Prospect Heights, Massena, Valerie Dunning and Virginia Sullivan, executrices of estate of Virginia Pike, Massena, sold to Maureen A. Frary, Massena $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 24, 2020:
Town of Fowler: 117.37 acres, beginning on County Route 104 at point located north of intersection with Hull Road, Frank J. Sestir Jr. and Valerie S. Sestir, trustees, or their successors in trust, under Sestir Living Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Paul D. Cappellino and Jessica S. Cappellino, Antwerp $299,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning at southerly side of Maiden Lane westerly of northwesterly corner of lot now or formerly belonging to Gilbert Jardine, Robert W. Arquiett, Madrid, sold to Colin M. O’Bryan, Waddington $2,500
Town of Louisville: Parcel, known as Michael J. Curran and Pauline Curran Countryside Subdivision, beginning at northwest corner of Albert Jensen lot on Meadow Street, Christopher R. Castell and Megan A. Castell, Massena, sold to Scott Lee Helm and Amanda Blue Cehok, Galway $163,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at intersection of northerly boundary of Elmer Layo’s lot and Town Line Road, Donald A. Curry and Mary J. Curry, Massena, sold to Christopher Ryan Castell and Megan Ann Castell, Massena $213,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning at northeasterly corner of Clinton Street and West Second Street, Daniel P. Dinneen, Waddington, sold to Michelle L. Riordan, Lisbon $91,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 9 and 10, block 12 on Subdivision Plan of Property of St. Lawrence River Power Company and Pine Grove Realty Company, Larry S. White, Saratoga Springs, sold to Tracy George, Massena $32,000
Town of Colton: 21.498 acres, portion of lots 1 and 2 of Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Alex J. Bonno, Colton, sold to Kyle S. Anderson, Potsdam $167,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, lot 16 in block 67 on map made by Common Council, Tina Lovely, Ogdensburg, sold to Kaydee Management Services LLC, DeKalb Junction $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, bounded on south side of Elderkin Street and south side by lands now or formerly of Luke Usher, Michael R. Gerrish, Glenmont, administrator of the estate of Robert R. Gerrish, Potsdam, sold to Mark Gerrish Jr. and Kyrie Newtown, Potsdam $57,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.11 acres, St. Lawrence River Lot 10, beginning at northeasterly bounds of Viewpoint Lane at intersection of northwesterly bounds of New York State, A. Michael Norris, San Antonio, Texas; Patricia N. Kelly, San Antonio, Texas; and Andrew J. Norris, Brighton, Mich., sold to Keith D. Pierce and kathleen M. Pierce, Ogdensburg $310,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 53 of map entitled “Fairlane Development, Sections B & C,” Jason Lorenc and Susan Lorenc, Canton, sold to Payam A. Hadian and Kimberly Hadian, Canton $250,000
Town of Colton: Two parcels, 1561 Raquette River Road, Lyle Robertson, Massena; Laura Cook, Massena; and David Robertson, Jacksonville, Fla., sold to Darrell Cole and Jennifer Cole, Colton $58,000
Town of Hopkinton: 0.204 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Fort Jackson-Beechertown Road with southerly corner of lands of Guy Wilson, Rickie A. Trim, Massena, sold to Wayne Baldwin and Lisa Baldwin, Hopkinton $19,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 9 and 10 on map entitled “J.J. Doyle Lumber Co. Development,” Mark T. Mashaw and Nancy W. Mashaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan P. Farrell, Ogdensburg $128,000
Town of Hammond: 0.49 acres, beginning at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Michael C. Savage at northeast line of parcel conveyed to Frederick A. Robinson III, Clifford D. Scougal and Margaret C. Scoutal, Carthage, sold to Robert Piazza and Ann Piazza, Hilton $120,000
Town of Hermon: 312.24 acres, part of lots 18, 21 and 24, of east third of Tract 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, Arlene K. Aronson, Waite Hill, Ohio, sold to Charles R. Reid, Houston, Texas $186,000
Town of Macomb: 42.35 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot 66, James D. Hunter and Carolyn J. Hunter, Stroudsburg, Pa., sold to Robert T. Thorne and Teresa E. Thorne, Brackney, Pa. $71,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 27, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 0.16 acres, beginning at center of County Road leading past Raymondville School House to Norwood on east of Racquette River, Dwaine P. Darling, individually and as surviving spouse of A. Ruth Darling, Massena, sold to Cindy Lytle, Norwood $35,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, in section 77, beginning at northeast corner of lot owned by Ray D. Pernice from southeast corner of school house lot, Kim Smith, Norfolk, sold to David Daniel Ashley, Norfolk $27,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 2 on map made by Geo. Hall, S. Paul Supernault Jr. and Joni C. Supernault, Massena, sold to Danny J. Joslin Jr. and Susan L. Joslin, Massena $40,000
Town of Colton: 114.32 acres, beginning on Gulf Road at northeasterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Ronald F. Kuhne Jr., Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Christopher Wright and Mary Wright, Colton $80,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, lot 13 on map and survey prepared by Robert James Lawson, Two H. Realty LLC, Wallkill, sold to Glenn R. Latta Jr. and Christina L. Latta, Gouverneur $47,000
Town of Brasher: 0.75 acres, north part of village lots 3 and 4, beginning on south shore of St. Regis River at northeast corner of village lot 3, Robert C. Gale and Susan A. Gale, Vernon, sold to Timothy E. Gagne, Helena $25,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning on westerly side of Canton Road from southwesterly corner of Congress Street, Lisa Poore, Ogdensburg, executor of last will and testament of Junior F. LaSiege, sold to Devan S. Storie, Rensselaer Falls $28,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at intersection of south bounds of Jersey Avenu and west bounds of Elizabeth Street, Stephen J. Hurst, Anna M. Hurst and Eileen O. Hurst, Ocala, Fla., sold to Tina Lovely, Ogdensburg $39,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 2 in block 462, Michael J. Girard, South Colton, sold to Nathaniel Ashley, Ogdensburg $59,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 28, 2020:
Town of Rossie: 9.2 acres, bordering to north of South Hammond Road and southeast of town line of Hammond and Rossie, Nelson E. Evans and Marilyn Evans, Hammond, sold to Allen Harris, Hammond $2,000
Village of Massena: 0.156 acres, southwest of Douglas Road, northwesterly of intersection of northwest boundary of Cecil Avenue, Shawn Thompson, Massena, sold to Kenneth W. Mcquoid and Jennifer S. Mcquoid, Massena $26,000
Town of Pitcairn: 3.64 acres, beginning in Highway 3 at intersection at center of Graham crossroad, L.D. Graham and Michele M. Graham, Harrisville, sold to Christopher L. Graham, Harrisville $21,000
Town of Canton: 76.5 acres, in mile 10 of fourth and fifth ranges, northeast of County Route 15, northwesterly of intersection with Old DeKalb Road, Kermit D. Morgan and Marian G. Morgan, trustees of the Morgan Living Trust, Canton, sold to Robert G. Holland and Karen M. Holland, Canton $30,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of Route 310 with intersection of Bufham Road, Keith D. Mitchell, Canton, sold to Greenwood Acres LLC, Canton $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, easterly half of lot 3 in block 74 and lot 11 in block 2, John B. Miller Jr. and Deborah L. Miller, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael D. Willis, Ogdensburg $42,000
Village of Massena: 5,320 square feet, beginning on East Orvist Street at northeast corner of lot A, Sandra Delarm, North Bangor, administratrix of estate of the late William A. Delarm, sold to Kayla Kelley, Massena $30,000
