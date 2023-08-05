The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 20, 2023:
Town of Orleans: Parcel, vacant lot, north of Black Creek Road, Victor F. Natali, Clayton, sold to Lori Durand, Alexandria Bay $2,500
Town of Alexandria: Parcel 1: 1.134 acres, part of lot 27, subdivision of Great Lot 4 of Macomb’s Purchase; and Parcel 2: part of lot 27, subdivision of Great Lot 4, Susanne M. Johnson, LaFargeville, sold to John O’Connor, trustee of John O’Connor Living Trust, Alexandria Bay $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 21, 2023:
Town of Adams: Parcel, 18010 North Adams Heights, Robert J. LaComb Sr. and Elva J. LaComb, Liverpool, trustees of The LaComb Family Trust, sold to Jeffrey J. Jock, Adams $300,000
Town of Worth: Parcel, 24282 County Route 93, Alice M. Rockefeller, Lacona, sold to Jeffrey Hill and Georgette Hill, Pulaski $3,600
Town of Wilna: 0.17 acres, 612 West Street, Kimberly C. Perrigo, Carthage, sold to 111 Riverside Drive LLC, Carthage $85,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, lot 1 on “Payne Lake Waterfront Estates Subdivision,” David M. Crosby Jr. and Cathleen Crosby, Canandaigua, sold to Mensud Kurjakovic, New York City $99,900
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 16479 Grenell Island, Wayne G. Richards, Clearwater, Fla.; and Wayne G. Richards, administrator of estate of Douglas W. Richards, Clearwater, Fla., sold to Stephen E. Nims, Macedon $435,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 25759 Cottage Way, Michael Pierson, Watertown, sold to Timothy Hunter and Kristen Hunter, Adams; and Edward Hunter and Linda Hunter, Adams Center $50,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 23043 and 0 Route 67, Julia K. Grigg, executrix of last will and testament of the late H. jack Vanbrocklin, Watertown, sold to Kathryn J. Harrienger, Watertown $60,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 210 Chartier Avenue, William Vanalstyne and Carol Vanalstyne, Schenectady, sold to Pepe’s Rentals LLC, Clayton $295,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, Andrews Road, Timothy S. Stephan and Jacqueline L. Stephan, Black River, sold to Jamie Toner and Cleann Toner, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii $35,000
Town of Brownville: parcel, 222 Brown Boulevard, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Samantha Salamacha, Brownville $63,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 34032 Holmes Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Samantha Salamacha, Brownville $6,200
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 24, 2023:
Town of Theresa: 5.67 acres, 35052 Eddy Road, Ryan T. Johnson Casner, Columbia, S.C., sold to Ethan J. Klock and Taylor C. Kiechle, Theresa $270,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 126 Winslow Street, City of Watertown sold to Georgena D’Argenio, Watertown $1,926.98
City of Watertown: Parcel, 10 Seymour Street, City of Watertown sold to Patricia Fay, Watertown $254.30
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 33919 Brandy Rock Road, R.R. McFarland and Katharina G. McFarland, co-trustees, Carlisle, Pa., sold to Donald Lenhard, Rochester $270,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, lot 11, “Eastern Boulevard Annex to City of Watertown,” Gregory S. Matuszczak, Watertown, sold to James L. Meier and Margaret Meier, Evans Mills $164,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 329 and 333 West Woodruff Street, Mark A. Smith and Susan J. Tague-Smith, Watertown, sold to Omar Salazar Tello and Amanda Salazar Tello, Watertown $249,000
Town of Orleans: 0.95 acres, 36323 Sarah Lane, Sarah Lane Estates LLC, Clayton, sold to James Cheney and Leslie Black Cheney, Fishers Landing $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.492 acres, 1241 Harris Drive, Andre Chaput, Watertown, sold to Marisa Marcellus, Watertown $225,000
Town of LeRay: 56 rods of land, 184 Maple Street, Madison H. Hernandez, Black River, sold to Caleb Paul Reid, Carthage $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 25, 2023:
Town of Brownville: 1.136 acres, 9368 Middle Road, H2OTown 24/7 Properties LLC, West Islip, sold to Carlos S. Rodriguez-Villa and Flor A. Cardona, Fort Drum $252,900
Town of Brownville: Two parcels, 100 Superior Street, Legacy Home Stays LLC, Wooster, Ohio, sold to Brandon K. Mandarino and Bridget A. Mandarino, Watertown $236,000
Town of Brownville: 0.25 acres, 10678 Road 987, Michael A. Howard, Watertown; Scott G. Howard, Amarillo, Texas; and Michele A. Price, Dexter, sold to Road 987 LLC, Henderson, Nev. $269,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 714 South Massey Street, Cheryl L. Nielsen and Jeffrey Taylor, Watertown, sold to Nathan A. Barbieri, Watertown $200,000
Town of LeRay: 4.367 acres, 27228 Keyser, Weston C. Goring and Lisa Goring, Evans Mills, sold to Nickolas Hurst and Tabitha Hurst, Ewa Beach, Hawaii $441,750
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 611 West Grove Street, Sarah Erb, Dexter, sold to Jason D. Martinez, Duluth, Min. $175,900
Town of Wilna: 0.918 acres, 41909 Avery Road, Benjamin R. Schroeder, Natural Bridge, sold to Joel P. Orders and Amanda Orders, El Paso, Texas $259,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 24107 Route 12, Next Level Property Group LLC, Carthage, sold to Devon J. Johnson and Shannon M. Hargett, Watertown $159,000
Town of Pamelia: 3.58 acres, 27171 Meadow Lane, Kenneth Ivan Putnam, Watertown, sold to Grace Knapp, Watertown $159,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 26, 2023:
Town of Adams: Parcel, 14849 County Route 76, Matthieu Corron, Wolcott, sold to Christine Delong, Mohnton, Pa. $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.033 acres, 823 Rutland Place, Rimpaw Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Watertown Holdings LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $45,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 352 South Indiana Avenue, Phillip Venello, Mannsville, sold to Dakota J. Bingen, Enterprise, Ala. $200,000
Town of Lorraine: Parcel, 19689 County Route 91, Michelle L. Dorazio, Adams, sold to Eric Thomas and Katelyn M. Thomas, Constantia $180,200
Town of Theresa: 1.46 acres, 36957 County Route 46, Daniel Dicampli and Elizabeth Ann Dicampli, Theresa, sold to Virginia M. Jahr, and Vincent C. Alexander, Enterprise, Ala. $410,000
Town of Adams: 1.245 acres, 11053 Cobbville Road, Mona L. Lynch, Adams, sold to Marshall L. Spies and Sandra Spies, Adams $39,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1371 Sunset Ridge, Judy A. Carpenter, Watertown, sold to Zachery A. Chambers and Kathryn A. Chambers, Watertown $309,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 622 Emerson Street, Xiaowei Chen, Flushing, sold to Michael Vasquez, Watertown $169,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 31 Main Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to 956 South LLC, North Ogden, Utah $40,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, tax map parcel, 36.32-1-2.2, County of Jefferson, Watertown, Next Level Property Group LLC, Watertown $125
Town of LeRay: Parcel, Route 11, tax map parcel, 65.09-1-10, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Next Level Property Group, Watertown $5,200
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 36285/287 Route 180, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Erinn Larue, Chaumont $49,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, Island Indian River, tax map parcel, 23.80-2-54, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Nicole Marie Caldwell and David Neil Magbee, Redwood $2,600
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 26369 Route 283, Joseph Crossman, Watertown, sold to Orlin J. Locy and Lailani J. Locy, Black River $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 679 Leray Street, Charles H. Holland and Elizabeth B. Holland, Dexter, sold to Kristopher Bailey and Robert Bailey, Sackets Harbor $190,700
Town of Orleans: Parcel, Grove Lane, Timothy D. Yorton, Chittenango, sold to Stephen A. Hertzog and Melanie D. Hertzog, Wellesley Island $12,500
