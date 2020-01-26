The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 13:
Town of Adams: 1.78 acres, 14300/302 U.S. Route 11, Robert A. Bacon and Scotti E. Bacon, Adams Center, sold to Michael R. Lavarnway, Watertown $161,000
Village of Black River: 0.62 acres, 235 Maple St., Frederick J. Kregel Jr., Pinconning, Mich., sold to Hugo Torrestorres and Jennifer Ann Torrestorres, East Spanoway, Wash. $242,000
Town of Hounfield: Unknown acres, County Route 62, Rocco S. Crescenzi and Sharon A. Crescenzi, Watertown, sold to Samantha Alexander and Ryan Alexander, Adams $0
Town of Pamelia: 3.83 acres, 27090 Perch Lake Road, Luke Hopkins, Garner, N.C., sold to Jason G. Lulejian, Watertown $434,660
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 157 Thompson Blvd., Robert S. Ward and Lena C. Ward, Chaumont, sold to Michel L. Gravelle and Michelle Renee Gravelle, Watertown $200,000
Village of Black River: 0.23 acres, 113 S. Main St., Patrick Gaines and Cathy Gaines, Black River, sold to Samantha Atler and Juan Ramirez, Fort Drum $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 14:
Town of Alexandria: 1.71 acres, 47882 County Route 111, Trina L. Sochia, Redwood, sold to Cindy Ann Coones, Calcium $176,000
Town of Clayton: 5 acres, 36020 State Route 12, Mark W. Jones and Chianna J. Jones, Clayton, sold to Adam C. Beshures Jr. and Krystal G. Rice, Clayton $261,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.48 acres, 305 W. Washington St., Theodore Misiewicz and Lisa M. Misiewicz, Sackets Harbor, sold to Andrea Lee Davis, Spanaway, Wash. $323,500
Village of Adams: 1.02 acres, 12-14 Grove St., James W. Babcock and Judith M. Babcock, Watertown, sold to Matthew R. Lucas, Ellisburg $86,000
Town of Champion: 1.65 acres, 23519 County Route 47, Paul Williams, Carthage, sold to RAS Closing Services LLC, Glen Ellyn, Ill. $178,000
Town of LeRay: Two parcels: 1) 38.8 acres, 27617/634 State Route 283, 2) 14.4 acres, 27882 State Route 342, Black River Estates of Watertown LLC, Oxford, Maine, sold to GCR Capital NY LLC, Pittsfield $1,163,050
Village of Brownville: 0.43 acres, 107 Gould St., June L. Holder, Brownville, sold to Michael Crestani and Jennifer Crestani, Calcium $55,000
Town of Ellisburg: 4.45 acres, State Route 193, Robert O. Worthington Jr., Ellisburg, sold to Randy Hemingway and Laurie Hemingway, Ellisburg $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 15:
Town of Brownville: 0.64 acres, 16873 County Route 53, Axel Manuel Rodriguezrosado and Emarys Roman Rodriguez, Dexter, sold to Jana M. Parody, Dexter $225,000
Village of Carthage: 0.38 acres, 830 Alexandria St., Jason Goodman, Lowville, sold to Tyler Getman and Tracy Getman, Natural Bridge $95,400
Village of Carthage: Two parcels totaling 2.19 acres, 818 Parham St., Shay D. Patton and April A. Patton, Elizabeth City, N.C., sold to Timothy J. Barber, Black River and Natasha J. Gamble, Carthage $117,500
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 1157 Academy St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Happy Homes & Property Solutions LLC, Watertown $59,900
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 146-148 Winslow St., Timothy A. Farley, Carthage, as referee for Christopher B. Coulson, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $203,266
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 719 Franklin St., Adrian M. Duffy, Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland, sold to Stephen A. Owens and Kostantia Owens, Watertown $134,431
Village of Evans Mills: 1.03 acres, 8743 Factory St.,Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Autumn Kirker and Daniel Ward, Antwerp $103,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 16:
Town of Ellisburg: 1.05 acres, 14289 Tiller Road, Matthew J. Dewitt, Adams, sold to Brad A. Lewis, Mannsville $182,000
Town of Champion: 0.7 acres, south of State Route 12, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Murcrest Farms LLC, Copenhagen $211
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 140 Polk St., James C. Ives and Sue A. Ives, Henderson, sold to JCM NNY Properties LLC, Watertown $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.61 acres, 725 Leray St., Matthew P. Saunders and Ann Marie Saunders, Watertown, sold to Christopher Warner, Watertown $135,000
Town of Theresa: 5 acres, 34661 Eddy Road, Frederick J. Clark, Granville, sold to James M. Olson, Theresa $65,000
Village of Carthage: 0.06 acre, 4 Oxford St., Stephen A. Martin, Carthage, sold to Raphael D. Logato, no address listed $87,000
City of Watertown: 0.45 acres, 1114 Washington St., Washington Property Management LLC, Watertown, sold to 175 East Ave LLC, Rochester $450,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 17:
Town of Theresa: 146.8 acres, Honey Hill Road, Jan A. Martusewicz, Evans Mills, Ian Martusewicz, High Falls, and Brynn Fults, Evans Mills, sold to Robert H. Curtis and Kathy E. Curtis, Theresa $89,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 1.85 acres, 20707 St. Lawrence Park Road, Randy W. Truesdell, Alexandria Bay and Joleta Gruzesky, Alexandria Bay, sold to Edward J. Bendert and Patricia C. Bendert, Massena $357,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.23 acres, St. Lawrence Park Road, Randy W. Truesdell, Alexandria Bay and Joleta Gruzesky, Alexandria Bay, as executors of the Betty J. Truesdell estate, sold to Edward J. Bendert and Patricia C. Bendert, Massena $1
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 230 Flower Ave W., Joseph R. O’Donnell and Amy E. O’Donnell, Watertown, sold to Timothy P. O’Donnell, Watertown $120,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 228 N. Rutland St., St. Michael Properties Inc., Watertown, sold to Fatima Properties Inc., Watertown $1
Town of Pamelia: 0.72 acres, 22911-917 County Route 31, Larry V. Silverstein, Watertown, sold to Hawks Creek LLC, Los Angeles, Calif. $137,000
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 103 Rodgers Road, Shankar Singh Thapa, Black River, sold to Christopher W. Fischer and Laura A. Fischer, Evans Mills $232,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 30:
Town of Diana: 13033 State Route 812, Wilmington Fund Society, sold to Brandon Lesperance $35,000
Village of Lowville: 7586 Church St., Shay EP Richards, sold to Patricia A. Christy $155,100
Town of New Bremen: 7501 Ossont Road, Wallace D. Balash, sold to Dean S. McLaughlin $148,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Oct. 31:
Town of Diana: 5668 Old State Road, David L. Wooledge, sold to Rita Wooledge $57,000
Town of Harrisburg: 7714 Woodbattle Road, Timothy L. Breen, sold to Elizabeth A. Smith $185,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3829 Franklin St., Courtney L. Hoskins, sold to Martin Robert Taylor $173,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 1:
Town of Greig: 6325 S. Chases Lake Road, Kimberly E. Dufoe, sold to Karen Aubertine $125,000
Town of Martinsburg: 5535 Cemetery Road, Jessica Jones, sold to Matthew James Chandler $123,000
Town of Watson: Cleveland Lake Road, Colleen Miller, sold to Lenahan Properties LLC $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 4:
Town of Greig: 6260 Burnham Road, Northern Rhode Island Sportsmen Club, sold to Kyle R. Bush $122,000
Town of Harrisburg: 9050 State Route 12, Town of Harrisbug, sold to Melvin Snyder $305
Village of Lowville: 5380 Eugene St., Janis A. Leichtweis, sold to Wendy L. Rook $1
Town of Martinsburg: 4825 W. Martinsburg Road, Anthony M. Young, sold to Joseph W. Jessman $88,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 5:
Town of Croghan: 4489 Old State Road, Lonnie Zehr, sold to the Lyman Hart III Revocable Trust $310,000
Town of Croghan: 4496 Old State Road, Lonnie J. Zehr, sold to the Lyman Forrest Hart III Revocable Trust $33,000
Village of Castorland: 5006 State Route 410, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, sold to Peter O. Burkholder $31,000
Town of West Turin: Plumber Road, Joerd F. Kaufman, sold to Karl Vagle $103,000
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 28, 2019:
Town of Waddington: Two parcels, lots 6 and 7, section B of Lincoln Heights Subdivision, Justin D. Palmer, Waddington, sold to Courtney Bloodough, Ogdensburg $170,000
Town of Brasher: Three parcels, 6 acres, 17.89 acres and 8 acres, Dale A. Goodrow and Sheila A. Goodrow, Lyon Mountain, sold to Michelle Collins and Scott Collins, Norwood $35,000
Town of Colton: Several parcels, Leon L. Goolden Trust, Venice, Fla., sold to William Powers and Lisa Powers, Queensbury $725,000
Town of Fine: 41.15 acres, beginning at corner of lots 22, 23, 28 and 29, Lon P. Stephens, Marathon, Nelson J. Stephens Jr., Broadalbin, and Karen L. Fountain, Castile, sold to Thomas D. Durham and Linda K. Durham, Fine $46,000
Town of Massena: 0.25 acres, northwest corner of village lot 60, Rebecca-Lynn A. Smith, and Shawn T. Smith, Massena, sold to Shawn T. Smith, Massena $27,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 7 in block 3 in lots laid out by Tate in Fines Pasture Lot, Gretchen Marsh, Fulton, executor for the late Dona K. Dishaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Glenda Dawn Deane, Ogdensburg $23,000
Village of Potsdam: 10,738 square feet of land, northerly side of Elderkin Street, Jeffrey S. Stone and Kayc D. Stone, Potsdam, sold to Patrick Morrow, Vestal $86,500
Town of Russell: 18.04 acres, Boyd Pond Road, Barton R. Tuttle, Russell, sold to Jacob G. Folsom and Emma Mae Harper, Russell $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 29, 2019:
Town of Brasher: Parcel, lot 1 and 2 of block 26 of map made by Jehiel Stevens, Kathleen K. Rufa, Helena, sold to Shane Cline and Melany Cline, North Lawrence $30,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 2 of Nearly Lots, Mill Street, Louine M. Kolb, Sackets Harbor, sold to Curley Mitchell, Gouverneur $8,000
Town of Lisbon: 26 acres, mile squares 6 and 7 of eighth range and mile square number 6 of the seventh range and being lot number 22 on southerly side of Canton Turnpike, Ryan H. O’Grady, Canton, sold to Henry D. Miller and Susie L. Miller, Heuvelton $129,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.9 acres, Sweeney Road, YNXH LLC, Lisbon, sold to Andrew Joseph Theobald, Tipton, Ind. $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 14 in block 64, Martha F. Valley, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael D. Crews, Ogdensburg $90,000
Village of Massena: 0.16 acres, lot 5 on map entitled “Oakmont An Addition to Massena, New York,” Amy L. Trimm, Massena, sold to Jennifer O’Shaughnessy, Massena $8,000
Town of Parishville: 5 acres, 1896 Route 72, Michael D. Jones and Deborah S. Jones, Parishville, sold to Cameron Marin and Monica Votra, Parishville $220,000
Town of Norfolk: 38.6 acres, vacant land on Tiernan Ridge Road, Nicolaus Dumas, Central Point, Ore., sold to Kevin F. Smith and Kimberly A. Smith, Norfolk $11,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lots 19 and 20 in block 314 in Coventry Drive Subdivision, Ann P. Daye, by Suhail S. Daye as power of attorney agent, Andrews, Texas, sold to Justin Ryan Paquette and Colleen Paquette, Massena $180,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, River Lot 32, north bounds of State Road leading from Waddington to Ogdensburg, Carl J. Ellis, executor of the estate of James D. Ellis, Thornhill, Tenn., sold to Vicky Hilleges, Fayetteville $75,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, south bounds of Larnard Street, Kimberly Hill, Watertown, sold to Theresa Raleigh and Edna M. Raleigh, Waddington $44,000
Town of Madrid: 0.72 acres, County Route 14, southwesterly corner of lands of Julia Ward Courtney, Paul S. Jones and Michele A. Jones, Waddington, sold to Elizabeth R. Rogers, Waddington $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 30, 2019:
Town of Russell: 0.327 acres, part of great lot 37, north of Grasse River, Corey Foster and Brianna M. Foster, Hermon, sold to Peter J. Dargie, Potsdam $85,000
Town of Edwards: Several parcels, Kimberly R. Beyer, executrix of the last will and testamant of the late June C. Chapin, San Diego, Calif., sold to Brian Chapin, Edwards $50,000
Village of Canton: 0.38 acres, easterly of Park Street, northwesterly corner of a parcel now or formerly of Richard M. Cassara and Debra A. Cassara, Joseph E. White and Debra L. White, Russell, sold to Brian Kerrigan, Canton $207,000
Town of Russell: 13.13 acres, portion of east part of lot 19 on map made by Reuben Ashman of Township Number 2 of Great Tract Number 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, west of Cassidy Road, Kenneth M. Hebb, Hermon, and Katrina G. Hebb, Pittsford, sold to Kyle Holloway and Megan Holloway, Winthrop $90,000
Town of Macomb: 1.485 acres, Eoute 58, southwesterly corner of lands of Citizens Telephone Company of Hammond, Albert J. Tulley, Gouverneur, sold to Jillian E. Sergel, Hammond $81,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.23 acres, Parker Street, Andrew R. Breckenridge and Melissa J. Breckenridge, Gouverneur, sold to Jacob D. Vanornum, Gouverneur $90,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Madrid-Potsdam New York State Highway, southerly of lands of Elizabeth Stewart, Michael T. Hawkins, Potsdam, sold to Kristen Clemons and Lance Rood, Potsdam $88,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 3 of Saidels Valley Drive Extension, David C. Geer and Karen Geer, Gouverneur, sold to John M. Crehan, Middleborough, Mass. $148,500
Town of Massena: Two parcels, part of lots 12 and 14 on a map of the subdivision of the Joseph Rivier lot, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Frederic J. Delosh, Massena $27,000
Town of Potsdam: Three parcels, 10 acres, 38.68 acres and 9.105 acres, Brian P. Stanka and Linda M. Stanka, Norfolk, sold to Jonathan L. Ross, Ogdensburg $167,500
Town of Brasher: 10.15 acres, nort of Mahoney Road, lot 6 on “Map of Survey prepared for Anthony and Patricia Liano, Liano Subdivision,” Benjamin E. Murtagh and Brittany Murtagh, Brasher Falls, sold to Benjamin T. Gardner, Brasher Falls, and Mark V. Gardner, Potsdam $22,000
Town of Louisville: 18 acres, northwesterly of County Route 40, part of mile square lot 45, Robert K. Morris and Dale A. Morris, Massena, sold to Keri A. Zaza and Dak Zaza, Massena $255,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot number 2, block 49 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Ray A. Priest and Deborah A. Priest, Massena, soldt o Francis G. O’Keefe, Norfolk $74,500
Town of Lawrence: 1 acre, Hogansburg Road at soutwest corner of lot deeded to Julius A. Townsend, Joyce R. Stacey, Brasher Falls, sold to Catherine Anna Baldwin, Dickinson Center $12,000
Town of Louisville: 0.4 acres, Route 131, Ulrica Christina Engle, Livingston, Texas, sold to Christopher S. Larrow, Massena $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 903 State St. and 219 Jersey Ave., Maxwell A. McCarney, Ogdensburg, sold to Job C. Edwards, Ogdensburg $105,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.448 acres, west bounds of Northmoor Park, northeast corner of lands of Gerald and Patricia Arms, Keri A. Zaza, Massena, sold to The Salvation Army, West Nyack $140,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot number 160, Wilson Hill Area, Richard L. Reynolds and Sharon J. Reynolds, Massena, sold to David Bender, Canton $350,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 3, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: 0.17 acres, easterly bounds of Waverly Street extension at northwest corner of lot number 12 of lots layed out by Leo Waldruff, P&L International Associates LLC, Potsdam, sold to Adam Petley and Lauren Petley, Cincinnati, Ohio $93,000
Town of Masena: Parcel, lot number 16 house number 66 of Curtes Avenue in block number 105 as shown and delineated on map number E-11105-I, Cynthia L. Harper-Baxter, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Karl C. Harper, Winthrop, sold to Richard R. Partch and Leila L. Boyea, Massena $42,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, 18 Morgan Street, Zachariah J. Bush and Rebecca D. Bush, Norwood, sold to Dina C. Panetta and Derrick G. Gidden Jr., Potsdam $96,500
Town of Stockholm: Two parcels, 0.89 acres and 0.68 acres, both in lot 48, Barry E. Steinberge and Tracey L. Steinberg, Potsdam, sold to Mallory L. Sprague and Abraham D. Baxter, Liverpool $150,000
Town of Pitcairn: Three parcels, Fullervill Road, Linda Wagner, Sheridan, Ore., sold to Jared E. Dreythaler, Harrisville $160,000
Town of Russell: Three parecels, in great lot number 4, township 9, great tract number 3 of Macomb;s Purchase, Richard V. Manning, referee, Parishville, sold to community Restoration Corporation, Dallas, Texas $111,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.347 acres, part of Meadow North Development, south of Hayward Street, Neil R. Gates and Jean Campbell, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew Johnson Sr. and Jan Johnson, Lisbon $156,000
Town of DeKalb: 103 acres, on map made by Potter Goff and Silas spencer in 1814, Michael P. Merithew and Dana M. Merithew, DeKalb Junction, sold to Seth J. Carr, Russell $172,000
