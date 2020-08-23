Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 10:
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 1.22 acres, 47281 Sunset Drive, Judith M. Boland, Binghamton, sold to Sean Smith and Allison Paige Smith, Baldwinsville $670,000
Town of Orleans: 0.81 acres, 20259 County Route 181, Dean T. Morrow and Barbara E. Morrow, LaFargeville, sold to Kurt J. Huffman, Evans Mills $169,500
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 937 Remington St., Autumn L. Lake, Watertown, sold to Stefanie Browning, Evans Mills $130,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.3 acres, Montario Point Road, Gregory Harmych and Heather Harmych, Mannsville, sold to Cameron Hall and Alicia Hall, Mannsville $106,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 186 Thompson Blvd., Sean C. Jones and Danielle M. Jones, Henderson, Nev., sold to Rhonda M. Foote, Watertown $195,000
Town of Ellisburg: 134.73 acres, 13487 County Route 90, Stanley Loomis and Della Loomis, Mannsville, sold to Patrick M. Nolan and Angela M. Nolan, Parish $0
Town of Alexandria: 1.07 acres, 44464 County Route 100, 44464 County Rte. 100 LLC, Appleton, sold to Reed C. Fuller and Chelsea J. Fuller, Fayetteville $620,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.06 acre, 25273 Indian Point Road, 2) 0.44 acres, County Route 125, Brian L. Roy and Julie Roy, Watertown, sold to Andria L. White and Nicholas J. White, Brockport $135,000
Town of Theresa: 8.18 acres, 30971 State Route 26, Edward A. Graham and Beverly J. Graham, Hammond, sold to Kenneth C. Clyde and Rebecca A. Clyde, Theresa $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 11:
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 831 Academy St., Ellis M. Linfernal Cruz, Tampa, Fla., sold to Bryce R. McNealy and Marissa L. McNealy, Watertown, $160,000
Town of Orleans: 5.33 acres, 34881 Carter Street Road, Donald Donovan and Mary Donovan, LaFargeville, sold to Randy Schroeder, LaFargeville $76,800
Town of Rodman: 0.99 acres, 13951 County Route 156, Jordan K. Ritz and April M. Ritz, Watertown, sold to Kathleen J. Westcott, Watertown $155,000
Town of Philadelphia: 5.58 acres, 33129 Rudes Road, Jenny Catherine Brown, Philadelphia, as executor of the Mary L. Brown estate, sold to Christopher Adams and Joelle Adams, Philadelphia $225,000
Town of Watertown: 23.5 acres, 23248 Swan Road, Ronald Gamble Sr. and Diane Gamble, Webster, Fla., sold to Patrick F. McCreadie, Carthage $70,000
Town of Lyme: 2 acres, 29736 Oleo Acres Lane, Vaughn Weston and Joni Weston, Ontario, Dawn Sawyer, Williamson, and Joan Artz, Chaumont, sold to Paul D. Trimper Jr. and Kristy Lee Trimper, Watertown $95,000
Town of Lyme: 3.84 acres, 28501 County Route 179, Jason Reichert and Carol Lynn Reichert, Chaumont, sold to Keith Garrett and Kelly Petros, Watertown $80,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 0.25 acres, 24385 Hayes Bay Road N., Leslie F. Bleau, Rochester, sold to Robin Makuch and Dale Makuch, Evans Mills $89,900
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 340 Brainard St., Nicol L. Anderson, Watertown, sold to Jamey Ard and Brenda Ard, Colorado Springs, Colo. $182,000
Town of Champion: 2.01 acres, 23743 Pennock Road, John L. Ashcraft and Susan E. Ashcraft, Carthage, sold to Marco E. Bochmann and Dawn M. Bochmann, Junction City, Kan. $336,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 559 Mill St., Kaylyn E. Hudson, Cicero, sold to Andrew M. Bouvia and Jayna L. Bouvia, Watertown $56,650
Village of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 0.32 acres, 535 Theresa St., Robert V. Lashomb Jr. and Jacqueline M. Lashomb, Clayton, sold to Matthew P. Gondek and Marci L. Gondek, Clayton $110,000
Village of Theresa: 4.2 acres, Bridge Street, David C. Garlock, Alexandria Bay and Jennifer D. Hebert, Alexandria Bay, as executors of the Richard S. Garlock estate, sold to Steven Duffany, Watertown $13,500
Town of Rutland: 1.26 acres, 30862 Pinewood Drive, Brian M. Collins and Melissa J. Collins, Black River, sold to Nicholas Lish and Stephanie Lish, Grovetown, Ga. $221,400
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 12:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.38 acres, 211 Funny Cide Drive, Sackets Meadows LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Peter Guarraci and Michelle Guarraci, Avenel, N.J $340,000
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 125 S. Clinton St., Michael J. Higman, Carthage, sold to Darren Ashcroft and Lori Ashcroft, Carthage $37,783
Town of Alexandria: 0.72 acres, 21854 Golf Drive, Marble Key LLC, Gouverneur, sold to 21854 Golf Drive LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Rutland: 7.39 acres, 16986 Churchill Road, Jared Halback, Watertown, sold to Thomas J. Rudick and Marie L. Rudick, Colorado Springs, Colo. $285,000
Town of Brownville: 0.23 acres, 11875 Road 472, John Wilton and Deborah Wilton, Lowville, sold to Patrice L.Ward, Falls Church, Va. $291,500
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 108 Fairmont Ave., Kent D. Burto, Carthage, sold to Matthew A. Muehlhausen, Ludington, Mich. $129,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 13:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.09 acre, 105 W. Main St., Hanzlian Real Estate LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Nutmeg Properties LLC, Adams $239,000
Town of Antwerp: 20.07 acres, Lot 5, Vrooman Creek Subdivision, County Route 22, Donald S. Starr and Patricia A. Starr, Watertown, sold to Charles E. Gregg, Bronx $49,900
Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 684 West End Ave., Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Parker Apartments, sold to U.S. Bank National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J. $73,135
Towns of Pamelia and Leray: Parcel 1, LeRay: 13.3 acres, Nellis Road N., Parcel 2, Pamelia: 0.6 acres, South of Waddingham Road, Charles L. Piddock and Cindy K. Piddock, Winnsboro, S.C., sold to Sarah Loudon-Duarte and Daniel Duarte, Watertown $22,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 909 Gotham St., Ronnie R. Covell, Watertown, sold to Chaz C. Millett, Clarksville, Tenn. $235,000
Town of Henderson: 30.42 acres, 12769 Sand Road, Jon Grant, Brownville, Keith Grant, Watertown, and Robert Pickeral, Brownville, sold to Louis M. DeCaro, Cold Spring $41,250
Town of Henderson: 30.42 acres, 12769 Sand Road, Carol J. Grant, Chaumont, as executor of the James J. Grant Jr. estate, sold to Louis M. DeCaro, Cold Spring $13,750
Town of LeRay: 1.15 acres, 22277 Riverglade Drive, Michael E. Carpenter, Watertown, sold to Coty Morgia and Allison L. Morgia, Watertown $305,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.29 acres, 21979 Club Road, Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, Cape Vincent, sold to David Jamie Kalousdian and Marianne Pyke Kalousdian, Freeville $400,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 14:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.26 acres, 3216 Booth Drive, Stephen B. Solomon, New Port Richey, Fla., sold to Michael J. Maurer, Watertown, Sharon Royce, Syracuse, John P. Maurer, Troy, Ohio, George F. Maurer, North Chili, Agnes M. Niessing, Rochester, David Forget, Pennellville and Patrick Forget, Syracuse $18,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.16 acres, 21137 Storrs Road, John B. Mantle and Jennie B. Mantle, Sackets Harbor, as trustees of the Mantle Living Trust, sold to Mark J. Kennett and Marilyn R. Kennett, Grinnell, Iowa $370,000
Village of Dexter: 0.04 acre, 402 W. Kirby St., Adam C. Wiley and Destiny L. Wiley, Watertown, sold to Regina R. Ashland, LaFargeville $68,900
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 553 Weldon Drive, Daniel L. Powell, Watertown, sold to Nathan Morford, Auburn, Mich. $122,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.02 acres, 33133 County Route 6, Gary S. Closter and Lori J. Closter, Cape Vincent, sold to Steven S. Pellegrino, Bangor, Maine $145,000
Town of Clayton: 7.2 acres, Subdivision Lot B, State Route 12E, J. Paul Morgan and Carolyn E. Morgan, Watertown, sold to Mary Lavere, Clayton $175,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.7 acres, 25957 Liberty Ave., Jorge Ramos, Watertown, sold to PennyMac Services Inc., Westlake Village, Calif. $240,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 53.08 acres, 31435 Mason Road, John J. Collins III, Cape Vincent, sold to Evening Star Ranch LLC, Cape Vincent $205,000
Town of Wilna: 3.1 acres, 41922 County Route 41, Bryan L. O’Dell and Susan M. O’Dell, Natural Bridge, sold to Aaron J. O’Neill, Petersburg, Va. $150,000
Town of Watertown: 1.16 acres, 20976 Hunt St., Jesse L. Austin, Pinellas Park, Fla. and Amanda M. Schultz, Copenhagen, sold to Timothy H. Clement and Lisa M. Clement, Watertown $10,000
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 878 State St., Todd M. Faul, Copenhagen, sold to Michael P. Degan, Air Force Academy, Colo. $185,000
Town of Rutland: 1.75 acres, Cemetery Road, Troy R. Schirmer, Black River, sold to Waltraud Purdy, Glen Spey $15,000
Village of Adams: 0.37 acres, 30 Hungerford Ave., Connie R. Romeo, Port Charlotte, Fla., sold to John B. Mantle and Jennie B. Mantle, as trustees of the Mantle Living Trust $207,000
Town of Clayton: Three parcels: 1) 0.22 acres, 16687 Jackson Lane, 2) 0.1 acres, Jackson Lane, 3) 0.1 acres, Marina Road, Thomas M. Dolan and Theresa M. Dolan, Utica, sold to Mark H. Rodeffer Jr. and Debra J. Rodeffer, The Villages, Fla. $320,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 22:
Town of Croghan: Soft Maple Road, Edmond N. Dodge, sold to Samuel K. Widrick $13,000
Town of Montague: 1749 Olin Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Jeffrey S. Weeks $19,995
Town of New Bremen: 8139 State Route 812, Victor R. Ingersoll, sold to Kyle T. Koester $119,300
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Michael Donah $22,865
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Gregory Hathaway $39,995
Town of Pinckney: 598 State Route 177, Stacy Amos, sold to Jeremy Cronk $16,000
Town of Watson: 6460 Number Four Road, Rebecca Kelley, sold to Mark Dewine $122,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3977 Gorham St., Terry W. Allen, sold to Tracy L. Hurilla $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 23:
Town of Croghan: 10466 Balsam Creek Drive, Philip Widrick, sold to Ralf P. Bauer $26,000
Town of Diana: 13551 Jerden Falls Road, Adirondack Mt Land LLC, sold to Jeremy J. Favret $29,000
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Todd Gross $32,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 4018 Markham St., Christina LoRubbio, sold to Stephanie M. Contreras $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 24:
Town of Croghan: 4798 Texas Road, Cheryl A. Schroy, sold to Kenneth Charles Reed Jr. $35,000
Town of Greig: 8234 Cottage Road, Sean P. Harney, sold to Keith Reeder $261,250
Town of Leyden: State Route 12D, Belinda Flansburg, sold to William Sullivan $1
Town of New Bremen: 9586 Addison Ave., Seth M. Owens, sold to Jeffrey Scott Kline $117,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 25:
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Emory J. Yuhasz, sold to William Gering $35,000
Town of Leyden: 2701 State Route 12D, Christopher P. Crofoot, sold to Cody VanderBaan $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 26:
Town of Diana: 8258 State Route 3, Trudy Dawn Clay, sold to Randy C. Didas $75,900
Town of Lyonsdale: 3632-3636 River Road, Ambrose Dunaway, sold to Jeremy W. Rogers $3,000
Town of Montague: 1724 Gardner Road, Kenneth W. Bittner, sold to Andrew W. Hart $8,000
Town of Turin: 5245 Carpenter Road, John P. DeGuardia, sold to Erik R. Wasel $17,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 20, 2020:
Town of Rossie: 54 acres, part of lot 1, township 2 in Great Lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northeasterly shore of Grass Lake at northwesterly corner of lot 3, Elizabeth M. Briggs, trustee of The Briggs Living Trust, Rochester, sold to Lynn P. Whipple and Kirsten A. Whipple, Waterville, Pa. $257,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning at McIntyre Road at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Robert and Barbara Bromley, 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains, sold to Timothy Mills, Lisbon $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 21, 2020:
Village of Massena: 0.265 acres, part of lot 45 in Tract H, west f Churchill Avenue at northeast corner of lands of Arnold and Dorothy Cross, Secretary of Houseing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Mary H. Noordsy, Lousville, Ky. $44,000
Town of Brasher: 0.603 acres, beginning at highway, runnign along easterly side of block 28, Charles D. Neville III, adminsitrator of the estate of the late Charles D. Neville Jr., Brasher, sold to Roy S. Snyder, Brasher Falls $25,000
Town of Morristown: 4.3 acres, easterly of Wright Road 1, Joseph A. Belile and Sarah L. Belile, Ogdensburg, sold to Jason D. Donnelly and Michele Donnelly, Ogdensburg $8,500
Town of Clifton: 0.392 acres, west side of lot 12, Grove Street, Sherman Craig and Annette Craig, Wanakena, sold to Eugene Sorrell and Dierdra Sorrell, Clayton $27,000
Town of DeKalb: 3.38 acres, 837 River Road, Barry J. Horne, Richville, sold to Justin Reed and Alicia Reed, Antwerp $180,000
Town of Hammond: 0.3 acres, beginning at east line of parcel of land conveyed to Christine M. Garrett at corner of parcel of land conveyed to Peter J. Beadling and Jennifer L. Beadling, Gayle L. Greene, Alexandria Bay, sold to Christine M. Garrett, Mexico $44,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 68.5 acres, beginning between lots 60 and 61 west from southeast corner of lot 60; Parcel 2: 34.25 acres, part of lot 60 beginning at northwest corner of Thomas H. Fenners farm; Parcel 3: 16.08 acres, beginning on north line of lot 61 at northeast corner of Houk lot; Parcel 4: 77.27 acres, beginning from highway leading from Little York to Spragues Corners from southeast corner of Amos Sheldon lot; Parcel 5: 17.61 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot 60 to southwest corner of Fred Gaudins lot; Parcel 6: 11.33 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot 60 to northwest corner of Archibald Kitts timber lot; Parcel 7: 40.32 acres, beginning at road leading from Little York to Spragues Corners northeastly where road crosses east line of lot 67; Parcel 8: 21.38 acres, beginning at rad leading from Little York to Spragues Corners at northeast corner of 40.32 acre lot; Parcel 9: 85.5 acres, part of lots 13 and 60 at southeasterly corner of lot 13; Parcel 10: 25.07 acres, part of lots 14 and 23 beginning at corner lots 13, 14, 23 and 24; Parcel 11: 20 acres, beginning in north line of lot 24 at southeast corner of A. Goodnoughs land; and Parcel 12: 79.5 acres, beginning in east line of lot 14 and 16 from southeast corner, Charles J. Soukup, Dolgeville, sold to Connor J. Burt, Gouverneur $400,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, lots 2 and 3 of Cranberry Woods Subdivision, Christopher J. Backus and Katrina D. Backus, Cranberry Lake, sold to Ashley E. Campany, Cranberry Lake $94,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, beginning in southeast bounds of State Street at westerly corner of the now or former Peter McMartin lot, NM Holdings LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven J. Brooks, Hammond $18,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning at point southwesterly of Gouverneur Street intersected by southeasterly line of North Umberland Street, US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF11 Master Participation Trust c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Christopher Fay and Lori Fay, Morristown $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 22, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 14.2 acres, 10 Country Meadow Lane, Richard Corcoran and Cheryle Corcoran, Gouverneur, sold to Michael W. Countryman, Pasco, Wash. $18,000
Town of Parishville: 1 acre, east of George Street, beginning at intersection with South boundary of lands now or formerly of Chris H. Fineout and Dianne D. Fineout, David S. Beaulieu, Potsdam, sold to Jon D. Suarez, Parishville $20,000
Towns of Norfolk and Stockholm: 10.06 acres, southeast of Lynch Road, beginning at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Jefferson P. Voss, Jane B. Voss and Jefferson R. Voss, Irving F. Robinson, Norwood, sold to Nicholas C. Stewart and Joanna M. Stewart, Brasher Falls $143,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, southeast of Brown’s Bridge Road wit intersection of Route 68, Terry Knowles and Susan Knowles, Canton, sold to Jonathan Lafave and Danielle Peck, Norwood $215,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.75 acres, 511 County Route 4, Rodolfo A. Ford Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Marva M. Ford, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Massena: 0.46 acres, beginning at Horton Cross Road from intersection with former south bounds of Lewis Fregoe Farm, Castle 2020 LLC, White Plains, sold to David Deforge and Christine Deforge, Massena $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 26, 2020:
Village of Norwood: 64 square rods of land, part of Spring Street lot 26 on S.J. Farmsworth map, in southerly bounds of Spring Street, SeaCom Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Michael E. Colby and Jessica M. Colby, Norfolk $50,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.6 acres, beginning on southerly line of Isaac Austin farm on easterly bank of Oswegatchie River west from northwest corner of Peter Althouse blacksmith shop lot, Karl O. Bender and Holly L. Bender, Gouverneur, sold to Omar S. Reaves, Gouverneur $113,500
Town of Massena: 1.22 acres, in Brown Tract, beginning at North Raquette River Road intersecting at west boundary of lands now or formerly of Barry and Helen Mullarney, Vantage Retirement Plans LLC, Phoenix, Ariz., sold to Alicia Cofrancesco, Hamburg, N.J. $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, in lot 7 of block 27, beginning at northerly boundary of Knox Street, Mark E. Jacobs and Eleanor J. Jacobs, Hogansburg, sold to Justin J. Martel, Ogdensburg $62,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 27, 2020:
Town of Morristown: 0.26 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of lands or formerly of Sandra R. Hebert and Michael D. Becker, Sarah E. Dufresne, Essexville, Mich.; and Stephen M. Catlin, Washington, D.C., sold to Paul Theodore, Towaco, N.J.; and Phillip Theodore, Brentwood, Tenn. $123,500
Town of Rossie: 10.25 acres, beginning in southeast bounds of Route 11 and northest line of lands presently owned by Parish P.H. and Tonya L. Baillargeon, Gerald F. Hartle III, Gouverneur, sold to Barry J. Horne, Richville $3,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at intersection of easterly line of Elizabeth Street and northerly line of Knox Street, John Christopher Williams and Barbara Hayden Williams, Danville, Va., sold to Lee A. Murray, Ogdensburg $149,000
Town of Macomb: 3 acres, beginning at southerly line of Frank Seaker’s land on southerly side of cattle lane, Jane E. Oradat, Gouverneur, sold to Mitchell P. Macijeski, Gouverneur $6,500
Town of Russell: Parcel, bounded north and east by roads and south and west by VanOrnum lots, Carl E. Rivers Jr., Calcium, sold to Randy Delaney and Courtney Delaney, Philadelphia $9,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.3 acres, lots 29 and 30 of Helen Inman Parker’s South Side Village Lots in Gouverneur Village, beginning at southerly bounds of Helena Street, Paula M. Wood, Gouverneur, Keron Hayes and Conijean Haynes, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, westerly part of lot known sas middle third of township 17 on westerly side of lot contracted to John Fitzgerald, Steve Viveiros, Swansea, Mass.; and Raimundo Viveiros and Maria Helena Viveiros, Massena, sold to Darrin M. Oakes, Brasher Falls $225,000
Town of Morristown: Residential unit 33, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverside Drive, William H. Nygard, trustee of the Nygard Family 2010 Irrevocable Trust, Morristown, sold to Jacques C. Bertrand, Gainesville, Fla. $159,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 28, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: 0.526 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Potsdam-Colton Road from southerly bounds of Pacquette property, Donna Wright and Millard R. Ace, Potsdam, sold to Jason Lorenc, Canton $185,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 10 on Fairlawn Subdivision, George M. Mina and Mary G. Minda, trustees of the George and Mary Mina Family Trust Agreement, Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla., sold to Yilei Shi, Potsdam $240,000
Village of Norwood: 1.132 acres, northwesterly of Main Street, beginning at easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Terry R. Mullen and Mary Lynne Mullen, Richard J. Gilchrist IV, Ashburn, Va., sold to Elena Khapalova, Green Bay, Wis. $240,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, part of village lot 80, bounded notherly by Main Street and on east by lands now or formerly owned by Phineas Austin or his wife, Daniel S. Lempert, Brasher Falls, sold to Tyler Bradley Pawlaczyk, Potsdam $84,500
Village of Pyrites: 29.73 acres, in mile square 7 of 10th Range, being south half of lot 7 by J.W. Tate’s survey, Barbara Vant-Kelly, sole surviving joint tenant, Pyrites, sold to James P. Snyder, Lisbon $145,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at a point in the intersectino of westerly line of State Street with south line of Gilbert Street, Terrence W. Ryan and Judith C. Ryan, Ogdensburg, sold to Victoria A. Peabody and Cody Allen F. David, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.76 acres, 4870 Route 68, Miranda L. Wignall, Ogdensburg, sold to Vanessa L. Smith and Jeffery C. Smith Jr., North Chili $128,500
