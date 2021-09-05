Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 20:
Town of Pamelia: 1.11 acres, 24638 County Route 16, U.S. Bank National Association, Chicago, Ill, sold to Coltyr Brewington and Johanna Brewington, Calcium $69,900
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 1388 Cosgrove St., Phyl A. McKinney, Watertown, sold to Adam Ruppe, Watertown $160,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.59 acres, 633-635 Bradley St., 2) 0.42 acres, 637 Bradley St., Edward Bell, Watertown, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $68,000
Town of Adams: 2.87 acres, 15793 County Route 76, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Dustin John Clark and Erin Lynn Clark, Adams Center $42,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.32 acres, 13 Van Buren St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to James P. Shaw Jr., Clayton $12,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.98 acres, 3587 Bedford Corners Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Victoria Pritty-Pitcher, Sackets Harbor $13,000
Village of Theresa: 1.27 acres, 101 Alex Bay Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Trevor Hale and Jessica Vanderbogart Hale, Theresa $6,000
Town of Clayton: 1.9 acres, 41437 Kehoe Tract Road, James McGirr and Harriet McGirr, Port St. Lucie, Fla., sold to Paul Granito, Aurora, Colo. $1,659,000
Village of Adams: 0.44 acres, 29 Spring St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Katelynn Rose Marnell, Clayton $8,500
Village of Antwerp: 0.2 acres, Main Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Macie Ann Schell, Philadelphia $1,200
Town of Brownville: 0.06 acre, Star Schoolhouse Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Katelynn Rose Marnell, Clayton $1,100
Town of Brownville: 0.41 acres, 22536 County Route 59, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Carmen Carbone and Katrina Carbone, Dexter $13,000
Town of Henderson: 0.83 acres, 9603 County Route 71, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $48,000
Town of Henderson: 0.37 acres, 8851 County Route 178, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Myron M. Rinasz, Henderson Harbor $1,100
Town of Hounsfield: 0.42 acres, 15676 Clark Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Brent A. Levely and Lisa A. Levely, LaFargeville $41,000
Town of Lyme: 1.32 acres, State Park Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Louis Englert and Patricia Vito, Rochester $5,000
Town of Wilna: 1.51 acres, 35776 County Route 36, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jason E. Ashley, Great Bend $18,000
Town of Wilna: 1.04 acres, 25267 Loop Road, Rhones Renovations LLC, Watertown, sold to Timothy James Anderson and Madison N. Anderson, Evans Mills $279,900
Town of LeRay: 2.13 acres, 27782-27790 State Route 342, Lowville Lighthouse LLC, Watertown, sold to Adams Center Holdings LLC, Watertown $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 701 Mill St., Edward Russell, Chaumont, sold to GSG Traders LLC, Watertown $100,000
Village of Carthage: 0.3 acres, 468 S. James St., Jerry D. Bass, Carthage, sold to Michael J. Higman, Carthage $124,900
Town of Theresa: 6.04 acres, 43080 State Route 37, Michael J. Bacotti, Londonderry, N.H., sold to Redwood Lodge LLC, Las Vegas, Nev. $1
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.69 acres, 208 S. Broad St., Scott M. Christie and Cheryl L. Christie, Sackets Harbor, sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $401,000
Town of LeRay: 5.01 acres, 29636 County Route 46, Adam R. Matteson, Lowville, as referee for Joshua G. Howey, sold to Billie M. Butts, Victor $122,714
Town of Clayton: 0.1 acre, Shady Shores Lane, H. Charles Livingston Jr., Watertown, as executor of the Mary G. Livingston estate, sold to LIVIS LLC, Watertown $100
Town of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 0.27 acres, 37186 Shady Shores Lane, LIVIS LLC, Watertown, sold to Elizabeth A. Livingston and H. Charles Livingston Jr., Clayton $100
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 210 Mullin St., Joseph N. Wilson and Ashley Mae W. Wilson, New Castle, Del., sold to Lindsey Potter, Fort Mitchell, Ala. $198,400
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.17 acres, 844 Davidson St., 2) 0.06 acre, 840 Davidson St., Kimberly E. Roberts and Franklin G. Roberts Jr., Watertown, sold to Staphanaika Banks, Fort Drum $175,400
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 23:
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 121 S. Indiana Ave., James T. Gantt and Lisa L. Gantt, Watertown, sold to Paulette O. Pizarro, Watertown $254,800
Town of Hounsfield: 0.45 acres, 21033 Storrs Road, Scott J. Kennett, Sackets Harbor, sold to Frederick Charles Monaco II, Watertown $260,000
Town of Brownville: 2.88 acres, B. Adams Road, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Jason E. Brown, Denver, Colo. $16,500
Town of Antwerp: 35.4 acres, 38875 County Route 24, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Marc Christmas, Camden, and Joseph Christmas, Westdale $20,500
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.39 acres, 141 Northern Ave., Julie E. Wade, Alexandria Bay, sold to Cully B. Hebert and Lisa J. Hebert, Alexandria Bay $139,300
Village of Antwerp: 1.88 acres, 301 Main St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Claude A. Wilson Jr. and Kristy L. Wilson, Watertown $32,000
Town of Brownville: 0.11 acres, State Route 12E, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Matthew Anzalone, Watertown $600
Town of Brownville: 0.22 acres, North of Middle Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Charles Mackey, Dexter $3,200
Village of Chaumont: 0.03 acre, Northwest of Water Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Alan Kozlowski and Linda Kozlowski, Pulaski $1,300
Town of Theresa: 0.92 acres, Butterfield Lake, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Michael J. Mathys and Bethany S. Mathys, Lowville $9,000
Town of Rodman: 10.6 acres, Loomis Road, Carolyn R. Marlowe, Glen Park, sold to George E. Moulton and Nancy J. Moulton, Adams Center, and Brian E. Moulton, Adams Center $0
Village of Carthage: 0.22 acres, 435 S. James St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Harrison K Holdings LLC, Carthage $38,000
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acres, 135 N. Washington St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Harrison K Holdings LLC, Carthage $59,000
Town of Theresa: 0.37 acres, 32124 Webster Tract Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Alexander Litster, Kew Gardens $77,000
Town of Clayton: 2.46 acres, 32001/32028 State Route 12, Winterfred H. Edwards, Clayton, sold to Scott Kemp and Carol Kemp, LaFargeville $100,000
Town of Wilna: 0.61 acres, 22846 Boyd Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Richard Cline Altmire II, Carthage $3,800
Town of Champion: 1.9 acres, 34726 State Route 26, Normand J. Gagnon, Evans Mills, and Gregory P. Gagnon, Harrisville, as executors of the Patricia E. Gagnon estate, sold to Alex Torres and Brittany Torres, Philadelphia $180,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.1 acres, 43872 State Route 37, Chester R. Freeman Jr. and Morgan M. Freeman, Redwood, sold to Maurice D. Gionet IV and Madison L. Cullen, Redwood $168,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.5 acres, 20800 Muskellunge Bay Lane, Holly Cole, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew M. Auger and Sarah D. Auger, North Pole, Alaska $327,500
Town of Watertown: 1.12 acres, 22739 Tall Timber Trail,Michael R. Dunkle and Donna E. Dunkle, Watertown, sold to Deana Paley, as trustee of the Montblanc Trust, Watertown $475,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 24:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.15 acres, 2202 Humphrey Lane, Gregory Coons, Syracuse, sold to Jennifer L. Hall and Zachary Hayes, Syracuse $123,000
Town of Champion: Two parcels: 1) 0.73 acres, 32377/32381 State Route 3, 2) 0.38 acres, 32387 State Route 3, Daniel W. Cobb and Julie M. Cobb, Carthage, sold to Samuel L. Glick, Carthage $50,000
Town of Lyme: 0.41 acres, 24961 Warner Road S., Cindy M. Sturgeon, as trustee of the Cindy M. Sturgeon Trust, Nedrow, sold to Peter Vanwormer, Manlius and Ryan Vanwormer, Nedrow $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.57 acres, State Route 12E, Paul C. Mason and Elaine F. Mason, Cape Vincent, sold to Gregory P. Mason and Patricia A. Mason, Cape Vincent $40,000 Town of Clayton: 0.77 acres, State Route 12E, Stuart M. Studdert and W. Trooper Studdert, Parish, sold to Andrew J. Norris and Shelly L. Norris, Cape Vincent $200,000
Town of Lyme: 0.33 acres, 26728 Fire Road 8, Paul P. Oliphant, Bella Vista, Ark., sold to Mary T. Costello, Clayton $1
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.39 acres, 336 Bugbee Drive, Anthony J. Burgess, Watertown, sold to Kathleen A. Bacsik, Watertown $185,000
Town of LeRay: 0.35 acres, Riverbend Drive, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Lester Schermerhorn and Victoria Schermerhorn, Watertown $1,800
Town of Pamelia: 3.58 acres, U.S. Route 11, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Clement Enterprises Inc., Watertown $17,000
Town of Clayton: 3.36 acres, 17160 Dano Blvd., Robert L. Frick Jr. and Karen L. Frick, Eaton, Pa., sold to Robert German, Hamlin $45,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.07 acre, Mill Street, Chaumont Bay LLC, Chaumont, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $50,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.23 acre, 27428 Mill Street, Chaumont Bay LLC, Chaumont, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $75,000
Town of Antwerp: 8.74 acres, County Route 194, Daniel R. Laudon Sr. and Cari Lynn Laudon, Theresa, sold to Kyle Walters and Cara Walters, Fort Drum $249,900
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 313 Ten Eyck St., David H. Trangsrud and Cassie L. Trangsrud, Watertown, sold to Bradley James Piekielko, Kapolei, Hawaii $294,900
Town of Champion: Two parcels: 1) 1.2 acres, 20220 County Route 47, 2) 0.18 acres, Humphrey Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Town of Champion $1
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 427 E. Main St., Tracy Granger, Watertown, sold to Felix A. Mercedes and Luz E. Acosta, Watertown $49,000
Town of Champion: 1.15 acres, 23461 Mosher Road, Stephen J. Kimmick Jr., Watertown, sold to Rhones Renovations LLC, Watertown $40,000
Town of Rutland: 0.7 acres, 30810 Burnup Road, Steven J. Spencer, Carthage, sold to Monica K. Irizarry, Watertown $265,000
Town of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 2.4 acres, 15720 U.S. Route 11, Ernest G. Turnbull Jr. and Lisa M. Lamoria, Watertown, sold to Deshawn D. Fey, Watertown $150,000
Town of Champion: 1.6 acres, Riverview Estates Lot 5, Jackson II Road, Mountain River Properties LLC, Croghan, sold to Tuan Huynh and Van Huynh, Oceanside $20,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 20.58 acres, County Route 6, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Darlene Vaughn, Cape Vincent $27,000
Village of Carthage: 0.3 acres, 142 N. Mechanic St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Ciambra Properties LLC, Gouverneur $51,000
Town of Clayton: 0.14 acres, 17158 Dano Blvd., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Peter A. Zakriski Jr., Cherry Creek $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 25:
Town of Philadelphia: 5.01 acres, Joshua 31777 U.S. Route 11, Louis Hagen and Sarah E. Hagen, Philadelphia, sold to Daniel Greer and Larissa Greer, Charleston, S.C. $256,000
Town of Henderson: 0.2 acres, State Route 3, John Kiernan McGivney, Fulton and Robert Bruce McGivney, Henderson, sold to Ryan C. Edmonds, Adams Center $8,500
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.03 acre, 13 Market St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Daniel Bower, Henderson, Nev. $172,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.46 acres, 15873 County Route 91, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Joel Bovee and Kimberly Bovee, Pierrepont Manor $8,000
Town of Rutland: 0.16 acres, 30872-30882 Cemetery Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Macayla Megan Robinson, Potsdam $1,300
Village of Chaumont: 1.02 acres, 12066-12076 State Route 12E, 7-Eleven Inc., Irving, Texas, sold to 12070 Main LLC, Watertown $270,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.39 acres, 214 Funny Cide Drive, Funny Cide Drive, Sackets Meadows LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Andrew Haug and Cathryn Foy Haug, Carthage $309,048
Town of LeRay: 5 acres, 28276 Rogers Road, Ronald V. Fortner and Zulma K. Fortner, Raeford, N.C., sold to Anthony R. Yannarella and Carrie M. Yannarella, Fountain, Colo. $328,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.55 acres, 35158 County Route 4, Elie F. Stowe, Clearwater, Fla., sold to Christian Jorge Miller and Bethany E. Miller, Middletown, Md. $240,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.23 acres, 228 S. James St., Kenneth Rupp, Renton, Wash., sold to Thomas A. Olivo and Donna Jo Danielson, Mount Laurel, N.J. $238,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2 acres, 16849 Comstock Road, Jordan E. Berry, Portsmouth, Va., as administrator of the Jason M. Berry estate, sold to Timothy M. Fahsel Jr. and Cathy A. Fahsel, Watertown $15,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.41 acres, 26376 Mustard Road, Stephen J. Watson and Sharon G. Watson, Watertown, sold to Brian K. Cook, Evans Mills $168,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 26:
Town of Antwerp: 0.42 acres, 41674 County Line Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Elias H. Shippee Jr. and Ida Faye Shippee, Gouverneur $4,000
Village of Clayton: 0.02 acre, James Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to William J. Bonisteel and Maria M. Bonisteel, Clayton $2,200
Village of Clayton: 0.33 acre, 617/621 State St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Meredith Hope Bonisteel, Watertown $108,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.9 acres, 7300 Charnick Drive, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Stanley Hall, Watertown $7,400
Town of Pamelia: 0.23 acres, 24868 County Route 53, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Joseph Martin and Aileen Martin, Watertown $1,200
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 121 Paddock St., Michael T. Plummer and Miriam D. Plummer, as trustees of the Plummer Family Trust, Watertown, sold to Revite! LLC, Watertown $238,700
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.01 acres, County Route 6, Richard J. Edsall and Virginia W. Edsall, Cape Vincent, sold to Richard Lavoie and Deborah Lavoie, Brownville $50,000
Village of Chaumont: 1.02 acres, 12066-12076 State Route 12E, 12070 Main LLC, Watertown, sold to Chaumont Plaza LLC, Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 117 Ward St., Jacob W. Rinker and Nicole K. Rinker, Watertown, sold to Blaire Wickwire-Van Arnam, Watertown $209,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.41 acres, 43585 Butterfield Lake, Autus LLC, Black River, sold to George J. DeVita, Sylvia A. DeVita and George A. DeVita, Evans Mills $1
Town of Theresa: 0.25 acre, 41558 Davis Road, Rodney W. Smith and Barbara L. Smith, Savannah, sold to John Hatfield, Lansing $80,000
Village of Brownville: 0.34 acres, 201 W. Main St., Sherri L. Wolfe, Brownville, sold to Timothy Garner, Sackets Harbor $120,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.01 acre, Fire Rock Island, Dale C. King, Bluffton, S.C., sold to George Benvegno and Sally Benvegno, Hammond $0
Town of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 0.27 acres, 37186 Shady Shores Lane, Elizabeth Anne Livingston and H. Charles Livingston, Clayton, sold to Frederick F. Schweitzer Jr. and Julie E. Schweitzer, as trustees of the FFS Living Trust and of the JES Living Trust, Cicero $475,000
Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 316 N. James St., David L. Weal and Paula P. Weal, Old Forge, sold to Rhones Renovations LLC, Watertown $10,000
Village of Theresa: 0.5 acres, 111 Commercial St., Betty Ann McComber, Watertown, sold to Kazuhisa Tsuji and Janet Gee, Theresa $127,000
Town of Rutland: Two parcels on County Route 49: 1) 115.4 acres; 2) 38.72 acres, Douglas Dodge and Kristen Dodge, Henderson, sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of the Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $325,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.11 acres, 127 Northern Ave., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Gary Williams, Alexandria Bay $4,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.19 acres, 6 Washington St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Troy Nickles and Michelle Nickles, Theresa $20,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.53 acres, 400 Dodge Ave., Steven Wells and Melissa Wells, Henderson Harbor, sold to Douglas E. Ogden, Sackets Harbor $129,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 14:
Town of Croghan: 9993 State Route 812, Allan C. Shaw, sold to Leanne M. Hazard $0
Village of Castorland: 9648 Elm St., Charlotte K. Sullivan, sold to Skyler Weston $150,000
Town of Lewis: Bobcat Lane, Michael Morgan Revocable Trust, sold to Aaron Nourse $27,000
Village of Lowville: 5616 Trinity Ave. Ext., Jonathan J. Rose, sold to Zoie M. Beadnell $112,000
Town of New Bremen: Number Four Road, Kurt F. Fitzgerald, sold to Donald F. Pierce Jr. $23,500
Town of Turin: 5004 Brenon Road, Nelson Cernio, sold to Barry D. Lyndaker $50,000
Town of Watson: 8952 Adsit Trail, Michelle Turner, sold to Milinda S. Hulett $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 15:
Town of Croghan: 10226 State Route 812, Wade Lyndaker, sold to Abigail Martin $225,000
Village of Castorland: 4962 State Route 410, Ronald Lambert, sold to Robert D. Finley III $85,000
Village of Lowville: 5395-5397 Stewart St., Joseph Noody Irrevocable Trust, sold to Zachary E. Staie $95,000
Village of Lowville: 5558 Woodlawn Ave., Thomas H. Meiss, sold to Mary M. Millard $129,500
Village of Croghan: 6882 Shady Ave., Michael D. Allar, sold to Travis M. Baker $178,000
Village of Lyons Falls: Belmont Street, Judy A. Brown, sold to Kristina E. Morgan $75,000
Town of West Turin: State Route 26, Grant E. Gannon estate, sold to Michael Holmes $53,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 16:
Town of Croghan: 4584 Old State Road, Carl E. Marilley, sold to Blake E. Grinnell $11
Town of Lewis: Kotary Road, Susan Martin, sold to Christmas & Associates Inc. $340,000
Village of Lowville: 7614 Collins St., Pominville Properties LLC, sold to Neil M. Pominville $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 17:
Town of Croghan: Effley Falls Road, Karen Wrayno, sold to Linda Campany $1
Village of Lowville: 5535 Shady Ave., Nicholas D. Loomis, sold to Katrina L. Amberg $169,900
Town of New Bremen: 9215 Cut Off Road, Frances L. Walker, sold to Rebecca R. Rivers $45,000
Town of Pinckney: Liberty Road, Duane S. Bakker, sold to Kevin Doyle $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 18:
Town of Croghan: 12312 Beartown Road, Alberta E. Woodside, sold to Beartown Works LLC $0
Village of Castorland: 5025 State Route 410, Matthew A. Boliver, sold to Patricia L. Pennington $120,000
Town of Denmark: 3602 Vandewater Falls Road, Craig L. LaPoint, sold to Brian J. Heyd $425,000
Town of Lewis: Schidleman Road, Christine Prosser, sold to Mark Capparelli $2,500
Town of Lewis: Goodhines Road, VandeWater & Associates Inc., sold to Jason Makala $29,900
Village of Lowville: 5364 Summit Ave., Monique Branagan, sold to Alyssa K. Matthews $250,000
Town of Osceola: 1723 W. Deerheart Road, Richard Fien, sold to Timothy Kent $5,000
Town of Watson: 7740 Stony Lake Road, Tamas Takacs, sold to Dylan R. Keefer $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 23, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel 1: 3 acres, beginning in southeast corner of farm formerly owned by Daniel Curtis near the schoolhouse in school district 17; and Parcel 2: 0.67 acres, beginning in division line between mile square lots 4 and 14 on road leading from dwelling house of David B. Drake to Norfolk, Northeast District of the Wesleyan Church Inc., Queensbury, sold to Thomas Quant and Angela Quant, Norwood $40,000
Town of Fine: 3 acres, beginning in northeasterly margin of highway leading from Oswegatchie to Star Lake at southwesterly corner of parcel deeded to Mrs. W.L. Proctor, Alicia S. Ross, Lowville, sold to Ariel Garvin, South Colton $50,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.52 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Spencer Street at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Ronald J. DeShane Sr. and Judy A. DeShane, Lisa Kamide, Carthage, executor of estate of Linda C. Camidge, sold to April L. Anderson, Rochester $58,000
Town of Fowler: 42.02 acres, beginning in northerly corner of lot 104 from highway and running north to westerly corner of Ira Coles lot, Peter T. Sullivan, Lampe, Mo., executor of last will and testament of Alyce S. Sullivan, sold to Gary C. Brown and Candace M. Brown, Gouverneur $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 5, block 462, on map by Thomas B. Tate in 1895, Sammuel E. Moore and Mary E. Gropp, Ogdensburg, sold to 533 Hayward St. Land Trust, Rochester $72,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning at a culvert crossing highway 10 feet from telephone pole 41, running west, Grace M. Guy, Syracuse, sold to Patrick J. Guy and Shannon M. Guy, Syracuse $3,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.06 acres, beginning on Ogdensburg-Morristown highway, westerly from easterly bounds of lot 8, Ronald Dulmage and Christine Dulmage, Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin S. Sweeney, Jennifer L. Sweeney, Katelin A. Sweeney and Beck S. Sweeney, Ogdensburg $170,000
Town of Potsdam: 1,518 square feet of land, beginning in northerly bounds of Cottage Street in southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to James J. Kirka Jr., William D. Murphy and Mallorie A. Murphy, Potsdam, sold to James A. Reasoner and Beth L. Reasoner, Potsdam $143,500
Town of Lawrence: 16 acres of land, beginning in west bounds of Hallerhan Road (Richardson Road), northerly of point where should bounds of 177.33 acres intersects, William Natalie and Linda Natalie, Bohemia, sold to Jed Phillips and Angela Phillips, Winthrop $10,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of Potsdam-Hopkinton State Road with intersection of west bounds of Hatch Road, Carson J. Smith, Canton, sold to Eilene S. Wenner, Potsdam $89,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.41 acres, beginning on Peru Street at intersection with Route 11, Kathleen M. Scharf and William A. Scharf, North Lawrence, sold to Nadine Hayes, North Lawrence $30,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, beginning on Pond Settlement Road from rear line of Turnpike lots, Stephen W. LaPlante and Sherri A. LaPlante, Edwards, sold to Tyler J. LaPlante and Kendra I. Peters, Edwards $133,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.32 acres, north of County Route 47 (Knapp Station Road), in mile square lot 8, David A. Burnham and Sarah W. Burnham, Norwood, sold to Johnathan Nickell and Sophia Nickell, Potsdam $68,000
Town of Potsdam: 21.3 acres, beginning on road on prolongation of fence line marking southerly bounds of Thompson property at northerly line of mile square 36, Robert Jewett and Donna Jewett, Potsdam, sold to Heidi Peek Jamieson and Russell Keith Smeal, Hatboro, Pa. $280,000
Town of Depeyster: 50 acres, southwesterly part of lot 7 of Tates Survey of lots between Fish Creek Road and old town line of DeKalb, John M. Swartzentruber and Amanda M. Swartzentruber, Poland, sold to Gregory H. Denny and Tina M. Denny, Heuvelton $11,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 24, 2021:
Town of Hammond: 4 acres, northeasterly of Oak Point Road, beginning at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of john G. Gaige and Kristine Leigh Gaige, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to John G. Gaige and Kristine Leigh Gaige, Hammond $6,000
Town of Hammond: 0.38 acres, beginning on Schermerhorn Landing Road intersecting with Cook Road, Michael James Greaney and Susan M. Cole-Greaney, Hammond, sold to James R. Tague and Lori Thistle, Hammond $5,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in northerly line of mile square 49 at northwesterly corner of subdivision 1 of old Cummings Brothers Farm, Christian A. Poirier and Aimee M. Poirier, Norfolk, sold to Justin J. Storm, Potsdam $240,000
Town of Brasher: 10.6 acres, North Road, Zachary D. Barr, Ogdensburg, sold to Frederick C. Morse and Julie D. Morse, Liverpool $15,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, easterly side of lot 5, half of lot in block 3 in Village of Rensselaer Fall (formerly Canton Falls), Aaron P. Scott and Monica L. Scott, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Emily Murphy and Morgan Elliott, Canton $112,000 Town of Oswegatchie: 1.952 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Stone Church Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Ellen M. Doe and Paul M. Doe, James C. Myers, Miramar Beach, Fla., sold to Christopher S. Forsyth and Catherine A. Forsyth, West Chester, Pa. $40,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.97 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Clarkson Avenue, southerly from intersection with southerly bounds of Bagdad Road, Ian M. Knack, Potsdam, sold to Robert B. Forrester and Carmen Forrester, Jacksonville, Fla. $170,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in north line of Main Street at southeast corner of lot sold to Mrs. Burnett, Ray G. Wilson, White House, Tenn., sold to Aaron Scott and Monica Scott, Rensselaer Falls $175,000
Town of Hermon: 0.371 acres, beginning at intersection of Canton and Thatcher Streets, Margaret J. Reed, Hermon, sold to B&B Properties NY LLC, with Michael Petrie, owner, Hermon $69,000
Town of Colton: 0.49 acres, beginning in northernmost point of lands now or formerly of William H. Anderson and Donna J. Anderson, southeast from intersection with Arbuckle Pond Road with Cottage Road, Donald L. Tompkins, Potsdam, sold to Brent S. Knight, Colton $39,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 4, block -, on map 4 of revised Newton Estates, Nikki L. Daigle, Massena, sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Seal Beach, Calif. $85,000
Town of Madrid: 12 acres, beginning on road leading from Madrid to Norfolk at southwesterly corner of present Norton and Wilms parcel; and 3.37 acres, beginning on road from Madrid to Norfolk at intersection with lines between farms owned by Nelson Sheets and Sylvio Beaulieu, Amos A. Graber and Elizabeth J.E. Graber, Madrid, sold to Jennifer T.L. Wiggins and Stephen C. Wiggins, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Hermon: 0.5 acres, beginning on Maple Street, nor north side of Dr. Sherman lot, Brenda C. Sanderson, Hermon, sold to Kaitlyn LaShomb and Derek J. Clark, Ogdensburg $87,000
Town of Morristown: 42.13 acres, beginning in south bounds of Route 12 at intersection with west line of lands now or formerly of Bruce and Patricia Coppernoll, Donald E. Newby, Morristown, sold to Chris Snye, trustee of Martin H. Snye and Michelle L. Snye Irrevocable Trust, Delmar $7,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 25, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in southeast corner of block 3, running north, Deborah J. Dye, Norfolk, sold to Sarah J. Parmeter, Norfolk $27,500
Town of Waddington: 23.3 acres, part of lot 48, Dona M. Dunn, Lisbon, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly corner of Edgar Davis lot, lot 17, block 26 on north side of Spring Street, Thomas A. Woods Jr. and Mary E. Woods, Ogdensburg, sold to Ronald Dulmage and Christine Dulmage, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Waddington: 149.6 acres, beginning on Buck Road at southwest corner of John P. Taylor lot, Gloria G. Longtin and Georges-Andre B. Longtin, Waddington, sold to David Rothenberger and Linda Rothenberger, Tieton, Wash. $350,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 5.1 acres, beginning on Gouverneur-Fowler Route 58 at northeasterly corner of lands conveyed to Robert S. Pennock; Parcel 2: 2.1 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of premises conveyed To Gouverneur Talc Company Inc.; and Parcel 3: beginning in southwesterly margin of Route 58 at southeasterly corner of premises conveyed to Danny J. Jenkins St. and Shelly M. Sprouse, Robert W. Baker and Kyle A. Baker, Gouverneur, sold to Theodore R. Parsons and Regina Parsons, Gouverneur $295,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 1 and 2, block 237, on map of Denny Tract, Derek Clark and Kaitlyn Lashomb, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael John Dishaw, Ogdensburg $65,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning easterly from northeast corner of James J. Rutherford lot, Mark D. Closs and Bobbi Jo Closs, Gouverneur, sold to Dawn Leichliter and Joshua Parker, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning in southeast corner of lot owned by Keith Fregoe on corner of Route 131 and Whalen Road, Jay A. Delisle and Brittany M. Delisle, Massena, sold to Michael Abrunzo and Misty Lazare, Massena $365,000
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning on highway leading from Potsdam Junction to West Potsdam at southeasterly corner of Daniel Halligan’s lands, Paul Jarvis, Norwood, sold to Jennifer Lynn Wright, Waddington $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 28, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 7.74 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of Willard Road at northwest corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Michael Jarrett, Todd K. MacDonald and Gayle M. MacDonald, Massena, sold to Robert A. Todd and Catherine A. Todd, Massena $234,000
Town of Brasher: 1 acre, beginning on highway at southwesterly corner of lot 8 in block 28, running south, Heith M. Provost and Marcie S. Provost, Brasher Falls, sold to Julie King, Brasher Falls $125,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of Ogden Avenue, westerly of intersection with Elm Street, Sheila M. Dumas, Waddington, sold to Larry Wright and Nancy Wright, Hannawa Falls $138,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, lot 23 of Clark-Hopsicker Development, David M. Hopsicker, Norwood; and Lawrence T. Hopsicker, Parishville, co-executors of last will and testament of Noreen F. Hopsicker, Norwood, sold to Valerie L. Mooney, Norwood $170,000
Town of Potsdam: 17.08 acres, beginning on Emerson Road at intersection with County Route 34, Deborah Roy, Canton, sold to Jarrett T. Murray, Canton $30,000
Town of Norfolk: 100.6 acres, beginning on line between mile square lots 56 and 66, from north westerly corner of lot 66, Michael G. Sabad, Friendsville, Tenn., sold to Gretchen R. Gundlach-Norton and James K. Norton, Elizabeth A. Gundlach and Benjamin T. Hunkins, and Shelby Q. Hunkins, all of Gouverneur $75,000
Village of Massena: 0.285 acres, beginning in south bounds of Andrews Street from westerly bounds of Allen Street, Keith B. Peterson Jr., Massena, sold to Alfred Sawinski, Massena $72,000
Town of Potsdam: 31.5 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of Pierrepont Avenue with intersection of south line of Bay Street, Jon H. Laurie Patti L. Laurie, Nicholville, sold to Eric C. Barr, Canton $110,000
Town of Colton: 0.38 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of right-of-way at northeasterly corner of lot 25 of “Map of Lots Laid out on Lands of S.N. McEwen at Higley Falls, by F.E. Williamson, 1931, and recorded in Colton Map Book 1 at Page 3 as filed in the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s office,” Jonathan J. Murray, Potsdam, sold to Daniel Stephen Knight and Danielle Nicole Kahn, Hannawa Falls $300,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, beginning on Wick Road at intersection with right-of-way leading to the Martin Camp, Nicole Villnave, individually and as surviving spouse of Douglas Villnave Sr., Brasher Falls, sold to Matthew Sullivan and Johanne Sullivan, Potsdam $55,000
Town of Louisville: 0.99 acres, beginning in westerly right-of-way limits of Louisville Road, St. Lawrence County Road Project 7, from intersection with Route 37, St. Peter’s Parish, Louisville, Massena, sold to Hindsight Records Inc., Massena $50,000
Town of Louisville: 1.74 acres, beginning in east bounds of premesis conveyed to Elizabeth L. Doud from Willard Road; 0.3 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of street as an extension of Shallow River Drive, along westerly end; and 1.94 acres, beginning on road leading from Louisville to Massena on north side of Grass River, Anthony M. Covais and Barbara A. Covais, Massena, sold to William Joseph Miller and Diane Irene Miller, Maricopa, Ariz. $240,000
