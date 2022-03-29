Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 14:
Town of LeRay: 5.15 acres, 30451 Conklin Road, Jason Poplaski, Watertown, as referee for Sean R. Holcomb, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $33,620
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 195 Mechanic St., Kristopher Quinones and Reonna Quinones, El Paso, Texas, sold to Zachary T. Hargis and Samantha Rubio, Honolulu, Hawaii $150,000
Town of Lyme: 0.8 acres, 8741 State Route 12E, Dianne M. Bourcy, Watertown, as executor of the Marilyn N. Bourcy estate, sold to Zachary Ryan Ludermann Perini, Adams Center $126,000
Town of Watertown: 5.23 acres, 17272 U.S. Route 11, Michael Rosner, Fort Drum, sold to Hannah C. Guyette, Watertown $395,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 221 Academy St., Mary F. Powell and James S. Powell, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Gourley, Watertown $75,500
Town of Champion: 0.52 acres, 35267 Lewis Loop, Jeffrey A. Grahn and Tiffany M. Grahn, Fort Campbell, Ky., sold to Jacob C. Bowden and Laurie Mae O’Dett-Bowden, Carthage $270,000
Town of Henderson: 0.19 acres, Upper Creek Road, Kenneth L. Courtwright, Port St. Lucie, Fla., sold to William LaHue, Sauquoit $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 655 Cooper St., James R. Ghent and Judy L. Ghent, Front Royal, Va., sold to Matthew White, Walnut Creek, Calif. $127,000
Town of Champion: 6.01 acres, Line School Road, Naumberg Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to Kelly Money Hazard and John Christopher Dumetz, Champion $339,900
Town of Ellisburg: 40.04 acres, Machold Road, Nancy J. Cobb, Mannsvile, sold to Eric Gehrke, Mannsville $69,762
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.24 acres, 113 Monroe St., Kevin McCauley and Tammie McCauley, Sackets Harbor, sold to Brian F. Weeks and Heather A. Weeks, St. Petersburg, Fla. $149,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.17 acres, 618 Hamlin St., 2) 0.05 acre, 624 Hamlin St., Celsey M. Bashaw, Hamilton, Ohio, sold to Anthony Desouza, Evans Mills $169,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 15:
Town of LeRay: 3.08 acres, 26202/26214 U.S. Route 11, Susan M. Sams, Theresa, sold to Danny A. Nguyen, East Weymouth, Mass. $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 134 Smith St., Myron Charles Kehoe and Sherri Lynn Kehoe, Watertown, sold to Peter Fiaschetti, Watertown $138,000
Town of Adams: 0.35 acres, 12634 U.S. Route 11, Racheal N. Chubb, Adams, sold to Christopher Barber and Mariela Alvarez-Barber, Killeen, Texas $260,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Unknown acres, County Route 4, Judith V. Green, Clayton, sold to Christopher Johnson and Grace Johnson, Clayton $25,000
Town of Champion: 1.15 acres, 23461 Mosher Road, Rhones Renovations LLC, Watertown, sold to Leo W. Rennie and Connie L. Rennie, Croghan $80,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.43 acres, 21000 Carr Road, Ellis M. Linfernal-Cruz, Calcium, sold to Dywann Page, Calcium $265,000
Village of Adams: 0.3 acres, 50 Wardwell St., James J. Illingworth and Sun Y. Illingworth, Adams, sold to Logan James Nichols, Watertown $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 1102 Boyd St., George D. Robinson IV and Tina L. Robinson, Watertown, sold to ICA 6 LLC, Marietta $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 16:
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 160 Ward St., Christina E. Stone, Watertown, as referee for Joseph Floyd Thomas and Stoeffaunnie J. Thomas, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $190,222
Town of Lorraine: 3.63 acres, 17874 County Route 90, Christopher M. LaLone and Jody R. LaLone, Albany, sold to Douglas M. Morse and MaryAnn F. Morse, Mannsville $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.32 acres, 356 N. Colorado Ave., Karl V. Askins and Kimberly K. Askins, Watertown, sold to Peter R. Young, Watertown $67,500
Town of Henderson: 3.3 acres, 10489 State Boat Landing Road, Elgitha M. Peebles, Henderson, sold to Sylvia Gilligan, Sackets Harbor $60,000
Town of Theresa: 8.3 acres, Cottage Hill Road, Philip J. Gentile, Redwood, sold to Gerald P. Logan and Frances C. Logan, Syracuse $16,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.14 acres, 18 Parker Ave., Michael C. McCloskey and Sierra P. McCloskey, Deferiet, sold to James A. Mull, Carthage $149,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 820 Sherman St., Richard Louis Dean Jr., Columbia Cross Road, Pa., and Samara D. Dean, Coral Springs, Fla., sold to Nicholas K. Jacobson, Cedar City, Utah $185,000
Town of Ellisburg: 10.07 acres, 8805 Lane Road, Gordon W. MacIlvennie and Darlene M. MacIlvennie, Henderson, sold to Michael C. MacMillan and Denise M. Stoodley, Henderson $380,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 203 S. Indiana Ave., Jason Poplaski, Watertown, as referee for Michael Treanor and Linda J. Treanor , sold to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Mount Laurel, N.J. $148,895
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 610 Hancock St., Matthew J. Deveikis and Natalie M. Deveikis, Amelia, Va., sold to Anthony Pena, Colorado Springs, Colo. $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 17:
Village of Theresa: 0.57 acres, 217B Pine St., Jennifer House, Theresa, sold to Bret N. Staie, Theresa $98,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 ares, 118 Bowers Ave., Raymond M. McCormick II and Kristy J. McCormick, Glenshaw, Pa., sold to Robert Roland McNeil and Brittany L. McNeil, Altmar $220,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 124 Fairmont Ave., Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Marcus Carstens, Corey Smith and Jordan Belair, sold to Joseph Murtha II, Brownville $50,000
Town of Lyme: 0.47 acres, 8929 State Route 12E, Darius Vainauskas and Irina Vainauskas, Chaumont, sold to Franklin C. Hirrill, Sierra Vista, Ariz. $299,000
Town of Lyme: 0.92 acres, 29718 Oleo Acres Lane, Bernard J. Bach and Christine P. Bach, Fort Myers, Fla., sold to Ray E. Tredway and Suzanne K. Merritt, Gray, Tenn. $90,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.16 acres, 108 W. Main St., Andrew F. Hanzlian, Sackets Harbor, sold to Walter Dodard and Berline Vilceus Dodard, Three Mile Bay $550,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.13 acres, 30324 Burnt Rock Road, Helena Reynolds, Rincon, Ga., sold to Spencer Mason, Dexter $1
Village of Antwerp: 0.22 acres, 29 Van Buren St., Randy L. Aldrich, Antwerp, as executor of the Sue E. Aldrich estate, sold to Christopher J. LaVancha and Misty Peterson LaVancha, Watertown $55,000
City of Watertown: 0.76 acres, 254 Chestnut St., Stuart A. McCreary, Watertown, sold to Matthew Reynoso and Brenda Elizabeth Reynoso, Watertown $241,500
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 429 Stone St., Jerry Segouin, Dexter, sold to Timothy M. Gydesen, LaFargeville and Vincent G. McCabe, Watertown $6,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 812 Myrtle Ave., Alicia Lathum, Watertown, sold to Legacy Home Stays LLC, Wooster, Ohio $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 18:
Town of Worth: 0.42 acres, 25999 O’Connor Road, Sharon S. Barnard and Leonard W. Barnard, Syracuse, sold to Brian Recore and Rachel Recor, Watertown $58,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.34 acres, 27649 State Route 37, Janice C. Tibbles, Watertown, sold to Adam Bauman, Evans Mills $135,000
Town of Lyme: 0.9 acres, Hard Scrabble Road, Dawn M. Rossi, Springtown, Pa., sold to Stephen Eric Rosenzweig, Erie, Pa. $11,500
Village of Adams: 0.35 acres, 100 E. Church St., Cynthia F. Bache, Watertown, sold to Dylan Anderson, Adams Center $133,000
Town of Brownville: 4.32 acres, 26754 Smith Road, Leslie F. Sanford, Dexter, sold to Timothy M. McLaughlin and Billie Jean McLaughlin, North East, Md. $174,900
Town of Lorraine: 5.2 acres, 20261 County Route 189, Zachary Thompson, Adams, sold to Sabrina Golay, Adams Center $29,900
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 205 Breen Ave., Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for William G. Randall Jr. and Bonnie J. Randall, sold to HSBC Bank USA N.A., Mount Laurel, N.J. $123,312
Village of Carthage: 0.17 acres, 224 N. Clinton St., Larry M. Pete and Makenzi S. Pete, Carthage, sold to Daniel Liebetreu, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. $210,000
Town of Lyme: 2.05 acres, 28364 Three Mile Point Road, Sean A. Iles, Chaumont, sold to Ryan Vrabel and Tori Vrabel, Theresa $164,000
Town of Henderson: 0.79 acres, 12505 County Route 123, Merle L. Whitehead, Orchard Park, sold to David Karachun and Rita A. Karachun, Rockaway, N.J. $159,500
Town of Wilna: 4.4 acres, 22495 Boyd Road, Jennifer Lynn Drysdale and Steven Alexander Drysdale, Carthage, sold to John A. Lottig and Kandice M. Lottig, Carthage $269,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 10:
Town of Greig: Otter Creek Road, Margaret L. Shepard, sold to Elizabeth J. Simmons $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 11:
Town of Croghan: 9973 Steel Road, Carl A. Hoppel, sold to Brian M. Hoppel $400,000
Town of Greig: Brantingham Road, Larry S. Pleskach, sold to Heidi Abbey $0
Town of Greig: 5076 Pleasant Valley Road, James J. Murphy, sold to Edward P. Martino III $99,900
Town of Greig: 5090 Pleasant Valley Road, Kenneth D. Murphy, sold to Edward P. Martino III $50,000
Town of Lewis: William Ernst Road, Nicholas R. Polce, sold to Francis L. Lillie Jr. $28,000
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Alan H. Bates $27,995
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Michael J. Millard $29,995
Town of Pinckney: 318 State Route 177, Bryan W. Thomas, sold to Zachary L. Radel $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 12:
Town of Croghan: Ure Road, John B. Petroske, sold to Wendell Davis $52,500
Town of Harrisburg: OBrien Road, Wilfred C. Mayer, sold to Golden Meadows NY LLC $0
Village of Lyons Falls: 7111 McApline St., Zachary S. Wilton, sold to Dale W. Hawk $124,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 13:
Town of Diana: Kimballs Mill Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Kenneth C. Shortt $49,995
Village of Lowville: Lanpher Street, V.S. Virkler & Son Inc., sold to Double Play Sports Community Center $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 14:
Town of Lewis: 945 Swancott Mill Road, Max H. Baker Jr. estate, sold to Timothy A. Kinloch $89,000
Town of Martinsburg: 5818 Whittaker Road, N.H. Thisse, sold to Derek L. Roes $90,500
Town of Martinsburg: 6009 Main St., Robert Stamey, as referee for Steven Boyle, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs $53,792
Village of Lyons Falls: Fulton Street, James A. Busse, sold to Brian C. Belmont $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 27, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of County Road 42 at northeast corner of parcel in lot 6, tract L, Thomas A. Rickard and Nancy L. Rickard, Pennellville; and Robert Rickard, Massena, sold to Thomas L. Murray Jr. and Nicole Marashian, Massena $15,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 4 Cleveland Avenue, Barry A. Carson Jr., executor of last will and testament of the late Barry Andrew Carson, Canton, sold to Joanne Shick, St. Leonard, Md. $212,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 65 Roosevelt Street, Jamie L. Coffey, Massena, sold to Dalton W. Rood and Shawna B. Bender, Chase Mills $64,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.13 acres, 22 1/2 Baldwin Avenue, Alice M. Osoway, Norwood, sold to Douglas A. Linsky, Norfolk $64,000
Town of Fine: Two Parcels, 19 and 20 Second Street and First Street Extension, Rosemarie A. Cross, Felts Mills, sold to John R. Flynn, Black River $20,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 112 Jones Road, Garry Walton and Sherrill Walton, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler Richard Sweeney, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 88.4 acres, 356 Route 11, Jacob A. Miller and Anna Miller, Gouverneur, sold to Emery A. Miller and Sevilla Miller, Gouverneur $51,000
Town of Russell: 4.3 acres and 5.18 acres, lots 3 and 4 on “Christmas & Associates Inc. Owl Pond Subdivision, situate in Lot 47 of Atwater Tract in Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Caroline D. Ness, Quebec, Canada, sold to Troy Parla and Jennifer Parla, Coram $25,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 48 Johnstown Street, Lucas Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Noelle R. Webb, Ogdensburg $79,500
Town of Madrid: 41.32 acres, 727.0729 and 731 Lime Hollow Road, Chris a. Graber and Emily M. Graber, Bronson, Mich., sold to Brian W. Barrett and Michelle Durham, Potsdam $110,000
Town of Canton: 34.86 acres, beginning in easterly line of mile square 4 of 7th range, Russell Road Properties LLC, Canton, Frazee Asset Management LLC, Cazenovia $750,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.512 acres, 7 Cherry Street, Brian Barrett, Potsdam, sold to Brady J. Helmer and Katherine A. Catimon, Norwood $87,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 24.79 acres, 5260 Route 812, George M. Kirby Sr., Ogdensburg, sol to George M. Kirby Jr., Ogdensburg; and Spencer G. Kirby, Ogdensburg $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Three parcels, part of lots 16, 17 and 18 in block 265, Pilgrim Holiness Church of New York Inc., Altamont, sold to Bible Baptist Church of Ogdensburg $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 28, 2021:
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, beginning at westerly corner of parcel of iron pipe on New York Coordinate System, East Zone, running to shoreline of St. Lawrence River, Frederick P. Davies, Hammond, sold to Daniel P. Ipsen and Jamie Biggs Ipsen, Scotia $250,000
Town of Stockholm: 101.66 acres, 193 and 197 Sullivan Road, Richard L. Wason, executor of estate of Henry A. Wason, Madison, sold to Thomas Langendorfer and Susan Langendorfer, Syracuse $275,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 395 Judson Street Road, Timothy J. Pope, Rochester, executor of estate of Joan R. Pope, sold to Sean Clemens and Suzanne Clemens, Potsdam $199,500
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 67 Bishop Avenue, William P. Haley, Ontario, executor of last will and testament of the late Elizabeth F. Haley, sold to Sara Morrison, Massena $37,000
Town of DeKalb: 153.41 acres, beginning on Maple Ridge Road at intersection with boundary line between properties assessed to Joey R. Black and Brian J. Cook, Levi S. Shetler and Anna E. Shetler, Gouverneur; Samuel L. Shetler and Delila Shetler, DeKalb Junction; and Joey R. Black, Russell, sold to Mark Churchill and Christina Churchill, Fairfield, Vt. $113,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.98 acres, 116 Irish Settlement Road, Gregory Foster and Lori Foster, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher A. Geraci and Ashley M. Weinzierl, Heuvelton $245,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 29, 2021:
Town of DeKalb: 1 acre, 95 Limekiln Road, Matthew C. Constance and Sandra Constance, Richville, sold to Dawn M. Conant, Gouverneur $123,500
Town of Pitcairn: 10 acres, 961 Edwards Road, Nancy J. McIntosh, Harrisville, sold to Trey A. Bearor and Kalie M. Bearor, Saratoga $14,000
Town of Canton: 0.186 acres, 16 Crescent Street, Drew White, Canton, sold to Audrey Hayes, Massena $129,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.96 acres, 716 Noyes Road, Christopher Martin and Michelle Martin, Potsdam, sold to Philip F. Salathe Jr. and Katherine L. Salathe, Potsdam $190,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 33 County Route 2, Janet Mallott Woodside, Brier Hill, sold to Steven R. Garrabrant and Vicky L. Garrabrant, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.69 acres, beginning on high water margin of St. Lawrence River at intersection with easterly bounds of St. Lawrence State Hospital lands, Alysse N. Miller, Round Rock, Texas, sold to Stanley M. Miller and Stephanie Miller, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 40 County Route 25, Shirley Hale, Hermon, sold to James C. Smith, Russell $30,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.09 acres, 17 Hamilton Street, Nichols A. Zirn and Sara E. Zirn, Potsdam, sold to Diana White, Norwood $130,000
Town of Gouverneur: Two parcels, 1395 and 1395A County Route 12, Dale W. Clement, Gouverneur, sold to Evelyn Arhart, Glendora, Calif. $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at southwesterly corner of lot 16 at northerly bounds of Park Avenue, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Allen Chilton, Massena $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 30, 2021:
Town of Colton: 0.28 acres, beginning on east bounds of right-of-way leading to camp lots on Beaver Point at intersection of line between land formerly owned by Samuel McEwen and Alice F. McCarthy, Stanley V. Luce and Patricia C. Luce, co-trustees of The Luce Family Trust, Pittsburgh, Pa., sold to Travor Jones and Jill Jones, Baldwinsville $40,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel 1: 50 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of Turnpike lot 22; and Parcel 2: 41.31 acres, beginning at corner of lots 3, 4 6 and 7, Rodney K. Norton, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Angela Huber, Canton $180,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 197 West Cotter Road, David A. Pelkey and Bonnie R. Pelkey, Brasher Falls, sold to Alan Michael Deon, Brasher Falls $71,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 9770 Route 37, Vincent Durkee, Ogdensburg, sold to Kady B. Fields, Lisbon $75,000
Town of Canton: 0.174 acres, 13 West Main Street, Duane Curtis, Canton, sold to Joshua R. Hess, Groton, Mass. $120,000
Town of Macomb: 16.8 acres, beginning on gravel road leading from Route 58 from northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Edward Hockenberry, Randi Olsen, Dover, Del.; and Scott Olsen, Glendale, Ariz., sold to David R. Flight and Wendy A. Corbine, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.44 acres, 5793 Route 37, Steven P. Delarge, executor of estate of Lorraine M. LaRose, Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler W. Shaver, Massena $325,000
Town of Russell: 2.48 acres, 23 Boyd Pond, Charles W. Hunkins Jr. and Sally A. Hunkins, Russell, sold to Jesse R. Walter, New Paltz $339,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 645 and 651 Plains Road, Bonnie B. Tracy, Canton, sold to Kurt Denhoff, Fabius $150,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.9 acres, beginning on County Route 35 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Diamond Propane Inc., Kristie Sullivan, Potsdam, sold to Richard Perry, Potsdam $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 100 West Barney Street, John A. Mueller, Gouverneur, sold to Brandon Doster, Smyrna, S.C. $155,000
