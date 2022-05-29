Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 16:
Village of Black River: Two parcels totaling 1.68 acres, 187 Maple St., Richard J. Barnett Jr. and Melissa Barnett, Black River, sold to Michael P. DeGan and Julie M. DeGan, Carthage $352,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 243 Central St., Anthony C. Marzano, Watertown, sold to Timothy Garner, Sackets Harbor $40,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.47 acres, 2 Main St., Earl D. Goodrich, Calcium, sold to Marquis McDaniels, Evans Mills $160,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 207 Elm St., Beth A. Recore, Watertown, sold to Anthony C. Nemec and Michelle R. Nemec, Watertown $194,000
Village of Carthage: 1.4 acres, 326 N. Clinton St., Morgan K. Koski and Sevara Koski, Columbia, S.C., sold to Darmel Carrasquillo, Carthage $200,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 442 Cross St., Joan Grappotte Carlo, Watertown; Deborah Hoffere, Rochester, and George Grappotte Jr., Nanuet, sold to Dustin M. Houppert and Jonell K. Michael-Houppert, Watertown $77,250
Town of Theresa: 0.87 acres, 30433 Groner Road, Paul Jennings and Cheryl Jennings, Liverpool, sold to Amanda Weldon, Evans Mills and Kim Hill, Cicero $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.34 acres, 35971 State Route 12E, Kevin E. Lewis and Kelly L. Lewis, Clayton, sold to David Colesante and Debbie Colesante, Missouri City, Texas $1,300,000
Town of LeRay: Two parcels totaling 3 acres, 28699 Steinhilber Road, James M. Messick, Evans Mills, sold to Sonny K. Richardson and Jennifer M. Richardson, Fort Drum $285,500
City of Watertown: 0.68 acres, 508 Pine St., Michael Marra, Watertown, sold to Forest S. Wakeling, Watertown $154,900
Town of Clayton: 0.81 acres, 15395 Lyellton Drive, Melanie L. Williams, Syracuse, sold to Stewart Wattenbe, Clayton $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 650 Cooper St., Jose P. Mendoza, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Mark Whitney and Madison Whitney, Watertown $166,000
Village of Carthage: 0.07 acre, 309 Church St., Jennifer Groff and Lowell M. Groff, Copenhagen, sold to James D. Putnam and April M. Straugh, Carthage $128,900
Town of Rodman: 8.51 acres, 10540 County Route 97, Jacob W. Bull and Starr R. Carter, Adams, sold to Shannon L. Lane and James Lane, Henderson $375,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 10.48 acres,13151 B Adams Road, Dylan L. Peckham, Watertown, sold to Karissa N. Arel and Quinton E. Bauer, Watertown $212,0000
Town of Champion: 1 acre, Cole Road, Miller A. Cook and Hannah H. Cook, Carthage, sold to JKS Design Build LLC, Carthage $25,000
Town of LeRay: Four parcels: 1) 3.75 acres, Lot 1, County Route 46; 2) 3.46 acres, Lot 2, County Route 46; 3) 2.87 acres, Lot 3, County Route 4; 4) 1.8 acres, Lot 4, County Route 46, Han Vanderveeken and Corien Vanderveeken, Castorland, sold to Valley of the Bees LLC, Carthage $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 306 S. Indiana Ave., Robin A. Dowe, Watertown, sold to Jennifer Lynn McGee, Watertown $90,000
Towns of Theresa and Philadelphia: Three parcels: Theresa: 1) 151 acres, 35835-35843 Elm Ridge Road; 2) 108 acres, Southeast of Schell Road; Philadelphia: 26.84 acres, Elm Ridge Road, Loyal A. Martin and Anesha Martin, Grandview, Texas, sold to Christopher King and Heather King, Philadelphia $350,000
City of Watertown: 1.02 acres, 301-315 Arsenal St., MSCI 2006-HQ10 Arsenal Street LLC, Miami Beach, Fla., sold to WTOL-Arsenal LLC, Haskell, Okla. $1,622,250
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 17:
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 230 N. James St., Michael Higman, Carthage, sold to NCFC Empire Realty Group LLC, Albany $15,000
Town of Adams: 1.1 acres, 19005 Minkler Road, Katie Compo, Adams, sold to Michael S. Constabile and Melissa S. Constabile, Adams Center $280,511
Village of Carthage: 0.25 acres, 878 State St., Michael P. Degan, Carthage, sold to Tyler W. Grosek and Alyse V. Grosek, Carthage $270,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 222 Gale St., Andrew Carl Stevens, Cameron, N.C., sold to John-Logan Treadway, Watertown $157,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 121 Flower Ave. E., John Looby, Watertown, sold to Barbosa Real Estate LLC, Watertown $150,000
Village of Clayton: 0.15 acres, 417 James St., Mark Congdon, Geneseo, sold to Richard Tworek, Washington, Texas $253,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 335 S. Meadow St., John Bonk and Stacy Bonk, Everett, Wash., sold to CP Choice Properties LLC, Watertown $47,500
City of Watertown: 0.74 acres, 401 East Ave., Wayne D. Richey Jr., Morgantown, W.Va., sold to Stacie Lee and Brian Lee, Watertown $230,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.46 acres, 28671 Pine St., Leigh A. Carter and Christopher K. Carter, Alexandria, sold to Katie Davis, Adams $158,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.04 acres, 20830 Muskellunge Bay Lane, Tobin M. Fingar and Kimberly M. Fingar, Sackets Harbor, sod to Andrew Marble and Jill E. Marble, Burke, Va. $370,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 409 S. Meadow St., Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Anthony Hughes Jr., sold to Joseph D. Murtha II, Brownville $47,100
Town of Clayton: 16.83 acres, 37331 State Route 12E, Harold Hambrose and Johanna Hambrose, New York, sold to Jared C. Hall and Jamie E. Hall, Williamstown, W.Va. $2,000,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 1021 Boyd St., William B. Ray Jr., Watertown, sold to Christopher S. Leslie, Charlotte, N.C. $128,000
Village of Carthage: 0.26 acres, 521 Francis St., Todd E. Dicob and Amy M. Dicob, Watertown, sold to Christopher S. Leslie, Charlotte, N.C $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 18:
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels totaling 0.73 acres, 8682 County Route 78, Jay H. Duger, Mannsville, as executor of the Edward H. Duger estate, sold to Diane R. Worden, Henderson $2,000
Town of Adams: 2.45 acres, K Francis Kellogg Lane, Bauer Concrete & Masonry Inc., Mannsville, sold to Tammy Bossinger and Christopher Castle, Adams $30,000
Town of Pamelia: 7.87 acres, State Route 283, Lindsay M. Jones, Watertown, sold to City View Land LLC, Watertown $11,000
Town of Adams: 2.55 acres, K Francis Kellogg Lane, Bauer Concrete & Masonry Inc., Mannsville, sold to Jeremy Bossinger, Watertown $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 728 Ball Ave., Dallas Jones and Patricia Jones, Watertown, sold to David K. Cross and Frank P. Cunningham, as trustees of the Cross-Cunningham Family Trust, Alexandria Bay $364,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 258 Ten Eyck St., Michaelene E. Warren, Clayton, as referee for James J. Tapin and Ceara E. Tapin, sold to APN Properties LLC, Watertown $168,101
Town of Wilna: 15.4 acres, 42815 County Route 41, Karen S. Richardson, Beaver Falls, sold to Joseph Ashcroft and Aislinn Ashcroft, Lowville $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 539 Curtis St., Emmanuel Onofre, Sugarland, Texas, sold to Margarette Harper, Watertown $190,800
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 131 Monroe Ave., Kelse B. Gilliard, Watertown, sold to Karima Santana, Clarksville, Tenn. $220,500
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 902 Franklin St., Angela D. Smith, Killeen, Texas, sold to Curtis L. Brooks, Watertown $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 19:
Town of Alexandria: 0.46 acres, 28556 Elm St., Joyce J. Manning, Redwood, sold to Patricia Hunneyman, Redwood; William Manning, Thorndale, Texas; Susan Boyer, Redwood, and Debra Cole, Redwood $95,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres,611 Mill St., Britton Enterprises LLC, sold to Signor LLC, Watertown $75,000
Town of Adams: 38.39 acres, Thomas Road, Herbert A. Drugg Jr., Troy, N.H., sold to Gerald M. Stockman III and Mary L. Stockman, Adams Center $70,000
Town of LeRay: 1.15 acres, 26950 Beckwith Road, Christina L. Pfeffer and Glen T. Pfeffer, Evans Mills, sol to Brian Fisher and Cece Fisher, Fort Drum $327,000
Town of Adams: 0.35 acres, 14170 Cherry Hill Road, Sandra J. Pepe, Adams Center, sold to Kelly D. Beutel, Watertown $1
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 156 Sterling St., Thomas W. Noonan and Lindsay C. Noonan, Calcium, sold to Cenzachs 156 Sterling LLC, Watertown $200,000
Town of Rutland: 1 acre, 29697 Burnup Road, Kaleb C. O’Dett and Lucinda M. O’Dett, Black River, sold to Jess Burke, Carthage $130,000
Town of Wilna: 2.72 acres, 43428 County Route 41, Nathan J. Aston and Cinnamon Aston, Carthage, sold to Michelle Kay Pierce, Watertown and Ryan Queary, Carthage $158,000
Town of Lyme: 1.85 acres, 10525 County Route 8, Brian N. Irmer and Blakeney N. Irmer, Chaumont, sold to Christopher L. Margrey and Maggie Margrey, Sackets Harbor $292,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 20:
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 11:
Town of Diana: 14461 Wilder Drive, Beverly I. LaFave, sold to Luther Irrevocable Trust $62,000
Town of Diana: 14402 Maple St., Charles W. Engelbrecht, as referee, sold to NewRez LLC $77,616
Town of Lowville: State Route 812, Hoch Bros. Inc., sold to Reginald W. Hoch $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 14:
Town of Watson: 6546 Erie Canal Road, Elaine Garito, sold to Andrew W. Boettcher $25,000
Town of West Turin: Fish Creek Road, Ronald and Susan Klossner Trust, sold to Byron Corners Investments LLC $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 17:
Village of Copenhagen: 3079 Mechanic St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Med Dream Construction LLC $40,100
Town of Greig: 5540 Greig Road, Patrick T. Plemons, sold to Joshua L. Allen $180,000
Village of Lowville: 7585 E. State St., Kimberly M. Smith, sold to Community Bank National Association $82,970
Town of Lowville: 7406 East Road, Kevin J. Hoppert, sold to Top Noch Building Component $235,000
Town of Watson: 6412 Crestview Drive, H&S Property Professionals, sold to Donald J. Murphy Jr. $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 18:
Town of Diana: 14268 State St., Tanner Duggan, sold to Timothy A. Fowler $47,700
Town of Lewis: 770 Witzigman Road, Roberta A. Witzigman, sold to Marcia J. Burke $0
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Gary John Roes, sold to Jonathan S. Roes $58,620
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 7, 2022:
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 2034 Route 812, Virginia G. Parker, Wilmington, Del., sold to Michael Trapp, DeKalb Junction $20,000
Town of Rossie: 16.56 acres, beginning in northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Lorie J. Hartle at southeasterly boundary of lands appropriated by the People of the State of New York for Highway purposes, Cory D. Hance, Hammond; and Amanda L. Hance, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph Rotundo, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.38 acres, 22 Cherry Street, United Helpers Care Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to James Eller, Potsdam $180,000
Town of Fine: 62.56 acres, 382 Route 58, Paul D. Caraballo Jr. and Bethany F. Caraballo, Newark, sold to Frankie E. Raneri, Acme, Pa. $185,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 68.97 acres, 4281 Route 812, Lucille Thompson, Chateaugay, sold James Putman, Heuvelton $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 8, 2022:
Town of Colton: 60 acres, 4920 and 4922 Route 56, William Galvin and Irja Boden, Ghent, sold to Dwight Tuinstra and Jenna Joya Blondel, Houston, Texas $120,000
Town of Hammond: 53.08 acres, beginning on Oak Point Road from intersection with northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert Sampson and Joan Sampson, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Andrew T. Bowden and Colleen M. Bowden, Hammond $100,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.4908 acres, 5494 County Route 10, Christopher C. Madill, trustee, Madill Family Irrevocable Trust, Heuvelton, sold to Jason R. Madill and Angela J. Madill, Heuvelton $85,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.55 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Huot Family Irrevocable Trust from intersection with northerly bounds of Route 37, James C. Myers, Miramar Beach, Fla., sold to Anna Huot, trustee of Huot Family Irrevocable Trust $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Woodlawn Avenue, Joseph Lapierre, Massena, sold to Tia Carroll, Ogdensburg $55,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 9, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, beginning in north bounds of East Orvis Street at southeast corner of land of Robertson, Jean Gedeon and Geraldine Viard, Quebec, Canada, sold to Robinson Moise and Nancie Exantus, Quebec, Canada $58,000
Town of Gouverneur: 5.2499 acres, 4 Country Meadow Lane, Christopher A. Easton and Pamela L. Easton, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler McCarthy, Brown Mills, N.J. $285,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.34 acres, 178 Hailesboro Street, William S. Davidson, Cason City, Nev., executor of last will and testament of John D. Davidson, sold to Jacob P. Link, Gouverneur $58,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 721 Proctor Avenue, Vinu S. Nair, Aledo, Texas; and Lakshmi Nair, Peoria, Ariz., sold to Aaron J. Langley and Kayli D. Langley, Ogdensburg $82,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 234 Route 11B, Zoie Madilyn Turner Flynn, Potsdam, sold to Kevin W. Jock and Glowil R. Jock, Norwood $30,000
Town of Canton: 0.319 acres, 62 Miner Street, 62 Miner III LLC, Rye, sold to Michael D. Whitman, Colton $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 619 Elizabeth Street, Donald J. Hooper and Margaret M. Hooper, New Port Richey, Fla., sold to John M. Mullaly, Ogdensburg $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 10, 2022:
Town of Madrid: Parcel, Ruddy Road, Trathen Land Company LLC, New York City, sold to Douglas E. Gormley, Massena $12,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 8604 County Route 27, Dana LaCoss, Potsdam, administrator of estate of last will and testament of Norma J. Ward, sold to Devon M. Shattuck, Lisbon $55,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 47 Waverly Street, Jan Scrimgeour and Lisa G. Propst, Potsdam, sold to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam $400,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 5 Meadow View Lane, Dewi White, Massena, sold to Timothy C. Brown and Marcy A. Brown, Massena $310,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.258 acres, 3100 Route 812, James Currington and Debbie Currington, Hot Springs, Ark., sold to Raymond C. Johnson Jr. and Amanda S. Johnson, Hammond $45,000
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 588 Bagdad Road, Eric Medved and Samantha Medved, Potsdam, Lissette Fernandez and Alessandro Baldassarre, Canton $240,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 432 Bromaghin Road, Georgia A. Blackburn, Ogdensburg, trustee of June M. Gilbert Revocable Living Trust, sold to Vickers Power LLC, Ogdensburg $12,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 150 Hill Road, David C. Rice and Katherine W. Rice, Concord, Mass., sold to Samuel Joseph and Laurel Balog, Hermon $91,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 11, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southeasterly side of Riverside Road from southeast corner of lot 58, Thomas Fiacco Jr., Norwood, sold to Brittany P. Landoll and Christopher R. LaPointe, Norwood $8,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, 288 West Main Street, Northern Arc Properties LLC, Altmar, sold to Susanne Saunders and Brett A. Saunders, Gouverneur $24,000
Town of Fowler: 2.005 acres, Part of 12, 30 and 65 Triangle Pond Road, Harry J. Harmer, Gouverneur, sold to Douglas Hall, Gouverneur $115,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.1 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of Leroy Street with northerly bounds of Cottage Street, Village of Potsdam sold to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam $425,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.78 acres, 34 Walnut Street, Marcy H. Ramsay, Norwood, sold to Nicholas S. Mills, Potsdam $143,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 14, 2022:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.503 acres, 5633 Route 37, Mitchel Barber, Ogdensburg, sold to Kaden Dandrow, Russell $65,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 24 Spring Street, Ann J. Villeneuve, Norwood, sold to Steven Clark and Aubree Keese, Brasher Falls $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.27 acres, 10 Chestnut Street, Eillen Sellers, Potsdam, sold to R2 Home Improvement LLC, Massena $72,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 420 William Street, Kimberly A. Hollis, Ogdensburg; Kathryn Farley, Kailua, Hawaii; and Maureen Manke, Ogdensburg, sold to David J. Hollis and Kimberly A. Hollis, Ogdensburg $78,500
Town of Parishville: 5.17 acres, 1035 Route 72, William H. Clossin, Potsdam, sold to Timothy R. Zellweger and Laura M. Zellweger, Colton $82,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 516 New York Avenue, Brandi F. Harris, Ogdensburg, sold to Joelle Vrooman, Gouverneur $74,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 11 Meadow Lane, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Theodore Walters and Alainna Walters, Gouverneur $145,000
Town of Massena: 0.245 acres, 24 Maple Street, Alan J. Couture, Webster, sold to Seth Sokoloff and Diana Sokoloff, Vancouver, Wash. $70,000
Towns of Canton and Potsdam: 10 acres, beginning in line between towns, separating land occupied by John Devlin and land contracted to Joseph C. Powers, Travis M. Norton, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Nathaniel G. Tulloch and Natascha R. Tulloch, Vancourver, Wash. $105,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.24 acres, beginning in west bounds of Route 420 at intersection with north bounds of County Route 49, Robert J. Compo and Sharon L. Compo, Winthrop, sold to Brookdale Management Group, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 38 Kent Street, David A. Clark, Cocoa, Fla., sold to Matthew Crosby and Jamie Crosby, Massena $26,000
Town of Massena: 0.12 acres, 23 Pleasant Street, Randy N. Bessio and Tammy L. Bessio, Massena, sold to David Welsh, Massena $41,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.