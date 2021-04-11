Property sales
Correction: Due to an editorial error, two property sales published on Dec. 27, 2020 included incorrect information. They are reprinted correctly below:
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 15, 2020:
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 128 N. Pleasant St., Tommy Fenton, Watertown, sold to Kathryn M. Schaber, Watertown $100,000
Town of Lyme: 2 acres, 26930 Fire Road 7, Nicole Deschesne, Ottawa, Ontario, sold to Robert Thomas and Raeann Thomas, Adams and Claude Mayne and Erin Mayne, Adams $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 29:
Town of Clayton: 7.81 acres, 14173 Parker Lane, Gary Thiessen and Shirley Thiessen, Conroe, Texas, sold to Keith A. Goutremout and Kelly M. Hyde, Chaumout $109,900
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acres, 619 West St., Christopher M. Kowalczyk and Kelly S. Kowalczyk, Carthage, sold to Andrew C. Fritschie, Gering, Neb. $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 1121 State St., Gabriel M. Bozo, Fort Stewart, Ga., sold to Lloyd Scott, Watertown $158,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 611 Olive St., Thon Vith Lopez, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Kordell Coleman and Adelmira Coleman, Fort Hood, Texas $136,395
Town of Clayton: 10.94 acres, 39935/39937 State Route 12, Kerry Ann Wahl, Clayton, sold to Edward J. Bannister Jr., Clayton $250,000
Town of Adams: 0.34 acres, 17599 Becky Lane, Barbara Trznadel, Henderson, Nev., individually and as executor of the Jean Gillan estate, sold to Nicholas Morgia Jr. and Dedra Morgia, Adams $205,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.4 acres, 11793 State Route 12E, Matthew M. Finerson and Stephanie L. Finerson, Farmington, sold to Robert A. French, Chaumont $147,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 347 Brainard St., Toni A. Amell, Watertown, sold to Erika Kratzenburg, Cohoes $132,500
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 214 St. Mary St., Sabrina Lynn Boyanski, Watertown, sold to Tori R. Kraft, Clinton, Mo. $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 621 Olive St., Jeffrey L. Hall Jr., Clermont, Fla., sold to Edward A. Perez, Teaneck, N.J. $124,900
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 18 Liberty St., Richard M. Viney, Houston, Texas, sold to Robert P. Johnson and Ronald J. Johnson, Carthage $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 30:
Town of LeRay: Two parcels totaling 1.22 acres, 24802 Sanford Corners Road, William A. Dover, Calcium, sold to Jerick Allen Montressor, Calcium $0
Town of Theresa: 3.62 acres, County Route 21, Mark Sears, Redwood, as the executor of the Alice J. Sears estate, sold to Martin L. Stewart, Philadelphia $100,000
Town of LeRay: 1.01 acres, 32473 County Route 30, Starr Delles Chamberlain, Evans Mills, sold to Victor T. Delles, Philadelphia $0
Town of Antwerp: 0.94 acres, 37572 Keyes Road, Lee M. Gibson, Philadelphia, sold to Danielle Marie Brett, Philadelphia $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 802 Myrtle Ave., Steven A. Puccia and Kathryn M. Puccia, Liverpool, sold to Sebastian Cardona, Watertown $195,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.35 acres, 7781 Taylor Drive, Anne F. Petragnani, Hilton Head, S.C., sold to Steven Stasiukonis, North Syracuse $310,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 1120 Washington St., 1120 Washington St. LLC, Watertown, sold to 1120 Washington Associates LLC, Watertown $125,000
Town of Clayton: 3.33 acres, 31455 County Route 179, Jay Roeleveld, Chaumont, sold to Tyler E. Baitz and Madison D. Baitz, Clayton $168,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.56 acres, 23550/23552 U.S. Route 11, Nicholas A. Owens and Chynna Chyr S. Owens, Canton, Mich, sold to Jordan M. Stewart, Watertown $132,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 521 Gotham St., Terri Gaylor, Watertown, sold to Shannon P. Gregory, Watertown $98,100
Village of West Carthage: 0.38 acres, 14 Potter St., James Blackmer, Carthage, sold to Casey Hooley, Carthage $0
Town of LeRay: 1.08 acres, 25273 Waddingham Road, Bonnie DeLine, Evans Mills and Penny Bain, Watertown, sold to Kimberly R. Jackson, Poole, Ga. $1
Town of Theresa: 5.17 acres, 29841 County Route 20, Sean Michael Morris and Chelsey C. Morris, Westminster, Colo., sold to Dakota Woodyard, Pocatello, Idaho $194,750
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 1112 State St., John-Matthew A. Swords, Clarion, Pa., sold to Optam Home Solutions of Watertown LLC, Clayton $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 31:
Town of Ellisburg: 2.02 acres, 9618 State Route 193, Scott B. Tamblin and Robin A. Tamblin, Henderson, sold to Erin Hawes, Henderson $67,500
Village of Carthage: 0.16 acres, 124 N. Washington St., James Britton, Carthage, sold to Gwendolyn Sandy, Chicago, Ill. $15,000
Village of Adams: 0.29 acres, 25 N. Park St., Derek Edwards, Mannsville, sold to JSV Properties LLC, Adams Center $34,000
Town of Hounsfield: 60.46 acres, Evans Road and Old Military Road, Roscoe A. Eisenhauer Jr. and Cynthia A. Eisenhauer, Brownville, sold to Jefferson County $148,200
Town of Adams: 5.03 acres, 11780 County Route 77, Kimberly L. Parker, Sandy Creek, sold to Dan B. Sampson III, Adams $40,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.26 acres, 343 Elm St., Shelly A. Shoemaker, Princeton, Ky., sold to Stephen Moss and Lorrie A. Moss, South River, N.J. $20,000
Village of Dexter: 0.94 acres, 332 E. Kirby St., Henry D. Price and Kerry A. Price, Dexter, sold to Kenneth D. Harrison and Susan T. Harrison, San Antonio, Texas $210,000
Town of LeRay: 0.44 acres, 21900 Admirals Walk, Jennifer J. VanTassel, Watertown, sold to Caleb A. Padgett and Elizabeth A. Padgett, Watertown $160,500
Town of LeRay: 1.21 acres, 26467 State Route 283, Tommy Lee Frederick and Evgenia Valerievna Frederick, Watertown, sold to Jeremy J. N. Worthington and Jesse L. Worthington, Columbus, Ga. $266,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 1:
Town of Philadelphia: 3 acres, 32485 U.S. Route 11, James A. Corenevsky, Phenix City, Ala, sold to Mary Summerlin and Anthony Summerlin, Philadelphia $225,900
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.13 acres, 31 James St., 31 James Street LLC, Clayton, sold to Lawrence Loy & Company LLC, Clayton $236,000
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 303 S. James St., Cole A. Paradise, Carthage, and John I. Paradise II, Carthage, sold to Oliva R. Hanno and Kenneth Russell, Carthage $216,300
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 317 W. Woodruff St., Lisa A. McCarty, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Dalton Lane Blocker, Evans Mills $170,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.18 acres, 74 Walton St., Bradreal Inc., Alexandria Bay, sold to Joshua D. Brubaker and Meghan R. Brubaker, Whitehall, Pa. $16,000
Town of Brownville: 1.55 acres, 16836 Star Schoolhouse Road, Ronald L. Christie, Dexter, sold to Joseph Rabas, Colorado Springs, Colo. $254,900
Town of Champion: 3 acres, 32805 County Route 163, Autumn Hayes, Leavenworth, Kan., sold to Kendal R. O’Leary, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. $0
Town of Champion: 3 acres, 32805 County Route 163, Kendal R. O’Leary, Kansas City, Kan., sold to Kelly S. Kowalczyk, Carthage $260,000
Town of Watertown: 1.75 acres, 19758 County Route 65, Zachary P. Nahmias, Watertown, sold to Marguertia M. Peddell-Lulejian, Pisco Beach, Fla. $600,000
Town of Brownville: 1.64 acres, Parcel B, County Route 59, Joseph E. Parisian III and Tamella J. Parisian, Dexter, sold to Robert A. Fleming, Watertown $15,000
Town of Brownville: Portions of two parcels totaling 162.02 acres, 27339 Weaver Road, Bethel M. Day, Chaumont, as trustee of the George A. Day Jr. and Bethel M. Day Revocable Trust, sold to Katlyn L. Wright and Sarena M. Wright, Chaumont $0
Town of Champion: 1.7 acres, 34368 State Route 126, U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., sold to Michael John Dewitt and Julie Ann Dewitt, Philadelphia $10,000
Towns of Clayton and Orleans: Unknown acres, Clayton: Lot 5, State Route 12; Orleans: Lot 5A, State Route 12, Rivershore Development Inc., Clayton and Blind Bay Associates LLC, Clayton, sold to John C. Worden, Raleigh, N.C. $308,000
Village of Black River: 0.34 acres, 184 N. Main St., Crystal Marie Wullf, Black River, sold to Joseph Gerald Doyle, Watertown $250,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: Two parcels: 1) 0.04 acre, 3 Holland St., 2) 0.59 acres, 51 Walton St.,Thomas J. Bradley and Barbara J. Bradley, Alexandria Bay, sold to 4-Green Power Systems LLC, Blossvale $155,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.7 acres, 23267 County Route 31, William A. Dover, Calcium, sold to Jennifer Herron, Ridgewood $100,000
Village of Carthage: 0.37 acres, 879 Parham St., Betty A. Brown, Watertown, sold to Jerrid Hobart, Carthage $129,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels totaling 0.3 acres, 34631 Ross Lane, Donna Lee Meleca, Rochester; Diane R. Upham, Sodus; and Paul W. Raab, Churchville, sold to C M B Property Management & Maintenance & Rental LLC, Rodman $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 2:
Village of Philadelphia: 0.29 acres, 14 Clark St., Matthew McMacken and Lori McMacken, Carthage, sold to Elizabeth Zehr and Isaac Zehr, Watertown $155,000
Town of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 0.41 acres, 16823 Marshall Lane, Patrick J. Moynihan, Rochester, sold to Henry Daniel Hagood, Asheville, N.C., as trustee of the Mount Mitchell Trust $0
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 663 Olive St., Patrick Mahoney, Modesto, Calif., sold to Brittney Dawn Greenman, Watertown $0
Town of Rutland: 7.5 acres, 28050 County Route 69, Adam M. Campbell, Copenhagen, sold to Jerry B. Anthony and Sheri L. Giargiari, Crossville, Tenn. $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 312 Flower Ave. W., Sandra Macy, Watertown, individually and as executor of the Frances Barry estate, sold to Douglas Alan Spooner and Karen Kellogg Spooner, Dexter $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 28, 2020:
Town of Russell: Parcel, part of turnpike lot 5, beginning on Russell Turnpike at common corner of lands owned by grantor and lands owned by Madelein Matthews, Jerry A. LaRock and Rogene M. LaRock, Russell, sold to Angela Marie Frisbee, Edwards $122,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in northerly margin of right of way of Black Lake Road at southwesterly corner of property purportedly owned by G. Gilmour, Adam M. Hazelton and Jacquelyn M. Hazelton, Ogdensburg, sold to Brad E. Dousharm, Holland Patent $169,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of Dora E. Barkley’s village lot, South Colton, on highway, Susan Willette, Johnson City, Tenn., sold to Larry Hudson and Joanne Hudson, Potsdam $27,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Hopkinton Road, south of intersection with west line of farm formerly owned by William E. Austin, Robert C. Dominy and Noelle M. Dominy, Potsdam, sold to Emikly A. Hall and Ryan R. Zeller, Potsdam $159,000
Town of Gouverneur: 25 acres, southerly side of Welch Road at intersection with southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of John H. Austin, Adam Kokinda, Lehighton, Pa., sold to Johnathan G. Morrow, Richville $7,000
Village of Norwood: 0.32 acres, northerly of Pine Street at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Kevin R. Williams and Vicky S. Williams, Jason T. Fregoe and Ashley M. Fregoe, Norwood, sold to Jesse R. Bradish and Kathryn E. Barrett, Madrid $85,000
Town of Norfolk: 1 acre, beginning on Old Market Road at intersection with south line of lands now or formerly of David O. and Darly Martin, David Heinick and Carol Heinick, Chester Springs, Pa., sold to Aaron M. Moschell and Katie L. Russell, Potsdam $119,000
Town of Colton: 0.37 acres, beginning on road leading from High Falls and Potsdam roads on westerly side of the river, easterly to High Falls Main Street, Terry S. Cochran, Colton, administratrix of estate of Anita L. Sampier, sold to Andrew J. Cochran and Alexis M. Cochran, Colton $68,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Maple Street at northerly corner of lot once owned by Jennie F. McNulty, Richard L. Merithew and Clarise Merithew, South Colton, sold to Danny J. Joslin Jr. and Susan L. Joslin, Massena $30,000
Town of Hopkinton: 9.984 acres, beginning on Jones Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Neil W. Ladouceur, Robert Myers, Joseph Myers and Steve Cotter, Norwood, sold to Melvin W. Deon, Sodus $50,000
Town of Waddington: 0.698 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of McGinnis Road at southeasterly corner of Carl A. Blair lot, Jeff F. Burns and Victoria L. Burns, Waddington, sold to Megan E. Reynolds, Waddington $85,000
Town of Lisbon: 29.76 acres, in mile square 4 of fifth range, lot 7, beginning on highway at southwesterly corner of lot 7, Mario J. Guasconi, Lisbon, sold to Town of Lisbon $127,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 76 Hewittville Road, Marvin Lehman, Scio, sold to Clint J. Roberson, Canton $27,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of lot 19, beginning in southeaterly corner of lands of Lawrence and Jacqueline Hadley from Hadley’s northeasterly corner, Amy L. Law, Newmarket, N.H., sold to Michael V. Marsjanik and Meggan Marsjanik, Jarrettsville, Md. $210,000
Town of Massena: 0.96 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Trippany Road at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Lindsey R. Kennedy, Vance T. Fleury, Massena, sold to Laurel-Jo Czajkowski and Jay S. Czajkowski, Massena $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in north line of Lisbon Avenue (formerly Jay Street) from intersection with east line of James Street, Natalie E. Gilmour King, Ogdensburg, sold to Zachary Sweeney, Munnsville $100,500
Town of Massena: Lot 18 in Maple View, Jason S. Sosville, Douglasville, Ga., executor of estate of the late Judy A. Farnsworth, sold to Carol Smith, Massena $100,000
Town of Norfolk: 50 rods of land, beginning on highway leading from John Blanchard’s to village at Atwater Falls at intersection with county road running south, Julia A. O’Brien, Winthrop, executrix of estate of Harold J. Jenkins, sold to Brandon R. Levac, Chase Mills $115,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 29, 2020:
Village of Heuvelton: 0.664 acres, beginning on York Street at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of John P. Zeh III, Thomas R. Brown and Kathleen M. Brown, Heuvelton, sold to Ashley E. Dixon, Canton $159,000
Town of Fine: 0.73 acres, beginning in northwest corner of premises formerly known as Kate Ladd lot on highway, near Fine village leading from Fine to Harrisville, Virginia D. Thompson, Fine, sold to Richard V. Dowling and Charles Orr, Harrisville $35,000
Town of Brasher: 1 acre, beginning on Daly Road from northwest corner of farm lot 67, Nancy A. Smith-Hance, Brasher Falls, sold to Jack D. Smith and Kelly Jo Smith, Massena $97,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.44 acres, beginning on Rock Island Road from northwesterly corner of 93.92 acre parcel conveyed to Albert M. Rowley and William H. Rowley, Mae G. Cryderman, Gouverneur, sold to Kristian C. Stowell and Tina M. Stowell, Gouverneur $35,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on road leading from the Village of Potsdam on east side of river to Colton (Pierrepont Avenue Street) at northeast corner of land known as Elderkin burying ground, Paul E. Petroccione and Linda Petroccione, DeKalb Junction, sold to Matthew Allen Piercey and Natalie M. Giglio, Ogdensburg $80,500
Town of Parishville: 33.09 acres, easterly of Picketville Road, lot 30, Chris Crawford, Saranac Lake, sold to Alfred Conforti, Wantagh $20,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 29 Cessna Drive, Tara A. Thivierge, Bedford; Leslie L. Thivierge, Bedford; Brian A. Thivierge, Potsdam; and Matthew A. Thivierge, Gabriels, sold to Matthew A. Thivierge, Gabriels $3,500
Village of Hammond: Parcel, beginning on intersection os School Street and Dunn Street, Donna P. Spooner, Hammond, sold to Arthur E. Howie III and Lori E. Howie, Hammond $30,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 5.56 acres, 9862 Rotue 37; Parcel 2: 9872 Route 37; and Parcel 3: 9890 Route 37, G&S Estates Partnership, Ogdensburg, sold to 9890Highway 37 Inc., Watertown $700,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 30, 2020:
Town of Colton: 1.345 acres, beginning on Route 56 west from intersection of westerly margin of Main Street (extended), Stephen W. Premo, individually and as trustee of Stephen W. Premo Living Trust, Colton, sold to Ronald S. Lashomb and Disa L. Lashomb, Murrieta, Calif. $135,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, lot 12 on “Final Plat Riverside estates Subdivision Req.: Moose River Land Company, Premises Lassister Properties, Inc. L 1025 P 755,” being part of Great Tract 3, township 7, lots 169 and 172, Two H Realty LLC, Wallkill, sold to Glenn E. Latta Jr. and Christina L. Latta, Gouverneur $27,500
Village of Potsdam: Beginning on southerly line of Grove Street, westerly from intersection of westerly line of Waverly Street, Glenn Villien and Bette Villien, Dickinson Center, sold to Charles R. Beach and Lynne Hunter Beach, Waldoboro, Maine $97,500
Town of Massena: Lot 13, in block 18, Andrew K. Beaulieu, Massena, sold to Jamie M. Mickle, Massena $65,000
Town of Fine: Two Parcels, easterly half of North Shore River Lot 67 and lot 66 on map of Village of Wanakena and River Lots, Susan L. Washburn, Lancaster, Pa., sold to Richard B. Brown, Maryland $225,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 5 acres, beginning in northwesterly boundary of County Route 4 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Michael W. Worden and Roberta M. Worden; and Parcel 2: 5.02 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of County Route 4 to southeasterly corner of Gutterson lot, Michael W. Worden and Robert M. Worden, Delmar, Michael W. Worden and Eoberta M. Worden, Delmar, sold to Korey Francis and Emily Davis, Ogdensburg $248,000
Town of Gouverneur: 8.42 acres, beginning in northerly margin of state highway running from the Village of Gouverneur to the Hamlet of Richville from concrete highway marker at southwest corner of 6 acre lot conveyed to Howard F. and Margorie Morse, Arlene N. Perrigo, Richville, sold to Wayne R. Scott and Debie L. Scott, Gouverneur $68,000
Town of Fowler: 4.07 acres, beginning on Country Club Road at intersection of westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Drew Rumble, David J. Martin and Teresa D. Martin, Gouverneur, sold to Drew Rumble, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Potsdam: 12.391 acres, beginning on Austin Ridge Road at southeasterly corner of 5.76 acre parcel conveyed to Karen Zayka and Troy Dubois, Jeffrey Robert and Amy Robert, Norwood, sold to Robert C. Dominy and Noelle M. Dominy, Potsdam $275,000
Town of Hammond: 10.86 acres, beginning on County Route 6 at easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Walter Proven, Ronald J. Tayler and Valerie D. Tyler, Henderson, Nev., sold to Richard Denicola, Hammond $25,000
Town of Pierrepont: 10 acres, beginning at northeast corner of Perry Bachellor lot along north line, Walter A. Rexford, Canton, sold to Mark S. Randall and Mary Catherine Randall, Canton $8,500
Town of Massena: Lot 32 on map of Trotting Association Plot, Bradley S. Curtis, Montgomery, Texas, executor of the estate of the late George I. Curtis, sold to Mark S. Perry, Massena $30,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.31 acres, beginning in north bounds of Sisson Street marking southwest corner of land of Rose E. Alguire, Lisa Brown, Copenhagen, sold to Michael A. Vitalino, Potsdam $99,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.9 acres, beginning on Monkey Hill Road at intersection with Lee Road, Colleen Lynch, Ogdensburg, administrator of estate of the late Cody J. Holland, sold to Colleen Lynch, Ogdensburg; and Katherine Lynch, Waddington $22,500
Town of Massena: 3.229 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of North Main Street at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of The Spencer Agency LLC, Christine M. Moffitt, Massena, sold to Danielle Val Salgado and Mathew Edward Smoke, Hogansburg $121,000
Town of Parishville: 11.69 acres, beginning in southwest corner of Spencer Goodel’s land on Market Street, running east, Richard Reilly and Kimberly Reilly, LaCanto, Fla., sold to Matthew Smith and Kathleen Smith, Potsdam $74,500
Town of Hopkinton: Beginning on Sylvan Falls Road where Leo Perry lands corner and run westerly, Patricia L. Exware, Potsdam; Deborah Bagnato, Potsdam, co-executrix of last will and testament of the late Edith A. Norman, sold to Kerry P. Oakes, Moira $73,500
Town of Madrid: 38.37 acres, beginning southeasterly of large elm tree at northeasterly corner of mile square 52, Bridget M. Wells, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Derrick F. Wells, Madrid, sold to Nathaniel Benware and Mindy Benware, Canton $200,000
Town of Massena: 0.94 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of North Racquette River Road from lands owned by Paul A. Deshaies, JMT Property Associates LLC, Massena, sold to Alicia Cofrancesco, Hamburg, N.J. $17,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 234.07 acres, lots 20 and 21 in section 15, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase; Parcel 2: 104.99 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lot 18 in section 14, Haile’s Survey; and Parcel 3: 123.66 acres, beginning at corner of lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, A&Z of Maitland Family Limited Partnership, Carson City, Nev.; Azizeddin Tejpar, Maitland, Fla.; and Robert P. Dewitt, Maitland, Fla., sold to Rensma Timberlands L.P., Titusville, Pa. $550,000
