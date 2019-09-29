The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 16:
Town of Rutland: 2.09 acres, 31025 Percy Chicks Drive, Ashlie I. Christian, Black River, sold to Andrea L. Swett and Scott L. Obney, Wilmington, N.C. $265,000
Town of Rutland: 0.4 acres, 31102 Burnup Road, Katelyn C. Bowers, Black River, sold to Amanda J. Frostad and Lee W. Frostad, Watertown $120,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 544 Leray St., Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Joseph R. Repp Jr., sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Anaheim, Calif. $21,314
Town of Wilna: 2.15 acres, 36270 State Route 3, Steven G. Munson, Watertown, as referee for Candace J. Smith, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $168,244
Town of Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 7.27 acres, 34580 State Route 180, 2) 2.79 acres, 34640 State Route 180, Leslie Henry and Deanna Henry, LaFargeville, sold to Gene-Paul D. Brennan and Caitlyn M. Brennan, LaFargeville $182,000
Town of Brownville: 0.37 acres, 18803 County Route 59, Denise D’Agostino Cross, Chittenango, and Michael John D’Agostino, Kirkville, sold to James Richard D’Agostino, Kirkville $120,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.9 acres, 8602/606 County Route 97, Rose M. Hagelin, Adams, individually and as executor of the Francis J. Smith estate, sold to Anthony Cronk, Adams $18,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 0.14 acres, 8817 State Park Road, Gregory F. Kinnetz, Liverpool, and Douglas E. Kinnetz, Canastota, sold to Gregory F. Kinnetz and Nancy A. Kinnetz, Liverpool $80,000
Town of Rutland: 1.13 acres, 23745 Cemetery Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Anaheim, Calif., sold to Brian Reape and Jessica Reape, Evans Mills $32,000
Town of Philadelphia: 158.42 acres, 32018 U.S. Route 11, Adam Kokinda, Lehighton, Pa., sold to Gary A. Huether, Lancaster, Pa. $1
Town of Brownville: 2.9 acres, 25385 Mullin Road, Susan Goulette, Watertown, sold to Dylan Broughton, Theresa $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 17:
Town of Antwerp: 1.12 acres, Vrooman Hill Road, George A. Bosworth and Janice Helen Bosworth, Theresa, sold to Dominic E. Plante and Penny L. Plante, Theresa $800
Town of Brownville: 0.07 acres, 23645 County Route 59, Derek L. Edwards, Dexter, sold to Erin M. Bush, Stone Ridge $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 136 N. Hamilton St., Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Brenden L. Thomas, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Eagan, Minn. $101,533
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 119 E. Lynde St., Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Jennifer A. Brown, sold to HSBC Bank USA N.A., Depew $86,652
Town of Orleans: 2 acres, 23301 Buttermilk Flat Road, Denise S. Munro Weaver and Maurice J. Weaver, LaFargeville, sold to Drew E. Berry and Hannah R. Berry, Watertown $215,250
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 503 W. Mullin St., Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Christopher D. Beebe, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa $88,126
Village of Black River: 0.13 acres, 124 Leray St., Adam R. Matteson, Lowville, as referee for Allyssa J. Hathaway, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $98,393
Town of Adams: 0.46 acres, North Adams Drive, Brendan Higgins and Jennifer Higgins, as trustees of the Higgins Living Trust, Adams, sold to 10868 U.S. Route 11 LLC, Adams $0
Town of Brownville: 7.11 acres, 19435 Allen Road, Donald J. Corp and Sandra M. Corp, Watertown, sold to Zachary C. Drake, LaFargeville $140,000
Town of Alexandria: 2 acres, 47601 N. Purpura Road, Joseph F. Ogiba and Joan C. Ogiba, Zephyrhills, Fla., sold to Terrence W. Thomas and Sheryl Thomas, Long Valley, N.J. $160,000
Town of Brownville: 7.89 acres, County Route 53, Nelson R. Bourquin, Dexter, sold to Justin M. Parody and Denesha M. Lane-Parody, Dexter $12,800
Town of Pamelia: 5.44 acres, 21485 Reed Road, Wendie Lawler, Watertown, sold to Lester Lecount Webb Jr. and Leia Grace Webb, Watertown $250,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 18:
City of Watertown: 0.32 acres, 528 Leray St., Lello A. Alteri, Watertown, sold to Bailey Monica and Destiny Merritt, Watertown $94,800
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.3 acres, 28535 Goff Lane, Geronimo Bates, Alexandria Bay, sold to Todd F. McIntyre, Port Leyden $2,000
Town of LeRay: 1.94 acres, 30003 Elm Ridge Road, Ashley Gessner, Evans Mills, sold to Nicholas A. Toutant, Watertown $103,000
Town of Theresa: 0.3 acres, 29391 Stevens Hollow Road, Angela S. Davison, Camillus, sold to Barbara D. Johnson, Dewitt $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.42 acres, 360 Brainard St., Daniel M. Pina Jr. and Daniela K. Pina, Watertown, sold to Robert W. Osborn and Lena S. Osborn, Plato, Mo. $191,000
Town of LeRay: 5.8 acres, 26721 Keyser Road, Michael W. Holly and Lurline C. Holly, Evans Mills, sold to Amy L. Fry, Watertown $188,500
Town of Lyme: 5.25 acres, County Route 125, Ronald A. Cornell, Watertown, sold to Linda S. Gibbs, Flagler Beach, Fla. $25,000
Town of Henderson: 3.7 acres, Military Road, James H. McGowan, Henderson Harbor, as executor of the John W. Gallagher estate, sold to James P. Gallagher, Stafford $4,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 131 Monroe Ave., Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Houston, Texas, sold to Grey Street Partners LLC, Watertown $60,250
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 155 E. Hoard St., Robert Maracle and Betty Jane Maracle, Watertown, sold to Christopher Navarra, Bloomington, Minn., Christina Navarra, Avon, Christopher Kenney, West Yarmouth, Mass., and Lawrence D. Kenney, Stuart, Fla. $0
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 180 Ward St., Steven Butler and Jill Butler, Watertown, sold to Christopher D. Horton and Amy Horton, Watertown $172,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.64 acres, 10 VanBuren St., Robert J. Desantis and Margaret A. Desantis, Antwerp, sold to David Anderson and Christy Anderson, McChord, Wash. $145,000
Town of LeRay: 60.75 acres, 26474 Keyser Road, Elizabeth A. Farr, LeRay, sold to Christopher J. Littell, Watertown $180,000
Town of Adams: 10 acres, 15961 County Route 84, Betty J. Lennox, Adams, sold to Justin R. Furney and Angela L. Furney, Adams $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 19:
Town of Orleans: 1.5 acres, 18946 Rock Baie Road, Barbara Panko, Baldwinsville, sold to James A. Swords and Margaret Swords, Black River $247,500
City of Watertown: 1.59 acres, 757 S. Massey St., Daniel C. Sessions and Celeste J. Sessions, Watertown, sold to Brigham Toskin and Nicole K. Toskin, San Diego, Calif. $280,000
Town of Alexandria: 3.9 acres, 48920 Sport Island, Sport Island of Alexandria Bay LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to Sport Island Holdings LLC, Watertown $1,250,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 4.25 acres, Lot I Nebbia Estate Subdivision, Lisa Drive, Lisa M. Goodman, Fairport, as executor of the Celine Nebbia estate, sold to Dennis Kolesnik, Vestal $5,100
Town of Ellisburg: 0.57 acres, 4685 U.S. Route 11, TMJ Doud LLC, Pierrepont Manor, sold to Robin Harwood, Pierrepont Manor $10,175
Village of Black River: 1 acre, 121 Union St., Gary R. Avery and Marylee L. Avery, Black River, sold to Brandon N. Baker, Evans Mills $175,000
Village of Adams: 0.34 acres, 4 Phelps St., Jeff Cook and Kathy Cook, Adams, sold to Bryce C. Bartolo and Nicole L. Bartolo, Fort Drum $144,000
Town of Lorraine: 8.4 acres, 4308 French Settlement Road, Timothy J. Adair and Donna A. Adair, Amsterdam, sold to Daniel Hamilton and Sherry Hamilton, Rodman $90,000
Town of Theresa: 1.9 acres, State Route 37, Stanley Hall, Watertown, sold to Gokce Capital LLC, New York $2,384
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 625 Addison St., Todd J. Doldo, Watertown, as referee for Lawrence Danza, sold to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A., Plano, Texas $117,411
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 20:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.35 acres, 405 Jefferson St., Edward W. Keel and Damaris Y. Keel, Tyler, Texas, sold to Guang Lei Shi, Watertown $360,000
Town of Alexandria: 1 acre, 23324 Hunter Road, Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Michael Abbate, sold to Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur $60,000
Town of Lorraine: 5.7 acres, 3531 Town Line Road, James V. Davis, Tyler Hill, Pa., sold to Timothy M. Cawley, Archbald, Pa. $0
Town of Rutland: 4.95 acres, 17007 County Route 161, Jason Paul Kempfer and Melissa A. Kempfer, Watertown, sold to Timothy Karnuth and Jenneffer Karnuth, Carthage $275,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.34 acres, 767 S. James St., Ariel M. Cornaire, Cape Vincent, sold to Brittany N. Clifton, Cape Vincent $28,500
Village of Philadelphia: 1.37 acres, Irish Avenue, Janice Harrington Felder, Redwood, sold to Michael L. Cocco and Sharon L. Cocco, Philadelphia $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 15:
Town of Denmark: Zecher Road, Mary A. Wetsig estate, sold to Darrell Harris $0
Town of Diana: 7780 State Route 3, The Wicks Irrevocable Trust, sold to Cheryl A. Schroy $274,000
Town of Osceola: 735 Barker Road, Joshua A. Blair, sold to William Marko Jr. $11
Town of Osceola: 1658 Osceola Road, Fred Vandermeer, sold to Tonya A. Burrows $12,500
Town of Watson: 6518 E. Shore Road, Kurt Schafsteck, sold to William Lewis $259,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 17:
Village of Lowville: 7724 W. State St., Stephen D. Malone, sold to Scott D. Stern $233,500
Town of Martinsburg: 5535 Cemetery Road, Michelle A. Kramer, sold to Jessica Jones $94,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 18:
Town of Denmark: 11680 Zecher Road, Lauralee Passage, sold to Donna Davis $6,000
Town of Lewis: 4217 Mud Lake Road, Lee J. Didonato, sold to Michael J. Preece $129,900
Town of Turin: Snugsboro Road, Thomas L. Bowers, sold to Robert Macauley $30,000
Town of Watson: 6763 Camp Road, Mary Jane Petramale Coughlin, sold to Alvin L. Aldrich Jr. $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 19:
Town of Diana: 13950 S. Bonaparte Road, Tammy M. Lavancha, sold to William M. Bango $500
Town of Diana: 14489 Mill St., Jennifer M. Maurer, sold to Alice J. Hooper $0
Town of Harrisburg: 3178 Boshart Road, Marion C. Stevenson estate, sold to Bruce D. Williams $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 11, 2019:
Town of Rossie: Parcel, Valerie Tayler, Henderson, Nev., and Terry W. Marcellus, Hammond, sold to Milton E. Marcellus, Redwood $500
Town of Hermon: 5.05 acres, Jonesville Road, Joey L. McIntosh, Richville, sold to Garry and Barbara Richardson, Edwards $6,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, King Street, Richard A. Stiles, Canton, sold to Anh Minh Reynolds, Rensselaer Falls $18,000
Town of Louisville: 0.016 acres, marked by NYPA Monument 7D, Patrick D. Carroll, Massena, sold to Richard Scott and Nancy Scott, Massena $500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot number 36 of Bernard G. Parker’s Prospect Hill Addition to Gouverneur Village, Tammie Phillips and Benoit St. Jacques, East Syracuse, sold to Kathy M. Hawkins, Richmond, Va. $11,500
Town of Hammond: 66 acres, River Road, Phyllis R. Marshall, Morristown, solt to TOB 3 LLC, Walton Hills, Ohio $116,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.89 acres, Maple Ridge Road, Christopher Kelley, executor of last will of the late Albert Neil Wilson, Russell, sold to Jasen Hodge, Orange, Mass. $45,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, west bounds of State Route 37, C. Bruce Green, Lisbon, executor of last will of the late Clinton W. Green, Lisbon, sold to Kathy L. Paul, Schaghticoke $500
Village of Waddington: Parcel, Terry K. Alsup and Esther M. Alsup, Waddington, sold to Nicholas Monte, Madrid $292,000
Town of Rossie: 0.1 acres, southeasterly shore of Yellow Lake Road, Cathy Weatherstone, administrator of last will of the late Jenny Lynn Kent, Port Byron, sold to Cathy Weatherstone, Port Byron $500
Town of Massena: Parcel, south bounds of Alvern Avenue, Scott A. Irish, Massena, sold to Eric M. Young and Amanda L. Young, Massena $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Ford Street, James F. Bertrand, Ogdensburg, and Denise Johnson Bertrand, Ogdensburg, sold to Sara L. LaFlair, Ogdensburg $36,500
Town of Russell: 300.22 acres, Lots Number 25 and 26, middle third of Township Number 3, Terri Davey, Norwood, Barry Whiteford, and Kimberly Hunt, Plant City, Fla., sold to Terri Davey, Norwood $500
Town of Brasher: 1.1 acres, Lalonde Road, Addakon Properties LLC, Norfolk, sold to Lawrence Rovito and Donna Rovito, Burke $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of Lot Number 7 in Block Number 42, westerly line of State Street, John L. Osgood and Cathy R. Osgood, Ogdensburg, sold to Memory D. Hockey, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.76 acres, easterly boundary of State Highway 56, Duane Richards, sole surviving spouse of Nancy Richards, Massena, sold to Jody A. Hoerner and Ronald Hoerner, Massena $500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.