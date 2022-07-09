The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 15, 2022:
Town of LeRay: 0.46 acres, 8125 Schell Avenue, Nicholas O. Thurston, Evans Mills, sold to Gabriel Montano and Samantha Myers, Fort Drum $272,000
Town of Rutland: 0.465 acres, 161 West Remington Street, Benjamin C. Franklin, Elgin, Okla.; and Souriya Franklin, Temple, Texas, sold to RML Properties LLC, Carthage $135,000
Town of Brownville: 2.89 acres, Lot 3, Adams Road, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Jason E. Brown, Dexter $16,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 719 Griffin Street, Chuijenny LLC, Watertown, sold to Anthony Loranzo Franco and Ariana Mercedes Franco, Watertown $117,500
Town of Brownville: 0.18 acres, 310 West Kirby Street, Carol C. Allen, Watertown, sold to Adam C. Beshures, Watertown $18,000
Town of Clayton: 0.4 acres, 32492 Stephanie Street, Kenneth E. Rogers, Clayton, sold to Depauville Hotel Inc., LaFargeville $1
Town of Theresa: 2.24 acres, 29041 and 29069 Cottage Hill Road, Dylan Manning, Redwood, sold to Jay Gascon and Phyllis Gascon, Redwood $2,600
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 1318 Richards Drive, Sandra L. Faylo, Watertown, sold to John D. Faylo, Seneca Falls; Deborah L. Faylo, Castorland; James A. Faylo, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Karen R. Harwood, Dexter $1
Town of Champion: Parcel, 19 Stone Street, McMacken Properties LLC, Carthage, sold to John F. Cranker, Pulaski $249,900
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 161 Maple Street, Rory Calhoun and Myra J. Calhoun, Hephzibah, Ga., sold to Sally A. Dufrene and Martin J. Dufrene, Carthage $172,000
Town of Theresa: 2.1 acres, Webster Tract Road, James F. Fitzgerald and Susan M. Wixner, Buffalo, sold to Michael T. Cruppi, Rochester $8,000
Town of Clayton: 14.173 acres, beginning on southeast side of French Creek Road, SAF Enterprises LLC, Clayton, sold to Karl A. Bach and Jill D. Bach, Clayton $1
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 121 West Street, Trevor D. Harrell, by Susan Harrell, attorney in fact, Black River, sold to Kayla M. Burns, Black River $170,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 15650 Country Route 76, Keith Hodge and Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, sold to NJCC New York State Community Restoration Fund $171,260
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 16, 2022:
Town of Brownville: 0.095 acres, 22068 to 220936 Baldwin Road, Tracy John and Cynthia John, Dexter, sold to E. Bridgett Tollefson, LaFayette, Colo. $7,500
Town of Champion: 6 acres, Sayer Road, Ether Robertson, Bronx, sold to Gary Roes and Marjorie Road, Carthage $6,000
Town of Adams: 0.492 acres, 13002 Route 11, Joseph S. Sedita and Kathleen P. Sedita, Adams Center, sold to Thomas M. Dupee and Jill M. Dupee, Adams Center $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acres, 146 South Massey Street, Rodney Conklin, LaFargeville, individually and as administrator for estate of Marjorie R. Ellison and the late Richard L. Ellison, sold to William K. Huchzermeier and Crystal A. Huchzermeier, Watertown $5.000
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 411 Pawling Street, Gregory P. Skipton and Kate E. Skipton, Watertown, sold to Keli Hoo and Alissa Hoo, Yelm, Wash. $231,150
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 33900 Brandy Rock Lane, Jatco Investments LTD, Cape Vincent, sold to Graceann Fuller and Murray Fuller, Othello, Wash. $127,500
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 14522 Snowshoe Road, Marcia B. Selover and Sandra L.S. Robinson, Henderson, sold to Sandra L.S. Robinson and James M. Robinson, Henderson $100,000
Town of Clayton: 1.04 acres, beginning on County Route 179 at intersection of division line between lands of James E. Haas and Ruth Haas on northeast and Jacques A. Cerow, Todd M. Rood and Diana Rood, North Pitcher, sold to Thomas F. Sheridan and Amanda Sheridan, Port Crane $19,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 17, 2022:
Town of Orleans: 10 acres, 18451 Black Creek Road, Jason S. Kantorik and Stefanie N. Kantorik, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Nicholas G. Carlos and Ashley E. Carlos, LaFargeville $206,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.918 acres, 9262 Swan Road, Jason Antanovich and Kelly Antanovich, Adams, sold to Kevin Crosby, Columbus, Ga. $250,000
Towns of Alexandria and Theresa: Several parcels, Scott E. Morrow and Lisa A. Morrow, Theresa, sold to Scott E. Morrow and Lisa A. Morrow, Theresa $1
Town of Lyme: Parcel, Selter Road, Scott C. Discount and Seann A. Coffee, Palm Springs, Calif., sold to Michael Nachison, Watertown $180,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 217 Butterfield Avenue, Stanley Randall Thomas, administrator of estate of the late Stanley F. Thomas Jr., Watertown, sold to Corey M. J. Wood, Watertown $77,000
Town of Henderson: 44 acres, beginning in northwest corner of subdivision lot 1 in Great Lot 23, David P. Magos and Lisa A. Magos, Adams, sold to Locust Hill Dairy LLC, Mannsville $1,400,000
Town of Watertown: 1.408 acres, 18264 Hickory Lane, James Keenan Jr. and Vivian Keenan, Idaho Falls, Idaho, sold to Michael Delaney II, Watertown $605,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 219 Leray Street, Cindy F. Intschert, Sackets Harbor, executrix of last will and testament of the late Karen Anne Foote, Black River, sold to Ashley R. Sennett, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. $165,000
Town of Clayton: 0.86 acres, 15550 County Route 181, Elizabeth A. Fredenburg and Juliet E. Salazar, Clayton, sold to Glen Marks and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $300,000
Town of Clayton: 78.2 acres, 40560 Head Island Road, Sylvia Shoultes, Cicero, sold to David W. Parr and Elsbeth Brown-Parr, Clayton $500,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 20, 2022:
Town of Wilna: 1 acre, 43155 County Route 41, Darci Weaver, Evans Mills, sold to John Hamblin and Claydene Hamblin, Natural Bridge $9,800
City of Watertown: 0.134 acres, 663 Burchard Street, Timothy A. Drew, Richmond, Va., sold to 21854 Golf Drive LLC, Watertown $32,500
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 22223 Riverglade Drive, Joshua A. Fernandez, Fort Knox, Ky., sold to Jongsoo Kim, Watertown $290,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 242 Thompson Boulevard, Michael J. Schepis, Watertown; and Brandon Cavellier, Adams Center, sold to Dylan P. Stevenson and Kristin B. McGraw, Cape Vincent $385,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 145 Barben Avenue, Rhones Renovations LLC, Watertown, sold to Michael Davidson, Olmstead Township, Ohio $169,900
Town of LeRay: 0.345 acres, 136 Pine Drive, Matthew Robert Gursky and Virginia Ashlee Gursky, Black River, sold to Nicholas M. Abrams and Jessica Abrams, Watertown $315,000
Town of LeRay: 0.952 acres, 26476 Route 3, Robert Anthony Matthews, East Orange, N.J.; and Gregory L. Garrison and Amanda Hoffman, Fort Drum $260,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 614 John Street, Catherine Burns Quencer, Watertown, ancillary executrix of last will and testament of the late Linda Pauline Quinby, sold to Michelle L. Coffing, David C. Coffing and Pamela M. Phillips, Camas, Wash. $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 21, 2022:
Town of Alexandria: 1 acre, 48182 Hugenot Island, Kathleen M. Davey, Southbury, Conn.; John Daniel Harmon, Karns City, Pa.; James B. Harmon, Franklin, Mass.; James Michael Harmon, Karns City, Pa.; Robert Joseph Harmon, Grove City, Pa.; and Sean P. Harmon, Cantonment, Fla., sold to Huuenot Island LLC, Karns City, Pa. $1
Town of LeRay: 1.453 acres, lot 3, “Final Subdivision Plat Lots 1 to 5, Lands of Columbia LeRay LLC, Johnson Road, Route 11,” Watertown Taco LLC, New York City, sold to Fairland Drive LLC, Liverpool $1,000,000
Town of Hounsfield: 2.42 acres, 17971 Adams Road, Janet Wells, Adams, sold to Janelle M. Plumb, Macedon $285,000
Town of Alexandria: 7.18 acres, 25706 Route 26, Patrick Hill, LaFargeville, sold to Tiara Gunn, Yelm, Wash. $247,200
City of Watertown: 0.1 acres, 595 West Prospect Street, Ethen Price, Watertown, sold to Nigel A. Spahr and Theresa Spahr, Watertown $137,800
Town of Wilna: 0.159 acres, 46 Riverside Drive, Ann Marie Mezziom, Tucson, Ariz., sold to John M. Castilleja and Emily J. Castilleja, Evans Mills $168,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 572 Snell Street, Christopher R. Holland, Watertown, sold to Madeline M. Abraham, Watertown $145,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel 1: 19622 South Shore Road; and Parcel 2: 19614 South Shore Road, James P. McElwain and Betty J. McElwain, Rochester, sold to James W. Glasser and Janet L. Glasser, Old Forge $260,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 116 Haven Street, William J. Yard, Watertown, sold to Joshua Aaron Creel, Meridian, Mo. $165,000
Town of Champion: 0.8 acres, 47 Liberty Street, Pamela Wilton, El Paso, Texas, sold to Jeffrey Hebert, Castorland $60,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 130 Francis Street, Dwayne Jorlan Rumfelt, California, Md., sold to Nicholas Stokes and Jennifer Stokes, Mannsville $132,334
Town of Browville: 10.87 acres, 12053 Middle Road, Terry M. More and Ann M. More, Dexter, sold to William F. Caprara, Dexter $16,305
City of Watertown: Parcel, 115 Ward Street, Shawn R. Nicholson and Alisha M. Nicholson, Watertown, sold to Joshua M. Maldonado, Black River $199,500
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 443 South Clinton Street, Elisoin O. Cepeda and Elizabeth E. Cepeda, Davidson, Mich., sold to Joshua G. Hickey, Carthage $199,000
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, 24 Antwerp Street, Delles Contracting Inc., Philadelphia, sold to William J. Moran Jr., Philadelphia $210,000
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 35740 Sayer Road, Leslie A. House, Carthage, sold to Ellyse E. Richardson, Castorland $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 23, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 9890 Route 126, Robert Giordano sold to Giordano Irrevocable Living Trust $0
Town of Harrisburg: 2211 Boshart Road, Eduardo Corbala sold to Kelley Family Irrevocable Trust $250,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3002 South Elm Street, Kristen M. Peebles sold to Brett M. Gaylord $142,000
Town of Leyden: 2784 West Road, Kathleen N. Fitzgerald sold to Andrew J. Knollman $0
Town of Lowville: 7191 Route 812, Earl M. Nolt sold to Elaine Z. Nolt $0
Town of New Bremen: 7249 Beech Hill Road, Donald E. Steria sold to Robert M. Steria $0
Town of West Turin: 3305 West Road, Kenneth A. Krokowski sold to Stacy Krug $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 24, 2022:
Town of Diana: Two parcels, 13056 Jerden Falls Road, Suzan D. LaDue sold to Kurt Miller $0
Town of Greig: 5968 Greig Road, Carol J. Cardone estate sold to Roger Cardone $30,700
Town of Lewis: Rapke Road, Christmas and Associates Inc. sold to Gina L. Stilltner $39,995
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Gateway Properties and Associates LLC sold to Robin L. Murray $39,900
Village of Lowville: 5295 Sunset Drive: Barry W. Hunyadi sold to Caitlin E. Ferreira $1
Town of Watson: 6518 East Shore Road, William Lewis sold to Caroline Malone $325,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 25, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14247 Church Street, Betsy Tabolt Boliver sold to Ryan E. Horten $118,000
Town of Diana: 11707 Route 812, Frederick L. Snyder sold to Timothy W. Silsby $52,000
Town of Lewis: 1830 Fish Creek Road, Nowwhac LLC sold to Heath Carlson $150,000
Village of Lowville: Rual Avenue, 7557 South State Properties LLC sold to Nicholas W. Nortz $0
Town of Lowville: Three Parcels, 9041 East Road, Kimberly C. Perrigo sold to Jennifer L. Hellinger $350,000
Town of New Bremen: Dicob Road, Charlotte M. Gerow estate sols to Darrell E. Miller $20,000
Town of Pinckney: 9037 Corey Road, Paula D. Gramer sold to High Falls Lumber LLC $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 26, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 4653 Zecher Road, James A. Hoch sold to Sabrina C. Cook $95,000
Town of Diana: Five parcels, Strong Road, Loren J. Widrick estate sold to Weatherhead Wilderness LLC $340,000
Town of Greig: 8155 Steam Mill Road, Maciejko Family Trust sold to Shady Pointe LLC $400,000
Town of Watson: 6322 Hemlock Road, Evelyn Moonan sold to Wendy K. McIntosh $3,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 27, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 10103 Second Road, Rodney T. Wolff sold to Andy P. Noftsier $150,000
Town of Diana: 12565 Arnoldville Road, John R. Ondeck sold to Jason Griggs $57,000
Town of Diana: Red Pine Road, Bryce Ballway sold to Howard Detraglia $65,000
Town of Leyden: Two parcels, Kelpytown Road, Troy A. Bakker sold to Darren J. Proulx $159,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Dennis MacDonald sold to Dolores O’Connor estate $0
Town of Montague: 6373 Parker Road, Richard C. Weston sold to Scott D. Cummings $70,000
Town of Montague: 2367 Pitcher Road, David Saccocci sold to Nicholas J. Hulmes $44,000
Town of New Bremen: 8354 Bush Road, Michael Lyndaker estate sold to Michael D. Lyndaker Jr. $0
Town of West Turin: Moore Road, Clinton A. Van Horn sold to Kenneth Knapp $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 28, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 11490 Route 812, Loren Boliver sold to John D. Clement $16,500
Town of Croghan: 7456 Dutton Road, Loren Boliver sold to Timothy V. Farrell $27,000
Town of Croghan: Three parcels, 9973 Steel Road, Carl A. Hoppel sold to Brian M. Hoppel $1
Town of Croghan: Four parcels, Soft Maple Road, Daniel R. Tabolt sold to D&J Tabolt Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Denmark: 9808 Watson Road, Stephen C. Eisel sold to S.C. Eisel Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of Lewis: 3916 Weiler Road, Scott A. Zeretsky sold to 3916 Weiler Road LLC $27,500
Town of New Bremen: 7914 Number Four Road, Linda Ackley sold to Jackelyn M. Plato $190,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 4103 Cherry Street, Frederick H. Poore sold to Paul J. Rowe $148,000
Town of West Turin: 3502 West Road, Ackerman Irrevocable Trust sold to Ackerman Family Irrevocable Trust $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 1, 2022:
Town of Leyden: 1752 Route 12D, Francis J. Kelleher estate sold to John Scanlon $0
Village of Lowville: 7682 Lanpher Street, Michael B. Bush sold to Jeffrey S. Dyer $216,000
Town of New Bremen: 7528 Snell Road, Travis S. Kovach sold to Daniel J. Martin $330,000
Town of New Bremen: Patty Street, Terry D. Yousey sold to Katie Birchenough $28,000
Town of Watson: 7162 Number Four Road, William E. Fuller sold to Colin G. Fayle $135,100
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 2, 2022:
Town of Leyden: 6472 Cone Road, Denise Hawk sold to Dawn Rava-Crofoot $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 3, 2022:
Town of New Bremen: Auctor Road, Mary Jo Coleman sold to Vern D. Zehr Jr. $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 6, 2022:
Town of Croghan: Texas Road, Randolph Ellis Lake sold to Paul J. Ramsey $3,000
Village of Castorland: 9623 Bowman Street, Angela Lynn Schermerhorn sold to Heather Feisthamel $183,000
Town of Diana: Two parcels, Maple Sugar Lane, Christian M. Favret sold to Heather Turnbull $226,840
Village of Lowville: 5371 Stewart Street, Robert R. Wright sold to Kimberly L. Wright $1
Village of Lowville: 7646 Park Avenue, Shannon L. Wolf sold to Matthew P. Reynolds $173,000
Town of Lowville: Two parcels, East State Street, Robert R. Wright sold to Kimberly L. Wright $1
Town of Watson: 10420 Soft Maple Reservoir Loop, Todd Pozefsky sold to Michael Brogan $100,000
Town of Watson: 8782 Buck Point Road, Buck Point Camp Club LLC sold to Timothy Early Revocable Trust $325,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 27, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 22 Riverside Parkway, Ryan Chatland, Massena, sold to Monique N. Chatland, Massena $190,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.27 acres, 86 West Main Street, Lawrence W. Labarge and Jamie N. Labarge, Norfolk, sold to Scott Loran, Hogansburg $52,000
Town of Canton: 3.068 acres, 1251 and 1253 County Route 14, Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Timothy Foote, Rensselaer Falls $48,000
Town of Massena: 8.163 acres, beginning at intersection of Carey Road and southwest bounds of Consolidated Rail Corporation, Reid McQuinn, Willsboro, sold to David A. Sedlock and Stephanie L. Sedlock, Massena $8,000
Towns of Colton and Parishville: 22.5 acres, Town of Colton; and 4 acres, Town of Parishville, Mark Simon, Potsdam, sold to Daniel B. Regan, Colton; and Zachary J. Regan, Parishville $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 4 Lombardo Avenue; Parcel 2: 217 Center Street; and Parcels 3 and 4: Off Lombardo Avenue, Ross Violi, Massena, sold to Frank Hillenbrand III and Christine L. Hillenbrand, Massena $65,000
Town of DePeyster: 49.81 acres, 917 Route 184, Mose M. Miller and Anna M. Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Any A. Gingerich and Miriam Gingerich, Lisbon $85,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 15 Pleasant Street, Doreen I. Wilson, Massena; and Cheryl A. Canfield, Massena, executors of last will and testament of the late Betty Mae Winchell, sold to Shania M. Kocsis, Massena $67,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in westerly line of Adams Avenue from northerly line of King Street, Erik Melchor Castaneda, Ogdensburg, sold to Happy Blue Living LLC, Spokane, Wash. $110,000
Town of Massena: 5.31 acres, beginning on South Grasse River Road from northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of James L. Beckstead and Ellen L. Beckstead, Bryan Tessier, Rooseveltown, sold to Robert E. Bigelow and Michael J. Bigelow, Hudson Falls $18,000
Town of Lisbon: 440 acres, 401 County Route 30 off Town Line Road, Gordon W. Merrick, Lisbon, sold to Torrey Merrick, Lisbon $547,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning on Austin Road at northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to grantors, Sandra C. Levandowski, Southborough, Mass., sold to Daniel Huntley and Christine Huntley, Canton; Bryan Huntley, Madrid; Deana Renwick, Canton; and Dillon Huntley, Canton $7,500
