The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 12, 2023:
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, Pleasant Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to William Hatzinger, Blossvale $3,000
Town of Wilna: 0.08 acres, 144 Church Street, Eli W. Nutter III, Carthage, sold to Richard G. Pickett, Carthage $37,500
Town of Hounsfield: 5.397 acres, 13893 Ridge Road, Sean Ripp and Lou Ann Ripp, Sackets Harbor, sold to Dennis S. Davis, Sackets Harbor $400,000
Town of Orleans: 0.58 acres, 36478 Route 180, Johnathan D. Booth, LaFargeville, sold to Dylan Spickerman, Redwood $111,600
Town of LeRay: 1.36 acres, 22503 River Bend Drive, The Graham Irrevocable Trust, Stephen C. Graham and Dawn M. Streeter, trustees, Watertown, sold to Black River Bend LLC, Watertown $150,000
Town of Lyme: 1.214 acres, 25732 Cottage Way, Alan M. Gardner and Ardis E. Gardner, Victor, sold to Michael Pierson and Tasha Pierson, Watertown $175,000
Town of Hounsfield: 10.02 acres, vacant lot, Military Road, Karen Freeman, Sackets Harbor, sold to Anita Martinez, Sackets Harbor $45,000
Town of Wilna: 0.26 acres, 27619 Depot Street, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jonathan Murphy, Natural Bridge $37,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 13, 2023:
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 14798 Sand Place Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Austin James Bassette, Pulaski $16,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 109 Mill Street, Britton Enterprises LLC, Webster, sold to Francine Longo, Theresa $260,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.809 acres, 23050 Old State Road, Kevin A. Jones, Homosassa Springs, Fla., sold to Dexter Auto Sales LLC, Dexter $60,000
Town of LeRay: 0.53 acres, 23375 Cherry Tree Drive, Christopher A. Walker and Joy Ricardel Walker, Watertown, sold to Gerri Sullivan, Evans Mills $247,097
City of Watertown: Parcel, 215 Flower Avenue East, Revitalized Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Mathieu J. Lavigne and Julia D. Lavigne, Watertown $220,000
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 19 Fulton Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Timothy Allers and Majken Mashaw, Mexico $2,400
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 14, 2023:
Town of Henderson: Parcel, 10723 Rockledge Drive East, Rudolph C. Wozniak and Della E. Wozniak, Binghamton, sold to Justin Krafft, Watertown $450,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 11978 House Road, Gregory K. Slaughter and Lisa A. Slaughter, Clayton, sold to Robb W. Myers and Alyssa M. Myers, Clayton $594,900
Town of Clayton: 50.21 acres, 37489/517 Deferno Road, Cecelia L. Norfolk, Clayton, sold to Jenny L. Patchen and Michael R. Patchen, Clayton $70,000
Town of Clayton: 0.74 acres, 15089 Heritage Drive, Robb W. Myers, Clayton, sold to Ian James Waterbury and Anjali Waterbury, Richmond, Va. $315,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 23126 Mustard Road, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to Adam Beshures, Watertown $90,500
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 610 Riverside Drive, William J. Bonisteel and Maria Marilley Bonisteel, Clayton, sold to Brad A. Falter, Fayetteville $2,333,333
City of Watertown: Parcel, 117-119 North Pleasant Street, Arthur L. Desormo, Watertown; and Christopher M. Desormo, Bremen, Ga., sold to Cody L. Desormo, Watertown $75,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, Boundary Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to John Hotchkiss, Colorado Springs, Colo. $25
City of Watertown: 0.359 acres, 109 Meadow Street North, Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Cain Hall LLC, Watertown $155,000
City of Watertown: 0.101 acres, 506 Arsenal Street, Ferris Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Cain Hall LLC, Watertown $145,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 21-22 Boundary Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to John Hitchkiss, Colorado Springs, Colo. $25
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 12753 Riverside Acres Lane, Camelot Retreats LLC, Richmond, Va., sold to Daniel C. Churchill and Jennifer L. Churchill, Clayton $552,025
Town of Adams: Parcel, Route 81, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gary Patrick Stockton, Whittier, N.C. $75
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Bailey Settlement Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gary Patrick Stockton, Whittier, N.C. $25
Town of Brownville: 0.31 acres, 624 Church Street, Christopher P. Quirk, Watertown, sold to Jacob Kingsley, Tulsa, Okla. $230,020
City of Watertown: 8.1777 acres, beginning on westerly margin of Bellew Avenue South from most southwesterly terminus, MLR Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to US Foods Inc., Rosemount, Ill. $7,014,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 17, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 151 Duffy Street, Megan L. Pistolese, Black River, sold to Wendy S. Coen, Clayton $97,950
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, east of Park Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gary Patrick Stockton, Whittier, N.C. $25
Town of LeRay: Parcel, southeast of South Main Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gary Patrick Stockton, Whittier, N.C. $25
Town of Lyme: Parcel, Failing Shores Lane, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gary Patrick Stockton, Whittier, N.C. $50
Town of Lyme: Parcel, Failing Shores Lane, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gary Patrick Stockton, Whittier, N.C. $11
Town of Ellisburg: 0.73 acres, 4034 Route 3, Irvin Willix and Linda Willix, trustees of Irvin C. Willix and Linda J. Willix Trust, Henderson, sold to Up the Creek LLC, Woodville $20,300
Town of Lyme: 2.114 acres, 8463 County Route 125, Keith A. Goutremout, Chaumont, sold to Patrick M. Dunham and Elizabeth J. Dunham, Dundee $325,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 108 Pleasant Street, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gary Patrick Stockton, Whittier, N.C. $25
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 20019 Burton Street, Christopher George Philpot and Sarah Elizabeth Philpot, Sackets Harbor, sold to Tara Phillips-Mcauliffe and Kyle Mcauliffe, Watertown $287,700
Town of Orleans: 1.8 acres, beginning on line between lands conveyed to Stephen J. and Erica S. Conaway to northwest and Janet Sue Hoffman to southeast, Robert J. Lavin and Marybeth Lavin, Memphis, sold to Christian Kantak and Rachel Kantak, Baldwinsville $482,500
Town of Ellisburg: 2.5 acres, 6007 Log London Road, Terence L. Hale and Barbara Hale, Marathon, sold to Aaron Peachey and Esther Peachey, Mannsville $90,000
Town of Clayton: 5 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly margin of Route 12 with southerly bounds of parcel conveyed to McCarn Hill LLC, Sandgate LLC, Watertown, sold to Wendy Matthews and George Matthews, Clayton $33,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 611 Cooper Street, Ezra W. Willis, Springfield, Mo., sold to Aslan Gigolaev, Parker, Colo. $125,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 532 James Street, Mathew M. Hardy and Melissa Ringer Hardy, Wellesley Island, sold to Petra General Services LLC, Clayton $320,000
Town of Henderson: 1.62 acres, beginning on County Route 123 (Harbor Road) at intersection with Cornell Road, Frank W. Loomis Jr. and Brenda S. Loomis, Mannsville $25,000
Town of Rutland: 6.709 acres, 28164 County Route 69, Jennifer R. Groff, Copenhagen, sold to Thomas M. Hickey and Nicole S. Hickey, Waynesville, Mo. $337,500
Town of Lyme: Two parcels, 6687 Failing Shores Lane, Anthony N. Nappa and Michaline Nappa, Camillus, sold to Larry S. Castor, Adams Center $205,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 27 Grant Street, Monica Gaspo and Joshua Winkler, Dexter, sold to Ellen Gallamore and Curtis Gallamore, Watertown $370,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 18, 2023:
Town of Clayton: 10.12 acres, beginning on County Route 12 at southwest corner of parcel deeded to Paul S. Patchen, Michael Richard Patchen, successor trustee for Patricia A. Patchen Living Trust, Clayton, sold to Paul S. Patchen, Depauville $8,000
Town of Clayton: 65.9 acres, beginning at southwest corner of W.H. Gillett’s survey of marked limestone, running north, Michael Richard Patchen, successor trustee for Patricia A. Patchen Living Trust, Clayton, sold to Kevin G. Patchen and Richelle M. Patchen, LaFargeville $267,000
Town of LeRay: 2.6 acres, 27605 County Route 32, Brandon F. Staub and Christina L. Beauregard, Arlington, Va., sold to Jason A. Dickens and Julie E. Dickens, Evans Mills $429,000
Town of Adams: 1.48 acres, County Route 77, Long Falls LLC, Watertown, sold to Seth G. Hagelin and Janelle E. Hagelin, Adams $5,995
Town of Antwerp: Parcel, 0 County Route 22, Xavier J. Sued, Rochester, sold to Mensud Kurjakovic, New York City $42,500
Town of Lyme: 0.146 acres, 27426 Washington Street, Kevin R. Frederick, Chaumont, sold to Nolan D. Pitkin, Dexter $200,000
City of Watertown: 0.138 acres, 717 Nellis Street, Jonathan Grinsell and Nicole Grinsell, Watertown, sold to Henri-Alexandre Noell III, Columbus, Ga. $215,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 19, 2023:
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, east of Route 3, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Anthony Zangari, Clay $58,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.078 acres, 261/263 East Broadway, Brian J. Wanzer and Beth A. Wanzer, Chaumont, sold to Sarah F. Dayton and Jorge L. Eller, Manlius $269,900
Town of Orleans: 0.78 acres, 36395 Sara Lane, Jonathan Paul Bakaian and Heather April Bakaian, LaFargeville, sold to Kevin Coates and Crystal Coates, Killeen, Texas $300,000
Town of Champion: 0.25 acres, 25 Liberty Street, Mcmacken Properties LLC, Carthage, sold to Patrick Ameluxen and Natalie Walsh, Fort Novosel, Ala. $189,740
Town of Champion: Parcel, 22140 and 22153 Freedom Drive, Team OBS LLC, Williamsville, sold to 12 Colonies Construction LLC, Carthage $500,000
Town of Wilna: 6.687 acres, 40726 Rogers Crossing Road, Skylar Aaron Fairchild and Jessica M. Fairchild, Carthage, sold to Kyle Anderson and Hannah Leach Anderson, Grovetown, Ga. $315,000
Town of Clayton: 2.02 acres, 0 Bald Rock Road, Bonnie Louise Lawrence, Clayton; Susan Lynn Bond, Clayton; Randy Joe Fitchette, Clayton; and Mary Fitchette, Clayton, sold to Craftsman Properties Group LLC, Watertown $20,000
Town of Clayton: 1.9 acres, Bald Rock Road, Bonnie Louise Lawrence, Clayton; Susan Lynn Bond, Clayton; Randy Joe Fitchette, Clayton; and Mary Fitchette, Clayton, sold to Michael Marra and Olivia Marra, Clayton $20,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 183 Maple Street, Michael A. Castle and Sheena S. Castle, Black River, sold to Wislaine Noel, Watertown $260,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.68 acres, 28215 Stony Point Road, Mark Breslawski and Jennifer Breslawski, Holley, sold to Larry Coxon, Lakeland, Fla. $55,000
City of Watertown: 0.177 acres, 719 Franklin Street, Stephen A. Owens and Kostantina Owens, Watertown, sold to Thomas Anthony Hiserodt, Bushkill, Pa. $165,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, beginning on southwest limits of Lasher Road Extension 1 and northerly corner of land conveyed to Richard LaLonde, Wymond Holdings LLC, Edenton, N.C., sold to Thomas L. Griffiths and Jennifer M. Griffiths, Johnson City $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.197 acres, 1205 Sherman Street, Kristofer Winsjansen, Watertown, sold to Alberto Pena-Morales and Krystal Marie Tamayo Cruz, Fort Gordon, Ga. $180,000
Town of Lorraine: Parcel, 7320 Baker Road, HSBC Bank USA, West Palm Beach, Fla., sold to Next Level Property Group LLC, Sackets Harbor $45,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.