Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 9:
Town of Alexandria: 0.9 acres, 25685 County Route 3, Sharon K. Shoninger, Liverpool, sold to Geoffrey Hillick, Alexandria Bay $0
Town of LeRay: 2.04 acres, 27126 County Route 32, Marydell Westman, Evans Mills, sold to Branden Payne and Cristine Whalen, Evans Mills $271,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 462 S. Massey St., Chui Chan, Watertown, sold to Michael John Steria, Watertown $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.39 acres, 462 Lachenauer Drive, William Dingman and Dawn Dingman, Watertown, sold to Shikhar G. Vyas and Vidhya S. Vyas, Watertown $460,000
Town of Hounsfield: 2.8 acres, 14574 Military Road, Ashley E. Feldt, Ogdensburg, sold to Daniel R. Payne and Gloria M. Payne, Sackets Harbor $290,500
Town of Champion: 0.32 acres, 34348 Pleasant Lake Drive, Julio Hall and Traci Hall, Carthage, sold to Austin L. Fish and Diane C. Fish, Copenhagen $125,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.4 acres, 10 Rulison St., Kent D. Burto, Carthage, sold to Darren Ashcroft and Lori Ashcroft, Carthage $28,000
Village of Carthage: 0.23 acres, 607 Budd St., Gary R. Johnson, Carthage, sold to J. Gardner Properties LLC, Carthage, and Home & Haul LLC, Boonville $300,000
Town of Rutland: 0.36 acres, 23561 Rex Drive, Lisa Dennie, Black River, sold to Megan Clement, Gouverneur $120,000
Town of Watertown: 8.4 acres, North of County Route 63, Stuart Schenck, Ellisburg, sold to Michael Lundy, Watertown $1,800
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 10:
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 252 Moulton St., Mason & Associates Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Cyra Henderson-Bouie, Charlotte, N.C. $0
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 549 Leray St., City of Watertown, sold to Thomas A. Richie, Watertown $1,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 103 Alexandria Ave., City of Watertown, sold to Henry Whitehead III, Watertown $100
Village of Glen Park: 0.22 acres, 709 Main St., Jeremy D. York and Jenna M. York, Glen Park, sold to Connor Pinsonneault and Danielle Pinsonneault, Watertown $227,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 551 Arsenal St., City of Watertown, sold to Clueless Ventures LLC, Watertown $1,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 561 Arsenal St., City of Watertown, sold to Clueless Ventures LLC, Watertown $1,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 117 Exchange St., City of Watertown, sold to Clueless Ventures LLC, Watertown $1,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres,230 Main Ave., City of Watertown, sold to Kevin P. Beach Sr., Watertown $4,000
City of Watertown: 0.03 acres, 246 Main Ave., City of Watertown, sold to Kevin P. Beach Sr., Watertown $500
City of Watertown: 0.06 acres, 242 Main Ave., City of Watertown, sold to Kevin P. Beach Sr., Watertown $600
City of Watertown: 0.03 acre, 819 Rutland Place, A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Mohanlall Mohanroy and Oma Mohanroy, South Ozone Park $21,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 759 Mill St., City of Watertown, sold to James P. Nevin, Watertown $600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 11:
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 121 High St., City of Watertown, sold to The Tenth Frame LLC, Watertown $100
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 1215 Ohio St., Colleen M. O’Neill, as sheriff of Jefferson County, Waterown, sold to Jose S. Garcia, Watertown $0
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 111 Wendell Lane, Curtis A. Feder, Black River, sold to Amiel Cary V. Deluta and Jamela Pasco, Evans Mills $262,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.3 acres, 207 Monroe St., George Nugent and Marilyn Nugent, Watertown, sold to Gabriel M. Nugent and Kathleen J. Nugent, Fayetteville $220,000
Village of Adams: 0.14 acres, 15 S. Main St., Jerome O’Brien and Tammi O’Brien, Adams Center, sold to Natasha Johnson, Watertown $14,000
Town of Wilna: 0.43 acres, County Route 37, Clifford Scougal and Margaret C. Scougal, Carthage, sold to Jason E. Clark and Chantel E. Clark, Carthage $0
Town of Wilna: 0.68 acres, 44191 Lime St., Jordan R. Morgan and Desiree L. Morgan, Natural Bridge, sold to Bradley Lanier, Wilna $173,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.29 acres, 242 N. Hamilton St., 2) 0.02 acre, 244 N. Hamilton St., Nicole E. Bovee, Myrtle Beach, S.C., as executor of the Gary D. Hopkins estate, sold to JSJ NNY LLC, Watertown $90,000
Town of Lyme: 2.08 acres, 14433 Morris Tract Road, Isaac Mills and Melissa Mills, Chaumont, sold to Byron Earl Evans and Mandy Sue Evans, Clayton $232,500
Town of Henderson: 1.01 acres, 10421 State Route 3, Alex R. D’Alessandro, Adams, sold to Conor P. O’Brien and Dennis P. O’Brien, Dexter $115,000
Town of Rodman: 1.7 acres, 15217 County Route 155, G & C Martin Logging Inc., Boonville, sold to George Cedar III and Nichole Cedar, Lorraine $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 203 S. Indiana Ave., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Moet Properties Ltd, New York $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 12:
Town of Wilna: Three parcels: 1) 0.71 acres, County Route 37, 2) 0.83 acres, 25670 County Route 37, 3) 1.52 acres, 25656/25660 County Route 37, 1.52 acres, SATT Properties LLC, Altmar, sold to Luther York and Angie Kim, Clayton $17,500
Town of Lyme: 1.15 acres, 7320 Pine Woods Road, Dale Lehmer and Sophie Lehmer, Flagler Beach, Fla., sold to Gregory Myers and Nancy Myers, Vestal $14,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.59 acres, 43635 State Route 37, David M. Kirby Jr., Round Rock, Texas, sold to Mishar Holdings Inc., Alexandria Bay $90,000
Town of Pamelia: 12.48 acres, 21452 Reed Road, Thomas McManaman, Colonie and Cindy Meyer McManaman, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Patrick Devine, Dexter $58,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 508 Lansing St., Amber Edick, Watertown, sold to Cesar Colom Mos and Ciara VanCour, Watertown $91,800
Town of Adams: 2.48 acres, 10837 Wright Street Road, John D. Stone and Mary C. Stone, Adams, sold to Katie Compo and Jason David Compo, Adams Center $275,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 830 Cooper St., Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown, sold to Shana L. Welsh, Watertown $149,757
Town of LeRay: 2.58 acres, State Route 37, Roxanne L. Grant, Dexter, sold to Joshua L. Porkarski, Evans Mills $2,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 13:
Town of Watertown: 0.66 acres, 18545/18547 U.S. Route 11, William Dingman and Dawn D. Dingman, Watertown, sold to Percy Executive Property LLC, Black River $190,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.67 acres, 5094 Wilder Road, Leona Caird, Pierrepont Manor, sold to Rachael A. Scofield, Adams $50,000
Town of Watertown: 0.6 acres, 22168 Swan Road, Paul T. Evans and Rebecca A. Saldecke, Watertown, sold to Thomas Stackhouse and Alyssa Stackhouse, Fort Benning, Ga. $296,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.48 acres, 36 High St., Charlotte Ann Babcock, Chaumont; Jason Charles Pennington, Westhaven, Utah; Renee Dawn Jackson, Naugatuck, Conn, and Lisa June Pennington, Springhill, Fla., sold to Anthony Hufnagel and Mariel Hufnagel, Eatontown, N.J. $169,900
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 217 Colorado Ave., NNYFlips LLC, Watertown,sold to Oscar Blair Jr and Dae-Sha L. Blair, Watertown $205,000
City of Watertown: 0.43 acres, 864 Emmett St., Nadene McIntyre, Watertown; Deborah McLellan, Ogdensburg, and Cornelius Castro, Lilburn, Ga., sold to Troy McIntyre, Watertown $80,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 1:
Town of Diana: 13527 French Settlement Road, Michael A. Fastert, sold to Wayne Paddock $65,500
Town of Harrisburg: 7946 Mile Square Road, Terry A. Rivers, sold to Thomas Marcellus $45,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3359 Elm St., Michael Roberts, sold to Ronald K. Foster $135,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3336 Lincoln St., Port Leyden Portal LLC, sold to Lewis County IDA $0
Village of Turin: 6314 E. Main St., Gordon J. Yancey, sold to Ignacio Ahumada $29,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 2:
Town of Greig: 6910 McConnell Road, Christopher A. Jerome, sold to Justin Tyler Cobb $279,000
Town of New Bremen: 7545 Snell Road, Bryan M. Zehr, sold to Concetto Rizza $40,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 3:
Town of Leyden: 1933 Thayer Hill Road, Denise Hawk, sold to Big Dog Farm LLC $115,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 4:
Town of Lewis: 1021 State Route 26, Cindy Lee Youngs, sold to Richard Michael Platt $144,900
Town of Lowville: 7639 East Road, Ruth I. Laribee estate, sold to Angelo Jay Watson $135,000
Town of Watson: 8421 Stony Lake Truck Road, Esther Margia Smith estate, sold to Kathleen Ann McMurry $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 8:
Town of Lewis: Mud Brook Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Jack A. Jenkins $0
Town of Turin: 5418 State Route 26, Benjamin J. Szalach estate, sold to Bruce E. Boterus $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 9:
Town of Croghan: State Route 812, Roger K. Roch, sold to Michael J. Boliver $67,200
Town of Denmark: 10728 Harris Road, Travis E. LaRock, sold to Joseph Shepherd $164,500
Town of Denmark: 10668 Limburg Forks Road, Brandon L. Ingram, sold to Andrew Smith $90,000
Town of Denmark: Halifax Road, Mark J. Thomas, sold to Dustin Ammons $286,200
Town of Diana: Kamargo Circle, Norene E. Kowalik, sold to Jessica L. Dunn $0
Town of Diana: 14138 S. Bonaparte Road, Norene E. Kowalik Trust, sold to Jessica L. Dunn $335,000
Village of Lowville: 7753 Dewitt St., Jason Goodman, sold to Michael S. Grampp $141,500
Village of Lowville: 5478 River St., Jennifer D. Bleakley, sold to Debra H. Bleakley $66,254
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 25, 2022:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 2283 County Route 14, Stephanie L. Penree, Canton, sold to James B. Gould and Michelle R. Gould, Canton $64,000
Town of DePeyster: 32.14 acres, beginning on County Route 10, northeasterly of intersection with Mayhew Road, Kevin L. Murdock, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Daniel D. Swartzentruber and Fannie D. Swartzentruber and Eli D. Swartzentruber, all of Rensselaer Falls $25,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.646 acres, 501 Old Market Road, Sterling Medical Corporation, Cincinnati, Ohio, sold to Spencer G. Lobdell III and Aimee L. Lobdell, Willsboro $250,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, 1645 County Route 28, Dustin R. Hazelton, Oswegatchie, sold to Hunter W. Gray, Lisbon $55,000
Town of Edwards: 1.44 acres, 737 River Road, Brian Chapin, Edwards, sold to David Shampine and Serena M. Shampine, Franklin, N.C. $4,000
Town of Brasher: 191 acres, beginning at intersection of Upper Ridge Road with Hopson Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Pham, Colchester, Vt. $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 419 Hasbrouck Street, Kierian M. Heagle and Chelsey A. Heagle, Ogdensburg, sold to Roderick S. Power and Jillianne M. Power, Ogdensburg $95,000
Town of Morristown: 0.12 acres, 28 Wright Road, Janet G. Wisneski, Cato, sold to Leonard W. Cahoon Jr., Adrian, Mich. $62,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 28, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 0.75 acres, 130 Leroy Street, Temitope Ojo, Missouri City, Texas, sold to Gayan Kavindra Sathkorala and Kalani Kithuliya Rubasinghe Kattadige, Potsdam $155,000
Town of Pierrepont: 19 acres, 920 Cold Brook Road, Paul S. Masuk, Bombay, sold to Jean P. Shampine, Harrisville $21,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.17 acres, 75 Grove Street, Peggy Gaumes, Gouverneur, sold to Omara Youngs and Shane G. Youngs, Gouverneur $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 2210 Knox Street, Robert W. Lovely, Ogdensburg; Daniel L. Lovely, Potsdam; Carol Ann Lovely, Ogdensburg; Bonnie Sue Koshner, Ogdensburg; and Shelly L. Cole, trustee of Robert W. Lovely and Christina L. Lovely Irrevocable Living Trust, sold to Bonnie S. Churco and John H. Churco, Ogdensburg $56,500
Town of Parishville: 90.36 acres, beginning at intersection of two existing gravel haul roads at northwesterly corner of subdivision lot 7, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Orange Habitat Management LLC, Hudson $71,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 254 Route 37B, Scott M. Clary, Massena, sold to Michael Frohm and Samantha Frohm, Massena $58,000
Town of Macomb: 7.19 acres, Brown’s Road, Lyle R. Brown, Heuvelton, sold to Gerard J. Meisenzahl, Kendall $10,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 51 County Route 52, Belle L. Burgoyne, Brasher Falls, sold to Richard Tucker and Kimberly Larock-Tucker, North Lawrence $35,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 84 West Main Street, Ellen A. Mills, Ogdensburg, sold to Kehinde Dunsin, Potsdam $30,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 1, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 2092 County Route 35, Mary Ellen Logan, Lowville, executor of last will and testament of Theresa Logan, sold to Judy L. Lavare, Massena $105,000
Town of Madrid: 3 acres, 36 Hardscrabble Road, Gerald J. McDonald, Parishville, sold to Stephen W. Stimson, Canton $215,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.39 acres, 175 Elm Street, Ronald R. Page, Potsdam, sold to John Andrew Scafidi, Crown Point $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 2, 2022:
Town of Edwards: 0.23 acres, 67A and B New Street, Michaela Wilson, Edwards, sols to James Wesley Newman, Hannacroix $46,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1840 Ford Street, Andrea L. Snyder, executor of last will and testament for the late Laurence G. Reynolds, Syracuse, sold to Kaitlyn Reynolds, Ogdensburg $85,000
Town of Macomb: 1.63 acres, beginning in southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Elizabeth A. Gundlach, Kevin D. Vibber and Gerri A. Vibber, Gouverneur, sold to Ray L. Roberts and April R. Roberts, Antwerp $6,000
Town of Gouverneur: 51.2 acres, 5772 Route 58, Tyler Nicholl, executor of last will and testament of the late Frederick F. Nicholl, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler Nicholl, Gouverneur $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 4.5 acres, vacant land at Route 68, Alan R. Kio, Lisbon; and Sue E. Kio, Ogdensburg, sold to Frederick J. Compo Sr., Ogdensburg $3,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.5 acres, 6498 Route 68, Alan R. Kio, Lisbon; and Sue E. Kio, Ogdensburg, sold to Frederick J. Compo Jr., Ogdensburg; and Frederick J. Compo Sr., Ogdensburg $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 207 Hamilton Street, Roderick S. Power, Ogdensburg, sold to Shawn R. Ashley, Ogdensburg $41,000
Town of Russell: 66.58 acres, beginning on Ogdensburg Road at southwest corner of lot 17, Wayne F. Foster, Hermon, sold to Kyle L. LaPoint and Ashley S. LaPoint, Hermon $80,000
Town of Waddington: 2.85 acres, 11035 Route 37, Dirk A. Galbraith and Patricia Carnal Galbraith, Freeville, sold to Christopher Sargent and Kimberly Sargent, Ogdensburg $325,000
Town of Canton: 46.25 acres, beginning on Canton and Gouverneur Plank Road at intersection with easterly line of mile square, Robert T. Politi and Nicholas S. Politi, Lake Placid, sold to Austin Osoway, Canton $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 3, 2022:
Town of Canton: 0.87 acres, 5172 County Route 27, William P. Collins, Canton, sold to Travis E. Davis and Amanda L. Wright, Colton $137,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 4656 Route 68, HSBC Bank USA, Depew, sold to Kelly Rae O’Hickey, Dublin $18,000
Town of Potsdam: Four parcels, 0.65 acres, 0.41 acres, 0.07 acres and 0.08 acres, north of Maple Street and East of Island Street, Fall Island, White and Evans Inc., Potsdam, sold to Ace Island Limited, Potsdam $510,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 74 County Route 59, Roger L. James, Plattsburgh; Linda J. Garrison, Ogdensburg; Richard D. James, Hannawa Falls; Ronald G. James, Katy, Texas; and Susan A. Valle, East Hartford, Conn., sold to Justin Bartholomew, Live Oak, Fla. $138,500
Town of Louisville: 1.42 acres, beginning in northwest line of land of Power Authority of the State of New York marking south corner of lot 229, Natural Resources Defesnse Council Inc., New York City; Paul Orlofsky, Ballston Spa; and Mark Moroukian, Albany, sold to Patrick T. Whalen and Pamela Whalen, Massena $30,000
Town of Pitairn: 0.529, 139 Route 3, Brian J. Clement and Aimee L. Clement, Harrisville, sold to John Bancroft, Harrisville $10,000
Town of Massena: 0.25, 134 Maple Street, Carolyn J. Love and Kathryn J. Love, Massena, sold to Joseph Decoste, Mooers $79,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, Route 812, vacant land, Kenneth S. Masters Jr., DeKalb Junction, sold to Clyde Morse, Elizabethtown $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 408 Elizabeth Street, Wayne A. Latham Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Brett A. Roach and Mary E. Johnson, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 195 County Route 28, Corinne L. Lawrence, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert O. Bello and Martina M. Bello, Hammond $93,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 719 East South Street, Shelley A. Mandigo, Cromwell, Conn., individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late Alfred W. Reed, Ogdensburg, sold to Shelley A. Mandigo, Cromwell, Conn.; Ronald W. Mandigo, Massena; and Corey R. Mandigo, Ogdensburg $68,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 4, 2022:
Town of Macomb: 30.34 acres, portion of Richard Low Tract, on “Map of the Lands of A. Kirk and Catherine Ellis,” James K. Norton and Gretchen R. Gundlach, Gouverneur, sold to Robert E. Rideout and Patricia N. Rideout, Geneseo, Ill. $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.17 acres, 504 William Street, Thomas H. Burke and Thu Nguyen-Burke, Huntington Beach, Calif., sold to Jeffrey F. Nugent and Nancy R. Russick, Ogdensburg $117,000
Town of Fine: 2.76 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly margin of Route 3 from Star Lake to Fine and westerly margin of “Twin Lakes Road: leading from Star Lake to Brown Falls,” Trustees of Diocese of Albany, Protestant Episcopal Church, Greenwich, sold to ADK Trading Company LLC, Star Lake $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.37 acres, 113 West Hatfield Street, Alexio Medina and Abigail Amering, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Bailey Desso and Wesley Rode, Massena $143,000
Town of Morristown: 2.56 acres, 3897 B Route 37, Jolanne K. Hentschel, Ogdensburg; Kathleen H. Stewart, Charlotte, N.C.; Susan H. Tully, Tardley, Pa.; James E. Hentschel, Bloomfield, Mich.; and William R. Hentschel, Nitwot, Colo., sold to Alexander K. Stewart, Potsdam $500,000
Town of Russell: 40 square rods of land, 3706 County Route 24, Lucas J. Manning and Sarah B. Manning, Canton, sold to John Berbrich and Nancy Berbrich, Russell $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 327 Main Street, Michael J. O’Neil Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Alexander McKenzie, Miami, Fla.; and Ian McKenzie, Hermon $80,000
